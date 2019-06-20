Log in
Change in the Group Management of CREALOGIX

06/20/2019 | 12:35am EDT

Media Release

Zurich, 20 June 2019

Change in the Group Management of CREALOGIX

Philippe Wirth, Chief Financial Officer and member of the Group Management, has decided to leave CREALOGIX at the end of December 2019. Until Mr. Wirth's departure, he will continue his commitment to the digital banking software provider. Succession planning is underway and will be communicated in due course.

Philippe Wirth was appointed Chief Financial Officer of the CREALOGIX Group on 1 April 2017. Thomas Avedik, Chief Executive Officer of CREALOGIX, regrets the departure of Mr. Wirth from the Group Management and comments: "As a senior management team member, Philippe Wirth has made a strong contribution to the company's future development. I would like to thank him most sincerely for his important commitment to CREALOGIX and wish him every success and happiness in his new challenge."

About CREALOGIX

The CREALOGIX Group is a Swiss Fintech 100 company and is among the global market leaders in digital banking. CREALOGIX develops and implements innovative fintech solutions for the financial institutions of tomorrow. Using digital solutions from CREALOGIX, banks, wealth managers, and other financial institutions can better respond to evolving customer needs in the area of digital transformation, enabling them to hold their ground in a very demanding and dynamic market and remain ahead of their competitors. The group, founded in 1996, has more than 700 employees worldwide. The shares of CREALOGIX Group (CLXN) are traded on the SIX Swiss Exchange.

The economic projections and predictions contained in this information relate to future facts. Such projections and predictions are subject to risks, uncertainties and changes which cannot be foreseen and which are beyond the control of CREALOGIX Holding AG. CREALOGIX Holding AG is therefore not in a position to make any representations as to the accuracy of economic projections and predictions or their impact on the financial situation of CREALOGIX Holding AG or the market in the securities of CREALOGIX Holding AG.

This document does not constitute an offer or invitation to subscribe for or purchase any securities. It is not being issued in countries where the public dissemination of the information contained herein may be restricted or prohibited by law. In particular, this document is not being issued in the United States of America and should not be distributed to U.S. persons or publications with a general circulation in the United States. Any non-compliance with such restrictions may result in an infringement of U.S. securities laws. Securities of CREALOGIX Holding AG ('COMPANY') are not being publicly offered outside of Switzerland. In particular, the securities of the company have not been registered under the U.S. securities laws and may not be offered, sold or delivered within the United States or to U.S. persons absent the registration under or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the U.S. securities laws. This document does not constitute a prospectus according to article 652a or article 1156 of the Swiss code of obligations or article 27 et seq. of the SIX Swiss Exchange listing rules.

Media Contact

CREALOGIX Holding AG

Bruno Richle, Chairman

Phone +41 58 404 80 01, E-Mail: bruno.richle@crealogix.com

IR Contact

CREALOGIX Holding AG

Richard Dratva, Chief Strategy Officer

Phone: +41 58 404 80 81, E-Mail: richard.dratva@crealogix.com




Provider
Channel
Contact
EQS Group Ltd., Switzerland
switzerland.eqs.com
newsbox.ch
www.newsbox.ch
Provider/Channel related enquiries
cs.switzerland@eqs.com
+41 41 763 00 50
Financials (CHF)
Sales 2019 107 M
EBIT 2019 -0,99 M
Net income 2019 -3,09 M
Finance 2019 11,4 M
Yield 2019 0,76%
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 366,67
EV / Sales 2019 1,18x
EV / Sales 2020 1,16x
Capitalization 138 M
Chart CREALOGIX HOLDING AG
Duration : Period :
CREALOGIX Holding AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CREALOGIX HOLDING AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Thomas F. J. Avedik Chief Executive Officer
Bruno Richle Executive Chairman
Philippe Wirth Chief Financial Officer
Richard Dratva Vice Chairman & Chief Strategy Officer
Christoph Schmid Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CREALOGIX HOLDING AG-9.01%145
FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES18.51%37 726
ADYEN45.04%23 991
WORLDLINE47.39%11 221
SIMCORP45.20%3 888
GREENSKY INC32.18%2 015
