Credicorp : 3Q19 Conference Call BAP

Earnings Conference Call Third Quarter 2019 Despite political uncertainty, Peruvian economy remains strong On September 30 th , President Vizcarra dissolved Congress and called for parliamentary elections on January 26 th , 2020: Peru's Constitutional Court admitted a claim requesting it to review a conflict of competences between the Congress and the executive and ultimately determine if the dissolution of congress was constitutional or not.

The financial indicators have registered little variation thus far.

fundamentals. These include prudent macroeconomic policies, trade openness, and market-friendly legal framework. Despite short-term deceleration, Peru will remain one of the fastest growing economies in the region and inflation is expected to be low.

short-term deceleration, Peru will remain one of the fastest growing economies in the region and inflation is expected to be low. We expect Peru's GDP to grow 2.5% in 2019 and 3.0% in 2020. Economic activity accelerated during 3Q19: After a 1.7% y/y expansion during 1H19, GDP accelerated and grew around 3.3% y/y in 3Q19.

Non-primary sectors remained dynamic and underpin Peru's expansion, one of highest in the region Chart 1: Peru: Banking Sector loans by type 26.0 (% change YoY, nominal) (1) 22.0 Companies Consumer Mortgage Total 18.0 14.0 15.2 10.0 9.6 6.0 7.6 4.9 2.0 -2.0 Mar-15 Jun-15 Dec-15Mar-16Jun-16Sep-16 Mar-17Jun-17Sep-17Dec-17 Mar-18 Jun-18 Dec-18Mar-19 Jun-19 Sep-14 Dec-14 Sep-15 Dec-16 Sep-18 Sep-19 Chart 2: Peru: GDP and Non-primary GDP (% change YoY) (2) 8.0 GDP Non-Primary GDP 7.0 6.0 5.0 4.0 3.0 2.0 1.0 0.0 3Q19e 3Q13 4Q13 1Q14 2Q14 3Q14 4Q14 1Q15 2Q15 3Q15 4Q15 1Q16 2Q16 3Q16 4Q16 1Q17 2Q17 3Q17 4Q17 1Q18 2Q18 3Q18 4Q18 1Q19 2Q19 (1) Source: Asbanc 2 (2) Source: BCRP, 3Q19e considers actual data for July and August, and an estimate for September. Recently announced measures give signs of the direction Peruvian government is taking III) Main measures announced by Government Public investment: Special regime to reinitiate public investment projects that have been paralyzed (0.9% of GDP).

Packages (0.1% of GDP) to bolster public spending in 4Q19. Taxation: Income tax exoneration for operations on the local stock exchange will continue to 2022.

Tax exoneration for real state funds (FIBRI) will continue to 2022. Previous Control of Mergers and Acquisitions: Law approved that reduces the transaction amount that triggers a review process by regulators. Minimum wage: increase in 1Q20. Health: provision of generic medicine and universal healthcare coverage. IV) Recent political / social events in the Region will not have a material impact on Credicorp´s Business Bolivia: According to the Supreme Electoral Tribunal, Evo Morales won the third re-election in the first round (2020- 2025 term). The Organization of American States will carry out an audit of the electoral process. Protests continue due to alleged electoral fraud. Chile: Violent protests started in mid October. Despite announcements and measures from President Piñera (increase in minimum wage, higher pensions, etc), protests continue. Amid both external and internal risks, the BCCh has lowered its reference rate to 1.75% from 2.00% in Aug-19(-125bps since Mar-19). Credicorp credit exposure by country S/171,213 million as of Dec-18 (1) Source: BCP Economic Research, Credicorp Capital 3 (2) Source: Credicorp LTD Overview - Credicorp's Lines of Business (LoBs) Credicorp: Declaration of special dividend of S/8.0 per share, to be paid on November 22, 2019. Universal Banking 3Q19 Contribution(1) Stand-alone Bolivia 76.1% 2.3% ROAE FY 2018 20.3% 11.8% YTD 2019 21.5% 12.2% BCP Stand-alone: YoY loan growth posted mainly in Retail Banking segments and in local currency

Liability management: optimization of maturity profile while reducing the funding cost curve in both LC and FC

Increase CofR mainly in SME- Pyme and consumer segments BCP Bolivia: + Loan growth and reduction in provisions Microfinance 3Q19 Contribution(1) 8.7% 0.1% ROAE FY 2018 25.9% 9.1% YTD 2019 19.7% 9.1% Focus on retail deposits resulted in cost of funds improvement

Risk management measures impacted loan growth, but loan growth should recover next quarter

Exiting riskier segments also affected NIM

New sales force hired in the first semester is still on the learning curve; productivity should increase next year Insurance & Pension Funds Investment Banking & Wealth Management 3Q19 Contribution(1) 8.1% 3.9% 3Q19 Contribution(1) 1.2% 4.6% ROAE FY 2018 12.9%(2) 22.3% ROAE FY 2018 4.6% 13.5% YTD 2019 11.7%(2) 30.6% YTD 2019 8.4% 22.8% Pacifico: Increase in underwriting result in the life insurance business due to higher Net earned premiums

Improvement in Corporate health insurance and medical services Increase in net claims in the life and P&C business Prima AFP:

+ Increase in YTD profitability due to the growth in operating income

+ Increase in YTD profitability due to the growth in operating income QoQ decrease in net fees and in the profitability of legal reserve Completed acquisition of Ultraserfinco; received regulatory approval

Corporate Finance activity recovered after closing important Loans transactions and an M&A deal involving Peru & Colombia

Asset Management business continues to focus on growing its international platform of funds for institutional investors

Expansion in the product portfolio for Wealth Management clients Sales & Trading grew at a slower pace, in a context of increased volatility in the capital markets Contribution calculated with Credicorp's Net income, which includes Others (Grupo Credito, Atlantic Security Holding Corporation and others Holdings of Credicorp Ltd). (2) Figures include unrealized gains or losses that are considered in Pacifico's Net Equity from the investment portfolio of Pacifico Vida. ROAE excluding such unrealized gains was 4 18.7% in 3Q18, 18.6% in 2Q19 and 16.3% in 3Q19. Quarterly and YTD Highlights Profitability Quarterly YTD QoQ YoY Net Income S/ 1,093 S/ 3,292 ▼-0.5%▲+8.1% ▲+8.8% Loan Portfolio Quarterly YTD QoQ YoY Loan S/ 112,210 Portfolio ▲+2.6% ▲+6.8% ROAE ROAA Margins Net Interest Income NIM Risk Adj. NIM 17.1% 17.6% ▼-90 bps ▼-90 bps ▼-40 bps 2.4% 2.4% 0 bps 0 bps 0 bps QoQ YoY S/ 2,277 S/ 6,723 ▲+0.9% ▲+6.5% ▲+7.7% 5.40% 5.37% ▼-8 bps ▼-13 bps ▲+6 bps 4.21% 4.30% ▼-18 bps ▼-18 bps ▼-5 bps NPL 4.07% ▼-4 bps ▼-8 bps CoR 1.79% 1.59% ▲+15 bps ▲+12 bps ▲+16 bps Efficiency and Solvency QoQ YoY Efficiency 43.2% 42.8% ▲+10 bps ▼-40bps ▼-40 bps CET1 BCP 11.95% ▲+13 bps ▲+34 bps 5 Loan growth is led by BCP's Stand-Alone Retail Banking portfolio Chart 1: Loan portfolio in average daily balances Chart 2: Retail Banking segment growth (figures in S/ million) (volume growth in S/ million) + 4,941 SME-Business (+3% YoY) SME-Pyme (+10% YoY) +5.0% +1.3% Consumer loans (+13% YoY) Credit Card (+21% YoY) +12.3% +3.3% Mortgage (+14% YoY) Retail Banking in BCP Stand- alone continued to lead loan growth in average daily balances Loan expansion mainly in local currency and in higher margin segments partially offsets low interest rates. 6 Deposits drive growth in Credicorp's funding structure while wholesale funding is optimized through liability management Chart 1: Evolution of Funding Structure (S/ million - quarter-end balances) ▲ 12 bps ▲ 1 bps YoY QoQ 2.34% 2.45% 2.46% Funding cost 127,671 ▲ 9.1% 136,198 ▲ 2.8% 139,353 YoY QoQ 76.3% 75.7% 77.1% Total Deposits BCRP Instruments 3.8% 4.6% 3.0% 1.5% Repurchase agreements 2.1% 1.8% Due to banks and 6.8% 6.2% 5.9% correspondents 11.9% 11.1% 12.3% Bonds and notes Sep 18 Jun 19 Sep 19 issued Chart 2: Deposits by type (S/ million - quarter-end balances) ▲ 10.3% ▲ 4.1% QoQ 107,391 YoY 3% 4% 2% 18 Demand deposits +11.3% YoY Saving deposits +10.8% YoY Time deposits +10.0% YoY Severance indemnity deposits +4.1% YoY BCP stand-alone´s Liability Management Transactions of S/2,500 and $700 million led a one- off negative effect of S/11 million in net income, reflected mainly in Non-financial income.

Non-financial income. Expected benefit on interest expense due to debt replacement at lower interest rates Growth in Savings deposits is mainly driven by individuals.

As of September 19, 47% of total saving accounts were opened through self-served and digital channels vs. 39% in the same period of last year. 7 Cost of Risk increased mainly in BCP stand-alone retail banking Chart 1: NPL, IOL, IOL 90 days and Cost of Risk Evolution 3.92% 3.65% 3.00% 3.33% 3.41% 2.76% 2.56% 2.51% 2.15% 2.08% 1.88% 1.78% 2014 2015 2016 2017 Chart 2: Evolution of Cost of Risk ▲ +16 bps NPL Ratio(1) 3.97% 4.15% 4.07% 2.81% (2) 3.04% 2.98% Internal Overdue Loans (IOL) ratio Cost of Risk 1.59% 1.38% 1.43% 2018 YTD- Sep 18 YTD- Sep 19 SME-Pyme: Increase in the over-due days

Increase in the over-due days Consumer: Digital loans and higher over-due days

Digital loans and higher over-due days Wholesale: Deterioration of a specific client in the 1S19 (1) NPL ratio: (Internal overdue loans and refinanced loans) / Total loans (Quarter-end balances) (2) IOL ratio: (Overdue loans and loans under legal collection) / Total loans (Quarter-end balances)8 (3) Includes BCP Bolivia, ASB and eliminations for consolidation purposes. Risk-adjusted NIM decreases 5bps YTD, given that cost of risk deteriorated more than expected and margins are still being adjusted accordingly Chart 1: Net Interest Income YTD evolution (S/ Million) +7.7 Sep 19 vs Sep 18 Chart 2: NIM and Risk-adjusted NIM evolution 5.53% 5.64% 5.37% 5.48% 5.40% 5.37% 5.28% 5.31% 5.16% 4.48% 4.39% 4.62% 4.43% 4.39% 4.35% 4.22% 4.21% 4.30% 1Q18 2Q18 3Q18 4Q18 1Q19 2Q19 3Q19 YTD - Sep 18 YTD - Sep 19 NIM Risk-adjusted NIM (1) Includes Interest on securities, Interest on deposits with banks, Dividends on investments and Other interest income (2) Includes Interest on bonds and subordinated notes, Interest on borrowed funds, Other interest expense 9 Non-FinanciaI Income includes a gain on securities of 242 million soles while Fee income and FX net gains decelerates Chart 1: Evolution of non-financial income structure (S/ million) ▲ 11.5% 3,633 3,258 YTD 9.0% Others (1)(2) ▲ 6.6% ▲ 15.6% 1,271 9.8% 10.0% Net gain on securities YoY 1,191 QoQ 3.8% ▲ 5.5% Net gain on foreign 1,099 9.2% 15.3% 9.6% 16.1% exchange transactions 8.4% 11.8% YTD 8.5% 4.6% ▼-0.2% 14.8% 15.8% 16.6% ▲ 2.9% YoY QoQ 70.3% ▲ 4.2% 65.7% Fee income 70.4% ▲ 5.4% 66.1% ▲ 3.6% 64.2% YTD YTD QoQ 3Q18 2Q19 3Q19 Sep 18 Sep 19 Others includes Net gain from associates, Net gain on derivatives held for trading, Net gain from exchange differences and Others Liability Management transaction reflected a negative effect on Net gain on derivatives held for trading and Net gain from exchange differences of S/ 5.8 and S/6.2 million, respectively Chart 2: Fee income YTD evolution by subsidiary (S/ million) +4.2% Sep 19 vs Sep 18 3,127 2,907 Sep 18 Others (3) Sep 19 (3) Others includes Grupo Pacifico and eliminations for consolidation purposes 10 Efficiency ratio decreased 40 basis points due in large part to the fact that Pacifico won a tender to provide D & S policies for pension funds. Efficiency ratio YTD - Sep 19 vs YTD - Sep 18 evolution by subsidiary SISCO IV (1) 60 bps 50 bps Grupo Pacifico ▲ Net earned premiums BCP Stand-alone ▲ Net interest income 40 bps Mibanco ▲Salaries and ▼ Net interest income Credicorp Capital ▼Derivatives and ▲Salaries (1) SISCO IV: Disability, survivorship and burial expenses policies for the Private Pension Fund System 11 (2) Others includes: Credicorp Capital, Prima AFP, BCP Bolivia, ASB, Grupo Credito, among other subsidiaries and the eliminations for consolidation purposes. ROE of 17.6% is impacted by Reserve Fund and by Unrealized Gains 2019 Pro-FormaReserve Fund(S/ million) as of Sep-19 Special Div. DPS Payout S/8 16% FY 2018 S/28 56% approx. balance Unrealized Gains(S/ million) + 1,137 1,845 (+161%) 1,456 1,183 715 900 708 452 373 297 70 50 9 dic-17 mar-18 jun-18 sep-18 dic-18 mar-19 jun-19 sep-19 Credicorp Pacifico BCP Stand-alone ROAE YTD Sep-19 17.6% + Reserve Fund Impact YTD Sep-19 124=bps Adj. ROAE 18.8% ROAE YTD Sep-19 17.6% + Unrealized Gains YTD Sep-19 40 bps = Adj. ROAE 18.0% 12 We maintain our guidance for FY 2019 Macroeconomic indicators 2019 FY Guidance Real GDP growth % ≈2.5 - 3.0% Domestic demand real growth% ≈2.5 - 3.0% Private investment growth % ≈1.5 - 3.5% BCRP reference rate year-end 2.25% Inflation % 2.2% Exchange rate Year-end (Soles / US Dollar) ≈3.35 - 3.40 Revised 2019 FY Guidance 2.5% 2.8% 3.0% 2.25% 2.0% ≈3.35 - 3.40 Credicorp Financials 2019 Full Year YTD Set 19 Guidance Loan growth 6% - 8% 6.9% (1) (average daily balances - ADB) Cost of Risk 1.4% - 1.6% 1.59% Net interest margin (NIM) 5.3% - 5.6% 5.37% Risk-adjusted NIM 4.3% - 4.6% 4.30% Efficiency ratio Stable (full year 2018: 42.8% 43.8%) No less than 11.0% in each 1Q (quarter in BCP Stand-alone CET1 which we reflect the 11.95% declaration of dividends each year). ROAE 2018 17.5% - 18.5% 17.6% Sustainable ROAE ≈19.00% N.A. (1) Growth relative to the same period of 2018. 13 BCP Stand-alone is making progress in its digital distribution strategy, which is focused on the customer EXperience and EFficency Chart 1: Customer satisfaction evolution Chart 3: Off-Branch transactions (2) (% of total transactions) #1 in all customer segments 92% 93% 95% 96% 41% 46% 51% 57% 50% 47% 43% 39% 2016 2017 2018 YTD - Sep 19 Digital Self-Served Chart 2: Digital Clients (1) Chart 4: Digital and Self-Served Sales Evolution (3) (thousand of units, % of total units) (% of total clients) +42% 3.0 Millions 1,905 ▲ 135% 2,404 % of digital sales by product 2.1 Millions 38% YTD YTD 31% 6% YoY 12% 1 Advance on Sep18 Sep19 24% +17pp 23% 43% 21% wages 27% 25% ▲ 4% 2 Consumer 43% 45% YoY loans 2016 2017 2018 Sep 19 YTD - Sep 18 YTD - Sep 19 Digital Self-Served Consumer Banking Customers who conducts 50% of their monetary transactions online; or conducts 50% of their non-monetary transactions online; or buys products online in the last 12 months Off-branch: Digital (Yape, mobile banking and internet banking, office banking) Self-Served (POS, Call center, ATM, Kiosk) (3) Units of products sold through each channel type in Consumer Banking - Digital: mobile and internet banking - Self-Served: ATM and Kiosk 14 Yape is gaining momentum in the race to become the largest platform for small payments in Peru Yape total users 2021 Goal Payments Ecosystem (millions of users) 10 million users 1.48 1.09+35.5% 0.38 0.70 0.17 0.21 0.27 1Q18 2Q18 3Q18 4Q18 1Q19 2Q19 3Q19 Today Next features… 2020 2021 1 2 3 4 5 6 Payments Payments Landing Yape Pre- Yape for Nano And P2P P2MB (1) QR code payment business Loans more… (1) P2MB: Peer-to-Microbusiness 15 Credicorp Strategy CREDICORP WAY GOVERNANCE GROWTH  Best practices  Lines of business  Organic Growth  Leverage our scale  Organizational structure  Inorganic growth  Transformation Walter Bayly CEO Gianfranco Ferrari Alvaro Correa Deputy CEO Deputy CEO Universal Banking Microfinance Investment Banking & Insurance & Wealth Management Pensions C. Rivera G. Garrido Lecca CEO CEO 16 Safe Harbor for Forward-Looking Statements This material includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. All statements other than statements of historical information provided herein are forward-looking and may contain information about financial results, economic conditions, trends and known uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on the Company's current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: "anticipate", "intend", "plan", "goal", "seek", "believe", "project", "estimate", "expect", "strategy", "future", "likely", "may", "should", "will" and similar references to future periods. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements or estimates we make regarding guidance relating to Return on Average Equity, Sustainable Return on Average Equity, Cost of Risk, Loan growth, Efficiency ratio, BCP Stand-alone Common Equity Tier 1 Capital ratio and Net Interest Margin, current or future volatility in the credit markets and future market conditions, expected macroeconomic conditions, our belief that we have sufficient liquidity to fund our business operations during the next year, expectations of the effect on our financial condition of claims, litigation, environmental costs, contingent liabilities and governmental and regulatory investigations and proceedings, strategy for customer retention, growth, product development, market position, financial results and reserves and strategy for risk management. The Company cautions readers that actual results could differ materially from those expected by the Company, depending on the outcome of certain factors, including, without limitation: (1) adverse changes in the Peruvian economy with respect to the rates of inflation, economic growth, currency devaluation, and other factors, (2) adverse changes in the Peruvian political situation, including, without limitation, the reversal of market-oriented reforms and economic recovery measures, or the failure of such measures and reforms to achieve their goals, and (3) adverse changes in the markets in which the Company operates, including increased competition, decreased demand for financial services, and other factors. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement made in this material is based only on information currently available to the Company and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. The Company undertakes no obligation to release publicly the result of any revisions to these forward-looking statements which may be made to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof, including, without limitation, changes in the Company's business strategy or planned capital expenditures, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. 17 Attachments Original document

