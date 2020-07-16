Log in
Credit Agricole : Amundi launches first EUR Aggregate SRI ETF, expanding its SRI range

07/16/2020 | 09:36am EDT

As interest in ESG investing grows, demand for simple, transparent, off-the-shelf responsible investment solutions, is increasing. This is particularly true in the Fixed Income space, where there is still room for innovation.

AMUNDI INDEX EURO AGG SRI UCITS ETF DR - EUR provides investors with an innovative and sustainable euro-denominated fixed income investment solution covering both government and corporate bond markets. Based on a customised SRI methodology, this ETF implements a systematic negative screening while maintaining a broad market exposure resulting in a tracking error under 1%.

AMUNDI INDEX EURO AGG SRI UCITS ETF DR - EUR adds to Amundi ETF's existing SRI range that comprises three fixed income ETFs offering exposure to Euro Corporate SRI, Euro Corporate SRI 0-3 and US Corporate SRI indices.

Fannie Wurtz, Head of Amundi ETF, Indexing and Smart Beta, said: 'This new listing demonstrates our commitment to meeting investors' increasing demand for ESG passive solutions. The Euro Aggregate exposure is an essential building block that strengthens our existing SRI range, offering investors the opportunity to build a diversified responsible investing portfolio tailored to their individual objectives.'

(1) Ongoing charges - annual, all taxes included. For Amundi ETF funds, the ongoing charges correspond to the Total Expense Ratio. The ongoing charges represent the charges taken from the fund over a year. When the fund has not closed its accounts for the first time, the ongoing charges are estimated. It compares the annual total management and operating costs (all taxes included) charged to a fund against the value of that fund's assets. Transaction cost and commissions may occur when trading ETFs.

Disclaimer

Crédit Agricole SA published this content on 16 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 July 2020 13:35:09 UTC
