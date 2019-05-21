Credit Agricole : GENERAL SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING OF CRÉDIT AGRICOLE S.A.

A Crédit Agricole S.A. General Shareholders' Meeting was held on Tuesday, 21 May 2019 at the Centre des congrès Robert Schuman in Metz, in the presence of Chairman Dominique Lefebvre and Chief Executive Officer Philippe Brassac.

Nearly 660 shareholders were in attendance. With quorum of 74,4%, the General Shareholders' Meeting approved all of the resolutions put to it by the Board of Directors.

Nearly 14 089 shareholders voted prior to the General Shareholders' Meeting, with nearly 56% of them voting online via Votaccess.

The meeting was broadcast live on www.credit-agricole.com, and a recorded version is available.

After approving the financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2018, the General Shareholders' Meeting of Crédit Agricole S.A. decided to distribute a dividend of EUR 0.69 per share.

The dividend will be paid in cash only. The ex-dividend date will be 24 May 2019 and the dividend payable date will be 28 May.

The General Shareholders' Meeting renewed the following mandates for a three-year term: Ms Véronique Flachaire, Messrs Dominique Lefebvre, Jean-Pierre Gaillard and Jean-Paul Kerrien, whose terms of office had expired.

The Board of Directors met after the General Shareholders' Meeting and renewed Mr Dominique Lefebvre's mandate as Chairman of the Board.