CRÉDIT AGRICOLE SA

(ACA)
Credit Agricole : ECB suffers rare loss in EU court

07/08/2020 | 06:22am EDT
A Credit Agricole logo is seen outside a bank office in Vertou near Nantes

The European Central Bank suffered a rare legal loss on Wednesday when Europe's second highest court said the ECB did not provide adequate justification for a fine imposed on Crédit Agricole and several subsidiaries in 2018.

The General Court said the ECB was right to sanction the French bank for failing to gain approval before classifying capital instruments as Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) but gave inadequate reasons for how it arrived at the penalty.

The ECB fined the bank along with Crédit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank, and CA Consumer Finance for a combined 4.9 million euros ($5.52 million), a sum that was annulled in Wednesday's ruling in a case brought by Credit Agricole and several subsidiaries.

"The contested decisions do not provide details of the methodology applied by the ECB in determining the amount of the penalties imposed," the Court said, adding that the bank had a right to receive a sufficient statement of reasons for the decision at issue.

But the court also made clear that Crédit Agricole was required to obtain permission from its supervisor before classifying its capital instruments as CET 1 and it should have understood this legal provision so it committed negligence.

"The Court finds that the applicants have not demonstrated that the ECB's decisions were unlawful," the General Court said.

In challenging the fine, Crédit Agricole had argued that the ECB did not have to give prior approval to its move to classify ordinary shares as Tier 1 capital but even if it did, its error was so minor, the fine was disproportionate.

Although many ECB decisions are challenged in court, the euro zone's central bank wins most of them, including the landmark challenges to its bond purchase programmes, key planks in monetary policy.

(Reporting by Balazs Koranyi, editing by Louise Heavens and Jane Merriman)

Financials
Sales 2020 19 789 M 22 307 M 22 307 M
Net income 2020 2 633 M 2 968 M 2 968 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 10,5x
Yield 2020 3,61%
Capitalization 25 607 M 28 928 M 28 866 M
EV / Sales 2019
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,29x
Nbr of Employees 72 524
Free-Float 39,4%
Chart CRÉDIT AGRICOLE SA
Duration : Period :
Crédit Agricole SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CRÉDIT AGRICOLE SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 10,25 €
Last Close Price 8,89 €
Spread / Highest target 87,9%
Spread / Average Target 15,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -35,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Philippe Brassac Chief Executive Officer
Dominique Lefèbvre Chairman
Jérôme Grivet Chief Financial Officer & Deputy General Manager
Laurence Dors-Meary Independent Director
Caroline Catoire Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CRÉDIT AGRICOLE SA-31.25%28 928
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-9.62%182 080
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.-10.19%61 866
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK-10.40%51 425
SHANGHAI PUDONG DEVELOPMENT BANK CO., LTD-2.10%50 681
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)-14.52%44 650
