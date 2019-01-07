Change in group management at CREALOGIX

Oliver Weber joins CREALOGIX's group management. In his function as Vice President Digital Banking Switzerland, Weber has been responsible for the Swiss digital banking business since September 2018. Marc Stähli, Senior Vice President Global Sales, intends to concentrate fully on strengthening CREALOGIX's international sales activities in the future and is therefore stepping down from group management.

Marc Stähli, who wishes to intensify his support of sales in international markets, will remain on CREALOGIX's extended Executive Board. As a member of group management, Weber brings many years of international management experience in the IT and financial sectors. Most recently, as Chief Operating Officer, he headed the operative units at Arcplace, an IT specialist in the field of document and data management. In September 2018, Weber joined CREALOGIX as Vice President Digital Banking Switzerland.

"We are pleased that Marc Stähli will remain with us in the extended Executive Board and will push our international expansion. With Oliver Weber, we have been able to nominate a strong personality for the Group Executive Board, who will use his experience to develop CREALOGIX even more stringently from a project house to a product house: a change from which our customers will also benefit," says Thomas Avedik, Chief Executive Officer of CREALOGIX.

"Open Banking is picking up speed in Switzerland and is transforming the local financial services industry. As part of the top player for digital banking solutions, I am delighted to support CREALOGIX customers in this transformation," says Oliver Weber about his new function.