Credit Agricole : Invests in Agri-Tech Startup in France

0
02/20/2019 | 05:11am EST

By Olivia Bugault

Credit Agricole SA (ACA.FR) said Wednesday that it has invested in Thegreendata, a French startup focused on agriculture and technology, as part of its broader goal of helping develop tech companies in the agriculture sector in France.

The French bank said that it participated in Thegreendata's first funding round. The startup, which uses algorithms and big data to develop tools, has raised 2 million euros ($2.3 million) in total, it said.

The bank didn't disclose any further details of its investment.

Write to Olivia Bugault at olivia.bugault@dowjones.com

Financials (€)
Sales 2019 20 302 M
EBIT 2019 7 566 M
Net income 2019 4 083 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 6,72%
P/E ratio 2019 7,41
P/E ratio 2020 6,96
Capi. / Sales 2019 1,48x
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,43x
Capitalization 29 971 M
