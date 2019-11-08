Log in
Credicorp : 3Q19 Conference Call BAP

11/08/2019 | 09:45am EST

Earnings Conference Call Third Quarter 2019

Despite political uncertainty, Peruvian economy remains strong

  1. On September 30th, President Vizcarra dissolved Congress and called for parliamentary elections on January 26th, 2020:
    • Peru's Constitutional Court admitted a claim requesting it to review a conflict of competences between the Congress and the executive and ultimately determine if the dissolution of congress was constitutional or not.
    • The financial indicators have registered little variation thus far.
    • Peru will maintain strong macroeconomic
      fundamentals. These include prudent macroeconomic policies, trade openness, and market-friendly legal framework.
    • Despite short-term deceleration, Peru will remain one of the fastest growing economies in the region and inflation is expected to be low.
    • We expect Peru's GDP to grow 2.5% in 2019 and 3.0% in 2020.
  1. Economic activity accelerated during 3Q19:
  • After a 1.7% y/y expansion during 1H19, GDP accelerated and grew around 3.3% y/y in 3Q19.
  • Non-primarysectors remained dynamic and underpin Peru's expansion, one of highest in the region

Chart 1: Peru: Banking Sector loans by type

26.0

(% change YoY, nominal) (1)

22.0

Companies

Consumer

Mortgage

Total

18.0

14.0

15.2

10.0

9.6

6.0

7.6

4.9

2.0

-2.0

Mar-15

Jun-15

Dec-15Mar-16Jun-16Sep-16

Mar-17Jun-17Sep-17Dec-17

Mar-18

Jun-18

Dec-18Mar-19

Jun-19

Sep-14

Dec-14

Sep-15

Dec-16

Sep-18

Sep-19

Chart 2: Peru: GDP and Non-primary GDP

(% change YoY) (2)

8.0

GDP

Non-Primary GDP

7.0

6.0

5.0

4.0

3.0

2.0

1.0

0.0

3Q19e

3Q13

4Q13

1Q14

2Q14

3Q14

4Q14

1Q15

2Q15

3Q15

4Q15

1Q16

2Q16

3Q16

4Q16

1Q17

2Q17

3Q17

4Q17

1Q18

2Q18

3Q18

4Q18

1Q19

2Q19

(1)

Source: Asbanc

2

(2)

Source: BCRP, 3Q19e considers actual data for July and August, and an estimate for September.

Recently announced measures give signs of the direction Peruvian government is taking

III) Main measures announced by Government

Public investment:

  • Special regime to reinitiate public investment projects that have been paralyzed (0.9% of GDP).
  • Packages (0.1% of GDP) to bolster public spending in 4Q19.

Taxation:

  • Income tax exoneration for operations on the local stock exchange will continue to 2022.
  • Tax exoneration for real state funds (FIBRI) will continue to 2022.

Previous Control of Mergers and Acquisitions: Law approved that reduces the transaction amount that triggers a review process by regulators.

Minimum wage: increase in 1Q20.

Health: provision of generic medicine and universal healthcare coverage.

IV) Recent political / social events in the Region will not have a material impact on Credicorp´s Business

Bolivia:

According to the Supreme Electoral Tribunal, Evo Morales won the third re-election in the first round (2020- 2025 term). The Organization of American States will carry out an audit of the electoral process. Protests continue due to alleged electoral fraud.

Chile:

Violent protests started in mid October. Despite announcements and measures from President Piñera (increase in minimum wage, higher pensions, etc), protests continue. Amid both external and internal risks, the BCCh has lowered its reference rate to 1.75% from 2.00% in Aug-19(-125bps since Mar-19).

Credicorp credit exposure by country

S/171,213 million as of Dec-18

(1)

Source: BCP Economic Research, Credicorp Capital

3

(2)

Source: Credicorp LTD

Overview - Credicorp's Lines of Business (LoBs)

Credicorp:

  • Declaration of special dividend of S/8.0 per share, to be paid on November 22, 2019.

Universal Banking

3Q19 Contribution(1)

Stand-alone

Bolivia

76.1%

2.3%

ROAE

FY 2018

20.3%

11.8%

YTD 2019

21.5%

12.2%

BCP Stand-alone:

  • YoY loan growth posted mainly in Retail Banking segments and in local currency
  • Liability management: optimization of maturity profile while reducing the funding cost curve in both LC and FC
  • Increase CofR mainly in SME- Pyme and consumer segments

BCP Bolivia:

+ Loan growth and reduction in provisions

Microfinance

3Q19 Contribution(1)

8.7%

0.1%

ROAE

FY 2018

25.9%

9.1%

YTD 2019

19.7%

9.1%

  • Focus on retail deposits resulted in cost of funds improvement
  • Risk management measures impacted loan growth, but loan growth should recover next quarter
  • Exiting riskier segments also affected NIM
  • New sales force hired in the first semester is still on the learning curve; productivity should increase next year

Insurance & Pension Funds

Investment Banking & Wealth Management

3Q19 Contribution(1)

8.1%

3.9%

3Q19 Contribution(1)

1.2%

4.6%

ROAE

FY 2018

12.9%(2)

22.3%

ROAE

FY 2018

4.6%

13.5%

YTD 2019

11.7%(2)

30.6%

YTD 2019

8.4%

22.8%

Pacifico:

  • Increase in underwriting result in the life insurance business due to higher Net earned premiums
  • Improvement in Corporate health insurance and medical services
  • Increase in net claims in the life and P&C business Prima AFP:
    + Increase in YTD profitability due to the growth in operating income
  • QoQ decrease in net fees and in the profitability of legal reserve
  • Completed acquisition of Ultraserfinco; received regulatory approval
  • Corporate Finance activity recovered after closing important Loans transactions and an M&A deal involving Peru & Colombia
  • Asset Management business continues to focus on growing its international platform of funds for institutional investors
  • Expansion in the product portfolio for Wealth Management clients
  • Sales & Trading grew at a slower pace, in a context of increased volatility in the capital markets
  1. Contribution calculated with Credicorp's Net income, which includes Others (Grupo Credito, Atlantic Security Holding Corporation and others Holdings of Credicorp Ltd).

(2)

Figures include unrealized gains or losses that are considered in Pacifico's Net Equity from the investment portfolio of Pacifico Vida. ROAE excluding such unrealized gains was

4

18.7% in 3Q18, 18.6% in 2Q19 and 16.3% in 3Q19.

Quarterly and YTD Highlights

Profitability

Quarterly

YTD

QoQ

YoY

Net Income

S/ 1,093

S/ 3,292

▼-0.5%▲+8.1%

▲+8.8%

Loan Portfolio

Quarterly

YTD

QoQ

YoY

Loan

S/ 112,210

Portfolio

▲+2.6%

▲+6.8%

ROAE

ROAA

Margins

Net Interest Income

NIM

Risk Adj.

NIM

17.1% 17.6%

▼-90 bps ▼-90 bps ▼-40 bps

2.4%

2.4%

0 bps 0 bps

0 bps

QoQ YoY

S/ 2,277

S/ 6,723

▲+0.9% ▲+6.5%

▲+7.7%

5.40%

5.37%

▼-8 bps ▼-13 bps

▲+6 bps

4.21%

4.30%

▼-18 bps ▼-18 bps

▼-5 bps

NPL

4.07%

▼-4 bps

▼-8 bps

CoR

1.79%

1.59%

▲+15 bps

▲+12 bps

▲+16 bps

Efficiency and Solvency

QoQ

YoY

Efficiency

43.2%

42.8%

▲+10 bps ▼-40bps

▼-40 bps

CET1 BCP

11.95%

▲+13 bps ▲+34 bps

5

Loan growth is led by BCP's Stand-Alone Retail Banking portfolio

Chart 1: Loan portfolio in average daily balances

Chart 2: Retail Banking segment growth

(figures in S/ million)

(volume growth in S/ million)

+ 4,941

SME-Business (+3% YoY)

SME-Pyme (+10% YoY)

+5.0%

+1.3%

Consumer loans (+13% YoY)

Credit Card (+21% YoY)

+12.3%

+3.3%

Mortgage (+14% YoY)

Retail Banking in BCP Stand- alone continued to lead loan growth in average daily balances

Loan expansion mainly in local currency and in higher margin segments partially offsets low interest rates.

6

Deposits drive growth in Credicorp's funding structure while wholesale funding is optimized through liability management

Chart 1: Evolution of Funding Structure

(S/ million - quarter-end balances)

12 bps

1 bps

YoY

QoQ

2.34%

2.45%

2.46%

Funding cost

127,671

▲ 9.1%

136,198

▲ 2.8%

139,353

YoY

QoQ

76.3%

75.7%

77.1%

Total Deposits

BCRP Instruments

3.8%

4.6%

3.0%

1.5%

Repurchase agreements

2.1%

1.8%

Due to banks and

6.8%

6.2%

5.9%

correspondents

11.9%

11.1%

12.3%

Bonds and notes

Sep 18

Jun 19

Sep 19

issued

Chart 2: Deposits by type

(S/ million - quarter-end balances)

▲ 10.3%

▲ 4.1%

QoQ

107,391

YoY

3%

4%

2%

18

Demand deposits

+11.3% YoY

Saving deposits

+10.8% YoY

Time deposits

+10.0% YoY

Severance indemnity deposits

+4.1% YoY

BCP stand-alone´s Liability Management

  • Transactions of S/2,500 and $700 million led a one- off negative effect of S/11 million in net income, reflected mainly in Non-financial income.
  • Expected benefit on interest expense due to debt replacement at lower interest rates
  • Growth in Savings deposits is mainly driven by individuals.
  • As of September 19, 47% of total saving accounts were opened through self-served and digital channels vs. 39% in the same period of last year.

7

Cost of Risk increased mainly in BCP stand-alone retail banking

Chart 1: NPL, IOL, IOL 90 days and Cost of Risk Evolution

3.92%

3.65%

3.00%

3.33%

3.41%

2.76%

2.56%

2.51%

2.15%

2.08%

1.88%

1.78%

2014

2015

2016

2017

Chart 2: Evolution of Cost of Risk

▲ +16 bps

NPL Ratio(1)

3.97%

4.15%

4.07%

2.81%

(2)

3.04%

2.98%

Internal Overdue Loans

(IOL) ratio

Cost of Risk

1.59%

1.38%

1.43%

2018

YTD- Sep 18

YTD- Sep 19

  • SME-Pyme: Increase in the over-due days
  • Consumer: Digital loans and higher over-due days
  • Wholesale: Deterioration of a specific client in the 1S19

(1) NPL ratio: (Internal overdue loans and refinanced loans) / Total loans (Quarter-end balances)

(2) IOL ratio: (Overdue loans and loans under legal collection) / Total loans (Quarter-end balances)8

(3) Includes BCP Bolivia, ASB and eliminations for consolidation purposes.

Risk-adjusted NIM decreases 5bps YTD, given that cost of risk deteriorated more than expected and margins are still being adjusted accordingly

Chart 1: Net Interest Income YTD evolution

(S/ Million)

+7.7 Sep 19 vs Sep 18

Chart 2: NIM and Risk-adjusted NIM evolution

5.53%

5.64%

5.37%

5.48%

5.40%

5.37%

5.28%

5.31%

5.16%

4.48%

4.39%

4.62%

4.43%

4.39%

4.35%

4.22%

4.21%

4.30%

1Q18

2Q18

3Q18

4Q18

1Q19

2Q19

3Q19

YTD - Sep 18

YTD - Sep 19

NIM

Risk-adjusted NIM

(1)

Includes Interest on securities, Interest on deposits with banks, Dividends on investments and Other interest income

(2)

Includes Interest on bonds and subordinated notes, Interest on borrowed funds, Other interest expense

9

Non-FinanciaI Income includes a gain on securities of 242 million soles while Fee income and FX net gains decelerates

Chart 1: Evolution of non-financial income structure (S/ million)

▲ 11.5%

3,633

3,258

YTD

9.0%

Others

(1)(2)

▲ 6.6%

▲ 15.6%

1,271

9.8%

10.0%

Net gain on securities

YoY

1,191

QoQ

3.8%

▲ 5.5%

Net gain on foreign

1,099

9.2%

15.3%

9.6%

16.1%

exchange transactions

8.4%

11.8%

YTD

8.5%

4.6%

-0.2%

14.8%

15.8%

16.6% ▲ 2.9%

YoY

QoQ

70.3%

▲ 4.2%

65.7%

Fee income

70.4%

▲ 5.4%

66.1%

▲ 3.6%

64.2%

YTD

YTD

QoQ

3Q18

2Q19

3Q19

Sep 18

Sep 19

  1. Others includes Net gain from associates, Net gain on derivatives held for trading, Net gain from exchange differences and Others
  2. Liability Management transaction reflected a negative effect on Net gain on derivatives held for trading and Net gain from exchange differences of S/ 5.8 and S/6.2 million, respectively

Chart 2: Fee income YTD evolution by subsidiary (S/ million)

+4.2% Sep 19 vs Sep 18

3,127

2,907

Sep 18

Others (3)

Sep 19

(3) Others includes Grupo Pacifico and eliminations for consolidation purposes

10

Efficiency ratio decreased 40 basis points due in large part to the fact that Pacifico won a tender to provide D & S policies for pension funds.

Efficiency ratio YTD - Sep 19 vs YTD - Sep 18 evolution by subsidiary

SISCO IV (1) 60 bps

50 bps

Grupo Pacifico

Net earned premiums

BCP Stand-alone

Net interest income

40 bps

Mibanco

Salaries and Net interest income

Credicorp Capital

Derivatives and Salaries

(1)

SISCO IV: Disability, survivorship and burial expenses policies for the Private Pension Fund System

11

(2)

Others includes: Credicorp Capital, Prima AFP, BCP Bolivia, ASB, Grupo Credito, among other subsidiaries and the eliminations for consolidation purposes.

ROE of 17.6% is impacted by Reserve Fund and by Unrealized Gains

2019 Pro-FormaReserve Fund(S/ million)

as of Sep-19

Special Div.

DPS

Payout

S/8

16%

FY 2018

S/28

56%

approx. balance

Unrealized Gains(S/ million)

+ 1,137

1,845

(+161%)

1,456

1,183

715

900

708

452

373

297

70

50

9

dic-17

mar-18

jun-18

sep-18

dic-18

mar-19

jun-19

sep-19

Credicorp

Pacifico

BCP Stand-alone

ROAE

YTD Sep-19

17.6%

+

Reserve Fund Impact

YTD Sep-19

124=bps

Adj. ROAE

18.8%

ROAE

YTD Sep-19

17.6%

+

Unrealized Gains

YTD Sep-19

40 bps

=

Adj. ROAE

18.0%

12

We maintain our guidance for FY 2019

Macroeconomic indicators

2019

FY Guidance

Real GDP growth %

≈2.5 - 3.0%

Domestic demand real growth%

≈2.5 - 3.0%

Private investment growth %

≈1.5 - 3.5%

BCRP reference rate year-end

2.25%

Inflation %

2.2%

Exchange rate Year-end (Soles / US Dollar)

≈3.35 - 3.40

Revised 2019 FY Guidance

2.5%

2.8%

3.0%

2.25%

2.0%

≈3.35 - 3.40

Credicorp Financials

2019 Full Year

YTD Set 19

Guidance

Loan growth

6%

- 8%

6.9% (1)

(average daily balances - ADB)

Cost of Risk

1.4%

- 1.6%

1.59%

Net interest margin (NIM)

5.3%

- 5.6%

5.37%

Risk-adjusted NIM

4.3%

- 4.6%

4.30%

Efficiency ratio

Stable (full year 2018:

42.8%

43.8%)

No less than 11.0% in

each 1Q (quarter in

BCP Stand-alone CET1

which we reflect the

11.95%

declaration of dividends

each year).

ROAE 2018

17.5%

- 18.5%

17.6%

Sustainable ROAE

≈19.00%

N.A.

(1) Growth relative to the same period of 2018.

13

BCP Stand-alone is making progress in its digital distribution strategy, which is focused on the customer EXperience and EFficency

Chart 1: Customer satisfaction evolution

Chart 3: Off-Branch transactions (2)

(% of total transactions)

#1 in all customer segments

92%

93%

95%

96%

41%

46%

51%

57%

50%

47%

43%

39%

2016

2017

2018

YTD - Sep 19

Digital

Self-Served

Chart 2: Digital Clients (1)

Chart 4: Digital and Self-Served Sales Evolution (3)

(thousand of units, % of total units)

(% of total clients)

+42%

3.0 Millions

1,905 ▲ 135%

2,404

% of digital sales by product

2.1 Millions

38%

YTD

YTD

31%

6%

YoY

12%

1

Advance on

Sep18

Sep19

24%

+17pp

23%

43%

21%

wages

27%

25%

▲ 4%

2

Consumer 43%

45%

YoY

loans

2016

2017

2018

Sep 19

YTD - Sep 18

YTD - Sep 19

Digital

Self-Served

  1. Consumer Banking Customers who conducts 50% of their monetary transactions online; or conducts 50% of their non-monetary transactions online; or buys products online in the last 12 months
  2. Off-branch:Digital (Yape, mobile banking and internet banking, office banking) Self-Served (POS, Call center, ATM, Kiosk)

(3) Units of products sold through each channel type in Consumer Banking - Digital: mobile and internet banking - Self-Served: ATM and Kiosk

14

Yape is gaining momentum in the race to become the largest platform for small payments in Peru

Yape total users

2021 Goal

Payments Ecosystem

(millions of users)

10 million

users

1.48

1.09+35.5%

0.38

0.70

0.17

0.21

0.27

1Q18

2Q18

3Q18

4Q18

1Q19

2Q19

3Q19

Today

Next features…

2020

2021

1

2

3

4

5

6

Payments

Payments

Landing

Yape Pre-

Yape for

Nano

And

P2P

P2MB (1)

QR code

payment

business

Loans

more…

(1) P2MB: Peer-to-Microbusiness

15

Credicorp Strategy

CREDICORP WAY

GOVERNANCE

GROWTH

Best practices

Lines of business

Organic Growth

Leverage our scale

Organizational structure

Inorganic growth

Transformation

Walter Bayly

CEO

Gianfranco Ferrari

Alvaro Correa

Deputy CEO

Deputy CEO

Universal Banking

Microfinance

Investment Banking &

Insurance &

Wealth Management

Pensions

C. Rivera

G. Garrido Lecca

CEO

CEO

16

Safe Harbor for Forward-Looking Statements

This material includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. All statements other than statements of historical information provided herein are forward-looking and may contain information about financial results, economic conditions, trends and known uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on the Company's current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions.

Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: "anticipate", "intend", "plan", "goal", "seek", "believe", "project", "estimate", "expect", "strategy", "future", "likely", "may", "should", "will" and similar references to future periods. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements or estimates we make regarding guidance relating to Return on Average Equity, Sustainable Return on Average Equity, Cost of Risk, Loan growth, Efficiency ratio, BCP Stand-alone Common Equity Tier 1 Capital ratio and Net Interest Margin, current or future volatility in the credit markets and future market conditions, expected macroeconomic conditions, our belief that we have sufficient liquidity to fund our business operations during the next year, expectations of the effect on our financial condition of claims, litigation, environmental costs, contingent liabilities and governmental and regulatory investigations and proceedings, strategy for customer retention, growth, product development, market position, financial results and reserves and strategy for risk management.

The Company cautions readers that actual results could differ materially from those expected by the Company, depending on the outcome of certain factors, including, without limitation: (1) adverse changes in the Peruvian economy with respect to the rates of inflation, economic growth, currency devaluation, and other factors, (2) adverse changes in the Peruvian political situation, including, without limitation, the reversal of market-oriented reforms and economic recovery measures, or the failure of such measures and reforms to achieve their goals, and (3) adverse changes in the markets in which the Company operates, including increased competition, decreased demand for financial services, and other factors. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements.

Any forward-looking statement made in this material is based only on information currently available to the Company and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. The Company undertakes no obligation to release publicly the result of any revisions to these forward-looking statements which may be made to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof, including, without limitation, changes in the Company's business strategy or planned capital expenditures, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

17

Disclaimer

Credicorp Ltd. published this content on 08 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 November 2019 14:44:03 UTC
