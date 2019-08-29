Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  UKRAINIAN STOCK EXCHANGE  >  Credit Agricole Bank AO    BCRAG   UA4000083000

CREDIT AGRICOLE BANK AO

(BCRAG)
No quotes available
-- UAH   --.--%
08:41aCREDIT AGRICOLE BANK AO : supported “UCAB Agrotechnologies” field event
PU
SummaryNewsCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Credit Agricole Bank AO : supported “UCAB Agrotechnologies” field event

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/29/2019 | 08:41am EDT

On August 14, Velyka Oleksandrivka in Kyiv region hosted the field event 'UCAB Agrotechnologies', where Credit Agricole Bank participated. The event focused on field testing of the latest agrotechnologies, examination of winter rape plantings, primary and secondary soil cultivation, and fertilizer distributors. The event was organized by 'Ukrainian Agribusiness Club' and UCABevent agency.

The experts of the bank presented on the event financing instruments and programs which are now available for Ukrainian agrarians.

'UCAB Agrotechnologies' means:

  • one-day event in the format of machinery show in the field environment
  • 1000+ visitors
  • corn demonstration plots
  • large exhibition area of steady-state exhibits
  • 'Agro Champions' prizes awarding
  • workshops

During the event, more than 20 modern agricultural aggregates for primary and secondary soil cultivation were tested in practice on 21 ha field. In addition, over 50 companies presented innovative agrotechnologies and technical solutions.

All guests could receive express training at master classes dedicated to selection and implementation of precision agricultural technologies, towed machinery adjustment, tractor test-drives and drone-flying.

More information about the event is available by the link.

About Credit Agricole:

JSC 'Credit Agricole Bank' is a modern universal bank owned by the leading financial group in Europe - Credit Agricole Group (France). The Group is a major partner of the French economy and one of the largest banking groups in Europe. It is a leading retail bank in Europe, having the largest portfolio of assets under management, being first in the field of ban insurance and third - in project financing in Europe. Credit Agricole has been operating in the financial market of Ukraine since 1993 and renders the entire range of banking services to private individuals, including premium-clients, and business. The bank pays special attention to cooperation with agricultural enterprises. Reliability and business reputation of Credit Agricole in Ukraine is confirmed by the highest possible FITCH ratings, leading positions in bank sustainability, bank deposit reliability and bank profitability rankings, as well as by 280 000 active private and 17 000 corporate customers, including international corporations, large Ukrainian companies and representatives of small and medium business. Credit Agricole Bank is a socially responsible bank that confirms its status by the large number of projects implemented under the Corporate Social Responsibility program 'We Care!'.

Contacts:

PR and corporate communications division of Credit Agricole Bank.

E-mail: Communications@credit-agricole.ua

Disclaimer

Credit Agricole Bank PAT published this content on 29 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 August 2019 12:40:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CREDIT AGRICOLE BANK AO
08:41aCREDIT AGRICOLE BANK AO : supported “UCAB Agrotechnologies” field ev..
PU
More news
Chart CREDIT AGRICOLE BANK AO
Duration : Period :
Credit Agricole Bank AO Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Stanislas G. M. G. Ribes Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CREDIT AGRICOLE BANK AO0
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY9.40%341 441
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA2.08%257 313
BANK OF AMERICA7.43%249 928
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-1.32%200 346
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION9.11%187 064
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group