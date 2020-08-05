Log in
create restaurants : Summary of Fiancial Results for the First Quarter Ended May 31, 2020 (Consolidated)

08/05/2020 | 03:32am EDT

Summary of Financial Results for the First Quarter Ended May 31, 2020

[IFRS] (Consolidated)

July

14, 2020

Company

create restaurants holdings inc.

Listed on the TSE

Stock Code

3387

URL: https://www.createrestaurants.com

Representative

Haruhiko Okamoto, President

Contact

Genta Ohuchi, Executive Officer, CFO, General Manager of

T E L: +81-3-5488-8022

Administration Dept.

Expected date of filing of quarterly report: July 14, 2020

Expected starting date of dividend payment: -

Preparation of quarterly supplementary financial document: Yes

Quarterly results briefing: None

Rounded down to million yen

. Consolidated business results for the three months ended May 2020

(March 1, 2020 through May 31, 2020)

(1) Consolidated results of operations

(% change from the previous corresponding period)

Profit

Total comprehensive

Revenue

Operating profit

Profit before taxes

Profit for the period

attributable to

profit for the period

owners of parent

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Three months

11,812

-63.0

-7,728

-

-7,949

-

-7,920

-

-7,304

-

-8,114

-

ended May 2020

Three months

31,950

6.0

2,824

61.7

2,798

65.9

1,783

67.3

1,539

79.7

1,749

63.8

ended May 2019

Basic earnings

Diluted earnings

per share

per share

Yen

Yen

Three months ended

-39.11

-39.11

May 2020

Three months ended

8.24

8.24

May 2019

(Reference) Adjusted EBITDA: Three months ended May 2020: -3,320 million yen (-%) Three months ended May 2019: 6,460 million yen (100.4%)

(Note 1) "Basic earnings per share" and "Diluted earnings per share" are calculated based on "Profit attributable to owners of parent."

(Note 2) As for the diluted earnings per share for the three months ended May 2020, dilutive shares have no dilution effect because the exercise of stock options issued by consolidated subsidiary decreases quarterly loss per share.

(Note 3) As of March 1, 2020, the Company conducted a 2-for-1 stock split. Therefore, "Basic earnings per share" and "Diluted earnings per share" have been calculated on the assumption that the stock split was conducted at the beginning of the previous fiscal year.

(Note 4) Adjusted EBITDA is disclosed as useful comparative information on the business performance of the Group. For definitions and calculation

methods of Adjusted EBITDA, please refer to "1. Qualitative Information on Results for the Current Quarter (1) Qualitative information on the consolidated financial results" on page 2 of the attached document.

(2) Consolidated financial position

Equity

Ratio of

Total assets

Total equity

attributable to

equity attributable

owners of parent

to owners of parent

Million yen

Million yen

Million yen

%

As of May 2020

169,383

16,106

8,821

5.2

As of Feb 2020

149,997

24,188

16,289

10.9

2. Dividends

Annual dividend

End of 1Q

End of 2Q

End of 3Q

Year-end

Total

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Year ended Feb 2020

-

6.00

-

0.00

6.00

Year ending Feb 2021

-

Year ending Feb 2021 (forecast)

-

-

-

-

(Note) Revisions to dividend forecast for the current quarter: None

(% change from the previous corresponding period)

3Forecast of consolidated business results for the fiscal year ending February 2021 (March 1, 2020 through February 28, 2021)

Revenue

Operating profit

Profit before taxes

Profit for the year

Profit attributable to

Basic profit

owners of parent

per share

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Yen

Year ending Feb

106,000

-23.9

-6,200

-

-7,000

-

-7,300

-

-6,900

-

-36.94

2021

(Note) Revisions to business forecast for the current quarter: Yes

(Reference) Adjusted EBITDA: Year ending February 2021 (Forecast): 11,000 million yen (56.4%)

*Notes

  1. Changes in significant subsidiaries during the period (changes in specified subsidiaries accompanying changes in the scope of consolidation): None
  1. Changes in accounting policies, accounting estimates and restatement
    Changes in accounting policies required under IFRS:
    Changes in accounting policies due to reasons other than ① ③Changes in accounting estimates
  2. Shares outstanding (common stock)

Number of shares outstanding at the end of period (treasury stock included)

As of May 2020

189,445,284 shares

As of February 2020

189,445,284 shares

Treasury stock at the end of period

As of May 2020

2,664,150 shares

As of February 2020

2,664,750 shares

Average number of stock during period (quarterly cumulative period)

Three months ended May 2020

186,780,618 shares

Three months ended May 2019

186,778,886 shares

  • Yes
  • None
  • None

(Note 1) Treasury stock to be deducted for the calculation of the number of treasury stock at the end of the period and the average number of stock during period (quarterly cumulative period) include the Company's shares held by the Japan Trustee Services Bank, Ltd. (trust account) as a trust asset related to the Employee Incentive Plan "Trust-type ESOP for Employees."

(Note 2) As of March 1, 2020, the Company conducted a 2-for-1 stock split. Therefore, the number of shares has been calculated on the assumption that the stock split was conducted at the beginning of the fiscal year ended February 2019.

*Quarterly financial summary is not subject to the quarterly review procedures by certified public accountants or auditing firms.

*Explanation regarding appropriate use of business forecasts and other special instructions

  1. Our Group adopts International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS").
  2. Forecasts regarding future performance in this material are based on information currently available to the company and certain assumptions that the company deems to be reasonable at the time this report was prepared. Actual results may differ significantly from the forecasts due to various factors. Please refer to page 3 of the attached document for the precautions for using the prerequisites for business forecasts.

○ Table of Contents of the Appendix

1. Qualitative Information on Results for the Current Quarter....................................................................................................................

2

(1) Qualitative information on the consolidated financial results............................................................................................................

2

(2) Qualitative information on consolidated financial position........................................................................................................... .....

2

(3) Qualitative information on the consolidated business forecasts.........................................................................................................

3

2. Condensed Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements and Major Notes .........................................................................................

4

(1) Condensed Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Financial Position..............................................................................................

4

(2) Condensed Quarterly Consolidated Statement of Income and Quarterly Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income.......

6

(3) Condensed Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity..............................................................................................

8

(4) Condensed Quarterly Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows...........................................................................................................

9

(5) Notes on the Condensed Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements..........................................................................................

11

(Notes on going concern assumptions) ................................................................................................................ ............................

11

(Changes in accounting policies) .....................................................................................................................................................

11

(Segment information) ....................................................................................................... ..............................................................

11

(Per-stock information) .......................................................................................................... ..........................................................

11

(Significant subsequent events) ........................................................................................................................................... ............

12

1

1. Qualitative Information on Results for the Current Quarter

(1) Qualitative information on the consolidated financial results

In the first quarter of the current fiscal year, the Japanese economy was extremely severe, as the Japanese government

announced the State of Emergency over the spread of new coronavirus (COVID-19) infections, and consumption activities decreased dramatically due to requests to refrain from non-essential going out. The future also remains uncertain, with the impact of the infectious disease expected to continue.

In the restaurant industry as well, the business environment continues to be extremely difficult due to a decrease in the number of customers reflecting the effect of self-restraint in going out, and requests for shorter working hours by local governments in the metropolitan area.

In response to the government's State of Emergency, many of our outlets located in commercial facilities which temporarily suspended operations and izakaya formats in downtown areas, were forced to suspend its operations. Although operations began to resume gradually after the State of Emergency was lifted, it is still necessary to operate the outlets with shortened opening hours and limit seating capacity to allow for social distancing, from the view point of preventing the spread of infection.

Under these circumstances, our group is reducing expenditures through a variety of measures to minimize losses by minimizing costs, such as reducing labor costs through furlough for employees at outlets suspended its operation, negotiating for reductions or exemptions of rents, and curbing new investments. In addition, the head office has shifted to an emergency system with promoting furlough and teleworking for employees. On the other hand, in order to ensure adequate liquidity on hand, the Company is borrowing from banks for stable group management, in anticipation of the risk of long-term suspension of operation and prolonged slump in business performance.

As a result of the implementation of the abovementioned measures, we believe that there is no material uncertainty regarding the premise of a going concern.

As a result, in the first quarter of the current fiscal year, revenue was 11,812 million yen (down 63.0% year on year), operating loss was 7,728 million yen (2,824 million yen of profit in the same period of the previous fiscal year), loss before taxes was 7,949 million yen (2,798 million yen of profit in the same period of the previous fiscal year), loss for the period was 7,920 million yen (1,783 million yen of profit in the same period of the previous fiscal year), and loss attributable to owners of parent was 7,304 million yen (1,539 million yen of profit in the same period of the previous fiscal year). Adjusted EBITDA was -3,320 million yen (6,460 million yen in the same period of the previous fiscal year) and Adjusted EBITDA margin was -28.1% (20.2% in the same period of the previous fiscal year) (Note 1).

(Note 1) Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin are used as a useful indicator of our financial results. The formula for Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin is as follows:

  • Adjusted EBITDA = Operating profit + Other operating expenses - Other operating revenues (excluding sponsorship income, employment adjustment subsidies, rent reductions and exemptions, etc.) + Depreciation and amortization + Non-recurring expense items (advisory expenses related to share acquisition, etc.)

Adjusted EBITDA margin = Adjusted EBITDA/Revenue × 100

  1. Qualitative information on consolidated financial position
  1. Assets, liabilities and shareholders' equity

(Assets)

Current assets at the end of the first quarter of the current fiscal year were 46,876 million yen, increased by 20,962 million yen from the end of the previous fiscal year. This was mainly due to an increase of 22,871 million yen in cash and deposits.

Noncurrent assets at the end of the first quarter of the current fiscal year were 122,507 million yen, decreased by 1,576 million yen from the end of the previous fiscal year. This was mainly due to a decrease of 993 million yen in property, plant and equipment and a decrease of 273 million yen in guarantee deposits included in other financial assets.

(Liabilities)

The balance of liabilities at the end of the first quarter of the current fiscal year was 153,277 million yen, increased by 27,468 million yen from the end of the previous fiscal year. This was mainly due to an increase of 35,633 million yen in bonds and borrowings.

2

(Assets)

The balance of shareholders' equity at the end of the first quarter of the current fiscal year was 16,106 million yen, decreased by 8,082 million yen from the end of the previous fiscal year. This was mainly due to a decrease of 7,304 million yen in retained earnings.

(2) Consolidated results of cash flows

Cash and cash equivalents (hereinafter "Net cash") at the end of the first quarter of the current fiscal year was 40,790 million yen, increased by 22,871 million yen from the end of the previous fiscal year.

The status of each cash flow in the first quarter of the current consolidated fiscal year and its factors are as follows. (Cash flows from operating activities)

Net cash provided by operating activities in the first quarter was 8,653 million yen (5,143 million yen was provided in the same period of the previous fiscal year). This was mainly due to the recording of 7,949 million yen in loss before taxes and 4,336 million yen in depreciation and amortization.

(Cash flow from investing activities)

Net cash used in investing activities in the first quarter was 972 million yen (down 56.8% year on year). This was mainly due to purchase of property, plant and equipment of 1,470 million yen.

(Cash flow from financing activities)

Net cash provided by financing activities in the first quarter was 32,541 million yen (62 million yen was provided in the same period of the previous fiscal year). This was mainly due to repayments of lease liabilities of 3,091 million yen, repayments of long-term loans payable of 1,402 million yen, despite net increase in short-term debt of 35,040 million yen and proceeds from long-term loans payable of 2,008 million yen.

(3) Qualitative information on the consolidated business forecasts

We had not announced our business forecasts as many of our Group's outlets were forced to suspend operations temporarily at outlets located in commercial facilities which temporarily suspended operations and izakaya formats in downtown districts, and many stores have shortened operating hours, following the "State of Emergency". However, we have revised our business forecasts in view of the current resumption of economic activity, despite the continued shortening of operating hours.

For details of the business forecasts for the fiscal year ending February 2021, please refer to the "Notice of Consolidated Business Forecasts" announced on July 14, 2020.

3

2. Condensed Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements and Major Notes

(1) Condensed Quarterly Consolidated Statement of Financial Position

(Million yen)

Note

Previous Fiscal Year

Current First Quarter

(February 29, 2020)

(May 31, 2020)

Assets

Current assets

Cash and cash equivalents

17,918

40,790

Trade and other receivables

5,113

3,913

Other financial assets

545

20

Inventories

994

772

Other current assets

1,341

1,379

Total current assets

25,913

46,876

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

77,027

76,034

Goodwill

24,485

24,424

Intangible assets

6,825

6,654

Other financial assets

11,661

11,369

Deferred tax assets

4,047

3,990

Other current assets

36

33

Total non-current assets

124,083

122,507

Total assets

149,997

169,383

4

(Million yen)

Note

Previous Fiscal Year

Current First Quarter

(February 29, 2020)

(May 31, 2020)

Liabilities and assets

Liabilities

Current liabilities

Trade and other payables

5,137

1,937

Bonds and borrowings

27,706

62,782

Lease liabilities

12,035

11,500

Other financial liabilities

145

103

Income taxes payable

1,369

481

Provision

1,132

1,473

Other current liability

10,767

8,030

Total current liabilities

58,295

86,309

Non-current liability

Bonds and borrowings

22,067

22,625

Lease liabilities

39,814

39,009

Obligations for retirement pay

762

770

Provision

3,875

3,583

Deferred tax liabilities

451

411

Other non-current liabilities

540

567

Total non-current liabilities

67,512

66,967

Total liabilities

125,808

153,277

Capital

Capital stock

1,012

1,012

Capital surplus

3,153

3,182

Retained earnings

13,317

6,013

Treasury stock

-1,252

-1,251

Other components of equity

59

-134

Equity attributable to the owners of parent

16,289

8,821

Non- controlling equity

7,899

7,284

Total capital

24,188

16,106

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

149,997

169,383

5

(2) Condensed Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income and Statements of Comprehensive Income

Condensed Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income

Consolidated Cumulative First Quarter

(Million yen)

Previous First Quarter

Current First Quarter

Note

(March 1, 2019 to

(March 1, 2020 to

May 31, 2019)

May 31, 2020)

Revenue

31,950

11,812

Cost of sales

-9,092

-3,633

Gross profit

22,858

8,179

Selling, general and administrative expenses

-20,288

-19,076

Other operating revenue

684

3,710

Other operating expenses

-429

-541

Operating profit (loss)

2,824

-7,728

Financial income

91

1

Financing cost

-117

-222

Profit(loss) before taxes

2,798

-7,949

Corporate income tax expense

-1,015

28

Profit (loss) for the period

1,783

-7,920

Profit attributable to

Owners of parent

1,539

-7,304

Non- controlling equity

243

-616

Profit (loss) for the period

1,783

-7,920

Profit per share attributable to owners of parent (yen)

Basic profit (loss) per share

8.24

-39.11

Diluted profit (loss) per share

8.24

-39.11

6

Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income

Consolidated Cumulative First Quarter

(Million yen)

Previous First Quarter

Current First Quarter

Note

(March 1, 2019 to

(March 1, 2020 to

May 31, 2019)

May 31, 2020)

Profit (loss) for the period

1,783

-7,920

Other comprehensive profit

Items that may be reclassified subsequently to

profit or loss

Foreign currency translation adjustments

-33

-193

Total

-33

-193

Total other comprehensive profit

-33

-193

Comprehensive profit

1,749

-8,114

Comprehensive profit attributable to

Owners of parent

1,506

-7,498

Non- controlling equity

243

-616

Comprehensive profit

1,749

-8,114

7

(3) Condensed Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity

Previous First Quarter (March 1, 2019 to May 31, 2019)

(Million yen)

Equity attributable to owners of parent

Other components of

equity

Foreign

Capital

Capital

Retained

Treasury

currency

Non-

Total

Note

translation

Total

Total

controlling

stock

surplus

earnings

stock

capital

adjustment

equity

s

Balance at March 1, 2019

1,012

3,071

13,551

-1,253

-20

-20

16,361

7,635

23,996

Effects of changes in

-

-

-386

-

-

-

-386

-53

-439

accounting policies

Balance as of March 1, 2019

1,012

3,071

13,164

-1,253

-20

-20

15,974

7,582

23,557

(revised)

Profit for the period

-

-

1,539

-

-

-

1,539

243

1,783

Other comprehensive

-

-

-

-

-33

-33

-33

-

-33

profit

Comprehensive profit

-

-

1,539

-

-33

-33

1,506

243

1,749

Dividend

-

-

-560

-

-

-

-560

-120

-681

Increase (decrease) in

other capital surplus due

-

-6

-

-

-

-

-6

-6

-13

to change in equity in

consolidated subsidiaries

Share-based payment

-

30

-

-

-

-

30

-

30

transactions

Other

-

0

-

0

-

-

0

-

0

Total transactions with

-

23

-560

0

-

-

-536

-126

-663

owners

Balance at May 31, 2019

1,012

3,095

14,144

-1,253

-53

-53

16,944

7,698

24,643

Current First Quarter (March 1, 2020 to May 31, 2020)

(Million yen)

Equity attributable to owners of parent

Other components of

equity

Foreign

Capital

Capital

Retained

Treasury

currency

Non-

Total

Note

translation

Total

Total

controlling

stock

surplus

earnings

stock

capital

adjustment

equity

s

Balance at March 1, 2020

1,012

3,153

13,317

-1,252

59

59

16,289

7,899

24,188

Profit (loss) for the period

-

-

-7,304

-

-

-

-7,304

-616

-7,920

Other comprehensive

-

-

-

-

-193

-193

-193

-

-193

profit

Comprehensive profit

-

-

-7,304

-

-193

-193

-7,498

-616

-8,114

Dividend

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Increase (decrease) in

other capital surplus due

-

-1

-

-

-

-

-1

2

0

to change in equity in

consolidated subsidiaries

Share-based payment

-

30

-

-

-

-

30

-

30

transactions

Other

-

-0

-

0

-

-

0

-0

0

Total transactions with

-

29

-

0

-

-

29

2

31

owners

Balance at May 31, 2020

1,012

3,182

6,013

-1,251

-134

-134

8,821

7,284

16,106

8

(4) Condensed Quarterly Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

(Million yen)

Previous First Quarter

Current First Quarter

Note

(March 1, 2019 to

(March 1, 2020 to

May 31, 2019)

May 31, 2020)

Cash flows from operating activities

Profit (loss) before taxes

2,798

-7,949

Depreciation and amortization

3,716

4,336

Impairment loss

341

296

Interest income

-2

-1

Interest expense

105

151

Loss (gain) on sale of non-current assets

-1

0

Loss on retirement of fixed assets

23

7

Changes in inventories

-44

219

Decrease (increase) in trade and other receivables

-520

1,160

Increase (decrease) in trade and other payables

425

-3,041

Increase (decrease) in net retirement benefit

1

8

liability

Increase (decrease) in allowance

-146

57

Other changes

-331

-2,876

Sub-total

6,366

-7,632

Interest and dividend received

2

1

Interest expenses paid

-96

-141

Income taxes paid

-1,146

-881

Income taxes refunded

17

-

Cash flows from operating activities

5,143

-8,653

Cash flow from investing activities

Payments into time deposits

-

-42

Proceeds from withdrawal of time deposits

-

567

Purchase of property, plant and equipment

-630

-1,470

Proceeds from sales of property, plant and

1

0

equipment

Payments for asset retirement obligations

-11

-69

Purchase of intangible assets

-12

-34

Payments for guarantee deposits

-115

-42

Proceeds from collection of guarantee deposits

39

168

Purchase of shares of subsidiaries

-13

-

Purchase of investments in subsidiaries resulting

-1,488

-

in change in scope of consolidation

Other

-24

-51

Cash flow from investing activities

-2,253

-972

9

(Million yen)

Previous First Quarter

Current First Quarter

Note

(March 1, 2019 to

(March 1, 2020 to

May 31, 2019)

May 31, 2020)

Cash flow from financing activities

Net increase (decrease) in short-term borrowings

-193

35,040

Proceeds from long-term debt

5,333

2,008

Repayment of long-term loans payable

-1,685

-1,402

Redemption of bonds

-10

-13

Repayments of lease liabilities

-2,713

-3,091

Cash dividends paid

-552

-0

Proceeds from share issuance to non-controlling

-

0

interests

Dividends paid to non-controlling interests

-110

-0

Other

-4

0

Cash flow from financing activities

62

32,541

Effect of exchange rate change on cash and cash

-30

-43

equivalents

Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

2,921

22,871

Balance of cash and cash equivalents at beginning of

13,248

17,918

period

Balance of cash and cash equivalents at period-end

16,170

40,790

10

(5) Notes on the Condensed Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements

(Notes on going concern assumptions) None

(Changes in accounting policies)

The important accounting policies applied in the Group's condensed quarterly consolidated financial statements are identical to the accounting policies applied in the consolidated financial statements for the previous fiscal year except for the following items.

The income tax expense for the first quarter of the current fiscal year is calculated based on the estimated annual effective tax rate.

From the first quarter of the current fiscal year, the Group has adopted the following standard.

IFRS

Outline of new standard and amendment

IFRS No. 16 Leases

The amended accounting treatment for rent reductions related to COVID-19

This revision allows lessees that have received rent reductions and exemptions as a direct consequence of the spread of a new coronavirus (COVID-19) infectious to select a simplified accounting treatment.

The amendment provides that the lessee may choose a practical method of rent reductions and exemptions due to COVID-19 that does not require an assessment as to whether it meets the requirements of IFRS 16 for "lease modifications."

Our Group has applied this method to the reduction of rent that meets the above requirements.

Profit before taxes for the first quarter of the current fiscal year increased by 843 million yen due to the adoption of this new accounting standard.

(Segment Information)

Segment information is omitted because the Group's business is categorized as restaurant business and there are no segments to be categorized.

(Per-stock Information)

Basic profit (loss) per share and diluted profit (loss) per share and the basis for calculation are as follows.

(Million yen)

Previous First Quarter

Current First Quarter

(March 1, 2019

(March 1, 2020

to May 31, 2019)

to May 31, 2020)

Profit (loss) attributable to owners of parent

1,539

-7,304

Adjustments to profit for the period

Adjustments for dilutive shares issued by subsidiaries

-0

-

Profit (loss) for the period used to compute diluted profit per

1,538

-7,304

share

Weighted average number of shares of common shares

186,778,886

186,780,618

outstanding (shares)

Weighted average number of common diluted shares

186,778,886

186,780,618

outstanding (shares)

Basic profit (loss) per share (yen)

8.24

-39.11

Diluted profit (loss) per share (yen)

8.24

-39.11

Stock options issued by

Outline of potential shares not included in the calculation of

-

consolidated subsidiaries

diluted loss per share due to anti-dilutive effect

(Number of shares subject to

stock options: 12,000)

(Note)1. "Basic profit (loss) per share" and "Diluted profit (loss) per share" are calculated by deducting our shares held by the "Trust-type ESOP for Employees," which are recorded as treasury shares in other components of equity, from the

11

calculation of the average number of shares during the period. (Previous first quarter: 1,999,847 shares, current first quarter:1,998,115 shares)

  1. Diluted loss per share for the first quarter of the current fiscal year are not dilutive because stock options issued by consolidated subsidiaries are exercised to reduce quarterly loss per share.
  2. As of March 1, 2020, the Company conducted a 2-for-1 stock split. Therefore, "Basic profit (loss) per share" and "Diluted profit (loss) per share" have been calculated on the assumption that the stock split was conducted at the beginning of the previous fiscal year.

(Significant subsequent events) None

12

Disclaimer

create restaurants Holdings Inc. published this content on 05 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 August 2020 07:31:00 UTC
Financials
Sales 2021 103 B 975 M 975 M
Net income 2021 -4 500 M -42,6 M -42,6 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -23,7x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 106 B 1 005 M 1 008 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,03x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,80x
Nbr of Employees 4 475
Free-Float 44,6%
Chart CREATE RESTAURANTS HOLDINGS INC.
Duration : Period :
create restaurants holdings inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CREATE RESTAURANTS HOLDING
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 800,00 JPY
Last Close Price 570,00 JPY
Spread / Highest target 40,4%
Spread / Average Target 40,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 40,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Haruhiko Okamoto President & Representative Director
Hitoshi Gotoh Chairman
Genta Ouchi Chief Financial Officer & GM-Adminsitration
Jun Kawai Senior MD, Head-Administration & Personnel
Takakazu Tanaka Director & Head-Overseas Sales
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CREATE RESTAURANTS HOLDINGS INC.-39.17%1 005
HAIDILAO INTERNATIONAL HOLDING LTD.17.41%25 132
ARAMARK-49.56%5 530
TEXAS ROADHOUSE, INC.5.97%4 136
SKYLARK HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-27.49%2 887
SUSHIRO GLOBAL HOLDINGS LTD.0.41%2 578
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
