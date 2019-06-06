Credit Agricole : Group Project & 2022 Medium-Term Plan

A new Group Project
Crédit Agricole Group is formally setting out its Raison d'être: 'Working every day in the interest of our customers and society'. It confirms its customer-focused universal banking model with three pillars:
-
Excellence in customer relations: be number one in customer satisfaction by becoming the favourite bank of individuals, entrepreneurs and corporates;
-
Empowered teams for customers: to accompany digitalisation by offering customers human, responsible and accessible skills;
-
Commitment to society: amplify our mutualism commitment to reinforce our position as the European leader in responsible investment.
A new Medium-Term Plan (2019-2022)
Raised and secured profitability targets
A strong Group, which allows for agile capital management
-
Target net income Group share for 2022: > €5bn for Crédit Agricole S.A. ;
-
2022 ROTE: >11% for Crédit Agricole S.A. ;
-
CET1 at year-end 2022 factoring in regulatory changes:
-
> 16% for Crédit Agricole Group
-
11% for Crédit Agricole S.A.
-
'Switching off'
Three levers for the new Medium-Term Plan:
-
Growth on all our markets with the goal of being number one in customer conquest;
-
Revenue synergies totalling €10bn in 2022;
-
Technological transformation for greater efficiency with a €15bn allocation over four years.
