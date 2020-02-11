CRCC High Tech Equipment : NOTICE OF 2020 FIRST EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING
0
02/11/2020 | 03:43am EST
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.
(a joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 1786)
NOTICE OF 2020 FIRST EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the 2020 first extraordinary general meeting (the "EGM") of CRCC High-Tech Equipment Corporation Limited (the "Company") will be held at Meeting Room, Expo Garden Hotel, No.5 Expo Road, Kunming City, Yunnan Province, the PRC at 9:00 a.m. on Friday, 27 March 2020 for the purposes of considering, and if thought fit, passing the following resolutions:
ORDINARY RESOLUTION
1. To consider and approve the resolution in relation to the proposed amendments to the Rules of Procedure for General Meetings of CRCC High-Tech Equipment Corporation Limited.
SPECIAL RESOLUTION
2. To consider and approve the resolution in relation to the proposed amendments to the Articles of Association of CRCC High-Tech Equipment Corporation Limited.
By Order of the Board
CRCC High-Tech Equipment Corporation Limited
Liu Feixiang
Chairman
Kunming, the PRC, 11 February 2020
As at the date of this announcement, the Board of the Company comprises Mr. Liu Feixiang, Mr. Tong Pujiang and Mr. Chen Yongxiang, as executive Directors; Mr. Zhao Hui, Mr. Sha Mingyuan and Mr. Wu Zhixu, as non-executive Directors; and Mr. Sun Linfu, Mr. Yu Jiahe and Mr. Wong Hin Wing, as independent non-executive Directors.
- 1 -
Notes:
Unless specifically indicated, details of the resolution are set out in the circular of the Company dated 11 February 2020. Terms defined therein shall have the same meanings when used in this notice.
The H Share register of members of the Company will be closed from Wednesday, 26 February 2020 to Friday, 27 March 2020 (both days inclusive), during which period no transfer of H Shares of the Company will be registered. In order to attend the EGM, all share transfers, accompanied by the relevant share certificates, must be lodged for registration with the Company's H Share registrar, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited at Shops 1712-1716, 17th Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong for registration not later than 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, 25 February 2020. Any holders of H Shares and Domestic Shares, whose names appear on the Company's register of members on Tuesday, 25 February 2020 are entitled to attend and vote at the EGM after completing the registration procedures for attending the EGM.
The address of the H Share registrar of the Company, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited is as follows:
Shops 1712-1716 17th Floor Hopewell Centre
183 Queen's Road East Wanchai
Hong Kong
Holders of H Shares and Domestic Shares, who intend to attend the EGM, must complete the reply slip for attending the EGM and return the same to the office of the Board not later than 20 days before the date of the EGM, i.e. on or prior to Friday, 6 March 2020.
Details of the office of the Board are as follows:
No. 384, Yangfangwang Jinma Town, Kunming City Yunnan Province
PRC
Postal code: 650215
Fax: +86 871 6383 1000
Each holder of H shares of the Company who has the right to attend and vote at the EGM is entitled to appoint in writing one or more proxies, whether a shareholder or not, to attend and vote on his behalf at the EGM.
The instrument appointing a proxy by the shareholders must be signed by the person appointing the proxy or an attorney duly authorized by such person in writing. If the instrument is signed by an attorney of the person appointing the proxy, the power of attorney authorizing the attorney to sign, or other documents of authorization, shall be notarially certified.
To be valid, for holder of H shares of the Company, the form of proxy, and if the form of proxy is signed by a person under a power of attorney or other authority on behalf of the appointer, a notarially certified copy of that power of attorney or other authorization documents, must be delivered to the Company's H Share registrar, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited at the 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong, not less than 24 hours before the time fixed for holding the EGM (i.e. 9:00 a.m. on Thursday, 26 March 2020) or any adjournment thereof.
Each holder of Domestic Shares is entitled to appoint in writing one or more proxies, whether a shareholder or not, to attend and vote on his behalf at the EGM. Notes (d) and (e) also apply to holder of Domestic Shares, only that the form of proxy or other documents of authorization must be delivered to the office of the Board, the address of which is set out in Note (c) above, not less than 24 hours before the time fixed for holding the EGM (i.e. 9:00 a.m. on Thursday, 26 March 2020) or any adjournment thereof in order for such documents to be valid.
If a proxy attends the EGM on behalf of a shareholder, he shall produce his identification document and the instrument or document signed by the appointer or his legal representative specifying the date of its issuance. If a legal person shareholder appoints a corporate representative to attend the EGM, such representative shall produce his identification document and the notarized copy of the resolution passed by the board of directors or other authority or other notarized copy of the license issued by such legal person shareholder.
Shareholders attending the EGM are responsible for their own transportation and accommodation expenses.
CRCC High-Tech Equipment Corporation Ltd. published this content on 11 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 February 2020 08:42:07 UTC