The Institute for Basic Science in South Korea Awards Cray Contract to Help Advance Scientific Research

SEATTLE, Sept. 20, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global supercomputer leader Cray Inc. (Nasdaq:CRAY) today announced that the Institute for Basic Science (IBS) has awarded the Company a contract valued at $9 million for a Cray® XC50™ supercomputer and Cray® ClusterStor™ L300F storage system. The new supercomputer, paired with the scale-out Lustre® storage solution, will provide high-performance capabilities for IBS to expand research in climate physics and work toward its goal of improving decadal earth system forecasts and long-term future climate projections.



“By building a high-end supercomputing infrastructure with our addition of the Cray supercomputer and storage, we will be able to maximize performance of past-to-future and high-resolution global climate model simulations while significantly reducing research duration and costs,” said Axel Timmermann, director of the IBS Center for Climate Physics (ICCP). “With Cray’s advanced system design and expertise in high-performance computing environments, our researchers are well-equipped to address some of the greatest challenges in oceanography, atmospheric science, glaciology and other areas.”

Located in Daejeon, South Korea, IBS was established by the South Korean government with the purpose of advancing the development of basic science in fields such as physics, chemistry, mathematics, life sciences, earth science and interdisciplinary science. The ICCP was established as the first earth science center within the IBS. ICCP expands the frontiers of earth system science by conducting cutting-edge research into climate dynamics, leveraging high-performance computer simulations.

“IBS joins a growing list of research centers using Cray systems to advance earth science and provide the most powerful tools for their climate researchers,” said Nick Gorga, vice president of Asia Pacific sales at Cray. “With the convergence of supercomputing, analytics and AI, Cray’s platform is uniquely suited for data-intense problems faced by customers, like IBS, in their quest for scientific breakthroughs.”

Cray XC Series

Cray XC series supercomputers are designed to handle the most challenging workloads requiring sustained multi-petaflop performance. Cray XC50 supercomputers incorporate the Aries™ high-performance network interconnect for low latency and scalable global bandwidth, the HPC-optimized Cray Linux® Environment, and powerful Cray Programming Environment tools to deliver extreme scalability and sustained performance.

Cray ClusterStor Storage Systems

Cray’s ClusterStor storage systems are designed to deliver the right performance levels, speed, scalability, data protection and availability to fit within defined requirements and budgets. ClusterStor systems reduce complexity with seamless design and easy installation, workload management and data flow. It all adds up to the industry’s highest-performing and most efficient data storage platform with the lowest overall TCO. End-to-end integration between the Cray XC supercomputer and the ClusterStor storage system ensures the most efficient flow and use of data to speed time to discovery.

The system is expected to be put into production in December 2018.

About Cray Inc.

Cray Inc. (Nasdaq:CRAY) combines computation and creativity so visionaries can keep asking questions that challenge the limits of possibility. Drawing on more than 45 years of experience, Cray develops the world’s most advanced supercomputers, pushing the boundaries of performance, efficiency and scalability. Cray continues to innovate today at the convergence of data and discovery, offering a comprehensive portfolio of supercomputers, high-performance storage, data analytics and artificial intelligence solutions. Go to www.cray.com for more information.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, including, but not limited to, statements related to the timing of the system ordered by IBS being put into production and Cray’s ability to deliver a system that meets IBS’s requirements. These statements involve current expectations, forecasts of future events and other statements that are not historical facts. Inaccurate assumptions and known and unknown risks and uncertainties can affect the accuracy of forward-looking statements and cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated by these forward-looking statements. Factors that could affect actual future events or results include, but are not limited to, the risk that the system required by IBS is not delivered in a timely fashion or does not perform as expected and such other risks as identified in the Company’s quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2018, and from time to time in other reports filed by Cray with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. You should not rely unduly on these forward-looking statements, which apply only as of the date of this release. Cray undertakes no duty to publicly announce or report revisions to these statements as new information becomes available that may change the Company’s expectations.

