Credit Acceptance Honored by Crain's Detroit Business

07/28/2020 | 04:03pm EDT

Southfield, Michigan , July 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Credit Acceptance Corporation (Nasdaq: CACC) (referred to as the “Company”, “Credit Acceptance”, “we”, “our”, or “us”) has been named by Crain’s Detroit Business as one of the 50 fastest-growing companies in the Detroit area. We're honored to receive Crain’s ‘Fast 50’ award for the seventh year in a row!

Fast 50 is based on a ranking of companies in Crain's database of private and publicly traded companies by percentage revenue growth between 2016 and 2019, and by dollar revenue growth during that same period. We were ranked #8 this year, up two places from our #10 ranking of a year ago.

This is the sixth workplace award that we’ve received this year as we also received:

  • Computerworld 100 Best Places to Work in IT (six-time winner)
  • FORTUNE 100 Best Companies to Work For (last seven years in a row)
  • Best Workplaces in Financial Services & Insurance (last six years in a row)
  • National Best and Brightest Companies to Work For (last eight years in a row)
  • 2020 Nevada Top Workplaces


About Credit Acceptance

Since 1972, Credit Acceptance has offered financing programs that enable automobile dealers to sell vehicles to consumers, regardless of their credit history.  Our financing programs are offered through a nationwide network of automobile dealers who benefit from sales of vehicles to consumers who otherwise could not obtain financing; from repeat and referral sales generated by these same customers; and from sales to customers responding to advertisements for our financing programs, but who actually end up qualifying for traditional financing.

Without our financing programs, consumers are often unable to purchase vehicles or they purchase unreliable ones.  Further, as we report to the three national credit reporting agencies, an important ancillary benefit of our programs is that we provide consumers with an opportunity to improve their lives by improving their credit score and move on to more traditional sources of financing.  Credit Acceptance is publicly traded on the Nasdaq Stock Market under the symbol CACC.  For more information, visit creditacceptance.com.

Investor Relations: Douglas W. Busk
Chief Treasury Officer
(248) 353-2700 Ext. 4432
IR@creditacceptance.com

