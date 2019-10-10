Crawford mpany : sponsors the inaugural Women in Insurance Awards (UK)

Crawford values diversity and inclusion, creating meaningful opportunities for everyone, not only throughout our own organisation, but also in the industries we serve. In support of our diversity and inclusion agenda, Crawford is proud to sponsor the inaugural Women in Insurance Awards in the UK which will be held in London on 26 November 2019.

These awards are designed to highlight the many talented women working in the UK insurance sector, focussing on their achievements and presenting some of the most forward-thinking initiatives.

Not only are we sponsoring the event, but we will also be cheering on our own finalist.

Crawford's Contractor Connection Foundation has been nominated as a finalist for their work with key organisations to promote a more sustainable and diverse talent pool in the UK construction industry. Partnering with The National Association of Women in Construction (NAWIC), Crawford is committed to encouraging women to pursue successful careers in the construction industry, providing first-hand knowledge and supporting them in developing skills.

The winners will be decided at a judging day on Tuesday 15 October and Crawford will be hosting the distinguished panel of judges which includes Lynn Cufley, marketing and communications director.

You can read more about the awards here on their website.