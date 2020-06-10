Credicorp Announces New Executive Chairman and Board Committee Composition

Lima, June 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Following the recent election of its new Board of Directors, Credicorp Ltd. announces its new Executive Chairman and a revamping of the composition of its Board Committees.

Credicorp’s new Board of Directors, as per the Bye-laws of the company, appointed Mr. Luis Enrique Romero Belismelis as Executive Chairman and Mr. Raimundo Morales Dasso as Vice Chairman of the Board in its first session held on June 9th.

Mr. Luis Enrique Romero Belismelis has been a Director of Credicorp Ltd. since 2017 and Banco de Credito del Peru since 2009. He is also a member of the Board of Pacifico Cia. de Seguros y Reaseguros, where he chairs the Risk Committee. Mr. Romero Belismelis has worked as Head of Finance and General Manager of different companies, all related to Grupo Romero. Currently, he is Chairman of the Board and Vice Chairman of companies participating in different sectors of the economy, including consumer goods, real state, textile, logistics and ports. Mr. Romero Belismelis holds a Bachelor of Economics from Boston University (U.S.A.).

▪ New Board Committee Composition

In June 9th, the Board of Credicorp, based on the criteria approved at the Board meeting of February 5th, defined the Board Committee composition as follows:

(I) = Independent Director​ C = Chair M = Member



1 Ms. Barbara Bruce Ventura is a Director of BCP, which is a subsidiary of Credicorp

2 Mr. Pedro Rubio Feijoo is a Director of several subsidiaries of Credicorp

Reflecting on Credicorp’s governance changes, Executive Chairman Romero Belismelis said, “We are committed to ensuring that Credicorp has a governance framework that meets our objective to drive long-term stakeholder value as we act as a reference point for best practice in our operating region. We are pleased with the progress we are making so far and we will continue with the plan for further strengthening our governance practices”.

Credicorp recently announced the election of its new Board of Directors and published its new criteria for independent directors. Today, Credicorp´s Board is more independent and diverse than in years past. For further information regarding the new Board and details on the independence criteria, please refer to our June 08th press release.

About Credicorp

Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE: BAP) is the leading financial services holding company in Peru and is present in Chile, Colombia and Bolivia. Credicorp has a diversified business portfolio, which is organized into four lines of business: Universal Banking, through Banco de Credito del Peru - BCP and Banco de Credito de Bolivia; Microfinance, through Mibanco and Encumbra; Insurance & Pension Funds, through Grupo Pacifico and Prima AFP; and Investment Banking & Wealth Management, through Credicorp Capital, Wealth Management at BCP and Atlantic Security Bank.

