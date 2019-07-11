Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Credit Acceptance Corp.    CACC

CREDIT ACCEPTANCE CORP.

(CACC)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Credit Acceptance Named One of the Best Workplaces for Millennials by Great Place to Work® and FORTUNE

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/11/2019 | 04:03pm EDT

Southfield, Michigan, July 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ﻿Credit Acceptance Corporation (Nasdaq: CACC) (referred to as the “Company”, “Credit Acceptance”, “we”, “our”, or “us”) has earned an award based on rankings released by Great Place to Work® and FORTUNE.

For the fourth time, we’ve been recognized as one of the best workplaces for millennials. Credit Acceptance was named #26 on the 2019 List of 75 Best Workplaces for Millennials based on the answers of millennial-aged employees who responded to the Trust Index™ survey last year. The 75 Best Workplaces for Millennials ranking is one of a series of rankings by Great Place to Work and FORTUNE. This is the third award that we’ve received from Great Place to Work and FORTUNE this year as we also received:

  • FORTUNE 100 Best Companies to Work For® (last six years in a row)
  • Best Workplaces in Financial Services & Insurance (last five years in a row)

To see the complete 2019 List of 75 Best Workplaces for Millennials, visit greatplacetowork.com.

About Credit Acceptance

Since 1972, Credit Acceptance has offered financing programs that enable automobile dealers to sell vehicles to consumers, regardless of their credit history.  Our financing programs are offered through a nationwide network of automobile dealers who benefit from sales of vehicles to consumers who otherwise could not obtain financing; from repeat and referral sales generated by these same customers; and from sales to customers responding to advertisements for our financing programs, but who actually end up qualifying for traditional financing.

Without our financing programs, consumers are often unable to purchase vehicles or they purchase unreliable ones.  Further, as we report to the three national credit reporting agencies, an important ancillary benefit of our programs is that we provide consumers with an opportunity to improve their lives by improving their credit score and move on to more traditional sources of financing.  Credit Acceptance is publicly traded on the Nasdaq Stock Market under the symbol CACC.  For more information, visit creditacceptance.com.

About The Best Workplaces for Millennials

Great Place to Work based its ranking on a data-driven methodology applied to anonymous Trust Index™ survey responses representing over 4.5 million employees at Great Place to Work-Certified organizations. To learn more about Great Place to Work Certification and recognition on Best Workplaces lists published with FORTUNE, visit greatplacetowork.com.

Investor Relations: Douglas W. Busk
Senior Vice President and Treasurer
(248) 353-2700 Ext. 4432
IR@creditacceptance.com

© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CREDIT ACCEPTANCE CORP.
04:03pCredit Acceptance Named One of the Best Workplaces for Millennials by Great P..
GL
06/26CREDIT ACCEPTANCE CORP : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of..
AQ
06/25CREDIT ACCEPTANCE : Announces Extension to Revolving Secured Line of Credit Faci..
AQ
06/24Credit Acceptance Announces Extension to Revolving Secured Line of Credit Fac..
GL
06/12Credit Acceptance Named to the Forbes Global 2000 List
GL
06/05CREDIT ACCEPTANCE CORP : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (fo..
AQ
05/23CREDIT ACCEPTANCE CORP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
04/29CREDIT ACCEPTANCE : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04/29CREDIT ACCEPTANCE : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION ..
AQ
04/29CREDIT ACCEPTANCE CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financia..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 1 469 M
EBIT 2019 983 M
Net income 2019 652 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 14,2x
P/E ratio 2020 13,3x
Capi. / Sales2019 6,32x
Capi. / Sales2020 5,78x
Capitalization 9 284 M
Chart CREDIT ACCEPTANCE CORP.
Duration : Period :
Credit Acceptance Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CREDIT ACCEPTANCE CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 425  $
Last Close Price 489  $
Spread / Highest target 1,13%
Spread / Average Target -13,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -31,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Brett A. Roberts Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kenneth S. Booth CFO & Principal Accounting Officer
John S. Soave Chief Information Officer
Scott J. Vassalluzzo Independent Director
Glenda Jane Flanagan Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CREDIT ACCEPTANCE CORP.27.16%9 284
ORIX CORPORATION3.97%19 315
ALLY FINANCIAL INC38.57%12 471
ENCORE CAPITAL GROUP, INC.46.85%1 069
AMIGO HOLDINGS PLC-36.88%1 054
RATCHTHANI LEASING PUBLIC COMPANY LTD.--.--%866
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About