Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Crédit Agricole    ACA   FR0000045072

CRÉDIT AGRICOLE (ACA)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Tradegate - 10/10 08:26:42 pm
12.465 EUR   -0.04%
07:35pDigital-only banks take sizeable share in France but lose money -..
RE
09/27CREDIT AGRICOLE : The ins and outs of liberalism
PU
09/07CREDIT AGRICOLE : Appoints New Deputy Managing Director
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Digital-only banks take sizeable share in France but lose money - regulator

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/10/2018 | 07:35pm CEST
FILE PHOTO: The logo of cash machines Orange Bank is seen on the facade of the Bank headquarters in Montreuil near Paris

PARIS (Reuters) - A new breed of digital-only banks has spread in France but still struggles to make any money, a report by France's banking regulator ACPR said on Wednesday.

With rare exceptions, none of the twelve online banks has reached breakeven in 2017, the regulator said after reviewing their operations over the first half of this year.

About 6.5 percent of French people are clients these banks, which capture one third of all newly-opened accounts, according to the report.

A majority of the online banks, which include Orange, Credit Agricole's BforBank and Societe Generale's Boursorama Banque, were taken over by traditional lenders.

Half of them expect to break even in 2020, an assumption that ACPR is challenging as their business model rests on high spending to win customers while charging almost no fees.

(Reporting by Inti Landauro and Matthieu Protard; Editing by Mathieu Rosemain)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CARREFOUR 1.96% 15.63 Real-time Quote.-15.02%
CRÉDIT AGRICOLE 0.30% 12.508 Real-time Quote.-9.64%
ORANGE 1.84% 13.845 Real-time Quote.-6.08%
SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE 1.10% 36.65 Real-time Quote.-15.80%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CRÉDIT AGRICOLE
07:35pDigital-only banks take sizeable share in France but lose money - regulator
RE
09/27CREDIT AGRICOLE : The ins and outs of liberalism
PU
09/07CREDIT AGRICOLE : Appoints New Deputy Managing Director
DJ
09/06CREDIT AGRICOLE : Paying and earning!
PU
09/06DAX newcomer Wirecard sees plenty more room for growth
RE
09/05Millennium, Alior bid to buy SocGen's Polish bank - sources
RE
09/05Creval investor Credit Agricole backs bank's current top managers
RE
09/03CREDIT AGRICOLE : ACBA-Credit Agricole Bank launched a digitized branch of "Nor ..
AQ
08/29Big banks win dismissal in U.S. of bond rigging lawsuit
RE
08/27CREDIT AGRICOLE : ACBA-Credit Agricole Bank has signed a $ 17 million loan agree..
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/29BIG BANKS WIN DISMISSAL OF BOND-RIGG : Reuters 
08/20ECB fines Credit Agricole and subsidiaries 
08/03Credit Agricole SA ADR 2018 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
08/03Credit Agricole SA reports Q2 results 
05/15Credit Agricole SA ADR 2018 Q1 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 19 948 M
EBIT 2018 7 055 M
Net income 2018 4 081 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 5,55%
P/E ratio 2018 8,98
P/E ratio 2019 8,61
Capi. / Sales 2018 1,79x
Capi. / Sales 2019 1,73x
Capitalization 35 744 M
Chart CRÉDIT AGRICOLE
Duration : Period :
Crédit Agricole Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CRÉDIT AGRICOLE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 15,6 €
Spread / Average Target 25%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jacques Ripoll Chief Executive Officer
Dominique Lefèbvre Chairman
Jérôme Grivet Chief Strategy Officer
Eric Baudson Head-Group Information Systems
Laurence Dors-Meary Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CRÉDIT AGRICOLE-9.64%41 149
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LTD-2.09%187 254
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO LTD0.00%83 674
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP-6.65%54 942
JAPAN POST BANK CO LTD-8.06%54 070
QATAR NATIONAL BANK QPSC39.76%44 687
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.