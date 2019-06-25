LGT Vestra choose CREALOGIX for new wealth management mobile app and client portal

UK-based wealth management firm LGT Vestra is developing new mobile capabilities to enhance the digital experience for their high-net-worth clients. Their wealth management mobile app and client portal is being implemented with products created by Swiss multinational digital banking software provider, CREALOGIX.

LGT Vestra offers a range of investment management and wealth planning services and as at April 2019 manage over £12.7bn in assets. The firm is adding new mobile functionality to enhance digital services for their high-net-worth clients. The app will enable LGT Vestra clients to easily access their account and portfolio information providing an efficient and secure digital experience which will enhance client engagement.

Ben Snee, CEO LGT Vestra, said: "We are determined to meet and exceed our clients' expectations and ensure they enjoy being clients of the firm. We are continuously looking for ways to enhance and improve our service. Developing new digital and mobile capabilities with CREALOGIX will increase accessibility and efficiencies which will benefit our client experience."

David Joyce, Senior Vice President of CREALOGIX UK, said: "A well-designed digital wealth management platform increases engagement, trust, and loyalty among private clients while leveraging the capabilities of the firm's investment and advisory expertise. We're delighted that our software will support and continue developing LGT Vestra's unique strengths with their current customers and future generations."