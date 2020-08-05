create restaurants : Summary of Fiancial Results for the First Quarter Ended May 31, 2020 (Consolidated)

Genta Ohuchi, Executive Officer, CFO, General Manager of
T E L: +81-3-5488-8022
Administration Dept.
Expected date of filing of quarterly report: July 14, 2020
Expected starting date of dividend payment: -
Preparation of quarterly supplementary financial document: Yes
Quarterly results briefing: None
（Rounded down to million yen）
１. Consolidated business results for the three months ended May 2020
(March 1, 2020 through May 31, 2020)
(1) Consolidated results of operations
(% change from the previous corresponding period)
Profit
Total comprehensive
Revenue
Operating profit
Profit before taxes
Profit for the period
attributable to
profit for the period
owners of parent
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Three months
11,812
-63.0
-7,728
-
-7,949
-
-7,920
-
-7,304
-
-8,114
-
ended May 2020
Three months
31,950
6.0
2,824
61.7
2,798
65.9
1,783
67.3
1,539
79.7
1,749
63.8
ended May 2019
Basic earnings
Diluted earnings
per share
per share
Yen
Yen
Three months ended
-39.11
-39.11
May 2020
Three months ended
8.24
8.24
May 2019
(Reference) Adjusted EBITDA: Three months ended May 2020: -3,320 million yen (-%) Three months ended May 2019: 6,460 million yen (100.4%)
(Note 1) "Basic earnings per share" and "Diluted earnings per share" are calculated based on "Profit attributable to owners of parent."
(Note 2) As for the diluted earnings per share for the three months ended May 2020, dilutive shares have no dilution effect because the exercise of stock options issued by consolidated subsidiary decreases quarterly loss per share.
(Note 3) As of March 1, 2020, the Company conducted a 2-for-1 stock split. Therefore, "Basic earnings per share" and "Diluted earnings per share" have been calculated on the assumption that the stock split was conducted at the beginning of the previous fiscal year.
(Note 4) Adjusted EBITDA is disclosed as useful comparative information on the business performance of the Group. For definitions and calculation
methods of Adjusted EBITDA, please refer to "1. Qualitative Information on Results for the Current Quarter (1) Qualitative information on the consolidated financial results" on page 2 of the attached document.
(2) Consolidated financial position
Equity
Ratio of
Total assets
Total equity
attributable to
equity attributable
owners of parent
to owners of parent
Million yen
Million yen
Million yen
%
As of May 2020
169,383
16,106
8,821
5.2
As of Feb 2020
149,997
24,188
16,289
10.9
2. Dividends
Annual dividend
End of 1Q
End of 2Q
End of 3Q
Year-end
Total
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Year ended Feb 2020
-
6.00
-
0.00
6.00
Year ending Feb 2021
-
Year ending Feb 2021 (forecast)
-
-
-
-
(Note) Revisions to dividend forecast for the current quarter: None
(% change from the previous corresponding period)
3．Forecast of consolidated business results for the fiscal year ending February 2021 (March 1, 2020 through February 28, 2021)
Revenue
Operating profit
Profit before taxes
Profit for the year
Profit attributable to
Basic profit
owners of parent
per share
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Yen
Year ending Feb
106,000
-23.9
-6,200
-
-7,000
-
-7,300
-
-6,900
-
-36.94
2021
(Note) Revisions to business forecast for the current quarter: Yes
(Reference) Adjusted EBITDA: Year ending February 2021 (Forecast): 11,000 million yen (56.4%)
*Notes
Changes in significant subsidiaries during the period (changes in specified subsidiaries accompanying changes in the scope of consolidation): None
Changes in accounting policies, accounting estimates and restatement ① Changes in accounting policies required under IFRS: ②Changes in accounting policies due to reasons other than ① ③Changes in accounting estimates
Shares outstanding (common stock)
① Number of shares outstanding at the end of period (treasury stock included)
As of May 2020
189,445,284 shares
As of February 2020
189,445,284 shares
②Treasury stock at the end of period
As of May 2020
2,664,150 shares
As of February 2020
2,664,750 shares
③Average number of stock during period (quarterly cumulative period)
Three months ended May 2020
186,780,618 shares
Three months ended May 2019
186,778,886 shares
Yes
None
None
(Note 1) Treasury stock to be deducted for the calculation of the number of treasury stock at the end of the period and the average number of stock during period (quarterly cumulative period) include the Company's shares held by the Japan Trustee Services Bank, Ltd. (trust account) as a trust asset related to the Employee Incentive Plan "Trust-type ESOP for Employees."
(Note 2) As of March 1, 2020, the Company conducted a 2-for-1 stock split. Therefore, the number of shares has been calculated on the assumption that the stock split was conducted at the beginning of the fiscal year ended February 2019.
*Quarterly financial summary is not subject to the quarterly review procedures by certified public accountants or auditing firms.
*Explanation regarding appropriate use of business forecasts and other special instructions
Our Group adopts International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS").
Forecasts regarding future performance in this material are based on information currently available to the company and certain assumptions that the company deems to be reasonable at the time this report was prepared. Actual results may differ significantly from the forecasts due to various factors. Please refer to page 3 of the attached document for the precautions for using the prerequisites for business forecasts.
1. Qualitative Information on Results for the Current Quarter
(1) Qualitative information on the consolidated financial results
In the first quarter of the current fiscal year, the Japanese economy was extremely severe, as the Japanese government
announced the State of Emergency over the spread of new coronavirus (COVID-19) infections, and consumption activities decreased dramatically due to requests to refrain from non-essential going out. The future also remains uncertain, with the impact of the infectious disease expected to continue.
In the restaurant industry as well, the business environment continues to be extremely difficult due to a decrease in the number of customers reflecting the effect of self-restraint in going out, and requests for shorter working hours by local governments in the metropolitan area.
In response to the government's State of Emergency, many of our outlets located in commercial facilities which temporarily suspended operations and izakaya formats in downtown areas, were forced to suspend its operations. Although operations began to resume gradually after the State of Emergency was lifted, it is still necessary to operate the outlets with shortened opening hours and limit seating capacity to allow for social distancing, from the view point of preventing the spread of infection.
Under these circumstances, our group is reducing expenditures through a variety of measures to minimize losses by minimizing costs, such as reducing labor costs through furlough for employees at outlets suspended its operation, negotiating for reductions or exemptions of rents, and curbing new investments. In addition, the head office has shifted to an emergency system with promoting furlough and teleworking for employees. On the other hand, in order to ensure adequate liquidity on hand, the Company is borrowing from banks for stable group management, in anticipation of the risk of long-term suspension of operation and prolonged slump in business performance.
As a result of the implementation of the abovementioned measures, we believe that there is no material uncertainty regarding the premise of a going concern.
As a result, in the first quarter of the current fiscal year, revenue was 11,812 million yen (down 63.0% year on year), operating loss was 7,728 million yen (2,824 million yen of profit in the same period of the previous fiscal year), loss before taxes was 7,949 million yen (2,798 million yen of profit in the same period of the previous fiscal year), loss for the period was 7,920 million yen (1,783 million yen of profit in the same period of the previous fiscal year), and loss attributable to owners of parent was 7,304 million yen (1,539 million yen of profit in the same period of the previous fiscal year). Adjusted EBITDA was -3,320 million yen (6,460 million yen in the same period of the previous fiscal year) and Adjusted EBITDA margin was -28.1% (20.2% in the same period of the previous fiscal year) (Note 1).
(Note 1) Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin are used as a useful indicator of our financial results. The formula for Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin is as follows:
Adjusted EBITDA = Operating profit + Other operating expenses - Other operating revenues (excluding sponsorship income, employment adjustment subsidies, rent reductions and exemptions, etc.) + Depreciation and amortization + Non-recurring expense items (advisory expenses related to share acquisition, etc.)
Qualitative information on consolidated financial position
Assets, liabilities and shareholders' equity
(Assets)
Current assets at the end of the first quarter of the current fiscal year were 46,876 million yen, increased by 20,962 million yen from the end of the previous fiscal year. This was mainly due to an increase of 22,871 million yen in cash and deposits.
Noncurrent assets at the end of the first quarter of the current fiscal year were 122,507 million yen, decreased by 1,576 million yen from the end of the previous fiscal year. This was mainly due to a decrease of 993 million yen in property, plant and equipment and a decrease of 273 million yen in guarantee deposits included in other financial assets.
(Liabilities)
The balance of liabilities at the end of the first quarter of the current fiscal year was 153,277 million yen, increased by 27,468 million yen from the end of the previous fiscal year. This was mainly due to an increase of 35,633 million yen in bonds and borrowings.
2
(Assets)
The balance of shareholders' equity at the end of the first quarter of the current fiscal year was 16,106 million yen, decreased by 8,082 million yen from the end of the previous fiscal year. This was mainly due to a decrease of 7,304 million yen in retained earnings.
(2) Consolidated results of cash flows
Cash and cash equivalents (hereinafter "Net cash") at the end of the first quarter of the current fiscal year was 40,790 million yen, increased by 22,871 million yen from the end of the previous fiscal year.
The status of each cash flow in the first quarter of the current consolidated fiscal year and its factors are as follows. (Cash flows from operating activities)
Net cash provided by operating activities in the first quarter was 8,653 million yen (5,143 million yen was provided in the same period of the previous fiscal year). This was mainly due to the recording of 7,949 million yen in loss before taxes and 4,336 million yen in depreciation and amortization.
(Cash flow from investing activities)
Net cash used in investing activities in the first quarter was 972 million yen (down 56.8% year on year). This was mainly due to purchase of property, plant and equipment of 1,470 million yen.
(Cash flow from financing activities)
Net cash provided by financing activities in the first quarter was 32,541 million yen (62 million yen was provided in the same period of the previous fiscal year). This was mainly due to repayments of lease liabilities of 3,091 million yen, repayments of long-term loans payable of 1,402 million yen, despite net increase in short-term debt of 35,040 million yen and proceeds from long-term loans payable of 2,008 million yen.
(3) Qualitative information on the consolidated business forecasts
We had not announced our business forecasts as many of our Group's outlets were forced to suspend operations temporarily at outlets located in commercial facilities which temporarily suspended operations and izakaya formats in downtown districts, and many stores have shortened operating hours, following the "State of Emergency". However, we have revised our business forecasts in view of the current resumption of economic activity, despite the continued shortening of operating hours.
For details of the business forecasts for the fiscal year ending February 2021, please refer to the "Notice of Consolidated Business Forecasts" announced on July 14, 2020.
3
2. Condensed Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements and Major Notes
(1) Condensed Quarterly Consolidated Statement of Financial Position
(Million yen)
Note
Previous Fiscal Year
Current First Quarter
(February 29, 2020)
(May 31, 2020)
Assets
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
17,918
40,790
Trade and other receivables
5,113
3,913
Other financial assets
545
20
Inventories
994
772
Other current assets
1,341
1,379
Total current assets
25,913
46,876
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment
77,027
76,034
Goodwill
24,485
24,424
Intangible assets
6,825
6,654
Other financial assets
11,661
11,369
Deferred tax assets
4,047
3,990
Other current assets
36
33
Total non-current assets
124,083
122,507
Total assets
149,997
169,383
4
(Million yen)
Note
Previous Fiscal Year
Current First Quarter
(February 29, 2020)
(May 31, 2020)
Liabilities and assets
Liabilities
Current liabilities
Trade and other payables
5,137
1,937
Bonds and borrowings
27,706
62,782
Lease liabilities
12,035
11,500
Other financial liabilities
145
103
Income taxes payable
1,369
481
Provision
1,132
1,473
Other current liability
10,767
8,030
Total current liabilities
58,295
86,309
Non-current liability
Bonds and borrowings
22,067
22,625
Lease liabilities
39,814
39,009
Obligations for retirement pay
762
770
Provision
3,875
3,583
Deferred tax liabilities
451
411
Other non-current liabilities
540
567
Total non-current liabilities
67,512
66,967
Total liabilities
125,808
153,277
Capital
Capital stock
1,012
1,012
Capital surplus
3,153
3,182
Retained earnings
13,317
6,013
Treasury stock
-1,252
-1,251
Other components of equity
59
-134
Equity attributable to the owners of parent
16,289
8,821
Non- controlling equity
7,899
7,284
Total capital
24,188
16,106
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
149,997
169,383
5
(2) Condensed Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income and Statements of Comprehensive Income
Condensed Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income
Consolidated Cumulative First Quarter
(Million yen)
Previous First Quarter
Current First Quarter
Note
(March 1, 2019 to
(March 1, 2020 to
May 31, 2019)
May 31, 2020)
Revenue
31,950
11,812
Cost of sales
-9,092
-3,633
Gross profit
22,858
8,179
Selling, general and administrative expenses
-20,288
-19,076
Other operating revenue
684
3,710
Other operating expenses
-429
-541
Operating profit (loss)
2,824
-7,728
Financial income
91
1
Financing cost
-117
-222
Profit(loss) before taxes
2,798
-7,949
Corporate income tax expense
-1,015
28
Profit (loss) for the period
1,783
-7,920
Profit attributable to
Owners of parent
1,539
-7,304
Non- controlling equity
243
-616
Profit (loss) for the period
1,783
-7,920
Profit per share attributable to owners of parent (yen)
Basic profit (loss) per share
8.24
-39.11
Diluted profit (loss) per share
8.24
-39.11
6
Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income
Consolidated Cumulative First Quarter
(Million yen)
Previous First Quarter
Current First Quarter
Note
(March 1, 2019 to
(March 1, 2020 to
May 31, 2019)
May 31, 2020)
Profit (loss) for the period
1,783
-7,920
Other comprehensive profit
Items that may be reclassified subsequently to
profit or loss
Foreign currency translation adjustments
-33
-193
Total
-33
-193
Total other comprehensive profit
-33
-193
Comprehensive profit
1,749
-8,114
Comprehensive profit attributable to
Owners of parent
1,506
-7,498
Non- controlling equity
243
-616
Comprehensive profit
1,749
-8,114
7
(3) Condensed Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity
Previous First Quarter (March 1, 2019 to May 31, 2019)
(Million yen)
Equity attributable to owners of parent
Other components of
equity
Foreign
Capital
Capital
Retained
Treasury
currency
Non-
Total
Note
translation
Total
Total
controlling
stock
surplus
earnings
stock
capital
adjustment
equity
s
Balance at March 1, 2019
1,012
3,071
13,551
-1,253
-20
-20
16,361
7,635
23,996
Effects of changes in
-
-
-386
-
-
-
-386
-53
-439
accounting policies
Balance as of March 1, 2019
1,012
3,071
13,164
-1,253
-20
-20
15,974
7,582
23,557
(revised)
Profit for the period
-
-
1,539
-
-
-
1,539
243
1,783
Other comprehensive
-
-
-
-
-33
-33
-33
-
-33
profit
Comprehensive profit
-
-
1,539
-
-33
-33
1,506
243
1,749
Dividend
-
-
-560
-
-
-
-560
-120
-681
Increase (decrease) in
other capital surplus due
-
-6
-
-
-
-
-6
-6
-13
to change in equity in
consolidated subsidiaries
Share-based payment
-
30
-
-
-
-
30
-
30
transactions
Other
-
0
-
0
-
-
0
-
0
Total transactions with
-
23
-560
0
-
-
-536
-126
-663
owners
Balance at May 31, 2019
1,012
3,095
14,144
-1,253
-53
-53
16,944
7,698
24,643
Current First Quarter (March 1, 2020 to May 31, 2020)
(Million yen)
Equity attributable to owners of parent
Other components of
equity
Foreign
Capital
Capital
Retained
Treasury
currency
Non-
Total
Note
translation
Total
Total
controlling
stock
surplus
earnings
stock
capital
adjustment
equity
s
Balance at March 1, 2020
1,012
3,153
13,317
-1,252
59
59
16,289
7,899
24,188
Profit (loss) for the period
-
-
-7,304
-
-
-
-7,304
-616
-7,920
Other comprehensive
-
-
-
-
-193
-193
-193
-
-193
profit
Comprehensive profit
-
-
-7,304
-
-193
-193
-7,498
-616
-8,114
Dividend
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Increase (decrease) in
other capital surplus due
-
-1
-
-
-
-
-1
2
0
to change in equity in
consolidated subsidiaries
Share-based payment
-
30
-
-
-
-
30
-
30
transactions
Other
-
-0
-
0
-
-
0
-0
0
Total transactions with
-
29
-
0
-
-
29
2
31
owners
Balance at May 31, 2020
1,012
3,182
6,013
-1,251
-134
-134
8,821
7,284
16,106
8
(4) Condensed Quarterly Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows
(Million yen)
Previous First Quarter
Current First Quarter
Note
(March 1, 2019 to
(March 1, 2020 to
May 31, 2019)
May 31, 2020)
Cash flows from operating activities
Profit (loss) before taxes
2,798
-7,949
Depreciation and amortization
3,716
4,336
Impairment loss
341
296
Interest income
-2
-1
Interest expense
105
151
Loss (gain) on sale of non-current assets
-1
0
Loss on retirement of fixed assets
23
7
Changes in inventories
-44
219
Decrease (increase) in trade and other receivables
-520
1,160
Increase (decrease) in trade and other payables
425
-3,041
Increase (decrease) in net retirement benefit
1
8
liability
Increase (decrease) in allowance
-146
57
Other changes
-331
-2,876
Sub-total
6,366
-7,632
Interest and dividend received
2
1
Interest expenses paid
-96
-141
Income taxes paid
-1,146
-881
Income taxes refunded
17
-
Cash flows from operating activities
5,143
-8,653
Cash flow from investing activities
Payments into time deposits
-
-42
Proceeds from withdrawal of time deposits
-
567
Purchase of property, plant and equipment
-630
-1,470
Proceeds from sales of property, plant and
1
0
equipment
Payments for asset retirement obligations
-11
-69
Purchase of intangible assets
-12
-34
Payments for guarantee deposits
-115
-42
Proceeds from collection of guarantee deposits
39
168
Purchase of shares of subsidiaries
-13
-
Purchase of investments in subsidiaries resulting
-1,488
-
in change in scope of consolidation
Other
-24
-51
Cash flow from investing activities
-2,253
-972
9
(Million yen)
Previous First Quarter
Current First Quarter
Note
(March 1, 2019 to
(March 1, 2020 to
May 31, 2019)
May 31, 2020)
Cash flow from financing activities
Net increase (decrease) in short-term borrowings
-193
35,040
Proceeds from long-term debt
5,333
2,008
Repayment of long-term loans payable
-1,685
-1,402
Redemption of bonds
-10
-13
Repayments of lease liabilities
-2,713
-3,091
Cash dividends paid
-552
-0
Proceeds from share issuance to non-controlling
-
0
interests
Dividends paid to non-controlling interests
-110
-0
Other
-4
0
Cash flow from financing activities
62
32,541
Effect of exchange rate change on cash and cash
-30
-43
equivalents
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
2,921
22,871
Balance of cash and cash equivalents at beginning of
13,248
17,918
period
Balance of cash and cash equivalents at period-end
16,170
40,790
10
(5) Notes on the Condensed Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements
(Notes on going concern assumptions) None
(Changes in accounting policies)
The important accounting policies applied in the Group's condensed quarterly consolidated financial statements are identical to the accounting policies applied in the consolidated financial statements for the previous fiscal year except for the following items.
The income tax expense for the first quarter of the current fiscal year is calculated based on the estimated annual effective tax rate.
From the first quarter of the current fiscal year, the Group has adopted the following standard.
IFRS
Outline of new standard and amendment
IFRS No. 16 Leases
The amended accounting treatment for rent reductions related to COVID-19
This revision allows lessees that have received rent reductions and exemptions as a direct consequence of the spread of a new coronavirus (COVID-19) infectious to select a simplified accounting treatment.
The amendment provides that the lessee may choose a practical method of rent reductions and exemptions due to COVID-19 that does not require an assessment as to whether it meets the requirements of IFRS 16 for "lease modifications."
Our Group has applied this method to the reduction of rent that meets the above requirements.
Profit before taxes for the first quarter of the current fiscal year increased by 843 million yen due to the adoption of this new accounting standard.
(Segment Information)
Segment information is omitted because the Group's business is categorized as restaurant business and there are no segments to be categorized.
(Per-stock Information)
Basic profit (loss) per share and diluted profit (loss) per share and the basis for calculation are as follows.
(Million yen)
Previous First Quarter
Current First Quarter
(March 1, 2019
(March 1, 2020
to May 31, 2019)
to May 31, 2020)
Profit (loss) attributable to owners of parent
1,539
-7,304
Adjustments to profit for the period
Adjustments for dilutive shares issued by subsidiaries
-0
-
Profit (loss) for the period used to compute diluted profit per
1,538
-7,304
share
Weighted average number of shares of common shares
186,778,886
186,780,618
outstanding (shares)
Weighted average number of common diluted shares
186,778,886
186,780,618
outstanding (shares)
Basic profit (loss) per share (yen)
8.24
-39.11
Diluted profit (loss) per share (yen)
8.24
-39.11
Stock options issued by
Outline of potential shares not included in the calculation of
-
consolidated subsidiaries
diluted loss per share due to anti-dilutive effect
(Number of shares subject to
stock options: 12,000)
(Note)1. "Basic profit (loss) per share" and "Diluted profit (loss) per share" are calculated by deducting our shares held by the "Trust-type ESOP for Employees," which are recorded as treasury shares in other components of equity, from the
11
calculation of the average number of shares during the period. (Previous first quarter: 1,999,847 shares, current first quarter:1,998,115 shares)
Diluted loss per share for the first quarter of the current fiscal year are not dilutive because stock options issued by consolidated subsidiaries are exercised to reduce quarterly loss per share.
As of March 1, 2020, the Company conducted a 2-for-1 stock split. Therefore, "Basic profit (loss) per share" and "Diluted profit (loss) per share" have been calculated on the assumption that the stock split was conducted at the beginning of the previous fiscal year.
