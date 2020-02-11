CRCC High Tech Equipment : NOTICE OF 2020 FIRST EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

NOTICE OF 2020 FIRST EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the 2020 first extraordinary general meeting (the "EGM") of CRCC High-Tech Equipment Corporation Limited (the "Company") will be held at Meeting Room, Expo Garden Hotel, No.5 Expo Road, Kunming City, Yunnan Province, the PRC at 9:00 a.m. on Friday, 27 March 2020 for the purposes of considering, and if thought fit, passing the following resolutions:

ORDINARY RESOLUTION

1. To consider and approve the resolution in relation to the proposed amendments to the Rules of Procedure for General Meetings of CRCC High-Tech Equipment Corporation Limited.

SPECIAL RESOLUTION

2. To consider and approve the resolution in relation to the proposed amendments to the Articles of Association of CRCC High-Tech Equipment Corporation Limited.

Kunming, the PRC, 11 February 2020

