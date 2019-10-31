Log in
CREALOGIX Holding AG successfully completes the placement of the convertible bonds and increases the issue amount to CHF 25 million due to strong demand.

0
10/31/2019 | 02:05am EDT

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION TO ANY PERSON LOCATED OR RESIDENT IN ANY JURISDICTION WHERE IT IS UNLAWFUL

MEDIA RELEASE

CREALOGIX Holding AG successfully completes the placement of the convertible bonds and increases the issue amount to CHF 25 million due to strong demand.

Zurich, 31 October 2019

Crealogix Holding AG successfully completed the placement of the convertible bonds with Helvetische Bank AG acting as lead manager. The coupon was fixed at 1.5% and the conversion price amounts to CHF 125.00, corresponding to a conversion premium of 32.6% to the volume weighted average share price of the registered shares between 17 September 2019 and 11 October 2019 of CHF 94.3022.

The innovative features of the terms of the convertible bonds have ideally combined the interests of investors and CREALOGIX. As a result, advance subscription rights to existing shareholders were actively exercised and the placement of convertible bonds to new investors was oversubscribed. Provisional trading of convertible bonds on SIX Swiss Exchange will start on 6 November 2019 which is also the settlement date.

About CREALOGIX

The CREALOGIX Group is a Swiss Fintech 100 company and is among the global market leaders in digital banking. CREALOGIX develops and implements innovative fintech solutions for the financial institutions of tomorrow. Using digital solutions from CREALOGIX, banks, wealth managers, and other financial institutions can better respond to evolving customer needs in the area of digital transformation, enabling them to hold their ground in a very demanding and dynamic market and remain ahead of their competitors. The group, founded in 1996, has more than 700 employees worldwide. The shares of CREALOGIX Group (CLXN) are traded on the SIX Swiss Exchange.

The economic projections and predictions contained in this information relate to future facts. Such projections and predictions are subject to risks, uncertainties and changes which cannot be foreseen and which are beyond the control of CREALOGIX Holding AG. CREALOGIX Holding AG is therefore not in a position to make any representations as to the accuracy of economic projections and predictions or their impact on the financial situation of CREALOGIX Holding AG or the market in the securities of CREALOGIX Holding AG.

This document does not constitute an advice on investment nor a recommendation or invitation for purchasing, holding or selling any securities and it does not constitute an offer or invitation to subscribe for or purchase any securities. It is not intended for persons subject to legislation that prohibits its distribution or makes its distribution contingent upon an approval and it is not being issued in countries where the public dissemination of the information contained herein may be restricted or prohibited by law. In particular, this information is not being issued in the United States of America and should not be distributed to U.S. persons or publications with a general circulation in the United States. Any non-compliance with such restrictions may result in an infringement of U.S. securities laws. Securities of CREALOGIX Holding AG ('COMPANY') are not being publicly offered outside of Switzerland. In particular, the securities of the company have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. securities laws and may not be offered, sold or delivered within the United States or to U.S. persons absent the registration under or for the account of U.S. persons except in an "offshore transaction" in accordance with regulation S under the securities act.

This document does not constitute a prospectus according to article 652a or article 1156 of the Swiss code of obligations or article 27 et seq. of the SIX Swiss Exchange listing rules.

IR Contact

CREALOGIX Holding AG

Daniel Bader, Chief Financial Officer

Tel. +41 58 404 81 81, e-mail: daniel.bader@crealogix.com




