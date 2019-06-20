Change in the Group Management of CREALOGIX

Philippe Wirth, Chief Financial Officer and member of the Group Management, has decided to leave CREALOGIX at the end of December 2019. Until Mr. Wirth's departure, he will continue his commitment to the digital banking software provider. Succession planning is underway and will be communicated in due course.

Philippe Wirth was appointed Chief Financial Officer of the CREALOGIX Group on 1 April 2017. Thomas Avedik, Chief Executive Officer of CREALOGIX, regrets the departure of Mr. Wirth from the Group Management and comments: "As a senior management team member, Philippe Wirth has made a strong contribution to the company's future development. I would like to thank him most sincerely for his important commitment to CREALOGIX and wish him every success and happiness in his new challenge."