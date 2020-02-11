Log in
CRCC High Tech Equipment : REPLY SLIP

02/11/2020 | 03:48am EST

(a joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1786)

2020 FIRST EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

REPLY SLIP

To: CRCC High-Tech Equipment Corporation Limited (the "Company")

I/We(note 1) (name(s) in Chinese):

(name(s) in English):

of

being the registered holder(s) of

(note 2) domestic share(s)/H share(s)(note 3) of

RMB1.00 each in the share capital of the Company, hereby inform the Company that I/we intend to attend (in person or by a proxy/proxies) the 2020 first extraordinary general meeting of the Company to be held at Meeting Room, Expo Garden Hotel, No.5 Expo Road, Kunming City, Yunnan Province, the People's Republic of China at 9:00 a.m. on Friday, 27 March 2020.

Date:

2020

Signature(s):

Notes:

  1. Please insert full name(s) (in Chinese or in English, as shown in the register of members of the Company) and address(es) in block capitals.
  2. Please insert the number of shares of the Company registered under your name(s).
  3. Please delete the inappropriate.
  4. The completed and signed reply slip should be delivered to the office of the Board at No. 384, Yangfangwang, Jinma Town, Kunming City, Yunnan Province, the People's Republic of China (postal code: 650215) on or before Friday, 6 March 2020 in person, by mail or by fax (fax number: +86 871 6383 1000).

Disclaimer

CRCC High-Tech Equipment Corporation Ltd. published this content on 11 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 February 2020 08:47:08 UTC
