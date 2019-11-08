Credicorp : 3Q19 Conference Call BAP

Despite political uncertainty, Peruvian economy remains strong
On September 30th, President Vizcarra dissolved Congress and called for parliamentary elections on January 26th, 2020:
Peru's Constitutional Court admitted a claim requesting it to review a conflict of competences between the Congress and the executive and ultimately determine if the dissolution of congress was constitutional or not.
The financial indicators have registered little variation thus far.
Peru will maintain strong macroeconomic
fundamentals. These include prudent macroeconomic policies, trade openness, and market-friendly legal framework.
Despite short-term deceleration, Peru will remain one of the fastest growing economies in the region and inflation is expected to be low.
We expect Peru's GDP to grow 2.5% in 2019 and 3.0% in 2020.
Economic activity accelerated during 3Q19:
After a 1.7% y/y expansion during 1H19, GDP accelerated and grew around 3.3% y/y in 3Q19.
Non-primarysectors remained dynamic and underpin Peru's expansion, one of highest in the region
Chart 1: Peru: Banking Sector loans by type
26.0
(% change YoY, nominal) (1)
22.0
Companies
Consumer
Mortgage
Total
18.0
14.0
15.2
10.0
9.6
6.0
7.6
4.9
2.0
-2.0
Mar-15
Jun-15
Dec-15Mar-16Jun-16Sep-16
Mar-17Jun-17Sep-17Dec-17
Mar-18
Jun-18
Dec-18Mar-19
Jun-19
Sep-14
Dec-14
Sep-15
Dec-16
Sep-18
Sep-19
Chart 2: Peru: GDP and Non-primary GDP
(% change YoY) (2)
8.0
GDP
Non-Primary GDP
7.0
6.0
5.0
4.0
3.0
2.0
1.0
0.0
3Q19e
3Q13
4Q13
1Q14
2Q14
3Q14
4Q14
1Q15
2Q15
3Q15
4Q15
1Q16
2Q16
3Q16
4Q16
1Q17
2Q17
3Q17
4Q17
1Q18
2Q18
3Q18
4Q18
1Q19
2Q19
(1)
Source: Asbanc
2
(2)
Source: BCRP, 3Q19e considers actual data for July and August, and an estimate for September.
Recently announced measures give signs of the direction Peruvian government is taking
III) Main measures announced by Government
Public investment:
Special regime to reinitiate public investment projects that have been paralyzed (0.9% of GDP).
Packages (0.1% of GDP) to bolster public spending in 4Q19.
Taxation:
Income tax exoneration for operations on the local stock exchange will continue to 2022.
Tax exoneration for real state funds (FIBRI) will continue to 2022.
Previous Control of Mergers and Acquisitions: Law approved that reduces the transaction amount that triggers a review process by regulators.
Minimum wage: increase in 1Q20.
Health: provision of generic medicine and universal healthcare coverage.
IV) Recent political / social events in the Region will not have a material impact on Credicorp´s Business
Bolivia:
According to the Supreme Electoral Tribunal, Evo Morales won the third re-election in the first round (2020- 2025 term). The Organization of American States will carry out an audit of the electoral process. Protests continue due to alleged electoral fraud.
Chile:
Violent protests started in mid October. Despite announcements and measures from President Piñera (increase in minimum wage, higher pensions, etc), protests continue. Amid both external and internal risks, the BCCh has lowered its reference rate to 1.75% from 2.00% in Aug-19(-125bps since Mar-19).
Credicorp credit exposure by country
S/171,213 million as of Dec-18
(1)
Source: BCP Economic Research, Credicorp Capital
3
(2)
Source: Credicorp LTD
Overview - Credicorp's Lines of Business (LoBs)
Credicorp:
Declaration of special dividend of S/8.0 per share, to be paid on November 22, 2019.
Universal Banking
3Q19 Contribution(1)
Stand-alone
Bolivia
76.1%
2.3%
ROAE
FY 2018
20.3%
11.8%
YTD 2019
21.5%
12.2%
BCPStand-alone:
YoY loan growth posted mainly in Retail Banking segments and in local currency
Liability management: optimization of maturity profile while reducing the funding cost curve in both LC and FC
Increase CofR mainly in SME- Pyme and consumer segments
BCP Bolivia:
+ Loan growth and reduction in provisions
Microfinance
3Q19 Contribution(1)
8.7%
0.1%
ROAE
FY 2018
25.9%
9.1%
YTD 2019
19.7%
9.1%
Focus on retail deposits resulted in cost of funds improvement
Risk management measures impacted loan growth, but loan growth should recover next quarter
Exiting riskier segments also affected NIM
New sales force hired in the first semester is still on the learning curve; productivity should increase next year
Insurance & Pension Funds
Investment Banking & Wealth Management
3Q19 Contribution(1)
8.1%
3.9%
3Q19 Contribution(1)
1.2%
4.6%
ROAE
FY 2018
12.9%(2)
22.3%
ROAE
FY 2018
4.6%
13.5%
YTD 2019
11.7%(2)
30.6%
YTD 2019
8.4%
22.8%
Pacifico:
Increase in underwriting result in the life insurance business due to higher Net earned premiums
Improvement in Corporate health insurance and medical services
Increase in net claims in the life and P&C businessPrima AFP:
+ Increase in YTD profitability due to the growth in operating income
QoQ decrease in net fees and in the profitability of legal reserve
Completed acquisition of Ultraserfinco; received regulatory approval
Corporate Finance activity recovered after closing important Loans transactions and an M&A deal involving Peru & Colombia
Asset Management business continues to focus on growing its international platform of funds for institutional investors
Expansion in the product portfolio for Wealth Management clients
Sales & Trading grew at a slower pace, in a context of increased volatility in the capital markets
Contribution calculated with Credicorp's Net income, which includes Others (Grupo Credito, Atlantic Security Holding Corporation and others Holdings of Credicorp Ltd).
(2)
Figures include unrealized gains or losses that are considered in Pacifico's Net Equity from the investment portfolio of Pacifico Vida. ROAE excluding such unrealized gains was
4
18.7% in 3Q18, 18.6% in 2Q19 and 16.3% in 3Q19.
Quarterly and YTD Highlights
Profitability
Quarterly
YTD
QoQ
YoY
Net Income
S/ 1,093
S/ 3,292
▼-0.5%▲+8.1%
▲+8.8%
Loan Portfolio
Quarterly
YTD
QoQ
YoY
Loan
S/ 112,210
Portfolio
▲+2.6%
▲+6.8%
ROAE
ROAA
Margins
Net Interest Income
NIM
Risk Adj.
NIM
17.1% 17.6%
▼-90 bps ▼-90 bps ▼-40 bps
2.4%
2.4%
0 bps 0 bps
0 bps
QoQ YoY
S/ 2,277
S/ 6,723
▲+0.9% ▲+6.5%
▲+7.7%
5.40%
5.37%
▼-8 bps ▼-13 bps
▲+6 bps
4.21%
4.30%
▼-18 bps ▼-18 bps
▼-5 bps
NPL
4.07%
▼-4 bps
▼-8 bps
CoR
1.79%
1.59%
▲+15 bps
▲+12 bps
▲+16 bps
Efficiency and Solvency
QoQ
YoY
Efficiency
43.2%
42.8%
▲+10 bps ▼-40bps
▼-40 bps
CET1 BCP
11.95%
▲+13 bps ▲+34 bps
5
Loan growth is led by BCP's Stand-Alone Retail Banking portfolio
Chart 1: Loan portfolio in average daily balances
Chart 2: Retail Banking segment growth
(figures in S/ million)
(volume growth in S/ million)
+ 4,941
SME-Business (+3% YoY)
SME-Pyme (+10% YoY)
+5.0%
+1.3%
Consumer loans (+13% YoY)
Credit Card (+21% YoY)
+12.3%
+3.3%
Mortgage (+14% YoY)
Retail Banking in BCP Stand- alone continued to lead loan growth in average daily balances
Loan expansion mainly in local currency and in higher margin segments partially offsets low interest rates.
6
Deposits drive growth in Credicorp's funding structure while wholesale funding is optimized through liability management
Chart 1: Evolution of Funding Structure
(S/ million - quarter-end balances)
▲ 12 bps
▲ 1 bps
YoY
QoQ
2.34%
2.45%
2.46%
Funding cost
127,671
▲ 9.1%
136,198
▲ 2.8%
139,353
YoY
QoQ
76.3%
75.7%
77.1%
Total Deposits
BCRP Instruments
3.8%
4.6%
3.0%
1.5%
Repurchase agreements
2.1%
1.8%
Due to banks and
6.8%
6.2%
5.9%
correspondents
11.9%
11.1%
12.3%
Bonds and notes
Sep 18
Jun 19
Sep 19
issued
Chart 2: Deposits by type
(S/ million - quarter-end balances)
▲ 10.3%
▲ 4.1%
QoQ
107,391
YoY
3%
4%
2%
18
Demand deposits
+11.3% YoY
Saving deposits
+10.8% YoY
Time deposits
+10.0% YoY
Severance indemnity deposits
+4.1% YoY
BCP stand-alone´s Liability Management
Transactions of S/2,500 and $700 million led a one- off negative effect of S/11 million in net income, reflected mainly in Non-financial income.
Expected benefit on interest expense due to debt replacement at lower interest rates
Growth in Savings deposits is mainly driven by individuals.
As of September 19, 47% of total saving accounts were opened through self-served and digital channels vs. 39% in the same period of last year.
7
Cost of Risk increased mainly in BCP stand-alone retail banking
Chart 1: NPL, IOL, IOL 90 days and Cost of Risk Evolution
3.92%
3.65%
3.00%
3.33%
3.41%
2.76%
2.56%
2.51%
2.15%
2.08%
1.88%
1.78%
2014
2015
2016
2017
Chart 2: Evolution of Cost of Risk
▲ +16 bps
NPL Ratio(1)
3.97%
4.15%
4.07%
2.81%
(2)
3.04%
2.98%
Internal Overdue Loans
(IOL) ratio
Cost of Risk
1.59%
1.38%
1.43%
2018
YTD- Sep 18
YTD- Sep 19
SME-Pyme: Increase in the over-due days
Consumer: Digital loans and higher over-due days
Wholesale: Deterioration of a specific client in the 1S19
(1) NPL ratio: (Internal overdue loans and refinanced loans) / Total loans (Quarter-end balances)
(2) IOL ratio: (Overdue loans and loans under legal collection) / Total loans (Quarter-end balances)8
(3) Includes BCP Bolivia, ASB and eliminations for consolidation purposes.
Risk-adjusted NIM decreases 5bps YTD, given that cost of risk deteriorated more than expected and margins are still being adjusted accordingly
Chart 1: Net Interest Income YTD evolution
(S/ Million)
+7.7 Sep 19 vs Sep 18
Chart 2: NIM and Risk-adjusted NIM evolution
5.53%
5.64%
5.37%
5.48%
5.40%
5.37%
5.28%
5.31%
5.16%
4.48%
4.39%
4.62%
4.43%
4.39%
4.35%
4.22%
4.21%
4.30%
1Q18
2Q18
3Q18
4Q18
1Q19
2Q19
3Q19
YTD - Sep 18
YTD - Sep 19
NIM
Risk-adjusted NIM
(1)
Includes Interest on securities, Interest on deposits with banks, Dividends on investments and Other interest income
(2)
Includes Interest on bonds and subordinated notes, Interest on borrowed funds, Other interest expense
9
Non-FinanciaI Income includes a gain on securities of 242 million soles while Fee income and FX net gains decelerates
Chart 1: Evolution of non-financial income structure (S/ million)
▲ 11.5%
3,633
3,258
YTD
9.0%
Others
(1)(2)
▲ 6.6%
▲ 15.6%
1,271
9.8%
10.0%
Net gain on securities
YoY
1,191
QoQ
3.8%
▲ 5.5%
Net gain on foreign
1,099
9.2%
15.3%
9.6%
16.1%
exchange transactions
8.4%
11.8%
YTD
8.5%
4.6%
▼-0.2%
14.8%
15.8%
16.6% ▲ 2.9%
YoY
QoQ
70.3%
▲ 4.2%
65.7%
Fee income
70.4%
▲ 5.4%
66.1%
▲ 3.6%
64.2%
YTD
YTD
QoQ
3Q18
2Q19
3Q19
Sep 18
Sep 19
Others includes Net gain from associates, Net gain on derivatives held for trading, Net gain from exchange differences and Others
Liability Management transaction reflected a negative effect on Net gain on derivatives held for trading and Net gain from exchange differences of S/ 5.8 and S/6.2 million, respectively
Chart 2: Fee income YTD evolution by subsidiary (S/ million)
+4.2% Sep 19 vs Sep 18
3,127
2,907
Sep 18
Others (3)
Sep 19
(3) Others includes Grupo Pacifico and eliminations for consolidation purposes
10
Efficiency ratio decreased 40 basis points due in large part to the fact that Pacifico won a tender to provide D & S policies for pension funds.
Efficiency ratio YTD - Sep 19 vs YTD - Sep 18 evolution by subsidiary
SISCO IV (1) 60 bps
50 bps
Grupo Pacifico
▲ Net earned premiums
BCP Stand-alone
▲ Net interest income
40 bps
Mibanco
▲Salaries and ▼ Net interest income
Credicorp Capital
▼Derivatives and ▲Salaries
(1)
SISCO IV: Disability, survivorship and burial expenses policies for the Private Pension Fund System
11
(2)
Others includes: Credicorp Capital, Prima AFP, BCP Bolivia, ASB, Grupo Credito, among other subsidiaries and the eliminations for consolidation purposes.
ROE of 17.6% is impacted by Reserve Fund and by Unrealized Gains
2019Pro-FormaReserve Fund(S/ million)
as of Sep-19
Special Div.
DPS
Payout
S/8
16%
FY 2018
S/28
56%
approx. balance
Unrealized Gains(S/ million)
+ 1,137
1,845
(+161%)
1,456
1,183
715
900
708
452
373
297
70
50
9
dic-17
mar-18
jun-18
sep-18
dic-18
mar-19
jun-19
sep-19
Credicorp
Pacifico
BCP Stand-alone
ROAE
YTD Sep-19
17.6%
+
Reserve Fund Impact
YTD Sep-19
124=bps
Adj. ROAE
18.8%
ROAE
YTD Sep-19
17.6%
+
Unrealized Gains
YTD Sep-19
40 bps
=
Adj. ROAE
18.0%
12
We maintain our guidance for FY 2019
Macroeconomic indicators
2019
FY Guidance
Real GDP growth %
≈2.5 - 3.0%
Domestic demand real growth%
≈2.5 - 3.0%
Private investment growth %
≈1.5 - 3.5%
BCRP reference rate year-end
2.25%
Inflation %
2.2%
Exchange rate Year-end (Soles / US Dollar)
≈3.35 - 3.40
Revised 2019 FY Guidance
2.5%
2.8%
3.0%
2.25%
2.0%
≈3.35 - 3.40
Credicorp Financials
2019 Full Year
YTD Set 19
Guidance
Loan growth
6%
- 8%
6.9% (1)
(average daily balances - ADB)
Cost of Risk
1.4%
- 1.6%
1.59%
Net interest margin (NIM)
5.3%
- 5.6%
5.37%
Risk-adjusted NIM
4.3%
- 4.6%
4.30%
Efficiency ratio
Stable (full year 2018:
42.8%
43.8%)
No less than 11.0% in
each 1Q (quarter in
BCP Stand-alone CET1
which we reflect the
11.95%
declaration of dividends
each year).
ROAE 2018
17.5%
- 18.5%
17.6%
Sustainable ROAE
≈19.00%
N.A.
(1) Growth relative to the same period of 2018.
13
BCP Stand-alone is making progress in its digital distribution strategy, which is focused on the customer EXperience and EFficency
Chart 1: Customer satisfaction evolution
Chart 3: Off-Branch transactions (2)
(% of total transactions)
#1 in all customer segments
92%
93%
95%
96%
41%
46%
51%
57%
50%
47%
43%
39%
2016
2017
2018
YTD - Sep 19
Digital
Self-Served
Chart 2: Digital Clients (1)
Chart 4: Digital and Self-Served Sales Evolution (3)
(thousand of units, % of total units)
(% of total clients)
+42%
3.0 Millions
1,905 ▲ 135%
2,404
% of digital sales by product
2.1 Millions
38%
YTD
YTD
31%
6%
YoY
12%
1
Advance on
Sep18
Sep19
24%
+17pp
23%
43%
21%
wages
27%
25%
▲ 4%
2
Consumer 43%
45%
YoY
loans
2016
2017
2018
Sep 19
YTD - Sep 18
YTD - Sep 19
Digital
Self-Served
Consumer Banking Customers who conducts 50% of their monetary transactions online; or conducts 50% of their non-monetary transactions online; or buys products online in the last 12 months
Off-branch:Digital (Yape, mobile banking and internet banking, office banking) Self-Served (POS, Call center, ATM, Kiosk)
(3) Units of products sold through each channel type in Consumer Banking - Digital: mobile and internet banking - Self-Served: ATM and Kiosk
14
Yape is gaining momentum in the race to become the largest platform for small payments in Peru
Yape total users
2021 Goal
Payments Ecosystem
(millions of users)
10 million
users
1.48
1.09+35.5%
0.38
0.70
0.17
0.21
0.27
1Q18
2Q18
3Q18
4Q18
1Q19
2Q19
3Q19
Today
Next features…
2020
2021
1
2
3
4
5
6
Payments
Payments
Landing
Yape Pre-
Yape for
Nano
And
P2P
P2MB (1)
QR code
payment
business
Loans
more…
(1) P2MB: Peer-to-Microbusiness
15
Credicorp Strategy
CREDICORP WAY
GOVERNANCE
GROWTH
Best practices
Lines of business
Organic Growth
Leverage our scale
Organizational structure
Inorganic growth
Transformation
Walter Bayly
CEO
Gianfranco Ferrari
Alvaro Correa
Deputy CEO
Deputy CEO
Universal Banking
Microfinance
Investment Banking &
Insurance &
Wealth Management
Pensions
C. Rivera
G. Garrido Lecca
CEO
CEO
16
Safe Harbor for Forward-Looking Statements
This material includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. All statements other than statements of historical information provided herein are forward-looking and may contain information about financial results, economic conditions, trends and known uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on the Company's current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions.
Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: "anticipate", "intend", "plan", "goal", "seek", "believe", "project", "estimate", "expect", "strategy", "future", "likely", "may", "should", "will" and similar references to future periods. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements or estimates we make regarding guidance relating to Return on Average Equity, Sustainable Return on Average Equity, Cost of Risk, Loan growth, Efficiency ratio, BCP Stand-alone Common Equity Tier 1 Capital ratio and Net Interest Margin, current or future volatility in the credit markets and future market conditions, expected macroeconomic conditions, our belief that we have sufficient liquidity to fund our business operations during the next year, expectations of the effect on our financial condition of claims, litigation, environmental costs, contingent liabilities and governmental and regulatory investigations and proceedings, strategy for customer retention, growth, product development, market position, financial results and reserves and strategy for risk management.
The Company cautions readers that actual results could differ materially from those expected by the Company, depending on the outcome of certain factors, including, without limitation: (1) adverse changes in the Peruvian economy with respect to the rates of inflation, economic growth, currency devaluation, and other factors, (2) adverse changes in the Peruvian political situation, including, without limitation, the reversal of market-oriented reforms and economic recovery measures, or the failure of such measures and reforms to achieve their goals, and (3) adverse changes in the markets in which the Company operates, including increased competition, decreased demand for financial services, and other factors. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements.
Any forward-looking statement made in this material is based only on information currently available to the Company and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. The Company undertakes no obligation to release publicly the result of any revisions to these forward-looking statements which may be made to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof, including, without limitation, changes in the Company's business strategy or planned capital expenditures, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.
Credicorp Ltd. published this content on 08 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 November 2019 14:44:03 UTC