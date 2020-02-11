CRCC High Tech Equipment : (1) PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO THE ARTICLES OF ASSOCIATION; (2) PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO THE RULES OF PROCEDURE FOR GENERAL MEETINGS; AND (3) NOTICE OF THE 2020 FIRST EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING 0 02/11/2020 | 03:38am EST Send by mail :

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this circular, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this circular. (a joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability) (Stock Code: 1786) PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO THE ARTICLES OF ASSOCIATION; PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO THE RULES OF PROCEDURE FOR GENERAL MEETINGS; AND (3) NOTICE OF THE 2020 FIRST EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING A letter from the Board is set out on pages 3 to 6 of this circular. A notice convening the 2020 first extraordinary general meeting (the "EGM") to be held at Meeting Room, Expo Garden Hotel, No.5 Expo Road, Kunming City, Yunnan Province, the PRC at 9:00 a.m. on Friday, 27 March 2020 is set out in this circular from pages 15 to 17. A reply slip and a proxy form to be used at the EGM are enclosed and are also published on the website of the Stock Exchange (www.hkex.com.hk). If you are eligible and intend to attend the EGM, please complete and return the enclosed reply slip in accordance with the instructions printed thereon on or before Friday, 6 March 2020. Shareholders who intend to appoint a proxy to attend the EGM shall complete and return the enclosed proxy form in accordance with the instructions printed thereon not less than 24 hours before the time fixed for holding the EGM or any adjournment thereof (as the case may be). Completion and return of the proxy form will not preclude you from attending the EGM or any adjournment thereof and voting in person if you so wish. 11 February 2020 CONTENTS Page DEFINITIONS . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 1 LETTER FROM THE BOARD . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 3 APPENDIX I - PARTICULARS OF PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO THE ARTICLES OF ASSOCIATION . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 7 APPENDIX II - PARTICULARS OF PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO THE RULES OF PROCEDURE FOR GENERAL MEETINGS . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 13 NOTICE OF THE 2020 FIRST EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING . . . . . . . . . . . 15 - i - DEFINITIONS In this circular, unless the context otherwise requires, the following expressions have the following meanings: "Articles of Association" the articles of association of the Company "Board" the board of Directors of the Company "China" or "PRC" the People's Republic of China, and for the purpose of this circular, excluding Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan "Company" CRCC High-Tech Equipment Corporation Limited ( 中 國 鐵 建高新裝備股份有限公司), a joint stock limited company, whose H Shares are listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange "Company Law" the Company Law of the People's Republic of China "Director(s)" the director(s) of the Company "Domestic Share(s)" the ordinary shares in the share capital of the Company with a nominal value of RMB1.00 each, which are subscribed for and paid up in Renminbi "EGM" the 2020 first extraordinary general meeting of the Company to be held at Meeting Room, Expo Garden Hotel, No.5 Expo Road, Kunming City, Yunnan Province, the PRC at 9:00 a.m. on Friday, 27 March 2020 "Group" the Company and its subsidiaries "H Share(s)" the overseas listed foreign shares in the share capital of the Company with a nominal value of RMB1.00 each, which are listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange "Hong Kong" the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the PRC "Listing Rules" the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock Exchange (as amended from time to time) "Macau" the Macau Special Administrative Region of the PRC "Main Board" the stock market (excluding the option market) operated by the Stock Exchange which is independent from and operated in parallel with the Growth Enterprise Market of the Stock Exchange - 1 - DEFINITIONS "Rules of Procedure for the rules of procedure for general meetings of CRCC General Meetings" High-Tech Equipment Corporation Limited "Share(s)" the ordinary shares in the share capital of our Company with a nominal value of RMB1.00 each "Shareholder(s)" the holder(s) of the Share(s) "Stock Exchange" The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited "%" percent - 2 - LETTER FROM THE BOARD (a joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability) (Stock Code: 1786) Executive Directors: Registered office and principal place of Mr. Liu Feixiang (Chairman) business in the PRC: Mr. Tong Pujiang No. 384, Yangfangwang Mr. Chen Yongxiang Jinma Town Kunming City Non-executive Directors: Yunnan Province Mr. Zhao Hui PRC Mr. Sha Mingyuan Mr. Wu Zhixu Principal place of business in Hong Kong: Independent non-executive Directors: 23/F, Railway Plaza Mr. Sun Linfu 39 Chatham Road South Mr. Yu Jiahe Tsim Sha Tsui Mr. Wong Hin Wing Kowloon Hong Kong 11 February 2020 To the Shareholders Dear Sir or Madam, PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO THE ARTICLES OF ASSOCIATION; PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO THE RULES OF PROCEDURE FOR GENERAL MEETINGS; AND NOTICE OF THE 2020 FIRST EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING INTRODUCTION The purpose of this circular is to provide you with the notice of the EGM and certain information regarding the resolutions to be proposed at the EGM so that you may make informed voting decisions of such resolutions. - 3 - LETTER FROM THE BOARD PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO THE ARTICLES OF ASSOCIATION Reference is made to the announcement of the Company dated 9 December 2019 in relation to the proposed amendments to the Articles of Association and the Rules of Procedure for General Meetings. According to the Decision of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress on Amending the Company Law of the PRC (Order of the President of the PRC No. 15) 《( 全國人民代表大 會常務委員會關於修改〈中華人民共和國公司法〉的決定》( 中華人民共和國主席令第十五號)) promulgated on 26 October 2018, the relevant expressions regarding the Articles of Association currently in effect are not exactly consistent with the corresponding provisions of the latest revised Company Law. Meanwhile, taking into consideration the actual conditions of the Company, the Company proposed to make relevant amendments to the voting rules of general meeting. On a prudent, appropriate and necessary basis, the Board proposed to make corresponding amendments to the Articles of Association in accordance with the latest revised Company Law and the adjusted voting rules of general meeting. Please refer to Appendix I to this circular for details of the proposed amendments to the Articles of Association. Despite the amendments to the Articles of Association with respect to the share repurchase by the Company, the Company shall still be subject to the relevant requirements and restrictions of the Listing Rules for any share repurchase, including but not limited to the requirements of Rule 10.06 of the Listing Rules as amended by Rules 19A.24 and 19A.25 of the Listing Rules. In particular, pursuant to Rule 10.06(5) and Rule 19A.24 of the Listing Rules, the listing status of all H Shares repurchased by the Company shall be automatically cancelled upon repurchase, and the Company must apply for listing of any further issues of H Shares in the normal way. The Company shall ensure that the documents of title of the repurchased H Shares are cancelled and destroyed as soon as reasonably practicable following the settlement of any repurchase of H Shares. Besides, pursuant to Rule 19A.25(1) of the Listing Rules, any share repurchase of the Company in the future shall be subject to (i) the approval by the Shareholders at the general meeting by way of a special resolution; (ii) the approval by the Shareholders of Domestic Shares at the class meeting of Domestic Shares by way of a special resolution; and (iii) the approval by the Shareholders of H Shares at the class meeting of H Shares by way of a special resolution. When the Company publishes the notice of meeting and circular, it will also despatch an explanation statement to the Shareholders, which contains all the information as required by Rule 10.06(1)(b) of the Listing Rules, as amended by Rule 19A.25 of the Listing Rules. Besides, when the Company carries out any share repurchase in the future, it will also comply with the reporting obligations set out in Rule 10.06(4) of the Listing Rules. The Company will also ensure to satisfy the public float requirement under the Listing Rules when conducting share repurchase. The Board considered that the proposed amendments to the Articles of Association are in the interests of the Company and the Shareholders. The resolution in relation to proposed amendments to the Articles of Association will be proposed at the EGM for approval by the Shareholders as a special resolution. - 4 - LETTER FROM THE BOARD PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO THE RULES OF PROCEDURE FOR GENERAL MEETINGS Reference is made to the announcement of the Company dated 9 December 2019 in relation to the proposed amendments to the Articles of Association and the Rules of Procedure for General Meetings. Taking into consideration the actual conditions of the Company, the Company proposed to make relevant amendments to the voting rules of general meeting. On a prudent, appropriate and necessary basis, the Board proposed to make amendments to the Rules of Procedure for General Meetings in accordance with the adjusted voting rules of general meeting. Please refer to Appendix II to this circular for details of the proposed amendments to the Rules of Procedure for General Meetings. The Board considered that the proposed amendments to the Rules of Procedure for General Meetings are in the interests of the Company and the Shareholders. The resolution in relation to proposed amendments to the Rules of Procedure for General Meetings will be proposed at the EGM for approval by the Shareholders as an ordinary resolution. IV. EGM The Company will hold the EGM to consider and seek approval from the Shareholders of the resolutions in relation to proposed amendments to the Articles of Association and the Rules of Procedure for General Meetings. A notice convening the EGM to be held at Meeting Room, Expo Garden Hotel, No.5 Expo Road, Kunming City, Yunnan Province, the PRC at 9:00 a.m. on Friday, 27 March 2020 is set out in this circular from pages 15 to 17. A reply slip and a proxy form to be used at the EGM are enclosed and are also published on the website of the Stock Exchange (www.hkex.com.hk). If you are eligible and intend to attend the EGM, please complete and return the enclosed reply slip in accordance with the instructions printed thereon on or before Friday, 6 March 2020. Shareholders who intend to appoint a proxy to attend the EGM shall complete and return the enclosed proxy form in accordance with the instructions printed thereon not less than 24 hours before the time fixed for holding the EGM or any adjournment thereof (as the case may be). Completion and return of the proxy form will not preclude you from attending the EGM or any adjournment thereof and voting in person if you so wish. The H Share register of members of the Company will be temporarily closed from Wednesday, 26 February 2020 to Friday, 27 March 2020 (both days inclusive), during which period no transfer of H Shares will be registered. Any Shareholders of H Shares, whose names appear on the Company's register of members at the close of business on Tuesday, 25 February 2020, are entitled to attend and vote at such meeting after completing the registration procedures for attending and voting at the EGM. - 5 - LETTER FROM THE BOARD RECOMMENDATION The Directors consider that the all aforesaid resolutions are in the interests of the Company and the Shareholders as a whole and accordingly recommend you to vote in favor of the all aforesaid resolutions to be proposed at the EGM. By Order of the Board CRCC High-Tech Equipment Corporation Limited Liu Feixiang Chairman - 6 - APPENDIX I PARTICULARS OF PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO THE ARTICLES OF ASSOCIATION Details of proposed amendments to the Articles of Association* are set out as follows: The Articles of Association No. Original Articles Amended Articles 1. Article 34 The Company may, in the A r t i c l e 3 4 T h e C o m p a n y m a y , i n following circumstances, buy back its the following circumstances, buy back own outstanding shares by the procedures purchaseits own outstandingshares provided for in laws and these Articles in accordance withby the procedures of Association, after the approval by the provided for inthe requirements oflaws, approval authority authorized by the State administrative regulations, departmental Council: rulesand these Articles of Association, after the approval by the approval authority (1) cancellation of shares in order to authorized by the State Council: reduce its capital; (1) cancellation of shares in order to (2) m e r g e r w i t h a n o t h e r c o m p a n y reduce its capital; holding shares of the Company; (2) m e r g e r w i t h a n o t h e r c o m p a n y (3) grant of shares as an incentive to its holding shares of the Company; employees; (3) to applygrant ofshares as an (4) a shareholder opposes a resolution incentive to its employeesin the on the merger or division of the employee shareholding scheme or C om pany a dopted at a general equity incentives; m e e t i n g a n d r e q u e s t s t h a t t h e Company purchase his or her shares; (4) a shareholder opposes a resolution or on the merger or division of the Co m pa ny a dopted at a general (5) other circumstances approved in laws m e e t i n g a n d r e q u e s t s t h a t t h e or administrative regulations or by Company purchase his or her shares; the approval authority authorized by or the State Council. (5) other circumstances approved in laws Except under the above circumstances, the or administrative regulations or by Company may not trade in its own shares. the approval authority authorized by the State Council.to utilize shares for conversion of corporate bonds which are convertible into shares issued by the Company; (6) where it is necessary to safeguard i t s v a l u e a n d t h e r i g h t s a n d interests of its shareholders. Except under the above circumstances, the Company may not trade in its own shares purchase its own shares. - 7 - APPENDIX I PARTICULARS OF PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO THE ARTICLES OF ASSOCIATION The Articles of Association No. Original Articles Amended Articles 2. Article 35 Following the approval by the Article 35 Following the approval by the approval authority authorized by the State approval authority authorized by the State Council to buy back its own shares, the Council to buy back its own shares, the Company may elect to do so by any of the Company may elect to do so by any of the following methods: following methods: (1) issuance to all of the shareholders of (1) issuance to all of the shareholders of a buyback offer on a pro rata basis; a buyback offer on a pro rata basis; (2) buyback through open transactions (2) buyback through open transactions on a stock exchange; on a stock exchange; (3) buyback by agreements outside a (3) buyback by agreements outside a stock exchange; or stock exchange; or (4) another method approved in laws, (4) another method approved in laws, administrative regulations or by the administrative regulations or by the approval authority authorized by the approval authority authorized by the State Council. State Council. The Company may purchase its own shares through public and centralized trading or other methods as permitted by laws and regulations and the CSRC. Where the Company purchases its own Shares in the circumstances set out in item (3), item (5) and item (6) of Article 34 of these Articles of Association, such purchase shall be conducted through public and centralized trading method. - 8 - APPENDIX I PARTICULARS OF PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO THE ARTICLES OF ASSOCIATION The Articles of Association No. Original Articles Amended Articles 3. Article 37 The purchase by the Company A r t i c l e 3 7 T h e p u r c h a s e b y t h e of its own shares for a reason specified Company of its own shares for a reason in items (1) to (3) of Article 34 of these circumstancesspecified in items (1) to Articles of Association shall require a and item(3)(2)of Article 34 of these resolution of the general meeting. If the Articles of Association shall require a Company purchases its shares for the reason resolution of the general meeting. If the specified in item (1) of Article 34, it shall Company purchases its ownshares for the cancel such shares within 10 days from reasoncircumstancesspecified in item the date of the purchase. If the Company (1)(3), item (5) and item (6)of Article purchases its shares for the reason specified 34 of these Articles of Association, a in item (2) or item (4), it shall transfer or Board resolution thereon may, pursuant cancel such shares within six months. to the requirements of these Articles of Association or the mandate of the general The number of its shares purchased by the meeting, be passed at a Board meeting Company pursuant to item (3) of Article that is attended by at least two thirds of 34 will not exceed 5 per cent of its total directors. Upon repurchase of its own outstanding shares, and the funds used Shares by the Company pursuant to for such purchase shall be paid from the Article 34 of these Articles of Association, Company's after-tax profits. The shares if such repurchase constitutes the so purchased shall be transferred to the circumstance set out in item (1) of Article employees within one year. 34, it shall cancel such shares within 10 days from the date of the purchase. If If the Company cancels shares, it shall carry the Company purchases its shares for the out the registration of the change in its reason specified in item (2) or item (4), it registered capital with its original registrar. shall transfer or cancel such shares within six months.;The number of its shares The amount of the Company's registered purchased by the Company pursuant toif capital shall be reduced by the total par the Company purchases its shares for the value of the shares canceled. reason specified initem (3), item (5) and item (6), the total number of shares held by the Company shall not exceed 10% of the total issued shares of the Company and shall be transferred or canceled within 3 years.of Article 34 will not exceed 5 per cent of its total outstanding shares, and the funds used for such purchase shall be paid from the Company's after-tax profits. The shares so purchased shall be transferred to the employees within one year. - 9 - APPENDIX I PARTICULARS OF PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO THE ARTICLES OF ASSOCIATION The Articles of Association No. Original Articles Amended Articles If the Company cancels shares, it shall carry out the registration of the change in its registered capital with its original registrar. The amount of the Company's registered capital shall be reduced by the total par value of the shares canceled. If the repurchase and cancellation of the shares are otherwise stipulated in the relevant regulations by the regulatory authority and stock exchange of the places where the Company's shares are listed, such regulations shall prevail. 4. Article 91 Shareholders shall appoint Article 91 Shareholders shall appoint their proxies by written instruments, which their proxies by written instruments, which shall be signed by the principals or their shall be signed by the principals or their agents appointed in writing. If the principal agents appointed in writing. If the principal is a legal person, the instrument shall is a legal person, the instrument shall be under the seal of the legal person or be under the seal of the legal person or signed by its director(s) or duly authorized signed by its director(s) or duly authorized agent(s). agent(s). The instrument of appointment by which The instrument of appointment by which a shareholder appoints another person to a shareholder appoints another person to attend a general meeting shall specify the attend a general meeting shall specify the following particulars: following particulars: (1) the names of the principal and of the (1) the names of the principal and of the proxy; proxy; (2) the number of shares of the principal (2) the number of shares of the principal that the proxy represents; that the proxy represents; (3) whether the proxy has the right to (3) whether the proxy has the right to vote; vote; - 10 - APPENDIX I PARTICULARS OF PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO THE ARTICLES OF ASSOCIATION The Articles of Association No. Original Articles Amended Articles (4) separate instructions as to whether (4) separate instructions as to whether to to vote for, vote against, or abstain vote for or, voteagainst, or abstain from voting on, each item included from voting on,each item included on the agenda of the general meeting on the agenda of the general meeting as an item for consideration thereat; as an item for consideration thereat; (5) whether the proxy has the right to (5) whether the proxy has the right to vote on extempore motions that vote on extempore motions that may be added to the agenda of the may be added to the agenda of the meeting and the specific instructions meeting and the specific instructions as to what vote to cast if he or she as to what vote to cast if he or she has such right to vote; has such right to vote; (6) t h e d a t e o f i s s u a n c e a n d t e r m (6) t h e d a t e o f i s s u a n c e a n d t e r m of validity of the instrument of of validity of the instrument of appointment; and appointment; and (7) t h e s i g n a t u r e ( o r s e a l ) o f t h e (7) t h e s i g n a t u r e ( o r s e a l ) o f t h e principal; if the principal is a legal principal; if the principal is a legal person shareholder, the power of person shareholder, the power of attorney shall bear the seal of the attorney shall bear the seal of the legal person. legal person. 5. Article 110 When a ballot is held, Article 110 When a ballot is held, shareholders (including proxies) having the shareholders (including proxies) having the right to two or more votes need not use all right to two or more votes need not use all of their voting rights in the same way. of their voting rights in the same way. - 11 - APPENDIX I PARTICULARS OF PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO THE ARTICLES OF ASSOCIATION The Articles of Association No. Original Articles Amended Articles 6. Article 124 The shareholders present at Article 124 The shareholders (including a general meeting shall express one of the their proxies)present at a general meeting following opinions on motions that are put shall clearly vote for or against each to a vote: consent, opposition or abstention. matter which has been put to voteexpress one of the following opinions on motions If a ballot is blank, marked erroneously, that are put to a vote: consent, opposition or illegible or has not been cast, the voter abstention. shall be deemed to have waived his or her right to vote and the voting results for the If a ballot is blank, marked erroneously, number of shares that he or she holds shall illegible or has not been cast, the voter shall be recorded as "abstained". be deemed to have waived his or her right to vote and if a shareholder or his/her proxy casts abstention vote or abstains from voting, any vote cast by such shareholder or his/her proxy shall not be counted in the voting results of the Company for the number of shares that he or she holds shall be recorded as "abstained". The Articles of Association and its amendments were written in Chinese, without formal English version. As such, any English translation shall be for reference only. In case of any discrepancies, the Chinese version shall prevail. - 12 - APPENDIX II PARTICULARS OF PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO THE RULES OF PROCEDURE FOR GENERAL MEETINGS Details of proposed amendments to the Rules of Procedure for General Meetings* are set out as follows: The Rules of Procedure for General Meetings No. Original Articles Amended Articles 1. Article 33 If a shareholder entrusts Article 33 If a shareholder entrusts another person to attend the meeting, such another person to attend the meeting, such entrustment shall be a written form. The entrustment shall be a written form. The proxy shall submit a letter of attorney proxy shall submit a letter of attorney to the Company and exercise the voting to the Company and exercise the voting right within the scope of authorization. right within the scope of authorization. Such letter of attorney shall contain the Such letter of attorney shall contain the following: following: (I) the names of the principal and of the (I) the names of the principal and of the proxy; proxy; (II) the number of shares of the principal (II) the number of shares of the principal that the proxy represents; that the proxy represents; (III) whether the proxy has the right to (III) whether the proxy has the right to vote; vote; (IV) separate instructions as to whether (IV) separate instructions as to whether to to vote for, vote against, or abstain vote for,or vote against, or abstain from voting on, each item included from voting on,each item included on the agenda of the general meeting on the agenda of the general meeting as an item for consideration thereat; as an item for consideration thereat; (V) whether the proxy has the right to (V) whether the proxy has the right to vote on extempore motions that vote on extempore motions that may be added to the agenda of the may be added to the agenda of the meeting and the specific instructions meeting and the specific instructions as to what vote to cast if he or she as to what vote to cast if he or she has such right to vote; has such right to vote; (VI) t h e d a t e o f i s s u a n c e a n d t e r m (VI) t h e d a t e o f i s s u a n c e a n d t e r m of validity of the instrument of of validity of the instrument of appointment; appointment; (VII) t h e s i g n a t u r e ( o r s e a l ) o f t h e (VII) t h e s i g n a t u r e ( o r s e a l ) o f t h e principal; if the principal is a legal principal; if the principal is a legal person shareholder, the power of person shareholder, the power of attorney shall bear the seal of the attorney shall bear the seal of the legal person. legal person. - 13 - APPENDIX II PARTICULARS OF PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO THE RULES OF PROCEDURE FOR GENERAL MEETINGS The Rules of Procedure for General Meetings No. Original Articles Amended Articles The power of attorney shall indicate The power of attorney shall indicate whether the proxy can vote at his/her whether the proxy can vote at his/her discretion if the shareholder does not make discretion if the shareholder does not make specific instructions. specific instructions. 2. Article 49 Resolutions of the general Article 49 Resolutions of the general m e e t i n g a r e d i v i d e d i n t o o r d i n a r y m e e t i n g a r e d i v i d e d i n t o o r d i n a r y resolutions and special resolutions. Ordinary resolutions and special resolutions. Ordinary resolutions of the general meeting shall resolutions of the general meeting shall be adopted by shareholders in attendance be adopted by shareholders in attendance (including proxies) holding at least half (including proxies) holding at least half of the voting rights. Special resolutions of the voting rights. Special resolutions of the general meeting shall be adopted of the general meeting shall be adopted by shareholders in attendance (including by shareholders in attendance (including proxies) holding at least two-thirds of the proxies) holding at least two-thirds of the voting rights. voting rights. Shareholders (including proxies) attending Shareholders (including proxies) attending the meeting shall clearly express their the meeting shall clearly express their voting intentions such as aye, nay or voting intentions such as aye, nay or abstention for each matter to be voted on. abstention for each matter to be voted on. 3. Article 60 The shareholders present at Article 60 The shareholders (including a general meeting shall express one of the proxies)present at a general meeting shall following opinions on motions that are put express one of the following opinions on to a vote: consent, opposition or abstention. motions that are put to a vote: consent, clearly express their voting intentions If a ballot is blank, marked erroneously, such as consent oropposition or abstention illegible or has not been cast, the voter for each matter to be voted on. shall be deemed to have waived his or her right to vote and the voting results for the If a ballot is blank, marked erroneously, number of shares that he or she holds shall illegible or has not been cast, the voter shall be recorded as "abstained". be deemed to have waived his or her right to vote and if a shareholder or his/her proxy casts abstention vote or abstains from voting, any vote cast by such shareholder or his/her proxy shall not be counted in the voting results of the Company for the number of shares that he or she holds shall be recorded as "abstained". The Rules of Procedure for General Meetings and its amendments were written in Chinese, without formal English version. As such, any English translation shall be for reference only. In case of any discrepancies, the Chinese version shall prevail. - 14 - NOTICE OF THE 2020 FIRST EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING (a joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability) (Stock Code: 1786) NOTICE OF 2020 FIRST EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the 2020 first extraordinary general meeting (the "EGM") of CRCC High-Tech Equipment Corporation Limited (the "Company") will be held at Meeting Room, Expo Garden Hotel, No.5 Expo Road, Kunming City, Yunnan Province, the PRC at 9:00 a.m. on Friday, 27 March 2020 for the purposes of considering, and if thought fit, passing the following resolutions: ORDINARY RESOLUTION 1. To consider and approve the resolution in relation to the proposed amendments to the Rules of Procedure for General Meetings of CRCC High-Tech Equipment Corporation Limited. SPECIAL RESOLUTION 2. To consider and approve the resolution in relation to the proposed amendments to the Articles of Association of CRCC High-Tech Equipment Corporation Limited. By Order of the Board CRCC High-Tech Equipment Corporation Limited Liu Feixiang Chairman Kunming, the PRC, 11 February 2020 - 15 - NOTICE OF THE 2020 FIRST EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING Notes: Unless specifically indicated, details of the resolution are set out in the circular of the Company dated 11 February 2020. Terms defined therein shall have the same meanings when used in this notice. The H Share register of members of the Company will be closed from Wednesday, 26 February 2020 to Friday, 27 March 2020 (both days inclusive), during which period no transfer of H Shares of the Company will be registered. 