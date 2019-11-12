Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Commodities  >  CRB Commodity Index       

CRB COMMODITY INDEX
SummaryChartsNews 
News SummaryAll newsMarketScreener Strategies

Indonesia likely to record trade deficit in October: Reauters poll

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/12/2019 | 11:36pm EST
A tug boat is seen seen near a container port in Tanjung Priok, North Jakarta, Indonesia

Indonesia's trade deficit is likely to have widened in October from the previous month, weighed down by sluggish global trade and weakening world economic growth amid the U.S.-China tariff dispute, a Reuters poll showed on Wednesday.

The median forecast of 13 economists in the poll was for a trade deficit of $280 million in October as exports and imports were seen extending their decline, wider than the $163.9 million deficit in September.

Southeast Asia's largest economy recorded a trade gap of $1.95 billion in the first nine months of 2019, reflecting falling prices of the country's main commodities and sluggish global trade.

President Joko Widodo, who began his second term in office last month, has made reducing the trade gap a priority, ordering his cabinet members to find ways to substitute imports and boost exports.

In October, economists in the poll predicted exports to have dropped 8.38% on-year, compared with September's revised 5.73% decline.

October imports were seen shrinking 16% annually, which would make it the sharpest fall in five months, compared with a revised 2.37% drop a month earlier.

(Polling by Tabita Diela and Nilufar Rizki; Writing by Gayatri Suroyo; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CRB COMMODITY INDEX
11/12NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
11/12NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
11/12NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
11/12Crude Prices Swing Between Gains, Losses -- Update
DJ
11/12NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
11/12Crude Prices Swing Between Gains, Losses
DJ
11/12NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
11/12NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
11/12NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
11/12BRICS summit marks recovery of China-Brazil relations
RE
More news
Chart CRB COMMODITY INDEX
Duration : Period :
CRB Commodity Index Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group