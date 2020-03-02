Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Commodities  >  CRB Commodity Index       

CRB COMMODITY INDEX
SummaryChartsNews 
News SummaryAll newsMarketScreener Strategies

News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/02/2020 | 03:16am EST
Stocks Strengthen as Treasury Rally Breaks New Ground

The rally in U.S. government bonds broke fresh ground, with the yield on benchmark 10-year debt briefly falling close to 1% after a week of plunging stocks and escalating bets on interest-rate cuts. 

 
Coronavirus Craters China Manufacturing Index

China's efforts to contain the coronavirus epidemic is weighing heavily on its manufacturing sector, with a second gauge plunging to a historic low as businesses endured extended factory shutdowns. 

 
Economy Week Ahead: U.S. Jobs Report, Global Manufacturing Data

In the week ahead, all eyes will be on the U.S. jobs report for February, as well as global manufacturing data out Monday. 

 
Wall Street Prepares for Another Unruly Week

Global investors are bracing for another hair-raising ride, after a week of frantic and at times disorderly trading. 

 
Coronavirus to Test Small-Business Optimism

Before the coronavirus jolted stock markets and global supply chains, U.S. small-business confidence was the highest it had been in more than a year. Now the question is whether that optimism can overcome the uncertainty created by the disease. 

 
Deepening Rout in Commodities Stokes Fears About World Economy

The coronavirus outbreak has sparked one of the largest retreats in commodity prices in years, forcing investors to brace for even steeper declines and sending a warning signal about the world economy. 

 
Shrinking Profit Prospects Add to Threat for Stocks

Falling profit expectations for big multinational U.S. companies pose yet another hurdle for a stock market in turmoil. 

 
Glynn's Take: RBA Set to Spearhead Central Bank Easing

The Reserve Bank of Australia could be first among global central banks to cut interest rates and tame fears around the coronavirus epidemic, which continue to lash financial markets. 

 
Coronavirus Is Different. It's Rapidly Hitting Supply and Demand.

Businesses have endured wars, natural disasters and financial meltdowns, but nothing in modern memory has hobbled both demand and supply so quickly for so many industries. 

 
The Coronavirus Is Hammering China's Economic Outlook

China's coronavirus epidemic is depressing its economic outlook, with new government readings on the manufacturing and service sectors validating informal indications that the country is struggling to get back to work.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on CRB COMMODITY INDEX
03:39aOil rebounds over 4% as hopes of OPEC cut, stimulus counter virus gloom
RE
03:30aOil rebounds over 4% as hopes of OPEC cut, stimulus counter virus gloom
RE
03:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
03/01Deepening Rout in Commodities Stokes Fears About World Economy
DJ
02/29The Week That Wiped $3.6 Trillion Off the Stock Market
DJ
02/28GRAIN HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
02/28Oil Logs Its Worst Week Since the Financial Crisis -- Update
DJ
02/28The Week That Wiped $3.6 Trillion Off the Stock Market -- Update
DJ
02/28Energy Down As Coronavirus Fears Linger -- Energy Roundup
DJ
More news
Chart CRB COMMODITY INDEX
Duration : Period :
CRB Commodity Index Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group