Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Crédit Agricole    ACA   FR0000045072

CRÉDIT AGRICOLE

(ACA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Credit Agricole : Crédit Agricole is stepping up its support for farmers during the crisis

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/06/2020 | 05:58am EDT

To allow farmers to focus their full attention on the production of agricultural products necessary to feed our fellow citizens, several support measures are available to them:

  • Government-guaranteed interest-free loans without processing fees (excluding government guarantee fees)
  • Suspension of loan repayments at no additional cost (excluding interest of the original contract), including agricultural equipment financing (Agilor loans)
  • Postponement of payment deadlines for equipment or real estate leases for up to 6 months without any rate increase or management fees
  • Accelerated procedures for loan approval in less than 5 days for the most urgent situations
  • Arrangement of factoring contracts for customers, on a case-by-case basis, without processing fees

Crédit Agricole's regional banks and their advisers are fully invested in supporting farmers, mobilised more than ever to provide fresh, quality products to the people of France.

In addition, well aware of the specific needs of farmers to harvest their crops, Crédit Agricole is relaying the 'Des bras pour nos assiettes' initiative to its customers https://desbraspourtonassiette.wizi.farm/

Disclaimer

Crédit Agricole SA published this content on 06 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 April 2020 09:57:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on CRÉDIT AGRICOLE
05:58aCREDIT AGRICOLE : Crédit Agricole is stepping up its support for farmers during ..
PU
04/02AXA to repay CoCo bond, but investors worry others may not follow
RE
04/02CREDIT AGRICOLE : Decision regarding the 2019 dividend
PU
04/02Crédit Agricole S.A. Launches Tender Offers for Perpetual Notes
GL
04/02CREDIT AGRICOLE : Cancels 2019 Dividend
DJ
04/01CREDIT AGRICOLE : Proposal to allocate Crédit Agricole S.A.'s 2019 results to re..
PU
04/01CREDIT AGRICOLE SA : Proposal to allocate Crédit Agricole S.A.'s 2019 results to..
GL
03/30Euro zone banks heed ECB dividend warning, Swiss ignore regulators
RE
03/26CREDIT AGRICOLE : The General Meeting of Crédit Agricole S.A. will be held on 13..
PU
03/26CREDIT AGRICOLE SA : The General Meeting of Crédit Agricole S.A. will be held on..
GL
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 19 650 M
EBIT 2020 7 291 M
Net income 2020 2 450 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 9,27%
P/E ratio 2020 6,38x
P/E ratio 2021 5,02x
Capi. / Sales2020 0,88x
Capi. / Sales2021 0,85x
Capitalization 17 357 M
Chart CRÉDIT AGRICOLE
Duration : Period :
Crédit Agricole Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CRÉDIT AGRICOLE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 11,79  €
Last Close Price 6,02  €
Spread / Highest target 185%
Spread / Average Target 95,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -20,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Philippe Brassac Chief Executive Officer
Dominique Lefèbvre Chairman
Jérôme Grivet Chief Financial Officer & Deputy General Manager
Eric Baudson Head-Group Information Systems
Laurence Dors-Meary Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CRÉDIT AGRICOLE-53.44%21 204
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED0.66%164 247
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.1.10%62 039
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)4.77%42 624
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK0.64%42 071
SHANGHAI PUDONG DEVELOPMENT BANK CO., LTD0.20%42 068
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group