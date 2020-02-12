Credit Agricole : Amundi - Results for the fourth quarter and full year 2019

Amundi's Board of Directors, chaired by Xavier Musca, convened on 11 February 2020 to approve the financial statements for 2019.

Commenting on the figures, Yves Perrier, CEO, said:

'Since its creation in 2010, and for the tenth year in a row, Amundi saw growth in its net income. Adjusted net income has risen above one billion euros, in line with the targets announced in the 2018-2022 plan.

These excellent results are driven by high business activity and by greater operational efficiency: The cost-to-income ratio improved further, to 50.9%.

Amundi enjoys a strong development dynamic. This dynamic will be amplified with two strategic initiatives: the signing of a partnership in Spain with Banco Sabadell, which strengthens our leadership in Europe, and the creation of a new subsidiary in China, in partnership with Bank of China.

In accordance with the goals stated in 2018, Amundi has implemented its ESG plan. This plan particularly aims to incorporate ESG factors into all actively managed open-ended funds.'

[1] Accounting net income: after amortisation of distribution contracts and, in 2018, integration costs.

[2] Inflows include assets under management and under advisory and assets sold and take into account 100% of the Asian JVs' inflows and assets under management. For Wafa in Morocco, assets are reported on a proportional consolidation basis.

[3] Medium-Long-Term (MLT) Assets: excluding treasury products

[4] Adjusted data: excluding amortisation of distribution contracts.

[5] Adjusted data: excluding amortisation of the distribution contracts and, in 2018, excluding integration costs.