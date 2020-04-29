Log in
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz : Announces Investigation on Behalf of Credit Acceptance Corporation Investors (CACC)

04/29/2020 | 07:54pm EDT

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz announces an investigation on behalf of Credit Acceptance Corporation ("Credit Acceptance" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: CACC) investors concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

On March 25, 2020, Citron Research published a report; (1) highlighting the steep upward trend in subprime auto loan delinquencies, (2) observing "[o]ver the years Credit Acceptance has been taking on riskier and lower return loans and hiding the true volatility of its earnings through aggressive accounting," and (3) questioning the accuracy of the reported book value of the company's loans.

Then, on April 20, 2020, after the market closed, the Company announced it would not timely file its quarterly report for the period ended March 31, 2020.

On this news, the Company’s share price fell $40.71 per share, or over 13%, to close at $254.00 per share on April 21, 2020.

Follow us for updates on Twitter: twitter.com/FRC_LAW.

If you purchased Credit Acceptance securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Frank R. Cruz, of The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, 1999 Avenue of the Stars, Suite 1100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-914-5007, by email to info@frankcruzlaw.com, or visit our website at www.frankcruzlaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number, and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2020
