MEDIA ALERT - Outlier ONE Plus: Creative's Best-Selling Bluetooth In-Ears Is Back With A Built-In MP3 Player

The All New Outlier ONE Plus Is Now Enhanced with Bluetooth 4.2 and a 4GB Built-in MP3 Player for Music Without a Phone While Keeping Superior Sound Quality, Comfort, and fit of the Best-Selling Outlier ONE

SINGAPORE - Creative Technology Ltd today announced the Creative Outlier ONE Plus. The all-new Bluetooth in-ears are the latest addition to the Outlier Series; which includes the Outlier ONE-crowned as one of the 'Best Bluetooth Earbuds of 2018' by tech review site SoundGuys.

The Creative Outlier ONE Plus maintains the superior sound quality, comfort and fit of Outlier ONE, but now is enhanced with Bluetooth 4.2 connectivity and a 4GB built-in MP3 player that allows you to play music directly - without cellular connection or your phone. Certified IPX4 sweatproof for the toughest workouts with a long-lasting battery life of up to 10 hours, Outlier ONE Plus is the perfect plus for all activities.

ABOUT CREATIVE OUTLIER ONE PLUS

High-Quality Music Streaming

Powered by 6mm Neodymium drivers that deliver well-balanced, high-quality audio with Bluetooth 4.2 technology for lag-free music streaming.

Built-In Music Player

Listen directly from the headphones without having to connect to your phone. Easily drag and drop your files from PC/Mac to the headphones while connected via the included data cable (also a charging cable). The music player supports various file formats, including lossless FLAC and MP3.

Sound Blaster Connect App

Easily view, navigate through music, and conveniently switch between Bluetooth and MP3 modes via the downloadable app available on Google Play and App Store.

IPX4-Certified Sweat-Proof

Resistant against light rain and accidental splashes, go all out in the gym with its sweatproof coating. The long-lasting battery life of up to 10 hours provides you with the necessary motivation to keep you going.

Inline Control with Built-In Microphone

Enjoy hands-free convenience with the inline remote control. Adjust your music playback and calls control while on-the-go.

Technical Specifications

• Weight (headphones only) 16 g • Connectivity Bluetooth 4.2 • Bluetooth Profiles A2DP, AVRCP, and HFP • Water and Weather Resistant Sweatproof IPX4 • Battery Life Up to 7 hours (Bluetooth)

Up to 10 hours (Built-in MP3 Player) • Charging Interface Micro USB • Drivers 6 mm Neodymium magnet • Frequency Response 20 Hz - 20 kHz • Impedance 16 Ohm • Built-in Microphone Invisible omnidirectional microphone with ClearSpeech Engine and HD Voice • Remote Control Volume / Music / Calls

Pricing and Availability

Creative Outlier ONE Plus is available exclusively at the Creative online store now at creative.com and is priced at SGD79.

For more information about the Creative Outlier One, and the entire Outlier series, visit sg.creative.com.

About Creative

Creative is a worldwide leader in digital entertainment products. Famous for its Sound Blaster® sound cards and for launching the multimedia revolution, Creative drives digital entertainment with cuttingedge audio solutions which include premium wireless speakers, wireless headphones, powerful audiophile-grade amplifiers and digital audio converters, and next-generation home-theatre systems. Creative continues to re-invent the Sound Blaster, which has a user base of over 400 million, with its ground-breaking Sound Blaster Roar and Sound Blaster X7 that aim at the new mobile networked generation by bridging the worlds of the computer, smartphones, and tablets.

Beyond Sound Blaster, Creative has also unveiled X-Fi Sonic Carrier: a brand new concept in hi-res audio and video delivery for home entertainment. This technology powerhouse hosts, bridges and enhances a multitude of state-of-the-art technologies and entertainment platforms, and personifies the Audio of Tomorrow.

This announcement relates to products launched in Singapore. Availability is subject to change without notice and may differ elsewhere in the world according to local factors and requirements. Creative, the Creative logo, Outlier and Sound Blaster are trademarks or registered trademarks of Creative Technology Ltd in the United States and/or other countries. All rights reserved. The Bluetooth® word mark and logo are registered trademarks owned by Bluetooth SIG, Inc. and any use of such marks by Creative Technology Ltd is under license. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

