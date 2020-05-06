Log in
Credit Agricole : 1Q Profit Fell as Provisions Soared

05/06/2020 | 01:21am EDT

By Pietro Lombardi

Credit Agricole SA's profit fell in the first quarter as the bank set aside more provisions to cover potential loan losses, a step taken by many large banks in Europe and the U.S.

France's second-largest listed bank by assets posted a 16% drop in quarterly net profit to 638 million euros ($693.3 million), it said Wednesday.

Revenue grew 7.1% to EUR5.20 billion.

Analysts had expected a net profit of EUR479 million on revenue of EUR4.97 billion, according to a consensus forecast provided by FactSet.

The bank set aside EUR621 million to cover potential soured loans, up from EUR225 million a year earlier.

Credit Agricole's core Tier 1 ratio, a key measure of capital strength, was 11.4% at the end of March, from 12.1% in December. While the cancellation of the dividend for last year boosted the bank's capital position, capital in the quarter was hit by the partial unwinding of the Switch guarantee mechanism, under which Credit Agricole transfers part of the regulatory requirements related to its insurance operations to the regional banks of the group, paying in return a fixed fee.

"Our results are good, and allowed us, this quarter, to absorb a multiplication of cost of risk by three," Chief Executive Philippe Brassac said.

"We are solid, we are prudent in our assumptions, and we are very committed vis-a-vis the economy to successfully deliver with success a scenario that we believe to be quite manageable."

Write to Pietro Lombardi at pietro.lombardi@dowjones.com

Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 19 265 M
EBIT 2020 6 701 M
Net income 2020 1 489 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 5,82%
P/E ratio 2020 12,4x
P/E ratio 2021 7,04x
Capi. / Sales2020 1,09x
Capi. / Sales2021 1,04x
Capitalization 21 003 M
Managers
NameTitle
Philippe Brassac Chief Executive Officer
Dominique Lefèbvre Chairman
Jérôme Grivet Chief Financial Officer & Deputy General Manager
Laurence Dors-Meary Independent Director
Caroline Catoire Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CRÉDIT AGRICOLE-44.56%23 106
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-0.61%169 356
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.-1.48%61 530
SHANGHAI PUDONG DEVELOPMENT BANK CO., LTD0.47%44 187
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)-0.12%43 710
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK5.94%41 844
