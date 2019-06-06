Log in
Crédit Agricole

CRÉDIT AGRICOLE

(ACA)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Tradegate - 06/06 02:39:10 am
10.425 EUR   +0.10%
01:43aCREDIT AGRICOLE : Group Project & 2022 Medium-Term Plan
PU
01:41aCREDIT AGRICOLE : Presents Plan Through 2022
DJ
01:25aFrench bank Credit Agricole targets net profits of 5 bln euros in 2022
RE
News 
News

Credit Agricole : Group Project & 2022 Medium-Term Plan

06/06/2019 | 01:43am EDT

A new Group Project

Crédit Agricole Group is formally setting out its Raison d'être: 'Working every day in the interest of our customers and society'. It confirms its customer-focused universal banking model with three pillars:

  • Excellence in customer relations: be number one in customer satisfaction by becoming the favourite bank of individuals, entrepreneurs and corporates;
  • Empowered teams for customers: to accompany digitalisation by offering customers human, responsible and accessible skills;
  • Commitment to society: amplify our mutualism commitment to reinforce our position as the European leader in responsible investment.

A new Medium-Term Plan (2019-2022)

Raised and secured profitability targets

A strong Group, which allows for agile capital management

  • Target net income Group share for 2022: > €5bn for Crédit Agricole S.A. ;
  • 2022 ROTE: >11% for Crédit Agricole S.A. ;
  • CET1 at year-end 2022 factoring in regulatory changes:
    • > 16% for Crédit Agricole Group
    • 11% for Crédit Agricole S.A.
  • 'Switching off'

Three levers for the new Medium-Term Plan:

  • Growth on all our markets with the goal of being number one in customer conquest;
  • Revenue synergies totalling €10bn in 2022;
  • Technological transformation for greater efficiency with a €15bn allocation over four years.

Disclaimer

Crédit Agricole SA published this content on 06 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 June 2019 05:42:05 UTC
