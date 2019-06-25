Log in
LGT Vestra choose CREALOGIX for new wealth management mobile app and client portal

06/25/2019

Media release

Zurich/London, 25 June 2019

LGT Vestra choose CREALOGIX for new wealth management mobile app and client portal

UK-based wealth management firm LGT Vestra is developing new mobile capabilities to enhance the digital experience for their high-net-worth clients. Their wealth management mobile app and client portal is being implemented with products created by Swiss multinational digital banking software provider, CREALOGIX.

LGT Vestra offers a range of investment management and wealth planning services and as at April 2019 manage over £12.7bn in assets. The firm is adding new mobile functionality to enhance digital services for their high-net-worth clients. The app will enable LGT Vestra clients to easily access their account and portfolio information providing an efficient and secure digital experience which will enhance client engagement.

Ben Snee, CEO LGT Vestra, said: "We are determined to meet and exceed our clients' expectations and ensure they enjoy being clients of the firm. We are continuously looking for ways to enhance and improve our service. Developing new digital and mobile capabilities with CREALOGIX will increase accessibility and efficiencies which will benefit our client experience."

David Joyce, Senior Vice President of CREALOGIX UK, said: "A well-designed digital wealth management platform increases engagement, trust, and loyalty among private clients while leveraging the capabilities of the firm's investment and advisory expertise. We're delighted that our software will support and continue developing LGT Vestra's unique strengths with their current customers and future generations."

About LGT Vestra

LGT Vestra LLP is a UK based wealth management partnership, which provides a comprehensive range of investment management, wealth planning and private investment offices services. LGT Vestra employs around 260 staff and has offices in London, Bristol and Jersey. As at 30 April 2019, LGT Vestra managed assets of GBP 12.7 billion. It is part of LGT, a leading international private banking and asset management group that has been fully controlled by the Liechtenstein Princely Family for over 80 years. As at 31 December 2018, LGT managed assets of CHF 198.2 billion (USD 201.2 billion) for wealthy private individuals and institutional clients. LGT employs over 3400 people who work out of more than 20 locations in Europe, Asia, the Americas, and the Middle East.

About CREALOGIX

The CREALOGIX Group is a Swiss Fintech 100 company and is among the global market leaders in digital banking. CREALOGIX develops and implements innovative fintech solutions for the financial institutions of tomorrow. Using digital solutions from CREALOGIX, banks, wealth managers, and other financial institutions can better respond to evolving customer needs in the area of digital transformation, enabling them to hold their ground in a very demanding and dynamic market and remain ahead of their competitors. The group, founded in 1996, has more than 700 employees worldwide. The shares of CREALOGIX Group (CLXN) are traded on the SIX Swiss Exchange.

The economic projections and predictions contained in this information relate to future facts. Such projections and predictions are subject to risks, uncertainties and changes which cannot be foreseen and which are beyond the control of CREALOGIX Holding AG. CREALOGIX Holding AG is therefore not in a position to make any representations as to the accuracy of economic projections and predictions or their impact on the financial situation of CREALOGIX Holding AG or on the market in which CREALOGIX Holding AG shares and other securities are traded.

Media contact

Jonathan Burch, Resonance PR

I would be pleased to arrange an interview with the management of CREALOGIX for you. Please call me on +44 (0) 208 819 3170 or send me an e-mail to: crealogix@resonancecrowd.com




