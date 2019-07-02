Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Cray Inc.    CRAY

CRAY INC.

(CRAY)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

CRAY INVESTOR ALERT by The Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Cray Inc. - CRAY

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/02/2019 | 05:22pm EDT

Former Attorney General of Louisiana Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq. and the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) are investigating the proposed sale of Cray Inc. (NasdaqGS: CRAY) to Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE: HPE). Under the terms of the proposed transaction, shareholders of Cray will receive only $35.00 in cash for each share of Cray that they own. KSF is seeking to determine whether this consideration and the process that led to it are adequate, or whether the consideration undervalues the Company.

If you believe that this transaction undervalues the Company and/or if you would like to discuss your legal rights regarding the proposed sale, you may, without obligation or cost to you, e-mail or call KSF Managing Partner Lewis S. Kahn (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com) toll free at any time at 855-768-1857, or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgs-cray/ to learn more.

To learn more about KSF, whose partners include the Former Louisiana Attorney General, visit www.ksfcounsel.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CRAY INC.
05:22pCRAY INVESTOR ALERT BY THE FORMER AT : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequ..
BU
06/24CRAY INC : Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year (form..
AQ
06/22U.S. bars China supercomputer firms, institute from buying American parts
RE
06/19CRAY : Supercomputer to Accelerate Environmental Genomics Research at Singapore ..
AQ
06/19CRAY : Powers Geospatial AI Revolution With Breakthrough Deep Learning Performan..
AQ
06/18CRAY : to Deliver First Exabyte Storage System for the Frontier Exascale System ..
AQ
06/18CRAY : Powers Geospatial AI Revolution With Breakthrough Deep Learning Performan..
AQ
06/18CRAY : Swiss Federal Office of Meteorology and Climatology Advances Weather Fore..
AQ
06/18Cray Supercomputer to Accelerate Environmental Genomics Research at Singapore..
GL
06/17Cray to Deliver First Exabyte Storage System for the Frontier Exascale System..
GL
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 467 M
EBIT 2019 -70,4 M
Net income 2019 -
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 0
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 -
Capi. / Sales2019 3,08x
Capi. / Sales2020 2,66x
Capitalization 1 435 M
Chart CRAY INC.
Duration : Period :
Cray Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CRAY INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 35,0  $
Last Close Price 34,8  $
Spread / Highest target 0,72%
Spread / Average Target 0,72%
Spread / Lowest Target 0,72%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Peter Joseph Ungaro President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stephen C. Kiely Non-Executive Chairman
Wayne J. Kugel Senior VP-Operations & Customer Support
Brian C. Henry Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Steven Lee Scott Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CRAY INC.60.95%1 435
DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC5.50%38 833
HP INC1.61%31 617
HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE14.61%20 275
BOE TECHNOLOGY GROUP CO. LTD--.--%19 039
NETAPP3.40%15 083
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About