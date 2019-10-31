CREALOGIX Holding AG successfully completes the placement of the convertible bonds and increases the issue amount to CHF 25 million due to strong demand.

Zurich, 31 October 2019

Crealogix Holding AG successfully completed the placement of the convertible bonds with Helvetische Bank AG acting as lead manager. The coupon was fixed at 1.5% and the conversion price amounts to CHF 125.00, corresponding to a conversion premium of 32.6% to the volume weighted average share price of the registered shares between 17 September 2019 and 11 October 2019 of CHF 94.3022.

The innovative features of the terms of the convertible bonds have ideally combined the interests of investors and CREALOGIX. As a result, advance subscription rights to existing shareholders were actively exercised and the placement of convertible bonds to new investors was oversubscribed. Provisional trading of convertible bonds on SIX Swiss Exchange will start on 6 November 2019 which is also the settlement date.