Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Cray Inc.    CRAY

CRAY INC.

(CRAY)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

CRAY INVESTOR ALERT By the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Cray Inc. - CRAY

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/02/2019 | 11:33pm EDT

Former Attorney General of Louisiana Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq. and the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) are investigating the proposed sale of Cray Inc. (NasdaqGS: CRAY) to Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE: HPE). Under the terms of the proposed transaction, shareholders of Cray will receive only $35.00 in cash for each share of Cray that they own. KSF is seeking to determine whether this consideration and the process that led to it are adequate, or whether the consideration undervalues the Company.

If you believe that this transaction undervalues the Company and/or if you would like to discuss your legal rights regarding the proposed sale, you may, without obligation or cost to you, e-mail or call KSF Managing Partner Lewis S. Kahn (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com) toll free at any time at 855-768-1857, or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgs-cray/ to learn more.

To learn more about KSF, whose partners include the Former Louisiana Attorney General, visit www.ksfcounsel.com.

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC
1100 Poydras St., Suite 3200
New Orleans, LA 70163


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CRAY INC.
06/02CRAY INVESTOR ALERT BY THE FORMER AT : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequ..
BU
05/20HEWLETT PACKARD : HPE to acquire supercomputing leader Cray
AQ
05/19AI Chip Boom Lifts, Tests Nvidia
DJ
05/18HEWLETT PACKARD : to acquire Cray in $1.3B deal
AQ
05/18HPE to Buy Cray for $1.44 Billion -- WSJ
DJ
05/17Deere, 3M, Pinterest slip while Cray soars on buyout
AQ
05/17MARKET SNAPSHOT: Stocks Close Lower As Trade-related Uncertainty Overshadows ..
DJ
05/17CRAY : Hewlett Packard Enterprise to buy supercomputer maker Cray in $1.30 billi..
RE
05/17CRAY INC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement (form 8-K)
AQ
05/08CRAY : Department of Energy - U.S. Department of Energy and Cray to Deliver Reco..
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 467 M
EBIT 2019 -70,4 M
Net income 2019 -
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020
Capi. / Sales 2019 3,09x
Capi. / Sales 2020 2,67x
Capitalization 1 440 M
Chart CRAY INC.
Duration : Period :
Cray Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CRAY INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 35,0 $
Spread / Average Target -0,03%
Managers
NameTitle
Peter Joseph Ungaro President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stephen C. Kiely Non-Executive Chairman
Wayne J. Kugel Senior VP-Operations & Customer Support
Brian C. Henry Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Steven Lee Scott Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CRAY INC.62.16%1 440
DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC21.85%42 790
HP INC-6.45%28 646
HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE3.86%18 802
BOE TECHNOLOGY GROUP CO. LTD--.--%17 193
NETAPP1.31%14 621
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About