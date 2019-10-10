Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Crawford & Company    CRD.B

CRAWFORD & COMPANY

(CRD.B)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Crawford mpany : sponsors the inaugural Women in Insurance Awards (UK)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/10/2019 | 04:06am EDT

Crawford values diversity and inclusion, creating meaningful opportunities for everyone, not only throughout our own organisation, but also in the industries we serve. In support of our diversity and inclusion agenda, Crawford is proud to sponsor the inaugural Women in Insurance Awards in the UK which will be held in London on 26 November 2019.

These awards are designed to highlight the many talented women working in the UK insurance sector, focussing on their achievements and presenting some of the most forward-thinking initiatives.

Not only are we sponsoring the event, but we will also be cheering on our own finalist.

Crawford's Contractor Connection Foundation has been nominated as a finalist for their work with key organisations to promote a more sustainable and diverse talent pool in the UK construction industry. Partnering with The National Association of Women in Construction (NAWIC), Crawford is committed to encouraging women to pursue successful careers in the construction industry, providing first-hand knowledge and supporting them in developing skills.

The winners will be decided at a judging day on Tuesday 15 October and Crawford will be hosting the distinguished panel of judges which includes Lynn Cufley, marketing and communications director.

You can read more about the awards here on their website.

Disclaimer

Crawford & Company published this content on 10 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 October 2019 08:05:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CRAWFORD & COMPANY
04:06aCRAWFORD MPANY : sponsors the inaugural Women in Insurance Awards (UK)
PU
10/03BROADSPIRE'S WORKER ON LOAN PROGRAM : a win-win for injured workers and clients
PU
09/23CRAWFORD MPANY : Intern Spotlight — Logan Best
PU
09/20Aviation industry expects double-digit insurance premium hikes after 737 MAX ..
RE
09/19CRAWFORD MPANY : Temporary housing coverage in a claim
PU
09/05CRAWFORD MPANY : Achieving Estimate Accuracy
PU
09/04CRAWFORD MPANY : Investing time in the next generation of professionals
PU
08/30Crawford & Company® appoints Lisa Bartlett President, UK & Ireland
GL
08/29CRAWFORD MPANY : Broadspire makes a strong impression on CEE insurers
PU
08/20CRAWFORD MPANY : Contractor Professionalism Results in Policyholder Satisfaction..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 1 056 M
EBIT 2019 71,4 M
Net income 2019 -
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 2,11%
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 13,2x
Capi. / Sales2019 0,52x
Capi. / Sales2020 0,50x
Capitalization 545 M
Chart CRAWFORD & COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Crawford & Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CRAWFORD & COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 12,00  $
Last Close Price 9,49  $
Spread / Highest target 26,4%
Spread / Average Target 26,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 26,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Harsha Vardhan Agadi President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Charles H. Ogburn Non-Executive Chairman
Rohit Verma Global Chief Operating Officer & Executive VP
William Bruce Swain Chief Financial & Executive Vice President
Hilton Sturisky Global Chief Information Officer & Senior VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CRAWFORD & COMPANY5.44%545
ALLIANZ SE17.68%93 605
CHUBB LIMITED21.38%70 860
ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP28.42%55 117
MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES19.90%48 226
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC34.59%45 601
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group