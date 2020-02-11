Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  CRCC High-Tech Equipment Corporation Limited    1786   CNE1000023F1

CRCC HIGH-TECH EQUIPMENT CORPORATION LIM

(1786)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Hong Kong - 02/10
1.15 HKD   0.00%
03:53aCRCC HIGH TECH EQUIPMENT : Form of proxy
PU
03:48aCRCC HIGH TECH EQUIPMENT : Reply slip
PU
03:43aCRCC HIGH TECH EQUIPMENT : Notice of 2020 first extraordinary general meeting
PU
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

CRCC High Tech Equipment : (1) PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO THE ARTICLES OF ASSOCIATION; (2) PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO THE RULES OF PROCEDURE FOR GENERAL MEETINGS; AND (3) NOTICE OF THE 2020 FIRST EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/11/2020 | 03:38am EST

THIS CIRCULAR IS IMPORTANT AND REQUIRES YOUR IMMEDIATE ATTENTION

If you are in any doubt as to any aspect of this circular or as to the action to be taken, you should consult your stock broker or other registered dealer in securities, bank manager, solicitor, professional accountant or other professional adviser.

If you have sold or transferred all your shares in 中 國 鐵 建 高 新 裝 備 股 份 有 限 公 司 (CRCC High-Tech Equipment Corporation Limited), you should at once hand this circular to the purchaser or transferee or to the bank or licensed securities dealer or other agent through whom the sale or transfer was effected for transmission to the purchaser or transferee.

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this circular, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this circular.

(a joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1786)

  1. PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO THE ARTICLES OF ASSOCIATION;
    1. PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO

THE RULES OF PROCEDURE FOR GENERAL MEETINGS; AND

(3) NOTICE OF THE 2020 FIRST EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

A letter from the Board is set out on pages 3 to 6 of this circular.

A notice convening the 2020 first extraordinary general meeting (the "EGM") to be held at Meeting Room, Expo Garden Hotel, No.5 Expo Road, Kunming City, Yunnan Province, the PRC at 9:00 a.m. on Friday, 27 March 2020 is set out in this circular from pages 15 to 17. A reply slip and a proxy form to be used at the EGM are enclosed and are also published on the website of the Stock Exchange (www.hkex.com.hk). If you are eligible and intend to attend the EGM, please complete and return the enclosed reply slip in accordance with the instructions printed thereon on or before Friday, 6 March 2020. Shareholders who intend to appoint a proxy to attend the EGM shall complete and return the enclosed proxy form in accordance with the instructions printed thereon not less than 24 hours before the time fixed for holding the EGM or any adjournment thereof (as the case may be). Completion and return of the proxy form will not preclude you from attending the EGM or any adjournment thereof and voting in person if you so wish.

11 February 2020

CONTENTS

Page

DEFINITIONS

. . .

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

1

LETTER FROM THE BOARD . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

3

APPENDIX I

-

PARTICULARS OF PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO

THE ARTICLES OF ASSOCIATION . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

7

APPENDIX II

-

PARTICULARS OF PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO THE RULES

OF PROCEDURE FOR GENERAL MEETINGS . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

13

NOTICE OF THE 2020 FIRST EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING . . . . . . . . . . .

15

- i -

DEFINITIONS

In this circular, unless the context otherwise requires, the following expressions have the following meanings:

"Articles of Association"

the articles of association of the Company

"Board"

the board of Directors of the Company

"China" or "PRC"

the People's Republic of China, and for the purpose of this

circular, excluding Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan

"Company"

CRCC High-Tech Equipment Corporation Limited ( 中 國 鐵

建高新裝備股份有限公司), a joint stock limited company,

whose H Shares are listed on the Main Board of the Stock

Exchange

"Company Law"

the Company Law of the People's Republic of China

"Director(s)"

the director(s) of the Company

"Domestic Share(s)"

the ordinary shares in the share capital of the Company with a

nominal value of RMB1.00 each, which are subscribed for and

paid up in Renminbi

"EGM"

the 2020 first extraordinary general meeting of the Company

to be held at Meeting Room, Expo Garden Hotel, No.5 Expo

Road, Kunming City, Yunnan Province, the PRC at 9:00 a.m.

on Friday, 27 March 2020

"Group"

the Company and its subsidiaries

"H Share(s)"

the overseas listed foreign shares in the share capital of the

Company with a nominal value of RMB1.00 each, which are

listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange

"Hong Kong"

the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the PRC

"Listing Rules"

the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock

Exchange (as amended from time to time)

"Macau"

the Macau Special Administrative Region of the PRC

"Main Board"

the stock market (excluding the option market) operated by

the Stock Exchange which is independent from and operated

in parallel with the Growth Enterprise Market of the Stock

Exchange

- 1 -

DEFINITIONS

"Rules of Procedure for

the rules of procedure for general meetings of CRCC

General Meetings"

High-Tech Equipment Corporation Limited

"Share(s)"

the ordinary shares in the share capital of our Company with a

nominal value of RMB1.00 each

"Shareholder(s)"

the holder(s) of the Share(s)

"Stock Exchange"

The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited

"%"

percent

- 2 -

LETTER FROM THE BOARD

(a joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1786)

Executive Directors:

Registered office and principal place of

Mr. Liu Feixiang (Chairman)

business in the PRC:

Mr. Tong Pujiang

No. 384, Yangfangwang

Mr. Chen Yongxiang

Jinma Town

Kunming City

Non-executive Directors:

Yunnan Province

Mr. Zhao Hui

PRC

Mr. Sha Mingyuan

Mr. Wu Zhixu

Principal place of business

in Hong Kong:

Independent non-executive Directors:

23/F, Railway Plaza

Mr. Sun Linfu

39 Chatham Road South

Mr. Yu Jiahe

Tsim Sha Tsui

Mr. Wong Hin Wing

Kowloon

Hong Kong

11 February 2020

To the Shareholders

Dear Sir or Madam,

  1. PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO THE ARTICLES OF ASSOCIATION;
    1. PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO

THE RULES OF PROCEDURE FOR GENERAL MEETINGS; AND

    1. NOTICE OF THE 2020 FIRST EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING
  2. INTRODUCTION

The purpose of this circular is to provide you with the notice of the EGM and certain information regarding the resolutions to be proposed at the EGM so that you may make informed voting decisions of such resolutions.

- 3 -

LETTER FROM THE BOARD

  1. PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO THE ARTICLES OF ASSOCIATION

Reference is made to the announcement of the Company dated 9 December 2019 in relation to the proposed amendments to the Articles of Association and the Rules of Procedure for General Meetings.

According to the Decision of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress on

Amending the Company Law of the PRC (Order of the President of the PRC No. 15)( 全國人民代表大 會常務委員會關於修改〈中華人民共和國公司法〉的決定》( 中華人民共和國主席令第十五號))

promulgated on 26 October 2018, the relevant expressions regarding the Articles of Association currently in effect are not exactly consistent with the corresponding provisions of the latest revised Company Law. Meanwhile, taking into consideration the actual conditions of the Company, the Company proposed to make relevant amendments to the voting rules of general meeting. On a prudent, appropriate and necessary basis, the Board proposed to make corresponding amendments to the Articles of Association in accordance with the latest revised Company Law and the adjusted voting rules of general meeting. Please refer to Appendix I to this circular for details of the proposed amendments to the Articles of Association.

Despite the amendments to the Articles of Association with respect to the share repurchase by the Company, the Company shall still be subject to the relevant requirements and restrictions of the Listing Rules for any share repurchase, including but not limited to the requirements of Rule 10.06 of the Listing Rules as amended by Rules 19A.24 and 19A.25 of the Listing Rules. In particular, pursuant to Rule 10.06(5) and Rule 19A.24 of the Listing Rules, the listing status of all H Shares repurchased by the Company shall be automatically cancelled upon repurchase, and the Company must apply for listing of any further issues of H Shares in the normal way. The Company shall ensure that the documents of title of the repurchased H Shares are cancelled and destroyed as soon as reasonably practicable following the settlement of any repurchase of H Shares. Besides, pursuant to Rule 19A.25(1) of the Listing Rules, any share repurchase of the Company in the future shall be subject to (i) the approval by the Shareholders at the general meeting by way of a special resolution; (ii) the approval by the Shareholders of Domestic Shares at the class meeting of Domestic Shares by way of a special resolution; and (iii) the approval by the Shareholders of H Shares at the class meeting of H Shares by way of a special resolution. When the Company publishes the notice of meeting and circular, it will also despatch an explanation statement to the Shareholders, which contains all the information as required by Rule 10.06(1)(b) of the Listing Rules, as amended by Rule 19A.25 of the Listing Rules. Besides, when the Company carries out any share repurchase in the future, it will also comply with the reporting obligations set out in Rule 10.06(4) of the Listing Rules. The Company will also ensure to satisfy the public float requirement under the Listing Rules when conducting share repurchase.

The Board considered that the proposed amendments to the Articles of Association are in the interests of the Company and the Shareholders.

The resolution in relation to proposed amendments to the Articles of Association will be proposed at the EGM for approval by the Shareholders as a special resolution.

- 4 -

LETTER FROM THE BOARD

  1. PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO THE RULES OF PROCEDURE FOR GENERAL MEETINGS

Reference is made to the announcement of the Company dated 9 December 2019 in relation to the proposed amendments to the Articles of Association and the Rules of Procedure for General Meetings.

Taking into consideration the actual conditions of the Company, the Company proposed to make relevant amendments to the voting rules of general meeting. On a prudent, appropriate and necessary basis, the Board proposed to make amendments to the Rules of Procedure for General Meetings in accordance with the adjusted voting rules of general meeting. Please refer to Appendix II to this circular for details of the proposed amendments to the Rules of Procedure for General Meetings.

The Board considered that the proposed amendments to the Rules of Procedure for General Meetings are in the interests of the Company and the Shareholders.

The resolution in relation to proposed amendments to the Rules of Procedure for General Meetings will be proposed at the EGM for approval by the Shareholders as an ordinary resolution.

IV. EGM

The Company will hold the EGM to consider and seek approval from the Shareholders of the resolutions in relation to proposed amendments to the Articles of Association and the Rules of Procedure for General Meetings.

A notice convening the EGM to be held at Meeting Room, Expo Garden Hotel, No.5 Expo Road, Kunming City, Yunnan Province, the PRC at 9:00 a.m. on Friday, 27 March 2020 is set out in this circular from pages 15 to 17.

A reply slip and a proxy form to be used at the EGM are enclosed and are also published on the website of the Stock Exchange (www.hkex.com.hk). If you are eligible and intend to attend the EGM, please complete and return the enclosed reply slip in accordance with the instructions printed thereon on or before Friday, 6 March 2020.

Shareholders who intend to appoint a proxy to attend the EGM shall complete and return the enclosed proxy form in accordance with the instructions printed thereon not less than 24 hours before the time fixed for holding the EGM or any adjournment thereof (as the case may be). Completion and return of the proxy form will not preclude you from attending the EGM or any adjournment thereof and voting in person if you so wish.

The H Share register of members of the Company will be temporarily closed from Wednesday, 26 February 2020 to Friday, 27 March 2020 (both days inclusive), during which period no transfer of H Shares will be registered. Any Shareholders of H Shares, whose names appear on the Company's register of members at the close of business on Tuesday, 25 February 2020, are entitled to attend and vote at such meeting after completing the registration procedures for attending and voting at the EGM.

- 5 -

LETTER FROM THE BOARD

  1. RECOMMENDATION

The Directors consider that the all aforesaid resolutions are in the interests of the Company and the Shareholders as a whole and accordingly recommend you to vote in favor of the all aforesaid resolutions to be proposed at the EGM.

By Order of the Board

CRCC High-Tech Equipment Corporation Limited

Liu Feixiang

Chairman

- 6 -

APPENDIX I PARTICULARS OF PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO THE ARTICLES OF ASSOCIATION

Details of proposed amendments to the Articles of Association* are set out as follows:

The Articles of Association

No.

Original Articles

Amended Articles

1.

Article 34 The Company may, in the

A r t i c l e 3 4

T h e C o m p a n y m a y , i n

following circumstances, buy back its

the following circumstances, buy back

own outstanding shares by the procedures

purchaseits own outstandingshares

provided for in laws and these Articles

in accordance withby the procedures

of Association, after the approval by the

provided for inthe requirements oflaws,

approval authority authorized by the State

administrative regulations, departmental

Council:

rulesand these Articles of Association,

after the approval by the approval authority

(1) cancellation of shares in order to

authorized by the State Council:

reduce its capital;

(1) cancellation of shares in order to

(2) m e r g e r w i t h a n o t h e r c o m p a n y

reduce its capital;

holding shares of the Company;

(2) m e r g e r

w i t h a n o t h e r c o m p a n y

(3) grant of shares as an incentive to its

holding shares of the Company;

employees;

(3) to applygrant ofshares as an

(4) a shareholder opposes a resolution

incentive to its employeesin the

on the merger or division of the

employee shareholding scheme or

C om pany a dopted at a general

equity incentives;

m e e t i n g a n d r e q u e s t s t h a t t h e

Company purchase his or her shares;

(4) a shareholder opposes a resolution

or

on the merger or division of the

Co m pa ny a dopted at a general

(5) other circumstances approved in laws

m e e t i n g a n d r e q u e s t s t h a t t h e

or administrative regulations or by

Company purchase his or her shares;

the approval authority authorized by

or

the State Council.

(5) other circumstances approved in laws

Except under the above circumstances, the

or administrative regulations or by

Company may not trade in its own shares.

the approval authority authorized by

the State Council.to utilize shares

for conversion of corporate bonds

which are convertible into shares

issued by the Company;

(6) where it is necessary to safeguard

i t s v a l u e a n d t h e r i g h t s a n d

interests of its shareholders.

Except under the above circumstances, the

Company may not trade in its own shares

purchase its own shares.

- 7 -

APPENDIX I PARTICULARS OF PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO THE ARTICLES OF ASSOCIATION

The Articles of Association

No.

Original Articles

Amended Articles

2.

Article 35 Following the approval by the

Article 35 Following the approval by the

approval authority authorized by the State

approval authority authorized by the State

Council to buy back its own shares, the

Council to buy back its own shares, the

Company may elect to do so by any of the

Company may elect to do so by any of the

following methods:

following methods:

(1) issuance to all of the shareholders of

(1) issuance to all of the shareholders of

a buyback offer on a pro rata basis;

a buyback offer on a pro rata basis;

(2) buyback through open transactions

(2) buyback through open transactions

on a stock exchange;

on a stock exchange;

(3) buyback by agreements outside a

(3) buyback by agreements outside a

stock exchange; or

stock exchange; or

(4) another method approved in laws,

(4) another method approved in laws,

administrative regulations or by the

administrative regulations or by the

approval authority authorized by the

approval authority authorized by the

State Council.

State Council.

The Company may purchase its own

shares through public and centralized

trading or other methods as permitted

by laws and regulations and the CSRC.

Where the Company purchases its own

Shares in the circumstances set out in

item (3), item (5) and item (6) of Article

34 of these Articles of Association, such

purchase shall be conducted through

public and centralized trading method.

- 8 -

APPENDIX I PARTICULARS OF PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO THE ARTICLES OF ASSOCIATION

The Articles of Association

No.

Original Articles

Amended Articles

3.

Article 37 The purchase by the Company

A r t i c l e 3 7 T h e p u r c h a s e b y t h e

of its own shares for a reason specified

Company of its own shares for a reason

in items (1) to (3) of Article 34 of these

circumstancesspecified in items (1) to

Articles of Association shall require a

and item(3)(2)of Article 34 of these

resolution of the general meeting. If the

Articles of Association shall require a

Company purchases its shares for the reason

resolution of the general meeting. If the

specified in item (1) of Article 34, it shall

Company purchases its ownshares for the

cancel such shares within 10 days from

reasoncircumstancesspecified in item

the date of the purchase. If the Company

(1)(3), item (5) and item (6)of Article

purchases its shares for the reason specified

34 of these Articles of Association, a

in item (2) or item (4), it shall transfer or

Board resolution thereon may, pursuant

cancel such shares within six months.

to the requirements of these Articles of

Association or the mandate of the general

The number of its shares purchased by the

meeting, be passed at a Board meeting

Company pursuant to item (3) of Article

that is attended by at least two thirds of

34 will not exceed 5 per cent of its total

directors. Upon repurchase of its own

outstanding shares, and the funds used

Shares by the Company pursuant to

for such purchase shall be paid from the

Article 34 of these Articles of Association,

Company's after-tax profits. The shares

if such repurchase constitutes the

so purchased shall be transferred to the

circumstance set out in item (1) of Article

employees within one year.

34, it shall cancel such shares within 10

days from the date of the purchase. If

If the Company cancels shares, it shall carry

the Company purchases its shares for the

out the registration of the change in its

reason specified in item (2) or item (4), it

registered capital with its original registrar.

shall transfer or cancel such shares within

six months.;The number of its shares

The amount of the Company's registered

purchased by the Company pursuant toif

capital shall be reduced by the total par

the Company purchases its shares for the

value of the shares canceled.

reason specified initem (3), item (5) and

item (6), the total number of shares held

by the Company shall not exceed 10% of

the total issued shares of the Company

and shall be transferred or canceled

within 3 years.of Article 34 will not

exceed 5 per cent of its total outstanding

shares, and the funds used for such purchase

shall be paid from the Company's after-tax

profits. The shares so purchased shall be

transferred to the employees within one

year.

- 9 -

APPENDIX I PARTICULARS OF PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO THE ARTICLES OF ASSOCIATION

The Articles of Association

No.

Original Articles

Amended Articles

If the Company cancels shares, it shall carry

out the registration of the change in its

registered capital with its original registrar.

The amount of the Company's registered

capital shall be reduced by the total par

value of the shares canceled.

If the repurchase and cancellation of the

shares are otherwise stipulated in the

relevant regulations by the regulatory

authority and stock exchange of the

places where the Company's shares are

listed, such regulations shall prevail.

4.

Article 91 Shareholders shall appoint

Article 91 Shareholders shall appoint

their proxies by written instruments, which

their proxies by written instruments, which

shall be signed by the principals or their

shall be signed by the principals or their

agents appointed in writing. If the principal

agents appointed in writing. If the principal

is a legal person, the instrument shall

is a legal person, the instrument shall

be under the seal of the legal person or

be under the seal of the legal person or

signed by its director(s) or duly authorized

signed by its director(s) or duly authorized

agent(s).

agent(s).

The instrument of appointment by which

The instrument of appointment by which

a shareholder appoints another person to

a shareholder appoints another person to

attend a general meeting shall specify the

attend a general meeting shall specify the

following particulars:

following particulars:

(1)

the names of the principal and of the

(1)

the names of the principal and of the

proxy;

proxy;

(2)

the number of shares of the principal

(2)

the number of shares of the principal

that the proxy represents;

that the proxy represents;

(3)

whether the proxy has the right to

(3)

whether the proxy has the right to

vote;

vote;

- 10 -

APPENDIX I PARTICULARS OF PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO THE ARTICLES OF ASSOCIATION

The Articles of Association

No.

Original Articles

Amended Articles

(4)

separate instructions as to whether

(4)

separate instructions as to whether to

to vote for, vote against, or abstain

vote for or, voteagainst, or abstain

from voting on, each item included

from voting on,each item included

on the agenda of the general meeting

on the agenda of the general meeting

as an item for consideration thereat;

as an item for consideration thereat;

(5)

whether the proxy has the right to

(5)

whether the proxy has the right to

vote on extempore motions that

vote on extempore motions that

may be added to the agenda of the

may be added to the agenda of the

meeting and the specific instructions

meeting and the specific instructions

as to what vote to cast if he or she

as to what vote to cast if he or she

has such right to vote;

has such right to vote;

(6)

t h e d a t e

o f i s s u a n c e a n d t e r m

(6)

t h e d a t e o f i s s u a n c e a n d t e r m

of validity of the instrument of

of validity of the instrument of

appointment; and

appointment; and

(7)

t h e s i g n a t u r e ( o r s e a l ) o f t h e

(7)

t h e s i g n a t u r e ( o r s e a l ) o f t h e

principal; if the principal is a legal

principal; if the principal is a legal

person shareholder, the power of

person shareholder, the power of

attorney shall bear the seal of the

attorney shall bear the seal of the

legal person.

legal person.

5.

Article 110

When a ballot is held,

Article 110 When a ballot is held,

shareholders (including proxies) having the

shareholders (including proxies) having the

right to two or more votes need not use all

right to two or more votes need not use all

of their voting rights in the same way.

of their voting rights in the same way.

- 11 -

APPENDIX I PARTICULARS OF PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO THE ARTICLES OF ASSOCIATION

The Articles of Association

No.

Original Articles

Amended Articles

6.

Article 124 The shareholders present at

Article 124 The shareholders (including

a general meeting shall express one of the

their proxies)present at a general meeting

following opinions on motions that are put

shall clearly vote for or against each

to a vote: consent, opposition or abstention.

matter which has been put to voteexpress

one of the following opinions on motions

If a ballot is blank, marked erroneously,

that are put to a vote: consent, opposition or

illegible or has not been cast, the voter

abstention.

shall be deemed to have waived his or her

right to vote and the voting results for the

If a ballot is blank, marked erroneously,

number of shares that he or she holds shall

illegible or has not been cast, the voter shall

be recorded as "abstained".

be deemed to have waived his or her right to

vote and if a shareholder or his/her proxy

casts abstention vote or abstains from

voting, any vote cast by such shareholder

or his/her proxy shall not be counted in

the voting results of the Company

for the

number of shares that he or she holds shall

be recorded as "abstained".

  • The Articles of Association and its amendments were written in Chinese, without formal English version. As such, any English translation shall be for reference only. In case of any discrepancies, the Chinese version shall prevail.

- 12 -

APPENDIX II

PARTICULARS OF PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO

THE RULES OF PROCEDURE FOR GENERAL MEETINGS

Details of proposed amendments to the Rules of Procedure for General Meetings* are set out as follows:

The Rules of Procedure for General Meetings

No. Original Articles

Amended Articles

1. Article 33 If a shareholder entrusts Article 33 If a shareholder entrusts

another person to attend the meeting, such

another person to attend the meeting, such

entrustment shall be a written form. The

entrustment shall be a written form. The

proxy shall submit a letter of attorney

proxy shall submit a letter of attorney

to the Company and exercise the voting

to the Company and exercise the voting

right within the scope of authorization.

right within the scope of authorization.

Such letter of attorney shall contain the

Such letter of attorney shall contain the

following:

following:

(I)

the names of the principal and of the

(I)

the names of the principal and of the

proxy;

proxy;

(II)

the number of shares of the principal

(II)

the number of shares of the principal

that the proxy represents;

that the proxy represents;

(III)

whether the proxy has the right to

(III)

whether the proxy has the right to

vote;

vote;

(IV)

separate instructions as to whether

(IV)

separate instructions as to whether to

to vote for, vote against, or abstain

vote for,or

vote

against, or abstain

from voting on, each item included

from voting on,each item included

on the agenda of the general meeting

on the agenda of the general meeting

as an item for consideration thereat;

as an item for consideration thereat;

(V)

whether the proxy has the right to

(V)

whether the proxy has the right to

vote on extempore motions that

vote on extempore motions that

may be added to the agenda of the

may be added to the agenda of the

meeting and the specific instructions

meeting and the specific instructions

as to what vote to cast if he or she

as to what vote to cast if he or she

has such right to vote;

has such right to vote;

(VI)

t h e d a t e o f i s s u a n c e a n d t e r m

(VI)

t h e d a t e o f i s s u a n c e a n d t e r m

of validity of the instrument of

of validity of the instrument of

appointment;

appointment;

(VII)

t h e s i g n a t u r e ( o r s e a l ) o f t h e

(VII)

t h e s i g n a t u r e ( o r s e a l ) o f t h e

principal; if the principal is a legal

principal; if the principal is a legal

person shareholder, the power of

person shareholder, the power of

attorney shall bear the seal of the

attorney shall bear the seal of the

legal person.

legal person.

- 13 -

APPENDIX II

PARTICULARS OF PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO

THE RULES OF PROCEDURE FOR GENERAL MEETINGS

The Rules of Procedure for General Meetings

No.

Original Articles

Amended Articles

The power of attorney shall indicate

The power of attorney shall indicate

whether the proxy can vote at his/her

whether the proxy can vote at his/her

discretion if the shareholder does not make

discretion if the shareholder does not make

specific instructions.

specific instructions.

2.

Article 49 Resolutions of the general

Article 49 Resolutions of the general

m e e t i n g a r e d i v i d e d i n t o o r d i n a r y

m e e t i n g a r e d i v i d e d i n t o o r d i n a r y

resolutions and special resolutions. Ordinary

resolutions and special resolutions. Ordinary

resolutions of the general meeting shall

resolutions of the general meeting shall

be adopted by shareholders in attendance

be adopted by shareholders in attendance

(including proxies) holding at least half

(including proxies) holding at least half

of the voting rights. Special resolutions

of the voting rights. Special resolutions

of the general meeting shall be adopted

of the general meeting shall be adopted

by shareholders in attendance (including

by shareholders in attendance (including

proxies) holding at least two-thirds of the

proxies) holding at least two-thirds of the

voting rights.

voting rights.

Shareholders (including proxies) attending

Shareholders (including proxies) attending

the meeting shall clearly express their

the meeting shall clearly express their

voting intentions such as aye, nay or

voting intentions such as aye, nay or

abstention for each matter to be voted on.

abstention for each matter to be voted on.

3.

Article 60 The shareholders present at

Article 60 The shareholders (including

a general meeting shall express one of the

proxies)present at a general meeting shall

following opinions on motions that are put

express one of the following opinions on

to a vote: consent, opposition or abstention.

motions that are put to a vote: consent,

clearly express their voting intentions

If a ballot is blank, marked erroneously,

such as consent oropposition or abstention

illegible or has not been cast, the voter

for each matter to be voted on.

shall be deemed to have waived his or her

right to vote and the voting results for the

If a ballot is blank, marked erroneously,

number of shares that he or she holds shall

illegible or has not been cast, the voter shall

be recorded as "abstained".

be deemed to have waived his or her right to

vote and if a shareholder or his/her proxy

casts abstention vote or abstains from

voting, any vote cast by such shareholder

or his/her proxy shall not be counted in

the voting results of the Company

for the

number of shares that he or she holds shall

be recorded as "abstained".

  • The Rules of Procedure for General Meetings and its amendments were written in Chinese, without formal English version. As such, any English translation shall be for reference only. In case of any discrepancies, the Chinese version shall prevail.

- 14 -

NOTICE OF THE 2020 FIRST EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

(a joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1786)

NOTICE OF 2020 FIRST EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the 2020 first extraordinary general meeting (the "EGM") of CRCC High-Tech Equipment Corporation Limited (the "Company") will be held at Meeting Room, Expo Garden Hotel, No.5 Expo Road, Kunming City, Yunnan Province, the PRC at 9:00 a.m. on Friday,

27 March 2020 for the purposes of considering, and if thought fit, passing the following resolutions:

ORDINARY RESOLUTION

1. To consider and approve the resolution in relation to the proposed amendments to the Rules of Procedure for General Meetings of CRCC High-Tech Equipment Corporation Limited.

SPECIAL RESOLUTION

2. To consider and approve the resolution in relation to the proposed amendments to the Articles of Association of CRCC High-Tech Equipment Corporation Limited.

By Order of the Board

CRCC High-Tech Equipment Corporation Limited

Liu Feixiang

Chairman

Kunming, the PRC, 11 February 2020

- 15 -

NOTICE OF THE 2020 FIRST EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

Notes:

  1. Unless specifically indicated, details of the resolution are set out in the circular of the Company dated 11 February 2020. Terms defined therein shall have the same meanings when used in this notice.
  2. The H Share register of members of the Company will be closed from Wednesday, 26 February 2020 to Friday, 27 March 2020 (both days inclusive), during which period no transfer of H Shares of the Company will be registered. In order to attend the EGM, all share transfers, accompanied by the relevant share certificates, must be lodged for registration with the Company's H Share registrar, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited at Shops 1712-1716, 17th Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong for registration not later than 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, 25 February 2020. Any holders of H Shares and Domestic Shares, whose names appear on the Company's register of members on Tuesday, 25 February 2020 are entitled to attend and vote at the EGM after completing the registration procedures for attending the EGM.
    The address of the H Share registrar of the Company, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited is as follows:
    Shops 1712-1716 17th Floor Hopewell Centre
    183 Queen's Road East Wanchai
    Hong Kong
  3. Holders of H Shares and Domestic Shares, who intend to attend the EGM, must complete the reply slip for attending the EGM and return the same to the office of the Board not later than 20 days before the date of the EGM, i.e. on or prior to Friday, 6 March 2020.
    Details of the office of the Board are as follows:
    No. 384, Yangfangwang Jinma Town, Kunming City Yunnan Province
    PRC
    Postal code: 650215
    Fax: +86 871 6383 1000
  4. Each holder of H shares of the Company who has the right to attend and vote at the EGM is entitled to appoint in writing one or more proxies, whether a shareholder or not, to attend and vote on his behalf at the EGM.
  5. The instrument appointing a proxy by the shareholders must be signed by the person appointing the proxy or an attorney duly authorized by such person in writing. If the instrument is signed by an attorney of the person appointing the proxy, the power of attorney authorizing the attorney to sign, or other documents of authorization, shall be notarially certified.
  6. To be valid, for holder of H shares of the Company, the form of proxy, and if the form of proxy is signed by a person under a power of attorney or other authority on behalf of the appointer, a notarially certified copy of that power of attorney or other authorization documents, must be delivered to the Company's H Share registrar, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited at the 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong, not less than 24 hours before the time fixed for holding the EGM (i.e. 9:00 a.m. on Thursday, 26 March 2020) or any adjournment thereof.
  7. Each holder of Domestic Shares is entitled to appoint in writing one or more proxies, whether a shareholder or not, to attend and vote on his behalf at the EGM. Notes (d) and (e) also apply to holder of Domestic Shares, only that the form of proxy or other documents of authorization must be delivered to the office of the Board, the address of which is set out in Note (c) above, not less than 24 hours before the time fixed for holding the EGM (i.e. 9:00 a.m. on Thursday, 26 March 2020) or any adjournment thereof in order for such documents to be valid.

- 16 -

NOTICE OF THE 2020 FIRST EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

  1. If a proxy attends the EGM on behalf of a shareholder, he shall produce his identification document and the instrument or document signed by the appointer or his legal representative specifying the date of its issuance. If a legal person shareholder appoints a corporate representative to attend the EGM, such representative shall produce his identification document and the notarized copy of the resolution passed by the board of directors or other authority or other notarized copy of the license issued by such legal person shareholder.
  2. Shareholders attending the EGM are responsible for their own transportation and accommodation expenses.

- 17 -

Disclaimer

CRCC High-Tech Equipment Corporation Ltd. published this content on 11 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 February 2020 08:37:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on CRCC HIGH-TECH EQUIPMENT C
03:53aCRCC HIGH TECH EQUIPMENT : Form of proxy
PU
03:48aCRCC HIGH TECH EQUIPMENT : Reply slip
PU
03:43aCRCC HIGH TECH EQUIPMENT : Notice of 2020 first extraordinary general meeting
PU
03:38aCRCC HIGH TECH EQUIPMENT : (1) proposed amendments to the articles of associatio..
PU
2019CRCC HIGH TECH EQUIPMENT : Announcement (1) proposed amendments to the articles ..
PU
2019CRCC HIGH TECH EQUIPMENT : Announcement change in use of proceeds
PU
2019CRCC HIGH TECH EQUIPMENT : Continuing connected transactions in relation to the ..
PU
2018MARKET SNAPSHOT: Stocks Slump As Cisco Leads Retreat By Tech Shares; Russell ..
DJ
2017CRCC HIGH TECH EQUIPMENT : Revised Form of Proxy for Extraordinary General Meeti..
PU
2017CRCC HIGH TECH EQUIPMENT : Announcement - Change in Supervisor
PU
More news
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2019 2 756 M
EBIT 2019 213 M
Net income 2019 194 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 6,64%
P/E ratio 2019 7,98x
P/E ratio 2020 6,44x
Capi. / Sales2019 0,57x
Capi. / Sales2020 0,50x
Capitalization 1 572 M
Chart CRCC HIGH-TECH EQUIPMENT CORPORATION LIMITED
Duration : Period :
CRCC High-Tech Equipment Corporation Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CRCC HIGH-TECH EQUIPMENT C
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 2,03  CNY
Last Close Price 1,03  CNY
Spread / Highest target 110%
Spread / Average Target 95,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 82,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Pu Jiang Tong General Manager & Executive Director
Fei Xiang Liu Chairman
Qiu Hua Yu Chairman-Supervisory Board
Xiang Tang Chief Financial Officer & Chief Accountant
Bao Ming Zhang Chief Engineer & Deputy General Manager
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CRCC HIGH-TECH EQUIPMENT CORPORATION LIMITED-8.00%223
CATERPILLAR INC.-9.05%74 813
SANY HEAVY INDUSTRY-7.39%19 323
ZOOMLION HEAVY INDUSTRY SCI & TCH CO LTD--.--%6 564
DOOSAN BOBCAT INC--.--%2 590
GUANGXI LIUGONG MACHINERY CO., LTD.--.--%1 406
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group