Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Crédit Agricole    ACA   FR0000045072

CRÉDIT AGRICOLE (ACA)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

CREDIT AGRICOLE SA : 2018 10 15 Notice of stabilization transactions

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/15/2018 | 07:01pm CEST

  
Notice of stabilization transactions

Paris, 15 October 2018

This document may not be published, distributed or circulated, either directly or indirectly, in the United States, Canada, Japan or Australia

Crédit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank, acting as stabilizing manager in the context of the initial public offering of MedinCell, announces that it performed between 8 October and 12 October 2018 (included) on the regulated market of Euronext Paris the following buying stabilization transactions:

Date/time of the transaction  Unit price 
(in EUR) 		Quantity
08/10/2018 09:00:52 7.250000 317
08/10/2018 09:00:57 7.250000 183
08/10/2018 09:00:57 7.250000 72
08/10/2018 09:01:05 7.250000 500
08/10/2018 09:01:49 7.250000 500
08/10/2018 09:01:56 7.250000 494
08/10/2018 09:03:25 7.250000 6
08/10/2018 09:03:25 7.250000 244
08/10/2018 09:04:02 7.250000 500
08/10/2018 09:05:46 7.250000 500
08/10/2018 09:06:01 7.250000 500
08/10/2018 09:06:12 7.250000 500
08/10/2018 09:07:09 7.250000 500
08/10/2018 09:07:16 7.250000 500
08/10/2018 09:07:29 7.250000 500
08/10/2018 09:07:43 7.250000 500
08/10/2018 09:08:45 7.250000 500
08/10/2018 09:10:07 7.250000 500
08/10/2018 09:13:18 7.250000 475
08/10/2018 09:13:32 7.250000 25
08/10/2018 09:13:32 7.250000 75
08/10/2018 09:13:41 7.250000 500
08/10/2018 09:14:26 7.250000 500
08/10/2018 09:14:40 7.250000 500
08/10/2018 09:15:10 7.250000 500
08/10/2018 09:15:18 7.250000 500
08/10/2018 09:15:27 7.250000 500
08/10/2018 09:16:30 7.250000 500
08/10/2018 09:16:38 7.250000 500
08/10/2018 09:16:46 7.250000 500
08/10/2018 09:17:05 7.250000 500
08/10/2018 09:18:09 7.250000 500
08/10/2018 09:18:14 7.250000 500
08/10/2018 09:18:44 7.250000 250
08/10/2018 09:20:42 7.250000 250
08/10/2018 09:20:46 7.250000 124
08/10/2018 09:20:52 7.250000 376
08/10/2018 09:20:52 7.250000 124
08/10/2018 09:21:01 7.250000 500
08/10/2018 09:21:27 7.250000 500
08/10/2018 09:21:34 7.250000 500
08/10/2018 09:22:49 7.250000 500
08/10/2018 09:22:57 7.250000 500
08/10/2018 09:23:04 7.250000 500
08/10/2018 09:23:17 7.250000 500
08/10/2018 09:23:52 7.250000 500
08/10/2018 09:24:32 7.250000 500
08/10/2018 09:27:12 7.250000 500
08/10/2018 09:27:23 7.250000 500
08/10/2018 09:27:52 7.250000 500
08/10/2018 09:28:03 7.250000 500
08/10/2018 09:28:21 7.250000 500
08/10/2018 09:28:21 7.250000 36
08/10/2018 09:30:03 7.250000 500
08/10/2018 09:30:18 7.250000 500
08/10/2018 09:32:20 7.250000 250
08/10/2018 09:32:30 7.250000 250
08/10/2018 09:32:30 7.250000 50
08/10/2018 09:32:36 7.250000 500
08/10/2018 09:32:36 7.250000 500
08/10/2018 09:32:36 7.250000 16
08/10/2018 09:33:13 7.250000 500
08/10/2018 09:33:18 7.250000 500
08/10/2018 09:33:28 7.250000 500
08/10/2018 09:34:26 7.250000 500
08/10/2018 09:34:31 7.250000 500
08/10/2018 09:34:31 7.250000 500
08/10/2018 09:34:31 7.250000 7
08/10/2018 09:34:41 7.250000 500
08/10/2018 09:34:50 7.250000 500
08/10/2018 09:35:01 7.250000 500
08/10/2018 09:36:20 7.250000 500
08/10/2018 09:37:12 7.250000 500
08/10/2018 09:38:03 7.250000 500
08/10/2018 09:38:03 7.250000 500
08/10/2018 09:38:03 7.250000 19
08/10/2018 09:38:09 7.250000 500
08/10/2018 09:38:22 7.250000 500
08/10/2018 09:38:36 7.250000 500
08/10/2018 09:39:11 7.250000 500
08/10/2018 09:39:11 7.250000 77
08/10/2018 09:39:45 7.250000 379
08/10/2018 09:40:05 7.250000 121
08/10/2018 09:40:05 7.250000 369
08/10/2018 09:40:26 7.250000 500
08/10/2018 09:41:25 7.250000 500
08/10/2018 09:41:36 7.250000 500
08/10/2018 09:41:54 7.250000 500
08/10/2018 09:41:54 7.250000 500
08/10/2018 09:41:54 7.250000 9
08/10/2018 09:42:04 7.250000 500
08/10/2018 09:42:15 7.250000 500
08/10/2018 09:42:29 7.250000 500
08/10/2018 09:43:52 7.250000 500
08/10/2018 09:44:28 7.250000 500
08/10/2018 09:44:36 7.250000 500
08/10/2018 09:44:36 7.250000 500
08/10/2018 09:44:36 7.250000 19
08/10/2018 09:44:44 7.250000 500
08/10/2018 09:44:49 7.250000 500
08/10/2018 09:45:59 7.250000 500
08/10/2018 09:46:06 7.250000 500
08/10/2018 09:46:58 7.250000 500
08/10/2018 09:46:58 7.250000 500
08/10/2018 09:46:58 7.250000 20
08/10/2018 09:47:09 7.250000 500
08/10/2018 09:49:15 7.250000 500
08/10/2018 09:49:29 7.250000 500
08/10/2018 09:49:42 7.250000 500
08/10/2018 09:49:53 7.250000 500
08/10/2018 09:49:53 7.250000 500
08/10/2018 09:49:53 7.250000 7
08/10/2018 09:50:31 7.250000 500
08/10/2018 09:50:45 7.250000 500
08/10/2018 09:52:04 7.250000 500
08/10/2018 09:52:48 7.250000 500
08/10/2018 09:53:38 7.250000 500
08/10/2018 09:53:58 7.250000 500
08/10/2018 09:54:45 7.250000 500
08/10/2018 10:24:41 7.250000 78
08/10/2018 10:33:02 7.250000 422
08/10/2018 10:33:32 7.250000 385
08/10/2018 10:34:06 7.250000 115
08/10/2018 10:34:06 7.250000 8
08/10/2018 10:34:06 7.250000 324
08/10/2018 10:34:12 7.250000 176
08/10/2018 10:34:12 7.250000 8
08/10/2018 10:34:12 7.250000 316
08/10/2018 10:35:03 7.250000 184
08/10/2018 10:35:03 7.250000 9
08/10/2018 10:35:03 7.250000 500
08/10/2018 10:35:03 7.250000 307
08/10/2018 11:20:43 7.250000 500
08/10/2018 11:20:43 7.250000 40
08/10/2018 11:21:13 7.250000 288
08/10/2018 11:21:15 7.250000 115
08/10/2018 11:21:48 7.250000 31
08/10/2018 11:22:10 7.250000 66
08/10/2018 11:22:10 7.250000 34
08/10/2018 11:22:21 7.250000 500
08/10/2018 11:22:35 7.250000 500
08/10/2018 11:22:43 7.250000 437
08/10/2018 11:22:59 7.250000 63
08/10/2018 11:22:59 7.250000 37
08/10/2018 11:23:07 7.250000 400
08/10/2018 11:23:26 7.250000 100
08/10/2018 11:23:26 7.250000 336
08/10/2018 11:35:58 7.250000 500
08/10/2018 11:35:58 7.250000 3825
08/10/2018 12:25:32 7.250000 50
08/10/2018 13:22:01 7.250000 450
08/10/2018 13:22:01 7.250000 150
08/10/2018 13:22:19 7.250000 400
08/10/2018 15:40:40 7.250000 51
09/10/2018 12:20:55 7.250000 500
09/10/2018 12:20:55 7.250000 1253
09/10/2018 12:53:49 7.250000 500
09/10/2018 12:53:58 7.250000 500
09/10/2018 12:54:02 7.250000 500
09/10/2018 12:55:04 7.250000 500
09/10/2018 12:55:04 7.250000 1430
09/10/2018 12:55:17 7.250000 500
09/10/2018 12:55:17 7.250000 2500
09/10/2018 13:34:43 7.250000 50
09/10/2018 14:04:35 7.250000 31
09/10/2018 14:17:45 7.250000 419
09/10/2018 14:17:45 7.250000 3
09/10/2018 14:20:19 7.250000 434
09/10/2018 14:35:44 7.250000 66
09/10/2018 14:35:44 7.250000 3
09/10/2018 14:35:44 7.250000 500
09/10/2018 14:35:44 7.250000 1927
09/10/2018 14:35:45 7.250000 500
09/10/2018 14:35:45 7.250000 47
09/10/2018 14:36:16 7.250000 500
09/10/2018 14:36:16 7.250000 17
09/10/2018 14:36:48 7.250000 465
09/10/2018 15:23:03 7.250000 35
09/10/2018 15:23:03 7.250000 2
09/10/2018 15:23:03 7.250000 500
09/10/2018 15:23:03 7.250000 32
09/10/2018 15:23:27 7.250000 31
09/10/2018 15:23:31 7.250000 31
09/10/2018 15:23:34 7.250000 417
09/10/2018 15:24:27 7.250000 21
09/10/2018 15:24:27 7.250000 10
09/10/2018 15:24:27 7.250000 500
09/10/2018 15:24:59 7.250000 486
09/10/2018 15:26:35 7.250000 14
09/10/2018 15:26:35 7.250000 18
09/10/2018 15:26:39 7.250000 31
09/10/2018 15:26:43 7.250000 32
09/10/2018 15:26:47 7.250000 32
09/10/2018 15:26:51 7.250000 31
09/10/2018 15:26:55 7.250000 33
09/10/2018 15:26:59 7.250000 32
09/10/2018 15:27:03 7.250000 43
09/10/2018 15:27:07 7.250000 44
09/10/2018 15:27:11 7.250000 44
09/10/2018 15:27:15 7.250000 44
09/10/2018 15:27:19 7.250000 47
09/10/2018 15:27:23 7.250000 47
09/10/2018 15:27:27 7.250000 27
10/10/2018 09:00:29 7.250000 1
10/10/2018 09:50:34 7.250000 199
10/10/2018 11:55:56 7.250000 200
10/10/2018 11:57:06 7.250000 200
10/10/2018 11:58:03 7.250000 200
10/10/2018 11:58:53 7.250000 200
10/10/2018 11:59:40 7.250000 200
10/10/2018 11:59:40 7.250000 176
10/10/2018 11:59:58 7.250000 200
10/10/2018 12:01:37 7.250000 200
10/10/2018 12:02:35 7.250000 200
10/10/2018 12:03:45 7.250000 200
10/10/2018 12:04:23 7.250000 200
10/10/2018 12:05:18 7.250000 200
10/10/2018 12:05:54 7.250000 200
10/10/2018 12:06:33 7.250000 200
10/10/2018 12:07:15 7.250000 200
10/10/2018 12:07:54 7.250000 200
10/10/2018 12:08:26 7.250000 200
10/10/2018 12:08:45 7.250000 200
10/10/2018 12:08:45 7.250000 315
10/10/2018 12:08:45 7.250000 200
10/10/2018 12:08:45 7.250000 199
10/10/2018 12:09:09 7.250000 200
10/10/2018 12:10:28 7.250000 139
10/10/2018 12:12:55 7.250000 61
10/10/2018 12:14:12 7.250000 200
10/10/2018 12:14:47 7.250000 200
10/10/2018 12:15:13 7.250000 200
10/10/2018 12:15:43 7.250000 200
10/10/2018 12:16:12 7.250000 200
10/10/2018 12:16:42 7.250000 200
10/10/2018 12:17:17 7.250000 200
10/10/2018 12:17:46 7.250000 200
10/10/2018 12:17:56 7.250000 200
10/10/2018 12:17:56 7.250000 197
10/10/2018 12:18:02 7.250000 200
10/10/2018 12:18:02 7.250000 10
10/10/2018 12:18:02 7.250000 200
10/10/2018 12:18:02 7.250000 482
10/10/2018 12:18:40 7.250000 200
10/10/2018 12:19:07 7.250000 200
10/10/2018 12:19:47 7.250000 200
10/10/2018 12:20:13 7.250000 200
10/10/2018 12:20:41 7.250000 200
10/10/2018 12:21:11 7.250000 200
10/10/2018 12:21:16 7.250000 200
10/10/2018 12:21:16 7.250000 241
10/10/2018 12:21:44 7.250000 200
10/10/2018 12:22:19 7.250000 200
10/10/2018 12:22:52 7.250000 200
10/10/2018 12:22:52 7.250000 580
10/10/2018 12:23:04 7.250000 200
10/10/2018 12:23:41 7.250000 200
10/10/2018 12:26:07 7.250000 200
10/10/2018 12:27:07 7.250000 200
10/10/2018 12:27:10 7.250000 200
10/10/2018 12:27:10 7.250000 10
10/10/2018 12:27:10 7.250000 200
10/10/2018 12:27:10 7.250000 83
10/10/2018 12:29:28 7.250000 169
10/10/2018 12:42:44 7.250000 31
10/10/2018 12:42:44 7.250000 1
10/10/2018 12:42:44 7.250000 200
10/10/2018 12:42:44 7.250000 408
10/10/2018 13:08:32 7.250000 200
10/10/2018 13:08:32 7.250000 284
10/10/2018 13:53:39 7.250000 200
10/10/2018 13:53:39 7.250000 290
10/10/2018 15:08:39 7.250000 200
10/10/2018 15:08:39 7.250000 10
10/10/2018 15:08:39 7.250000 200
10/10/2018 15:08:39 7.250000 8836
10/10/2018 15:14:20 7.200000 150
10/10/2018 15:14:20 7.200000 648
10/10/2018 15:35:56 7.200000 61
10/10/2018 15:48:02 7.200000 89
10/10/2018 15:48:02 7.200000 41
10/10/2018 16:00:09 7.200000 129
10/10/2018 16:11:15 7.200000 21
10/10/2018 16:11:15 7.200000 53
10/10/2018 16:23:20 7.200000 129
10/10/2018 16:35:27 7.200000 21
10/10/2018 16:35:27 7.200000 107
10/10/2018 16:46:33 7.200000 123
10/10/2018 16:54:55 7.200000 27
10/10/2018 16:54:55 7.200000 268
10/10/2018 16:58:38 7.200000 131
10/10/2018 17:10:45 7.200000 19
10/10/2018 17:10:45 7.200000 107
10/10/2018 17:21:50 7.200000 87
10/10/2018 17:29:01 7.200000 60
11/10/2018 09:00:06 7.200000 200
11/10/2018 09:00:06 7.200000 50
11/10/2018 09:00:06 7.200000 20
11/10/2018 09:12:17 7.200000 75
11/10/2018 09:56:00 7.200000 125
11/10/2018 09:56:00 7.200000 2635
11/10/2018 10:02:51 7.200000 200
11/10/2018 10:03:16 7.200000 200
11/10/2018 10:03:16 7.200000 1360
11/10/2018 10:03:46 7.200000 135
11/10/2018 13:42:11 7.150000 60
11/10/2018 14:30:26 7.150000 41
11/10/2018 14:30:26 7.150000 98
11/10/2018 14:46:39 7.150000 45
12/10/2018 09:00:00 7.200000 121
12/10/2018 09:00:00 7.200000 179
12/10/2018 09:03:31 7.200000 20
12/10/2018 10:17:28 7.200000 101
12/10/2018 10:17:28 7.200000 99
12/10/2018 10:17:35 7.200000 121
12/10/2018 10:17:35 7.200000 9
12/10/2018 16:44:43 7.200000 121
12/10/2018 16:45:06 7.200000 109
12/10/2018 16:45:37 7.200000 12
12/10/2018 16:45:37 7.200000 121
12/10/2018 16:45:37 7.200000 367
12/10/2018 16:45:57 7.200000 121
12/10/2018 16:45:57 7.200000 6
12/10/2018 16:45:57 7.200000 121
12/10/2018 16:45:57 7.200000 1252
12/10/2018 16:46:21 7.200000 121
12/10/2018 16:46:21 7.200000 6
12/10/2018 16:46:21 7.200000 121
12/10/2018 16:46:21 7.200000 1872
12/10/2018 17:35:19 7.150000 84
12/10/2018 17:35:19 7.150000 96

Disclaimer

No communication or other information related to this transaction or to MedinCell may be transmitted to the public in a country in which any approval or registration is required. No steps to such end have been taken or will be taken by the Company in any country in which such steps would be required (other than France).

This press release does not constitute an offer or a solicitation to sell or subscribe requiring a prospectus within the meaning of Directive 2003/71/EC of the European Parliament and Council dated 4 November 2003, as amended (the "Prospectus Directive").

With respect to the member states of the European Economic Area other than France (the "Member States") having implemented the Prospectus Directive into law, no action has been or will be taken in order to permit a public offer of the securities which would require the publication of a prospectus in one of such Member States. As a result, the securities of MedinCell may not and will not be offered in any Member State other than France, except in accordance with the exemptions set forth in Article 3 of the Prospectus Directive.

This press release must not be published, released or distributed, directly or indirectly, in the United States, Australia, Canada or Japan. This press release and the information contained herein do not constitute an offer to sell or subscribe, nor the solicitation of an order to purchase or subscribe, securities in such countries.

This press release does not constitute or form part of an offer of securities or a solicitation for purchase, subscription or sale of securities in the United States. Securities may not be offered, subscribed or sold in the United States without registration under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act",) and other applicable state securities law, except pursuant to an exemption from registration. MedinCell shares have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act, and MedinCell does not intend to undertake a public offering of its securities in the United States.

This press release is not an invitation nor an inducement to engage in investment activity for the purpose of Section 21 of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000, as amended ("FSMA"). This press release is directed only at (i) persons outside the United Kingdom, (ii) investment professionals falling within Article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005 (the "Order"), (iii) persons referred to in Article 49(2)(a) to (d) of the Order (high net worth entities, non-registered associations, etc.) and (iv) other persons to whom this document may be lawfully communicated (all persons listed in (i), (ii), (iii) and (iv) above being referred to as "Relevant Persons"). The securities of MedinCell described herein are available only to, and any invitation, offer or agreement to subscribe, purchase or otherwise acquire such securities will be engaged in only with Relevant Persons. Any person who is not a Relevant Person must not act or rely on this document or any of its contents.

The release, publication or distribution of this press release in certain jurisdictions may be restricted by laws or regulations. Persons in such jurisdictions into which this press release is released, published or distributed must inform themselves about and comply with such laws or regulations.

Crédit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank, acting as Stabilization Agent, may, for a period of 30 days following the date of public disclosure of the offering price (i.e., according to the indicative time schedule, to November 2, 2018 inclusive) (but not under any circumstances), in accordance with the applicable laws and regulations, in particular those of Delegated Regulation No 2016/1052 of the European Commission of March 8, 2016 supplementing Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament European Union and the Council and concerning the conditions applicable to buyback programs and stabilization measures, carry out stabilization operations in order to stabilize or support the price of MedinCell shares on the regulated market of Euronext Paris. In accordance with Article 7 of Delegated Regulation No 2016/1052 of the European Commission of March 8, 2016, stabilization operations may not be carried out at a price higher than the offer price. Such interventions may affect the price of the shares and may result in the determination of a higher market price than would otherwise prevail. Even if stabilization operations were carried out, Crédit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank could, at any time, decide to discontinue such operations. The information will be provided to the competent market authorities and to the public in accordance with Article 6 of the abovementioned Regulation. Pursuant to the provisions of Article 8 of the abovementioned Regulation, Crédit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank, acting on behalf of the underwriters, may make over-allotments in connection with the offer up to the number of shares covered by the over-allotment option, plus, if applicable, 5% of the offer (excluding exercise of the over-allotment option).



This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West Corporation clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: CREDIT AGRICOLE SA via Globenewswire
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CRÉDIT AGRICOLE
07:01pCREDIT AGRICOLE SA : 2018 10 15 Notice of stabilization transactions
GL
10/10Digital-only banks take sizeable share in France but lose money - regulator
RE
09/27CREDIT AGRICOLE : The ins and outs of liberalism
PU
09/07CREDIT AGRICOLE : Appoints New Deputy Managing Director
DJ
09/06CREDIT AGRICOLE : Paying and earning!
PU
09/06DAX newcomer Wirecard sees plenty more room for growth
RE
09/05Millennium, Alior bid to buy SocGen's Polish bank - sources
RE
09/05Creval investor Credit Agricole backs bank's current top managers
RE
09/03CREDIT AGRICOLE : ACBA-Credit Agricole Bank launched a digitized branch of "Nor ..
AQ
08/29Big banks win dismissal in U.S. of bond rigging lawsuit
RE
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/29BIG BANKS WIN DISMISSAL OF BOND-RIGG : Reuters 
08/20ECB fines Credit Agricole and subsidiaries 
08/03Credit Agricole SA ADR 2018 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
08/03Credit Agricole SA reports Q2 results 
05/15Credit Agricole SA ADR 2018 Q1 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 19 948 M
EBIT 2018 7 102 M
Net income 2018 4 081 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 5,72%
P/E ratio 2018 8,67
P/E ratio 2019 8,35
Capi. / Sales 2018 1,75x
Capi. / Sales 2019 1,69x
Capitalization 34 844 M
Chart CRÉDIT AGRICOLE
Duration : Period :
Crédit Agricole Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CRÉDIT AGRICOLE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 15,5 €
Spread / Average Target 27%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jacques Ripoll Chief Executive Officer
Dominique Lefèbvre Chairman
Jérôme Grivet Chief Strategy Officer
Eric Baudson Head-Group Information Systems
Laurence Dors-Meary Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CRÉDIT AGRICOLE-11.91%40 275
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LTD-2.35%186 455
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO LTD0.00%82 745
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP-9.85%52 949
JAPAN POST BANK CO LTD-10.70%52 921
QNB41.35%45 677
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.