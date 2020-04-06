Credit Agricole : Crédit Agricole is stepping up its support for farmers during the crisis

To allow farmers to focus their full attention on the production of agricultural products necessary to feed our fellow citizens, several support measures are available to them:

Government-guaranteed interest-free loans without processing fees (excluding government guarantee fees)

Suspension of loan repayments at no additional cost (excluding interest of the original contract), including agricultural equipment financing (Agilor loans)

Postponement of payment deadlines for equipment or real estate leases for up to 6 months without any rate increase or management fees

Accelerated procedures for loan approval in less than 5 days for the most urgent situations

Arrangement of factoring contracts for customers, on a case-by-case basis, without processing fees

Crédit Agricole's regional banks and their advisers are fully invested in supporting farmers, mobilised more than ever to provide fresh, quality products to the people of France.

In addition, well aware of the specific needs of farmers to harvest their crops, Crédit Agricole is relaying the 'Des bras pour nos assiettes' initiative to its customers https://desbraspourtonassiette.wizi.farm/