Credit Agricole : Group Project & 2022 Medium-Term Plan

A new Group Project

Crédit Agricole Group is formally setting out its Raison d'être: 'Working every day in the interest of our customers and society'. It confirms its customer-focused universal banking model with three pillars:

Excellence in customer relations : be number one in customer satisfaction by becoming the favourite bank of individuals, entrepreneurs and corporates;

: be number one in customer satisfaction by becoming the favourite bank of individuals, entrepreneurs and corporates; Empowered teams for customers : to accompany digitalisation by offering customers human, responsible and accessible skills;

: to accompany digitalisation by offering customers human, responsible and accessible skills; Commitment to society: amplify our mutualism commitment to reinforce our position as the European leader in responsible investment.

A new Medium-Term Plan (2019-2022)

Raised and secured profitability targets

A strong Group, which allows for agile capital management

Target net income Group share for 2022: > €5bn for Crédit Agricole S.A. ;

2022 ROTE: >11% for Crédit Agricole S.A. ;

CET1 at year-end 2022 factoring in regulatory changes: > 16% for Crédit Agricole Group 11% for Crédit Agricole S.A.

'Switching off'

Three levers for the new Medium-Term Plan: