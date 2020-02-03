Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Commodities  >  CRB Commodity Index       

CRB COMMODITY INDEX
SummaryChartsNews 
News SummaryAll newsMarketScreener Strategies

China central bank says huge cash injections to stabilise market expectations, restore confidence

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/03/2020 | 10:18pm EST
The headquarters of the People's Bank of China, the central bank, is pictured in Beijing

China's central bank said on Tuesday that its huge liquidity injections through open market operations this week showed its determination to stabilise financial market expectations and restore market confidence.

The remarks were published on the official WeChat account of the People's Bank of China (PBOC) after it injected a total of 1.7 trillion yuan ($242.74 billion) via reverse repos on Monday and Tuesday.

China's equity and commodities markets plunged on Monday on fears about a spreading virus outbreak, wiping out $393 billion in stock market capitalisation, but were not as volatile on Tuesday.

The central bank said the larger-than-expected liquidity injection should push money market and bond yields down, and reduce financing costs and ease financial pressure on small, micro businesses.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on CRB COMMODITY INDEX
10:32pAsia stocks find footing as China markets recoup some losses
RE
10:18pChina central bank says huge cash injections to stabilise market expectations..
RE
09:33pChinese markets, yuan claw back some lost ground after virus-led wipeout
RE
06:15pSaudis Weigh Large Oil Cuts in Response to Coronavirus, Prices Resume Decline..
DJ
04:27pMaterials Up as Flight From Risk Slows -- Materials Roundup
DJ
03:46pOil hits 13-month lows as coronavirus cuts demand
RE
03:34pOil hits 13-month lows as coronavirus cuts demand
RE
02:06pBrazil's January Trade Deficit Was $1.8 Billion Vs $5.6 Billion Surplus in De..
DJ
11:05aCoronavirus hits demand for commodities and energy
RE
10:50aShipping Bellwether Hits All-Time Low
DJ
More news
Chart CRB COMMODITY INDEX
Duration : Period :
CRB Commodity Index Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group