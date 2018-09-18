Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Swiss Exchange  >  CREALOGIX Holding AG    CLXN   CH0011115703

CREALOGIX HOLDING AG (CLXN)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets
OFFRE

Driver “Open Banking”: CREALOGIX reports record sales for the third time in a row

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/18/2018 | 07:05am CEST

Media release

Zurich, 18 September 2018

2017/2018 Annual Results

Driver "Open Banking": CREALOGIX reports record sales for the third time in a row

  • Sales increased adjusted for currencies by 13.1% per cent to CHF 87.1 million.
  • At CHF 7.0 million, profitability (EBITDA) was slightly below previous year's level (CHF 7.3 million). The EBITDA margin reached 8.1%.
  • Share of International product revenues increased to 57% (prior year 50%).
  • For the 2018/2019 financial year, CREALOGIX expects to exceed the sales threshold of CHF 100 million for the first time.
  • The Group confirms its mid-term goals: annual sales growth of over 20% is expected and a profitability (EBITDA) of more than 15% is targeted.

CREALOGIX looks back to a successful financial year 2017/2018. Never before have so many new licenses and projects been concluded. "Our passion is to empower our customers on their journey to a successful digital future. Through an intensive exchange with them, we realise new user-friendly digital solutions for Retail Banking, Corporate Banking and Wealth Management, taking new market requirements into account" says Thomas Avedik, President & Chief Executive Officer of CREALOGIX.

The Group maintained its market leading position in Europe and expanded globally: With the acquisition of the digital banking supplier "Innofis" in January 2018, CREALOGIX establishes itself in Middle East. It enhances its product portfolio and expertise in the field of "Islamic Banking". This also paves the way to new opportunities in the Asian region, e.g. Malaysia. Therefore, and thanks to a new digital banking project for a large Swiss private bank in Singapore, the local organization was strengthened. In addition, in North America a major Canadian bank is now using CREALOGIX solutions to digitize its asset management process.

Strong performance reflected in results

CREALOGIX is profitable, healthy and stable heading into the future. In the financial year 2017/2018, sales increased by 16.4% from CHF 74.9 million to CHF 87.1 million. This corresponds to a growth of 13.1% in local currencies. At 57%, the majority of the revenue was generated internationally (Europe, Asia / Pacific, Middle East). At CHF 7.0 million, profitability (EBITDA) was slightly below previous year's level (CHF 7.3 million). The EBITDA margin reached 8.1%, which was slightly below the previous year's level. This is mainly due to a pleasingly earlier than expected customer switch from a traditional initial license model to the rental model (Software-as-a-Service 'SaaS'). This switch will furthermore increase the future recurring revenues.

Open Banking on the rise

Various international surveys commissioned by CREALOGIX among 3'000 bank customers between the ages of 18 and 45 demonstrate the importance of digital and mobile banking. In Switzerland, 80% of respondents stated that everyday services such as referrals were also or exclusively to be carried out online. The demand for open-banking applications, which allow access to all financial services from different providers via a single app, is also growing. Over 60% of respondents in the UK and more than 65% of Germans surveyed would welcome such an application. Among the Swiss, this figure is more than 40%. "The more informed customers are about the positive effects of open banking, the stronger their demand for corresponding solutions. The open platform strategy with the 'Digital Banking Hub' as centrepiece enables financial services institutions to adding third-party offers to their portfolio, thereby taking a major step closer to customer needs" says Richard Dratva, Chief Strategy Officer of CREALOGIX.

Serving Mobile

Asked about the preferred digital banking method - on desktop or via mobile - in both Switzerland and Germany, the majority prefers to do the services "traditionally" on their desktops. However, a considerable and steadily growing part already prefers mobile banking. As a leading provider in this area (according to IDC MarketScape), CREALOGIX is taking advantage of this preference with its newly developed "Mobile Application Platform". Financial service providers can use it to combine various applications in one secure app. Bank customers access all financial information and services on a single platform and have a seamless banking experience.

Further growth in the future

CREALOGIX strives to maintain its leading position in Digital Banking and therefore continues to heavily invest into its product offerings. At the beginning of July 2018, the acquisition of ELAXY Business Solution & Services in Germany was announced. With this step, the Group is expanding its portfolio and is in the position to offer hosting services for banks.

For the 2018/2019 financial year, CREALOGIX expects to exceed the sales threshold of CHF 100 million for the first time. In addition, despite high investments into the product offering, market expansion and the ongoing shift from the traditional license model to rental (SaaS) models, it expects a margin improvement.

CREALOGIX confirms its mid-term goals: annual sales growth of over 20% is expected. In addition, the share of international product revenues is to be increased to 70%. Furthermore, profitability (EBITDA) of more than 15% is targeted.

The Board of Directors plans to suggest to the Shareholder's Meeting on 29 October 2018 a distribution from premium amounting to CHF 0.25 per share.

The full annual report for 2017/2018 can be downloaded online at crealogix.com/report-en.

*Non-GAAP measure. More information with respect to the use of and differences between the non-GAAP financial measures and the most directly comparable SWISS GAAP FER measures is provided on page 42 of the financial report.

About CREALOGIX

The CREALOGIX Group is a Swiss Fintech 100 company and is among the global market leaders in digital banking. CREALOGIX develops and implements innovative fintech solutions for the financial institutions of tomorrow. Using digital solutions from CREALOGIX, banks, wealth managers, and other financial institutions can better respond to evolving customer needs in the area of digital transformation, enabling them to hold their ground in a very demanding and dynamic market and remain ahead of their competitors. The group, founded in 1996, has more than 700 employees worldwide. The shares of CREALOGIX Group (CLXN) are traded on the SIX Swiss Exchange.

The economic projections and predictions contained in this information relate to future facts. Such projections and predictions are subject to risks, uncertainties and changes which cannot be foreseen and which are beyond the control of CREALOGIX Holding AG. CREALOGIX Holding AG is therefore not in a position to make any representations as to the accuracy of economic projections and predictions or their impact on the financial situation of CREALOGIX Holding AG or the market in the securities of CREALOGIX Holding AG.

This document does not constitute an offer or invitation to subscribe for or purchase any securities. It is not being issued in countries where the public dissemination of the information contained herein may be restricted or prohibited by law. In particular, this document is not being issued in the United States of America and should not be distributed to U.S. persons or publications with a general circulation in the United States. Any non-compliance with such restrictions may result in an infringement of U.S. securities laws. Securities of CREALOGIX Holding AG ('COMPANY') are not being publicly offered outside of Switzerland. In particular, the securities of the company have not been registered under the U.S. securities laws and may not be offered, sold or delivered within the United States or to U.S. persons absent the registration under or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the U.S. securities laws. This document does not constitute a prospectus according to article 652a or article 1156 of the Swiss code of obligations or article 27 et seq. of the SIX Swiss Exchange listing rules.

Contact

Investor Relations

Philippe Wirth, Chief Financial Officer

E-Mail: philippe.wirth@crealogix.com

Tel.: +41 58 404 86 62

Media Relations

Jasmin Epp, Group Communications Manager

E-Mail: jasmin.epp@crealogix.com

Tel.: +41 58 404 86 52




Provider
Channel
Contact
EQS Group Ltd., Switzerland
switzerland.eqs.com
newsbox.ch
www.newsbox.ch
Provider/Channel related enquiries
cs.switzerland@eqs.com
+41 41 763 00 50
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CREALOGIX HOLDING AG
07:05aDRIVER &LDQUO;OPEN BANKING&RDQUO; : CREALOGIX reports record sales for the third..
TE
07:02aDRIVER &LDQUO;OPEN BANKING&RDQUO; : CREALOGIX reports record sales for the third..
AQ
09/13CREALOGIX HOLDING AG : annual earnings release
09/13Change in the Board of Directors of the CREALOGIX Group
TE
09/13CREALOGIX : Change in the Board of Directors of the CREALOGIX Group
AQ
07/31CREALOGIX posts record sales of CHF 87 million in the 2017/18 financial year...
TE
07/31CREALOGIX : posts record sales of CHF 87 million in the 2017/18 financial year. ..
AQ
07/05CREALOGIX takes on further shares in ELAXY from Fiducia & GAD
TE
07/05CREALOGIX : takes on further shares in ELAXY from Fiducia & GAD
AQ
06/08CREALOGIX integrates cryptocurrencies into its Digital Banking Hub
TE
More news
Financials (CHF)
Sales 2018 87,1 M
EBIT 2018 2,03 M
Net income 2018 4,73 M
Finance 2018 15,2 M
Yield 2018 0,69%
P/E ratio 2018 37,40
P/E ratio 2019 22,78
EV / Sales 2018 2,12x
EV / Sales 2019 1,70x
Capitalization 200 M
Chart CREALOGIX HOLDING AG
Duration : Period :
CREALOGIX Holding AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CREALOGIX HOLDING AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Thomas F. J. Avedik Chief Executive Officer
Bruno Richle Executive Chairman
Philippe Wirth Chief Financial Officer
Richard Dratva Vice Chairman & Chief Strategy Officer
Jean-Claude Philipona Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CREALOGIX HOLDING AG-6.49%208
FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES17.04%36 210
ADYEN0.00%22 325
WORLDLINE29.95%8 253
SIMCORP60.77%3 586
FINTECH GROUP AG-5.20%611
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.