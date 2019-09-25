Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Crédit Agricole    ACA   FR0000045072

CRÉDIT AGRICOLE

(ACA)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

KKR puts European Locomotive Leasing up for sale - sources

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/25/2019 | 02:48am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Trading information for KKR & Co is displayed on a screen on the floor of the NYSE in New York

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Buyout group KKR has put Austria-based European Locomotive Leasing (ELL) up for sale, people close to the matter said, as the investor seeks to lock in robust asset valuations ahead of an expected downturn.

The private equity firm has asked Credit Agricole to help it find a buyer of the business, which is expected to value ELL at several hundred million euros.

KKR and Credit Agricole declined to comment.

KKR's global infrastructure fund invested in the company, which buys locomotives and leases them to train operators, in 2014.

At the time, ELL bought its first 50 Siemens Vectron locomotives for 200 million euros. In the meanwhile, it owns 130 Vectron locomotives, which are used on tracks from the Netherlands to Romania.

ELL competes with companies such as Railpool and Mitsui-backed MRCE, which also lease trains, usually to smaller peers of rail operators like Germany's Deutsche Bahn or France's SNCF.

(Reporting by Arno Schuetze; Editing by Michelle Martin)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CRÉDIT AGRICOLE -1.44% 10.97 Real-time Quote.16.33%
KKR & CO INC -0.61% 29.26 Delayed Quote.49.06%
MITSUI & CO LTD -1.37% 1830 End-of-day quote.10.88%
MITSUI FUDOSAN CO LTD -1.49% 2675 End-of-day quote.11.23%
SIEMENS AG -1.18% 95.49 Delayed Quote.-1.94%
VECTRON SYSTEMS AG 8.53% 14 Delayed Quote.64.51%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CRÉDIT AGRICOLE
02:48aKKR puts European Locomotive Leasing up for sale - sources
RE
09/24HSBC gets some satisfaction in EU court against Euribor cartel fine
RE
09/23CREDIT AGRICOLE SA : 95.30% of KAS BANK Securities committed - CACEIS declares O..
GL
09/22Markets face major risks over lax climate forecasts, top investors warn
RE
09/22U.S. Banks Shun United Nations Responsible Banking Campaign
DJ
09/19CREDIT AGRICOLE SA : Moody's upgrades the long term credit ratings of Crédit Agr..
AQ
09/19CREDIT AGRICOLE : Two Investors Enter Capital of Credit Agricole's Renewable-Ene..
DJ
09/17CREDIT AGRICOLE : CACEIS's recommended public offer in cash for all the securiti..
PU
09/17CREDIT AGRICOLE SA : All Regulatory Approvals for CACEIS and KAS BANK obtained t..
GL
09/12Post-ECB market rally fades as doubts emerge over stimulus impact
RE
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 20 004 M
EBIT 2019 7 405 M
Net income 2019 3 959 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 6,22%
P/E ratio 2019 8,25x
P/E ratio 2020 7,69x
Capi. / Sales2019 1,58x
Capi. / Sales2020 1,53x
Capitalization 31 615 M
Chart CRÉDIT AGRICOLE
Duration : Period :
Crédit Agricole Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CRÉDIT AGRICOLE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 13,49  €
Last Close Price 10,97  €
Spread / Highest target 56,6%
Spread / Average Target 23,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -21,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Philippe Brassac Chief Executive Officer
Yves Perrier Deputy CEO-Savings, Insurances & Real estate
Dominique Lefèbvre Chairman
Pascal Célérier Deputy MD, Head-Operations & Transformation
Jérôme Grivet Chief Strategy Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CRÉDIT AGRICOLE16.33%34 784
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LTD-3.06%167 787
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP14.10%53 217
BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK PT--.--%52 223
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO LTD0.00%49 096
QNB-0.76%49 076
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group