CRAWFORD & COMPANY

(CRD.B)
Crawford mpany : U.S. Directory goes digital

07/25/2019

At a time when startups are all the talk in the business world, there is a select fraternity of proud organizations that can say they've been in business for more than 75 years. This longevity requires constant innovation, consistent performance, and superior service. The likes of Proctor & Gamble, General Electric, and Coca-Cola make up this elite group. Crawford is honored to be one of those few.

Started in 1941 in Columbus, GA, Crawford quickly grew out of the southeast to expand across the nation and relocating its headquarters 40 miles north to the city of Atlanta, GA, which continues to serve as the home office. Crawford now services over 70 countries from 700 offices located across the world. From claims management to managed repair, Crawford continues to innovate and invest in new tools around the insurance industry.

One such tool is the Crawford US directory. Established in the early '50s, this served as our company directory highlighting various property and casualty office locations, employees, our mission, and much more. This provided our client's access to key personnel in their immediate area helping to service their property and casualty business needs, which in turn, flourished great business relationships.

Over time, the directory has been modified and enhanced to meet the business needs of our customers. As Crawford grew to offer more services, so did our directory.

Now, in 2019, as Crawford continues investing in technology, we are taking our directory to a new level. For the first time in its existence, the Crawford US directory is being offered to clients digitally through a mobile application created in-house.

This new directory will continue to provide clients the same value they've enjoyed in prior iterations, but enable quicker responses leading to greater efficiencies through real-time communication.

  • Search for property and casualty service locations by address, state, city, and zip code through our interactive map
  • Executive and support service contact information with single touch call capabilities
  • Submit claims directly from the app

Just like Crawford continues to innovate and provide superior services, so does the Crawford directory. Some might say Crawford and the directory are one-in-the-same.

Download the Crawford US directory app from the following stores and see how Crawford can help you.

Disclaimer

Crawford & Company published this content on 25 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 July 2019 04:19:05 UTC
