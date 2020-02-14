Log in
CRÉDIT AGRICOLE

(ACA)
Credit Agricole : 4Q Net Profit Rose Above Expectations

02/14/2020

By Pietro Lombardi

Credit Agricole SA's fourth-quarter net profit beat expectations after it rose sharply, supported by one-offs and growing revenue.

Net profit for the period rose 65% to 1.66 billion euros ($1.80 billion), France's second-largest listed bank by assets said Friday.

Analysts had forecast quarterly net profit of EUR1.46 billion, according to a consensus forecast provided by FactSet

Revenue rose 5.5% to EUR5.12 billion.

Results for the quarter included a number of one-offs, such as significant provision write back related to the sale of Greek bank Emporiki and goodwill impairment of around EUR611 million at its French retail business. Overall, these had a positive impact of EUR343 million in the quarter.

Underlying profit, which excludes some specific items, rose almost 24% on year.

The bank proposed a 1.4% increase in dividend to EUR0.70 a share.

Credit Agricole's core Tier 1 ratio, a key measure of capital strength, was 12.1% in December, compared with 11.7% in September.

Write to Pietro Lombardi at pietro.lombardi@dowjones.com

Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 20 131 M
EBIT 2019 7 157 M
Net income 2019 4 232 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 5,07%
P/E ratio 2019 9,57x
P/E ratio 2020 9,71x
Capi. / Sales2019 1,95x
Capi. / Sales2020 1,89x
Capitalization 39 351 M
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 14,39  €
Last Close Price 13,65  €
Spread / Highest target 25,9%
Spread / Average Target 5,45%
Spread / Lowest Target -26,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Philippe Brassac Chief Executive Officer
Dominique Lefèbvre Chairman
Jérôme Grivet Chief Financial Officer & Deputy General Manager
Eric Baudson Head-Group Information Systems
Laurence Dors-Meary Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CRÉDIT AGRICOLE5.61%42 703
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-8.72%169 411
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.0.00%66 165
BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK PT--.--%61 340
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED6.09%50 415
QNB-4.74%49 423
