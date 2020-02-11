CRCC High Tech Equipment : FORM OF PROXY

(a joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 1786)
FORM OF PROXY FOR 2020 FIRST EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING
TO BE HELD ON FRIDAY, 27 MARCH 2020
No. of shares to which this form of proxy relates
Type of shares (domestic shares or H shares) to which this form of proxy relates
I/We (Note 3)
of
being the shareholder(s) of CRCC High-Tech Equipment Corporation Limited (the "Company") hereby appoint the Chairman of the Meeting or
of
as my/our proxy to attend and vote for me/us and on my/our behalf at the 2020 first extraordinary general meeting (the "Meeting" or "EGM") of the Company to be held at Meeting Room, Expo Garden Hotel, No.5 Expo Road, Kunming City, Yunnan Province, the People's Republic of China (the "PRC") at 9:00 a.m. on Friday, 27 March 2020 and at any adjournment thereof as hereunder indicated in respect of the resolutions set out in the notice of 2020 first extraordinary general meeting of the Company dated 11 February 2020 (the "EGM Notice"), and if no such indication is given, as my/our proxy thinks fit.
ORDINARY RESOLUTION
For (Note 5)
Against (Note 5)
Abstain (Note 5)
1.
To consider and approve the resolution in relation to the proposed
amendments to the Rules of Procedure for General Meetings of CRCC
High-Tech Equipment Corporation Limited.
SPECIAL RESOLUTION
For (Note 5)
Against (Note 5)
Abstain (Note 5)
2.
To consider and approve the resolution in relation to the proposed
amendments to the Articles of Association of CRCC High-Tech Equipment
Corporation Limited.
Signature (Note 6) :
Dated:
Notes:
Important: You shall refer to the circular to be despatched to the shareholders of the Company in due course before appointing a proxy.
Please insert the number of shares registered in your name(s) to which this form of proxy relates. If no number is inserted, this form of proxy will be deemed to relate to all the shares in the issued share capital of the Company registered in your name(s).
Please also insert the type of shares (domestic shares or H shares) to which this form of proxy relates.
Please insert the full name(s) (in Chinese or in English, as shown in the register of members of the Company) and registered address(es) in BLOCK CAPITALS.
If any proxy other than the chairman of the Meeting is preferred, delete the words "the Chairman of the Meeting or" and insert the name and address of the proxy desired in the space provided. A shareholder may appoint one or more proxies to attend the Meeting and vote in his stead. A proxy need not be a shareholder of the Company. A proxy of a shareholder who has appointed more than one proxy may only vote on a poll.ANY ALTERATION MADE TO THIS FORM OF PROXY MUST BE DULY
INITIALLED BY THE PERSON(S) WHO SIGN(S) IT.
IMPORTANT: IF YOU WISH TO VOTE FOR ANY RESOLUTION, TICK IN THE BOX MARKED "FOR". IF YOU WISH TO VOTE AGAINST ANY RESOLUTION, TICK IN THE BOX MARKED "AGAINST". IF YOU WISH TO ABSTAIN FROM ANY RESOLUTION, TICK IN THE BOX MARKED "ABSTAIN", AND YOUR VOTES WILL BE COUNTED FOR THE PURPOSE OF CALCULATING THE RESULT OF THAT RESOLUTION.Failure to tick the box will entitle your proxy to cast your vote at his discretion. Your proxy will also be entitled to vote at his discretion on any resolutions properly put to the Meeting other than those referred to in the EGM Notice.
This form of proxy must be signed by you or your attorney duly authorized in writing or, in the case of a legal person, must either be executed under its seal or under the hand of a legal representative or other attorney duly authorized to sign the same. If this form of proxy is signed by an attorney of the appointer, the power of attorney authorizing that attorney to sign, or other document of authorization, must be notarially certified.
Where there are joint registered holders of any share of the Company, any one of such persons may vote at the Meeting, either personally or by proxy, in respect of such share as if he were solely entitled thereto, but if more than one of such joint holders are present at the Meeting, personally or by proxy, then one of the persons so present whose name stands first on the register in respect of such share shall alone be entitled to vote in respect thereof.
To be valid, for holders of domestic shares of the Company, this form of proxy, together with the notarially certified power of attorney or other document of authorization, must be delivered to the office of the Board at No. 384, Yangfangwang, Jinma Town, Kunming City, Yunnan Province, the PRC, not less than 24 hours before the time appointed for the Meeting (i.e. 9:00 a.m. on Thursday, 26 March 2020). To be valid, for holders of H shares, the above documents must be delivered to the H Share registrar of the Company, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, at 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong within the same period.
CRCC High-Tech Equipment Corporation Ltd. published this content on 11 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 February 2020 08:52:08 UTC