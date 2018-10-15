CREDIT AGRICOLE SA : 2018 10 15 Notice of stabilization transactions

Notice of stabilization transactions
Paris, 15 October 2018
Crédit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank, acting as stabilizing manager in the context of the initial public offering of MedinCell, announces that it performed between 8 October and 12 October 2018 (included) on the regulated market of Euronext Paris the following buying stabilization transactions:
| Date/time of the transaction
| Unit price
(in EUR)
| Quantity
| 08/10/2018 09:00:52
| 7.250000
| 317
| 08/10/2018 09:00:57
| 7.250000
| 183
| 08/10/2018 09:00:57
| 7.250000
| 72
| 08/10/2018 09:01:05
| 7.250000
| 500
| 08/10/2018 09:01:49
| 7.250000
| 500
| 08/10/2018 09:01:56
| 7.250000
| 494
| 08/10/2018 09:03:25
| 7.250000
| 6
| 08/10/2018 09:03:25
| 7.250000
| 244
| 08/10/2018 09:04:02
| 7.250000
| 500
| 08/10/2018 09:05:46
| 7.250000
| 500
| 08/10/2018 09:06:01
| 7.250000
| 500
| 08/10/2018 09:06:12
| 7.250000
| 500
| 08/10/2018 09:07:09
| 7.250000
| 500
| 08/10/2018 09:07:16
| 7.250000
| 500
| 08/10/2018 09:07:29
| 7.250000
| 500
| 08/10/2018 09:07:43
| 7.250000
| 500
| 08/10/2018 09:08:45
| 7.250000
| 500
| 08/10/2018 09:10:07
| 7.250000
| 500
| 08/10/2018 09:13:18
| 7.250000
| 475
| 08/10/2018 09:13:32
| 7.250000
| 25
| 08/10/2018 09:13:32
| 7.250000
| 75
| 08/10/2018 09:13:41
| 7.250000
| 500
| 08/10/2018 09:14:26
| 7.250000
| 500
| 08/10/2018 09:14:40
| 7.250000
| 500
| 08/10/2018 09:15:10
| 7.250000
| 500
| 08/10/2018 09:15:18
| 7.250000
| 500
| 08/10/2018 09:15:27
| 7.250000
| 500
| 08/10/2018 09:16:30
| 7.250000
| 500
| 08/10/2018 09:16:38
| 7.250000
| 500
| 08/10/2018 09:16:46
| 7.250000
| 500
| 08/10/2018 09:17:05
| 7.250000
| 500
| 08/10/2018 09:18:09
| 7.250000
| 500
| 08/10/2018 09:18:14
| 7.250000
| 500
| 08/10/2018 09:18:44
| 7.250000
| 250
| 08/10/2018 09:20:42
| 7.250000
| 250
| 08/10/2018 09:20:46
| 7.250000
| 124
| 08/10/2018 09:20:52
| 7.250000
| 376
| 08/10/2018 09:20:52
| 7.250000
| 124
| 08/10/2018 09:21:01
| 7.250000
| 500
| 08/10/2018 09:21:27
| 7.250000
| 500
| 08/10/2018 09:21:34
| 7.250000
| 500
| 08/10/2018 09:22:49
| 7.250000
| 500
| 08/10/2018 09:22:57
| 7.250000
| 500
| 08/10/2018 09:23:04
| 7.250000
| 500
| 08/10/2018 09:23:17
| 7.250000
| 500
| 08/10/2018 09:23:52
| 7.250000
| 500
| 08/10/2018 09:24:32
| 7.250000
| 500
| 08/10/2018 09:27:12
| 7.250000
| 500
| 08/10/2018 09:27:23
| 7.250000
| 500
| 08/10/2018 09:27:52
| 7.250000
| 500
| 08/10/2018 09:28:03
| 7.250000
| 500
| 08/10/2018 09:28:21
| 7.250000
| 500
| 08/10/2018 09:28:21
| 7.250000
| 36
| 08/10/2018 09:30:03
| 7.250000
| 500
| 08/10/2018 09:30:18
| 7.250000
| 500
| 08/10/2018 09:32:20
| 7.250000
| 250
| 08/10/2018 09:32:30
| 7.250000
| 250
| 08/10/2018 09:32:30
| 7.250000
| 50
| 08/10/2018 09:32:36
| 7.250000
| 500
| 08/10/2018 09:32:36
| 7.250000
| 500
| 08/10/2018 09:32:36
| 7.250000
| 16
| 08/10/2018 09:33:13
| 7.250000
| 500
| 08/10/2018 09:33:18
| 7.250000
| 500
| 08/10/2018 09:33:28
| 7.250000
| 500
| 08/10/2018 09:34:26
| 7.250000
| 500
| 08/10/2018 09:34:31
| 7.250000
| 500
| 08/10/2018 09:34:31
| 7.250000
| 500
| 08/10/2018 09:34:31
| 7.250000
| 7
| 08/10/2018 09:34:41
| 7.250000
| 500
| 08/10/2018 09:34:50
| 7.250000
| 500
| 08/10/2018 09:35:01
| 7.250000
| 500
| 08/10/2018 09:36:20
| 7.250000
| 500
| 08/10/2018 09:37:12
| 7.250000
| 500
| 08/10/2018 09:38:03
| 7.250000
| 500
| 08/10/2018 09:38:03
| 7.250000
| 500
| 08/10/2018 09:38:03
| 7.250000
| 19
| 08/10/2018 09:38:09
| 7.250000
| 500
| 08/10/2018 09:38:22
| 7.250000
| 500
| 08/10/2018 09:38:36
| 7.250000
| 500
| 08/10/2018 09:39:11
| 7.250000
| 500
| 08/10/2018 09:39:11
| 7.250000
| 77
| 08/10/2018 09:39:45
| 7.250000
| 379
| 08/10/2018 09:40:05
| 7.250000
| 121
| 08/10/2018 09:40:05
| 7.250000
| 369
| 08/10/2018 09:40:26
| 7.250000
| 500
| 08/10/2018 09:41:25
| 7.250000
| 500
| 08/10/2018 09:41:36
| 7.250000
| 500
| 08/10/2018 09:41:54
| 7.250000
| 500
| 08/10/2018 09:41:54
| 7.250000
| 500
| 08/10/2018 09:41:54
| 7.250000
| 9
| 08/10/2018 09:42:04
| 7.250000
| 500
| 08/10/2018 09:42:15
| 7.250000
| 500
| 08/10/2018 09:42:29
| 7.250000
| 500
| 08/10/2018 09:43:52
| 7.250000
| 500
| 08/10/2018 09:44:28
| 7.250000
| 500
| 08/10/2018 09:44:36
| 7.250000
| 500
| 08/10/2018 09:44:36
| 7.250000
| 500
| 08/10/2018 09:44:36
| 7.250000
| 19
| 08/10/2018 09:44:44
| 7.250000
| 500
| 08/10/2018 09:44:49
| 7.250000
| 500
| 08/10/2018 09:45:59
| 7.250000
| 500
| 08/10/2018 09:46:06
| 7.250000
| 500
| 08/10/2018 09:46:58
| 7.250000
| 500
| 08/10/2018 09:46:58
| 7.250000
| 500
| 08/10/2018 09:46:58
| 7.250000
| 20
| 08/10/2018 09:47:09
| 7.250000
| 500
| 08/10/2018 09:49:15
| 7.250000
| 500
| 08/10/2018 09:49:29
| 7.250000
| 500
| 08/10/2018 09:49:42
| 7.250000
| 500
| 08/10/2018 09:49:53
| 7.250000
| 500
| 08/10/2018 09:49:53
| 7.250000
| 500
| 08/10/2018 09:49:53
| 7.250000
| 7
| 08/10/2018 09:50:31
| 7.250000
| 500
| 08/10/2018 09:50:45
| 7.250000
| 500
| 08/10/2018 09:52:04
| 7.250000
| 500
| 08/10/2018 09:52:48
| 7.250000
| 500
| 08/10/2018 09:53:38
| 7.250000
| 500
| 08/10/2018 09:53:58
| 7.250000
| 500
| 08/10/2018 09:54:45
| 7.250000
| 500
| 08/10/2018 10:24:41
| 7.250000
| 78
| 08/10/2018 10:33:02
| 7.250000
| 422
| 08/10/2018 10:33:32
| 7.250000
| 385
| 08/10/2018 10:34:06
| 7.250000
| 115
| 08/10/2018 10:34:06
| 7.250000
| 8
| 08/10/2018 10:34:06
| 7.250000
| 324
| 08/10/2018 10:34:12
| 7.250000
| 176
| 08/10/2018 10:34:12
| 7.250000
| 8
| 08/10/2018 10:34:12
| 7.250000
| 316
| 08/10/2018 10:35:03
| 7.250000
| 184
| 08/10/2018 10:35:03
| 7.250000
| 9
| 08/10/2018 10:35:03
| 7.250000
| 500
| 08/10/2018 10:35:03
| 7.250000
| 307
| 08/10/2018 11:20:43
| 7.250000
| 500
| 08/10/2018 11:20:43
| 7.250000
| 40
| 08/10/2018 11:21:13
| 7.250000
| 288
| 08/10/2018 11:21:15
| 7.250000
| 115
| 08/10/2018 11:21:48
| 7.250000
| 31
| 08/10/2018 11:22:10
| 7.250000
| 66
| 08/10/2018 11:22:10
| 7.250000
| 34
| 08/10/2018 11:22:21
| 7.250000
| 500
| 08/10/2018 11:22:35
| 7.250000
| 500
| 08/10/2018 11:22:43
| 7.250000
| 437
| 08/10/2018 11:22:59
| 7.250000
| 63
| 08/10/2018 11:22:59
| 7.250000
| 37
| 08/10/2018 11:23:07
| 7.250000
| 400
| 08/10/2018 11:23:26
| 7.250000
| 100
| 08/10/2018 11:23:26
| 7.250000
| 336
| 08/10/2018 11:35:58
| 7.250000
| 500
| 08/10/2018 11:35:58
| 7.250000
| 3825
| 08/10/2018 12:25:32
| 7.250000
| 50
| 08/10/2018 13:22:01
| 7.250000
| 450
| 08/10/2018 13:22:01
| 7.250000
| 150
| 08/10/2018 13:22:19
| 7.250000
| 400
| 08/10/2018 15:40:40
| 7.250000
| 51
| 09/10/2018 12:20:55
| 7.250000
| 500
| 09/10/2018 12:20:55
| 7.250000
| 1253
| 09/10/2018 12:53:49
| 7.250000
| 500
| 09/10/2018 12:53:58
| 7.250000
| 500
| 09/10/2018 12:54:02
| 7.250000
| 500
| 09/10/2018 12:55:04
| 7.250000
| 500
| 09/10/2018 12:55:04
| 7.250000
| 1430
| 09/10/2018 12:55:17
| 7.250000
| 500
| 09/10/2018 12:55:17
| 7.250000
| 2500
| 09/10/2018 13:34:43
| 7.250000
| 50
| 09/10/2018 14:04:35
| 7.250000
| 31
| 09/10/2018 14:17:45
| 7.250000
| 419
| 09/10/2018 14:17:45
| 7.250000
| 3
| 09/10/2018 14:20:19
| 7.250000
| 434
| 09/10/2018 14:35:44
| 7.250000
| 66
| 09/10/2018 14:35:44
| 7.250000
| 3
| 09/10/2018 14:35:44
| 7.250000
| 500
| 09/10/2018 14:35:44
| 7.250000
| 1927
| 09/10/2018 14:35:45
| 7.250000
| 500
| 09/10/2018 14:35:45
| 7.250000
| 47
| 09/10/2018 14:36:16
| 7.250000
| 500
| 09/10/2018 14:36:16
| 7.250000
| 17
| 09/10/2018 14:36:48
| 7.250000
| 465
| 09/10/2018 15:23:03
| 7.250000
| 35
| 09/10/2018 15:23:03
| 7.250000
| 2
| 09/10/2018 15:23:03
| 7.250000
| 500
| 09/10/2018 15:23:03
| 7.250000
| 32
| 09/10/2018 15:23:27
| 7.250000
| 31
| 09/10/2018 15:23:31
| 7.250000
| 31
| 09/10/2018 15:23:34
| 7.250000
| 417
| 09/10/2018 15:24:27
| 7.250000
| 21
| 09/10/2018 15:24:27
| 7.250000
| 10
| 09/10/2018 15:24:27
| 7.250000
| 500
| 09/10/2018 15:24:59
| 7.250000
| 486
| 09/10/2018 15:26:35
| 7.250000
| 14
| 09/10/2018 15:26:35
| 7.250000
| 18
| 09/10/2018 15:26:39
| 7.250000
| 31
| 09/10/2018 15:26:43
| 7.250000
| 32
| 09/10/2018 15:26:47
| 7.250000
| 32
| 09/10/2018 15:26:51
| 7.250000
| 31
| 09/10/2018 15:26:55
| 7.250000
| 33
| 09/10/2018 15:26:59
| 7.250000
| 32
| 09/10/2018 15:27:03
| 7.250000
| 43
| 09/10/2018 15:27:07
| 7.250000
| 44
| 09/10/2018 15:27:11
| 7.250000
| 44
| 09/10/2018 15:27:15
| 7.250000
| 44
| 09/10/2018 15:27:19
| 7.250000
| 47
| 09/10/2018 15:27:23
| 7.250000
| 47
| 09/10/2018 15:27:27
| 7.250000
| 27
| 10/10/2018 09:00:29
| 7.250000
| 1
| 10/10/2018 09:50:34
| 7.250000
| 199
| 10/10/2018 11:55:56
| 7.250000
| 200
| 10/10/2018 11:57:06
| 7.250000
| 200
| 10/10/2018 11:58:03
| 7.250000
| 200
| 10/10/2018 11:58:53
| 7.250000
| 200
| 10/10/2018 11:59:40
| 7.250000
| 200
| 10/10/2018 11:59:40
| 7.250000
| 176
| 10/10/2018 11:59:58
| 7.250000
| 200
| 10/10/2018 12:01:37
| 7.250000
| 200
| 10/10/2018 12:02:35
| 7.250000
| 200
| 10/10/2018 12:03:45
| 7.250000
| 200
| 10/10/2018 12:04:23
| 7.250000
| 200
| 10/10/2018 12:05:18
| 7.250000
| 200
| 10/10/2018 12:05:54
| 7.250000
| 200
| 10/10/2018 12:06:33
| 7.250000
| 200
| 10/10/2018 12:07:15
| 7.250000
| 200
| 10/10/2018 12:07:54
| 7.250000
| 200
| 10/10/2018 12:08:26
| 7.250000
| 200
| 10/10/2018 12:08:45
| 7.250000
| 200
| 10/10/2018 12:08:45
| 7.250000
| 315
| 10/10/2018 12:08:45
| 7.250000
| 200
| 10/10/2018 12:08:45
| 7.250000
| 199
| 10/10/2018 12:09:09
| 7.250000
| 200
| 10/10/2018 12:10:28
| 7.250000
| 139
| 10/10/2018 12:12:55
| 7.250000
| 61
| 10/10/2018 12:14:12
| 7.250000
| 200
| 10/10/2018 12:14:47
| 7.250000
| 200
| 10/10/2018 12:15:13
| 7.250000
| 200
| 10/10/2018 12:15:43
| 7.250000
| 200
| 10/10/2018 12:16:12
| 7.250000
| 200
| 10/10/2018 12:16:42
| 7.250000
| 200
| 10/10/2018 12:17:17
| 7.250000
| 200
| 10/10/2018 12:17:46
| 7.250000
| 200
| 10/10/2018 12:17:56
| 7.250000
| 200
| 10/10/2018 12:17:56
| 7.250000
| 197
| 10/10/2018 12:18:02
| 7.250000
| 200
| 10/10/2018 12:18:02
| 7.250000
| 10
| 10/10/2018 12:18:02
| 7.250000
| 200
| 10/10/2018 12:18:02
| 7.250000
| 482
| 10/10/2018 12:18:40
| 7.250000
| 200
| 10/10/2018 12:19:07
| 7.250000
| 200
| 10/10/2018 12:19:47
| 7.250000
| 200
| 10/10/2018 12:20:13
| 7.250000
| 200
| 10/10/2018 12:20:41
| 7.250000
| 200
| 10/10/2018 12:21:11
| 7.250000
| 200
| 10/10/2018 12:21:16
| 7.250000
| 200
| 10/10/2018 12:21:16
| 7.250000
| 241
| 10/10/2018 12:21:44
| 7.250000
| 200
| 10/10/2018 12:22:19
| 7.250000
| 200
| 10/10/2018 12:22:52
| 7.250000
| 200
| 10/10/2018 12:22:52
| 7.250000
| 580
| 10/10/2018 12:23:04
| 7.250000
| 200
| 10/10/2018 12:23:41
| 7.250000
| 200
| 10/10/2018 12:26:07
| 7.250000
| 200
| 10/10/2018 12:27:07
| 7.250000
| 200
| 10/10/2018 12:27:10
| 7.250000
| 200
| 10/10/2018 12:27:10
| 7.250000
| 10
| 10/10/2018 12:27:10
| 7.250000
| 200
| 10/10/2018 12:27:10
| 7.250000
| 83
| 10/10/2018 12:29:28
| 7.250000
| 169
| 10/10/2018 12:42:44
| 7.250000
| 31
| 10/10/2018 12:42:44
| 7.250000
| 1
| 10/10/2018 12:42:44
| 7.250000
| 200
| 10/10/2018 12:42:44
| 7.250000
| 408
| 10/10/2018 13:08:32
| 7.250000
| 200
| 10/10/2018 13:08:32
| 7.250000
| 284
| 10/10/2018 13:53:39
| 7.250000
| 200
| 10/10/2018 13:53:39
| 7.250000
| 290
| 10/10/2018 15:08:39
| 7.250000
| 200
| 10/10/2018 15:08:39
| 7.250000
| 10
| 10/10/2018 15:08:39
| 7.250000
| 200
| 10/10/2018 15:08:39
| 7.250000
| 8836
| 10/10/2018 15:14:20
| 7.200000
| 150
| 10/10/2018 15:14:20
| 7.200000
| 648
| 10/10/2018 15:35:56
| 7.200000
| 61
| 10/10/2018 15:48:02
| 7.200000
| 89
| 10/10/2018 15:48:02
| 7.200000
| 41
| 10/10/2018 16:00:09
| 7.200000
| 129
| 10/10/2018 16:11:15
| 7.200000
| 21
| 10/10/2018 16:11:15
| 7.200000
| 53
| 10/10/2018 16:23:20
| 7.200000
| 129
| 10/10/2018 16:35:27
| 7.200000
| 21
| 10/10/2018 16:35:27
| 7.200000
| 107
| 10/10/2018 16:46:33
| 7.200000
| 123
| 10/10/2018 16:54:55
| 7.200000
| 27
| 10/10/2018 16:54:55
| 7.200000
| 268
| 10/10/2018 16:58:38
| 7.200000
| 131
| 10/10/2018 17:10:45
| 7.200000
| 19
| 10/10/2018 17:10:45
| 7.200000
| 107
| 10/10/2018 17:21:50
| 7.200000
| 87
| 10/10/2018 17:29:01
| 7.200000
| 60
| 11/10/2018 09:00:06
| 7.200000
| 200
| 11/10/2018 09:00:06
| 7.200000
| 50
| 11/10/2018 09:00:06
| 7.200000
| 20
| 11/10/2018 09:12:17
| 7.200000
| 75
| 11/10/2018 09:56:00
| 7.200000
| 125
| 11/10/2018 09:56:00
| 7.200000
| 2635
| 11/10/2018 10:02:51
| 7.200000
| 200
| 11/10/2018 10:03:16
| 7.200000
| 200
| 11/10/2018 10:03:16
| 7.200000
| 1360
| 11/10/2018 10:03:46
| 7.200000
| 135
| 11/10/2018 13:42:11
| 7.150000
| 60
| 11/10/2018 14:30:26
| 7.150000
| 41
| 11/10/2018 14:30:26
| 7.150000
| 98
| 11/10/2018 14:46:39
| 7.150000
| 45
| 12/10/2018 09:00:00
| 7.200000
| 121
| 12/10/2018 09:00:00
| 7.200000
| 179
| 12/10/2018 09:03:31
| 7.200000
| 20
| 12/10/2018 10:17:28
| 7.200000
| 101
| 12/10/2018 10:17:28
| 7.200000
| 99
| 12/10/2018 10:17:35
| 7.200000
| 121
| 12/10/2018 10:17:35
| 7.200000
| 9
| 12/10/2018 16:44:43
| 7.200000
| 121
| 12/10/2018 16:45:06
| 7.200000
| 109
| 12/10/2018 16:45:37
| 7.200000
| 12
| 12/10/2018 16:45:37
| 7.200000
| 121
| 12/10/2018 16:45:37
| 7.200000
| 367
| 12/10/2018 16:45:57
| 7.200000
| 121
| 12/10/2018 16:45:57
| 7.200000
| 6
| 12/10/2018 16:45:57
| 7.200000
| 121
| 12/10/2018 16:45:57
| 7.200000
| 1252
| 12/10/2018 16:46:21
| 7.200000
| 121
| 12/10/2018 16:46:21
| 7.200000
| 6
| 12/10/2018 16:46:21
| 7.200000
| 121
| 12/10/2018 16:46:21
| 7.200000
| 1872
| 12/10/2018 17:35:19
| 7.150000
| 84
| 12/10/2018 17:35:19
| 7.150000
| 96
No communication or other information related to this transaction or to MedinCell may be transmitted to the public in a country in which any approval or registration is required. No steps to such end have been taken or will be taken by the Company in any country in which such steps would be required (other than France).
This press release does not constitute an offer or a solicitation to sell or subscribe requiring a prospectus within the meaning of Directive 2003/71/EC of the European Parliament and Council dated 4 November 2003, as amended (the "Prospectus Directive").
With respect to the member states of the European Economic Area other than France (the "Member States") having implemented the Prospectus Directive into law, no action has been or will be taken in order to permit a public offer of the securities which would require the publication of a prospectus in one of such Member States. As a result, the securities of MedinCell may not and will not be offered in any Member State other than France, except in accordance with the exemptions set forth in Article 3 of the Prospectus Directive.
This press release must not be published, released or distributed, directly or indirectly, in the United States, Australia, Canada or Japan. This press release and the information contained herein do not constitute an offer to sell or subscribe, nor the solicitation of an order to purchase or subscribe, securities in such countries.
This press release does not constitute or form part of an offer of securities or a solicitation for purchase, subscription or sale of securities in the United States. Securities may not be offered, subscribed or sold in the United States without registration under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act",) and other applicable state securities law, except pursuant to an exemption from registration. MedinCell shares have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act, and MedinCell does not intend to undertake a public offering of its securities in the United States.
This press release is not an invitation nor an inducement to engage in investment activity for the purpose of Section 21 of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000, as amended ("FSMA"). This press release is directed only at (i) persons outside the United Kingdom, (ii) investment professionals falling within Article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005 (the "Order"), (iii) persons referred to in Article 49(2)(a) to (d) of the Order (high net worth entities, non-registered associations, etc.) and (iv) other persons to whom this document may be lawfully communicated (all persons listed in (i), (ii), (iii) and (iv) above being referred to as "Relevant Persons"). The securities of MedinCell described herein are available only to, and any invitation, offer or agreement to subscribe, purchase or otherwise acquire such securities will be engaged in only with Relevant Persons. Any person who is not a Relevant Person must not act or rely on this document or any of its contents.
The release, publication or distribution of this press release in certain jurisdictions may be restricted by laws or regulations. Persons in such jurisdictions into which this press release is released, published or distributed must inform themselves about and comply with such laws or regulations.
Crédit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank, acting as Stabilization Agent, may, for a period of 30 days following the date of public disclosure of the offering price (i.e., according to the indicative time schedule, to November 2, 2018 inclusive) (but not under any circumstances), in accordance with the applicable laws and regulations, in particular those of Delegated Regulation No 2016/1052 of the European Commission of March 8, 2016 supplementing Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament European Union and the Council and concerning the conditions applicable to buyback programs and stabilization measures, carry out stabilization operations in order to stabilize or support the price of MedinCell shares on the regulated market of Euronext Paris. In accordance with Article 7 of Delegated Regulation No 2016/1052 of the European Commission of March 8, 2016, stabilization operations may not be carried out at a price higher than the offer price. Such interventions may affect the price of the shares and may result in the determination of a higher market price than would otherwise prevail. Even if stabilization operations were carried out, Crédit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank could, at any time, decide to discontinue such operations. The information will be provided to the competent market authorities and to the public in accordance with Article 6 of the abovementioned Regulation. Pursuant to the provisions of Article 8 of the abovementioned Regulation, Crédit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank, acting on behalf of the underwriters, may make over-allotments in connection with the offer up to the number of shares covered by the over-allotment option, plus, if applicable, 5% of the offer (excluding exercise of the over-allotment option).
