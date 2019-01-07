Log in
CREALOGIX HOLDING AG
Change in group management at CREALOGIX

01/07/2019 | 01:05am EST

Media release

Zurich, 7 January 2019

Change in group management at CREALOGIX

Oliver Weber joins CREALOGIX's group management. In his function as Vice President Digital Banking Switzerland, Weber has been responsible for the Swiss digital banking business since September 2018. Marc Stähli, Senior Vice President Global Sales, intends to concentrate fully on strengthening CREALOGIX's international sales activities in the future and is therefore stepping down from group management.

Marc Stähli, who wishes to intensify his support of sales in international markets, will remain on CREALOGIX's extended Executive Board. As a member of group management, Weber brings many years of international management experience in the IT and financial sectors. Most recently, as Chief Operating Officer, he headed the operative units at Arcplace, an IT specialist in the field of document and data management. In September 2018, Weber joined CREALOGIX as Vice President Digital Banking Switzerland.

"We are pleased that Marc Stähli will remain with us in the extended Executive Board and will push our international expansion. With Oliver Weber, we have been able to nominate a strong personality for the Group Executive Board, who will use his experience to develop CREALOGIX even more stringently from a project house to a product house: a change from which our customers will also benefit," says Thomas Avedik, Chief Executive Officer of CREALOGIX.

"Open Banking is picking up speed in Switzerland and is transforming the local financial services industry. As part of the top player for digital banking solutions, I am delighted to support CREALOGIX customers in this transformation," says Oliver Weber about his new function.

About CREALOGIX

The CREALOGIX Group is a Swiss Fintech 100 company and is among the global market leaders in digital banking. CREALOGIX develops and implements innovative fintech solutions for the financial institutions of tomorrow. Using digital solutions from CREALOGIX, banks, wealth managers, and other financial institutions can better respond to evolving customer needs in the area of digital transformation, enabling them to hold their ground in a very demanding and dynamic market and remain ahead of their competitors. The group, founded in 1996, has more than 700 employees worldwide. The shares of CREALOGIX Group (CLXN) are traded on the SIX Swiss Exchange.

The economic projections and predictions contained in this information relate to future facts. Such projections and predictions are subject to risks, uncertainties and changes which cannot be foreseen and which are beyond the control of CREALOGIX Holding AG. CREALOGIX Holding AG is therefore not in a position to make any representations as to the accuracy of economic projections and predictions or their impact on the financial situation of CREALOGIX Holding AG or on the market in which CREALOGIX Holding AG shares and other securities are traded.

Contact

Investor Relations

Philippe Wirth, Chief Financial Officer

Tel. +41 58 404 86 62, E-Mail: philippe.wirth@crealogix.com

Coordination Media Requests

Yvonne Schaepper, C-Matrix

Tel. +41 43 300 56 52, E-Mail: yvonne.schaepper@cmatrix.ch




