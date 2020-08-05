create restaurants : Summary of Fiancial Results for the First Quarter Ended May 31, 2020 (Consolidated) 0 08/05/2020 | 03:32am EDT Send by mail :

Summary of Financial Results for the First Quarter Ended May 31, 2020 [IFRS] (Consolidated) July 14, 2020 Company create restaurants holdings inc. Listed on the TSE Stock Code 3387 URL: https://www.createrestaurants.com Representative Haruhiko Okamoto, President Contact Genta Ohuchi, Executive Officer, CFO, General Manager of T E L: +81-3-5488-8022 Administration Dept. Expected date of filing of quarterly report: July 14, 2020 Expected starting date of dividend payment: - Preparation of quarterly supplementary financial document: Yes Quarterly results briefing: None （Rounded down to million yen） １. Consolidated business results for the three months ended May 2020 (March 1, 2020 through May 31, 2020) (1) Consolidated results of operations (% change from the previous corresponding period) Profit Total comprehensive Revenue Operating profit Profit before taxes Profit for the period attributable to profit for the period owners of parent Million yen % Million yen % Million yen % Million yen % Million yen % Million yen % Three months 11,812 -63.0 -7,728 - -7,949 - -7,920 - -7,304 - -8,114 - ended May 2020 Three months 31,950 6.0 2,824 61.7 2,798 65.9 1,783 67.3 1,539 79.7 1,749 63.8 ended May 2019 Basic earnings Diluted earnings per share per share Yen Yen Three months ended -39.11 -39.11 May 2020 Three months ended 8.24 8.24 May 2019 (Reference) Adjusted EBITDA: Three months ended May 2020: -3,320 million yen (-%) Three months ended May 2019: 6,460 million yen (100.4%) (Note 1) "Basic earnings per share" and "Diluted earnings per share" are calculated based on "Profit attributable to owners of parent." (Note 2) As for the diluted earnings per share for the three months ended May 2020, dilutive shares have no dilution effect because the exercise of stock options issued by consolidated subsidiary decreases quarterly loss per share. (Note 3) As of March 1, 2020, the Company conducted a 2-for-1 stock split. Therefore, "Basic earnings per share" and "Diluted earnings per share" have been calculated on the assumption that the stock split was conducted at the beginning of the previous fiscal year. (Note 4) Adjusted EBITDA is disclosed as useful comparative information on the business performance of the Group. For definitions and calculation methods of Adjusted EBITDA, please refer to "1. Qualitative Information on Results for the Current Quarter (1) Qualitative information on the consolidated financial results" on page 2 of the attached document. (2) Consolidated financial position Equity Ratio of Total assets Total equity attributable to equity attributable owners of parent to owners of parent Million yen Million yen Million yen % As of May 2020 169,383 16,106 8,821 5.2 As of Feb 2020 149,997 24,188 16,289 10.9 2. Dividends Annual dividend End of 1Q End of 2Q End of 3Q Year-end Total Yen Yen Yen Yen Yen Year ended Feb 2020 - 6.00 - 0.00 6.00 Year ending Feb 2021 - Year ending Feb 2021 (forecast) - - - - (Note) Revisions to dividend forecast for the current quarter: None (% change from the previous corresponding period) 3．Forecast of consolidated business results for the fiscal year ending February 2021 (March 1, 2020 through February 28, 2021) Revenue Operating profit Profit before taxes Profit for the year Profit attributable to Basic profit owners of parent per share Million yen % Million yen % Million yen % Million yen % Million yen % Yen Year ending Feb 106,000 -23.9 -6,200 - -7,000 - -7,300 - -6,900 - -36.94 2021 (Note) Revisions to business forecast for the current quarter: Yes (Reference) Adjusted EBITDA: Year ending February 2021 (Forecast): 11,000 million yen (56.4%) *Notes Changes in significant subsidiaries during the period (changes in specified subsidiaries accompanying changes in the scope of consolidation): None Changes in accounting policies, accounting estimates and restatement

① Changes in accounting policies required under IFRS:

② Changes in accounting policies due to reasons other than ① ③ Changes in accounting estimates Shares outstanding (common stock) ① Number of shares outstanding at the end of period (treasury stock included) As of May 2020 189,445,284 shares As of February 2020 189,445,284 shares ②Treasury stock at the end of period As of May 2020 2,664,150 shares As of February 2020 2,664,750 shares ③Average number of stock during period (quarterly cumulative period) Three months ended May 2020 186,780,618 shares Three months ended May 2019 186,778,886 shares Yes

None

None (Note 1) Treasury stock to be deducted for the calculation of the number of treasury stock at the end of the period and the average number of stock during period (quarterly cumulative period) include the Company's shares held by the Japan Trustee Services Bank, Ltd. (trust account) as a trust asset related to the Employee Incentive Plan "Trust-type ESOP for Employees." (Note 2) As of March 1, 2020, the Company conducted a 2-for-1 stock split. Therefore, the number of shares has been calculated on the assumption that the stock split was conducted at the beginning of the fiscal year ended February 2019. *Quarterly financial summary is not subject to the quarterly review procedures by certified public accountants or auditing firms. *Explanation regarding appropriate use of business forecasts and other special instructions Our Group adopts International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"). Forecasts regarding future performance in this material are based on information currently available to the company and certain assumptions that the company deems to be reasonable at the time this report was prepared. Actual results may differ significantly from the forecasts due to various factors. Please refer to page 3 of the attached document for the precautions for using the prerequisites for business forecasts. ○ Table of Contents of the Appendix 1. Qualitative Information on Results for the Current Quarter.................................................................................................................... 2 (1) Qualitative information on the consolidated financial results............................................................................................................ 2 (2) Qualitative information on consolidated financial position........................................................................................................... ..... 2 (3) Qualitative information on the consolidated business forecasts......................................................................................................... 3 2. Condensed Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements and Major Notes ......................................................................................... 4 (1) Condensed Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Financial Position.............................................................................................. 4 (2) Condensed Quarterly Consolidated Statement of Income and Quarterly Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income....... 6 (3) Condensed Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity.............................................................................................. 8 (4) Condensed Quarterly Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows........................................................................................................... 9 (5) Notes on the Condensed Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements.......................................................................................... 11 (Notes on going concern assumptions) ................................................................................................................ ............................ 11 (Changes in accounting policies) ..................................................................................................................................................... 11 (Segment information) ....................................................................................................... .............................................................. 11 (Per-stock information) .......................................................................................................... .......................................................... 11 (Significant subsequent events) ........................................................................................................................................... ............ 12 1 1. Qualitative Information on Results for the Current Quarter (1) Qualitative information on the consolidated financial results In the first quarter of the current fiscal year, the Japanese economy was extremely severe, as the Japanese government announced the State of Emergency over the spread of new coronavirus (COVID-19) infections, and consumption activities decreased dramatically due to requests to refrain from non-essential going out. The future also remains uncertain, with the impact of the infectious disease expected to continue. In the restaurant industry as well, the business environment continues to be extremely difficult due to a decrease in the number of customers reflecting the effect of self-restraint in going out, and requests for shorter working hours by local governments in the metropolitan area. In response to the government's State of Emergency, many of our outlets located in commercial facilities which temporarily suspended operations and izakaya formats in downtown areas, were forced to suspend its operations. Although operations began to resume gradually after the State of Emergency was lifted, it is still necessary to operate the outlets with shortened opening hours and limit seating capacity to allow for social distancing, from the view point of preventing the spread of infection. Under these circumstances, our group is reducing expenditures through a variety of measures to minimize losses by minimizing costs, such as reducing labor costs through furlough for employees at outlets suspended its operation, negotiating for reductions or exemptions of rents, and curbing new investments. In addition, the head office has shifted to an emergency system with promoting furlough and teleworking for employees. On the other hand, in order to ensure adequate liquidity on hand, the Company is borrowing from banks for stable group management, in anticipation of the risk of long-term suspension of operation and prolonged slump in business performance. As a result of the implementation of the abovementioned measures, we believe that there is no material uncertainty regarding the premise of a going concern. As a result, in the first quarter of the current fiscal year, revenue was 11,812 million yen (down 63.0% year on year), operating loss was 7,728 million yen (2,824 million yen of profit in the same period of the previous fiscal year), loss before taxes was 7,949 million yen (2,798 million yen of profit in the same period of the previous fiscal year), loss for the period was 7,920 million yen (1,783 million yen of profit in the same period of the previous fiscal year), and loss attributable to owners of parent was 7,304 million yen (1,539 million yen of profit in the same period of the previous fiscal year). Adjusted EBITDA was -3,320 million yen (6,460 million yen in the same period of the previous fiscal year) and Adjusted EBITDA margin was -28.1% (20.2% in the same period of the previous fiscal year) (Note 1). (Note 1) Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin are used as a useful indicator of our financial results. The formula for Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin is as follows: Adjusted EBITDA = Operating profit + Other operating expenses - Other operating revenues (excluding sponsorship income, employment adjustment subsidies, rent reductions and exemptions, etc.) + Depreciation and amortization + Non-recurring expense items (advisory expenses related to share acquisition, etc.) ・Adjusted EBITDA margin = Adjusted EBITDA/Revenue × 100 Qualitative information on consolidated financial position Assets, liabilities and shareholders' equity (Assets) Current assets at the end of the first quarter of the current fiscal year were 46,876 million yen, increased by 20,962 million yen from the end of the previous fiscal year. This was mainly due to an increase of 22,871 million yen in cash and deposits. Noncurrent assets at the end of the first quarter of the current fiscal year were 122,507 million yen, decreased by 1,576 million yen from the end of the previous fiscal year. This was mainly due to a decrease of 993 million yen in property, plant and equipment and a decrease of 273 million yen in guarantee deposits included in other financial assets. (Liabilities) The balance of liabilities at the end of the first quarter of the current fiscal year was 153,277 million yen, increased by 27,468 million yen from the end of the previous fiscal year. This was mainly due to an increase of 35,633 million yen in bonds and borrowings. 2 (Assets) The balance of shareholders' equity at the end of the first quarter of the current fiscal year was 16,106 million yen, decreased by 8,082 million yen from the end of the previous fiscal year. This was mainly due to a decrease of 7,304 million yen in retained earnings. (2) Consolidated results of cash flows Cash and cash equivalents (hereinafter "Net cash") at the end of the first quarter of the current fiscal year was 40,790 million yen, increased by 22,871 million yen from the end of the previous fiscal year. The status of each cash flow in the first quarter of the current consolidated fiscal year and its factors are as follows. (Cash flows from operating activities) Net cash provided by operating activities in the first quarter was 8,653 million yen (5,143 million yen was provided in the same period of the previous fiscal year). This was mainly due to the recording of 7,949 million yen in loss before taxes and 4,336 million yen in depreciation and amortization. (Cash flow from investing activities) Net cash used in investing activities in the first quarter was 972 million yen (down 56.8% year on year). This was mainly due to purchase of property, plant and equipment of 1,470 million yen. (Cash flow from financing activities) Net cash provided by financing activities in the first quarter was 32,541 million yen (62 million yen was provided in the same period of the previous fiscal year). This was mainly due to repayments of lease liabilities of 3,091 million yen, repayments of long-term loans payable of 1,402 million yen, despite net increase in short-term debt of 35,040 million yen and proceeds from long-term loans payable of 2,008 million yen. (3) Qualitative information on the consolidated business forecasts We had not announced our business forecasts as many of our Group's outlets were forced to suspend operations temporarily at outlets located in commercial facilities which temporarily suspended operations and izakaya formats in downtown districts, and many stores have shortened operating hours, following the "State of Emergency". However, we have revised our business forecasts in view of the current resumption of economic activity, despite the continued shortening of operating hours. For details of the business forecasts for the fiscal year ending February 2021, please refer to the "Notice of Consolidated Business Forecasts" announced on July 14, 2020. 3 2. Condensed Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements and Major Notes (1) Condensed Quarterly Consolidated Statement of Financial Position (Million yen) Note Previous Fiscal Year Current First Quarter (February 29, 2020) (May 31, 2020) Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 17,918 40,790 Trade and other receivables 5,113 3,913 Other financial assets 545 20 Inventories 994 772 Other current assets 1,341 1,379 Total current assets 25,913 46,876 Non-current assets Property, plant and equipment 77,027 76,034 Goodwill 24,485 24,424 Intangible assets 6,825 6,654 Other financial assets 11,661 11,369 Deferred tax assets 4,047 3,990 Other current assets 36 33 Total non-current assets 124,083 122,507 Total assets 149,997 169,383 4 (Million yen) Note Previous Fiscal Year Current First Quarter (February 29, 2020) (May 31, 2020) Liabilities and assets Liabilities Current liabilities Trade and other payables 5,137 1,937 Bonds and borrowings 27,706 62,782 Lease liabilities 12,035 11,500 Other financial liabilities 145 103 Income taxes payable 1,369 481 Provision 1,132 1,473 Other current liability 10,767 8,030 Total current liabilities 58,295 86,309 Non-current liability Bonds and borrowings 22,067 22,625 Lease liabilities 39,814 39,009 Obligations for retirement pay 762 770 Provision 3,875 3,583 Deferred tax liabilities 451 411 Other non-current liabilities 540 567 Total non-current liabilities 67,512 66,967 Total liabilities 125,808 153,277 Capital Capital stock 1,012 1,012 Capital surplus 3,153 3,182 Retained earnings 13,317 6,013 Treasury stock -1,252 -1,251 Other components of equity 59 -134 Equity attributable to the owners of parent 16,289 8,821 Non- controlling equity 7,899 7,284 Total capital 24,188 16,106 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity 149,997 169,383 5 (2) Condensed Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income and Statements of Comprehensive Income Condensed Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income Consolidated Cumulative First Quarter (Million yen) Previous First Quarter Current First Quarter Note (March 1, 2019 to (March 1, 2020 to May 31, 2019) May 31, 2020) Revenue 31,950 11,812 Cost of sales -9,092 -3,633 Gross profit 22,858 8,179 Selling, general and administrative expenses -20,288 -19,076 Other operating revenue 684 3,710 Other operating expenses -429 -541 Operating profit (loss) 2,824 -7,728 Financial income 91 1 Financing cost -117 -222 Profit(loss) before taxes 2,798 -7,949 Corporate income tax expense -1,015 28 Profit (loss) for the period 1,783 -7,920 Profit attributable to Owners of parent 1,539 -7,304 Non- controlling equity 243 -616 Profit (loss) for the period 1,783 -7,920 Profit per share attributable to owners of parent (yen) Basic profit (loss) per share 8.24 -39.11 Diluted profit (loss) per share 8.24 -39.11 6 Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income Consolidated Cumulative First Quarter (Million yen) Previous First Quarter Current First Quarter Note (March 1, 2019 to (March 1, 2020 to May 31, 2019) May 31, 2020) Profit (loss) for the period 1,783 -7,920 Other comprehensive profit Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss Foreign currency translation adjustments -33 -193 Total -33 -193 Total other comprehensive profit -33 -193 Comprehensive profit 1,749 -8,114 Comprehensive profit attributable to Owners of parent 1,506 -7,498 Non- controlling equity 243 -616 Comprehensive profit 1,749 -8,114 7 (3) Condensed Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity Previous First Quarter (March 1, 2019 to May 31, 2019) (Million yen) Equity attributable to owners of parent Other components of equity Foreign Capital Capital Retained Treasury currency Non- Total Note translation Total Total controlling stock surplus earnings stock capital adjustment equity s Balance at March 1, 2019 1,012 3,071 13,551 -1,253 -20 -20 16,361 7,635 23,996 Effects of changes in - - -386 - - - -386 -53 -439 accounting policies Balance as of March 1, 2019 1,012 3,071 13,164 -1,253 -20 -20 15,974 7,582 23,557 (revised) Profit for the period - - 1,539 - - - 1,539 243 1,783 Other comprehensive - - - - -33 -33 -33 - -33 profit Comprehensive profit - - 1,539 - -33 -33 1,506 243 1,749 Dividend - - -560 - - - -560 -120 -681 Increase (decrease) in other capital surplus due - -6 - - - - -6 -6 -13 to change in equity in consolidated subsidiaries Share-based payment - 30 - - - - 30 - 30 transactions Other - 0 - 0 - - 0 - 0 Total transactions with - 23 -560 0 - - -536 -126 -663 owners Balance at May 31, 2019 1,012 3,095 14,144 -1,253 -53 -53 16,944 7,698 24,643 Current First Quarter (March 1, 2020 to May 31, 2020) (Million yen) Equity attributable to owners of parent Other components of equity Foreign Capital Capital Retained Treasury currency Non- Total Note translation Total Total controlling stock surplus earnings stock capital adjustment equity s Balance at March 1, 2020 1,012 3,153 13,317 -1,252 59 59 16,289 7,899 24,188 Profit (loss) for the period - - -7,304 - - - -7,304 -616 -7,920 Other comprehensive - - - - -193 -193 -193 - -193 profit Comprehensive profit - - -7,304 - -193 -193 -7,498 -616 -8,114 Dividend - - - - - - - - - Increase (decrease) in other capital surplus due - -1 - - - - -1 2 0 to change in equity in consolidated subsidiaries Share-based payment - 30 - - - - 30 - 30 transactions Other - -0 - 0 - - 0 -0 0 Total transactions with - 29 - 0 - - 29 2 31 owners Balance at May 31, 2020 1,012 3,182 6,013 -1,251 -134 -134 8,821 7,284 16,106 8 (4) Condensed Quarterly Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows (Million yen) Previous First Quarter Current First Quarter Note (March 1, 2019 to (March 1, 2020 to May 31, 2019) May 31, 2020) Cash flows from operating activities Profit (loss) before taxes 2,798 -7,949 Depreciation and amortization 3,716 4,336 Impairment loss 341 296 Interest income -2 -1 Interest expense 105 151 Loss (gain) on sale of non-current assets -1 0 Loss on retirement of fixed assets 23 7 Changes in inventories -44 219 Decrease (increase) in trade and other receivables -520 1,160 Increase (decrease) in trade and other payables 425 -3,041 Increase (decrease) in net retirement benefit 1 8 liability Increase (decrease) in allowance -146 57 Other changes -331 -2,876 Sub-total 6,366 -7,632 Interest and dividend received 2 1 Interest expenses paid -96 -141 Income taxes paid -1,146 -881 Income taxes refunded 17 - Cash flows from operating activities 5,143 -8,653 Cash flow from investing activities Payments into time deposits - -42 Proceeds from withdrawal of time deposits - 567 Purchase of property, plant and equipment -630 -1,470 Proceeds from sales of property, plant and 1 0 equipment Payments for asset retirement obligations -11 -69 Purchase of intangible assets -12 -34 Payments for guarantee deposits -115 -42 Proceeds from collection of guarantee deposits 39 168 Purchase of shares of subsidiaries -13 - Purchase of investments in subsidiaries resulting -1,488 - in change in scope of consolidation Other -24 -51 Cash flow from investing activities -2,253 -972 9 (Million yen) Previous First Quarter Current First Quarter Note (March 1, 2019 to (March 1, 2020 to May 31, 2019) May 31, 2020) Cash flow from financing activities Net increase (decrease) in short-term borrowings -193 35,040 Proceeds from long-term debt 5,333 2,008 Repayment of long-term loans payable -1,685 -1,402 Redemption of bonds -10 -13 Repayments of lease liabilities -2,713 -3,091 Cash dividends paid -552 -0 Proceeds from share issuance to non-controlling - 0 interests Dividends paid to non-controlling interests -110 -0 Other -4 0 Cash flow from financing activities 62 32,541 Effect of exchange rate change on cash and cash -30 -43 equivalents Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 2,921 22,871 Balance of cash and cash equivalents at beginning of 13,248 17,918 period Balance of cash and cash equivalents at period-end 16,170 40,790 10 (5) Notes on the Condensed Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements (Notes on going concern assumptions) None (Changes in accounting policies) The important accounting policies applied in the Group's condensed quarterly consolidated financial statements are identical to the accounting policies applied in the consolidated financial statements for the previous fiscal year except for the following items. The income tax expense for the first quarter of the current fiscal year is calculated based on the estimated annual effective tax rate. From the first quarter of the current fiscal year, the Group has adopted the following standard. IFRS Outline of new standard and amendment IFRS No. 16 Leases The amended accounting treatment for rent reductions related to COVID-19 This revision allows lessees that have received rent reductions and exemptions as a direct consequence of the spread of a new coronavirus (COVID-19) infectious to select a simplified accounting treatment. The amendment provides that the lessee may choose a practical method of rent reductions and exemptions due to COVID-19 that does not require an assessment as to whether it meets the requirements of IFRS 16 for "lease modifications." Our Group has applied this method to the reduction of rent that meets the above requirements. Profit before taxes for the first quarter of the current fiscal year increased by 843 million yen due to the adoption of this new accounting standard. (Segment Information) Segment information is omitted because the Group's business is categorized as restaurant business and there are no segments to be categorized. (Per-stock Information) Basic profit (loss) per share and diluted profit (loss) per share and the basis for calculation are as follows. (Million yen) Previous First Quarter Current First Quarter (March 1, 2019 (March 1, 2020 to May 31, 2019) to May 31, 2020) Profit (loss) attributable to owners of parent 1,539 -7,304 Adjustments to profit for the period Adjustments for dilutive shares issued by subsidiaries -0 - Profit (loss) for the period used to compute diluted profit per 1,538 -7,304 share Weighted average number of shares of common shares 186,778,886 186,780,618 outstanding (shares) Weighted average number of common diluted shares 186,778,886 186,780,618 outstanding (shares) Basic profit (loss) per share (yen) 8.24 -39.11 Diluted profit (loss) per share (yen) 8.24 -39.11 Stock options issued by Outline of potential shares not included in the calculation of - consolidated subsidiaries diluted loss per share due to anti-dilutive effect (Number of shares subject to stock options: 12,000) (Note)1. "Basic profit (loss) per share" and "Diluted profit (loss) per share" are calculated by deducting our shares held by the "Trust-type ESOP for Employees," which are recorded as treasury shares in other components of equity, from the 11 calculation of the average number of shares during the period. (Previous first quarter: 1,999,847 shares, current first quarter:1,998,115 shares) Diluted loss per share for the first quarter of the current fiscal year are not dilutive because stock options issued by consolidated subsidiaries are exercised to reduce quarterly loss per share. As of March 1, 2020, the Company conducted a 2-for-1 stock split. Therefore, "Basic profit (loss) per share" and "Diluted profit (loss) per share" have been calculated on the assumption that the stock split was conducted at the beginning of the previous fiscal year. (Significant subsequent events) None 12 Attachments Original document

