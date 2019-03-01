Log in
Crawford® to Present During 23rd Annual Insurance Industry Conference

03/01/2019

ATLANTA, March 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crawford & Company® (www.crawco.com) (NYSE:CRD-A) (NYSE:CRD-B), the world's largest publicly listed independent provider of claims management and outsourcing solutions to insurance companies and self-insured entities, today announced that Crawford President & CEO, Harsha V. Agadi, and Crawford’s Chief Financial Officer, W. Bruce Swain, will present during the 23rd Annual Insurance Industry Conference, sponsored by the CFA Society New York, on Monday, March 18, 2019 at 2:55 p.m. EDT. The conference will be held at 1540 Broadway, Suite 1010, New York City.

Interested investors and other parties may watch a simultaneous webcast of the presentation by going to https://www.cfany.org/crawford-company/. Presentation materials will also be available on the investor relations section of the company’s website. The on-line replay will be available after the webcast and should remain available for approximately 12 months following the presentation.

For further information regarding this press release, please contact mediarelations@us.crawco.com.

About Crawford®
Based in Atlanta, Crawford & Company (NYSE: CRD‐A and CRD‐B) is the world’s largest publicly listed independent provider of claims management and outsourcing solutions to insurance companies and self‐insured entities with an expansive global network serving clients in more than 70 countries. The Company’s two classes of stock are substantially identical, except with respect to voting rights and the Company’s ability to pay greater cash dividends on the non-voting Class A Common Stock (CRD-A) than on the voting Class B Common Stock (CRD-B), subject to certain limitations. In addition, with respect to mergers or similar transactions, holders of CRD-A must receive the same type and amount of consideration as holders of CRD-B, unless different consideration is approved by the holders of 75 percent of CRD-A, voting as a class. More information is available at www.crawco.com.

Financials ($)
Sales 2019 1 117 M
EBIT 2019 78,3 M
Net income 2019 45,2 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 13,53
P/E ratio 2020 11,95
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,49x
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,47x
Capitalization 544 M
Managers
NameTitle
Harsha Vardhan Agadi President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Charles H. Ogburn Non-Executive Chairman
Rohit Verma Global Chief Operating Officer & Executive VP
William Bruce Swain Chief Financial & Executive Vice President
Hilton Sturisky Global Chief Information Officer & Senior VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CRAWFORD & COMPANY13.78%544
ALLIANZ11.68%94 399
CHUBB LTD3.65%61 702
ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP12.59%49 875
MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES16.36%46 985
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP9.62%37 562
