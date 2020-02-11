CRCC High Tech Equipment : REPLY SLIP

(a joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1786)

2020 FIRST EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

REPLY SLIP

To: CRCC High-Tech Equipment Corporation Limited (the "Company")

I/We(note 1) (name(s) in Chinese): (name(s) in English): of being the registered holder(s) of (note 2) domestic share(s)/H share(s)(note 3) of

RMB1.00 each in the share capital of the Company, hereby inform the Company that I/we intend to attend (in person or by a proxy/proxies) the 2020 first extraordinary general meeting of the Company to be held at Meeting Room, Expo Garden Hotel, No.5 Expo Road, Kunming City, Yunnan Province, the People's Republic of China at 9:00 a.m. on Friday, 27 March 2020.

Date: 2020 Signature(s):

Notes: