Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Creative Realities Inc    CREX

CREATIVE REALITIES INC

(CREX)
  Report
SummaryNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Creative Realities, Inc. : Announces Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call Information

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/07/2020 | 09:01am EDT

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Aug. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Creative Realities, Inc. ("Creative Realities," "CRI," or the "Company") (NASDAQ: CREX, CREXW), a leading provider of digital marketing solutions, announced today that it will release its financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020 after the market close on Thursday, August 13, 2020.  A conference call to review the results is scheduled for Friday, August 14, 2020 at 9:00 am Eastern Time, which will include prepared remarks from management followed by a live Q&A. The call will be hosted by Rick Mills, Chief Executive Officer, and Will Logan, Chief Financial Officer.

Prior to the call, participants should register at http://bit.ly/criearnings2020Q2. Once registered, participants can use the weblink provided in the registration email to listen to the live webcast.  An archived edition of the second quarter earnings conference call will also be posted on our website later that same day and will remain available to interested parties via the same link for one year.

About Creative Realities, Inc.
Creative Realities helps clients use the latest omnichannel technologies to inspire better customer experiences.  Founded over 15 years ago, CRI designs, develops and deploys consumer experiences for high-end enterprise level networks, and is actively providing recurring SaaS and support services for more than fifteen diverse vertical markets, including but not limited to Automotive, Advertising Networks, Apparel & Accessories, Convenience Stores, Foodservice/QSR, Gaming, Theater, and Stadium Venues. The Company acquired Allure Global Solutions, Inc. in November 2018, expanding the Company's operations to five offices across North America with active installations in more than 10 countries.

Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains certain statements that are "forward-looking statements" under Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and includes, among other things, discussions of our business strategies, future operations and capital resources.  Words such as "estimates," "projected," "expects," "anticipates," "forecasts," "plans," "intends," "believes," "seeks," "may," "will," "should," "future," "propose" and variations of these words or similar expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions) are intended to identify forward-looking statements.

Given these uncertainties, and the fact that forward-looking statements represent management's estimates and assumption as of the date of this press release, you should not attribute undue certainty to these forward-looking statements.  We assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements publicly, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in any forward-looking statements contained in this press release, even if new information becomes available in the future.

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/creative-realities-inc-announces-second-quarter-2020-earnings-release-date-and-conference-call-information-301108230.html

SOURCE Creative Realities, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on CREATIVE REALITIES INC
07/13CREATIVE REALITIES, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Submission..
AQ
06/19CREATIVE REALITIES, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial..
AQ
06/03CREATIVE REALITIES, INC. : Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy a Continued..
AQ
05/26CREATIVE REALITIES, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group