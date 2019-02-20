Credit Agricole : Invests in Agri-Tech Startup in France

By Olivia Bugault

Credit Agricole SA (ACA.FR) said Wednesday that it has invested in Thegreendata, a French startup focused on agriculture and technology, as part of its broader goal of helping develop tech companies in the agriculture sector in France.

The French bank said that it participated in Thegreendata's first funding round. The startup, which uses algorithms and big data to develop tools, has raised 2 million euros ($2.3 million) in total, it said.

The bank didn't disclose any further details of its investment.

