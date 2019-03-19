Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Swiss Exchange  >  CREALOGIX Holding AG    CLXN   CH0011115703

CREALOGIX HOLDING AG

(CLXN)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

CREALOGIX posts strong growth in the first half of the year

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/19/2019 | 02:05am EDT

Media Release

Zurich, 19 March 2019

Half-Year Results 2018/2019

CREALOGIX posts strong growth in the first half of the year

  • Currency-adjusted revenue increased by 28% to CHF 51.0 million.
  • The share of recurring revenue grew by 48%. It accounts for 44% of total sales.
  • The international share of sales amounted to 64%, with simultaneous sales growth in Switzerland.
  • EBITDA reached CHF 3.3 million, the EBITDA margin 6%.
  • Net loss was CHF 1.4 million.
  • The Group continues to expect sales to exceed the CHF 100 million threshold for the financial year.

CREALOGIX expanded its leading position in digital banking in the first half of the financial year. The software specialist has particularly benefited from the open banking wave. The Payment Services Directive 2/PSD2, which celebrates its first anniversary this year, is driving the digital transformation of the financial industry in the EU. It requires banks to provide open interfaces, so-called APIs, for authorised third-party providers. The important extension of the directive, which has been in force since mid-March 2019, makes open banking a reality.

"Banks can profit from this opportunity. With the Digital Banking Hub, our customers can flexibly integrate services from the entire global Fintech world. Such open architecture enables the development of new business models and needs-oriented offerings. Bank customers, for their part, receive a broader range of products from a single source, rounded off by a highly attractive user experience. Banking will become much more convenient, versatile and customer friendly", said Thomas Avedik, President & Chief Executive Officer at CREALOGIX.

In the first half of the 2018/2019 financial year, nine clients from Switzerland, Germany and the UK set themselves up for a sustainable open banking future. With the overall takeover of ELAXY Business Solutions & Services on 1 July 2018, the Group grew by around 100 employees in Germany. The strengths in the area of hybrid banking consulting were further enhanced by this merger. The customer base has expanded, incorporating twelve well-known financial institutions such as S Broker, DAB BNP Paribas and Santander Consumer Bank.

Pure Play in Digital Banking leads to positive revenue development

In the first half of the financial year, sales increased by 29% from CHF 39.7 million to CHF 51.0 million, which corresponds to a growth of 28% in local currencies. At 64%, the majority of revenues came from business activities outside of Switzerland with simultaneous sales growth in the domestic market. Particularly the share of recurrent sales is to be emphasised. It increased in the same period by a pleasing 48% and contributed 44% to total sales (previous year 38%). Profitability (EBITDA) was CHF 3.3 million. This corresponds to an EBITDA margin of 6% compared with 11% in the same period of the previous year. Two elements impacted the EBITDA margin in the first half of the year: Firstly, the shift from traditional license sales with one-time licenses to the license rental model (Software as a Service 'SaaS') is continuing. This model is of greater long-term interest to CREALOGIX, as the license income is accrued annually over the entire lifetime of the contract. In total, this leads to higher license revenues than is the case with the one-time license model. Secondly, contract awards were delayed. Net loss reached CHF 1.4 million. Adjusted earnings per share was CHF 0.78compared to CHF 1.81 in the same period in the prior year. The equity ratio increased from 63% to 65%.

CREALOGIX's growth story continues

Our clients' market environment is currently strained by external factors such as decisions by central banks, regulatory changes and, last but not least, Brexit. Nevertheless, the Group is convinced that it will achieve sales of over CHF 100 million for the financial year. Given the uncertainty regarding sales mix and the impact of Brexit on our UK subsidiary, the Group forecasts EBITDA to be similar to or above the level of the first half of the year. The shift in the sales mix from traditional licences to Software as a Service (SaaS) means that we will receive the order this financial year, but sales recognition will be spread over the lifetime of the contract with a negative impact on this year's EBITDA. Due to the continuing high amortisation costs, no net profit for the full year for the time being is expected.

Group Key Figures Half-Year Results 2018/19

You can find the full Half-Year Report 2018/2019 here: crealogix.com/report-en

About CREALOGIX

The CREALOGIX Group is a Swiss Fintech 100 company and is among the global market leaders in digital banking. CREALOGIX develops and implements innovative fintech solutions for the financial institutions of tomorrow. Using digital solutions from CREALOGIX, banks, wealth managers, and other financial institutions can better respond to evolving customer needs in the area of digital transformation, enabling them to hold their ground in a very demanding and dynamic market and remain ahead of their competitors. The group, founded in 1996, has more than 700 employees worldwide. The shares of CREALOGIX Group (CLXN) are traded on the SIX Swiss Exchange.

The economic projections and predictions contained in this information relate to future facts. Such projections and predictions are subject to risks, uncertainties and changes which cannot be foreseen and which are beyond the control of CREALOGIX Holding AG. CREALOGIX Holding AG is therefore not in a position to make any representations as to the accuracy of economic projections and predictions or their impact on the financial situation of CREALOGIX Holding AG or the market in the securities of CREALOGIX Holding AG.

This document does not constitute an offer or invitation to subscribe for or purchase any securities. It is not being issued in countries where the public dissemination of the information contained herein may be restricted or prohibited by law. In particular, this document is not being issued in the United States of America and should not be distributed to U.S. persons or publications with a general circulation in the United States. Any non-compliance with such restrictions may result in an infringement of U.S. securities laws. Securities of CREALOGIX Holding AG ('COMPANY') are not being publicly offered outside of Switzerland. In particular, the securities of the company have not been registered under the U.S. securities laws and may not be offered, sold or delivered within the United States or to U.S. persons absent the registration under or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the U.S. securities laws. This document does not constitute a prospectus according to article 652a or article 1156 of the Swiss code of obligations or article 27 et seq. of the SIX Swiss Exchange listing rules.

IR Contact

CREALOGIX Holding AG

Philippe Wirth, Chief Financial Officer

Phone: +41 58 404 86 62, E-Mail: philippe.wirth@crealogix.com

Media Contact

CREALOGIX Holding AG

Jasmin Epp, Group Communications Manager

Phone +41 58 404 86 52, E-Mail: jasmin.epp@crealogix.com




Provider
Channel
Contact
EQS Group Ltd., Switzerland
switzerland.eqs.com
newsbox.ch
www.newsbox.ch
Provider/Channel related enquiries
cs.switzerland@eqs.com
+41 41 763 00 50
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CREALOGIX HOLDING AG
02:05aCREALOGIX posts strong growth in the first half of the year
TE
03/04Hampden & Co. pick CREALOGIX Digital Banking Hub to launch mobile banking for..
TE
01/16Forrester names CREALOGIX a leader for Digital Banking Engagement Platforms
TE
01/07Change in group management at CREALOGIX
TE
2018CREALOGIX HOLDING AG : Ex-dividend day for
FA
2018CHAIR CHANGE AT CREALOGIX : Ruedi Noser completes Board of Directors
TE
2018DRIVER &LDQUO;OPEN BANKING&RDQUO; : CREALOGIX reports record sales for the third..
TE
2018CREALOGIX HOLDING AG : annual earnings release
2018Change in the Board of Directors of the CREALOGIX Group
TE
2018CREALOGIX posts record sales of CHF 87 million in the 2017/18 financial year...
TE
More news
Financials (CHF)
Sales 2019 110 M
EBIT 2019 8,71 M
Net income 2019 0,38 M
Finance 2019 11,4 M
Yield 2019 0,72%
P/E ratio 2019 385,19
P/E ratio 2020 43,15
EV / Sales 2019 1,21x
EV / Sales 2020 1,11x
Capitalization 145 M
Chart CREALOGIX HOLDING AG
Duration : Period :
CREALOGIX Holding AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CREALOGIX HOLDING AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Thomas F. J. Avedik Chief Executive Officer
Bruno Richle Executive Chairman
Philippe Wirth Chief Financial Officer
Richard Dratva Vice Chairman & Chief Strategy Officer
Christoph Schmid Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CREALOGIX HOLDING AG-6.31%145
FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES6.17%35 160
ADYEN43.00%22 084
WORLDLINE18.60%10 347
SIMCORP36.45%3 738
GREENSKY INC39.19%2 438
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.