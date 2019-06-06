Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Crédit Agricole    ACA   FR0000045072

CRÉDIT AGRICOLE

(ACA)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Credit Agricole Targets 2022 Net Profit of More Than EUR5 Billion -- Update

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/06/2019 | 03:43am EDT

--Credit Agricole's new mid-term plan forecasts net profit growth above 3% a year, to more than 5 billion euros in 2022

--Bank to simplify capital structure as part of the plan

--Lender targeting more retail customers in France and Italy, more small and medium businesses 

 
    By Pietro Lombardi

Credit Agricole SA (ACA.FR) is targeting net profit of more than 5 billion euros ($5.63 billion) in 2022, the bank said Thursday as it presented its new mid-term plan, which also includes measures to simplify the group's capital structure.

The new plan, which sees net profit growing by more than 3% a year, comes after France's second largest listed bank by assets achieved its targets for this year ahead of schedule. Meanwhile, French peers BNP Paribas and Societe Generale SA (GLE.FR) have in recent months cut some of their 2020 targets after weak trading revenue hit their investment bank arms.

Credit Agricole's expected net profit in 2022 compares with net profit of EUR4.4 billion in 2018. The French bank sees its return on tangible equity--a key measure of profitability--above 11%, down from the 12.7% it reported last year.

"The economic scenario is based on interest rates remaining low," it said.

The bank aims to attract more retail customers in France and Italy and more small and medium businesses.

The lender also targets a cost-income ratio below 60% and a core tier 1--a key measure of capital strength for lenders--of 11%, compared with 11.5% as of December.

The new targets failed to boost the stock, which traded 1.3% lower at 0708 GMT.

The plan doesn't have many details yet, Citi said, adding that it expected a muted market reaction.

"We expect the market to focus on the details on capital...as well as divisional trends," it said.

The group said the three key elements of the plan are growth in all its markets, revenue synergies between its entities and investment in technology. It pledged to invest EUR15 billion in technological transformation over the duration of the plan.

Credit Agricole will also push forward with the simplification of its capital structure by partially unwinding the switch guarantee granted by the regional banks of the group to Credit Agricole SA. This will have a positive impact on earnings per share, it said.

Write to Pietro Lombardi at pietro.lombardi@dowjones.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BNP PARIBAS -0.04% 41.705 Real-time Quote.5.71%
CRÉDIT AGRICOLE 0.10% 10.425 Real-time Quote.10.45%
SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE 0.13% 22.445 Real-time Quote.-19.41%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CRÉDIT AGRICOLE
03:43aCredit Agricole Targets 2022 Net Profit of More Than EUR5 Billion -- Update
DJ
03:33aFrench bank Credit Agricole targets net profits of 5 billion euros in 2022
RE
03:31aAMUNDI : Credit Agricole CEO says no pressure, no need to grow via M&A
RE
01:43aCREDIT AGRICOLE : Group Project & 2022 Medium-Term Plan
PU
01:41aCREDIT AGRICOLE : Presents Plan Through 2022
DJ
01:01aCREDIT AGRICOLE SA : Group project & 2022 medium-term plan
AQ
05/24CRÉDIT AGRICOLE : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
05/21CREDIT AGRICOLE : General shareholders' meeting of crédit agricole s.a.
PU
05/21CREDIT AGRICOLE SA : General shareholders' meeting of crédit agricole s.a.
GL
05/20Amundi eyeing DWS deal but only if it can take control - source
RE
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 19 951 M
EBIT 2019 7 319 M
Net income 2019 3 935 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 6,64%
P/E ratio 2019 7,71
P/E ratio 2020 7,29
Capi. / Sales 2019 1,50x
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,45x
Capitalization 29 854 M
Chart CRÉDIT AGRICOLE
Duration : Period :
Crédit Agricole Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CRÉDIT AGRICOLE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 13,7 €
Spread / Average Target 32%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Philippe Brassac Chief Executive Officer
Dominique Lefèbvre Chairman
Jérôme Grivet Chief Strategy Officer
Eric Baudson Head-Group Information Systems
Laurence Dors-Meary Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CRÉDIT AGRICOLE10.45%32 803
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LTD4.17%185 662
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO LTD0.00%83 794
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP13.49%54 472
BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK PT--.--%49 720
SHANGHAI PUDONG DEVELOPMENT BANK15.82%47 939
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About