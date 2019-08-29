Credit Agricole Bank AO : supported “UCAB Agrotechnologies” field event

On August 14, Velyka Oleksandrivka in Kyiv region hosted the field event 'UCAB Agrotechnologies', where Credit Agricole Bank participated. The event focused on field testing of the latest agrotechnologies, examination of winter rape plantings, primary and secondary soil cultivation, and fertilizer distributors. The event was organized by 'Ukrainian Agribusiness Club' and UCABevent agency.

The experts of the bank presented on the event financing instruments and programs which are now available for Ukrainian agrarians.

'UCAB Agrotechnologies' means:

one-day event in the format of machinery show in the field environment

1000+ visitors

corn demonstration plots

large exhibition area of steady-state exhibits

'Agro Champions' prizes awarding

workshops

During the event, more than 20 modern agricultural aggregates for primary and secondary soil cultivation were tested in practice on 21 ha field. In addition, over 50 companies presented innovative agrotechnologies and technical solutions.

All guests could receive express training at master classes dedicated to selection and implementation of precision agricultural technologies, towed machinery adjustment, tractor test-drives and drone-flying.

More information about the event is available by the link.

About Credit Agricole:

JSC 'Credit Agricole Bank' is a modern universal bank owned by the leading financial group in Europe - Credit Agricole Group (France). The Group is a major partner of the French economy and one of the largest banking groups in Europe. It is a leading retail bank in Europe, having the largest portfolio of assets under management, being first in the field of ban insurance and third - in project financing in Europe. Credit Agricole has been operating in the financial market of Ukraine since 1993 and renders the entire range of banking services to private individuals, including premium-clients, and business. The bank pays special attention to cooperation with agricultural enterprises. Reliability and business reputation of Credit Agricole in Ukraine is confirmed by the highest possible FITCH ratings, leading positions in bank sustainability, bank deposit reliability and bank profitability rankings, as well as by 280 000 active private and 17 000 corporate customers, including international corporations, large Ukrainian companies and representatives of small and medium business. Credit Agricole Bank is a socially responsible bank that confirms its status by the large number of projects implemented under the Corporate Social Responsibility program 'We Care!'.

Contacts:

PR and corporate communications division of Credit Agricole Bank.

E-mail: Communications@credit-agricole.ua