Cray CEO Peter Ungaro Wins HPCwire Outstanding Leadership in HPC Award

Cray Secures Nine Readers’ and Editors’ Choice Awards Recognizing Leadership, Advanced Technology and Customer Innovation

SEATTLE and DENVER, Nov. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At the 2019 Supercomputing Conference in Denver, Colorado, Cray, a Hewlett Packard Enterprise company (NYSE: HPE), announced the company won nine awards from the editors and readers of HPCwire, as part of the publication’s 2019 Editors’ and Readers’ Choice Awards. This year’s awards recognize Cray president and CEO, Peter Ungaro, for his leadership in steering the company into the Exascale Era and spurring a number of achievements. The accolades also highlight Cray’s aggressive technological advancements in high performance computing and continued collaborative partnerships with its customers. This marks the 16th consecutive year Cray has been selected for multiple HPCwire awards.

Cray is recognized this year for the following:

Readers’ Choice: Outstanding Leadership in HPC

Peter Ungaro, president and CEO at Cray, is a major driver and champion of innovation in HPC and supercomputing and has been at the helm of Cray for the past 14 years. Ungaro guided the amazing team at Cray to achieve significant industry milestones including securing the first three U.S. exascale awards, announcing the revolutionary Shasta supercomputer and establishing Cray as the leader in the Exascale Era.





The Cray Programming Environment for Arm gives organizations the tools and libraries they need to maximum performance and scalability for their complex, data-intensive applications and easing the enablement and adoption of Arm for developers in HPC and AI.





Cray swept all three U.S. exascale-class supercomputer systems. Cray Shasta systems will be deployed at Argonne National Laboratory, Oak Ridge National Laboratory and Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory.





Cray Shasta supercomputers will underpin the Exascale Era and support the increasingly heterogeneous workloads required to support the next generation of scientific and engineering discovery.





The Cray Slingshot Interconnect features adaptive routing, congestion control and ethernet compatibility – all designed to enable exascale systems to run diverse simulation, modeling, AI and analytics workloads on one system at unprecedented speed and scale.





Cray secured several contract wins and introduced significant product updates in 2019, all aimed at powering the next generation of discovery in the Exascale Era.

“We are honored that, for the 16th year in a row, the readers and editors of HPCwire have recognized that Cray and, most importantly, our customers, continue to combine computation and creativity to keep asking what if, why not and what’s next,” said Fred Kohout, senior vice president and CMO at Cray, a Hewlett Packard Enterprise company. “And of course, all of us at Cray couldn’t be prouder of Pete Ungaro’s Outstanding Leadership award. We’re pleased HPCwire readers share the same sentiment.”

With HPE receiving two recognitions, altogether the combined company is honored with 11 awards. A complete list of award winners is available on the HPCwire.com website.

