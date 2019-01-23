Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  BOLSA DE VALORES DE LIMA  >  Credicorp Ltd.    BAP   BMG2519Y1084

CREDICORP LTD. (BAP)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Credicorp Ltd.: Credicorp's Earnings Release and Conference Call 4Q18

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/23/2019 | 05:24pm EST

Lima, Jan. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lima, PERU, January 23rd, 2019 - Credicorp Ltd. announces to its shareholders and the market that its 4Q18 Earnings Release Report will be released on Wednesday February 06th, 2019 after market close.

Credicorp's Conference Call to discuss such results will be held on Thursday February 07th, 2019 at 9:30 am EST (9:30 am Lima, Peru Time). The call will be host by: Walter Bayly, Chief Executive Officer, Alvaro Correa, Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Gianfranco Ferrari, Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Reynaldo Llosa, Chief Risk Officer, Cesar Rios, Chief Financial Officer, Francesca Raffo, Chief Transformation Officer at BCP and Giuliana Cuzquen, Investor Relations Officer.

To access the call, please dial:
1 800 933 4955 within the U.S.
1 334 323 7224 from outside the U.S.
Passcode: 643525

The conference call will also be webcast live, to accessed please visit our website:

www.credicorpnet.com

An accompanying presentation will be posted prior to the call / webcast on the front page of the website under the heading: 'Recent Reports: 4Q18 Conference Call Presentation'. To replay the call, a webcast replay audio file will be posted on the company's website approximately in the afternoon on the same day of the conference call.

Credicorp reminds you that we filed our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31st, 2015 (2015 Form 20-F) with the Securities and Exchange Commission on April 29th, 2016. The 2015 Form 20-F includes audited consolidated financial statements of Credicorp and its subsidiaries as of December 31st, 2014 and 2015 and for the years ended December 31st, 2013, 2014 and 2015 under IFRS. Our 2015 Form 20-F can be downloaded from Credicorp's website www.credicorpnet.com. Holders of Credicorp's securities and any other interested parties may request a hard copy of our 2015 Form 20-F, free of charge, by filling out the form located on the link 'mail request' on Credicorp's website.

About Credicorp

Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE: BAP) is the leading financial holding in Peru with presence in Chile, Colombia and Bolivia. Credicorp has a diversified business portfolio, which is organized into four lines of business: Universal Banking, through Banco de Credito del Peru-BCP and Banco de Credito de Bolivia; Microfinance, through Mibanco and Encumbra; Insurance and Pension Funds, through Grupo Pacifico and Prima AFP; and Investment Banking & Wealth Management, through Credicorp Capital, Wealth Management at BCP and Atlantic Security Bank. In Universal Banking, we provide a wide range of products to individuals and companies, such as loans, deposits and cash management products and services. In Microfinance, we offer banking products tailored for micro entrepreneurs, promoting financial inclusion in underdeveloped segments. In Insurance and Pensions, we provide a broad range of insurance products for property and casualty, life insurance and health insurance, as well as, managing private retirement funds. Finally, in Investment Banking and Wealth Management, we offer financial and transactional advisory services for asset management, sales & trading, and corporate finance.

For further information please contact the IR team:

investorrelations@credicorpperu.com

Investor Relations
Credicorp Ltd.

Source: CREDICORP LTD.

Disclaimer

Credicorp Ltd. published this content on 23 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 January 2019 22:23:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CREDICORP LTD.
05:24pCREDICORP LTD. : Credicorp's Earnings Release and Conference Call 4Q18
PU
04:36pCREDICORP LTD. : Credicorp's Earnings Release and Conference Call 4Q18
GL
04:36pCREDICORP LTD. : Credicorp's Earnings Release and Conference Call 4Q18
AQ
01/15CREIDCORP LTD. : Credicorp's “4Q18 quiet period”
GL
2018CREDICORP : 2019 Quarterly Earnings Releases
AQ
2018CREDICORP LTD. : Credicorp's Earnings Release and Conference Call 3Q18
AQ
2018CREDICORP LTD. : announces a change in Credicorp Capital Ltd.'s management
AQ
2018CREDICORP LTD. : Credicorp's "3Q18 quiet period"
AQ
2018CREDICORP LTD. : 2Q18 Earnings Release and Conference Call
AQ
2018CREDICORP LTD. : Credicorp's "2Q18 quiet period"
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 4 045 M
EBIT 2018 2 241 M
Net income 2018 1 220 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 2,69%
P/E ratio 2018 14,74
P/E ratio 2019 13,29
Capi. / Sales 2018 4,58x
Capi. / Sales 2019 4,18x
Capitalization 18 528 M
Chart CREDICORP LTD.
Duration : Period :
Credicorp Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 245 $
Spread / Average Target 6,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Walter Bayly Llona Chief Executive Officer
Dionisio Romero Paoletti Chairman
Cesar Ríos Reyes Chief Financial Officer
Juan Carlos Verme Giannoni Independent Director
Fernando Fort Marie Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CREDICORP LTD.4.72%18 528
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY7.14%342 318
BANK OF AMERICA18.06%281 280
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA1.89%278 366
WELLS FARGO8.20%234 703
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION3.61%228 309
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.