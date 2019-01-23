Credicorp Ltd.: Credicorp's Earnings Release and Conference Call 4Q18

Lima, Jan. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lima, PERU, January 23rd, 2019 - Credicorp Ltd. announces to its shareholders and the market that its 4Q18 Earnings Release Report will be released on Wednesday February 06th, 2019 after market close.



Credicorp's Conference Call to discuss such results will be held on Thursday February 07th, 2019 at 9:30 am EST (9:30 am Lima, Peru Time). The call will be host by: Walter Bayly, Chief Executive Officer, Alvaro Correa, Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Gianfranco Ferrari, Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Reynaldo Llosa, Chief Risk Officer, Cesar Rios, Chief Financial Officer, Francesca Raffo, Chief Transformation Officer at BCP and Giuliana Cuzquen, Investor Relations Officer.

To access the call, please dial:

1 800 933 4955 within the U.S.

1 334 323 7224 from outside the U.S.

Passcode: 643525

The conference call will also be webcast live, to accessed please visit our website:

www.credicorpnet.com

An accompanying presentation will be posted prior to the call / webcast on the front page of the website under the heading: 'Recent Reports: 4Q18 Conference Call Presentation'. To replay the call, a webcast replay audio file will be posted on the company's website approximately in the afternoon on the same day of the conference call.

