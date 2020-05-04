Log in
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Credit Acceptance Corporation and Encourages Investors with Losses of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

05/04/2020 | 02:20pm EDT

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Credit Acceptance Corporation (“Credit Acceptance” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: CACC) for violations of the securities laws.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. Credit Acceptance is the subject of a report published by Citron Research on March 25, 2020. The report states that: "over the years [Credit Acceptance] has been taking on riskier and lower return loans and hiding the true volatility of its earnings through aggressive accounting." The report is also skeptical of the Company’s reported book value of its loans. On April 20, 2020, the Company announced that it would fail to file its quarterly report for the period ending March 31, 2020, in a timely manner. Based on this news, shares of Credit Acceptance dropped by almost 14%.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 1880 Century Park East, Suite 404, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 310-301-3335, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class in this case has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.


© Business Wire 2020
