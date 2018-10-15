CREDIT AGRICOLE SA : 2018 10 15 Notice of stabilization transactions



Notice of stabilization transactions

Paris, 15 October 2018

This document may not be published, distributed or circulated, either directly or indirectly, in the United States, Canada, Japan or Australia

Crédit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank, acting as stabilizing manager in the context of the initial public offering of MedinCell, announces that it performed between 8 October and 12 October 2018 (included) on the regulated market of Euronext Paris the following buying stabilization transactions:

Date/time of the transaction Unit price

(in EUR) Quantity 08/10/2018 09:00:52 7.250000 317 08/10/2018 09:00:57 7.250000 183 08/10/2018 09:00:57 7.250000 72 08/10/2018 09:01:05 7.250000 500 08/10/2018 09:01:49 7.250000 500 08/10/2018 09:01:56 7.250000 494 08/10/2018 09:03:25 7.250000 6 08/10/2018 09:03:25 7.250000 244 08/10/2018 09:04:02 7.250000 500 08/10/2018 09:05:46 7.250000 500 08/10/2018 09:06:01 7.250000 500 08/10/2018 09:06:12 7.250000 500 08/10/2018 09:07:09 7.250000 500 08/10/2018 09:07:16 7.250000 500 08/10/2018 09:07:29 7.250000 500 08/10/2018 09:07:43 7.250000 500 08/10/2018 09:08:45 7.250000 500 08/10/2018 09:10:07 7.250000 500 08/10/2018 09:13:18 7.250000 475 08/10/2018 09:13:32 7.250000 25 08/10/2018 09:13:32 7.250000 75 08/10/2018 09:13:41 7.250000 500 08/10/2018 09:14:26 7.250000 500 08/10/2018 09:14:40 7.250000 500 08/10/2018 09:15:10 7.250000 500 08/10/2018 09:15:18 7.250000 500 08/10/2018 09:15:27 7.250000 500 08/10/2018 09:16:30 7.250000 500 08/10/2018 09:16:38 7.250000 500 08/10/2018 09:16:46 7.250000 500 08/10/2018 09:17:05 7.250000 500 08/10/2018 09:18:09 7.250000 500 08/10/2018 09:18:14 7.250000 500 08/10/2018 09:18:44 7.250000 250 08/10/2018 09:20:42 7.250000 250 08/10/2018 09:20:46 7.250000 124 08/10/2018 09:20:52 7.250000 376 08/10/2018 09:20:52 7.250000 124 08/10/2018 09:21:01 7.250000 500 08/10/2018 09:21:27 7.250000 500 08/10/2018 09:21:34 7.250000 500 08/10/2018 09:22:49 7.250000 500 08/10/2018 09:22:57 7.250000 500 08/10/2018 09:23:04 7.250000 500 08/10/2018 09:23:17 7.250000 500 08/10/2018 09:23:52 7.250000 500 08/10/2018 09:24:32 7.250000 500 08/10/2018 09:27:12 7.250000 500 08/10/2018 09:27:23 7.250000 500 08/10/2018 09:27:52 7.250000 500 08/10/2018 09:28:03 7.250000 500 08/10/2018 09:28:21 7.250000 500 08/10/2018 09:28:21 7.250000 36 08/10/2018 09:30:03 7.250000 500 08/10/2018 09:30:18 7.250000 500 08/10/2018 09:32:20 7.250000 250 08/10/2018 09:32:30 7.250000 250 08/10/2018 09:32:30 7.250000 50 08/10/2018 09:32:36 7.250000 500 08/10/2018 09:32:36 7.250000 500 08/10/2018 09:32:36 7.250000 16 08/10/2018 09:33:13 7.250000 500 08/10/2018 09:33:18 7.250000 500 08/10/2018 09:33:28 7.250000 500 08/10/2018 09:34:26 7.250000 500 08/10/2018 09:34:31 7.250000 500 08/10/2018 09:34:31 7.250000 500 08/10/2018 09:34:31 7.250000 7 08/10/2018 09:34:41 7.250000 500 08/10/2018 09:34:50 7.250000 500 08/10/2018 09:35:01 7.250000 500 08/10/2018 09:36:20 7.250000 500 08/10/2018 09:37:12 7.250000 500 08/10/2018 09:38:03 7.250000 500 08/10/2018 09:38:03 7.250000 500 08/10/2018 09:38:03 7.250000 19 08/10/2018 09:38:09 7.250000 500 08/10/2018 09:38:22 7.250000 500 08/10/2018 09:38:36 7.250000 500 08/10/2018 09:39:11 7.250000 500 08/10/2018 09:39:11 7.250000 77 08/10/2018 09:39:45 7.250000 379 08/10/2018 09:40:05 7.250000 121 08/10/2018 09:40:05 7.250000 369 08/10/2018 09:40:26 7.250000 500 08/10/2018 09:41:25 7.250000 500 08/10/2018 09:41:36 7.250000 500 08/10/2018 09:41:54 7.250000 500 08/10/2018 09:41:54 7.250000 500 08/10/2018 09:41:54 7.250000 9 08/10/2018 09:42:04 7.250000 500 08/10/2018 09:42:15 7.250000 500 08/10/2018 09:42:29 7.250000 500 08/10/2018 09:43:52 7.250000 500 08/10/2018 09:44:28 7.250000 500 08/10/2018 09:44:36 7.250000 500 08/10/2018 09:44:36 7.250000 500 08/10/2018 09:44:36 7.250000 19 08/10/2018 09:44:44 7.250000 500 08/10/2018 09:44:49 7.250000 500 08/10/2018 09:45:59 7.250000 500 08/10/2018 09:46:06 7.250000 500 08/10/2018 09:46:58 7.250000 500 08/10/2018 09:46:58 7.250000 500 08/10/2018 09:46:58 7.250000 20 08/10/2018 09:47:09 7.250000 500 08/10/2018 09:49:15 7.250000 500 08/10/2018 09:49:29 7.250000 500 08/10/2018 09:49:42 7.250000 500 08/10/2018 09:49:53 7.250000 500 08/10/2018 09:49:53 7.250000 500 08/10/2018 09:49:53 7.250000 7 08/10/2018 09:50:31 7.250000 500 08/10/2018 09:50:45 7.250000 500 08/10/2018 09:52:04 7.250000 500 08/10/2018 09:52:48 7.250000 500 08/10/2018 09:53:38 7.250000 500 08/10/2018 09:53:58 7.250000 500 08/10/2018 09:54:45 7.250000 500 08/10/2018 10:24:41 7.250000 78 08/10/2018 10:33:02 7.250000 422 08/10/2018 10:33:32 7.250000 385 08/10/2018 10:34:06 7.250000 115 08/10/2018 10:34:06 7.250000 8 08/10/2018 10:34:06 7.250000 324 08/10/2018 10:34:12 7.250000 176 08/10/2018 10:34:12 7.250000 8 08/10/2018 10:34:12 7.250000 316 08/10/2018 10:35:03 7.250000 184 08/10/2018 10:35:03 7.250000 9 08/10/2018 10:35:03 7.250000 500 08/10/2018 10:35:03 7.250000 307 08/10/2018 11:20:43 7.250000 500 08/10/2018 11:20:43 7.250000 40 08/10/2018 11:21:13 7.250000 288 08/10/2018 11:21:15 7.250000 115 08/10/2018 11:21:48 7.250000 31 08/10/2018 11:22:10 7.250000 66 08/10/2018 11:22:10 7.250000 34 08/10/2018 11:22:21 7.250000 500 08/10/2018 11:22:35 7.250000 500 08/10/2018 11:22:43 7.250000 437 08/10/2018 11:22:59 7.250000 63 08/10/2018 11:22:59 7.250000 37 08/10/2018 11:23:07 7.250000 400 08/10/2018 11:23:26 7.250000 100 08/10/2018 11:23:26 7.250000 336 08/10/2018 11:35:58 7.250000 500 08/10/2018 11:35:58 7.250000 3825 08/10/2018 12:25:32 7.250000 50 08/10/2018 13:22:01 7.250000 450 08/10/2018 13:22:01 7.250000 150 08/10/2018 13:22:19 7.250000 400 08/10/2018 15:40:40 7.250000 51 09/10/2018 12:20:55 7.250000 500 09/10/2018 12:20:55 7.250000 1253 09/10/2018 12:53:49 7.250000 500 09/10/2018 12:53:58 7.250000 500 09/10/2018 12:54:02 7.250000 500 09/10/2018 12:55:04 7.250000 500 09/10/2018 12:55:04 7.250000 1430 09/10/2018 12:55:17 7.250000 500 09/10/2018 12:55:17 7.250000 2500 09/10/2018 13:34:43 7.250000 50 09/10/2018 14:04:35 7.250000 31 09/10/2018 14:17:45 7.250000 419 09/10/2018 14:17:45 7.250000 3 09/10/2018 14:20:19 7.250000 434 09/10/2018 14:35:44 7.250000 66 09/10/2018 14:35:44 7.250000 3 09/10/2018 14:35:44 7.250000 500 09/10/2018 14:35:44 7.250000 1927 09/10/2018 14:35:45 7.250000 500 09/10/2018 14:35:45 7.250000 47 09/10/2018 14:36:16 7.250000 500 09/10/2018 14:36:16 7.250000 17 09/10/2018 14:36:48 7.250000 465 09/10/2018 15:23:03 7.250000 35 09/10/2018 15:23:03 7.250000 2 09/10/2018 15:23:03 7.250000 500 09/10/2018 15:23:03 7.250000 32 09/10/2018 15:23:27 7.250000 31 09/10/2018 15:23:31 7.250000 31 09/10/2018 15:23:34 7.250000 417 09/10/2018 15:24:27 7.250000 21 09/10/2018 15:24:27 7.250000 10 09/10/2018 15:24:27 7.250000 500 09/10/2018 15:24:59 7.250000 486 09/10/2018 15:26:35 7.250000 14 09/10/2018 15:26:35 7.250000 18 09/10/2018 15:26:39 7.250000 31 09/10/2018 15:26:43 7.250000 32 09/10/2018 15:26:47 7.250000 32 09/10/2018 15:26:51 7.250000 31 09/10/2018 15:26:55 7.250000 33 09/10/2018 15:26:59 7.250000 32 09/10/2018 15:27:03 7.250000 43 09/10/2018 15:27:07 7.250000 44 09/10/2018 15:27:11 7.250000 44 09/10/2018 15:27:15 7.250000 44 09/10/2018 15:27:19 7.250000 47 09/10/2018 15:27:23 7.250000 47 09/10/2018 15:27:27 7.250000 27 10/10/2018 09:00:29 7.250000 1 10/10/2018 09:50:34 7.250000 199 10/10/2018 11:55:56 7.250000 200 10/10/2018 11:57:06 7.250000 200 10/10/2018 11:58:03 7.250000 200 10/10/2018 11:58:53 7.250000 200 10/10/2018 11:59:40 7.250000 200 10/10/2018 11:59:40 7.250000 176 10/10/2018 11:59:58 7.250000 200 10/10/2018 12:01:37 7.250000 200 10/10/2018 12:02:35 7.250000 200 10/10/2018 12:03:45 7.250000 200 10/10/2018 12:04:23 7.250000 200 10/10/2018 12:05:18 7.250000 200 10/10/2018 12:05:54 7.250000 200 10/10/2018 12:06:33 7.250000 200 10/10/2018 12:07:15 7.250000 200 10/10/2018 12:07:54 7.250000 200 10/10/2018 12:08:26 7.250000 200 10/10/2018 12:08:45 7.250000 200 10/10/2018 12:08:45 7.250000 315 10/10/2018 12:08:45 7.250000 200 10/10/2018 12:08:45 7.250000 199 10/10/2018 12:09:09 7.250000 200 10/10/2018 12:10:28 7.250000 139 10/10/2018 12:12:55 7.250000 61 10/10/2018 12:14:12 7.250000 200 10/10/2018 12:14:47 7.250000 200 10/10/2018 12:15:13 7.250000 200 10/10/2018 12:15:43 7.250000 200 10/10/2018 12:16:12 7.250000 200 10/10/2018 12:16:42 7.250000 200 10/10/2018 12:17:17 7.250000 200 10/10/2018 12:17:46 7.250000 200 10/10/2018 12:17:56 7.250000 200 10/10/2018 12:17:56 7.250000 197 10/10/2018 12:18:02 7.250000 200 10/10/2018 12:18:02 7.250000 10 10/10/2018 12:18:02 7.250000 200 10/10/2018 12:18:02 7.250000 482 10/10/2018 12:18:40 7.250000 200 10/10/2018 12:19:07 7.250000 200 10/10/2018 12:19:47 7.250000 200 10/10/2018 12:20:13 7.250000 200 10/10/2018 12:20:41 7.250000 200 10/10/2018 12:21:11 7.250000 200 10/10/2018 12:21:16 7.250000 200 10/10/2018 12:21:16 7.250000 241 10/10/2018 12:21:44 7.250000 200 10/10/2018 12:22:19 7.250000 200 10/10/2018 12:22:52 7.250000 200 10/10/2018 12:22:52 7.250000 580 10/10/2018 12:23:04 7.250000 200 10/10/2018 12:23:41 7.250000 200 10/10/2018 12:26:07 7.250000 200 10/10/2018 12:27:07 7.250000 200 10/10/2018 12:27:10 7.250000 200 10/10/2018 12:27:10 7.250000 10 10/10/2018 12:27:10 7.250000 200 10/10/2018 12:27:10 7.250000 83 10/10/2018 12:29:28 7.250000 169 10/10/2018 12:42:44 7.250000 31 10/10/2018 12:42:44 7.250000 1 10/10/2018 12:42:44 7.250000 200 10/10/2018 12:42:44 7.250000 408 10/10/2018 13:08:32 7.250000 200 10/10/2018 13:08:32 7.250000 284 10/10/2018 13:53:39 7.250000 200 10/10/2018 13:53:39 7.250000 290 10/10/2018 15:08:39 7.250000 200 10/10/2018 15:08:39 7.250000 10 10/10/2018 15:08:39 7.250000 200 10/10/2018 15:08:39 7.250000 8836 10/10/2018 15:14:20 7.200000 150 10/10/2018 15:14:20 7.200000 648 10/10/2018 15:35:56 7.200000 61 10/10/2018 15:48:02 7.200000 89 10/10/2018 15:48:02 7.200000 41 10/10/2018 16:00:09 7.200000 129 10/10/2018 16:11:15 7.200000 21 10/10/2018 16:11:15 7.200000 53 10/10/2018 16:23:20 7.200000 129 10/10/2018 16:35:27 7.200000 21 10/10/2018 16:35:27 7.200000 107 10/10/2018 16:46:33 7.200000 123 10/10/2018 16:54:55 7.200000 27 10/10/2018 16:54:55 7.200000 268 10/10/2018 16:58:38 7.200000 131 10/10/2018 17:10:45 7.200000 19 10/10/2018 17:10:45 7.200000 107 10/10/2018 17:21:50 7.200000 87 10/10/2018 17:29:01 7.200000 60 11/10/2018 09:00:06 7.200000 200 11/10/2018 09:00:06 7.200000 50 11/10/2018 09:00:06 7.200000 20 11/10/2018 09:12:17 7.200000 75 11/10/2018 09:56:00 7.200000 125 11/10/2018 09:56:00 7.200000 2635 11/10/2018 10:02:51 7.200000 200 11/10/2018 10:03:16 7.200000 200 11/10/2018 10:03:16 7.200000 1360 11/10/2018 10:03:46 7.200000 135 11/10/2018 13:42:11 7.150000 60 11/10/2018 14:30:26 7.150000 41 11/10/2018 14:30:26 7.150000 98 11/10/2018 14:46:39 7.150000 45 12/10/2018 09:00:00 7.200000 121 12/10/2018 09:00:00 7.200000 179 12/10/2018 09:03:31 7.200000 20 12/10/2018 10:17:28 7.200000 101 12/10/2018 10:17:28 7.200000 99 12/10/2018 10:17:35 7.200000 121 12/10/2018 10:17:35 7.200000 9 12/10/2018 16:44:43 7.200000 121 12/10/2018 16:45:06 7.200000 109 12/10/2018 16:45:37 7.200000 12 12/10/2018 16:45:37 7.200000 121 12/10/2018 16:45:37 7.200000 367 12/10/2018 16:45:57 7.200000 121 12/10/2018 16:45:57 7.200000 6 12/10/2018 16:45:57 7.200000 121 12/10/2018 16:45:57 7.200000 1252 12/10/2018 16:46:21 7.200000 121 12/10/2018 16:46:21 7.200000 6 12/10/2018 16:46:21 7.200000 121 12/10/2018 16:46:21 7.200000 1872 12/10/2018 17:35:19 7.150000 84 12/10/2018 17:35:19 7.150000 96

Disclaimer

No communication or other information related to this transaction or to MedinCell may be transmitted to the public in a country in which any approval or registration is required. No steps to such end have been taken or will be taken by the Company in any country in which such steps would be required (other than France).

This press release does not constitute an offer or a solicitation to sell or subscribe requiring a prospectus within the meaning of Directive 2003/71/EC of the European Parliament and Council dated 4 November 2003, as amended (the "Prospectus Directive").

With respect to the member states of the European Economic Area other than France (the "Member States") having implemented the Prospectus Directive into law, no action has been or will be taken in order to permit a public offer of the securities which would require the publication of a prospectus in one of such Member States. As a result, the securities of MedinCell may not and will not be offered in any Member State other than France, except in accordance with the exemptions set forth in Article 3 of the Prospectus Directive.

This press release must not be published, released or distributed, directly or indirectly, in the United States, Australia, Canada or Japan. This press release and the information contained herein do not constitute an offer to sell or subscribe, nor the solicitation of an order to purchase or subscribe, securities in such countries.

This press release does not constitute or form part of an offer of securities or a solicitation for purchase, subscription or sale of securities in the United States. Securities may not be offered, subscribed or sold in the United States without registration under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act",) and other applicable state securities law, except pursuant to an exemption from registration. MedinCell shares have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act, and MedinCell does not intend to undertake a public offering of its securities in the United States.

This press release is not an invitation nor an inducement to engage in investment activity for the purpose of Section 21 of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000, as amended ("FSMA"). This press release is directed only at (i) persons outside the United Kingdom, (ii) investment professionals falling within Article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005 (the "Order"), (iii) persons referred to in Article 49(2)(a) to (d) of the Order (high net worth entities, non-registered associations, etc.) and (iv) other persons to whom this document may be lawfully communicated (all persons listed in (i), (ii), (iii) and (iv) above being referred to as "Relevant Persons"). The securities of MedinCell described herein are available only to, and any invitation, offer or agreement to subscribe, purchase or otherwise acquire such securities will be engaged in only with Relevant Persons. Any person who is not a Relevant Person must not act or rely on this document or any of its contents.

The release, publication or distribution of this press release in certain jurisdictions may be restricted by laws or regulations. Persons in such jurisdictions into which this press release is released, published or distributed must inform themselves about and comply with such laws or regulations.

Crédit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank, acting as Stabilization Agent, may, for a period of 30 days following the date of public disclosure of the offering price (i.e., according to the indicative time schedule, to November 2, 2018 inclusive) (but not under any circumstances), in accordance with the applicable laws and regulations, in particular those of Delegated Regulation No 2016/1052 of the European Commission of March 8, 2016 supplementing Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament European Union and the Council and concerning the conditions applicable to buyback programs and stabilization measures, carry out stabilization operations in order to stabilize or support the price of MedinCell shares on the regulated market of Euronext Paris. In accordance with Article 7 of Delegated Regulation No 2016/1052 of the European Commission of March 8, 2016, stabilization operations may not be carried out at a price higher than the offer price. Such interventions may affect the price of the shares and may result in the determination of a higher market price than would otherwise prevail. Even if stabilization operations were carried out, Crédit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank could, at any time, decide to discontinue such operations. The information will be provided to the competent market authorities and to the public in accordance with Article 6 of the abovementioned Regulation. Pursuant to the provisions of Article 8 of the abovementioned Regulation, Crédit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank, acting on behalf of the underwriters, may make over-allotments in connection with the offer up to the number of shares covered by the over-allotment option, plus, if applicable, 5% of the offer (excluding exercise of the over-allotment option).

