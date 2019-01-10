Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Crédit Agricole    ACA   FR0000045072

CRÉDIT AGRICOLE (ACA)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

HSBC to pay $30 million to settle bond rigging lawsuit in U.S.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/10/2019 | 11:16am EST
FILE PHOTO: Logo of HSBC is displayed outside a branch at the financial Central district in Hong Kong

NEW YORK (Reuters) - HSBC Holdings Plc has agreed to pay $30 million (£23.4 million) to settle litigation by investors who accused 11 big banks of rigging the roughly $9 trillion government agency bond market from 2009 to 2015.

NEW YORK (Reuters) - HSBC Holdings Plc has agreed to pay $30 million (£23.4 million) to settle litigation by investors who accused 11 big banks of rigging the roughly $9 trillion government agency bond market from 2009 to 2015.

The settlement with the British bank was made public late Wednesday night in the federal court in Manhattan, and requires approval by U.S. District Judge Edgardo Ramos.

HSBC is the third bank to settle, after Deutsche Bank and Bank of America Co agreed in August 2017 to pay a respective $48.5 million and $17 million and cooperate with the plaintiffs.

Investors led by two Alaska government entities and the Iron Workers Pension Plan of Western Pennsylvania accused banks of colluding to manipulate prices of U.S. dollar-denominated supranational, sub-sovereign and agency bonds.

They said the banks used chatrooms and other means to share price data and coordinate trading, effectively functioning as a single "super-desk," to reduce competition and boost profit on "virtually every trade" at customers' expense.

"Rare is an antitrust case like this one, where a large volume of 'smoking gun' evidence exists at the pleading stage," they said in an amended complaint filed on Nov. 13.

HSBC denied liability, but settled to avoid more litigation that could prove "extraordinarily expensive and time-consuming," according to its settlement agreement.

It also agreed to cooperate with the plaintiffs, including by providing evidence such as electronic chats among the banks.

A spokesman, Rob Sherman, declined additional comment on Thursday.

The remaining defendants include Barclays Plc, BNP Paribas, Citigroup Inc, Credit Agricole SA, Credit Suisse Group, Nomura Holdings Inc, Royal Bank of Canada and Toronto-Dominion Bank.

Ramos has yet to rule on their requests to dismiss the amended complaint.

He had dismissed an earlier version of the complaint last Aug. 24, but gave the investors another chance to prove their case.

The Manhattan federal court is home to a slew of private litigation accusing banks of conspiring to rig various financial markets, interest rate benchmarks and commodities.

The case is In re: SSA Bonds Antitrust Litigation, U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York, No. 16-03711.

(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Susan Thomas)

By Jonathan Stempel
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BANK OF AMERICA -0.27% 25.7 Delayed Quote.3.53%
BARCLAYS 1.56% 159.3 Delayed Quote.4.19%
BNP PARIBAS 1.14% 41.235 Real-time Quote.3.29%
CITIGROUP 0.56% 56.785 Delayed Quote.8.30%
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP 2.16% 11.585 Delayed Quote.4.86%
CRÉDIT AGRICOLE 0.46% 9.851 Real-time Quote.3.91%
DEUTSCHE BANK 0.67% 7.47 Delayed Quote.6.39%
HSBC HOLDINGS 0.91% 652.2 Delayed Quote.-0.12%
NOMURA HOLDINGS INC 0.39% 435.7 End-of-day quote.5.55%
ROYAL BANK OF CANADA 0.20% 95.93 Delayed Quote.0.32%
TORONTO-DOMINION BANK -0.18% 68.04 Delayed Quote.-0.06%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CRÉDIT AGRICOLE
11:16aHSBC to pay $30 million to settle bond rigging lawsuit in U.S.
RE
01/09CREDIT AGRICOLE : Decision of the Italian competition authority against FCA Bank
PU
01/09CREDIT AGRICOLE SA : Decision of the Italian competition authority against FCA B..
AQ
01/09CREDIT AGRICOLE : Grameen Credit Agricole Foundation Loans Agora Microfinance Za..
AQ
2018A euro curse? European banking stocks' lost decades
RE
2018EUROPE MARKETS: Stoxx Europe 600 Ends At 2-year Low Amid Global Risk-off Sell..
DJ
2018Deutsche, Credit Agricole, Credit Suisse charged by EU over alleged bond cart..
RE
2018Major Banks Suspected of Collusion in Bond-Rigging Probe -- Update
DJ
2018CREDIT AGRICOLE SA : Press release
AQ
2018French banks agree with Macron to freeze fees in 2019 to appease protests
RE
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 19 788 M
EBIT 2018 6 961 M
Net income 2018 4 159 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 7,07%
P/E ratio 2018 6,88
P/E ratio 2019 6,85
Capi. / Sales 2018 1,42x
Capi. / Sales 2019 1,37x
Capitalization 28 088 M
Chart CRÉDIT AGRICOLE
Duration : Period :
Crédit Agricole Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CRÉDIT AGRICOLE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 14,6 €
Spread / Average Target 49%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Philippe Brassac Chief Executive Officer
Dominique Lefèbvre Chairman
Jérôme Grivet Chief Strategy Officer
Eric Baudson Head-Group Information Systems
Laurence Dors-Meary Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CRÉDIT AGRICOLE3.91%32 454
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LTD-1.39%180 751
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO LTD0.00%77 563
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP2.98%51 942
JAPAN POST BANK CO LTD4.01%51 877
QATAR NATIONAL BANK QPSC0.52%49 737
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.