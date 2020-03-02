Stocks Strengthen as Treasury Rally Breaks New Ground

The rally in U.S. government bonds broke fresh ground, with the yield on benchmark 10-year debt briefly falling close to 1% after a week of plunging stocks and escalating bets on interest-rate cuts.

Coronavirus Craters China Manufacturing Index

China's efforts to contain the coronavirus epidemic is weighing heavily on its manufacturing sector, with a second gauge plunging to a historic low as businesses endured extended factory shutdowns.

Economy Week Ahead: U.S. Jobs Report, Global Manufacturing Data

In the week ahead, all eyes will be on the U.S. jobs report for February, as well as global manufacturing data out Monday.

Wall Street Prepares for Another Unruly Week

Global investors are bracing for another hair-raising ride, after a week of frantic and at times disorderly trading.

Coronavirus to Test Small-Business Optimism

Before the coronavirus jolted stock markets and global supply chains, U.S. small-business confidence was the highest it had been in more than a year. Now the question is whether that optimism can overcome the uncertainty created by the disease.

Deepening Rout in Commodities Stokes Fears About World Economy

The coronavirus outbreak has sparked one of the largest retreats in commodity prices in years, forcing investors to brace for even steeper declines and sending a warning signal about the world economy.

Shrinking Profit Prospects Add to Threat for Stocks

Falling profit expectations for big multinational U.S. companies pose yet another hurdle for a stock market in turmoil.

Glynn's Take: RBA Set to Spearhead Central Bank Easing

The Reserve Bank of Australia could be first among global central banks to cut interest rates and tame fears around the coronavirus epidemic, which continue to lash financial markets.

Coronavirus Is Different. It's Rapidly Hitting Supply and Demand.

Businesses have endured wars, natural disasters and financial meltdowns, but nothing in modern memory has hobbled both demand and supply so quickly for so many industries.

The Coronavirus Is Hammering China's Economic Outlook

China's coronavirus epidemic is depressing its economic outlook, with new government readings on the manufacturing and service sectors validating informal indications that the country is struggling to get back to work.