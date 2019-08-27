Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Crédit Agricole    ACA   FR0000045072

CRÉDIT AGRICOLE

(ACA)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Credit Agricole S.a. Announces Redemption of £300,000,000 Undated Deeply Subordinated Fixed to Floating Rate Notes (ISIN: FR0010814418) AND 550,000,000 Undated Deeply Subordinated Fixed to Floating Rate Notes (ISIN: FR0010814434)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/27/2019 | 02:30am EDT

CREDIT AGRICOLE S.A. ANNOUNCES REDEMPTION OF

£300,000,000 Undated Deeply Subordinated Fixed to Floating Rate Notes
issued on October 26, 2009 (ISIN: FR0010814418 / Common Code: 045906221)

AND

€550,000,000 Undated Deeply Subordinated Fixed to Floating Rate Notes
issued on October 26, 2009 (ISIN: FR0010814434 / Common Code: 045904890)

On August 27, 2019, Crédit Agricole S.A. (the “Issuer”) notified, respectively, (i) holders of all of its outstanding £300,000,000 Undated Deeply Subordinated Fixed to Floating Rate Notes originally issued on October 26, 2009 (the “GBP Notes”) and (ii) holders of all of its outstanding €550,000,000 Undated Deeply Subordinated Fixed to Floating Rate Notes originally issued on October 26, 2009 (the “EUR Notes”, and together with the GBP Notes, the “Notes”) that the Issuer will redeem such Notes pursuant to Condition 6.2(a) (“General Call Option”) of their respective Terms and Conditions included, respectively, in the prospectus dated October 22, 2009 for the GBP Notes and the prospectus dated October 22, 2009 for the EUR Notes (the “Redemption”) on October 26, 2019 (the “Redemption Date”) at 100% of their outstanding principal amount thereof, together with any applicable accrued and unpaid interest up to, but excluding, the Redemption Date (the “Redemption Price”). 

On the Redemption Date, the Redemption Price shall become due and payable and, unless the Issuer defaults in making the redemption payment, interest on the Notes shall cease to accrue on and after the Redemption Date. Payment of the Redemption Price shall be made in accordance with Condition 7 (“Payments and Calculations”) of the Terms and Conditions applicable to the Notes included, respectively, in the prospectus dated October 22, 2009 for the GBP Notes and the prospectus dated October 22, 2009 for the EUR Notes.

Attachment

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CRÉDIT AGRICOLE
02:30aCREDIT AGRICOLE S.A. ANNOUNCES REDEM : FR0010814418) AND 550,000,000 Undated De..
GL
08/14CREDIT AGRICOLE S.A. ANNOUNCES REDEM : US225313AB10 (Rule 144A) / USF22797FK97 (..
GL
08/09BOND REPORT : Global Bonds Whipsawed As Italian Political Woes Sparks Flight To ..
DJ
08/09CREDIT AGRICOLE S.A. ANNOUNCES REDEM : US225313AE58 (Rule 144A) / USF22797YK86 (..
GL
08/07Sterling stuck near two-year lows, markets see more selling
RE
08/02NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
08/02EUROPE : Trump's China tariff drives European stocks to worst day in seven month..
RE
08/02NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
08/02GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Amazon, Facebook, Boeing, Foxconn
08/02NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 20 026 M
EBIT 2019 7 409 M
Net income 2019 3 990 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 6,72%
P/E ratio 2019 7,62x
P/E ratio 2020 7,11x
Capi. / Sales2019 1,46x
Capi. / Sales2020 1,42x
Capitalization 29 223 M
Chart CRÉDIT AGRICOLE
Duration : Period :
Crédit Agricole Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CRÉDIT AGRICOLE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 13,25  €
Last Close Price 10,14  €
Spread / Highest target 69,4%
Spread / Average Target 30,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -16,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Philippe Brassac Chief Executive Officer
Dominique Lefèbvre Chairman
Jérôme Grivet Chief Strategy Officer
Eric Baudson Head-Group Information Systems
Laurence Dors-Meary Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CRÉDIT AGRICOLE7.53%32 477
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LTD-5.28%165 208
BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK PT--.--%52 008
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP8.91%50 700
SHANGHAI PUDONG DEVELOPMENT BANK18.27%47 953
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO LTD0.00%47 318
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group