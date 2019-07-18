Log in
CREDICORP LTD.

(BAP)
Credicorp Ltd.: Credicorp's “2Q19 quiet period”

0
07/18/2019 | 04:37pm EDT

Lima, July 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lima, PERU, July April 18th, 2019 -- Credicorp (NYSE: BAP) announces that in accordance with its corporate disclosure policies and to prevent any leaks of financial results and ensure fairness, the Company will start the quiet period for 2Q19’s earnings release on Thursday July 25th. This period will end on the date of the release, Thursday August 8th. During the quiet period, the Company will not disclose any financial information, comment on financial results, or respond to related questions.


About Credicorp

Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE: BAP) is the leading financial services holding company in Peru with presence in Chile, Colombia and Bolivia. Credicorp has a diversified business portfolio organized into four lines of business: Universal Banking, through Banco de Credito del Peru - BCP and Banco de Credito de Bolivia; Microfinance, through Mibanco and Encumbra; Insurance & Pension Funds, through Grupo Pacifico and Prima AFP; and Investment Banking & Wealth Management, through Credicorp Capital, Wealth Management at BCP and Atlantic Security Bank.

For further information please contact the IR team:

investorrelations@credicorpperu.com.pe

© GlobeNewswire 2019
