Crédit Agricole

CRÉDIT AGRICOLE

(ACA)
  Report
News 
News

Credit Agricole : Amundi - Results for the fourth quarter and full year 2019

02/12/2020 | 07:09am EST

Amundi's Board of Directors, chaired by Xavier Musca, convened on 11 February 2020 to approve the financial statements for 2019.

Commenting on the figures, Yves Perrier, CEO, said:

'Since its creation in 2010, and for the tenth year in a row, Amundi saw growth in its net income. Adjusted net income has risen above one billion euros, in line with the targets announced in the 2018-2022 plan.

These excellent results are driven by high business activity and by greater operational efficiency: The cost-to-income ratio improved further, to 50.9%.

Amundi enjoys a strong development dynamic. This dynamic will be amplified with two strategic initiatives: the signing of a partnership in Spain with Banco Sabadell, which strengthens our leadership in Europe, and the creation of a new subsidiary in China, in partnership with Bank of China.

In accordance with the goals stated in 2018, Amundi has implemented its ESG plan. This plan particularly aims to incorporate ESG factors into all actively managed open-ended funds.'

[1] Accounting net income: after amortisation of distribution contracts and, in 2018, integration costs.

[2] Inflows include assets under management and under advisory and assets sold and take into account 100% of the Asian JVs' inflows and assets under management. For Wafa in Morocco, assets are reported on a proportional consolidation basis.

[3] Medium-Long-Term (MLT) Assets: excluding treasury products

[4] Adjusted data: excluding amortisation of distribution contracts.

[5] Adjusted data: excluding amortisation of the distribution contracts and, in 2018, excluding integration costs.

Disclaimer

Crédit Agricole SA published this content on 12 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 February 2020 12:08:02 UTC
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 20 131 M
EBIT 2019 7 157 M
Net income 2019 4 232 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 5,13%
P/E ratio 2019 9,46x
P/E ratio 2020 9,60x
Capi. / Sales2019 1,93x
Capi. / Sales2020 1,87x
Capitalization 38 889 M
Chart CRÉDIT AGRICOLE
Duration : Period :
Crédit Agricole Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CRÉDIT AGRICOLE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 14,39  €
Last Close Price 13,49  €
Spread / Highest target 27,4%
Spread / Average Target 6,71%
Spread / Lowest Target -25,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Philippe Brassac Chief Executive Officer
Dominique Lefèbvre Chairman
Jérôme Grivet Chief Financial Officer & Deputy General Manager
Eric Baudson Head-Group Information Systems
Laurence Dors-Meary Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CRÉDIT AGRICOLE4.37%42 465
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-10.17%168 979
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.0.00%66 342
BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK PT--.--%61 186
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED6.09%49 791
QNB-4.25%49 677
