Credit Agricole : Deutsche Bank Conference Presentation

NOTE
The Crédit Agricole Group scope
of consolidation comprises:
the Regional Banks, the Local Banks, Crédit Agricole S.A. and their subsidiaries. This is the scope of consolidation that has been selected by the competent authorities to assess the Group's position, notably in the 2016 and 2018 stress test exercises.
Crédit Agricole S.A.
is the listed entity, which notably owns the subsidiaries of its business lines (Asset gathering, French retail banking, International retail banking, Specialised financial services
and Large Customers)
A very solid Group
in terms of capital, liquidity and operating efficiency(1)
Solvency 11.4%
Liquidity €338bn
Profitability 11.9%
CET1 ratio at 31/03
at 31/03
2019 underlying RoTE
Q1-20
Q1-20
Q1-20
March-20
March-20
underlying net
underlying gross
underlying
NPL ratio
Coverage ratio
income
operating income
cost/income ratio
72.4%
€652m
€1,583m
62.2%
3.1%
-18.1%
+7.9%
-1.1pp
-0.1pp
+2.3pp
Q1/Q1
Q1/Q1
Q1/Q1
vs. Dec-19
vs. Dec-19
All figures are for Crédit Agricole S.A. perimeter except liquidity which is on Crédit Agricole Group
INTRODUCTION
Key figures
CREDIT AGRICOLE GROUP
CRÉDIT AGRICOLE S.A.
Q1-20
Q1-20
€908m
Net income Group share - stated
€638m
-32.8% Q1/Q1
-16.4% Q1/Q1
€981m
Net income Group share - underlying(1)
€652m
-31.6% Q1/Q1
-18.1% Q1/Q1
Earnings per share - underlying (1) (2)
€0.17
-25% Q1/Q1
Net tangible asset value per share (3)
€13.3
+0.5€ vs. 31/12/2019
15.5%
CET1 ratio (%)
11.4%
(1)
See slides 42 (Crédit Agricole S.A.) and 45 (Crédit Agricole Group) for further details on specific items
(3) Not revalued (i.e. excl. OCI reserves) and before deduction of the dividend payable - see slide 51
(2)
After deduction of AT1 coupons, charged to net equity - see slide 51
INTRODUCTIONCRÉDIT AGRICOLE GROUP
Crédit Agricole absorbs the impact of the Covid-19
CRÉDIT AGRICOLE S.A.
and is mobilized for the economy
Rise in CASA's Gross operating income Q1/Q1
Q1 growth in loans outstanding in Retail (+7% in France and in Italy), in managed loans in consumer finance (+2.1%), in life insurance (+2%), and in asset gathering (+3.5%).
Gross customers capture in Retail France & Italy: 416,000 customers since the beginning of 2020
Gross operating income up Q1/Q1, driven by the resilience of revenues (+4.8%) despite the decline in the fair value of insurance assets, and by cost control excluding IFRIC21 (+2.5%).
Crédit Agricole S.A.
Crédit Agricole S.A.
+7.9%
62.2%
increase in underlying
Underlying cost/income
gross operating income(1)
ratio(1)
Q1/Q1
excl. SRF Q1
-
Drop in net income due to the rise in cost of risk, driven by a provisioning of performing assets
NPL ratio unchanged (2.4% CAG, 3.1% CASA), rise in coverage ratio (84.3% CAG, 72.4% CASA)
Crédit Agricole S.A.
Crédit Agricole Group
56% of the increase for CASA (61% of the increase for CAG) is explained by the provisioning of
61bp
40bp
Cost of risk CASA at €621m, x2.8 vs Q1 2019 (€930m CAG, x3.3)
performing assets notably in the face of the Covid-19 crisis (€223m CASA, €398m CAG)
Solid solvency, despite the negative market effects as of 31 March
CET1:11.4% CASA, 15.5% CAG, including, for CASA, the unwinding of 35% of the Switch (-44bp)
Liquidity levels high
€338bn liquidity reserves at end March 2020, up €40bn vs end 2019
Increase in 12-month average LCR: 132.8% CASA, 129.8% CAG
Two benchmark issuances carried out in April despite the tension in credit markets, which attest to the quality of the Crédit Agricole signature
Cost of risk on
Cost of risk on
outstandings (2)
outstandings (2)
Crédit Agricole S.A.
Crédit Agricole Group
3.5pp
6.6pp
Buffer above SREP
Buffer above SREP
requirements.
requirements
See details of specific items slide 42 for Crédit Agricole S.A.
Annualized cost of risk
APPENDICES
Impact of the COVID-19 crisis on the macro-economic environment
France, Italy, Eurozone - Real GDP Growth
France - Household and business leaders' confidence
%
5,9
5,7
4,7
1,8
2,0
2,2
1,7
1,0
2,0
1,0
1,9
2,4
2,7
1,7
1,9
1,7
1,4
1,8
0,8
0,4
0,6
-0,2
1,0
0,7
1,4
0,7
1,3
1,2
0,1
0,3
2010
2011
2012
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
-0,8
-1,9
-3,0
France
Italy
Euro zone
-7,2
110
100
90
80
70
60
LT average
-8,2
-9,9
Source: Eurostat, Crédit Agricole S.A./ECO
France, Italy, Eurozone - Unemployment rate
% of labour force
11
10
9
8
7
2010
2011
2012
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
France
Italy
Euro zone
2010
2011
2012
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
Household confidence
Business sentiment
Source: Insee
Manufacturing PMI
70
60
50
40
30
2010
2011
2012
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
World
Euro Zone
France
Italy
Source: Eurostat, Crédit Agricole S.A./ECO
Sources: IHS, Markit, Crédit Agricole S.A.
APPENDICES
Impact of the COVID-19 crisis on the market environment
Interest rates, in euros (%)
Credit spreads (1-year iTraxx Main CDS index)
1,9
(% )
Avg. French 10y bond yield Q1-20:-0,077%(-3bp Q1/Q4) Average spread
Commercial momentum over the quarter interrupted mid-March by the start of the health crisis
RETAIL
BANKING
ASSET
GATHERING
SPECIALISED
FINANCIAL SERVICES
LARGE
CUSTOMERS
Sustained commercial momentum
over the quarter...
Customers capture: +416,000 new customers in 2020, Customer base growth:
+25,000 customers in 2020
New loans: +7% increase in retail networks in France and Italy (excl. government guaranteed loans, "PGEs")
Asset gathering: increase in AuM (+3.5%). Life
insurance: growth in outstandings (+€6.5bn, i.e. +2.2%, including +€0.4bn in UL contracts despite the market context); net UL contract inflows up
(+40% Q1/Q1, +69% Q1/Q4).
Property and personal insurance: +7.8% in
premiums
Consumer Finance: Growth in managed loans (+2.1%) despite a decline in new loan production (-13%) related to COVID-19
Strong commercial activity in capital markets
to meet the needs of customers in terms of hedging and bond issuance
...but revenues impacted by COVID-
19 in March.
Resilient net interest margin despite a decline
in new loan production at the end of the quarter, notably in home loans and consumer
finance
Mixed performance: increase in fees and commissions related to financial savings (LCL: +6.3% - specifically transaction fees) offsetting the decline in other types of commissions (insurance and banking commissions)
Depreciations (reversible) linked to the unfavourable market environment: decrease of assets marked at fair value in Insurance and Asset management and decline of the investment portfolio in Asset management and in the Regional Banks.
Net interest
income
Fee and
commission
income
Portfolio revenues
9l DEUTSCHE BANK CONFERENCE - MAY 2020
COST OF CREDIT RISK
CRÉDIT AGRICOLE GROUP
CRÉDIT AGRICOLE S.A.
High quality assets and well covered risks
Assets remain very high-quality
Crédit Agricole S.A. Crédit Agricole Group
Crédit Agricole S.A.(1)
Groupe Crédit Agricole(1)
NPL ratio:
3.1%
2.4% Coverage ratio:
72.4%
84.3%
-0.1pp vs Dec. 19
-0.1pp vs. Dec-19
+2.3pp vs. Dec. 19
+1.7pp vs. Dec-19
Loans loss reserves:
€9.6bn
€19.5bn
The cost of risk is amplified by the anticipation of future risks
In accordance with the rule IFRS9, review of Bucket 1 and 2 provisioning in order to take into account the environment downturn, as well as the expected effect of public measures
Flat rate adjustments for the retail banking portfolios and for corporate portfolios and specific additions for some targeted sectors: tourism, automotive, aerospace, retail textile, energy, supply chain
Crédit Agricole S.A.
Crédit Agricole Group
Cost of risk on outstandings(2,3): 61bp
40bp
x2.6 Q1/Q1
x3.1 Q1/Q1
Including the full scale of provisions for performing loans due to COVID-19; Loans loss reserves, including collective provisions (2) Cost of risk on outstandings (in annualised basis points). Cost of risk on outstandings in basis points over a rolling four-quarter period at 42bp for CASA and 26bp for GCA;(3) Since Q1-19, loans outstanding included in credit risk indicators are only loans to customers, before impairment
COST OF CREDIT RISK
CRÉDIT AGRICOLE GROUP
Cost of risk up due to provisioning of performing loans,
CRÉDIT AGRICOLE S.A.
no significant change on Bucket 3
Cost of credit risk by bucket (in €m)
Crédit Agricole Group
930
Crédit Agricole S.A.
621
499
598
494
398
340
398
31
421
384
29
246
358
335
223
28
323
281
314
223
218
225
5
29
0
273
262
242
316
216
371
331
531
382
372
382
371
505
294
588
420
602
516
-64
0
-87
-30
-40
-59
-26
-7
-184
-33
B3 CoR*
B1&B2 CoR
Others
Total CoR
B3 CoR*
B1&B2 CoR
Others
Total CoR
Q1-18
Q2-18
Q3-18
Q4-18
Q1-19
Q2-19
Q3-19
Q4-19
Q1-20
Q1-18Q2-18Q3-18Q4-18Q1-19Q2-19Q3-19Q4-19Q1-20
621m€
X2.8 Q1/Q1
930m€
X3.3 Q1/Q1
cost of risk Q1-20
56% of the rise
cost of risk Q1-20
61% of the rise
on performing loans
on performing loans
Including non provisioning losses.
COST OF CREDIT RISKCRÉDIT AGRICOLE GROUP
Cost of risk up due to provisioning of performing loans
CRÉDIT AGRICOLE S.A.
Cost of credit risk by bucket and by business line (in €m) - Cost of credit risk/outstandings (in bp, annualised)
(*) Including non provisioned losses; Cost of credit risk/outstandings (in basis points over a rolling four-quarter period) at 15bp for the RBs; 22bp for LCL, 60bp for CA Italia, 145bp for CACF, 26bp for Fin. activities
APPENDICES
CRÉDIT AGRICOLE S.A.
A well-balanced corporate porfolio
Corporate EAD at 31/03/2020 per sector
Total EAD : 321 Bn€
NON BANKING FINANCIAL ACTIVITIES (34 Bn)
10.7%
OIL & GAS** (29 Bn)
8.9%
ENERGY (EXCL. OIL & GAS) (23 Bn)
7.3%
REAL ESTATE (22 Bn)
7.0%
AUTOMOTIVE (20 Bn)
6.2%
HEAVY INDUSTRY (19 Bn)
5.8%
AIR/SPACE (17 Bn)
5.4%
AGRICULTURE AND FOOD PROCESSING (15 Bn)
4.7%
OTHER (15 Bn)
4.7%
SHIPPING (14 Bn)
4.5%
RETAIL/ CONSUMER GOODS INDUSTRIES (14 Bn)
4.5%
TELECOM (12 Bn)
3.7%
OTHER TRANSPORT (12 Bn)
3.6%
MISCALLENEOUS 12 BN)
3.7%
INSURANCE (10 Bn)
3.2%
IT / TECHNOLOGY (10 Bn)
3.1%
BTP (10 Md)
3.0%
HEALTHCARE / PHARMACEUTICALS (9 Bn)
2.7%
OTHER INDUSTRIES (8 Bn)
2.4%
TOURISM / HOTELS / RESTAURANTS (8 Bn)
2.3%
MEDIA / PUBLISHING (3Bn)
0.8%
WOOD / PAPER / PACKAGING (3 Bn)
0.8%
UTILITIES (2 Bn)
0.7%
NON TRADING SERVICES / LOCAL AUTHORITIES…
0.2%
BANKS (0 Bn)
0.1%
0.0%
2.0%
4.0%
6.0%
8.0%
10.0%
12.0%
*internal rating ** including commodity traders *** CACIB perimeter
% of Corporate EAD
Africa
Others
1%
1%
America and
Asia
21%
Europe (Excl.
France
53%
France)
24%
73% of Corporate exposures are Investment Grade*
SME exposure stands at 21 Bn€ as of 31/03/2020
LBO exposure*** stands at €4Bn as of 31/12/2019
APPENDICES
Focus CACIB : Oil & Gas and Aeronautics
23.7 Bn€ EAD(1) on Oil & Gas excluding commodity traders as of February
Oil & Gas EAD excl. Commodity Traders : 23.7 Bn€*
2020
5%
Gas companies
Oil & Gas Services
Integrated Oil &
4.8 Bn € EAD on commodity traders as of February 2020
15%
Oil & Gas EAD excl Commodity Traders*
Watched list
Defaulted
3%
2%
EAD is gross of Export Credit Agency and Credit Risk Insurance covers : as of 29/02/2020, there were 3.8 Bn$ export credit agencies covers and 0.6Bn$ credit risk insurance covers on the Oil & Gas portfolio
71% of Oil & Gas EAD(1)(2) are Investment Grade(3)
75% of Oil & Gas gross exposure net of ECA are Investment Grade counterparties
Upstream
E&P
13%
Downstream &
Refining
Midstream
14%
(Pipeline, LNG,
Storage)
21%
State owned Oil &
Gas companies
32%
Sub-
investment
grade
24%
Invesment grade 71%
Diversified exposure in terms of operators, activity type, commitments and geographies
Oil & Gas gross exposure net of ECA by geography*
82% of Oil & Gas EAD(1)(2) in segments with limited sensitivity to oil prices
18% of EAD(1)(2) in Exploration & Production and Oil services segments, more directly sensitive to oil prices
First-rankingcollateral on the vast majority of counterparties in the Exploration & Production segment
14,8 Bn€ EAD(1) on Aeronautics as of February 2020
A portfolio, essentially secured and composed of major players, mainly focused on Manufacturers/ Suppliers and Air transportation. The share of asset based financing represents 43% of the exposure as of Feb2020
The portfolio is concentrated on Investment Grade clients (74% of the gross exposure net of ECA as of Feb. 2020) and secured by new generation of aircrafts with an average age of the fleet relatively young.
Following Sept-11, total losses recorded on aero amounted to 38 m€
Saudi Arabia
Africa
Other (Latam
2%
2%
FSU,…)
South Korea
5%
3%
India
4% Brazil
United States
5%
23%
France
5%
United
Gulf countries
Kingdom
5%
12%
Mexico
Other
Asia
5%
China 9%
Other Western
7%
Europe
Russia
6%
*CA CIB perimeter
7%
CA CIB perimeter . EAD (Exposure At Default) is a regulatory definition used in pillar 3. It corresponds to the exposure in the event of default after risk mitigation factors. It encompasses balance sheet assets plus a proportion of off-balance sheet commitments.. (2) excluding commodity traders (3) Internal rating equivalent.
FINANCIAL STRENGTH
CRÉDIT AGRICOLE S.A.
CET1 ratio at 11.4%, down due to the effect of the dismantling of 35% of the Switch (-0.4pp)
Change in CET1 ratio (bp)
12.1%
+7bp
+60bp
-19bp
-33bp
11.8%
-41bp
-6bp
-44bp
11.4%
3.4pp
8.7%
SREP at
3.5pp
31/12/2019
SREP at
7.9%
02/04/2020(1)
December 19 2019 dividend Regulation
Retained
OCI
RWA change
Others
March 20
Switch
March 20
impacts
earnings
reserves
before
unwind.
Switch unwind.
Change in requirements
SREP at 31/12/2019
8.7%
Art. 104a application
-0.66pp
Countercyclical buffers easing
-0.15pp
SREP at 02/04/2020(1)
7.9%
CET1 ratio: 11.4%, notably impacted by negative market valuations and by drawdown on credit facilities
Exceptional impacts over the quarter:allocation of the 2019 dividend to reserves following requests from the ECB (+60bp),and regulatory impacts on securitisations(-19bp)
Retained net income: +7bp, including a dividend per share provision of €0.08 in Q1-20(-7bp)
OCI reserves on securities portfolios:-33bprelated to negative market effects (fall in equity indexes-14bpand rise in credit spreads-19bp);outstanding stock at 31/03/2020: 20bp
Change in RWA: -41bp, primarily in the Large Customers business line (26bp)
Dismantling of 35% of the Switch mechanism(-44bp),accounting for more than half of the decline observed in the quarter
Ratio well above regulatory requirements
Article 104a: possibility granted by the regulator to fulfil P2R with 75% Tier 1 capital and a minimum 56.25% CET1 vs 100% previously
Counter-cyclicalbuffer: easing of countercyclical buffers by several national regulators (for France, as from 02/04/2020)
Before any impact of announced measures by the European Commission on 28/04/20
Phased-inTier 1 ratio: 12.9%; phased-in total ratio: 16.7%
Phased-inleverage ratio: 3.9% at end March 20 vs. 4.2% at end-Dec. 19
Intra-quarteraverage phased-in leverage ratio(2): 3.7% in Q1-20
(1) Including the removal of France's counter-cyclical buffer, as from 02/04/2020
(2)Intra-quarter leverage refers to the average of the end of month exposures for the first two months of said quarter
Including the removal of France's countercyclical buffer as from 02/04/2020;(2)The intra-quarter leverage refers to the average of the end-of-month exposures of the first two months of said quarter
Change in requirements
SREP at 31/12/2019
9.7%
Art. 104a application
-0.66pp
Countercyclical buffers easing
-0.18pp
SREP at 02/04/2020(1)
8.9%
Ratio well above regulatory requirements*
Distance to the SREP: 6.6pp, up +0.4pp vs. 31/12/2019
Before any impact of measures announced by the European Commission on 28/04/20
TLAC ratio: 22.6% of risk-weighted assets and 7.3% of leverage exposure, excluding eligible senior preferred debt
Ratio higher than regulatory requirements(3) by 3.1pp in risk-weighted assets and 1.3pp in leverage, excluding eligible senior preferred debt
MREL ratio: approximately 32% of risk-weighted assets and 22.6% excluding eligible senior preferred debt, i.e. 8.1% of TLOF
Objective to achieve a subordinated MREL ratio (excluding eligible senior preferred debt) of 24-25% of risk-weighted assets by the end of 2022
At 31/03: ratio > 8% of TLOF
(3)The Crédit Agricole Group must meet the following TLAC requirements at all times: 16% of the RWA plus the total buffer requirement according to CRDV (including 2.5% for capital conservation buffer, 1% for systemic risk buffer and 0.02% for countercyclical buffer at 2 April 2020); and 6% of leverage exposure
FINANCIAL STRENGTH
CRÉDIT AGRICOLE S.A.
RWA increase: good activity level and support of
CRÉDIT AGRICOLE GROUP
customers impacted by the crisis
Change in Crédit Agricole S.A. risk weighted assets (€bn)
Change in Crédit Agricole Group risk-weighted assets (€bn)
+3.7%
348
+2.2%
324
+ 11.2
336
+ 11.9
559
+ 5.5
+ 11.7
572
+ 5.5
12
12
12 Market risk
12
12
Market risk
-4.8
56
-4.7
34
34
34
56
Operational
Operational
risk
risk
278
289
301
491
503
Credit risk
Credit risk
Dec. 19
Regulation impacts
Business lines growth Insurance Equity stake
Mar. 20
Dec. 19
Regulation
Business lines
Insurance Equity March 20 before Switch unwinding
Mar. 20
(incl. forex)
impacts
growth (incl. forex)
stake
Switch unwind.
Moderate increase in risk-weighted assets
Significant increase in risk-weighted assets over the
quarter, driven by the Large Customers business line
Exceptional impacts over the quarter: regulatory impacts on
Exceptional impacts over the quarter: regulatory impacts on
securitisations at CACIB (+€5.5bn)
Increase in risk-weighted assets in the Large Customers business
securitisations at CACIB (+€5.5bn)
line: +€7.5bn
Growth in business lines driven primarily by the Large Customers
Modest growth in risk-weighted assets in Retail banking:
business line, incl. +€6.4bn at CACIB (impact of credit line drawdowns for
€2.0bn, including €1.2bn in the Regional Banks in line with the level of
+€2.1bn, downgraded ratings for +€0.4bn and market effect for +€4.4bn) and
activity at the beginning of the quarter
+€1.0bn at CACEIS (increase in liquidity portfolio investments)
Decline in the equity-accounted value of the contribution of insurance due to market variations
Dismantling of 35% of the Switch mechanism(+€11.9bn)
FINANCIAL STRENGTH
CRÉDIT AGRICOLE GROUP
Dynamic management of reserves in order to accommodate client requests and maintain LCR ratios
Liquidity reserves (€bn)
Eligible claims to Central Banks after haircut (immediate access) (1)
Self-securitisations eligible to Central Banks (1) Othernon-HQLAsecurities (2)
Drawdown on credit facilities (CACIB: ~€9bn at 31/03/20) and set up of
new facilities (CACIB: ~€2bn at 31/03/20)
Decrease in CD outstandings and shortening of term deposits
Simultaneously, increase in deposits (CACIB: high conversion of drawdowns into deposits) and in current accounts balances
as a result, limited cash impact but liquidity shortening
LCR: management actions taken to maintain ratios at very comfortable levels
Use of central bank facilities : €38bn in ST drawings + increase of €15bn in
TLTRO at 31/03/20
Collateral: management actions taken to increase liquidity
reserves
Pre-positioned reserves up, on top of €53bn drawings at Central Banks
€76bn of assets eligible to Central Banks, providing access to LCR
compliant resources
Asset encumbrance ratio increased from 17.5% at 31/12/19 but remaining
(1)
Providing access to LCR compliant resources
31/12/2019
31/03/2020
(2)
Available market securities, at market value and after haircut
low compared to the European average of 28%
Liquidity reserves up to €338bn, + €40bn
Quarterly LCR sharply up at 142.03% for Credit Agricole Group and 146,93% for Credit Agricole S.A.
Stable Resources Position up at €132bn from €126bn
Crédit Agricole Crédit Agricole
S.A.Group
CONCLUSION
CRÉDIT AGRICOLE GROUP
An up and running Group with structural strengths enabling it to
CRÉDIT AGRICOLE S.A.
support clients through the crisis
A balanced and
diversified
business model
Operating efficiency
Conservative
risk management
Strong Group
capital
Strong liquidity
position
A universal customer-focused banking model based on excellence in customer relationship
A broad array of specialised and profitable businesses (CASA underlying ROTE 11.9% end 2019)
Revenues balanced across business lines and geographically diversified (31%of CASA's revenues in 2019 generated outside France/Italy)
Actions in terms of operating efficiency taken between 2015 and 2019:7.6pp improvement in CASA cost to income ratio over this period
Underlying cost to income ratio excluding SRF at a low level: 62.2% in Q1 2020 for CASA, improved vs Q1 2019
Low cost of risk in 2019 enabling to fully implement the public measures to support customers :32bp(1)CASA,20bp(1)
CAG in Q4-19
A highly diversified credit portfolio across sectors: no corporate sector accounts for more than 4% of total CASA exposures Low exposure to market activities. Regulatory VaR (60 days average) of CASA €11m in Q1-20
High solvency of the Crédit Agricole Group
Current ratio
11.4%
15.5%
Capital stronger than during previous crises
Common Equity Tier 1 Mar-20
12.9%
16.3%
Tier 1 (phased-in)Mar-20
Sovereign debt crisis
11.2%
11.9%
Tier 1 Dec-2011
Large eligible claim book and low asset encumbrance ratio (17.5% at
Financial crisis
9.1%
9.4%
end 2019 versus European average of 28%)
Tier 1 Dec-2008
€338bn in liquidity reserves at 31/03/20, an increase by €40bn from 31/12/19
Stable resources position: €132bn
(1) Cost of risk on outstandings (in basis points over a rolling four-quarter period)
CONCLUSION
CRÉDIT AGRICOLE GROUP
Voluntarily supporting the public authorities' strategy in the face of the crisis, consistent with our Raison d'être, to help our clients get through the crisis (1/2)
fully
operational
bank
88%(1) of Regional Bank branches are operational, and 93%(1) of LCL branches
7.7 million unique monthly users of apps in France and ItalyinQ1-20(+20% vsQ1-19)
Acceleration of technological innovations in the face of the crisis(electronic signature of thestate-guaranteedloan, remote management of claims and damages)
Large-scaleroll-outof remote working (>50,000 simultaneous connections) with maximum security
All bank and
insurance
services available
bank
consistent
with its societal
commitments
Crédit Agricole Group, 8 April: establishment of a €20m solidarity fund for the elderly and caregivers(2)
Insurance, 23 March: €39.2m paid into the solidarity fund set up by French government authorities for small businesses and independent workers in sectors particularly hard hit by the crisis; Crédit du Maroc, 24 March: €8m contribution to the national COVID-19 solidarity fund; Crédit Agricole Group in Italy, 31 March: €2m donation to the Italian Red Cross and Italian hospitals.
Donations of medical equipment, support for healthcare workers, vulnerable populations and research, creation of "Loop" and "J'Aime Mon Territoire" platforms.
9 out of 10 branches(1) reachable
€70m in donations via
solidarity funds
Branches open and/or advisers contactable remotely
Contribution of Crédit Agricole Group executives via 50% of their variable compensation
CONCLUSION
CRÉDIT AGRICOLE GROUP
Voluntarily supporting the public authorities' strategy in the face of the crisis, consistent with our Raison d'être, to help our clients get through the crisis (2/2)
bank
mobilised to
support its customers
Corporates in
France
Professionals,
farmers and
very small
businesses
Individual customers
6 March:six-monthmoratorium for business loans
Revenues: all accrued interest maintained and interim interest recorded
Cost of risk: no automatic requalification of debtor at set-up(1)
RWA: uncalled loan repayments are deferred, RWA impact insignificant
25 March:State-guaranteedloan (limited to 25% of revenues)
Revenues: interest spread over the term of the loan
Cost of risk: no automatic requalification of debtor at set-up(1)
RWA: percentage guaranteed by the State, between 70% and 90%, has a 0% RWA weight
Insurance, 22 April: €210m cooperative support mechanism, calculated on a flat-rate basis for policyholders of a professional multi-risk insurance, with business interruption
CA Italia, 21 April: €6bn dedicated to supporting corporates, including €4bn in loans (max €25k) and €2bn in liquidity provisions.
Leasing: postponement for a period of 6 months of 50,000 installments in France for equipment leasing (i.e. €500m) and 2,000 for property leasing (i.e. €150m)
Moratoria: Italy since 21 April, €4bn moratorium on individual and small business loans for six months, renewable; France included in mortgage agreements (188 600 contracts/€500m);
CACF: loan maturities deferred as of 31 March: €29m (individuals) and €837m (businesses)
default/forbearance or a change in the original Bucket may be applied, pursuant to Group rules
Number of requests
335,000 Moratoria
granted (29/04) €3.4bn uncalled maturities
State-guaranteed
loan (30/04)
126,000 requests
€19.5bn
88.5% pro/farmers(2)
11.5% corporates(2)
€10bn aid
program in Italy
ROADSHOW FAQ TO DATE (1/2)
CRÉDIT AGRICOLE GROUP
CRÉDIT AGRICOLE S.A.
How does Covid-19 impact your revenues?
Significant impact since mid-march on commercial production (consumer loans, home loans,
equipment loans), mitigated by the strong growth in SGL; impact on balance sheet and thus NII uncertain.
Mixed impact on commissions: transaction fees up, negative impact of the strong slowdown in payment and insurance activity.
Strong market impact in Q1, potentially reversible(210 M€ net impact on CASA revenues), via assets
valued at fair value in insurance and AM
Will you reduce costs this year?
Good cost control to date, potential to continue digitalisation, cost-income targets set by business line
Significant additional contribution to SRF in Q2 in connection with latest SRB announcements,
penalizing further French banks.
How do you see cost of risk going forward?
Low NPL ratio (3.1% CASA, 2.4% CAG); Strong coverage ratio (72.4% CASA,84.3% CAG)
Bucket 3: increase limited by strong political support
Buckets 1 and 2: regular reassessment of economic scenarios and thus quarterly B1/B2 outstandings
Good capacity of CASA to absorb the same level of quarterly cost of risk as that of Q1-20 in
coming quarters
ROADSHOW FAQ TO DATE (2/2)
CRÉDIT AGRICOLE GROUP
Will you review your CET1 Target?
CRÉDIT AGRICOLE S.A.
Structure of the Group:
High solvency for CAG : 15.5% in Q1 2020, distance to SREP 6.6 pp;
CASA, non systemic, benefits from CAG support. Solvency managed with a lower 11% target : 11.4% in Q1 2020, including the accrual of a dividend corresponding to a 50% pay-out policy, distance to SREP 3.5 pp.
Regulatory requirements down(from 9.7% to 8.9% for CASA)
Many moving pieces going forward:
RWAs should increase in next quarters: downgrading of counterparts, one-off effect in Q2-20 of a 2- month delay in the entry into force of the 70%-90%State-guarantee for loans granted in May and June
Possible increase in the equity accounted value of insurance contributionif credit spreads
improve : negative impact on RWA, positive impact on CET1 via OCI reserves (20 bp of stock in CET1 ratio in Q1-20)
Positive impact of EU commission legislative proposals under review (IFRS9, SME, IT)
Capital is not a constraint for CASA, target can be maintained even with a provisioning remaining at the
same level for the full year 2020.
Our Group Project: three pillars
OUR GROUP PROJECT
Customer Project
EXCELLENCE IN CUSTOMER RELATIONS
All business lines committed to customer satisfaction and to a zero-defect culture
An outstanding online customer experience and a best- in-class digital bank
Innovative banking and extra-banking services
#1
in customer satisfaction (NPS1)
Societal Project
COMMITMENT TO SOCIETY
Offers available for all customers (EKO, LCL Essentiel) and a commitment to maintain local societal ties
CA Group climate strategy in line with the Paris Agreement, with certified implementation
Human-centric Project
EMPOWERED TEAMS FOR CUSTOMERS
Always offer customers a direct access to empowered relationship managers
Transform management and organisation to support this Human-centric Project
#1
best company to work for in the French
financial services sector
#1
European leader in responsible investment
(1) Net Promoter Score
REVENUES
CRÉDIT AGRICOLE S.A.
Revenues up +4.8% Q1/Q1
Q1/Q1 change in underlying revenues(1), by business line
+4.8%
4,855
4,903
5,137
5,200
+13
+118
+287
+63
(48)
(149)
(34)
-1.0%
for the business
lines
Q1-19
Specific
Q1-19
Asset
Retail
SFS
Large
Corporate
Q1-20
Specific
Q1-20
stated
items (1)
underlying
gathering
banking
customers
centre
underlying
items (1)
stated
Revenues driven by RB and LC, significant market effect for AG
AG: resilient activity and limited outflows for Amundi; unfavourable market effect for CAA (impact of the fair value through profit and loss, and of regulatory technical provisions)
RB: sustained growth in loans and savings for the quarter, good level of commission income, notably related to transaction fees
SFS: revenues penalised by the slowdown in revolving credit for consumer finance and in factoring activities; upturn in activity in China for GAC in March, equity accounted.
LC: good business momentum in capital markets in a context of high volatility, offsetting the slowdown in financing activities; favourable scope effect for Asset Servicing, despite an unfavourable market effect
CC: further improvement of the structural revenue, and positive effect this quarter of the intragroup transactions
AG: Asset Gathering, including Insurance; RB: Retail banking;
(1) Underlying: details of specific items on slide 42
SFS: Specialised financial services; LC: Large customers; CC: Corporate Centre
EXPENSES
CRÉDIT AGRICOLE S.A.
Excluding IFRIC 21 impact, expenses up +2.5%
Q1/Q1 change in underlying costs(1), by business line
3,436
+2.9%
3,615
-
+11
3,194
+360
+60
3,104
+15
+61
+332
+10
(7)
+2.7%
for the business
lines
Q1-19
Specific (1) SRF
Q1-19
Asset
Retail
SFS
Large
Corporate
Q1-20
SRF
Specific
Q1-20
stated
items
underlying
gathering
banking
customers
centre
underlying
items (1)
stated
(1) Underlying cost/income ratio excl. SRF
Cost/income ratio(1) improved 1.1pp Q1/Q1 to 62.2%
AG: good cost control in asset management, insurance expenses unchanged, excluding taxes
RB: positive jaws effect for LCL and CA Italia; improved cost/income ratio for LCL (-2.4pp Q1/Q1) and CA Italia (-0.1pp) due to good cost control
SFS: moderate increase in expenses related primarily to a tax effect in consumer finance
LC: positive jaws effect (+1.9pp) and improved cost/income ratio in CIB (-1.0pp Q1/Q1); scope effect for Asset Servicing
IFRIC21 expenses: €535m, +9.4% Q1/Q1 (vs €489m in Q1-19)
Not recorded on a straight-line basis: affecting only Q1
Increase in the contribution toSRF: +8.6%/+€28m Q1/Q1 (after a +13.9%/+€41m increase last year)
Increase in other IFRIC21 expenses: +11% Q1/Q1 to €175m
AG: Asset Gathering, including Insurance; RB: Retail banking;
SFS: Specialised financial services; LC: Large customers; CC: Corporate Centre
30l DEUTSCHE BANK CONFERENCE - MAY 2020
NET INCOME
CRÉDIT AGRICOLE S.A.
Net income down -18.1% Q1/Q1
Q1/Q1 change in underlying net income(1), by business line
-18.1%
763
796
(33)
(96)
+106
652
638
(44)
(85)
(14)
(24)
-23.1%
for the business lines
Q1-19
Specific
Q1-19
Asset
Retail
SFS
Large
Corporate
Q1-20
Specific
Q1-20
stated
items
(1) underlying
gathering
banking
customers
centre
underlying
items (1)
stated
Net income down (-23.1%) for the business lines, due to the increase in the cost of risk
AG: declining net income in Insurance and Asset management mainly as a result of a market effect on insurance revenues
RB: gross operating income up at LCL (+9.4%) due to strong fee and commission income and to operational efficiency efforts
SFS: revenues down in relation to a slowdown of activity
LC: strong revenue growth driven by the business momentum in capital markets and the scope effects in Asset Servicing; good level of operational efficiency with sharply rising gross operating income (+11.7%)
Rise in the Corporate centre net income (improvement of the negative contribution by +€106m): positive effect this quarter of the intragroup transactions in a volatile market environment
AG: Asset Gathering, including Insurance; RB: Retail banking;
(1) Underlying: details of specific items on slide 42
SFS: Specialised financial services; LC: Large customers; CC: Corporate Centre
ACTIVITY AND RESULTS
CRÉDIT AGRICOLE S.A.
Asset Gathering and Insurance
Assets under management(1) (€bn)
Contribution to net income of Crédit Agricole S.A.
€m
Q1-20
Q1-19
∆ Q1/Q1
underlying
underlying
underlying
Insurance
204
284
(28.3%)
Asset management
127
154
(17.6%)
Wealth management
25
14
+81.9%
Net income Group Share
356
453
(21.3%)
* Including advised and distributed assets
Business remained strong with AuM up +2.7%
Net income(1) down, impacted by market valuations at 31 March
March/March
Insurance: net income down Q1/Q1 due to the impact on revenues of the
Asset management: activity still dynamic, despite the crisis, thanks to
valuation of assets at fair value through profit and loss
a diversified customer/geography mix
Asset management: results impacted notably by the market downturn in
Insurance: high net UL contract inflows (+39.8% to €1.7bn) in an
March
unfavourable market environment
Wealth management: strong increase of +81.9% Q1/Q1, despite the crisis,
Wealth management(1): positive net inflows but assets down, due to a
due to an increase in revenues (driven by transaction revenues, due to high
negative market impact
volatility), costs under control and low income tax (related to the improved
Swiss rate)
(1) Scope: Indosuez Wealth Management Group and LCL Private Banking
ACTIVITY AND RESULTS
Insurance
CRÉDIT AGRICOLE S.A.
Activity indicators
Contribution to Crédit Agricole S.A. P&L
Protection of assets and individuals
Savings/Retirement
Q1-20
Q1-19
∆ Q1/Q1
Premium income (€bn)
Net inflows (€bn)
€m
underlying
underlying
underlying
+7.3% Q1/Q1
+3.3
+2.8
2.76
2.96
+2.4
Revenues
511
629
(18.7%)
+1.5
Operating expenses
(247)
(232)
+6.5%
1.97
+1.2
1.86
1.91
1.87
+0.8
o/w tax expenses*
(90)
(76)
+18.4%
1.74
+1.3
o/w general expenditure*
(157)
(156)
+0.5%
0.97
0.88
0.89
+1.0
+1.6
+1.8
+1.1
+1.7
Gross operating income
263
396
(33.5%)
1.01
0.99
0.98
1.02
1.09
+1.0
Tax
(52)
(112)
(53.4%)
(0.0)
Net income
205
285
(28.3%)
Q1-19
Q2-19
Q3-19
Q4-19
Q1-20
Q1-19
Q2-19Q3-19
Q4-19Q1-20
(1.0)
Net income Group Share
204
284
(28.3%)
Death & disability / Creditor / Group
Property & Casualty
In Euros Unit-linked
Cost/Income ratio (%)
48.4%
37.0%
+11.5 pp
Savings / retirement: strong pick-up of UL contract net inflows
*management data
Revenues significantly impacted by the crisis
High net inflows, driven by UL contracts +39.8%, Q1/Q1 to €1.7bn
Revenues: impacted by adverse market effects (€246m fair value through profit or loss
AuM(1): €299bn (+2.2% March/March), UL contract rate down to 21.4%, due to the
impact on results and €60m related to regulatory technical reserves for UL contracts),
effect of market valuation
partly offset by the increase of the financial margin levy; impact of the unwinding, on
Property and casualty: continued growth momentum
2 March, of 35% of the Switch: +€8m
Premiums: +7.0% Q1/Q1, including +7.2% in France
Combined ratio(3)P&C: still well controlled at 95.0% in Q1-20
Contract portfolio: 14.2 million contracts, +120K in Q1, i.e. +4.2% year-on-year
Expenses(4): unchanged Q1/Q1 excl. tax effect
Equipment rate(2): 41.0% for customers of Regional Banks (+1.4pp year-on-year),
25.2% for LCL customers (+0.8pp) and 15.7% for customers in Italy (+1.6pp)
Solvency(5): 234%, well above the upper limit of our target
range 160%-200%
Personal insurance: premiums +7.8% Q1/Q1
Savings/retirement/death & disability assets under management.
Percentage of customers having at least one contract in automotive, multi-risk household, healthcare, legal or accident insurance.
.
Ratio of (claims + operating expenses + commissions) to premium income, net of reinsurance, Pacifica scope
Underlying: excluding specific items that include the contribution of €38m to Fonds de solidarité de l'Etat (State solidarity fund) (self-employed and very small businesses): (-€38m in expenses, -€38m in net income) vs 0 in Q1-19 - see slide 42(5) Solvency ratio including PPE.
ACTIVITY AND RESULTS
Asset management - Amundi
Assets under management(1) (€bn)
1,476
1,653
+ 2.4
+ 9.7
1 527
- 15.3
- 122.7
465
448
435
522
Net inflows
463
-€3.2bn
486
105
111
100
128
111
123
194
174
181
234
232
147
Mar.19
Dec. 19
Retail ex. JVs
JVs
Institutionals
Market/Forex
Mar. 20
effect
JVs Third-party distributors International networks French networks Institutionals and Corporates CA & SG insurers
CRÉDIT AGRICOLE S.A.
Contribution to Crédit Agricole S.A. P&L
€m
Q1-20
Q1-19
∆ Q1/Q1
underlying
underlying
underlying
Revenues
594
638
(7.0%)
Operating expenses excl.SRF
(334)
(341)
(1.9%)
SRF
(4)
(2)
x 2.2
Gross operating income
256
296
(13.5%)
Cost of risk
(13)
5
n.m.
Equity-accounted entities
14
13
+9.1%
Tax
(69)
(86)
(20.4%)
Net income
188
227
(17.3%)
Non controlling interests
(61)
(73)
(16.7%)
Net income Group Share
127
154
(17.6%)
Cost/Income ratio excl.SRF (%)
56.3%
53.4%
+2.9 pp
High level of AuM: €1,527bn, up (+3.5%) year-on-year,
Net income remains high
penalised this quarter by the market effect
Revenues: net management revenues up +5.1% Q1/Q1, driven by higher
Retail net MLT inflows(ex. JV) : +€2.4bn, only slightly affected by the crisis,
management fees (+1.7% Q1/Q1) and a doubling of performance fees;
thanks to a good start to the year, driven by UL contracts and discretionary
financial results affected by the market downturn in March (investment
portfolio MTM and seed money)
portfolio management
Expenses: still under control (-1.9%) due to the synergies related to
Institutional & Corporates: net outflows (-€15.3bn) related to outflows in
Pioneer, and to the adjustment of variable compensation; C/I ratio at
cash products and customer de-risking
53.4% (+2.2pp Q1/Q1)
JVs inflows: +€9.7bn, with a positive contribution from all entities
Equity-accountedentities: contribution up (+9.1% Q1/Q1) due to the
good performance of all the Asian JVs
ACTIVITY AND RESULTS
French retail banking - LCL
CRÉDIT AGRICOLE S.A.
Activity indicators (€bn)
Customer savings
Loans outstanding
+3.6%
195.5
199.5
202.9
206.4
202.6
+7.8%
80.3
81.4
81.8
82.4
77.8
122.0
124.6
127.8
129.8
131.5
15.8
14.2
14.6
15.0
15.4
23.5
24.1
24.5
23.9
24.5
7.4
7.6
7.8
8.1
7.7
115.2
118.1
121.2
124.0
124.8
76.9
78.3
80.4
82.4
83.4
Mar. 19
June 19
Sept. 19
Dec. 19
Mar. 20
Mar. 19
June 19
Sept. 19
Dec. 19
Mar. 20
On-B/S
Off-B/S
Home loan
Consumer credit Corporate Professionals
Contribution to Crédit Agricole S.A. P&L
€m
Q1-20
Q1-19
∆ Q1/Q1
underlying
underlying
underlying
Revenues
889
869
+2.2%
Operating expenses excl.SRF
(585)
(593)
(1.4%)
SRF
(35)
(30)
+13.9%
Gross operating income
269
246
+9.4%
Cost of risk
(101)
(44)
x 2.3
Net income on other assets
0
1
(76.3%)
Income before tax
168
202
(16.7%)
Tax
(60)
(72)
(16.7%)
Net income
108
130
(16.8%)
Net income Group Share
103
124
(16.8%)
Cost/Income ratio excl.SRF (%)
65.8%
68.2%
-2.4 pp
Slowdown in new loans and off-balance sheet savings, but sustained deposit taking and loans outstanding
Loans: increase in loans outstanding: home loans (+8.5%, Mar./Mar.), corporate and professionals (+7.1%, Mar./Mar.), but new loans down over the quarter (-5.8%, Q1 / Q1)
Customer savings: on-balance sheet savings up (+8.3%, Mar./Mar.) driven by demand deposits (+15.1%, Mar./Mar.) and passbooks (+4.4%) due to the increase in individual savings; off-balance sheet savings down (-3.1%, Mar./Mar.) driven by the market effect on securities and UCITS (-13.9%)
Continued momentum in customer capture
Customers capture of+86,000 customers in 2020; Customer base growth: +12,000 new customers in 2020
Gross operating income up due to continued operating efficiency. Significant increase in provisions in relation to COVID-19
Revenues driven by fees and commissions(+6.3%, Q1/Q1) thanks to buoyant activity on securities; net interest income slightly down Q1/Q1(-1.3%)
Decrease in expenses (-1.4%, Q1/Q1), generating a positive jaws effect and a C/I ratio improved by 2.4pp Q1/Q1
Increasein the cost of risk, including €40m in Bucket 1 and 2 provisioning; cost of risk on outstandings at 31 bp; NPL ratio at 1.7% and coverage ratio at 79.7% at end-March 2020
Underlying: specific items include provisions on Home purchase savings plans (revenues) of -€11m in Q1-20 vs -€8m in Q1-19 - see slide 42. 1Annualised cost of risk on outstanding
ACTIVITY AND RESULTS
International retail banking - Italy
Activity indicators (€bn)
Customer savings
Loans outstanding
+3.3%
74.3
75.7
76.7
77.9
76.8
34.5
35.2
35.8
36.7
34.9
39.8
40.6
40.9
41.2
41.8
Mar. 19
June 19
Sept. 19
Dec. 19
Mar. 20
On-balance sheet
Off-balance sheet*
* Excluding assets under custody
CRÉDIT AGRICOLE S.A.
Contribution to Crédit Agricole S.A. P&L
€m
Q1-20
Q1-19
∆ Q1/Q1
underlying
underlying
underlying
Revenues
444
452
(1.8%)
Operating expenses excl.SRF
(279)
(284)
(1.9%)
SRF
(16)
(15)
+4.6%
Gross operating income
150
153
(2.2%)
Cost of risk
(82)
(67)
+23.5%
Income before tax
68
86
(20.6%)
Tax
(21)
(28)
(24.4%)
Net income
48
59
(18.8%)
Non controlling interests
(13)
(16)
(17.4%)
Net income Group Share
34
43
(19.4%)
Cost/Income ratio excl.SRF (%)
62.7%
62.8%
-0.1 pp
The crisis interrupted the commercial momentum of the beginning of the year
Customer savings: increase in on-balance sheet savings (+5.2% Mar./Mar.), notably for corporates, and off-balance sheet savings (+1.2% Mar./Mar.) despite the unfavourable market effect
Loans: stable new home loans production (-0.8% in outstanding Q1/Q1) due to the good start of year 2020; sustained growth in loan outstandings to individuals (+4.9% outstandings March/March) and to corporates and SMEs (+4.3% Mar./Mar.), outperforming the market (+1.4%(1))
First issuance of covered bonds in the Italian market in 2020 for €1.25bn
(1)Source Abi, March 2020 ; (2) Annualised cost of risk on outstanding
Underlying: no specific item
Resilient operating income
Revenues down: decrease in net interest income (-4%) due to loans renegotiations and rates decline; stable commissions with a positive contribution of those on assets under management (+10%) offsetting the banking fees which largely decreased in March
Expenses under control Q1/Q1, C/I ratio unchanged at 62.7% in Q1-20
Cost of risk: €24m in provisions allocated to Buckets 1-2 essentially for COVID-19; Cost of risk on outstandings at 74bp(2); NPL ratio at 7.6% (-70bp Mar./Mar.) and coverage ratio stable at 60.1%
Group results in Italy: €109m, down -35% due to the increase in the cost of risk
ACTIVITY AND RESULTS
International retail banking - excl. Italy
Activity indicators (€bn)
Customer savings
Loans outstanding
+7.3%
+3.9%
14.8
15.0
14.3
14.6
11.8
11.9
13.6
11.5
2.2
11.5
2.1
2.1
2.1
11.0
1.8
11.8
12.2
12.7
12.8
12.5
Mar. 19
June 19
Sept. 19
Dec. 19 Mar. 20
Mar. 19 June 19 Sept. 19
Dec. 19 Mar. 20
On-balance sheet
Off-balance sheet*
Excluding assets under custody
The impact of COVID-19 on the activity remains limited over the quarter
On balance sheet customer savings(1)(+6% Mar./Mar.) driven by Poland (+5%), Morocco (+5%), Ukraine (+25%);
Loans(1): increase in outstanding in Egypt (+10%), Ukraine (+4%), Morocco (+4%), Poland (+3%),
Net deposit surplus of +€1.7bn as at 31/03/2020
variation excluding exchange rate impact
Underlying: the specific items include the donation to Morocco's government in relation to COVID-19, impact on expenses -€8m, impact on net income -€4m - see slide 42
CRÉDIT AGRICOLE S.A.
Contribution to Crédit Agricole S.A. P&L
€m
Q1-20
Q1-19
∆ Q1/Q1
underlying
underlying
underlying
Revenues
226
224
+0.8%
Operating expenses
(143)
(136)
+5.0%
Gross operating income
83
88
(5.6%)
Cost of risk
(33)
(22)
+51.3%
Net income on other assets
(0)
0
n.m.
Income before tax
50
66
(24.5%)
Tax
(19)
(17)
+14.2%
Net income
31
50
(38.1%)
Non controlling interests
(9)
(13)
(28.4%)
Net income Group Share
21
37
(41.6%)
Cost/Income ratio excl.SRF (%)
63.2%
60.7%
+2.5 pp
Net income down, conservative management of risk
Additional provisions allocated this quarter, bringing the cost of risk to €33m (+51% Q1/Q1)
CA Egypt(1): gross operating income down -19% Q1/Q1 with revenues hit by the decrease in rates and Trade Finance revenues; low NPL ratio at 2.7%, high coverage ratio at 154%
CA Poland(1): revenues unchanged (-1%) supported by fee and commission income, but gross operating income (-14%) hit by the increase in expenses (regulatory tax, IT and fixed asset amortisation)
CA Ukraine(1): revenues unchanged, cost of risk is null , improved NPL ratio (3.8%, -290bp Q1/Q1)
Crédit du Maroc(1): revenues up +4%, coverage ratio high at 93%
ACTIVITY AND RESULTS
CRÉDIT AGRICOLE S.A.
Specialised financial services
CACF - Consumer finance
Gross managed loans (€bn)
+2.1%
89.5
90.5
90.6
92.0
91.4
3.7
3.7
3.8
3.8
3.7
18.8
19.3
19.5
20.1
20.1
33.2
33.3
32.9
33.2
32.8
33.7
34.2
34.4
34.8
34.8
Mar. 19
Jun. 19
Sept. 19
Dec. 19
Mar. 20*
Consolidated loan book
Car finance partnerships
Crédit Agricole Group
Other
CAL&F - Leasing
Gross consolidated loans (€bn)
+2.6%
14.7
14.8
14.7
15.1
15.1
2.7
2.8
2.8
2.9
2.8
11.9
11.9
11.9
12.1
12.3
Mar. 19
Jun. 19
Sept. 19
Dec. 19
Mar. 20
Leasing France
Leasing international
Contribution to Crédit Agricole S.A. P&L
€m
Q1-20
Q1-19
∆ Q1/Q1
underlying
underlying
underlying
Revenues
647
681
(5.0%)
o/w CACF
518
541
(4.2%)
o/w CAL&F
129
140
(8.0%)
Operating expenses excl.SRF
(352)
(342)
+2.9%
SRF
(20)
(18)
+7.9%
Gross operating income
275
320
(14.1%)
Cost of risk
(190)
(107)
+76.9%
Equity-accounted entities
72
78
(8.1%)
Income before tax
157
291
(45.9%)
Tax
(29)
(64)
(54.6%)
Net income
128
227
(43.5%)
35.5% in France, 30.3% in Italy and 34.2% in other countries
CA Consumer Finance: increase in managed loans but decrease in new loan production due to the crisis
Decrease in production (-13%) with solid resistance from the contribution of the Regional Banks and LCL (-4.4% and +0.8% respectively):
France/Italy: down -10% and -12% respectively
GAC-Sofinco:upturn in activity in March (16.8k policies vs 3.2k in February)
Increase in managed loans over one year (+2.1%)
CAL&F: increase in leasing and factoring production (+9.2% and +56.2% respectively)
Net income Group Share
109
194
(44.0%)
o/w CACF
97
162
(40.2%)
o/w CAL&F
12
32
(62.6%)
Cost/Income ratio excl.SRF (%)
54.4%
50.2%
+4.2 pp
Increase in cost of risk related to the performing loans provisioning (Buckets 1 & 2 provisions for CA-CF: +€37m)
CA Consumer Finance (net income(1): -40.2%):revenues down(-4.2%)in a context of a slowdown in revolving loan business and an increase in acquisition costs related to partnership development; increase in cost of risk (+70.3% - Buckets 1 & 2 provisions: +€37m)
CAL&F (net income(1):-62.6%): increase in cost of risk (x2.3)
Underlying = stated
ACTIVITY AND RESULTS
Large customers
CRÉDIT AGRICOLE S.A.
Underlying revenues of Large Customers (€bn)
5,366
+7.8%
5,786
+8.6%
1,504
1,479
1,423
1,484
1,401
1,366
219
1,318
233
281
Asset servicing
1,178
218
226
260
107
219
88
59
58
70
68
Investment banking
50
230
Mkts
506
58
479
398
472
473
505
544
Capital markets
313
Structured finance*
329
281
259
302
346
298
277
286
Fin
Commercial banking & other*
343
370
319
315
334
334
312
313
Q2-18
Q3-18
Q4-18
Q1-19
Q2-19
Q3-19
Q4-19
Q1-20
Solid activity for the entire business line
Corporate and Investment Banking: commercial momentum across all Capital markets and Investment banking activities under volatile market conditions (+13.7% Q1/Q1); revenues from Financing activities down slightly due to a slowdown in business in the beginning of the year and lack of major deals (-2.9% Q1/Q1).
Asset Servicing: increase in AuM, as a result of both the consolidation of KAS Bank and S3 (+€845bn in AuC and +€124bn in AuA) and the commercial momentum which offsets a negative market effect in March (-6%
on AuC and -4% on AuA march/march).
Contribution to Crédit Agricole S.A. P&L
€m
Q1-20
Q1-19
∆ Q1/Q1
underlying
underlying
underlying
Revenues
1,484
1,366
+8.6%
Operating expenses excl.SRF
(880)
(819)
+7.5%
SRF
(200)
(186)
+7.6%
Gross operating income
403
361
+11.7%
Cost of risk
(160)
10
n.m.
Net income on other assets
(0)
3
n.m.
Income before tax
245
373
(34.3%)
Tax
(22)
(136)
(83.5%)
Net income
223
237
(5.9%)
Net income Group Share
208
232
(10.4%)
o/w Corporate & Investment Banking
185
214
(13.5%)
o/w Asset servicing
23
18
+27.0%
Cost/Income ratio excl. SRF (%)
59.4%
60.0%
-0.6 pp
Underlying: - specific items: -€2m in S3/Kas Bank integration costs, €81m in loan book hedging and -€14m in DVA and FVA liquidity in net income
Good operating efficiency
Corporate and Investment Banking: strong operating performance with GOI up +8.1% Q1/Q1; decrease in net income (-13.5%), impacted by the major increase in cost of risk related to the economic environment, whereas Q1-19 saw a sharp upturn (-€157m in Q1-20 vs +€15m in Q1-19).
Asset Servicing: substantial increase in earnings Q1/Q1 (+27.0%), despite the appearance of non-controlling interests (Santander), thanks to the sharp rise in revenues (integration of KAS Bank and S3 fees and commissions, transaction volumes and treasury); continued increase in expenses to support commercial momentum.
ACTIVITY AND RESULTS
CRÉDIT AGRICOLE S.A.
Corporate and investment banking
Corporate and investment banking activity
Contribution to Crédit Agricole S.A. P&L
DEPOSITS ASSOCIATED WITH RCF DRAWDOWN
8
6.2
7.7
5.5
3
2.3
0
-5.4
-2
-9.0
-10.6
-10.6
-7
-12
16/3
23/3
31/3
16/4
23/4
RCF Drawdown (€bn)
Re-deposits (€bn)
Relationship-focusedCIB with a limited risk profile
Financing activities (-2.9% Q1/Q1)
Strong activity at the end of the quarter after a less supporting beginning of the year.
Reasonable increase, then stabilisation, in credit line drawdown (32% at end March vs 18% at end February), but strong recycling into deposits (over 70% of the €10.6bn drawn on existing lines as of 23/04).
Customer support with €6.3bn in new credit lines as of 23/04.
Capital markets and investment banking & equity (+13.7% Q1/Q1)
FICC (+26% excl. CVA, +15,2% incl. CVA) : very strong market activities' performance (low volatility of daily results, strong commercial momentum) illustrating prudent risk management and quality of the customer franchise. Average regulatory VaR up slightly to €11.4m in Q1 vs €9.8m in Q4.
Relationship-basedcustomer support in hedging (interest rates, forex and inflation) and secured financing, rebound in bond issuances starting mid-march, driven by RCF customers.
€m
Q1-20
Q1-19
∆ Q1/Q1
underlying
underlying
underlying
Revenues
1,202
1,148
+4.8%
Operating expenses excl.SRF
(668)
(649)
+2.9%
SRF
(178)
(169)
+5.3%
Gross operating income
355
329
+8.1%
Cost of risk
(157)
15
n.m.
Equity-accounted entities
(0)
(0)
+77.1%
Net income on other assets
(0)
3
n.m.
Income before tax
198
346
(42.7%)
Tax
(9)
(127)
(92.9%)
Net income
189
219
(13.7%)
Non controlling interests
(4)
(5)
(20.3%)
Net income Group Share
185
214
(13.5%)
Cost/Income ratio excl. SRF (%)
55.6%
56.6%
-1.0 pp
Positive jaws effect and sharp rise in cost of risk
Increase in revenues related to highly volatile market conditions (+€54m
Q1/Q1)
Expenses under control, and decrease in cost income ratio (-1 pp); sharp rise in cost of risk in a time of crisis
RWA: €12bn increase in RWA compared to Q4-19, including €5.5bn in regulatory effects expected and €6,4bn notably due to credit line drawdowns, downgraded ratings, and market/forex effects; revenues/average RWA: stable Q1/Q4
Underlying - specific items: €81m in loan book hedges and -€14m in DVA and FVA liquidity in net income - see slide 42.
ACTIVITY AND RESULTS
Corporate Centre
Quarterly change in underlying net income(1) (€m)
Q1-18
Q2-18
Q3-18
Q4-18
Q1-19
Q2-19
Q3-19
Q4-19
Q1-20
75
139
( 148)
111
22
24
30
18
( 234)
( 228)
( 278)
( 215)
( 291)
( 288)
( 203)
( 235)
(14)
( 130)
( 95)
( 217)
(9)
( 191)
( 205)
( 213)
( 287)
( 181)
( 207)
Structural net income excl. IFRIC21
IFRIC21
Other elements
Underlying net income
"Structural" net income slightly down (-€13m Q1/Q1)
Crédit Agricole S.A. balance sheet and holding company: slightone-offdecline in contribution(-€5mdue to the effect of expenses and cost of risk, despite improved revenues)
Other business lines in the division: down (-€13m) related to a negative impact of the market valuations of securities in the private equity entities on revenues and a negative impact on Foncaris cost of risk
Support functions (CA Payment Services, CAGIP and SCI): +€5m
Q1/Q1; contribution overall nil over a 12-month rolling period due to re- invoicing to the business lines concerned
Other elements for the division: Q1/Q1 improvement
(+€120m), related to the positive effect this quarter of intragroup eliminations in a volatile market context
CRÉDIT AGRICOLE S.A.
Contribution to Crédit Agricole S.A. P&L
€m
Q1-20
Q1-19
∆ Q1/Q1
Revenues
99
(171)
+270
Operating expenses excl. SRF
(198)
(177)
(21)
SRF
(83)
(78)
(6)
Gross operating income
(182)
(425)
+243
Cost of risk
(36)
2
(38)
Cost of legal risk
-
-
-
Equity-accounted entities
3
(6)
+8
Net income on other assets
0
19
(19)
Change in value of goodwill
-
-
-
Pre-tax income
(216)
(410)
+194
Tax
39
111
(72)
Net income from discontinued or held-for-sale operatio
-
-
-
Net income Group share stated
(210)
(295)
+85
Home Purchase Savings Plans
(20)
(8)
(12)
Solidarity donation Covid-19
(10)
-
(10)
Net income Group share underlying
(181)
(287)
+106
Of which structural net income
(291)
(278)
(13)
- Balance sheet & holding Crédit Agricole S.A.
(293)
(287)
(5)
- Other activities (CACIF, CA Immobilier, etc.)
(2)
11
(13)
- Support functions (CAPS, CAGIP, SCI)
4
(2)
+5
Of which other elements of the division
111
(9)
+120
Details of specific items, cf. slide 42
ACTIVITY AND RESULTS
Regional Banks
CRÉDIT AGRICOLE GROUP
Activity indicators (€bn)
Customer assets*
Loans outstanding
+3.9%
+7.1%
703
712
720
733
731
493
501
511
520
527
265
266
268
271
260
171
174
177
179
183
22
21
21
22
21
438
446
452
461
470
300
306
313
320
323
Mar. 19
Jun. 19
Sept. 19
Dec. 19
Mar. 20
Mar. 19
Jun. 19
Sept. 19
Dec. 19
Mar. 20
Deposits
Off-balance sheet
SMEs-Smallbusiness.-Farm.-Local auth.
Consumer credit
Home loans
(*) Change in method in March 2019: recognition of life insurance policies purchased from non-Group providers
Contribution to Crédit Agricole Group P&L
€m
Q1-20
Q1-19
∆ Q1/Q1
underlying
underlying
underlying
Revenues
3,235
3,490
(7.3%)
Operating expenses excl.SRF
(2,253)
(2,192)
+2.8%
SRF
(94)
(90)
+4.3%
Gross operating income
887
1,208
(26.5%)
Cost of risk
(307)
(56)
x 5.5
Income before tax
584
1,155
(49.5%)
Tax
(262)
(490)
(46.5%)
Net income Group Share
321
665
(51.7%)
Net Income Group Share - French Gaap
583
750
(22.3%)
Cost/Income ratio excl.SRF (%)
69.7%
62.8%
+6.8 pp
Commercial momentum at the start of the year interrupted
Increase in cost of risk: x5.5 of which 69%
of the rise
related to the performing loans provisioning
(+€176m in
by the slowdown in business since March
Q1-20)
Increase in loan outstandings in Q1 (7.1%), with a sharp rise in home
loans (+7.8%) and business loans (+11.9%)
Decrease in production in March (-12.5% in loans, -39.5% in new non- life policies - IARD)
Increase indemand deposits (+15.1%) and decrease in off-balancesheet inflows (-1.7% - mainly securities) in line with COVID-19, but growth in on-balancesheet deposits (+7.3%)
Gross customers capture of 296,000 customers and growth in customer base of 18,000 customers in 2020
Solid business revenues: increase in commissions (+4.8%) and transactions fees margin
Portfolio revenues: sharp drop related to end-of-quarter valuations based on international standards accounting, more moderate effect on French standards
Cost of risk up (Buckets 1 & 2 provisions: +€176m)
NPL ratio down (1.9% vs 2.0% at end March 2019), coverage ratio still high (99.9%)
Net income based on French standards: €583m (down -22,3%)
FINANCIAL STRENGTH
CRÉDIT AGRICOLE GROUP
€8.1bn in MLT market funding issued by Crédit Agricole S.A. at end-April 2020
Crédit Agricole Group - MLT market issues
Breakdown by issuer : €12.1bn* at 31/03/20
CACF 7% EFL 1% CALF 1%
Crédit Agricole S.A. 38%
CACIB 42%
CA Italia 10%
Crédit Agricole Group (end-March)
€12.1bn equivalent issued on the market by Group issuers
Highly diversified market funding mixby types of instruments, investor categories and targeted geographic areas
In addition, €1.5bn borrowed from national and supranational organisations,placed in the Group's retail networks (Regional Banks, LCL, CA Italia) and other external retail networks
* Gross amount before buy back and amortisation
Crédit Agricole S.A. - MLT market issues
Breakdown by segment : €8.1bn* at 30/04/20
Subordinated
Tier 2
15%
Senior preferred (€0.1bn)
€4.1bn
& senior secured (€4.0bn)
Average maturity: 6.5 years
Senior secured Spread vs 3m Euribor: 33bp
49%
Senior non-
preferred
Senior non-preferred (€2.8bn)
€4.0bn
34%
& Tier 2 (€1.2bn)
Average maturity: 8.7 years
Spread vs 3m Euribor: 108bp
Senior preferred
1%
Crédit Agricole S.A. (end-April)
67% of the €12bn MLT market funding programme completed- diversified format in subordinated, seniornon-preferred,senior preferred, senior secured and RMBS:
Activity in April : two public benchmark issuances (€2bn senior secured and €1.5bn senior non-preferred)
Liability Management: partial repurchase of two Legacy Tier 1 for an aggregated amount of €91m eq. (26% of the residual amount) to optimize the debt management while offering liquidity to investors.
APPENDICES
CRÉDIT AGRICOLE GROUP
COVID-19 - Coordinated measures at the international level
Government
measures in
France
Government
measures in
Italy
Central bank
measures
European measures
Prudential measures
€110bn economic support plan for healthcare workers, low-income households, the liberal professions, civil servants and businesses
Individuals: partial unemployment benefit (100% of net wages at minimum wage, 84% of net wages up to 4.5 times the minimum wage). Solidarity fund for self-employed persons.
Businesses: moratorium on taxes and social security contributions as from March.
Guarantee set up by the state via BPI on new loans up to €300bn (i.e. 30% of outstanding bank loans to businesses).
Businesses: postponement for businesses of March 2020 VAT declarations and payments for social security contributions, loans guaranteed by the state up to €400bn (capped at 25% of revenue for 18 months).
ECB: Liquidity - TLTRO III: interest rate reduced by 25bp, lending performance threshold reduced to 0%, borrowing allowance raised to 50%, cap of 10% per draw eliminated, quarterly call possible after one year from the issue date, easing on collateral.
ECB: QE - €750bn asset purchase programme (Pandemic Emergency Purchase
Programme or PEPP), broadening of purchasing to the corporate sector.
FED: Lending plans to provide $2,300bn in support for the economy
The Commission has adopted a banking package that relaxes prudential regulation to facilitate lending to households and businesses in the EU so that banks can continue to lend money to support the economy.
Easing of capital requirements (Art. 104a), easing of liquidity requirements (LCR). Suspension of counter-cyclical buffers by national authorities (UK, Belgium, Germany and France).
€300bn in
loans
guaranteed by
the French
state
€400bn in loans guaranteed by the Italian state
ECB's €750bn
PEPP
programme
Immediate
application of
Art. 104a
44l DEUTSCHE BANK CONFERENCE - MAY 2020
APPENDICES
CRÉDIT AGRICOLE S.A.
Alternative performance measures - specific items Q1-20
-€14m
net impact of specific items on
Q1-20 net income
Q1-20
Q1-19
€m
Gross
Impact on
Gross
Impact on
impact*
Net income
impact*
Net income
DVA (LC)
(19)
(14)
(8)
(6)
Loan portfolio hedges (LC)
123
81
(19)
(14)
Home Purchase Savings Plans (FRB)
(11)
(7)
(8)
(5)
Home Purchase Savings Plans (CC)
(29)
(20)
(13)
(8)
Total impact on revenues
63
40
(48)
(33)
Covid-19 donation (AG)
(38)
(38)
-
-
Covid-19 donation (IRB)
(8)
(4)
-
-
Covid-19 donation (CC)
(10)
(10)
-
-
Santander/Kas Bank integration costs (LC)
(4)
(2)
-
-
Total impact on operating expenses
(60)
(54)
-
-
Total impact of specific items
3
(14)
(48)
(33)
Asset gathering
(38)
(38)
-
-
French Retail banking
(11)
(7)
(8)
(5)
International Retail banking
(8)
(4)
-
Specialised financial services
-
-
-
-
Large customers
100
66
(27)
(20)
Corporate centre
(39)
(30)
(13)
(8)
* Impact before tax and before minority interests
APPENDICES
CRÉDIT AGRICOLE S.A.
Specific items in Q1-20:-€14m in net income vs. -€33m in Q1-19
Donations in connection with the COVID-19 crisis: net income impact of-€52m
Crédit du Maroc: -€8m in operating expenses, -€4m in net income
CAA: -€38m in operating expenses, -€38m in net income
CAsa: -€10m in operating expenses, -€10m in net income
Integration costs related to the acquisitions of CACEIS:net income impact of-€2m
Kas Bank/Santander integration costs: -€4m in operating expenses, -€2m in net income
Recurring specific items:net income impact of +€40m
DVA and issuer spread portion of FVA: -€19m in revenues, -€14m in net income
Loan book hedge(1): €123m in revenues, €81m in net income
Provisions for home purchase savings plans: -€40m in revenues (-€29m in CC and -€11m at LCL), -€27m in net income
Note: in Q1-19, recurring specific items -€33m in net income
See slide 42 for details on specific items for Crédit Agricole S.A. and slide 45 for Crédit Agricole Group
Hedging of CACIB's loan book in order to adapt it to targeted exposure: sector, geography, etc.
APPENDICES
CRÉDIT AGRICOLE S.A.
Reconciliation between stated and underlying income - Q1-20
€m
Q1-20
Specific items
Q1-20
Q1-19
Specific
Q1-19
∆ Q1/Q1
∆ Q1/Q1
stated
underlying
stated
items
underlying
stated
underlying
Revenues
5,200
63
5,137
4,855
(48)
4,903
+7.1%
+4.8%
Operating expenses excl.SRF
(3,254)
(60)
(3,194)
(3,104)
-
(3,104)
+4.8%
+2.9%
SRF
(360)
-
(360)
(332)
-
(332)
+8.6%
+8.6%
Gross operating income
1,586
3
1,583
1,419
(48)
1,467
+11.7%
+7.9%
Cost of risk
(621)
-
(621)
(225)
-
(225)
x 2.8
x 2.8
Cost of legal risk
-
-
-
-
-
-
n.m.
n.m.
Equity-accounted entities
90
-
90
85
-
85
+5.8%
+5.8%
Net income on other assets
5
-
5
23
-
23
(77.4%)
(77.4%)
Change in value of goodwill
-
-
-
-
-
-
n.m.
n.m.
Income before tax
1,060
3
1,057
1,302
(48)
1,350
(18.6%)
(21.7%)
Tax
(261)
(17)
(243)
(394)
14
(409)
(33.9%)
(40.4%)
Net income from discont'd or held-for-sale ope.
(0)
-
(0)
(0)
-
(0)
n.m.
n.m.
Net income
799
(15)
813
908
(34)
941
(12.0%)
(13.6%)
Non controlling interests
(161)
1
(162)
(145)
1
(146)
+10.9%
+10.9%
Net income Group Share
638
(14)
652
763
(33)
796
(16.4%)
(18.1%)
Earnings per share (€)
0.17
(0.00)
0.17
0.22
(0.01)
0.23
(23.2%)
(25.0%)
Cost/Income ratio excl. SRF (%)
62.6%
62.2%
63.9%
63.3%
-1.4 pp
-1.1 pp
Net income Group Share excl. SRF
964
(14)
978
1,070
(33)
1,103
(9.9%)
(11.4%)
€652m
€0.17
underlying net income in Q1-20
underlying earnings per share in Q1-20
APPENDICES
Alternative performance measures - specific items Q1-20
€m
-€73m
DVA (LC)
Loan portfolio hedges (LC)
impact of specific items
Home Purchase Savings Plans (LCL)
on net income in Q1-20
Home Purchase Savings Plans (CC)
Home Purchase Savings Plans (RB)
Total impact on revenues
Covid-19 donation (AG)
Covid-19 donation (IRB)
Covid-19 donation (RB)
Covid-19 donation (CC)
(1)
Santander/Kas Bank integration costs (LC)
Total impact on operating expenses
Total impact of specific items
Asset gathering
French Retail banking
International Retail banking
Specialised financial services
Large customers
Corporate centre
* Impact before tax and before minority interests
CRÉDIT AGRICOLE GROUP
Q1-20
Q1-19
Gross
Impact on
Gross
Impact on
impact*
Net income
impact*
Net income
(19)
(14)
(8)
(6)
123
83
(19)
(14)
(11)
(8)
(8)
(5)
(29)
(20)
(13)
(8)
(75)
(51)
(78)
(51)
(12)
(9)
(126)
(85)
(38)
(38)
-
-
(8)
(4)
-
-
(10)
(10)
-
-
(10)
(10)
-
-
(4)
(2)
-
-
(70)
(64)
-
-
(82)
(73)
(126)
(85)
(38)
(38)
-
-
(96)
(68)
(87)
(57)
(8)
(4)
-
-
-
-
-
100
67
(27)
(20)
(39)
(30)
(13)
(8)
APPENDICES
CRÉDIT AGRICOLE GROUP
Reconciliation between stated and underlying income - Q1-20
€m
Q1-20
Specific items
Q1-20
Q1-19
Specific
Q1-19
∆ Q1/Q1
∆ Q1/Q1
stated
underlying
stated
items
underlying
stated
underlying
Revenues
8,366
(12)
8,378
8,196
(126)
8,323
+2.1%
+0.7%
Operating expenses excl.SRF
(5,548)
(70)
(5,478)
(5,277)
-
(5,277)
+5.1%
+3.8%
SRF
(454)
-
(454)
(422)
-
(422)
+7.7%
+7.7%
Gross operating income
2,363
(82)
2,445
2,497
(126)
2,623
(5.4%)
(6.8%)
Cost of risk
(930)
-
(930)
(281)
-
(281)
x 3.3
x 3.3
Cost of legal risk
-
-
-
-
-
-
n.m.
n.m.
Equity-accounted entities
91
-
91
95
-
95
(4.6%)
(4.6%)
Net income on other assets
5
-
5
10
-
10
(49.4%)
(49.4%)
Change in value of goodwill
-
-
-
-
-
-
n.m.
n.m.
Income before tax
1,530
(82)
1,612
2,321
(126)
2,448
(34.1%)
(34.2%)
Tax
(481)
7
(487)
(848)
41
(889)
(43.3%)
(45.2%)
Net income from discont'd or held-for-sale ope.
(0)
-
(0)
(0)
-
(0)
x 102.2
x 102.2
Net income
1,048
(75)
1,124
1,473
(85)
1,558
(28.8%)
(27.9%)
Non controlling interests
(140)
2
(142)
(123)
-
(123)
+14.2%
+15.8%
Net income Group Share
908
(73)
981
1,350
(85)
1,435
(32.8%)
(31.6%)
Cost/Income ratio excl.SRF (%)
66.3%
65.4%
64.4%
63.4%
+1.9 pp
+2.0 pp
Net income Group Share excl. SRF
1,334
(73)
1,407
1,754
(85)
1,839
(23.9%)
(23.5%)
€981m
Underlying net income Q1-20
APPENDICES
CRÉDIT AGRICOLE S.A.
A stable, diversified and profitable business model
Underlying Q1-20 revenues by business line (excluding CC) (%)
Large
Asset
Asset
customers
Insurance
servicing
gathering
30%
6%
10%
Asset
26%
CIB
Underlying
Mngt
24%
12%
revenues
Wealth
excl. CC
Mngt
Leasing &
T1-20:
4%
Factoring
€5bn
3%
finance
LCL
18%
Spec. fin. serv.
10%
IRB
Retail banking
13%
13%
31%
Underlying Q1-20 net income by business line (excluding CC) (%)
Large
customers
Asset
25%
servicing
3%
Insurance
Asset
CIB
22%
25%
gathering
Underlying
43%
Leasing &
Net income
Factoring
excl. CC
Asset
1%
T1-20:
Mngt
finance
€0.8bn
15%
12%
Wealth
Spec. fin. serv.
IRB
LCL
Mngt
13%
7%
3%
12%
Retail
banking
18%
AG: Asset Gathering, including Insurance; RB: Retail banking; SFS: Specialised financial services; LC: Large customers; CC: Corporate Centre
APPENDICES
CRÉDIT AGRICOLE S.A.
Risk-weighted assets and allocated capital by business line
Risk-weighted assets by business line at 31/03/2020 (€bn and %)
Asset gathering
Corporate
€39.2bn
11%
centre 7%
Asset
Large
servicing 8%
Mngt
Wealth
customers
3%
3%Mngt
Retail
1%
LCL
€132.5bn
banking
RWA
15%
38%
€94.3bn
end-March 2020:
CIB
€347.5bn
27%
35%
IRB
12%
Consumer
Leasing &
finance
Factoring
12%
4%
Spec. fin. serv.
€54.2bn
16%
Allocated capital by business line at 31/03/2020 (€bn and %)
Large
Asset gathering
Corporate
€9.2bn
customers
24%
Asset centre
€12.6bn
servicing 7%
Insurance
33%
3%
20%
Asset
Mngt
CIB
3%
Mngt
Total allocated capital
30%
end-March 2020:
1%
€38.5bn
LCL
13%
Leasing &
IRB
Factoring
Retail
Spec. fin. serv.
3%
Consumer
10%
finance
banking
€5.1bn
10%
€9bn
13%
23%
AG: Asset Gathering, including Insurance; RB: Retail banking; SFS: Specialised financial services; LC: Large customers; CC: Corporate Centre
APPENDICES
CRÉDIT AGRICOLE S.A.
RWA and capital allocated by business line
Risk-weighted assets
€bn
March 2020
Dec. 2019
March 2019
Asset gathering
39.2
31.1
30.2
- Insurance* **
22.7
15.6
14.5
- Asset management
11.3
10.4
10.7
- Wealth Management
5.2
5.1
5.0
French Retail Banking (LCL)
52.5
51.8
50.4
International retail Banking
41.9
41.6
40.6
Specialised financial services
54.2
54.8
54.1
Large customers
132.5
119.6
122.4
- Financing activities
74.0
69.8
74.4
- Capital markets and investment banking
47.8
40.1
38.2
- Asset servicing
10.8
9.7
9.8
Corporate Centre
27.4
24.9
22.9
TOTAL
347.5
323.7
320.6
Capital
March 2020
Dec. 2019
March 2019
9.2
8.8
8.9
7.7
7.3
7.4
1.1
1.0
1.0
0.5
0.5
0.5
5.0
4.9
4.8
4.0
4.0
3.9
5.1
5.2
5.1
12.6
11.4
11.6
7.0
6.6
7.1
4.5
3.8
3.6
1.0
0.9
0.9
2.6
2.4
2.2
38.5
36.6
36.5
+7.4%
348
324
321
323
330
12
12
10
10
12
34
31
32
32
34
Market risk
Operational risk
279
281
286
278
301
Credit risk
Mar 19
June 19
Sept 19
Dec. 19
March 20
52 l
APPENDICES
CRÉDIT AGRICOLE S.A.
Distribution of share capital and number of shares
31/03/2020
31/03/2019
Breakdown of share capital
Number of shares
%
Number of shares
%
SAS Rue La Boétie
1,612,517,290
55.9%
1,612,517,290
56.3%
Treasury shares
2,950,000
0.1%
2,733,564
0.1%
Employees (company investment fund, ESOP)
136,869,377
4.7%
125,370,616
4.4%
Float
1,132,352,045
39.3%
1,125,815,686
39.3%
Total shares in issue (period end)
2,884,688,712
2,866,437,156
Total shares in issue, excluding treasury shares (period end)
2,881,738,712
2,863,703,592
Total shares in issue, excluding treasury shares (average number)
2,883,098,601
2,863,261,762
53l DEUTSCHE BANK CONFERENCE - MAY 2020
Data per share
€0.17
Underlying EPS(1) Q1-20,
% Q1/Q1
€13.3
tangible net assets per share(2)
See slide 42 for further details on specific items
Before deduction of dividend to be paid
CRÉDIT AGRICOLE S.A.
(€m)
Q1-20
Q1-19
∆ Q1/Q1
Net income Group share - stated
638
763
-16.4%
- Interests on AT1, including issuance costs, before tax
(157)
(141)
+11.5%
NIGS attributable to ordinary shares - stated
[A]
481
622
-22.7%
Average number shares in issue, excluding treasury shares (m)
[B]
2,883.1
2,863.3
+0.7%
Net earnings per share - stated
[A]/[B]
0.17 €
0.22 €
-23.2%
Underlying net income Group share (NIGS)
652
796
-18.1%
Underlying NIGS attributable to ordinary shares
[C]
495
655
-24.5%
Net earnings per share - underlying
[C]/[B]
0.17 €
0.23 €
-25.0%
(€m)
31/03/2020
31/12/2019
31/03/2019
Shareholder's equity Group share
62,637
62,921
61,800
- AT1 issuances
(5,128)
(5,134)
(6,109)
- Unrealised gains and losses on OCI - Group share
(1,255)
(2,993)
(2,757)
- Payout assumption on annual results*
-
(2,019)
(1,976)
Net book value (NBV), not revaluated, attributable to ordin. sh.
[D]
56,254
52,774
50,958
- Goodwill & intangibles** - Group share
(18,006)
(18,011)
(17,784)
Tangible NBV (TNBV), not revaluated attrib. to ordinary sh.
[E]
38,248
34,764
33,174
Total shares in issue, excluding treasury shares (period end, m)
[F]
2,881.7
2,884.3
2,863.7
NBV per share , after deduction of dividend to pay (€)
[D]/[F]
19.5 €
18.3 €
17.8 €
+ Dividend to pay (€)
[H]
0.00 €
0.70 €
0.69 €
NBV per share , before deduction of dividend to pay (€)
19.5 €
19.0 €
18.5 €
TNBV per share, after deduction of dividend to pay (€)
[G]=[E]/[F]
13.3 €
12.1 €
11.6 €
TNBV per sh., before deduct. of divid. to pay (€)
[G]+[H]
13.3 €
12.8 €
12.3 €
54l DEUTSCHE BANK CONFERENCE - MAY 2020
