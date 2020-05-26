MarketScreener Homepage > Equities > Euronext Paris > Crédit Agricole ACA FR0000045072 CRÉDIT AGRICOLE (ACA) Add to my list Report Report Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 05/26 02:17:53 am 7.07 EUR +0.57% 01:28a CREDIT AGRICOLE : Deutsche Bank Conference Presentation PU 05/18 Hotels firm Accor gets 560 mln euros credit line, sees signs of recovery RE 05/13 CREDIT AGRICOLE : General meeting of crédit agricole s.a. PU Summary Quotes Charts News Ratings Calendar Company Financials Consensus Revisions News Summary Most relevant All news Press Releases Official Publications Sector news MarketScreener Strategies Analyst Recommendations Credit Agricole : Deutsche Bank Conference Presentation 0 05/26/2020 | 01:28am EDT Send by mail :

WORKING EVERY DAY IN THE INTEREST OF OUR CUSTOMERS AND SOCIETY Crédit Agricole S.A. Philippe Brassac, CEO Deutsche Bank Conference, 26 & 27 May 2020, virtual 1 DEUTSCHE BANK CONFERENCE - MAY 2020 DISCLAIMER The financial information on Crédit Agricole S.A. and Crédit Agricole Group for first quarter 2020 comprises this presentation and the attached appendices and press release which are available on the website: https://www.credit-agricole.com/en/finance/finance/financial-publications.

https://www.credit-agricole.com/en/finance/finance/financial-publications. This presentation may include prospective information on the Group, supplied as information on trends. This data does not represent forecasts within the meaning of EU delegated regulation 2019/980 of 14 March 2019 (chapter 1, article 1, d).

This information was developed from scenarios based on a number of economic assumptions for a given competitive and regulatory environment. Therefore, these assumptions are by nature subject to random factors that could cause actual results to differ from projections. Likewise, the financial statements are based on estimates, particularly in calculating market value and asset impairment.

Readers must take all these risk factors and uncertainties into consideration before making their own judgement.

The figures presented for the three-month period ending 31 March 2020 have been prepared in accordance with IFRS as adopted in the European Union and applicable at that date, and with prudential regulations currently in force. This financial information does not constitute a set of financial statements for an interim period as defined by IAS 34 "Interim Financial Reporting" and has not been audited.

Note: the scopes of consolidation of the Crédit Agricole S.A. and Crédit Agricole Groups have not changed materially since the Crédit Agricole S.A. 2019 Universal Registration Document and its 2019 A.01 update (including all regulatory information about the Crédit Agricole Group) were filed with the AMF (the French Financial Markets Authority).

The sum of values contained in the tables and analyses may differ slightly from the total reported due to rounding.

Since 30 September 2019, Kas Bank has been included in the scope of consolidation of Crédit Agricole Group as a subsidiary of CACEIS. SoYou has also been included in the scope of consolidation as a joint-venture between Crédit Agricole Consumer Finance and Bankia. Historical data have not been restated on a proforma basis.

joint-venture between Crédit Agricole Consumer Finance and Bankia. Historical data have not been restated on a proforma basis. Since 23 December 2019, Caceis and Santander Securities Services (S3) have merged their operations. As of said date, Crédit Agricole S.A. and Santander respectively hold 69.5% and 30.5% of the capital of CACEIS. 2 l DEUTSCHE BANK CONFERENCE - MAY 2020 NOTE The Crédit Agricole Group scope of consolidation comprises: the Regional Banks, the Local Banks, Crédit Agricole S.A. and their subsidiaries. This is the scope of consolidation that has been selected by the competent authorities to assess the Group's position, notably in the 2016 and 2018 stress test exercises. Crédit Agricole S.A. is the listed entity, which notably owns the subsidiaries of its business lines (Asset gathering, French retail banking, International retail banking, Specialised financial services and Large Customers) 1 KEY FIGURES p. 3 2 RISKS p. 10 3 FINANCIAL STRENGTH p. 16 4 CONCLUSION p. 21 5 APPENDICES p. 28 3 DEUTSCHE BANK CONFERENCE - MAY 2020 A very solid Group in terms of capital, liquidity and operating efficiency(1) Solvency 11.4% Liquidity €338bn Profitability 11.9% CET1 ratio at 31/03 at 31/03 2019 underlying RoTE Q1-20 Q1-20 Q1-20 March-20 March-20 underlying net underlying gross underlying NPL ratio Coverage ratio income operating income cost/income ratio 72.4% €652m €1,583m 62.2% 3.1% -18.1% +7.9% -1.1pp -0.1pp +2.3pp Q1/Q1 Q1/Q1 Q1/Q1 vs. Dec-19 vs. Dec-19 All figures are for Crédit Agricole S.A. perimeter except liquidity which is on Crédit Agricole Group 4 l DEUTSCHE BANK CONFERENCE - MAY 2020 INTRODUCTION Key figures CREDIT AGRICOLE GROUP CRÉDIT AGRICOLE S.A. Q1-20 Q1-20 €908m Net income Group share - stated €638m -32.8% Q1/Q1 -16.4% Q1/Q1 €981m Net income Group share - underlying(1) €652m -31.6% Q1/Q1 -18.1% Q1/Q1 Earnings per share - underlying (1) (2) €0.17 -25% Q1/Q1 Net tangible asset value per share (3) €13.3 +0.5€ vs. 31/12/2019 15.5% CET1 ratio (%) 11.4% (1) See slides 42 (Crédit Agricole S.A.) and 45 (Crédit Agricole Group) for further details on specific items (3) Not revalued (i.e. excl. OCI reserves) and before deduction of the dividend payable - see slide 51 (2) After deduction of AT1 coupons, charged to net equity - see slide 51 5 l DEUTSCHE BANK CONFERENCE - MAY 2020 INTRODUCTIONCRÉDIT AGRICOLE GROUP Crédit Agricole absorbs the impact of the Covid-19 CRÉDIT AGRICOLE S.A. and is mobilized for the economy Rise in CASA's Gross operating income Q1/Q1 Q1 growth in loans outstanding in Retail (+7% in France and in Italy), in managed loans in consumer finance (+2.1%), in life insurance (+2%), and in asset gathering (+3.5%).

Gross customers capture in Retail France & Italy: 416,000 customers since the beginning of 2020

Gross operating income up Q1/Q1, driven by the resilience of revenues (+4.8%) despite the decline in the fair value of insurance assets, and by cost control excluding IFRIC21 (+2.5%). Crédit Agricole S.A. Crédit Agricole S.A. +7.9% 62.2% increase in underlying Underlying cost/income gross operating income(1) ratio(1) Q1/Q1 excl. SRF Q1 - Drop in net income due to the rise in cost of risk, driven by a provisioning of performing assets  NPL ratio unchanged (2.4% CAG, 3.1% CASA), rise in coverage ratio (84.3% CAG, 72.4% CASA) Crédit Agricole S.A. Crédit Agricole Group 56% of the increase for CASA (61% of the increase for CAG) is explained by the provisioning of 61bp 40bp  Cost of risk CASA at €621m, x2.8 vs Q1 2019 (€930m CAG, x3.3) performing assets notably in the face of the Covid-19 crisis (€223m CASA, €398m CAG) Solid solvency, despite the negative market effects as of 31 March CET1: 11.4% CASA , 15.5% CAG, including, for CASA, the unwinding of 35% of the Switch (-44bp) Liquidity levels high €338bn liquidity reserves at end March 2020, up €40bn vs end 2019

Increase in 12-month average LCR: 132.8% CASA , 129.8% CAG

12-month average LCR: , Two benchmark issuances carried out in April despite the tension in credit markets, which attest to the quality of the Crédit Agricole signature Cost of risk on Cost of risk on outstandings (2) outstandings (2) Crédit Agricole S.A. Crédit Agricole Group 3.5pp 6.6pp Buffer above SREP Buffer above SREP requirements. requirements See details of specific items slide 42 for Crédit Agricole S.A. Annualized cost of risk 6 l DEUTSCHE BANK CONFERENCE - MAY 2020 APPENDICES Impact of the COVID-19 crisis on the macro-economic environment France, Italy, Eurozone - Real GDP Growth France - Household and business leaders' confidence % 5,9 5,7 4,7 1,8 2,0 2,2 1,7 1,0 2,0 1,0 1,9 2,4 2,7 1,7 1,9 1,7 1,4 1,8 0,8 0,4 0,6 -0,2 1,0 0,7 1,4 0,7 1,3 1,2 0,1 0,3 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 -0,8 -1,9 -3,0 France Italy Euro zone -7,2 110 100 90 80 70 60 LT average -8,2 -9,9 Source: Eurostat, Crédit Agricole S.A./ECO France, Italy, Eurozone - Unemployment rate % of labour force 11 10 9 8 7 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 France Italy Euro zone 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 Household confidence Business sentiment Source: Insee Manufacturing PMI 70 60 50 40 30 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 World Euro Zone France Italy Source: Eurostat, Crédit Agricole S.A./ECO Sources: IHS, Markit, Crédit Agricole S.A. 7 l DEUTSCHE BANK CONFERENCE - MAY 2020 APPENDICES Impact of the COVID-19 crisis on the market environment Interest rates, in euros (%) Credit spreads (1-year iTraxx Main CDS index) 1,9 (% ) Avg. French 10y bond yield Q1-20:-0,077%(-3bp Q1/Q4) Average spread 1,6 Q1-20: 1,4 France: 33bp (+3bp Q1/Q4), 1,2 1,0 Italy: 168bp (+11bp Q1/Q4) 0,8 0,5 0,3 0,1 -0,1 -0,4 -0,6 -0,8 12.16 03.17 06.17 09.17 12.17 03.18 06.18 09.18 12.18 03.19 06.19 09.19 12.19 03.20 France 10y Germany 10y Euribor 3m 140 130 120 110 100 90 80 70 60 50 40 03.19 04.19 05.19 06.19 07.19 08.19 09.19 10.19 11.19 12.19 01.20 02.20 03.20 04.20 Equity indexes (base 100 = 31/12/2016) Currencies (rate for €1) 115 105 95 85 Avg. Stoxx: +5,7% Q1/Q1, -3,9% Q1/Q4, 75 Avg. CAC40: +7,4% Q1/Q1; -6% Q1/Q4 65 12.16 03.17 06.17 09.17 12.17 03.18 06.18 09.18 12.18 03.19 06.19 09.19 12.19 CAC40 Stoxx Quarterly Avg. CAC40 Source: Refinitiv 1,5 1,4 1,3 1,2 EUR vs. USD Q1-20: 1,1 1,0 Average -2,9% Q1/Q1, 0,9 End of period -1,7% mars/mars 0,8 0,7 12.1603.17 06.17 09.17 12.1703.1806.18 09.18 12.1803.1906.19 09.19 12.1903.20 EUR/USD (lhs) EUR/GBP (lhs) EUR/JPY (rhs) 150 140 130 120 110 100 90 80 70 60 8 l DEUTSCHE BANK CONFERENCE - MAY 2020 BUSINESS CRÉDIT AGRICOLE GROUP Commercial momentum over the quarter interrupted mid-March by the start of the health crisis RETAIL BANKING ASSET GATHERING SPECIALISED FINANCIAL SERVICES LARGE CUSTOMERS Sustained commercial momentum over the quarter... Customers capture: +416,000 new customers in 2020, Customer base growth: +25,000 customers in 2020 New loans: +7% increase in retail networks in France and Italy (excl. government guaranteed loans, "PGEs") Asset gathering: increase in AuM (+3.5%). Life insurance: growth in outstandings (+€6.5bn, i.e. +2.2%, including +€0.4bn in UL contracts despite the market context); net UL contract inflows up (+40% Q1/Q1, +69% Q1/Q4). Property and personal insurance: +7.8% in premiums Consumer Finance: Growth in managed loans (+2.1%) despite a decline in new loan production (-13%) related to COVID-19 Strong commercial activity in capital markets to meet the needs of customers in terms of hedging and bond issuance ...but revenues impacted by COVID- 19 in March. Resilient net interest margin despite a decline in new loan production at the end of the quarter, notably in home loans and consumer finance Mixed performance: increase in fees and commissions related to financial savings (LCL: +6.3% - specifically transaction fees) offsetting the decline in other types of commissions (insurance and banking commissions) Depreciations (reversible) linked to the unfavourable market environment: decrease of assets marked at fair value in Insurance and Asset management and decline of the investment portfolio in Asset management and in the Regional Banks. Net interest income Fee and commission income Portfolio revenues 9 l DEUTSCHE BANK CONFERENCE - MAY 2020 1 KEY TOPICS p. 3 2 RISKS p. 10 3 FINANCIAL STRENGTH p. 16 4 CONCLUSION p. 21 5 APPENDICES p. 28 10 DEUTSCHE BANK CONFERENCE - MAY 2020 COST OF CREDIT RISK CRÉDIT AGRICOLE GROUP CRÉDIT AGRICOLE S.A. High quality assets and well covered risks Assets remain very high-quality Crédit Agricole S.A. Crédit Agricole Group Crédit Agricole S.A.(1) Groupe Crédit Agricole(1)  NPL ratio: 3.1% 2.4% Coverage ratio: 72.4% 84.3% -0.1pp vs Dec. 19 -0.1pp vs. Dec-19 +2.3pp vs. Dec. 19 +1.7pp vs. Dec-19 Loans loss reserves: €9.6bn €19.5bn The cost of risk is amplified by the anticipation of future risks

In accordance with the rule IFRS9, review of Bucket 1 and 2 provisioning in order to take into account the environment downturn, as well as the expected effect of public measures

Flat rate adjustments for the retail banking portfolios and for corporate portfolios and specific additions for some targeted sectors: tourism, automotive, aerospace, retail textile, energy, supply chain Crédit Agricole S.A. Crédit Agricole Group  Cost of risk on outstandings(2,3): 61bp 40bp x2.6 Q1/Q1 x3.1 Q1/Q1 Including the full scale of provisions for performing loans due to COVID-19; Loans loss reserves, including collective provisions (2) Cost of risk on outstandings (in annualised basis points). Cost of risk on outstandings in basis points over a rolling four-quarter period at 42bp for CASA and 26bp for GCA ; (3) Since Q1-19, loans outstanding included in credit risk indicators are only loans to customers, before impairment 11 l DEUTSCHE BANK CONFERENCE - MAY 2020 COST OF CREDIT RISK CRÉDIT AGRICOLE GROUP Cost of risk up due to provisioning of performing loans, CRÉDIT AGRICOLE S.A. no significant change on Bucket 3 Cost of credit risk by bucket (in €m) Crédit Agricole Group 930 Crédit Agricole S.A. 621 499 598 494 398 340 398 31 421 384 29 246 358 335 223 28 323 281 314 223 218 225 5 29 0 273 262 242 316 216 371 331 531 382 372 382 371 505 294 588 420 602 516 -64 0 -87 -30 -40 -59 -26 -7 -184 -33 B3 CoR* B1&B2 CoR Others Total CoR B3 CoR* B1&B2 CoR Others Total CoR Q1-18 Q2-18 Q3-18 Q4-18 Q1-19 Q2-19 Q3-19 Q4-19 Q1-20 Q1-18Q2-18Q3-18Q4-18Q1-19Q2-19Q3-19Q4-19Q1-20 621m€ X2.8 Q1/Q1 930m€ X3.3 Q1/Q1 cost of risk Q1-20 56% of the rise cost of risk Q1-20 61% of the rise on performing loans on performing loans Including non provisioning losses. 12 l DEUTSCHE BANK CONFERENCE - MAY 2020 COST OF CREDIT RISKCRÉDIT AGRICOLE GROUP Cost of risk up due to provisioning of performing loans CRÉDIT AGRICOLE S.A. Cost of credit risk by bucket and by business line (in €m) - Cost of credit risk/outstandings (in bp, annualised) Regional Banks 307 250 238 26 176 89 155 59 104 176 104 56 4 96 48 99 120 128 186 78 217 89 70 134 -1 -23 -26 B3 CoR* B1&B2 CoR Others Total CoR  Q1-18 Q2-18 Q3-18 Q4-18 Q1-19 Q2-19 Q3-19 Q4-19 Q1-20 CoR/outstandings: 23bp; NPL ratio: 1.9%; coverage ratio: 99.9% LCL 101 63 64 51 56 7 51 58 50 44 40 1 1 7 16 48 36 39 67 28 46 61 86 55 11 -2 -22 B3 CoR* B1&B2 CoR Others Total CoR Q1-18 Q2-18Q3-18 Q4-18 Q1-19 Q2-19 Q3-19 Q4-19 Q1-20 CoR/outstandings: 31bp;

NPL ratio: 1.7%; coverage ratio: 79.7% 79 64 CA-Italia 82 2 70 67 62 62 61 62 0 0 1 24 18 68 46 70 93 65 59 57 64 57 -7 -28 -1 B3 CoR* B1&B2 CoR Others Total CoR Q1-18Q2-18Q3-18Q4-18Q1-19Q2-19Q3-19Q4-19Q1-20 CoR/outstandings: 74bp;

NPL ratio: 7.6%; coverage ratio: 60.1% CA-CF 126 164 Financing activities 58 115 118 121 115 37 137 90 96 82 54 55 39 40 5 -6 43 35 9 71 42 219 81 -18 -15 -3 -51 40 -29 -38 97 125 155 86 104 136 123 127 127 -70 -67 -30 -7 -13 -29 -6 -9 -27 -3 -8 -159 B3 CoR* B1&B2 CoR Others Total CoR B3 CoR* B1&B2 CoR Others Total CoR Q1-18Q2-18Q3-18Q4-18Q1-19Q2-19Q3-19Q4-19Q1-20  CoR/outstandings: 180bp; Q1-18 Q2-18 Q3-18 Q4-18 Q1-19 Q2-19 Q3-19 Q4-19 Q1-20  NPL ratio: 6.1%; coverage ratio: 93% CoR/outstandings: 51bp; (*) Including non provisioned losses; Cost of credit risk/outstandings (in basis points over a rolling four-quarter period) at 15bp for the RBs; 22bp for LCL, 60bp for CA Italia, 145bp for CACF, 26bp for Fin. activities 13 l DEUTSCHE BANK CONFERENCE - MAY 2020 APPENDICES CRÉDIT AGRICOLE S.A. A well-balanced corporate porfolio Corporate EAD at 31/03/2020 per sector Total EAD : 321 Bn€ NON BANKING FINANCIAL ACTIVITIES (34 Bn) 10.7% OIL & GAS** (29 Bn) 8.9% ENERGY (EXCL. OIL & GAS) (23 Bn) 7.3% REAL ESTATE (22 Bn) 7.0% AUTOMOTIVE (20 Bn) 6.2% HEAVY INDUSTRY (19 Bn) 5.8% AIR/SPACE (17 Bn) 5.4% AGRICULTURE AND FOOD PROCESSING (15 Bn) 4.7% OTHER (15 Bn) 4.7% SHIPPING (14 Bn) 4.5% RETAIL/ CONSUMER GOODS INDUSTRIES (14 Bn) 4.5% TELECOM (12 Bn) 3.7% OTHER TRANSPORT (12 Bn) 3.6% MISCALLENEOUS 12 BN) 3.7% INSURANCE (10 Bn) 3.2% IT / TECHNOLOGY (10 Bn) 3.1% BTP (10 Md) 3.0% HEALTHCARE / PHARMACEUTICALS (9 Bn) 2.7% OTHER INDUSTRIES (8 Bn) 2.4% TOURISM / HOTELS / RESTAURANTS (8 Bn) 2.3% MEDIA / PUBLISHING (3Bn) 0.8% WOOD / PAPER / PACKAGING (3 Bn) 0.8% UTILITIES (2 Bn) 0.7% NON TRADING SERVICES / LOCAL AUTHORITIES… 0.2% BANKS (0 Bn) 0.1% 0.0% 2.0% 4.0% 6.0% 8.0% 10.0% 12.0% *internal rating ** including commodity traders *** CACIB perimeter % of Corporate EAD Africa Others 1% 1% America and Asia 21% Europe (Excl. France 53% France) 24% 73% of Corporate exposures are Investment Grade*

SME exposure stands at 21 Bn€ as of 31/03/2020

LBO exposure*** stands at €4Bn as of 31/12/2019 14 l DEUTSCHE BANK CONFERENCE - MAY 2020 APPENDICES Focus CACIB : Oil & Gas and Aeronautics 23.7 Bn€ EAD(1) on Oil & Gas excluding commodity traders as of February Oil & Gas EAD excl. Commodity Traders : 23.7 Bn€* 2020 5% Gas companies Oil & Gas Services Integrated Oil &  4.8 Bn € EAD on commodity traders as of February 2020 15% Oil & Gas EAD excl Commodity Traders* Watched list Defaulted 3% 2% EAD is gross of Export Credit Agency and Credit Risk Insurance covers : as of 29/02/2020, there were 3.8 Bn$ export credit agencies covers and 0.6Bn$ credit risk insurance covers on the Oil & Gas portfolio 71% of Oil & Gas EAD(1)(2) are Investment Grade(3)  75% of Oil & Gas gross exposure net of ECA are Investment Grade counterparties Upstream E&P 13% Downstream & Refining Midstream 14% (Pipeline, LNG, Storage) 21% State owned Oil & Gas companies 32% Sub- investment grade 24% Invesment grade 71%  Diversified exposure in terms of operators, activity type, commitments and geographies Oil & Gas gross exposure net of ECA by geography* 82% of Oil & Gas EAD(1)(2) in segments with limited sensitivity to oil prices 18% of EAD (1)(2) in Exploration & Production and Oil services segments, more directly sensitive to oil prices

in Exploration & Production and Oil services segments, more directly sensitive to oil prices First-ranking collateral on the vast majority of counterparties in the Exploration & Production segment 14,8 Bn€ EAD(1) on Aeronautics as of February 2020 A portfolio, essentially secured and composed of major players, mainly focused on Manufacturers/ Suppliers and Air transportation. The share of asset based financing represents 43% of the exposure as of Feb2020

The portfolio is concentrated on Investment Grade clients (74% of the gross exposure net of ECA as of Feb. 2020) and secured by new generation of aircrafts with an average age of the fleet relatively young.

Following Sept-11, total losses recorded on aero amounted to 38 m€ Saudi Arabia Africa Other (Latam 2% 2% FSU,…) South Korea 5% 3% India 4% Brazil United States 5% 23% France 5% United Gulf countries Kingdom 5% 12% Mexico Other Asia 5% China 9% Other Western 7% Europe Russia 6% *CA CIB perimeter 7% CA CIB perimeter . EAD (Exposure At Default) is a regulatory definition used in pillar 3. It corresponds to the exposure in the event of default after risk mitigation factors. It encompasses balance sheet assets plus a proportion of off-balance sheet commitments.. (2) excluding commodity traders (3) Internal rating equivalent. 15 l DEUTSCHE BANK CONFERENCE - MAY 2020 1 INTRODUCTION p. 3 2 CREDIT AGRICOLE S.A. p. 10 3 FINANCIAL STRENGTH p. 16 4 CONCLUSION p. 21 5 APPENDICES p. 28 16 DEUTSCHE BANK CONFERENCE - MAY 2020 FINANCIAL STRENGTH CRÉDIT AGRICOLE S.A. CET1 ratio at 11.4%, down due to the effect of the dismantling of 35% of the Switch (-0.4pp) Change in CET1 ratio (bp) 12.1% +7bp +60bp -19bp -33bp 11.8% -41bp -6bp -44bp 11.4% 3.4pp 8.7% SREP at 3.5pp 31/12/2019 SREP at 7.9% 02/04/2020(1) December 19 2019 dividend Regulation Retained OCI RWA change Others March 20 Switch March 20 impacts earnings reserves before unwind. Switch unwind. Change in requirements SREP at 31/12/2019 8.7% Art. 104a application -0.66pp Countercyclical buffers easing -0.15pp SREP at 02/04/2020(1) 7.9% CET1 ratio: 11.4%, notably impacted by negative market valuations and by drawdown on credit facilities

Exceptional impacts over the quarter: allocation of the 2019 dividend to reserves following requests from the ECB (+60bp),and regulatory impacts on securitisations (-19bp) Retained net income : +7bp, including a dividend per share provision of €0.08 in Q1-20(-7bp) OCI reserves on securities portfolios: -33bp related to negative market effects (fall in equity indexes -14bp and rise in credit spreads -19bp); outstanding stock at 31/03/2020: 20bp Change in RWA: -41bp, primarily in the Large Customers business line (26bp) Dismantling of 35% of the Switch mechanism (-44bp), accounting for more than half of the decline observed in the quarter

Ratio well above regulatory requirements

Article 104a : possibility granted by the regulator to fulfil P2R with 75% Tier 1 capital and a minimum 56.25% CET1 vs 100% previously Counter-cyclical buffer : easing of countercyclical buffers by several national regulators (for France, as from 02/04/2020) Before any impact of announced measures by the European Commission on 28/04/20

Phased-in Tier 1 ratio: 12.9%; phased-in total ratio: 16.7%

Tier 1 ratio: 12.9%; phased-in total ratio: 16.7% Phased-in leverage ratio: 3.9% at end March 20 vs. 4.2% at end-Dec. 19

leverage ratio: 3.9% at end March 20 vs. 4.2% at end-Dec. 19 Intra-quarter average phased-in leverage ratio (2) : 3.7% in Q1-20

(1) Including the removal of France's counter-cyclical buffer, as from 02/04/2020 (2)Intra-quarter leverage refers to the average of the end of month exposures for the first two months of said quarter 17 l DEUTSCHE BANK CONFERENCE - MAY 2020 FINANCIAL STRENGTH CRÉDIT AGRICOLE GROUP CET1 ratio of 15.5%, down -0.4pp Change in CET1 ratio (bp) 15.9% +16bp +11bp -34bp 15.5% -15bp -18bp -1bp 6.2pp 6.6pp SREP at 9.7% 31/12/2019 SREP at 02/04/2020(1) 8.9% December 19 2019 dividend Regulation impacts Retained earnings OCI RWA change Others March 20 reserves CET1 ratio: 15.5%, impacted by the level of market valuations at 31/03/2020

Exceptional impacts in the quarter: allocation of CASA's 2019 dividend to reserves following requests from the ECB (+16bp) and regulatory impacts on securitisations (-15bp) Retained net income : +11bp, including a dividend per share provision in Q1-20(-3bp) OCI reserves on securities portfolios: -18bp related to negative market

effects; outstanding stock at 31/03/2020: 12bp Change in RWA: -34bp, primarily in the LC business line (-21bp) and RB (-6bp)

Phased-in Tier 1 ratio: 16.4%; phased-in total ratio: 19.0%

Tier 1 ratio: 16.4%; phased-in total ratio: 19.0% Phased-in leverage ratio: 5.3% vs. 5.7% at end Dec 19

leverage ratio: 5.3% vs. 5.7% at end Dec 19 Intra-quarter average phased-in leverage ratio (2) : 5.1% in Q1-20

Including the removal of France's countercyclical buffer as from 02/04/2020; (2) The intra-quarter leverage refers to the average of the end-of-month exposures of the first two months of said quarter Change in requirements SREP at 31/12/2019 9.7% Art. 104a application -0.66pp Countercyclical buffers easing -0.18pp SREP at 02/04/2020(1) 8.9% Ratio well above regulatory requirements*

Distance to the SREP : 6.6pp, up +0.4pp vs. 31/12/2019 Before any impact of measures announced by the European Commission on 28/04/20

TLAC ratio: 22.6% of risk-weighted assets and 7.3% of leverage exposure, excluding eligible senior preferred debt

risk-weighted assets and 7.3% of leverage exposure, excluding eligible senior preferred debt Ratio higher than regulatory requirements (3) by 3.1pp in risk-weighted assets and 1.3pp in leverage, excluding eligible senior preferred debt

MREL ratio: approximately 32% of risk-weighted assets and 22.6% excluding eligible senior preferred debt, i.e. 8.1% of TLOF

risk-weighted assets and 22.6% excluding eligible senior preferred debt, i.e. 8.1% of TLOF Objective to achieve a subordinated MREL ratio (excluding eligible senior preferred debt) of 24-25% of risk-weighted assets by the end of 2022 At 31/03: ratio > 8% of TLOF

(3)The Crédit Agricole Group must meet the following TLAC requirements at all times: 16% of the RWA plus the total buffer requirement according to CRDV (including 2.5% for capital conservation buffer, 1% for systemic risk buffer and 0.02% for countercyclical buffer at 2 April 2020); and 6% of leverage exposure 18 l DEUTSCHE BANK CONFERENCE - MAY 2020 FINANCIAL STRENGTH CRÉDIT AGRICOLE S.A. RWA increase: good activity level and support of CRÉDIT AGRICOLE GROUP customers impacted by the crisis Change in Crédit Agricole S.A. risk weighted assets (€bn) Change in Crédit Agricole Group risk-weighted assets (€bn) +3.7% 348 +2.2% 324 + 11.2 336 + 11.9 559 + 5.5 + 11.7 572 + 5.5 12 12 12 Market risk 12 12 Market risk -4.8 56 -4.7 34 34 34 56 Operational Operational risk risk 278 289 301 491 503 Credit risk Credit risk Dec. 19 Regulation impacts Business lines growth Insurance Equity stake Mar. 20 Dec. 19 Regulation Business lines Insurance Equity March 20 before Switch unwinding Mar. 20 (incl. forex) impacts growth (incl. forex) stake Switch unwind.  Moderate increase in risk-weighted assets  Significant increase in risk-weighted assets over the quarter, driven by the Large Customers business line  Exceptional impacts over the quarter: regulatory impacts on  Exceptional impacts over the quarter: regulatory impacts on securitisations at CACIB (+€5.5bn)  Increase in risk-weighted assets in the Large Customers business securitisations at CACIB (+€5.5bn) line: +€7.5bn  Growth in business lines driven primarily by the Large Customers  Modest growth in risk-weighted assets in Retail banking: business line, incl. +€6.4bn at CACIB (impact of credit line drawdowns for €2.0bn, including €1.2bn in the Regional Banks in line with the level of +€2.1bn, downgraded ratings for +€0.4bn and market effect for +€4.4bn) and activity at the beginning of the quarter +€1.0bn at CACEIS (increase in liquidity portfolio investments) Decline in the equity-accounted value of the contribution of insurance due to market variations

equity-accounted value of the contribution of insurance Dismantling of 35% of the Switch mechanism (+€11.9bn) 19 l DEUTSCHE BANK CONFERENCE - MAY 2020 FINANCIAL STRENGTH CRÉDIT AGRICOLE GROUP Dynamic management of reserves in order to accommodate client requests and maintain LCR ratios Liquidity reserves (€bn) Eligible claims to Central Banks after haircut (immediate access) (1) Self-securitisations eligible to Central Banks (1) Other non-HQLAsecurities (2) HQLA (High Quality Liquid Assets) securities portfolio (2) Central Bank deposits (excl. cash (4) & mandatory reserves (8)) +€40bn liquidity reserves 338 Q1-20/Q4-19 298 55 48 21 18 22 14 110 108 134 106 Customer requests have been successfully met

Drawdown on credit facilities (CACIB: ~€9bn at 31/03/20) and set up of

new facilities (CACIB: ~€2bn at 31/03/20) Decrease in CD outstandings and shortening of term deposits Simultaneously, increase in deposits (CACIB: high conversion of drawdowns into deposits) and in current accounts balances

as a result, limited cash impact but liquidity shortening

LCR: management actions taken to maintain ratios at very comfortable levels  Use of central bank facilities : €38bn in ST drawings + increase of €15bn in TLTRO at 31/03/20  Collateral: management actions taken to increase liquidity reserves  Pre-positioned reserves up, on top of €53bn drawings at Central Banks  €76bn of assets eligible to Central Banks, providing access to LCR compliant resources  Asset encumbrance ratio increased from 17.5% at 31/12/19 but remaining (1) Providing access to LCR compliant resources 31/12/2019 31/03/2020 (2) Available market securities, at market value and after haircut low compared to the European average of 28% Liquidity reserves up to €338bn, + €40bn

Quarterly LCR sharply up at 142.03% for Credit Agricole Group and 146,93% for Credit Agricole S.A.

Stable Resources Position up at €132bn from €126bn 20 l DEUTSCHE BANK CONFERENCE - MAY 2020 1 KEY TOPICS p. 3 2 RISKS p. 10 3 FINANCIAL STRENGTH p. 16 4 CONCLUSION p. 21 5 APPENDICES p. 28 21 DEUTSCHE BANK CONFERENCE - MAY 2020 Crédit Agricole Crédit Agricole S.A. Group CONCLUSION CRÉDIT AGRICOLE GROUP An up and running Group with structural strengths enabling it to CRÉDIT AGRICOLE S.A. support clients through the crisis A balanced and diversified business model Operating efficiency Conservative risk management Strong Group capital Strong liquidity position  A universal customer-focused banking model based on excellence in customer relationship  A broad array of specialised and profitable businesses (CASA underlying ROTE 11.9% end 2019)  Revenues balanced across business lines and geographically diversified (31% of CASA's revenues in 2019 generated outside France/Italy)  Actions in terms of operating efficiency taken between 2015 and 2019: 7.6 pp improvement in CASA cost to income ratio over this period  Underlying cost to income ratio excluding SRF at a low level: 62.2% in Q1 2020 for CASA, improved vs Q1 2019  Low cost of risk in 2019 enabling to fully implement the public measures to support customers : 32bp(1) CASA, 20bp(1) CAG in Q4-19  A highly diversified credit portfolio across sectors: no corporate sector accounts for more than 4% of total CASA exposures  Low exposure to market activities. Regulatory VaR (60 days average) of CASA €11m in Q1-20  High solvency of the Crédit Agricole Group Current ratio 11.4% 15.5%  Capital stronger than during previous crises Common Equity Tier 1 Mar-20 12.9% 16.3% Tier 1 (phased-in)Mar-20 Sovereign debt crisis 11.2% 11.9% Tier 1 Dec-2011  Large eligible claim book and low asset encumbrance ratio (17.5% at Financial crisis 9.1% 9.4% end 2019 versus European average of 28%) Tier 1 Dec-2008 €338bn in liquidity reserves at 31/03/20, an increase by €40bn from 31/12/19  Stable resources position: €132bn (1) Cost of risk on outstandings (in basis points over a rolling four-quarter period) 22 l DEUTSCHE BANK CONFERENCE - MAY 2020 CONCLUSION CRÉDIT AGRICOLE GROUP Voluntarily supporting the public authorities' strategy in the face of the crisis, consistent with our Raison d'être, to help our clients get through the crisis (1/2) fully

operational

bank 88% (1) of Regional Bank branches are operational, and 93% (1) of LCL branches

of Regional Bank branches are operational, and 93% of LCL branches 7.7 million unique monthly users of apps in France and Italy in Q1-20 (+20% vs Q1-19)

Acceleration of technological innovations in the face of the crisis (electronic signature of the state-guaranteed loan, remote management of claims and damages)

Large-scale roll-out of remote working (>50,000 simultaneous connections) with maximum security All bank and insurance services available bank

consistent

with its societal commitments Crédit Agricole Group, 8 April: establishment of a €20m solidarity fund for the elderly and caregivers (2)

establishment of a €20m solidarity fund for the elderly and caregivers Insurance, 23 March: €39.2m paid into the solidarity fund set up by French government authorities for small businesses and independent workers in sectors particularly hard hit by the crisis; Crédit du Maroc, 24 March : €8m contribution to the national COVID-19 solidarity fund; Crédit Agricole Group in Italy, 31 March : €2m donation to the Italian Red Cross and Italian hospitals.

€39.2m paid into the solidarity fund set up by French government authorities for small businesses and independent workers in sectors particularly hard hit by the crisis; : €8m contribution to the national COVID-19 solidarity fund; : €2m donation to the Italian Red Cross and Italian hospitals. Donations of medical equipment, support for healthcare workers, vulnerable populations and research, creation of " Loop " and " J'Aime Mon Territoire " platforms. 9 out of 10 branches(1) reachable €70m in donations via solidarity funds Branches open and/or advisers contactable remotely Contribution of Crédit Agricole Group executives via 50% of their variable compensation 23 l DEUTSCHE BANK CONFERENCE - MAY 2020 CONCLUSION CRÉDIT AGRICOLE GROUP Voluntarily supporting the public authorities' strategy in the face of the crisis, consistent with our Raison d'être, to help our clients get through the crisis (2/2) bank

mobilised to

support its customers Corporates in France Professionals, farmers and very small businesses Individual customers 6 March: six-month moratorium for business loans

for business loans Revenues : all accrued interest maintained and interim interest recorded Cost of risk : no automatic requalification of debtor at set-up (1) RWA : uncalled loan repayments are deferred, RWA impact insignificant

25 March: State-guaranteed loan (limited to 25% of revenues)

(limited to 25% of revenues) Revenues : interest spread over the term of the loan Cost of risk : no automatic requalification of debtor at set-up (1) RWA: percentage guaranteed by the State, between 70% and 90%, has a 0% RWA weight

Insurance, 22 April: €210m cooperative support mechanism, calculated on a flat-rate basis for policyholders of a professional multi-risk insurance, with business interruption

€210m cooperative support mechanism, calculated on a flat-rate basis for policyholders of a professional multi-risk insurance, with business interruption CA Italia, 21 April: €6bn dedicated to supporting corporates, including €4bn in loans (max €25k) and €2bn in liquidity provisions.

€6bn dedicated to supporting corporates, including €4bn in loans (max €25k) and €2bn in liquidity provisions. Leasing: postponement for a period of 6 months of 50,000 installments in France for equipment leasing (i.e. €500m) and 2,000 for property leasing (i.e. €150m)

postponement for a period of 6 months of 50,000 installments in France for equipment leasing (i.e. €500m) and 2,000 for property leasing (i.e. €150m) Moratoria: Italy since 21 April, €4bn moratorium on individual and small business loans for six months, renewable; France included in mortgage agreements (188 600 contracts/€500m);

Italy since 21 April, €4bn moratorium on individual and small business loans for six months, renewable; France included in mortgage agreements (188 600 contracts/€500m); CACF: loan maturities deferred as of 31 March: €29m (individuals) and €837m (businesses) default/forbearance or a change in the original Bucket may be applied, pursuant to Group rules Number of requests 24 l DEUTSCHE BANK CONFERENCE - MAY 2020 335,000 Moratoria granted (29/04) €3.4bn uncalled maturities State-guaranteed loan (30/04) 126,000 requests €19.5bn 88.5% pro/farmers(2) 11.5% corporates(2) €10bn aid program in Italy ROADSHOW FAQ TO DATE (1/2) CRÉDIT AGRICOLE GROUP CRÉDIT AGRICOLE S.A. How does Covid-19 impact your revenues? Significant impact since mid-march on commercial production (consumer loans, home loans, equipment loans), mitigated by the strong growth in SGL; impact on balance sheet and thus NII uncertain. Mixed impact on commissions: transaction fees up, negative impact of the strong slowdown in payment and insurance activity.

transaction fees up, negative impact of the strong slowdown in payment and insurance activity. Strong market impact in Q1, potentially reversible (210 M€ net impact on CASA revenues), via assets

valued at fair value in insurance and AM Will you reduce costs this year? Good cost control to date, potential to continue digitalisation, cost-income targets set by business line

cost-income targets set by business line Significant additional contribution to SRF in Q2 in connection with latest SRB announcements, penalizing further French banks. How do you see cost of risk going forward? Low NPL ratio ( 3.1% CASA , 2.4% CAG ); Strong coverage ratio ( 72.4% CASA, 84.3% CAG )

, ); Strong coverage ratio ( ) Bucket 3 : increase limited by strong political support

: increase limited by strong political support Buckets 1 and 2 : regular reassessment of economic scenarios and thus quarterly B1/B2 outstandings

: regular reassessment of economic scenarios and thus quarterly B1/B2 outstandings Good capacity of CASA to absorb the same level of quarterly cost of risk as that of Q1-20 in coming quarters 25 l DEUTSCHE BANK CONFERENCE - MAY 2020 ROADSHOW FAQ TO DATE (2/2) CRÉDIT AGRICOLE GROUP Will you review your CET1 Target? CRÉDIT AGRICOLE S.A. Structure of the Group:

High solvency for CAG : 15.5% in Q1 2020, distance to SREP 6.6 pp; CASA, non systemic, benefits from CAG support. Solvency managed with a lower 11% target : 11.4% in Q1 2020 , including the accrual of a dividend corresponding to a 50% pay-out policy, distance to SREP 3.5 pp.

Regulatory requirements down (from 9.7% to 8.9% for CASA)

Many moving pieces going forward:

RWAs should increase in next quarters: downgrading of counterparts, one-off effect in Q2-20 of a 2- month delay in the entry into force of the 70%-90%State-guarantee for loans granted in May and June Possible increase in the equity accounted value of insurance contribution if credit spreads

improve : negative impact on RWA, positive impact on CET1 via OCI reserves (20 bp of stock in CET1 ratio in Q1-20) Positive impact of EU commission legislative proposals under review (IFRS9, SME, IT)

Capital is not a constraint for CASA, target can be maintained even with a provisioning remaining at the same level for the full year 2020. 26 l DEUTSCHE BANK CONFERENCE - MAY 2020 Our Group Project: three pillars OUR GROUP PROJECT Customer Project EXCELLENCE IN CUSTOMER RELATIONS All business lines committed to customer satisfaction and to a zero-defect culture

zero-defect culture An outstanding online customer experience and a best- in-class digital bank

in-class digital bank Innovative banking and extra-banking services #1 in customer satisfaction (NPS1) Societal Project COMMITMENT TO SOCIETY Offers available for all customers (EKO, LCL Essentiel) and a commitment to maintain local societal ties

CA Group climate strategy in line with the Paris Agreement, with certified implementation Human-centric Project EMPOWERED TEAMS FOR CUSTOMERS Always offer customers a direct access to empowered relationship managers

Transform management and organisation to support this Human-centric Project #1 best company to work for in the French financial services sector #1 European leader in responsible investment (1) Net Promoter Score 27 l DEUTSCHE BANK CONFERENCE - MAY 2020 27 1 KEY FIGURES p. 3 2 RISKS p. 10 3 FINANCIAL STRENGTH p. 16 4 CONCLUSION p. 21 5 APPENDICES p. 28 28 DEUTSCHE BANK CONFERENCE - MAY 2020 REVENUES CRÉDIT AGRICOLE S.A. Revenues up +4.8% Q1/Q1 Q1/Q1 change in underlying revenues(1), by business line +4.8% 4,855 4,903 5,137 5,200 +13 +118 +287 +63 (48) (149) (34) -1.0% for the business lines Q1-19 Specific Q1-19 Asset Retail SFS Large Corporate Q1-20 Specific Q1-20 stated items (1) underlying gathering banking customers centre underlying items (1) stated Revenues driven by RB and LC, significant market effect for AG AG : resilient activity and limited outflows for Amundi; unfavourable market effect for CAA (impact of the fair value through profit and loss, and of regulatory technical provisions)

: resilient activity and limited outflows for Amundi; unfavourable market effect for CAA (impact of the fair value through profit and loss, and of regulatory technical provisions) RB : sustained growth in loans and savings for the quarter, good level of commission income, notably related to transaction fees

: sustained growth in loans and savings for the quarter, good level of commission income, notably related to transaction fees SFS : revenues penalised by the slowdown in revolving credit for consumer finance and in factoring activities; upturn in activity in China for GAC in March, equity accounted.

: revenues penalised by the slowdown in revolving credit for consumer finance and in factoring activities; upturn in activity in China for GAC in March, equity accounted. LC : good business momentum in capital markets in a context of high volatility, offsetting the slowdown in financing activities; favourable scope effect for Asset Servicing, despite an unfavourable market effect

: good business momentum in capital markets in a context of high volatility, offsetting the slowdown in financing activities; favourable scope effect for Asset Servicing, despite an unfavourable market effect CC : further improvement of the structural revenue, and positive effect this quarter of the intragroup transactions AG: Asset Gathering, including Insurance; RB: Retail banking; (1) Underlying: details of specific items on slide 42 SFS: Specialised financial services; LC: Large customers; CC: Corporate Centre 29 l DEUTSCHE BANK CONFERENCE - MAY 2020 EXPENSES CRÉDIT AGRICOLE S.A. Excluding IFRIC 21 impact, expenses up +2.5% Q1/Q1 change in underlying costs(1), by business line 3,436 +2.9% 3,615 - +11 3,194 +360 +60 3,104 +15 +61 +332 +10 (7) +2.7% for the business lines Q1-19 Specific (1) SRF Q1-19 Asset Retail SFS Large Corporate Q1-20 SRF Specific Q1-20 stated items underlying gathering banking customers centre underlying items (1) stated (1) Underlying cost/income ratio excl. SRF Cost/income ratio(1) improved 1.1pp Q1/Q1 to 62.2% AG : good cost control in asset management, insurance expenses unchanged, excluding taxes

: good cost control in asset management, insurance expenses unchanged, excluding taxes RB : positive jaws effect for LCL and CA Italia; improved cost/income ratio for LCL (-2.4pp Q1/Q1) and CA Italia (-0.1pp) due to good cost control

: positive jaws effect for LCL and CA Italia; improved cost/income ratio for LCL (-2.4pp Q1/Q1) and CA Italia (-0.1pp) due to good cost control SFS : moderate increase in expenses related primarily to a tax effect in consumer finance

: moderate increase in expenses related primarily to a tax effect in consumer finance LC : positive jaws effect (+1.9pp) and improved cost/income ratio in CIB (-1.0pp Q1/Q1); scope effect for Asset Servicing IFRIC21 expenses: €535m, +9.4% Q1/Q1 (vs €489m in Q1-19) Not recorded on a straight-line basis: affecting only Q1

straight-line basis: Increase in the contribution to SRF: +8.6%/+€28m Q1/Q1 (after a +13.9%/+€41m increase last year)

+8.6%/+€28m Q1/Q1 (after a +13.9%/+€41m increase last year) Increase in other IFRIC21 expenses: +11% Q1/Q1 to €175m AG: Asset Gathering, including Insurance; RB: Retail banking; SFS: Specialised financial services; LC: Large customers; CC: Corporate Centre 30 l DEUTSCHE BANK CONFERENCE - MAY 2020 NET INCOME CRÉDIT AGRICOLE S.A. Net income down -18.1% Q1/Q1 Q1/Q1 change in underlying net income(1), by business line -18.1% 763 796 (33) (96) +106 652 638 (44) (85) (14) (24) -23.1% for the business lines Q1-19 Specific Q1-19 Asset Retail SFS Large Corporate Q1-20 Specific Q1-20 stated items (1) underlying gathering banking customers centre underlying items (1) stated Net income down (-23.1%) for the business lines, due to the increase in the cost of risk AG: declining net income in Insurance and Asset management mainly as a result of a market effect on insurance revenues

declining net income in Insurance and Asset management mainly as a result of a market effect on insurance revenues RB: gross operating income up at LCL (+9.4%) due to strong fee and commission income and to operational efficiency efforts

gross operating income up at LCL (+9.4%) due to strong fee and commission income and to operational efficiency efforts SFS: revenues down in relation to a slowdown of activity

revenues down in relation to a slowdown of activity LC: strong revenue growth driven by the business momentum in capital markets and the scope effects in Asset Servicing; good level of operational efficiency with sharply rising gross operating income (+11.7%) Rise in the Corporate centre net income (improvement of the negative contribution by +€106m): positive effect this quarter of the intragroup transactions in a volatile market environment AG: Asset Gathering, including Insurance; RB: Retail banking; (1) Underlying: details of specific items on slide 42 SFS: Specialised financial services; LC: Large customers; CC: Corporate Centre 31 l DEUTSCHE BANK CONFERENCE - MAY 2020 ACTIVITY AND RESULTS CRÉDIT AGRICOLE S.A. Asset Gathering and Insurance Assets under management(1) (€bn) Contribution to net income of Crédit Agricole S.A. €m Q1-20 Q1-19 ∆ Q1/Q1 underlying underlying underlying Insurance 204 284 (28.3%) Asset management 127 154 (17.6%) Wealth management 25 14 +81.9% Net income Group Share 356 453 (21.3%) * Including advised and distributed assets  Business remained strong with AuM up +2.7%  Net income(1) down, impacted by market valuations at 31 March March/March  Insurance: net income down Q1/Q1 due to the impact on revenues of the  Asset management: activity still dynamic, despite the crisis, thanks to valuation of assets at fair value through profit and loss a diversified customer/geography mix  Asset management: results impacted notably by the market downturn in  Insurance: high net UL contract inflows (+39.8% to €1.7bn) in an March unfavourable market environment  Wealth management: strong increase of +81.9% Q1/Q1, despite the crisis,  Wealth management(1): positive net inflows but assets down, due to a due to an increase in revenues (driven by transaction revenues, due to high negative market impact volatility), costs under control and low income tax (related to the improved Swiss rate) (1) Scope: Indosuez Wealth Management Group and LCL Private Banking 32 l DEUTSCHE BANK CONFERENCE - MAY 2020 ACTIVITY AND RESULTS Insurance CRÉDIT AGRICOLE S.A. Activity indicators Contribution to Crédit Agricole S.A. P&L Protection of assets and individuals Savings/Retirement Q1-20 Q1-19 ∆ Q1/Q1 Premium income (€bn) Net inflows (€bn) €m underlying underlying underlying +7.3% Q1/Q1 +3.3 +2.8 2.76 2.96 +2.4 Revenues 511 629 (18.7%) +1.5 Operating expenses (247) (232) +6.5% 1.97 +1.2 1.86 1.91 1.87 +0.8 o/w tax expenses* (90) (76) +18.4% 1.74 +1.3 o/w general expenditure* (157) (156) +0.5% 0.97 0.88 0.89 +1.0 +1.6 +1.8 +1.1 +1.7 Gross operating income 263 396 (33.5%) 1.01 0.99 0.98 1.02 1.09 +1.0 Tax (52) (112) (53.4%) (0.0) Net income 205 285 (28.3%) Q1-19 Q2-19 Q3-19 Q4-19 Q1-20 Q1-19 Q2-19Q3-19 Q4-19Q1-20 (1.0) Net income Group Share 204 284 (28.3%) Death & disability / Creditor / Group Property & Casualty In Euros Unit-linked Cost/Income ratio (%) 48.4% 37.0% +11.5 pp  Savings / retirement: strong pick-up of UL contract net inflows *management data  Revenues significantly impacted by the crisis  High net inflows, driven by UL contracts +39.8%, Q1/Q1 to €1.7bn  Revenues: impacted by adverse market effects (€246m fair value through profit or loss  AuM(1): €299bn (+2.2% March/March), UL contract rate down to 21.4%, due to the impact on results and €60m related to regulatory technical reserves for UL contracts), effect of market valuation partly offset by the increase of the financial margin levy; impact of the unwinding, on  Property and casualty: continued growth momentum 2 March, of 35% of the Switch: +€8m  Premiums: +7.0% Q1/Q1, including +7.2% in France  Combined ratio(3) P&C: still well controlled at 95.0% in Q1-20  Contract portfolio: 14.2 million contracts, +120K in Q1, i.e. +4.2% year-on-year  Expenses(4): unchanged Q1/Q1 excl. tax effect  Equipment rate(2): 41.0% for customers of Regional Banks (+1.4pp year-on-year), 25.2% for LCL customers (+0.8pp) and 15.7% for customers in Italy (+1.6pp)  Solvency(5): 234%, well above the upper limit of our target range 160%-200%  Personal insurance: premiums +7.8% Q1/Q1 Savings/retirement/death & disability assets under management. Percentage of customers having at least one contract in automotive, multi-risk household, healthcare, legal or accident insurance.

. Ratio of (claims + operating expenses + commissions) to premium income, net of reinsurance, Pacifica scope Underlying: excluding specific items that include the contribution of €38m to Fonds de solidarité de l'Etat (State solidarity fund) (self-employed and very small businesses): (-€38m in expenses, -€38m in net income) vs 0 in Q1-19 - see slide 42 (5) Solvency ratio including PPE. 33 l DEUTSCHE BANK CONFERENCE - MAY 2020 ACTIVITY AND RESULTS Asset management - Amundi Assets under management(1) (€bn) 1,476 1,653 + 2.4 + 9.7 1 527 - 15.3 - 122.7 465 448 435 522 Net inflows 463 -€3.2bn 486 105 111 100 128 111 123 194 174 181 234 232 147 Mar.19 Dec. 19 Retail ex. JVs JVs Institutionals Market/Forex Mar. 20 effect JVs Third-party distributors International networks French networks Institutionals and Corporates CA & SG insurers CRÉDIT AGRICOLE S.A. Contribution to Crédit Agricole S.A. P&L €m Q1-20 Q1-19 ∆ Q1/Q1 underlying underlying underlying Revenues 594 638 (7.0%) Operating expenses excl.SRF (334) (341) (1.9%) SRF (4) (2) x 2.2 Gross operating income 256 296 (13.5%) Cost of risk (13) 5 n.m. Equity-accounted entities 14 13 +9.1% Tax (69) (86) (20.4%) Net income 188 227 (17.3%) Non controlling interests (61) (73) (16.7%) Net income Group Share 127 154 (17.6%) Cost/Income ratio excl.SRF (%) 56.3% 53.4% +2.9 pp  High level of AuM: €1,527bn, up (+3.5%) year-on-year,  Net income remains high penalised this quarter by the market effect  Revenues: net management revenues up +5.1% Q1/Q1, driven by higher  Retail net MLT inflows (ex. JV) : +€2.4bn, only slightly affected by the crisis, management fees (+1.7% Q1/Q1) and a doubling of performance fees; thanks to a good start to the year, driven by UL contracts and discretionary financial results affected by the market downturn in March (investment portfolio MTM and seed money) portfolio management  Expenses: still under control (-1.9%) due to the synergies related to  Institutional & Corporates: net outflows (-€15.3bn) related to outflows in Pioneer, and to the adjustment of variable compensation; C/I ratio at cash products and customer de-risking 53.4% (+2.2pp Q1/Q1)  JVs inflows: +€9.7bn, with a positive contribution from all entities  Equity-accountedentities: contribution up (+9.1% Q1/Q1) due to the good performance of all the Asian JVs 34 l DEUTSCHE BANK CONFERENCE - MAY 2020 ACTIVITY AND RESULTS French retail banking - LCL CRÉDIT AGRICOLE S.A. Activity indicators (€bn) Customer savings Loans outstanding +3.6% 195.5 199.5 202.9 206.4 202.6 +7.8% 80.3 81.4 81.8 82.4 77.8 122.0 124.6 127.8 129.8 131.5 15.8 14.2 14.6 15.0 15.4 23.5 24.1 24.5 23.9 24.5 7.4 7.6 7.8 8.1 7.7 115.2 118.1 121.2 124.0 124.8 76.9 78.3 80.4 82.4 83.4 Mar. 19 June 19 Sept. 19 Dec. 19 Mar. 20 Mar. 19 June 19 Sept. 19 Dec. 19 Mar. 20 On-B/S Off-B/S Home loan Consumer credit Corporate Professionals Contribution to Crédit Agricole S.A. P&L €m Q1-20 Q1-19 ∆ Q1/Q1 underlying underlying underlying Revenues 889 869 +2.2% Operating expenses excl.SRF (585) (593) (1.4%) SRF (35) (30) +13.9% Gross operating income 269 246 +9.4% Cost of risk (101) (44) x 2.3 Net income on other assets 0 1 (76.3%) Income before tax 168 202 (16.7%) Tax (60) (72) (16.7%) Net income 108 130 (16.8%) Net income Group Share 103 124 (16.8%) Cost/Income ratio excl.SRF (%) 65.8% 68.2% -2.4 pp Slowdown in new loans and off-balance sheet savings, but sustained deposit taking and loans outstanding

off-balance sheet savings, but sustained deposit taking and loans outstanding Loans : increase in loans outstanding: home loans (+8.5%, Mar./Mar.), corporate and professionals (+7.1%, Mar./Mar.), but new loans down over the quarter (-5.8%, Q1 / Q1) Customer savings : on-balance sheet savings up (+8.3%, Mar./Mar.) driven by demand deposits (+15.1%, Mar./Mar.) and passbooks (+4.4%) due to the increase in individual savings; off-balance sheet savings down (-3.1%, Mar./Mar.) driven by the market effect on securities and UCITS (-13.9%)

Continued momentum in customer capture

Customers capture of +86,000 customers in 2020; Customer base growth: +12,000 new customers in 2020

Gross operating income up due to continued operating efficiency. Significant increase in provisions in relation to COVID-19

COVID-19 Revenues driven by fees and commissions (+6.3%, Q1/Q1) thanks to buoyant activity on securities; net interest income slightly down Q1/Q1 (-1.3%) Decrease in expenses (-1.4%, Q1/Q1), generating a positive jaws effect and a C/I ratio improved by 2.4pp Q1/Q1 Increase in the cost of risk, including €40m in Bucket 1 and 2 provisioning; cost of risk on outstandings at 31 bp; NPL ratio at 1.7% and coverage ratio at 79.7% at end-March 2020

Underlying: specific items include provisions on Home purchase savings plans (revenues) of -€11m in Q1-20 vs -€8m in Q1-19 - see slide 42. 1 Annualised cost of risk on outstanding 35 l DEUTSCHE BANK CONFERENCE - MAY 2020 ACTIVITY AND RESULTS International retail banking - Italy Activity indicators (€bn) Customer savings Loans outstanding +3.3% 74.3 75.7 76.7 77.9 76.8 34.5 35.2 35.8 36.7 34.9 39.8 40.6 40.9 41.2 41.8 Mar. 19 June 19 Sept. 19 Dec. 19 Mar. 20 On-balance sheet Off-balance sheet* * Excluding assets under custody CRÉDIT AGRICOLE S.A. Contribution to Crédit Agricole S.A. P&L €m Q1-20 Q1-19 ∆ Q1/Q1 underlying underlying underlying Revenues 444 452 (1.8%) Operating expenses excl.SRF (279) (284) (1.9%) SRF (16) (15) +4.6% Gross operating income 150 153 (2.2%) Cost of risk (82) (67) +23.5% Income before tax 68 86 (20.6%) Tax (21) (28) (24.4%) Net income 48 59 (18.8%) Non controlling interests (13) (16) (17.4%) Net income Group Share 34 43 (19.4%) Cost/Income ratio excl.SRF (%) 62.7% 62.8% -0.1 pp The crisis interrupted the commercial momentum of the beginning of the year

Customer savings: increase in on-balance sheet savings (+5.2% Mar./Mar.), notably for corporates, and off-balance sheet savings (+1.2% Mar./Mar.) despite the unfavourable market effect Loans: stable new home loans production (-0.8% in outstanding Q1/Q1) due to the good start of year 2020; sustained growth in loan outstandings to individuals (+4.9% outstandings March/March) and to corporates and SMEs (+4.3% Mar./Mar.), outperforming the market (+1.4% (1) )

First issuance of covered bonds in the Italian market in 2020 for €1.25bn (1)Source Abi, March 2020 ; (2) Annualised cost of risk on outstanding Underlying: no specific item Resilient operating income

Revenues down : decrease in net interest income (-4%) due to loans renegotiations and rates decline; stable commissions with a positive contribution of those on assets under management (+10%) offsetting the banking fees which largely decreased in March Expenses under control Q1/Q1, C/I ratio unchanged at 62.7% in Q1-20 Cost of risk : €24m in provisions allocated to Buckets 1-2 essentially for COVID-19; Cost of risk on outstandings at 74bp (2) ; NPL ratio at 7.6% (-70bp Mar./Mar.) and coverage ratio stable at 60.1%

Group results in Italy: €109m, down -35% due to the increase in the cost of risk 36 l DEUTSCHE BANK CONFERENCE - MAY 2020 ACTIVITY AND RESULTS International retail banking - excl. Italy Activity indicators (€bn) Customer savings Loans outstanding +7.3% +3.9% 14.8 15.0 14.3 14.6 11.8 11.9 13.6 11.5 2.2 11.5 2.1 2.1 2.1 11.0 1.8 11.8 12.2 12.7 12.8 12.5 Mar. 19 June 19 Sept. 19 Dec. 19 Mar. 20 Mar. 19 June 19 Sept. 19 Dec. 19 Mar. 20 On-balance sheet Off-balance sheet* Excluding assets under custody

The impact of COVID-19 on the activity remains limited over the quarter On balance sheet customer savings (1) (+6% Mar./Mar.) driven by Poland (+5%), Morocco (+5%), Ukraine (+25%); Loans (1) : increase in outstanding in Egypt (+10%), Ukraine (+4%), Morocco (+4%), Poland (+3%), Net deposit surplus of +€1.7bn as at 31/03/2020

variation excluding exchange rate impact Underlying: the specific items include the donation to Morocco's government in relation to COVID-19, impact on expenses -€8m, impact on net income -€4m - see slide 42 CRÉDIT AGRICOLE S.A. Contribution to Crédit Agricole S.A. P&L €m Q1-20 Q1-19 ∆ Q1/Q1 underlying underlying underlying Revenues 226 224 +0.8% Operating expenses (143) (136) +5.0% Gross operating income 83 88 (5.6%) Cost of risk (33) (22) +51.3% Net income on other assets (0) 0 n.m. Income before tax 50 66 (24.5%) Tax (19) (17) +14.2% Net income 31 50 (38.1%) Non controlling interests (9) (13) (28.4%) Net income Group Share 21 37 (41.6%) Cost/Income ratio excl.SRF (%) 63.2% 60.7% +2.5 pp Net income down, conservative management of risk

Additional provisions allocated this quarter, bringing the cost of risk to €33m (+51% Q1/Q1) CA Egypt (1) : gross operating income down -19% Q1/Q1 with revenues hit by the decrease in rates and Trade Finance revenues; low NPL ratio at 2.7%, high coverage ratio at 154% CA Poland (1) : revenues unchanged (-1%) supported by fee and commission income, but gross operating income (-14%) hit by the increase in expenses (regulatory tax, IT and fixed asset amortisation) CA Ukraine (1) : revenues unchanged, cost of risk is null , improved NPL ratio (3.8%, -290bp Q1/Q1) Crédit du Maroc (1) : revenues up +4%, coverage ratio high at 93%

37 l DEUTSCHE BANK CONFERENCE - MAY 2020 ACTIVITY AND RESULTS CRÉDIT AGRICOLE S.A. Specialised financial services CACF - Consumer finance Gross managed loans (€bn) +2.1% 89.5 90.5 90.6 92.0 91.4 3.7 3.7 3.8 3.8 3.7 18.8 19.3 19.5 20.1 20.1 33.2 33.3 32.9 33.2 32.8 33.7 34.2 34.4 34.8 34.8 Mar. 19 Jun. 19 Sept. 19 Dec. 19 Mar. 20* Consolidated loan book Car finance partnerships Crédit Agricole Group Other CAL&F - Leasing Gross consolidated loans (€bn) +2.6% 14.7 14.8 14.7 15.1 15.1 2.7 2.8 2.8 2.9 2.8 11.9 11.9 11.9 12.1 12.3 Mar. 19 Jun. 19 Sept. 19 Dec. 19 Mar. 20 Leasing France Leasing international Contribution to Crédit Agricole S.A. P&L €m Q1-20 Q1-19 ∆ Q1/Q1 underlying underlying underlying Revenues 647 681 (5.0%) o/w CACF 518 541 (4.2%) o/w CAL&F 129 140 (8.0%) Operating expenses excl.SRF (352) (342) +2.9% SRF (20) (18) +7.9% Gross operating income 275 320 (14.1%) Cost of risk (190) (107) +76.9% Equity-accounted entities 72 78 (8.1%) Income before tax 157 291 (45.9%) Tax (29) (64) (54.6%) Net income 128 227 (43.5%) 35.5% in France, 30.3% in Italy and 34.2% in other countries

CA Consumer Finance: increase in managed loans but decrease in new loan production due to the crisis

Decrease in production (-13%) with solid resistance from the contribution of the Regional Banks and LCL (-4.4% and +0.8% respectively): France/Italy: down -10% and -12% respectively GAC-Sofinco: upturn in activity in March (16.8k policies vs 3.2k in February) Increase in managed loans over one year (+2.1%)

CAL&F: increase in leasing and factoring production (+9.2% and +56.2% respectively) Net income Group Share 109 194 (44.0%) o/w CACF 97 162 (40.2%) o/w CAL&F 12 32 (62.6%) Cost/Income ratio excl.SRF (%) 54.4% 50.2% +4.2 pp Increase in cost of risk related to the performing loans provisioning (Buckets 1 & 2 provisions for CA-CF: +€37m)

CA-CF: +€37m) CA Consumer Finance (net income (1) : -40.2%) : revenues down (-4.2%) in a context of a slowdown in revolving loan business and an increase in acquisition costs related to partnership development; increase in cost of risk (+70.3% - Buckets 1 & 2 provisions: +€37m) CAL&F (net income (1) : -62.6%) : increase in cost of risk (x2.3) Underlying = stated

38 l DEUTSCHE BANK CONFERENCE - MAY 2020 ACTIVITY AND RESULTS Large customers CRÉDIT AGRICOLE S.A. Underlying revenues of Large Customers (€bn) 5,366 +7.8% 5,786 +8.6% 1,504 1,479 1,423 1,484 1,401 1,366 219 1,318 233 281 Asset servicing 1,178 218 226 260 107 219 88 59 58 70 68 Investment banking 50 230 Mkts 506 58 479 398 472 473 505 544 Capital markets 313 Structured finance* 329 281 259 302 346 298 277 286 Fin Commercial banking & other* 343 370 319 315 334 334 312 313 Q2-18 Q3-18 Q4-18 Q1-19 Q2-19 Q3-19 Q4-19 Q1-20 Solid activity for the entire business line

Corporate and Investment Banking : commercial momentum across all Capital markets and Investment banking activities under volatile market conditions (+13.7% Q1/Q1); revenues from Financing activities down slightly due to a slowdown in business in the beginning of the year and lack of major deals (-2.9% Q1/Q1). Asset Servicing : increase in AuM, as a result of both the consolidation of KAS Bank and S3 (+€845bn in AuC and +€124bn in AuA) and the commercial momentum which offsets a negative market effect in March (-6%

on AuC and -4% on AuA march/march). Contribution to Crédit Agricole S.A. P&L €m Q1-20 Q1-19 ∆ Q1/Q1 underlying underlying underlying Revenues 1,484 1,366 +8.6% Operating expenses excl.SRF (880) (819) +7.5% SRF (200) (186) +7.6% Gross operating income 403 361 +11.7% Cost of risk (160) 10 n.m. Net income on other assets (0) 3 n.m. Income before tax 245 373 (34.3%) Tax (22) (136) (83.5%) Net income 223 237 (5.9%) Net income Group Share 208 232 (10.4%) o/w Corporate & Investment Banking 185 214 (13.5%) o/w Asset servicing 23 18 +27.0% Cost/Income ratio excl. SRF (%) 59.4% 60.0% -0.6 pp Underlying: - specific items: -€2m in S3/Kas Bank integration costs, €81m in loan book hedging and -€14m in DVA and FVA liquidity in net income Good operating efficiency

Corporate and Investment Banking : strong operating performance with GOI up +8.1% Q1/Q1; decrease in net income (-13.5%), impacted by the major increase in cost of risk related to the economic environment, whereas Q1-19 saw a sharp upturn (-€157m in Q1-20 vs +€15m in Q1-19). Asset Servicing : substantial increase in earnings Q1/Q1 (+27.0%), despite the appearance of non-controlling interests (Santander), thanks to the sharp rise in revenues (integration of KAS Bank and S3 fees and commissions, transaction volumes and treasury); continued increase in expenses to support commercial momentum.

39 l DEUTSCHE BANK CONFERENCE - MAY 2020 ACTIVITY AND RESULTS CRÉDIT AGRICOLE S.A. Corporate and investment banking Corporate and investment banking activity Contribution to Crédit Agricole S.A. P&L DEPOSITS ASSOCIATED WITH RCF DRAWDOWN 8 6.2 7.7 5.5 3 2.3 0 -5.4 -2 -9.0 -10.6 -10.6 -7 -12 16/3 23/3 31/3 16/4 23/4 RCF Drawdown (€bn) Re-deposits (€bn) Relationship-focused CIB with a limited risk profile

CIB with a limited risk profile Financing activities (-2.9% Q1/Q1) Strong activity at the end of the quarter after a less supporting beginning of the year. Reasonable increase, then stabilisation, in credit line drawdown (32% at end March vs 18% at end February), but strong recycling into deposits (over 70% of the €10.6bn drawn on existing lines as of 23/04). Customer support with €6.3bn in new credit lines as of 23/04. Capital markets and investment banking & equity (+13.7% Q1/Q1) FICC (+26% excl. CVA, +15,2% incl. CVA) : very strong market activities' performance (low volatility of daily results, strong commercial momentum) illustrating prudent risk management and quality of the customer franchise. Average regulatory VaR up slightly to €11.4m in Q1 vs €9.8m in Q4. Relationship-based customer support in hedging (interest rates, forex and inflation) and secured financing, rebound in bond issuances starting mid-march, driven by RCF customers.

€m Q1-20 Q1-19 ∆ Q1/Q1 underlying underlying underlying Revenues 1,202 1,148 +4.8% Operating expenses excl.SRF (668) (649) +2.9% SRF (178) (169) +5.3% Gross operating income 355 329 +8.1% Cost of risk (157) 15 n.m. Equity-accounted entities (0) (0) +77.1% Net income on other assets (0) 3 n.m. Income before tax 198 346 (42.7%) Tax (9) (127) (92.9%) Net income 189 219 (13.7%) Non controlling interests (4) (5) (20.3%) Net income Group Share 185 214 (13.5%) Cost/Income ratio excl. SRF (%) 55.6% 56.6% -1.0 pp Positive jaws effect and sharp rise in cost of risk

Increase in revenues related to highly volatile market conditions (+€54m

Q1/Q1) Expenses under control , and decrease in cost income ratio (-1 pp); sharp rise in cost of risk in a time of crisis RWA : €12bn increase in RWA compared to Q4-19, including €5.5bn in regulatory effects expected and €6,4bn notably due to credit line drawdowns, downgraded ratings, and market/forex effects; revenues/average RWA: stable Q1/Q4

Underlying - specific items: €81m in loan book hedges and -€14m in DVA and FVA liquidity in net income - see slide 42. 40 l DEUTSCHE BANK CONFERENCE - MAY 2020 ACTIVITY AND RESULTS Corporate Centre Quarterly change in underlying net income(1) (€m) Q1-18 Q2-18 Q3-18 Q4-18 Q1-19 Q2-19 Q3-19 Q4-19 Q1-20 75 139 ( 148) 111 22 24 30 18 ( 234) ( 228) ( 278) ( 215) ( 291) ( 288) ( 203) ( 235) (14) ( 130) ( 95) ( 217) (9) ( 191) ( 205) ( 213) ( 287) ( 181) ( 207) Structural net income excl. IFRIC21 IFRIC21 Other elements Underlying net income "Structural" net income slightly down (-€13m Q1/Q1)

(-€13m Q1/Q1) Crédit Agricole S.A. balance sheet and holding company : slight one-off decline in contribution (-€5m due to the effect of expenses and cost of risk, despite improved revenues) Other business lines in the division : down (-€13m) related to a negative impact of the market valuations of securities in the private equity entities on revenues and a negative impact on Foncaris cost of risk Support functions (CA Payment Services, CAGIP and SCI): +€5m

Q1/Q1; contribution overall nil over a 12-month rolling period due to re- invoicing to the business lines concerned

Other elements for the division: Q1/Q1 improvement (+€120m), related to the positive effect this quarter of intragroup eliminations in a volatile market context CRÉDIT AGRICOLE S.A. Contribution to Crédit Agricole S.A. P&L €m Q1-20 Q1-19 ∆ Q1/Q1 Revenues 99 (171) +270 Operating expenses excl. SRF (198) (177) (21) SRF (83) (78) (6) Gross operating income (182) (425) +243 Cost of risk (36) 2 (38) Cost of legal risk - - - Equity-accounted entities 3 (6) +8 Net income on other assets 0 19 (19) Change in value of goodwill - - - Pre-tax income (216) (410) +194 Tax 39 111 (72) Net income from discontinued or held-for-sale operatio - - - Net income Group share stated (210) (295) +85 Home Purchase Savings Plans (20) (8) (12) Solidarity donation Covid-19 (10) - (10) Net income Group share underlying (181) (287) +106 Of which structural net income (291) (278) (13) - Balance sheet & holding Crédit Agricole S.A. (293) (287) (5) - Other activities (CACIF, CA Immobilier, etc.) (2) 11 (13) - Support functions (CAPS, CAGIP, SCI) 4 (2) +5 Of which other elements of the division 111 (9) +120 Details of specific items, cf. slide 42 41 l DEUTSCHE BANK CONFERENCE - MAY 2020 ACTIVITY AND RESULTS Regional Banks CRÉDIT AGRICOLE GROUP Activity indicators (€bn) Customer assets* Loans outstanding +3.9% +7.1% 703 712 720 733 731 493 501 511 520 527 265 266 268 271 260 171 174 177 179 183 22 21 21 22 21 438 446 452 461 470 300 306 313 320 323 Mar. 19 Jun. 19 Sept. 19 Dec. 19 Mar. 20 Mar. 19 Jun. 19 Sept. 19 Dec. 19 Mar. 20 Deposits Off-balance sheet SMEs-Smallbusiness.-Farm.-Local auth. Consumer credit Home loans (*) Change in method in March 2019: recognition of life insurance policies purchased from non-Group providers Contribution to Crédit Agricole Group P&L €m Q1-20 Q1-19 ∆ Q1/Q1 underlying underlying underlying Revenues 3,235 3,490 (7.3%) Operating expenses excl.SRF (2,253) (2,192) +2.8% SRF (94) (90) +4.3% Gross operating income 887 1,208 (26.5%) Cost of risk (307) (56) x 5.5 Income before tax 584 1,155 (49.5%) Tax (262) (490) (46.5%) Net income Group Share 321 665 (51.7%) Net Income Group Share - French Gaap 583 750 (22.3%) Cost/Income ratio excl.SRF (%) 69.7% 62.8% +6.8 pp  Commercial momentum at the start of the year interrupted  Increase in cost of risk: x5.5 of which 69% of the rise related to the performing loans provisioning (+€176m in by the slowdown in business since March Q1-20)  Increase in loan outstandings in Q1 (7.1%), with a sharp rise in home loans (+7.8%) and business loans (+11.9%) Decrease in production in March (-12.5% in loans, -39.5% in new non- life policies - IARD)

in (-12.5% in loans, -39.5% in new non- life policies - IARD) Increase in demand deposits (+15.1%) and decrease in off-balance sheet inflows (-1.7% - mainly securities) in line with COVID-19, but growth in on-balance sheet deposits (+7.3%)

(+15.1%) and decrease in (-1.7% - mainly securities) in line with COVID-19, but growth in (+7.3%) Gross customers capture of 296,000 customers and growth in customer base of 18,000 customers in 2020 Solid business revenues : increase in commissions (+4.8%) and transactions fees margin

: increase in commissions (+4.8%) and transactions fees margin Portfolio revenues : sharp drop related to end-of-quarter valuations based on international standards accounting, more moderate effect on French standards

: sharp drop related to end-of-quarter valuations based on international standards accounting, more moderate effect on French standards Cost of risk up (Buckets 1 & 2 provisions: +€176m)

up (Buckets 1 & 2 provisions: +€176m) NPL ratio down (1.9% vs 2.0% at end March 2019), coverage ratio still high (99.9%)

down (1.9% vs 2.0% at end March 2019), still high (99.9%) Net income based on French standards : €583m (down -22,3%) 42 l DEUTSCHE BANK CONFERENCE - MAY 2020 FINANCIAL STRENGTH CRÉDIT AGRICOLE GROUP €8.1bn in MLT market funding issued by Crédit Agricole S.A. at end-April 2020 Crédit Agricole Group - MLT market issues Breakdown by issuer : €12.1bn* at 31/03/20 CACF 7% EFL 1% CALF 1% Crédit Agricole S.A. 38% CACIB 42% CA Italia 10% Crédit Agricole Group (end-March)

(end-March) €12.1bn equivalent issued on the market by Group issuers Highly diversified market funding mix by types of instruments, investor categories and targeted geographic areas In addition, €1.5bn borrowed from national and supranational organisations, placed in the Group's retail networks (Regional Banks, LCL, CA Italia) and other external retail networks

* Gross amount before buy back and amortisation Crédit Agricole S.A. - MLT market issues Breakdown by segment : €8.1bn* at 30/04/20 Subordinated Tier 2 15% Senior preferred (€0.1bn) €4.1bn & senior secured (€4.0bn) Average maturity: 6.5 years Senior secured Spread vs 3m Euribor: 33bp 49% Senior non- preferred Senior non-preferred (€2.8bn) €4.0bn 34% & Tier 2 (€1.2bn) Average maturity: 8.7 years Spread vs 3m Euribor: 108bp Senior preferred 1% Crédit Agricole S.A. (end-April)

(end-April) 67% of the €12bn MLT market funding programme completed - diversified format in subordinated, senior non-preferred, senior preferred, senior secured and RMBS: Activity in April : two public benchmark issuances (€2bn senior secured and €1.5bn senior non-preferred) Liability Management : partial repurchase of two Legacy Tier 1 for an aggregated amount of €91m eq. (26% of the residual amount) to optimize the debt management while offering liquidity to investors.

43 l DEUTSCHE BANK CONFERENCE - MAY 2020 APPENDICES CRÉDIT AGRICOLE GROUP COVID-19 - Coordinated measures at the international level Government measures in France Government measures in Italy Central bank measures European measures Prudential measures €110bn economic support plan for healthcare workers, low-income households, the liberal professions, civil servants and businesses

low-income households, the liberal professions, civil servants and businesses Individuals: partial unemployment benefit (100% of net wages at minimum wage, 84% of net wages up to 4.5 times the minimum wage). Solidarity fund for self-employed persons.

self-employed persons. Businesses: moratorium on taxes and social security contributions as from March.

Guarantee set up by the state via BPI on new loans up to €300bn (i.e. 30% of outstanding bank loans to businesses).

Guarantee set up by the state via BPI on new loans up to €300bn (i.e. 30% of outstanding bank loans to businesses). Businesses: postponement for businesses of March 2020 VAT declarations and payments for social security contributions, loans guaranteed by the state up to €400bn (capped at 25% of revenue for 18 months).

ECB: Liquidity - TLTRO III: interest rate reduced by 25bp, lending performance threshold reduced to 0%, borrowing allowance raised to 50%, cap of 10% per draw eliminated, quarterly call possible after one year from the issue date, easing on collateral.

ECB: QE - €750bn asset purchase programme (Pandemic Emergency Purchase

Programme or PEPP), broadening of purchasing to the corporate sector.

Programme or PEPP), broadening of purchasing to the corporate sector. FED: Lending plans to provide $2,300bn in support for the economy

The Commission has adopted a banking package that relaxes prudential regulation to facilitate lending to households and businesses in the EU so that banks can continue to lend money to support the economy.

Easing of capital requirements (Art. 104a), easing of liquidity requirements (LCR). Suspension of counter-cyclical buffers by national authorities (UK, Belgium, Germany and France). €300bn in loans guaranteed by the French state €400bn in loans guaranteed by the Italian state ECB's €750bn PEPP programme Immediate application of Art. 104a 44 l DEUTSCHE BANK CONFERENCE - MAY 2020 APPENDICES CRÉDIT AGRICOLE S.A. Alternative performance measures - specific items Q1-20 -€14m net impact of specific items on Q1-20 net income Q1-20 Q1-19 €m Gross Impact on Gross Impact on impact* Net income impact* Net income DVA (LC) (19) (14) (8) (6) Loan portfolio hedges (LC) 123 81 (19) (14) Home Purchase Savings Plans (FRB) (11) (7) (8) (5) Home Purchase Savings Plans (CC) (29) (20) (13) (8) Total impact on revenues 63 40 (48) (33) Covid-19 donation (AG) (38) (38) - - Covid-19 donation (IRB) (8) (4) - - Covid-19 donation (CC) (10) (10) - - Santander/Kas Bank integration costs (LC) (4) (2) - - Total impact on operating expenses (60) (54) - - Total impact of specific items 3 (14) (48) (33) Asset gathering (38) (38) - - French Retail banking (11) (7) (8) (5) International Retail banking (8) (4) - Specialised financial services - - - - Large customers 100 66 (27) (20) Corporate centre (39) (30) (13) (8) * Impact before tax and before minority interests 45 l DEUTSCHE BANK CONFERENCE - MAY 2020 APPENDICES CRÉDIT AGRICOLE S.A. Specific items in Q1-20:-€14m in net income vs. -€33m in Q1-19 Donations in connection with the COVID-19 crisis: net income impact of -€52m

COVID-19 crisis: Crédit du Maroc: -€8m in operating expenses, -€4m in net income CAA: -€38m in operating expenses, -€38m in net income CAsa: -€10m in operating expenses, -€10m in net income

Integration costs related to the acquisitions of CACEIS: net income impact of -€2m

Kas Bank/Santander integration costs: -€4m in operating expenses, -€2m in net income

Recurring specific items: net income impact of +€40m

DVA and issuer spread portion of FVA: -€19m in revenues, -€14m in net income Loan book hedge (1) : €123m in revenues, €81m in net income Provisions for home purchase savings plans: -€40m in revenues (-€29m in CC and -€11m at LCL), -€27m in net income Note: in Q1-19, recurring specific items -€33m in net income

See slide 42 for details on specific items for Crédit Agricole S.A. and slide 45 for Crédit Agricole Group Hedging of CACIB's loan book in order to adapt it to targeted exposure: sector, geography, etc. 46 l DEUTSCHE BANK CONFERENCE - MAY 2020 APPENDICES CRÉDIT AGRICOLE S.A. Reconciliation between stated and underlying income - Q1-20 €m Q1-20 Specific items Q1-20 Q1-19 Specific Q1-19 ∆ Q1/Q1 ∆ Q1/Q1 stated underlying stated items underlying stated underlying Revenues 5,200 63 5,137 4,855 (48) 4,903 +7.1% +4.8% Operating expenses excl.SRF (3,254) (60) (3,194) (3,104) - (3,104) +4.8% +2.9% SRF (360) - (360) (332) - (332) +8.6% +8.6% Gross operating income 1,586 3 1,583 1,419 (48) 1,467 +11.7% +7.9% Cost of risk (621) - (621) (225) - (225) x 2.8 x 2.8 Cost of legal risk - - - - - - n.m. n.m. Equity-accounted entities 90 - 90 85 - 85 +5.8% +5.8% Net income on other assets 5 - 5 23 - 23 (77.4%) (77.4%) Change in value of goodwill - - - - - - n.m. n.m. Income before tax 1,060 3 1,057 1,302 (48) 1,350 (18.6%) (21.7%) Tax (261) (17) (243) (394) 14 (409) (33.9%) (40.4%) Net income from discont'd or held-for-sale ope. (0) - (0) (0) - (0) n.m. n.m. Net income 799 (15) 813 908 (34) 941 (12.0%) (13.6%) Non controlling interests (161) 1 (162) (145) 1 (146) +10.9% +10.9% Net income Group Share 638 (14) 652 763 (33) 796 (16.4%) (18.1%) Earnings per share (€) 0.17 (0.00) 0.17 0.22 (0.01) 0.23 (23.2%) (25.0%) Cost/Income ratio excl. SRF (%) 62.6% 62.2% 63.9% 63.3% -1.4 pp -1.1 pp Net income Group Share excl. SRF 964 (14) 978 1,070 (33) 1,103 (9.9%) (11.4%) €652m €0.17 underlying net income in Q1-20 underlying earnings per share in Q1-20 47 l DEUTSCHE BANK CONFERENCE - MAY 2020 APPENDICES Alternative performance measures - specific items Q1-20 €m -€73m DVA (LC) Loan portfolio hedges (LC) impact of specific items Home Purchase Savings Plans (LCL) on net income in Q1-20 Home Purchase Savings Plans (CC) Home Purchase Savings Plans (RB) Total impact on revenues Covid-19 donation (AG) Covid-19 donation (IRB) Covid-19 donation (RB) Covid-19 donation (CC) (1) Santander/Kas Bank integration costs (LC) Total impact on operating expenses Total impact of specific items Asset gathering French Retail banking International Retail banking Specialised financial services Large customers Corporate centre * Impact before tax and before minority interests 48 l DEUTSCHE BANK CONFERENCE - MAY 2020 CRÉDIT AGRICOLE GROUP Q1-20 Q1-19 Gross Impact on Gross Impact on impact* Net income impact* Net income (19) (14) (8) (6) 123 83 (19) (14) (11) (8) (8) (5) (29) (20) (13) (8) (75) (51) (78) (51) (12) (9) (126) (85) (38) (38) - - (8) (4) - - (10) (10) - - (10) (10) - - (4) (2) - - (70) (64) - - (82) (73) (126) (85) (38) (38) - - (96) (68) (87) (57) (8) (4) - - - - - 100 67 (27) (20) (39) (30) (13) (8) APPENDICES CRÉDIT AGRICOLE GROUP Reconciliation between stated and underlying income - Q1-20 €m Q1-20 Specific items Q1-20 Q1-19 Specific Q1-19 ∆ Q1/Q1 ∆ Q1/Q1 stated underlying stated items underlying stated underlying Revenues 8,366 (12) 8,378 8,196 (126) 8,323 +2.1% +0.7% Operating expenses excl.SRF (5,548) (70) (5,478) (5,277) - (5,277) +5.1% +3.8% SRF (454) - (454) (422) - (422) +7.7% +7.7% Gross operating income 2,363 (82) 2,445 2,497 (126) 2,623 (5.4%) (6.8%) Cost of risk (930) - (930) (281) - (281) x 3.3 x 3.3 Cost of legal risk - - - - - - n.m. n.m. Equity-accounted entities 91 - 91 95 - 95 (4.6%) (4.6%) Net income on other assets 5 - 5 10 - 10 (49.4%) (49.4%) Change in value of goodwill - - - - - - n.m. n.m. Income before tax 1,530 (82) 1,612 2,321 (126) 2,448 (34.1%) (34.2%) Tax (481) 7 (487) (848) 41 (889) (43.3%) (45.2%) Net income from discont'd or held-for-sale ope. (0) - (0) (0) - (0) x 102.2 x 102.2 Net income 1,048 (75) 1,124 1,473 (85) 1,558 (28.8%) (27.9%) Non controlling interests (140) 2 (142) (123) - (123) +14.2% +15.8% Net income Group Share 908 (73) 981 1,350 (85) 1,435 (32.8%) (31.6%) Cost/Income ratio excl.SRF (%) 66.3% 65.4% 64.4% 63.4% +1.9 pp +2.0 pp Net income Group Share excl. SRF 1,334 (73) 1,407 1,754 (85) 1,839 (23.9%) (23.5%) €981m Underlying net income Q1-20 49 l DEUTSCHE BANK CONFERENCE - MAY 2020 APPENDICES CRÉDIT AGRICOLE S.A. A stable, diversified and profitable business model Underlying Q1-20 revenues by business line (excluding CC) (%) Large Asset Asset customers Insurance servicing gathering 30% 6% 10% Asset 26% CIB Underlying Mngt 24% 12% revenues Wealth excl. CC Mngt Leasing & T1-20: 4% Factoring €5bn 3% finance LCL 18% Spec. fin. serv. 10% IRB Retail banking 13% 13% 31% Underlying Q1-20 net income by business line (excluding CC) (%) Large customers Asset 25% servicing 3% Insurance Asset CIB 22% 25% gathering Underlying 43% Leasing & Net income Factoring excl. CC Asset 1% T1-20: Mngt finance €0.8bn 15% 12% Wealth Spec. fin. serv. IRB LCL Mngt 13% 7% 3% 12% Retail banking 18% AG: Asset Gathering, including Insurance; RB: Retail banking; SFS: Specialised financial services; LC: Large customers; CC: Corporate Centre 50 l DEUTSCHE BANK CONFERENCE - MAY 2020 APPENDICES CRÉDIT AGRICOLE S.A. Risk-weighted assets and allocated capital by business line Risk-weighted assets by business line at 31/03/2020 (€bn and %) Asset gathering Corporate €39.2bn 11% centre 7% Asset Large servicing 8% Mngt Wealth customers 3% 3%Mngt Retail 1% LCL €132.5bn banking RWA 15% 38% €94.3bn end-March 2020: CIB €347.5bn 27% 35% IRB 12% Consumer Leasing & finance Factoring 12% 4% Spec. fin. serv. €54.2bn 16% Allocated capital by business line at 31/03/2020 (€bn and %) Large Asset gathering Corporate €9.2bn customers 24% Asset centre €12.6bn servicing 7% Insurance 33% 3% 20% Asset Mngt CIB 3% Mngt Total allocated capital 30% end-March 2020: 1% €38.5bn LCL 13% Leasing & IRB Factoring Retail Spec. fin. serv. 3% Consumer 10% finance banking €5.1bn 10% €9bn 13% 23% AG: Asset Gathering, including Insurance; RB: Retail banking; SFS: Specialised financial services; LC: Large customers; CC: Corporate Centre 51 l DEUTSCHE BANK CONFERENCE - MAY 2020 APPENDICES CRÉDIT AGRICOLE S.A. RWA and capital allocated by business line Risk-weighted assets €bn March 2020 Dec. 2019 March 2019 Asset gathering 39.2 31.1 30.2 - Insurance* ** 22.7 15.6 14.5 - Asset management 11.3 10.4 10.7 - Wealth Management 5.2 5.1 5.0 French Retail Banking (LCL) 52.5 51.8 50.4 International retail Banking 41.9 41.6 40.6 Specialised financial services 54.2 54.8 54.1 Large customers 132.5 119.6 122.4 - Financing activities 74.0 69.8 74.4 - Capital markets and investment banking 47.8 40.1 38.2 - Asset servicing 10.8 9.7 9.8 Corporate Centre 27.4 24.9 22.9 TOTAL 347.5 323.7 320.6 Capital March 2020 Dec. 2019 March 2019 9.2 8.8 8.9 7.7 7.3 7.4 1.1 1.0 1.0 0.5 0.5 0.5 5.0 4.9 4.8 4.0 4.0 3.9 5.1 5.2 5.1 12.6 11.4 11.6 7.0 6.6 7.1 4.5 3.8 3.6 1.0 0.9 0.9 2.6 2.4 2.2 38.5 36.6 36.5 +7.4% 348 324 321 323 330 12 12 10 10 12 34 31 32 32 34 Market risk Operational risk 279 281 286 278 301 Credit risk Mar 19 June 19 Sept 19 Dec. 19 March 20 52 l DEUTSCHE BANK CONFERENCE - MAY 2020 APPENDICES CRÉDIT AGRICOLE S.A. Distribution of share capital and number of shares 31/03/2020 31/03/2019 Breakdown of share capital Number of shares % Number of shares % SAS Rue La Boétie 1,612,517,290 55.9% 1,612,517,290 56.3% Treasury shares 2,950,000 0.1% 2,733,564 0.1% Employees (company investment fund, ESOP) 136,869,377 4.7% 125,370,616 4.4% Float 1,132,352,045 39.3% 1,125,815,686 39.3% Total shares in issue (period end) 2,884,688,712 2,866,437,156 Total shares in issue, excluding treasury shares (period end) 2,881,738,712 2,863,703,592 Total shares in issue, excluding treasury shares (average number) 2,883,098,601 2,863,261,762 53 l DEUTSCHE BANK CONFERENCE - MAY 2020 APPENDICES Data per share €0.17 Underlying EPS(1) Q1-20, % Q1/Q1 €13.3 tangible net assets per share(2) See slide 42 for further details on specific items Before deduction of dividend to be paid CRÉDIT AGRICOLE S.A. (€m) Q1-20 Q1-19 ∆ Q1/Q1 Net income Group share - stated 638 763 -16.4% - Interests on AT1, including issuance costs, before tax (157) (141) +11.5% NIGS attributable to ordinary shares - stated [A] 481 622 -22.7% Average number shares in issue, excluding treasury shares (m) [B] 2,883.1 2,863.3 +0.7% Net earnings per share - stated [A]/[B] 0.17 € 0.22 € -23.2% Underlying net income Group share (NIGS) 652 796 -18.1% Underlying NIGS attributable to ordinary shares [C] 495 655 -24.5% Net earnings per share - underlying [C]/[B] 0.17 € 0.23 € -25.0% (€m) 31/03/2020 31/12/2019 31/03/2019 Shareholder's equity Group share 62,637 62,921 61,800 - AT1 issuances (5,128) (5,134) (6,109) - Unrealised gains and losses on OCI - Group share (1,255) (2,993) (2,757) - Payout assumption on annual results* - (2,019) (1,976) Net book value (NBV), not revaluated, attributable to ordin. sh. [D] 56,254 52,774 50,958 - Goodwill & intangibles** - Group share (18,006) (18,011) (17,784) Tangible NBV (TNBV), not revaluated attrib. to ordinary sh. [E] 38,248 34,764 33,174 Total shares in issue, excluding treasury shares (period end, m) [F] 2,881.7 2,884.3 2,863.7 NBV per share , after deduction of dividend to pay (€) [D]/[F] 19.5 € 18.3 € 17.8 € + Dividend to pay (€) [H] 0.00 € 0.70 € 0.69 € NBV per share , before deduction of dividend to pay (€) 19.5 € 19.0 € 18.5 € TNBV per share, after deduction of dividend to pay (€) [G]=[E]/[F] 13.3 € 12.1 € 11.6 € TNBV per sh., before deduct. of divid. to pay (€) [G]+[H] 13.3 € 12.8 € 12.3 € 54 l DEUTSCHE BANK CONFERENCE - MAY 2020 This page is intentionally left blank 55 l DEUTSCHE BANK CONFERENCE - MAY 2020 CREDIT AGRICOLE PRESS CONTACTS: Charlotte de Chavagnac + 33 1 57 72 11 17 charlotte.dechavagnac@credit-agricole-sa.fr Olivier Tassain + 33 1 43 23 25 41 olivier.tassain@credit-agricole-sa.fr Bertrand Schaefer + 33 1 49 53 43 76 bertrand.schaefer@ca-fnca.fr CRÉDIT AGRICOLE S.A. INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACTS: Institutional shareholders + 33 1 43 23 04 31 investor.relations@credit-agricole-sa.fr Individual shareholders + 33 800 000 777 credit-agricole-sa@relations-actionnaires.com (toll-free call in France only) Clotilde L'Angevin + 33 1 43 23 32 45 clotilde.langevin@credit-agricole-sa.fr Toufik Belkhatir + 33 1 57 72 12 01 toufik.belkhatir@credit-agricole-sa.fr Joséphine Brouard + 33 1 43 23 48 33 josephine.brouard@credit-agricole-sa.fr Oriane Cante + 33 1 43 23 03 07 oriane.cante@credit-agricole-sa.fr Emilie Gasnier + 33 1 43 23 15 67 emilie.gasnier@credit-agricole-sa.fr Ibrahima Konaté + 33 1 43 23 51 35 ibrahima.konate@credit-agricole-sa.fr Vincent Liscia + 33 1 57 72 38 48 vincent.liscia@credit-agricole-sa.fr Annabelle Wiriath + 33 1 43 23 55 52 annabelle.wiriath@credit-agricole-sa.fr See all our press releases at: www.credit-agricole.com - www.creditagricole.info Crédit_Agricole Groupe Crédit Agricole créditagricole_sa Attachments Original document

