Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Swiss Exchange  >  CREALOGIX Holding AG    CLXN   CH0011115703

CREALOGIX HOLDING AG

(CLXN)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Go-live of the CREALOGIX Mobile Application Platform at VZ Depotbank

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/27/2019 | 03:05am EDT

Media release

Zurich, 27 May 2019

Go-live of the CREALOGIX Mobile Application Platform at VZ Depotbank

Customers of VZ Depotbank can now access all features of the VZ financial portal via a mobile banking app. With the CREALOGIX Mobile Application Platform, VZ Depotbank centralises mobile banking, asset management, stock exchange trading and current financial news on one platform. The user experience is further enhanced with the 'Mobile-Only' approach.

VZ Depotbank relies on the CREALOGIX Mobile Application Platform to ensure that its banking services more closely mirror the digital environment of its customers. The solution from the digital banking software provider combines a wide variety of applications in a single app. Thanks to the secure and flexibly expandable platform, customers of VZ Depotbank can now execute all of their desired transactions and access all financial information and services via a single app. Also at VZ Depotbank, a financial news app of the Web Financial Group is provided as a third-party component via the Mobile Application Platform.

"We are delighted with the successful implementation of the new platform. It follows a consistent all-in-one approach. The main advantage is the great benefit for the customer: They can access all features more easily and conveniently," says Marc Weber, CEO, VZ Depotbank.

VZ Depotbank serves customers both in Switzerland and in Germany, which is why the financial institution works with two core banking systems, some of whose functionalities differ. With the CREALOGIX Public APIs, new solutions were seamlessly linked to both core banking systems. Via these standardised CREALOGIX interfaces, both the Digital Banking Hub and the Mobile Application Platform could be integrated into the IT landscape of VZ's finance portal. This also ensures data synchronisation so that VZ customers in Germany and Switzerland have access to a visually uniform portal.

"The comprehensive VZ financial portal offers various features: mobile banking, asset management, or stock exchange trading. With the CREALOGIX Mobile Application Platform, it has been possible to combine the various services functionally and visually into one app. This enables VZ Depotbank to offer its customers a completely new type of banking," explains Marcel Bopp, Project Manager Implementation and Account Manager VZ Depotbank, CREALOGIX.

Authentication became simpler and even more secure for VZ Depotbank customers at the end of last year: in addition to the previous FotoTAN, the push procedure is now available. For example, bank customers only have to confirm a push message on their smartphone to log in or initiate a transaction. The new form of authentication can also be used for online banking and is therefore also attractive for users who wish to continue to carry out their banking transactions on their desktop. As an alternative to logging in with a username and password, it is also possible to log in with a Touch ID or Face ID.

About CREALOGIX

The CREALOGIX Group is a Swiss Fintech 100 company and is among the global market leaders in digital banking. CREALOGIX develops and implements innovative fintech solutions for the financial institutions of tomorrow. Using digital solutions from CREALOGIX, banks, wealth managers, and other financial institutions can better respond to evolving customer needs in the area of digital transformation, enabling them to hold their ground in a very demanding and dynamic market and remain ahead of their competitors. The group, founded in 1996, has more than 700 employees worldwide. The shares of CREALOGIX Group (CLXN) are traded on the SIX Swiss Exchange.

The economic projections and predictions contained in this information relate to future facts. Such projections and predictions are subject to risks, uncertainties and changes which cannot be foreseen and which are beyond the control of CREALOGIX Holding AG. CREALOGIX Holding AG is therefore not in a position to make any representations as to the accuracy of economic projections and predictions or their impact on the financial situation of CREALOGIX Holding AG or on the market in which CREALOGIX Holding AG shares and other securities are traded.

Media contact

Yvonne Schäpper, C-Matrix Communications AG

I would be pleased to arrange an interview with the management of CREALOGIX for you. Please call me on +41 43 300 56 62 or send me an e-mail to: yvonne.schaepper@cmatrix.ch




Provider
Channel
Contact
EQS Group Ltd., Switzerland
switzerland.eqs.com
newsbox.ch
www.newsbox.ch
Provider/Channel related enquiries
cs.switzerland@eqs.com
+41 41 763 00 50
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CREALOGIX HOLDING AG
03:05aGo-live of the CREALOGIX Mobile Application Platform at VZ Depotbank
TE
03/19CREALOGIX posts strong growth in the first half of the year
TE
03/04Hampden & Co. pick CREALOGIX Digital Banking Hub to launch mobile banking for..
TE
01/16Forrester names CREALOGIX a leader for Digital Banking Engagement Platforms
TE
01/07Change in group management at CREALOGIX
TE
2018CREALOGIX HOLDING AG : Ex-dividend day for
FA
2018CHAIR CHANGE AT CREALOGIX : Ruedi Noser completes Board of Directors
TE
2018DRIVER &LDQUO;OPEN BANKING&RDQUO; : CREALOGIX reports record sales for the third..
TE
2018CREALOGIX HOLDING AG : annual earnings release
2018Change in the Board of Directors of the CREALOGIX Group
TE
More news
Financials (CHF)
Sales 2019 107 M
EBIT 2019 -0,99 M
Net income 2019 -3,09 M
Finance 2019 11,4 M
Yield 2019 0,69%
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 400,00
EV / Sales 2019 1,30x
EV / Sales 2020 1,27x
Capitalization 151 M
Chart CREALOGIX HOLDING AG
Duration : Period :
CREALOGIX Holding AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CREALOGIX HOLDING AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Thomas F. J. Avedik Chief Executive Officer
Bruno Richle Executive Chairman
Philippe Wirth Chief Financial Officer
Richard Dratva Vice Chairman & Chief Strategy Officer
Christoph Schmid Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CREALOGIX HOLDING AG-2.70%150
FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES15.79%38 428
ADYEN51.77%23 466
WORLDLINE22.04%10 537
SIMCORP45.65%3 943
GREENSKY INC13.90%1 953
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About