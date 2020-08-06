Credit Agricole : Financial review at 30 June 2020 (unaudited)

Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Crédit Agricole SA    ACA   FR0000045072

08/06/2020 | 01:04am EDT

CRÉDIT AGRICOLE S.A.

CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL

STATEMENTS

AS AT 30 JUNE 2020

Approved by the Crédit Agricole S.A. Board of Directors on 5 August 2020

UNAUDITED VERSION

Comptes consolidés du groupe Crédit Agricole S.A. - 30 June 2020

Comptes consolidés du groupe Crédit Agricole S.A. - 30 June 2020

3

Comptes consolidés du groupe Crédit Agricole S.A. - 30 June 2020

GENERAL FRAMEWORK

LEGAL PRESENTATION OF THE ENTITY

Since the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of 29 November 2001, the Company's name has been:

Crédit Agricole S.A.

Since 1 July 2012, the address of the Company's registered office has been: 12, place des États-Unis, 92127 Montrouge Cedex, France.

Registered in the Trade and Companies Register of Nanterre under number 784 608 416

NAF code: 6419Z.

Crédit Agricole S.A. is a French Public Limited Company (Société Anonyme) with a Board of Directors governed by ordinary company law and more specifically by Book II of the French Commercial Code (Code de commerce).

Crédit Agricole S.A. is also subject to the provisions of the French Monetary and Financial Code and more specifically Articles L. 512-47 et seq. thereof.

Crédit Agricole S.A. was licensed as an authorised credit institution in the mutual and cooperative banks category on 17 November 1984. As such, it is subject to oversight by the banking supervisory authorities, and more particularly by the French Regulatory and Resolution Supervisory Authority (ACPR) and the European Central Bank.

Crédit Agricole S.A. shares are admitted for trading on Euronext Paris. Crédit Agricole S.A. is subject to the prevailing stock market regulations particularly with respect to public disclosure obligations.

A bank with mutual roots

SAS Rue La Boétie, which is wholly owned by the Regional Banks, holds the majority of Crédit Agricole S.A.'s share capital. Shares in SAS Rue La Boétie may not be transferred outside the Regional Banks' network. Furthermore, any trading in these shares between Regional Banks is governed by a liquidity agreement that in particular sets out the procedures for determining the transaction price. This encompasses both disposals of shares between the Regional Banks and share capital increases in SAS Rue La Boétie.

The Fédération Nationale du Crédit Agricole (FNCA) acts as a consultative and representative body, and as a communication forum for the Regional Banks.

In accordance with the provisions of the French Monetary and Financial Code (Articles L. 511-31 and L. 511-32), Crédit Agricole S.A. as the corporate centre of the Crédit Agricole network (as defined in Article R. 512-18 of the French Monetary and Financial Code) is responsible for exercising administrative, technical and financial control over the credit institutions affiliated to it in order to maintain a cohesive network and to ensure their proper functioning and compliance with all regulations and legislation governing them. In that regard, Credit Agricole S.A. may take all necessary measures notably to ensure the liquidity and solvency of the network as a whole and of each of its affiliated institutions.

Comptes consolidés du groupe Crédit Agricole S.A. - 30 June 2020

RELATED PARTIES

The related parties of Crédit Agricole S.A. are the consolidated companies, including equity-accounted entities, the Group's Senior Executives and the Regional Banks, given the Group's legal structure and due to the fact that Crédit Agricole S.A. is the central body of the Crédit Agricole network.

In accordance with the internal financial mechanisms at Crédit Agricole, transactions between Crédit Agricole S.A. and the Regional Banks1 are presented on the balance sheet and income statement as Crédit Agricole internal transactions (Note 4.1 "Interest income and expenses", Note 4.2 "Fee and commission income and expenses", Note 6.3 "Financial assets at amortised cost" and Note 6.5 "Financial liabilities at amortised cost").

OTHER SHAREHOLDERS' AGREEMENTS

Shareholder agreements signed during the year are detailed in Note 2 "Major structural transactions and material events during the period".

RELATIONSHIPS BETWEEN CONTROLLED COMPANIES AFFECTING THE CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET

A list of Crédit Agricole S.A. companies can be found in Note 10 "Scope of consolidation as at 30 June 2020". Since the transactions and outstandings at year-end between the Group's fully consolidated companies are eliminated on consolidation, only transactions with companies consolidated by the equity method affect the Group's consolidated financial statements.

The main corresponding outstandings and commitments in the consolidated balance sheet as at 30 June 2020 relate to transactions with the equity-accounted entities for the following amounts:

  • loans and receivables due from credit institutions: €2,846 million;
  • loans and receivables due from customers: €2,890 million;
  • debt due to credit institutions: €1,212 million;
  • amounts due to customers: €276 million;
  • commitments given on financial instruments: €6,311 million;
  • commitments received on financial instruments: €5,923 million.

The transactions entered into with these entities did not have a material effect on the income statement for the period.

1 With the exception of the Caisse régionale de la Corse, which is fully consolidated.

Comptes consolidés du groupe Crédit Agricole S.A. - 30 June 2020

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

INCOME STATEMENT

(in millions of euros)

Notes

30/06/2020

31/12/2019

30/06/2019

Interest and similar income

4.1

12,340

25,107

12,993

Interest and similar expenses

4.1

(6,629)

(13,663)

(7,255)

Fee and commission income

4.2

5,247

10,556

5,348

Fee and commission expenses

4.2

(3,268)

(6,500)

(3,557)

Net gains (losses) on financial instruments at fair value through

4.3

profit or loss

(5,557)

17,082

10,487

Net gains (losses) on held for trading assets/liabilities

1,171

4,730

2,681

Net gains (losses) on other financial assets/liabilities at fair

value through profit or loss

(6,728)

12,352

7,806

Net gains (losses) on financial instruments at fair value through

4.4

other comprehensive income

337

162

113

Net gains (losses) on debt instruments at fair value through

other comprehensive income that may be reclassified

subsequently to profit or loss

287

47

42

Remuneration of equity instruments measured at fair value

through other comprehensive income that will not be

reclassified subsequently to profit or loss (dividends)

50

115

71

Net gains (losses) arising from the derecognition of financial

4.5

assets at amortised cost

3

(9)

2

Net gains (losses) arising from the reclassification of financial

assets at amortised cost to financial assets at fair value

through profit or loss

Net gains (losses) arising from the reclassification of financial

assets at fair value through other comprehensive income to

financial assets at fair value through profit or loss

Income on other activities

4.6

21,480

41,042

22,089

Expenses on other activities

4.6

(14,283)

(53,180)

(29,968)

Reclassification of net gains (losses) of designated financial

5.2

assets applying the overlay approach

427

(445)

(248)

Revenues

10,097

20,152

10,004

Operating expenses

4.7

(6,140)

(11,713)

(5,980)

Depreciation, amortisation and impairment of property, plant

4.8

& equipment and intangible assets

(533)

(1,048)

(494)

Gross operating income

3,424

7,391

3,530

Cost of risk

4.9

(1,463)

(1,256)

(582)

Operating income

1,961

6,135

2,948

Share of net income of equity-accounted entities

179

352

193

Net gains (losses) on other assets

4.10

87

54

22

Change in value of goodwill

6.9

(589)

Pre-tax income

2,227

5,952

3,163

Income tax charge

4.11

(347)

(456)

(880)

Net income from discontinued operations

6.6

(1)

(38)

8

Net income

1,879

5,458

2,291

Non-controlling interests

287

614

306

NET INCOME GROUP SHARE

1,592

4,844

1,985

Earnings per share (in euros) ¹

(in euros)

6.13

0.473

1.482

0.609

Diluted earnings per share (in euros) ¹

(in euros)

6.13

0.473

1.482

0.609

¹ Corresponds to income including net income from discontinued operations.

Comptes consolidés du groupe Crédit Agricole S.A. - 30 June 2020

NET INCOME AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

(in millions of euros)

Notes

30/06/2020

31/12/2019

30/06/2019

Net income

1,879

5,458

2,291

Actuarial gains and losses on post-employment benefits

4.12

40

(162)

(124)

Other comprehensive income on financial liabilities attributable

to changes in own credit risk ¹

4.12

91

(74)

(51)

Other comprehensive income on equity instruments that will not

be reclassified to profit or loss ¹

4.12

(129)

53

86

Pre-tax other comprehensive income on items that will not be

reclassified to profit or loss excluding equity-accounted entities

4.12

2

(183)

(89)

Pre-tax other comprehensive income on items that will not be

reclassified to profit or loss on equity-accounted entities

4.12

7

(30)

(2)

Income tax related to items that will not be reclassified to profit or

loss excluding equity-accounted entities

4.12

11

71

79

Income tax related to items that will not be reclassified to profit or

loss on equity-accounted entities

4.12

(4)

8

2

Other comprehensive income on items that will not be

reclassified to profit or loss from discontinued operations

4.12

3

3

Other comprehensive income on items that will not be

4.12

reclassified subsequently to profit or loss net of income tax

16

(131)

(7)

Gains and losses on translation adjustments

4.12

(118)

301

71

Other comprehensive income on debt instruments that may be

reclassified to profit or loss

4.12

(198)

1,189

1,482

Gains and losses on hedging derivative instruments

4.12

539

361

504

Reclassification of net gains (losses) of designated financial assets

applying the overlay approach

4.12

(427)

434

241

Pre-tax other comprehensive income on items that may be

reclassified to profit or loss excluding equity-accounted entities

4.12

(204)

2,285

2,298

Pre-tax other comprehensive income on items that may be

reclassified to profit or loss on equity-accounted entities, Group

Share

4.12

(120)

9

Income tax related to items that may be reclassified to profit or

loss excluding equity-accounted entities

4.12

(138)

(481)

(624)

Income tax related to items that may be reclassified to profit or

loss on equity-accounted entities

4.12

1

1

2

Other comprehensive income on items that may be reclassified

to profit or loss from discontinued operations

4.12

(12)

(12)

Other comprehensive income on items that may be reclassified

4.12

subsequently to profit or loss net of income tax

(461)

1,802

1,665

OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME NET OF INCOME TAX

4.12

(445)

1,671

1,658

NET INCOME AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

1,434

7,129

3,949

Of which Group share

1,205

6,464

3,626

Of which non-controlling interests

229

665

323

¹ Of which € 1 million of items transferred to Reserves of items that cannot be reclassified

Comptes consolidés du groupe Crédit Agricole S.A. - 30 June 2020

BALANCE SHEET - ASSETS

(in millions of euros)

Notes

30/06/2020

31/12/2019

30/06/2019

Cash, central banks

156,484

93,079

64,337

Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss

6.1

430,941

399,477

398,256

Held for trading financial assets

267,004

230,721

246,898

Other financial instruments at fair value through profit or

loss

163,937

168,756

151,358

Hedging derivative Instruments

23,149

19,368

21,371

Financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive

income

3 - 6.2

261,760

261,321

263,293

Debt instruments at fair value through other

comprehensive income that may be reclassified to

profit or loss

259,304

258,803

260,115

Equity instruments at fair value through other

comprehensive income that will not be reclassified to

profit or loss

2,456

2,518

3,178

Financial assets at amortised cost

3 - 6.3

1,006,903

906,280

871,453

Loans and receivables due from credit institutions

499,783

438,581

420,022

Loans and receivables due from customers

413,355

395,180

384,828

Debt securities

93,765

72,519

66,603

Revaluation adjustment on interest rate hedged portfolios

8,091

7,145

8,546

Current and deferred tax assets

4,649

4,300

4,173

Accruals, prepayments and sundry assets

44,629

38,349

45,273

Non-current assets held for sale and discontinued operations

6.6

493

475

Deferred participation benefits

Investments in equity-accounted entities

7,392

7,232

6,955

Investment property

6.7

6,600

6,576

6,514

Property, plant and equipment

6.8

5,399

5,598

5,436

Intangible assets

6.8

3,228

3,163

2,566

Goodwill

6.9

15,654

15,280

15,611

TOTAL ASSETS

1,975,372

1,767,643

1,713,784

Comptes consolidés du groupe Crédit Agricole S.A. - 30 June 2020

BALANCE SHEET - LIABILITIES & EQUITY

(in millions of euros)

Notes

30/06/2020

31/12/2019

30/06/2019

Central banks

1,581

1,896

651

Financial liabilities at fair value through profit or loss

6.1

271,850

246,669

246,324

Held for trading financial liabilities

235,177

206,708

209,820

Financial liabilities designated at fair value through profit

or loss

36,673

39,961

36,504

Hedging derivative Instruments

15,558

13,293

15,344

Financial liabilities at amortised cost

6.5

1,164,792

989,962

938,756

Due to credit institutions

6.5

275,617

142,041

133,949

Due to customers

3 - 6.5

704,090

646,914

611,391

Debt securities

6.5

185,085

201,007

193,416

Revaluation adjustment on interest rate hedged portfolios

10,509

9,183

10,627

Current and deferred tax liabilities

3,855

3,766

3,115

Accruals, prepayments and sundry liabilities

55,644

49,285

53,881

Liabilities associated with non-current assets held for sale and

discontinued operations

488

478

Insurance company technical reserves

6.10

351,865

356,107

348,228

Provisions

6.11

4,260

4,364

5,927

Subordinated debt

6.12

23,038

21,797

23,136

Total Liabilities

1,903,440

1,696,800

1,645,989

Equity

6.13

71,932

70,843

67,795

Equity - Group share

63,894

62,920

61,216

Share capital and reserves

27,371

27,368

28,133

Consolidated reserves

32,475

27,865

28,234

Other comprehensive income

2,456

2,843

2,864

Other comprehensive income on discontinued operations

Net income (loss) for the year

1,592

4,844

1,985

Non-controlling interests

8,038

7,923

6,579

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

1,975,372

1,767,643

1,713,784

Comptes consolidés du groupe Crédit Agricole S.A. - 30 June 2020

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

Group share

Non-controlling interests

Share and capital reserves

Other comprehensive income

Other comprehensive income

Other

Other

Other

Total

comprehensiv

comprehensiv

Share premium

Eliminat

comprehensive

Other comprehensive

capital

e income on

e income on

Total other

Total other

Share

and

ion of

Other equity

Net

Capital, associated

income on items

income on items that

(in millions of euros)

and

items that may

items that will

comprehensive

Total equity

comprehensive

capital

consolidated

treasury

instruments

income

reserves and income

that may be

will not be reclassified

consolidat

be reclassified

not be

income

income

reserves

shares

reclassified to

to profit and loss

ed reserves

to profit and

reclassified to

profit and loss

loss

profit and loss

Equity at 1 January 2019 published

8,599

44,129

(151)

5,011

57,588

2,328

(1,105)

1,223

58,811

6,826

(114)

(7)

(121)

Impacts of new accounting standards

Total

Total equity

consolidated

equity

6,705

65,516

Equity at 1 January 2019 Restated

8,599

44,129

(151)

5,011

57,588

2,328

(1,105)

1,223

58,811

6,826

(114)

(7)

(121)

6,705

65,516

Capital increase

Changes in treasury shares held

20

20

20

20

Issuance / redemption of equity instruments

(7)

1,083

1,076

1,076

1,076

Remuneration of undated deeply subordinated notes at 1st semester 2019

(233)

(233)

(233)

(12)

(12)

(245)

Dividends paid in 1st semester 2019

(1,976)

(1,976)

(1,976)

(378)

(378)

(2,354)

Impact of acquisitions/disposals on non-controlling interests

Changes due to share-based payments

12

12

12

6

6

18

Changes due to transactions with shareholders

(2,204)

20

1,083

(1,101)

(1,101)

(384)

(384)

(1,485)

Changes in other comprehensive income

12

12

1,637

3

1,640

1,652

1

25

(9)

16

17

1,669

Of which other comprehensive income on equity instruments that will not be

15

15

(15)

(15)

1

(1)

(1)

reclassified to profit or loss reclassified to consolidated reserves

Of which other comprehensive income attributable to changes in own credit risk

(4)

(4)

4

4

reclassified to consolidated reserves

Share of changes in equity-accounted entities

4

4

1

1

5

(1)

1

1

5

Net income for 1st semester 2019

1,985

1,985

306

306

2,291

Other changes

(136)

(136)

(136)

(65)

(65)

(201)

Equity at 30 june 2019

8,599

41,805

(131)

6,094

56,367

3,966

(1,102)

2,864

1,985

61,216

6,683

(88)

(16)

(104)

6,579

67,795

Capital increase

55

96

151

151

151

Changes in treasury shares held

23

23

23

23

Issuance / redemption of equity instruments

(109)

(960)

(1,069)

(1,069)

(1,069)

Remuneration of undated deeply subordinated notes at 2nd semester 2019

(238)

(238)

(238)

(15)

(15)

(253)

Dividends paid in 2nd semester 2019

2

2

2

Impact of acquisitions/disposals on non-controlling interests

Changes due to share-based payments

14

14

14

6

6

20

Changes due to transactions with shareholders

55

(237)

23

(960)

(1,119)

(1,119)

(7)

(7)

(1,126)

Changes in other comprehensive income

(42)

(42)

89

(97)

(8)

(50)

42

(7)

35

35

(15)

Of which other comprehensive income on equity instruments that will not be

(37)

(37)

37

37

reclassified to profit or loss reclassified to consolidated reserves

Of which other comprehensive income attributable to changes in own credit risk

(4)

(4)

4

4

reclassified to consolidated reserves

Share of changes in equity-accounted entities

1

1

8

(21)

(13)

(12)

(1)

(1)

(1)

(13)

Net income for 2nd semester 2019

2,859

2,859

308

308

3,167

Other changes

26

26

26

1,009

1,009

1,035

Equity at 31 December 2019

8,654

41,553

(108)

5,134

55,233

4,063

(1,220)

2,843

4,844

62,920

7,993

(47)

(23)

(70)

7,923

70,843

Appropriation of 2019 net income

4,844

4,844

(4,844)

-

Equity at 1 January 2020

8,654

46,397

(108)

5,134

60,077

4,063

(1,220)

2,843

-

62,920

7,993

(47)

(23)

(70)

7,923

70,843

Impacts of new accounting Standards

Equity at 1 January 2020 restated

8,654

46,397

(108)

5,134

60,077

4,063

(1,220)

2,843

-

62,920

7,993

(47)

(23)

(70)

7,923

70,843

Capital increase

Changes in treasury shares held

(14)

(14)

(14)

(14)

Issuance / redemption of equity instruments

(4)

(4)

(4)

(4)

Remuneration of undated deeply subordinated notes at 1st semester 2020

(229)

(229)

(229)

(14)

(14)

(243)

Dividends paid in 1st semester 2020

(108)

(108)

(108)

Impact of acquisitions/disposals on non-controlling interests

Changes due to share-based payments

6

6

6

3

3

9

Changes due to transactions with shareholders

(223)

(14)

(4)

(241)

(241)

(119)

(119)

(360)

Changes in other comprehensive income

(1)

(1)

(332)

31

(301)

(302)

(10)

(18)

(28)

(28)

(330)

Of which other comprehensive income on equity instruments that will not be

(1)

(1)

1

1

reclassified to profit or loss reclassified to consolidated reserves

Of which other comprehensive income attributable to changes in own credit risk

reclassified to consolidated reserves

Share of changes in equity-accounted entities

(89)

3

(86)

(86)

(30)

(30)

(30)

(116)

Net income for 1st semester 2020

1,592

1,592

287

287

1,879

Other changes

11

11

11

5

5

16

EQUITY AT 30 JUNE 2020

8,654

46,184

(122)

5,130

59,846

3,642

(1,186)

2,456

1,592

63,894

8,166

(87)

(41)

(128)

8,038

71,932

Comptes consolidés du groupe Crédit Agricole S.A. - 30 June 2020

CASH FLOW STATEMENT

The cash flow statement is presented using the indirect method.

Operating activities are representative of income-generating activities of the Crédit Agricole S.A. Group.

Tax inflows and outflows are included in full within operating activities.

Investment activities show the impact of cash inflows and outflows associated with purchases and sales of investments in consolidated and non-consolidated companies, property, plant and equipment and intangible assets. This section includes strategic equity investments classified at "Fair value through profit or loss" or "Fair value through other comprehensive income on items that cannot be reclassified".

Financing activities show the impact of cash inflows and outflows associated with operations of financial structure concerning equity and long-term borrowing.

The net cash flows attributable to the operating, investment and financing activities of discontinued operations are presented on separate lines in the cash flow statement.

Net cash and cash equivalents include cash, debit and credit balances with central banks and debit and credit demand balances with credit institutions.

Comptes consolidés du groupe Crédit Agricole S.A. -
30 June 2020

30 June 2020

(in millions of euros)

Notes

30/06/2020

31/12/2019

30/06/2019

Pre-tax income

2,227

5,952

3,163

Net depreciation and impairment of property, plant & equipment and

intangible assets

533

1,048

494

Impairment of goodwill and other fixed assets

6.8 - 6.9

589

Net addition to provisions

2,182

22,608

14,630

Share of net income of equity-accounted entities

(301)

(608)

(378)

Net income (loss) from investment activities

(87)

(54)

(22)

Net income (loss) from financing activities

1,791

2,955

1,549

Other movements

(5,666)

5,021

518

Total Non-cash and other adjustment items included in pre-tax income

(1,548)

31,559

16,791

Change in interbank items

52,313

(24,679)

(11,992)

Change in customer items

36,457

9,461

(5,042)

Change in financial assets and liabilities

(51,987)

(21,872)

(17,833)

Change in non-financial assets and liabilities

2,588

7,137

6,131

Dividends received from equity-accounted entities ¹

75

310

148

Taxes paid

(778)

(1,063)

(317)

Net change in assets and liabilities used in operating activities

38,668

(30,706)

(28,905)

Cash provided (used) by discontinued operations

(12)

32

8

Total Net cash flows from (used by) operating activities (A)

39,333

6,837

(8,943)

Change in equity investments ²

(875)

7,229

(767)

Change in property, plant & equipment and intangible assets

(304)

(947)

(310)

Cash provided (used) by discontinued operations

(1)

Total Net cash flows from (used by) investing activities (B)

(1,180)

6,282

(1,077)

Cash received from (paid to) shareholders ³

(332)

(2,666)

(1,517)

Other cash provided (used) by financing activities ⁴

5,893

4,880

3,183

Cash provided (used) by discontinued operations

3

(9)

Total Net cash flows from (used by) financing activities (C)

5,564

2,206

1,666

Impact of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalent (D)

(701)

1,266

1,037

NET INCREASE/(DECREASE) IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENT (A + B + C + D)

43,016

16,591

(7,318)

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

90,776

74,185

74,185

Net cash accounts and accounts with central banks *

91,236

66,017

66,017

Net demand loans and deposits with credit institutions **

(460)

8,168

8,168

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

133,791

90,776

66,867

Net cash accounts and accounts with central banks *

154,946

91,236

63,684

Net demand loans and deposits with credit institutions **

(21,155)

(460)

3,183

NET CHANGE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS

43,016

16,591

(7,318)

  • Consisting of the net balance of the "Cash, central banks" item, excluding accrued interest and including cash of entities reclassified as discontinued operations.
  • Consisting of the balance of the "Non doubtful current accounts in debit" and "Non doubtful overnight accounts and advances" items as detailed in Note 6.3 and the "Current accounts in credit" and "Overnight accounts and deposits" items as detailed in Note 6.5 (excluding accrued interest and including Crédit Agricole internal transactions).

Comptes consolidés du groupe Crédit Agricole S.A. - 30 June 2020

1 Dividends received from equity-accounted entities:

As at 30 June 2020, this amount includes the payment of dividends from insurance entities for €61 million, from Amundi subsidiaries for €10 million and €5 million for Crédit Agricole S.A.

2 Change in equity investments:

This line shows the net effects on cash of acquisitions and disposals of equity investments.

  • the net impact on Group cash of acquisitions and disposals of consolidated equity investments (subsidiaries and equity-accounted entities) as at 30 June 2020 was -€448 million. The main transactions concern the acquisition of Sabadell Asset Management for -€424 million, the full takeover of Ménafinance for -€29 million of net cash acquired, and the acquisition of securities of equity-accounted entities, including Korian for -€17 million.
  • During the same period, the net impact of acquisitions and disposals of non-consolidated equity investments on Group cash came to -€427 million, of which - €293 million from insurance investments and -€72 million from the creation of BOC Wealth Management.

3 Cash received from (paid to) shareholders:

This amount primarily corresponds to -€339 million in dividends paid, excluding dividends paid in shares by Crédit Agricole Group. It breaks down as follows:

  • dividends paid by non-controlling interests for -€108 million; and
  • interest equivalent to dividends on undated financial instruments treated as equity for -€229 million.

This amount also includes issues and redemptions of equity instruments for +€20 million.

4 Other net cash flows from financing activities:

As at 30 June 2020, bond issues totalled +€14,757 million and redemptions -€7,631 million. Subordinated debt issues totalled +€2,198 million and redemptions -€1,482 million.

This line also includes cash flows from interest payments on subordinated debt and bonds for -€1,789 million.

Comptes consolidés du groupe Crédit Agricole S.A. - 30 June 2020

NOTES TO THE CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

NOTE 1 Group accounting policies and principles, assessments and estimates applied

1. Group accounting policies and principles, assessments and estimates applied

The condensed interim consolidated financial statements of Crédit Agricole S.A. for the period ended 30 June 2020 were prepared and are presented in accordance with IAS 34 (Interim Financial Reporting), which defines the minimum information content and sets out the recognition and measurement principles that must be applied in an interim financial report.

The standards and interpretations used for the preparation of the condensed interim consolidated financial statements are identical to those used by Crédit Agricole Group for the preparation of the consolidated financial statements at 31 December 2019, prepared, pursuant to Regulation (EC) No 1606/2002, in accordance with IAS/IFRS standards and IFRIC interpretations as adopted by the European Union (the "carve out" version), thus using certain exceptions in the application of IAS 39 on macro-hedge accounting.

They were supplemented by the IFRS standards as adopted by the European Union at 30 June 2020 and for which application is mandatory for the first time during financial year 2020.

These cover the following:

Date of publication

Date of first-time

Applicable

Standards, amendments or interpretations

by the European

application:

to the Group

Union

financial years from

Amendment to the references to the conceptual

6 December 2019

1 January 2020

Yes

frame of IFRS

(UE 2019/2075)

IAS 1/IAS 8 Presentation of Financial statements

10 December 2019

1 January 2020

Yes

Definition of Material

(UE 2019/2104)

Amendment to IFRS 9, IAS 39 and IFRS 7

15 January 2020

Financial Instruments

1 January 2020 (1)

Yes

Interest rate benchmark reform

(UE 2020/34)

Amendments to IFRS 3 Business Combinations

21 April 2020

1 January 2020

Yes

Definition of Material

(UE 2020/551)

1 The Group decided to early apply the amendment to IFRS 9, IAS 39 and IFRS 7 Financial instruments on the Interest rate benchmark reform from 1 January 2019.

IBOR REFORM

As a user of critical benchmarks, Crédit Agricole Group is acutely aware of their importance and of the issues relating to their changes in the context of ongoing reforms.

The Crédit Agricole Benchmarks project guides the Group's benchmark transition, proactively in anticipation of the replacement of benchmarks or by providing for the activation of robust fallback clauses, whether they currently exist or are to be inserted into the contracts. The aim is to coordinate the Group entities to prepare all business lines and support our customers in the transition to new benchmark rates. This project also ensures that Crédit Agricole Group entities are in compliance with the BMR (Benchmark Regulation).

Following the mapping of our exposures and contracts, the main benchmarks to which the Group's hedging relationships are exposed are the critical benchmarks as defined in the BMR (Eonia, Euribor, Libor USD, Libor GBP, Libor JPY, Libor CHF, Libor EUR, Wibor, Stibor).

Comptes consolidés du groupe Crédit Agricole S.A. - 30 June 2020

With regard to the Eonia-€STR transition, the precise terms were determined by the ECB working group on risk-free rates for the euro. Eonia will disappear on the last day of its publication, 3 January 2022. Concerning the other benchmarks, banking working groups with the support of the authorities are making progress in determining methodologies for replacing them using alternative rates calculated based on the Risk-Free Rate (RFR) and recommending that fallback clauses be inserted in contracts. Market associations such as ISDA and LMA are also working in this direction. At this point, not all these works have been conclusive and there are still uncertainties as to the correct conventions selected as well as the precise schedule.

In order to ensure that hedging relationships affected by this benchmark interest rate reform can continue despite uncertainties about the schedule and the terms of the transition between the current and new indices, IASB has issued amendments to IAS 39, IFRS 9 and IFRS 7 in September 2019, which were adopted by the EU on 15 January 2020.

The Group will apply these amendments for as long as uncertainties about the future of the benchmarks have an impact on the amounts and maturities of interest flows and, as such, believes that all of its hedging agreements, mainly those related to Eonia, Euribor and Libor rates (USD, GBP, CHF, JPY), can benefit from them starting 30 June 2020.

As at 30 June 2020, the identification of hedging instruments impacted by the reform and for which uncertainties remain reveals a nominal amount of €615 billion.

Term of IFRS 16 leases - IFRS IC decision of 26 November 2019

In first half 2019, a question was referred to the IFRS IC relating to the determination of the enforceable period for the recognition of leases under IFRS 16, in particular for two types of leases:

  • Leases with no contractual maturity, which may be terminated subject to notice by each party;
  • Contracts with automatic renewal clauses (unless terminated by one of the parties), and with no contractual penalty due in the event of termination.

At its meeting on 26 November 2019, the IFRS IC noted that, in accordance with IFRS 16 and in general, a lease is no longer enforceable if both the lessee and the lessor have the right to terminate it without the permission of the other party, subject at most to a negligible penalty, and clarified that to determine the enforceable period, all economic aspects of the contract must be taken into account and the concept of penalty extends beyond the contractual termination indemnities and includes any economic incentive not to terminate the contract.

This decision constitutes a change of method in the approaches adopted by the Group in the determination of the duration of leases, and goes beyond the specific cases on which the IFRS IC was questioned, as noted by the AMF in its recommendations of 31 December 2019. In fact, the duration of the contract to be used for the measurement of the right of use and the lease liability is determined under IFRS 16 within that enforceable period. In addition, the application of a new method following a final decision of the IFRS IC is generally retrospective and requires the Group to review the lengths of the IFRS 16 transition periods for financial year 2019.

Following the publication of this final decision of IFRS IC, and in order to be compliant with it by 31 December 2020, Crédit Agricole Group launched a project incorporating the accounting, finance, risk and IT functions, which can be broken down into three components:

Comptes consolidés du groupe Crédit Agricole S.A. - 30 June 2020

  • Component 1: Identifying the contracts impacted by the decision of the IFRS IC;
  • Component 2: Assessing the accounting and prudential impacts of the decision of the IFRS IC on the duration of leases;
  • Component 3: Ensuring that the information systems are compliant and including the

impacts in the consolidated financial statements.

In particular, the Group identified the following types of leases as being impacted by that decision:

  • Property leases treated as commercial leases under French law: the Group applies the ANC conclusions of 16 February 2018, which state that "in the chart of accounts, there is no renewal option at the end of the lease and the period during which the contract is binding is generally nine years (with the non-cancellable period then being three years)". During the second half of 2020, the Group planned to analyse the effects on commercial leases close to the 9-year term in relation to the statement of findings by the French accounting standards setter (ANC) regarding the application of IFRS 16 published in July 2020, replacing that of 16 February 2018. As at 31 December 2019, the Group was bound under 775 French commercial leases.
  • Automatic extensions of property leases treated as commercial leases under French law: since the enforceable period of those contracts was less than 12 months prior to the decision of the IFRS IC, those contracts were subject to the transition exemption in IFRS 16 for contracts with a residual maturity of less than 12 months at the date of application. In the event of an extension of the enforceable period pursuant to the IFRS IC decision and a subsequent extension of the lease period beyond 12 months, those contracts must be written back into the rights of use and the lease liabilities recognised in the IFRS 16 transition at 1 January 2019. As at 31 December 2019, the Group was bound under 920 such contracts.
  • Other contracts all jurisdictions combined: the Group conducts a comprehensive inventory of contracts whose lease period within the meaning of IFRS 16 would be amended by the decision of the IFRS IC. These analyses are carried out on a case-by- case basis, according to the contractual documentation and the legal provisions in force concerning them.

In the context of the preparation of the financial statements at 30 June 2020, the Group has not taken this decision into account in the financial statements at 30 June 2020 so that it can have the time necessary to analyse in a comprehensive manner the accounting consequences of this decision.

STANDARDS AND INTERPRETATIONS PUBLISHED BY THE IASB AT 30 JUNE 2020 AND NOT YET ADOPTED BY THE EUROPEAN UNION

The standards and interpretations published by the IASB at 30 June 2020 and not yet adopted by the European Union do not apply to the Group. They will become mandatory only as of the date planned by the European Union and do not apply to the Group as of 30 June 2020.

This concerns IFRS 17 in particular:

IFRS 17 Insurance Contracts issued in May 2017 will replace IFRS 4. It will apply to the financial years beginning on or after 1 January 2023 subject to its adoption by the European Union.

IFRS 17 sets out the new measurement and recognition principles for insurance contract liabilities and evaluation of their profitability, in addition to their presentation. From 2017 to 2019, scoping work began on the implementation project in order to identify the challenges and

16

Comptes consolidés du groupe Crédit Agricole S.A. - 30 June 2020

impacts of the standard on the Group's insurance subsidiaries. Analysis and preparation for implementation continue in 2020.

Several amendments issued by the IASB will also be applicable subject to their adoption by the European Union:

Amendments

Date of first-time application : financial years

from

IFRS 16 "Leases"

1

June 2020

Rent concessions due to COVID-19

IFRS 4 "Insurance Contracts"

1

January 2021

Extension of the exemption from applying IFRS 9

IAS 16 "Property, Plant and Equipment"

1

January 2022

Proceeds before intended use

IAS 37 "Provisions, Contingent Liabilities and Contingent Assets"

1

January 2022

Costs considered in determining whether a contract is onerous

2018-2020 annual improvements cycle

  • IFRS 1 "First-time Adoption of International Financial Reporting Standards"

-

IFRS 9 "Financial Instruments"

1 January 2022

  • IFRS 16 "Leases"
  • IAS 41 "Agriculture"

IFRS 3 "Business Combinations"

1 January 2022

References to the conceptual framework

IAS 1 "Presentation of Financial Statements"

1 January 2023

Classification of current and non-current liabilities

The intent of the condensed interim consolidated financial statements is to update the information provided in the Crédit Agricole S.A. consolidated financial statements at 31 December 2019 and should be read in addition to those. Also, only the most significant information on the change in the financial position and performance of Crédit Agricole S.A. is mentioned in those half-yearly financial statements.

Estimates made to draw up the consolidated financial statements are by nature based on certain assumptions and involve risks and uncertainties as to whether they will be achieved in the future. Accounting estimates that require the formulation of assumptions are used primarily for measurements performed for financial instruments valued at fair value, unconsolidated equity investments, valuation of equity-accounted entities, pension schemes and other future benefits plans, as well as stock option plans, write-downs of bad debts, provisions, goodwill impairment, and deferred tax assets.

Comptes consolidés du groupe Crédit Agricole S.A. - 30 June 2020

NOTE 2 Major structural transactions and material events during the period

The scope of consolidation and changes to it are shown in detail at the end of the notes in Note 10 "Scope of consolidation at 30 June 2020".

2.1 The COVID-19 health crisis

In the context of the COVID-19 health crisis, Crédit Agricole Group mobilised to tackle this unprecedented situation. In order to support its customers, whose activity would be impacted by the Coronavirus, the Group was actively involved in measures to support the economy.

2.1.1 State-guaranteed loans

As part of the COVID-19 health crisis and at 25 March 2020, Crédit Agricole Group has offered all its corporate customers - regardless of their size and status (farmers, professionals, traders, craftsmen, corporates etc.) - recourse to the massive and unprecedented State-guaranteed loans mechanism. This is in addition to the measures already announced (payment deferrals, accelerated procedures for examining applications etc.).

This financing takes the form of a 12-month loan, with the borrower being able to spread repayments over a further 1- to 5-year period.

The Group offer for the first year takes the form of a zero-interest loan; only the cost of underwriting is re-invoiced (via a fee paid by the customer) in accordance with the conditions of eligibility for the loan established by the State.

The maximum loan amount is equal to three months of revenues, allowing entrepreneurs to access the necessary financing to get through the current troubled period.

The vast majority of these loans share a "Collection" management model and pass the contractual terms test. They are thus chiefly recorded at amortised cost.

As at 30 June 2020, the amount of State-guaranteed loans granted to customers by Crédit Agricole S.A. in France was €7.8 billion.

2.1.2 Deferral of payments on financing granted to customers

The Group joined the French banks' market initiative, in conjunction with the French Banking Federation (FBF), to offer deferral of payments due on outstanding loans for up to six months for corporate and professional customers, at no additional cost.

This deferral of payments due without penalties or additional costs and under the same contractual rate, over a maximum period of six months, means that only the interim interest will be received after the deferral over the remaining term of the loan and excluding any guarantee fees from Banque Publique d'Investissement.

As per the Group's proposal, the deferral of payments due involves:

  • either an extension of the loan term if the customer wishes to maintain the loan repayments at the initial amount; or

18

Comptes consolidés du groupe Crédit Agricole S.A. - 30 June 2020

  • an increase in the repayment amounts after the suspension if the customer wishes to maintain the initial loan term.

This deferral of payments due is reflected in a delay in the initial repayments to be collected.

As at 30 June 2020, the amount of outstanding customer loans in France benefiting from this payment deferral amounted to €2.85 billion at Crédit Agricole S.A. level.

2.1.3 Impact of these measures on credit risk

In accordance with the IASB's statement on 27 March 2020 on the recognition of expected credit losses pursuant to IFRS 9 Financial Instruments in the current exceptional circumstances, the importance of judgement was recalled in the application of the IFRS 9 credit risk principles and the resulting classification of financial instruments.

This deferral of payments due does not automatically call into question clients' financial positions. It does not necessarily imply an increased counterparty credit risk. In general, amendments to agreements cannot be understood as restructuring due to financial difficulties.

This deferral therefore does not result in the outstanding amount whose impairment is based on the 12-month expected credit losses (Bucket 1) mechanically shifting towards a recognised impairment of the expected losses at maturity (Bucket 2), nor does it imply an automatic shift on the part of the outstanding amount to the impaired category (Bucket 3).

Similarly, the calculation of the amount of expected losses must take into account the specific circumstances and the support measures put in place by the public authorities.

2.1.4 Credit risk assessment

Given the COVID-19 health crisis, the Group has revised its forward-looking macroeconomic forecasts for determining credit risk estimates.

Information on the selected macroeconomic scenarios

The Group used three main scenarios for the calculation of IFRS 9 provisioning parameters with projections to 2022.

These three scenarios incorporate differentiated assumptions with regard to the impacts of the COVID-19 crisis on the economy based on how rapid and complete the return to normal is of mobility, activity and consumption, which depend largely on health developments, currently still very uncertain. Customers' level of trust is also key: health, economic and employment expectations, can lead to in varying degrees of wait-and-see and precautionary behaviour, which consequently determines the propensity of households to consume the abundant savings accumulated during lockdown and the capacity of corporates to make investments. The size, effectiveness and timing of government stimulus measures also have a significant impact on the evolution of activity.

The first scenario describes a gradual but not synchronised exit from the crisis, since the return to full mobility occurs at different rates from country to country. It assumes that there will not be a second wave of the epidemic

Comptes consolidés du groupe Crédit Agricole S.A. - 30 June 2020

After a strict lockdown phase in France and the eurozone (March-May), restrictions were gradually eased (May-June) and there was an upturn in activity in most sectors. Constraints linked to compliance with health rules and restrictive measures remain in certain sectors. Restrictions on activity and mobility produced a double shock, on both supply and demand, which led to a sharp fall in activity during the lockdown period. The lifting of constraints at the end of the second and start of the third quarter of 2020 will almost automatically trigger a very strong rebound during the summer.

Thanks to greatly improved health conditions and the threat of a resurgence of the virus averted, the restored confidence of households means a making up for lost time in the consumption of goods made possible by the use of surplus "forced" savings that built up during the lockdown period. The deterioration in production capacity remains very limited thanks to the support measures, which are preserving employment and household income. The end of uncertainty and better visibility for their markets is also enabling corporates to resume their investments more quickly. This translates into a very marked recession in 2020 on average year-on-year(-7% in France) and growth that remains solid in 2021 and 2022 (+7.3% and +1.8% respectively), with most of the catching-up of activity nevertheless taking place in 2020. As a result, real GDP in 2022 will be 1.6% higher than in 2019.

Thanks to the support measures, designed to contain the recessionary effects and the financial difficulties of customer types, the impact on unemployment in France is currently limited.

In this context, inflation remains very low, averaging only 1% in 2022 in France (0.3% in 2020 and 0.6% in 2021).

Accordingly, the ECB maintains an accommodative policy stance so as to maintain favourable financial and liquidity conditions and avoid fragmentation of the Eurozone. As a result, interest rates remain very low over the long term. This, combined with the strong signal provided by the launch of the European recovery fund financed by joint issuances, will help to contain European sovereign spreads with the German Bund. The 10-year French Treasury bond (OAT) will remain about 50 basis points above the Bund.

The second scenario involves a drop in activity, which will turn out to be more negative in the second quarter and a slower recovery of the economy by the end of 2020

After that, a gradual recovery, which will still be solid at the beginning of 2021, then gradually moderate, will allow a return to 2019 activity levels by the end of 2022.

In France, the very mixed profile of the trends in activity in 2020 will lead to a gradual recovery of production in the third and fourth quarters of 2020. There is a slightly sharper decline in GDP than in scenario 1 (-7.2% in the case of France) followed by a marked recovery in 2021 and 2022 (GDP growth of respectively +5.9% and +1.5%).

The third scenario is characterised by a slightly stronger downturn in activity in the second quarter and a very sluggish exit from the crisis

The resurgence of the epidemic would result in another widespread lockdown, currently considered unlikely, of two months in the autumn and the lifting of restrictions will gradually take place by the end of 2020. In total, the periods outside of lockdown will not be long enough to allow a return to normal. Activity will only recover partially when periods outside of

Comptes consolidés du groupe Crédit Agricole S.A. - 30 June 2020

lockdown are too brief. Households will adopt precautionary behaviours and keep their savings to the detriment of consumption and, due to a lack of visibility on their markets, corporates will delay their investments. In France, GDP will contract by around -15% on average year-on-year in 2020. Gradual recovery will be postponed until 2021, but the trending level of activity will be negatively affected by a higher rise in unemployment and the destruction of production capacity, despite support measures, which weigh very heavily on public finances. French GDP will nevertheless show high growth rates in 2021 and 2022 (+6.6% and +8% respectively), due to positive base effects in late 2020 and early 2021. In 2022, activity will remain more than 2% below its 2019 level.

Support measures: Note that the risk parameter projection process has been revised to better reflect the impact of government measures in the projections. The consequence of this revision is the mitigation of the suddenness of the intensity of the crisis and its occurrence over a longer period (3 years).

The variables relating to interest rate levels and, more generally, all variables related to capital markets have not been modified because their forecasts already structurally incorporate the effects of the support policies.

Sector and local scenarios: As indicated above, sector supplements established at the local level (forward-looking local) by certain Group entities may supplement the macroeconomic scenarios defined centrally.

Including forward-looking locals, the share of B1/B2 provisions (provisioning for performing loans) and of B3 provisions (provisioning for proven risks) represent 24% and 76% respectively of the total inventory of provisions at 30/06/2020.

In terms of cost of risk, the share of allocations net of reversals of B1/B2 provisions represents 31% of the cost of risk at 30/06/2020 versus 69% for the B3 share.

Sensitivity analyses of ECL amounts

As an example, a 10-point reduction in the weighting of scenario 1 in the calculations at 30/06/2020 in favour of scenario 3, which is significantly more unfavourable, would lead to a change in forward-looking central ECL inventory of around 5% of total ECL inventory. However, such a change in weighting would not necessarily have a significant impact due to forward-looking local adjustments, which could mitigate the effect.

2.1.5 2019 dividend decision

On 27 March 2020, the European Central Bank issued recommendations asking banks under its supervision not to pay dividends while the coronavirus crisis continues, until "at least early October 2020".

This period seems to be incompatible with the French Commercial Code (Code de commerce), which prescribes payment of the annual dividend by 30 September at the latest.

Under these conditions, Crédit Agricole S.A.'s Board of Directors, consulted in writing on 1 April 2020 pursuant to the legal provisions on the functioning of the deliberative bodies during the COVID-19 epidemic, decided not to propose to the General Meeting of 13 May 2020 the

Comptes consolidés du groupe Crédit Agricole S.A. - 30 June 2020

distribution of a dividend initially set at €0.70 per share for financial year 2019, and to allocate all of the earnings for 2019 to a reserve account.

On 28 July 2020, the ECB extended its recommendations not to pay dividends until January 2021.

2.1.6 Mutual-based support system for professionals

In light of the COVID-19 health crisis, and in order to support and help professionals get through this period, Crédit Agricole Group decided on 22 April 2020 to implement an unprecedented support system for all its policyholders who have taken out professional multi- risk insurance with business interruption.

This mutual-based support system leads to the payment of a sum corresponding to a flat-rate estimate of the loss of revenues of the economic sector concerned during the period.

At 30 June 2020, €237.5 million had been paid to the Group's professional policyholders under this system:

  • €231.5 million was borne by Crédit Agricole Group : o €96.5 million was borne by Pacifica;
    o €96.5 million was borne by the Regional Banks and LCL; o €38.5 million was borne by La Médicale de France.
  • €6 million to non-Group companies was borne by insurance agents of La Médicale de France.

2.2 Main changes in the scope of consolidation

2.2.1 Acquisition of Sabadell Asset Management by Amundi

On 21 January 2020, Amundi and Banco Sabadell announced the signing of a 10-year strategic partnership for the distribution of asset management products in the Banco Sabadell network in Spain.

The combination of the strong regional presence of the Banco Sabadell network and Amundi's comprehensive offering of savings products and solutions creates significant development potential in Spain between the two partners.

In this context, Amundi acquires Sabadell Asset Management's entire share capital, Banco Sabadell's asset management subsidiary with €22 billion in assets under management as of 31 December 2019.

On 30 June 2020, with all the regulatory authorisations required to complete this transaction having been obtained, Amundi acquired Sabadell Asset Management's entire share capital for a cash purchase price of €430 million. An earnout of up to €30 million could be payable by 2024.

This acquisition, exclusively financed by excess capital from Amundi, resulted in the recognition of goodwill of €335 million in the financial statements of Crédit Agricole Group at 30 June 2020.

22

Comptes consolidés du groupe Crédit Agricole S.A. - 30 June 2020

In accordance with IFRS 3R, the goodwill presented in this Note is a preliminary assessment and may be subject to re-appraisal over the coming year.

2.2.2 Additional acquisition of Menafinance shares by Crédit Agricole Consumer Finance

Following the renewal of its partnership with the FNAC DARTY Group for ten years in March 2020, Crédit Agricole Consumer Finance decided to take control of Menafinance, an entity providing consumer finance to Darty customers. Hitherto, this entity was under the joint control of two partners and consolidated using the equity-accounted method within Crédit Agricole Group.

Thus, on 30 June 2020, Crédit Agricole Consumer Finance acquired the 50% of Menafinance's share capital held by the FNAC DARTY Group, i.e. 185,358 Menafinance shares for a total amount of €29.3 million.

Following this transaction, Menafinance is wholly owned by Crédit Agricole Consumer Finance and is fully consolidated within the Crédit Agricole S.A. Group.

In accordance with IFRS 3R, this additional acquisition has a positive impact on the Group share of income of €12.6 million for the revaluation of securities previously held. In addition, it resulted in recognition of goodwill of €25.2 million in the financial statements of the Crédit Agricole S.A. Group as at 30 June 2020.

2.2.3 Proposed sale of Crédit Agricole Bank Romania (IFRS 5)

Crédit Agricole Bank Romania is a wholly owned subsidiary of Crédit Agricole S.A.

During 2019, Crédit Agricole S.A. initiated a process to put Crédit Agricole Bank Romania up for sale.

Crédit Agricole Bank Romania's assets and liabilities have thus been reclassified under IFRS 5 in the consolidated financial statements at 31 December 2019.

At 30 June 2020, the disposal plan remains unchanged. Negotiations are underway with potential buyers.

Crédit Agricole Bank Romania is therefore maintained under IFRS 5 in the consolidated financial statements of Crédit Agricole S.A. Group as at 30 June 2020 for an amount of €493 million in non-current assets held for sale and for an amount of €488 million in debt related to non-current assets held for sale.

Net income is classified in Net income from discontinued or held-for-sale operations for an amount of -€1 million.

23

2.3 "Switch" guarantee mechanism

The "Switch" guarantee mechanism represents a transfer to the Regional Banks of a share of the regulatory prudential requirements that apply to Crédit Agricole S.A. for its insurance activities in return for a fixed compensation from the Regional Banks.

2.3.1 Unwinding of 35% of the "Switch" guarantee mechanism

On 2 March 2020, Crédit Agricole S.A. unwound 35% of the "Switch" guarantee mechanism implemented between the Regional Banks and Crédit Agricole S.A.

The partial unwinding of this intragroup transaction strengthens Crédit Agricole S.A.'s profit capacity with an accretive impact of €58 million in 2020. One of the Medium-Term Plan targets is to unwind 50% of the switch by 2022.

For the Regional Banks, this transaction resulted in a 35% drop in commitments given (i.e. €3.2 billion) and a 35% drop in the security deposit provided to Crédit Agricole S.A. (i.e. around €1 billion).

This transaction has no impact on the results nor on the solvency ratios of Crédit Agricole Group.

2.3.2 Activation of the "Switch" guarantee mechanism

The "Switch" guarantee mechanism covers the adjusted equity-accounted value of Crédit Agricole Assurances. It is activated if this value decreases over a six-month period.

In the event of activation, the guarantee call leads the Regional Banks to pay Crédit Agricole S.A. the proceeds of the half-yearly decrease in the equity-accounted value, adjusted by the coverage ratio that has stood at 44.51% since 2 March 2020 - the date this guarantee was 35% unwound.

At 30 June 2020, a decrease of €147 million in the estimated adjusted equity-accounted value of Crédit Agricole Assurances was observed for the first half of 2020. It led to the activation of the guarantee mechanism for an amount of €65.4 million. This is reflected in the financial statements of the Crédit Agricole S.A. Group by the recognition of income in profit or loss under cost of risk for €65.4 million.

Crédit Agricole Assurances' final adjusted equity-accounted value will be known in the third quarter of 2020. Therefore, the compensation will be adjusted and collected by Crédit Agricole S.A. by deduction from the security deposit of the Regional Banks, which will immediately be replenished by a payment of funds.

2.4 Subscription to the TLTRO III (Targeted Longer-Term Refinancing Operations) refinancing mechanism

A third series of long-term refinancing transactions was decided in March 2019 by the ECB, the terms of which were revised in September 2019, and again in March and April 2020 in relation to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The TLTRO III mechanism aims to offer long-term refinancing with a bonus in the event that a target growth rate on loans is achieved, applied on the 3-year maturity of the TLTRO transaction, to which an additional temporary incentive is added over the one-year period from

24

June 2020 to June 2021. The Crédit Agricole Group considers that the target growth rate for loans will be achieved.

Crédit Agricole Group uses the ECB's TLTRO III facility to support loan activity and to take advantage of a competitive funding cost. In June 2020, Crédit Agricole S.A. Group borrowed €88 billion under TLTRO III, while repaying its LTRO drawdown and partially repaying its TLTRO II drawdown.

2.5 Cheque Image Exchange dispute

In its judgement of 21 December 2017, the Paris Court of Appeal upheld the decision of the French Competition Authority (ADLC), which in 2010 had fined the major French banks for colluding to fix the price and terms of clearing cheques.

Just as the other banks party to this procedure, Crédit Agricole Group has filed an appeal with the French Supreme Court (Cour de cassation).

The Supreme Court ruled in favour of the banks in the CIE (Cheque Image Exchange) case by a judgement of 29 January 2020 and referred the case back to the Paris Court of Appeal to be heard by a different judge.

This decision places the case and the parties in the same position as before the Court of Appeal judgement of 21 December 2017. The banks are therefore once again subject to the unfavourable decision of the French Competition Authority of 20 September 2010.

In practice, the French Supreme Court decision means Crédit Agricole S.A. is required to pay back to the State Treasury the difference between the fine imposed by the French Competition Authority in September 2010 (€82.9 million) and the reduced fine imposed by the Paris Court of Appeal in December 2017 (€76.6 million), i.e. the sum of €6.4 million.

On the same principle as the fine paid in December 2017, this additional charge is shared equally between Crédit Agricole S.A. and the Regional Banks and recognised in the consolidated financial statements at 30 June 2020.

Comptes consolidés du groupe Crédit Agricole S.A. - 30 June 2020

NOTE 3 Credit Risk

(See chapter on "Risk Factors - Credit Risk")

3.1 Change in carrying amounts and value adjustments for losses during the period

Value adjustments for losses correspond to the impairment of assets and to provisions for off- balance sheet commitments recognised in net income ("Cost of Risk") relating to credit risk. The following tables present a reconciliation of the opening and closing balances of value adjustments for losses recognised under Cost of risk and associated carrying amounts, by accounting category and type of instrument.

Comptes consolidés du groupe Crédit Agricole S.A. -
30 June 2020

30 June 2020

FINANCIAL ASSETS AT AMORTISED COST: DEBT SECURITIES

Performing assets

Credit-impaired assets (Bucket 3)

Total

Assets subject to 12-month ECL (Bucket 1)

Assets subject to lifetime ECL (Bucket 2)

Gross carrying

Gross carrying

Gross carrying

Gross carrying amount

Net carrying amount

(in millions of euros)

amount

Loss allowance

amount

Loss allowance

amount

Loss allowance

(a)

Loss allowance (b)

(a) + (b)

Balance at 31 December 2019

72,170

(27)

380

(12)

23

(15)

72,572

(53)

72,519

Transfers between buckets during the period

(10)

(1)

11

Transfers from Bucket 1 to Bucket 2

(9)

9

Return to Bucket 2 from Bucket 1

Transfers to Bucket 3 ¹

(1)

(10)

11

Return from Bucket 3 to Bucket 2 / Bucket 1

Total after transfers

72,160

(27)

379

(12)

34

(15)

72,573

(54)

72,519

Changes in gross carrying amounts and loss allowances

20,713

(21)

(10)

8

(1)

(8)

20,702

(21)

New financial production : purchase, granting, origination,… ²

43,274

(17)

347

43,621

(17)

Derecognition : disposal, repayment, maturity...

(22,024)

6

(357)

8

(22,381)

14

Write-offs

Changes of cash flows resulting in restructuring due to financial difficulties

(5)

(5)

Changes in models' credit risk parameters during the period

(5)

(9)

(14)

Changes in model / methodology

Changes in scope

Transfers in non-current assets held for sale and discontinued operations

Other

(537)

(1)

1

(538)

1

Total

92,873

(48)

369

(4)

33

(23)

93,275

(75)

93,200

Changes in carrying amount due to specific accounting assessment methods (with no significant

impact on loss allowance) ³

565

565

Balance at 30 June 2020

93,438

(48)

369

(4)

33

(23)

93,840

(75)

93,765

Contractual amount outstanding of financial assets written off during the period, that are still subject

to enforcement measures

¹ Transfers to Bucket 3 correspond to outstanding amounts initially classified as Bucket 1 which, during the year, were downgraded directly to Bucket 3, or to Bucket 2 and later to Bucket 3.

² Originations in Bucket 2 could include some originated loans in Bucket 1 reclassified in Bucket 2 during the period.

  • Includes the impacts of fair value adjustments of micro-hedged instruments, the impacts relating to the use of the EIR method (notably the amortisation of premiums/discounts), the impacts of the accretion of discounts on restructured loans (recovered as revenue over the remaining term of the asset), the changes in related receivables and in the currency impact.

27

30 June 2020

FINANCIAL ASSETS AT AMORTISED COST: LOANS AND RECEIVABLES DUE FROM CREDIT INSTITUTIONS (EXCLUDING CRÉDIT AGRICOLE INTERNAL TRANSACTIONS)

Performing assets

Credit-impaired assets (Bucket 3)

Total

Assets subject to 12-month ECL (Bucket 1)

Assets subject to lifetime ECL (Bucket 2)

Gross carrying

Gross carrying

Gross carrying

Gross carrying amount

Net carrying amount

(in millions of euros)

amount

Loss allowance

amount

Loss allowance

amount

Loss allowance

(a)

Loss allowance (b)

(a) + (b)

Balance at 31 December 2019

103,931

(27)

26

505

(389)

104,464

(416)

104,048

Transfers between buckets during the period

(20)

20

Transfers from Bucket 1 to Bucket 2

(20)

20

Return to Bucket 2 from Bucket 1

Transfers to Bucket 3 ¹

Return from Bucket 3 to Bucket 2 / Bucket 1

Total after transfers

103,911

(27)

46

505

(389)

104,462

(416)

104,046

Changes in gross carrying amounts and loss allowances

18,533

(6)

50

(15)

8

18,568

2

New financial production : purchase, granting, origination, renegociation … ²

42,653

(14)

83

42,736

(14)

Derecognition : disposal, repayment, maturity...

(23,634)

23

(31)

(11)

5

(23,676)

28

Write-offs

(3)

3

(3)

3

Changes of cash flows resulting in restructuring due to financial difficulties

(3)

(3)

Changes in models' credit risk parameters during the period

(12)

(1)

(13)

Changes in model / methodology

Changes in scope

(179)

(179)

Transfers in non-current assets held for sale and discontinued operations

Other

(307)

(2)

(1)

1

(310)

1

Total

122,444

(33)

96

490

(381)

123,030

(414)

122,616

Changes in carrying amount due to specific accounting assessment methods (with no significant

impact on loss allowance) ³

718

1

719

Balance at 30 June 2020

123,162

(33)

96

491

(381)

123,749

(414)

123,335

Contractual amount outstanding of financial assets written off during the period, that are still subject

to enforcement measures

¹ Transfers to Bucket 3 correspond to outstanding amounts initially classified as Bucket 1 which, during the year, were downgraded directly to Bucket 3, or to Bucket 2 and later to Bucket 3.

² Originations in Bucket 2 could include some originated loans in Bucket 1 reclassified in Bucket 2 during the period.

  • Includes the impacts of fair value adjustments of micro-hedged instruments, the impacts relating to the use of the EIR method (notably the amortisation of premiums/discounts), the impacts of the accretion of discounts on restructured loans (recovered as revenue over the remaining term of the asset), the changes in related receivables and in the currency impact.

Comptes consolidés du groupe Crédit Agricole S.A. -
30 June 2020

30 June 2020

FINANCIAL ASSETS AT AMORTISED COST: LOANS AND RECEIVABLES DUE FROM CUSTOMERS

Performing assets

Assets subject to 12-month ECL (Bucket 1)

Assets subject to lifetime ECL (Bucket 2)

Credit-impaired assets (Bucket 3)

Total

Gross carrying

Net carrying

(in millions of euros)

Gross carrying amount

Loss allowance

Gross carrying amount

Loss allowance

Gross carrying amount

Loss allowance

amount (a)

Loss allowance (b)

amount (a) + (b)

Balance at 31 december 2019

360 437

(743)

30 825

(1 277)

13 130

(7 192)

404 392

(9 212)

395 180

Transfers between buckets during the period

(6 664)

28

4 842

(12)

1 822

(730)

-

(714)

Transfers from Bucket 1 to Bucket 2

(11 950)

67

11 950

(317)

-

(250)

Return to Bucket 2 from Bucket 1

6 186

(65)

(6 186)

203

-

-

-

138

Transfers to Bucket 3 ¹

(1 007)

28

(1 146)

121

2 153

(819)

-

(670)

Return from Bucket 3 to Bucket 2 / Bucket 1

107

(2)

224

(19)

(331)

89

-

68

Total after transfers

353 771

(717)

35 667

(1 287)

14 955

(7 922)

404 392

(9 926)

394 467

Changes in gross carrying amounts and loss allowances

19 339

(184)

1 110

(252)

(1 447)

279

19 002

(156)

New financial production : purchase, granting, origination, renegociation … ²

129 115

(232)

7 319

(346)

136 434

(578)

Derecognition : disposal, repayment, maturity...

(108 775)

164

(6 115)

255

(715)

260

(115 605)

679

Write-offs

(704)

648

(704)

648

Changes of cash flows resulting in restructuring due to financial difficulties

(1)

-

(6)

2

(16)

3

(23)

6

Changes in models' credit risk parameters during the period ⁵

(132)

(187)

(661)

-

(980)

Changes in model / methodology

-

17

-

-

17

Changes in scope

272

(3)

28

(3)

40

(27)

340

(33)

Transfers in non-current assets held for sale and discontinued operations

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Other

(1 272)

19

(116)

10

(52)

56

(1 440)

85

Total

373 110

(901)

36 777

(1 539)

13 508

(7 643)

423 394

(10 082)

413 312

Changes in carrying amount due to specific accounting assessment methods

(with no significant impact on loss allowance) ³

58

(244)

228

43

Balance at 30 june 2020 ⁴

373 168

(901)

36 533

(1 539)

13 736

(7 643)

423 437

(10 082)

413 355

Contractual amount outstanding of financial assets written off during the

period, that are still subject to enforcement measures

-

-

-

-

  • Transfers to Bucket 3 correspond to outstanding amounts initially classified as Bucket 1 which, during the year, were downgraded directly to Bucket 3, or to Bucket 2 and later to Bucket 3. Provisionning principles by buckets are defined in the Group accounting policies and principles and in the chapter "Risk factors - credit risk"

² Originations in Bucket 2 could include some originated loans in Bucket 1 reclassified in Bucket 2 during the period.

  • Includes the impacts of fair value adjustments of micro-hedged instruments, the impacts relating to the use of the EIR method (notably the amortisation of premiums/discounts), the impacts of the accretion of discounts on restructured loans (recovered as revenue over the remaining term of the asset), the changes in related receivables and in the currency impact.

4 As at 30 June 2020, as part of the economic support measures enacted in response to the COVID-19 health crisis, Crédit Agricole S.A. Group granted deferred maturities on customer loans in the amount of €2,85 billion.

  • Bucket 3: this line corresponds to changes in the assessment of credit risk on loans that are already in default

Comptes consolidés du groupe Crédit Agricole S.A. -
30 June 2020

30 June 2020

FINANCIAL ASSETS AT FAIR VALUE THROUGH OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME: DEBT SECURITIES

Performing assets

Assets subject to 12-month ECL (Bucket 1)

Assets subject to lifetime ECL (Bucket 2)

Credit-impaired assets (Bucket 3)

Total

Of which Loss

Of which Loss

Of which Loss

Of which Loss

(in millions of euros)

Carrying amount

allowance

Carrying amount

allowance

Carrying amount

allowance

Carrying amount

allowance

Balance at 31 December 2019

256,189

(135)

2,614

(34)

(4)

258,803

(173)

Transfers between buckets during the period

(158)

156

(2)

(2)

(2)

Transfers from Bucket 1 to Bucket 2

(158)

156

(2)

(2)

(2)

Return to Bucket 2 from Bucket 1

Transfers to Bucket 3 ¹

Return from Bucket 3 to Bucket 2 / Bucket 1

Total after transfers

256,031

(135)

2,770

(36)

(4)

258,801

(175)

Changes in gross carrying amounts and loss allowances

2,087

(98)

(322)

(5)

1,765

(103)

Fair value revaluation during the period

43

(37)

6

New financial production : purchase, granting, origination, renegociation … ²

24,333

(41)

5,167

(4)

29,500

(45)

Derecognition : disposal, repayment, maturity...

(22,078)

11

(5,453)

1

(27,531)

12

Write-offs

Changes of cash flows resulting in restructuring due to financial difficulties

(3)

(3)

4

4

1

1

Changes in models' credit risk parameters during the period

(65)

(6)

(71)

Changes in model / methodology

Changes in scope

Transfers in non-current assets held for sale and discontinued operations

Other

(208)

(3)

(211)

Total

258,118

(233)

2,448

(41)

(4)

260,566

(278)

Changes in carrying amount due to specific accounting assessment methods (with no significant impact on

loss allowance) ³

(1,274)

12

(1,262)

Balance at 30 June 2020

256,844

(233)

2,460

(41)

(4)

259,304

(278)

Contractual amount outstanding of financial assets written off during the period, that are still subject to

enforcement measures

  • Transfers to Bucket 3 correspond to outstanding amounts initially classified as Bucket 1 which, during the year, were downgraded directly to Bucket 3, or to Bucket 2 and later to Bucket 3. ² Originations in Bucket 2 could include some originated loans in Bucket 1 reclassified in Bucket 2 during the period.
    ³ Includes the impacts of the use of the EIR method (notably the amortisation of premiums/discounts)

Comptes consolidés du groupe Crédit Agricole S.A. -
30 June 2020

30 June 2020

FINANCING COMMITMENTS (EXCLUDING CRÉDIT AGRICOLE INTERNAL TRANSACTIONS)

Performing commitments

Provisioned commitments (Bucket 3)

Total

Commitments subject to 12-month ECL

Commitments subject to lifetime ECL

(Bucket 1)

(Bucket 2)

Amount of

Amount of

Amount of

Amount of commitment

Net amount of

(in millions of euros)

commitment

Loss allowance

commitment

Loss allowance

commitment

Loss allowance

(a)

Loss allowance (b)

commitment (a) + (b)

Balance at 31 December 2019

148,020

(169)

5,097

(181)

481

(58)

153,598

(409)

153,189

Transfers between buckets during the period

(962)

(3)

927

(10)

35

(14)

(27)

Transfers from Bucket 1 to Bucket 2

(1,654)

6

1,654

(42)

(36)

Return to Bucket 2 from Bucket 1

703

(9)

(703)

27

18

Transfers to Bucket 3 ¹

(31)

(26)

5

57

(14)

(9)

Return from Bucket 3 to Bucket 2 / Bucket 1

20

2

(22)

Total after transfers

147,058

(172)

6,024

(191)

516

(72)

153,598

(436)

153,162

Changes in commitments and loss allowances

8,556

(4)

(447)

42

(122)

11

7,987

49

New commitments given ²

67,150

(33)

1,547

(36)

68,697

(69)

End of commitments

(61,997)

38

(1,934)

76

(212)

23

(64,143)

137

Write-offs

Changes of cash flows resulting in restructuring due to financial difficulties

Changes in models' credit risk parameters during the period

(5)

1

(13)

(17)

Changes in model / methodology

Changes in scope

1,242

8

1,250

Other

2,161

(4)

(68)

1

90

1

2,183

(2)

Balance at 30 June 2020

155,614

(176)

5,577

(149)

394

(61)

161,585

(387)

161,198

  • Transfers to Bucket 3 correspond to outstanding amounts initially classified as Bucket 1 which, during the year, were downgraded directly to Bucket 3, or to Bucket 2 and later to Bucket 3. ² New commitments given in Bucket 2 could include some originations in Bucket 1 reclassified in Bucket 2 during the period.

Comptes consolidés du groupe Crédit Agricole S.A. -
30 June 2020

30 June 2020

GUARANTEE COMMITMENTS (EXCLUDING CRÉDIT AGRICOLE INTERNAL TRANSACTIONS)

Performing commitments

Provisioned commitments (Bucket 3)

Total

Commitments subject to 12-month ECL

Commitments subject to lifetime ECL

(Bucket 1)

(Bucket 2)

Amount of

Amount of

Amount of

Amount of commitment

Net amount of

(in millions of euros)

commitment

Loss allowance

commitment

Loss allowance

commitment

Loss allowance

(a)

Loss allowance (b)

commitment (a) + (b)

Balance at 31 December 2019

80,129

(48)

4,578

(112)

3,094

(339)

87,800

(498)

87,304

Transfers between buckets during the period

(348)

9

82

7

267

(21)

(5)

Transfers from Bucket 1 to Bucket 2

(454)

1

454

(4)

(3)

Return to Bucket 2 from Bucket 1

349

(8)

(349)

10

2

Transfers to Bucket 3 ¹

(243)

16

(23)

1

267

(21)

(4)

Return from Bucket 3 to Bucket 2 / Bucket 1

Total after transfers

79,781

(39)

4,660

(105)

3,361

(360)

87,802

(504)

87,298

Changes in commitments and loss allowances

(4,258)

(28)

(454)

(13)

(28)

58

(4,740)

17

New commitments given ²

24,066

(26)

1,469

(22)

25,535

(48)

End of commitments

(26,538)

9

(1,895)

12

(263)

107

(28,696)

128

Write-offs

(3)

4

(3)

4

Changes of cash flows resulting in restructuring due to financial difficulties

Changes in models' credit risk parameters during the period

(11)

(3)

(56)

(70)

Changes in model / methodology

Changes in scope

Other

(1,786)

(28)

238

3

(1,576)

3

Balance at 30 June 2020

75,523

(67)

4,206

(118)

3,333

(302)

83,062

(487)

82,575

  • Transfers to Bucket 3 correspond to outstanding amounts initially classified as Bucket 1 which, during the year, were downgraded directly to Bucket 3, or to Bucket 2 and later to Bucket 3. ² New commitments given in Bucket 2 could include some originations in Bucket 1 reclassified in Bucket 2 during the period.

Comptes consolidés du groupe Crédit Agricole S.A. -
30 June 2020

30 June 2020

3.2 Concentrations of credit risk

3.2.1 Credit risk concentrations by customer type

FINANCIAL ASSETS DESIGNATED AT FAIR VALUE THROUGH PROFIT OR LOSS BY CUSTOMER TYPE

30/06/2020

31/12/2019

Amount of changes in fair

value resulting from changes

Carryingin credit risk amount

During the

Cumulative

(in millions of euros)

period

Amount of changes in fair

value resulting from changes

Carryingin credit risk amount

During the period

General administration

Central banks

Credit institutions

Large corporates

1

1

Retail customers

Total Financial assets designated

1

1

at fair value through profit or loss

Comptes consolidés du groupe Crédit Agricole S.A. -
30 June 2020

30 June 2020

FINANCIAL ASSETS AT AMORTISED COST BY CUSTOMER TYPE (EXCLUDING CRÉDIT AGRICOLE INTERNAL TRANSACTIONS)

At 30 June 2020

Carrying amount

Performing assets

Assets subject to 12-

Assets subject to

month ECL (Bucket 1)

lifetime ECL (Bucket 2)

Credit-impaired

(in millions of euros)

assets (Bucket 3)

Total

General administration

48,973

409

107

49,489

Central banks

36,902

36,902

Credit institutions

118,252

97

491

118,840

Large corporates

231,046

21,097

8,884

261,027

Retail customers

154,594

15,395

4,779

174,768

Impairment

(982)

(1,543)

(8,046)

(10,571)

TOTAL

588,785

35,455

6,215

630,455

At 31 December 2019

Carrying amount

Performing assets

Assets subject to 12-

Assets subject to

Credit-impaired

(in millions of euros)

month ECL (Bucket 1)

lifetime ECL (Bucket 2)

assets (Bucket 3)

Total

General administration

38,062

179

112

38,353

Central banks

26,066

26,066

Credit institutions

96,525

27

505

97,057

Large corporates

221,511

16,933

8,421

246,865

Retail customers

154,373

14,092

4,623

173,088

Impairment

(800)

(1,287)

(7,595)

(9,682)

TOTAL

535,737

29,944

6,066

571,747

Comptes consolidés du groupe Crédit Agricole S.A. -
30 June 2020

30 June 2020

FINANCIAL ASSETS AT FAIR VALUE THROUGH OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME THAT MAY BE RECLASSIFIED TO PROFIT OR LOSS BY CUSTOMER TYPE

At 30 June 2020

Carrying amount

Performing assets

Assets subject to 12-

Assets subject to

month ECL (Bucket 1)

lifetime ECL (Bucket 2)

Credit-impaired

(in million of euros)

assets (Bucket 3)

Total

General administration

119,346

705

120,051

Central banks

339

397

736

Credit institutions

66,879

4

66,883

Large corporates

70,234

1,353

71,587

Retail customers

46

1

47

TOTAL

256,844

2,460

259,304

At 31 December 2019

Carrying amount

Performing assets

Assets subject to 12-

Assets subject to

month ECL (Bucket 1)

lifetime ECL (Bucket 2)

Credit-impaired

assets (Bucket 3)

Total

General administration

116,377

700

117,077

Central banks

384

544

928

Credit institutions

67,951

4

67,955

Large corporates

71,428

1,363

72,791

Retail customers

49

3

52

TOTAL

256,189

2,614

258,803

35

30 June 2020

DUE TO CUSTOMERS BY CUSTOMER TYPE

(in millions of euros)

30/06/2020

31/12/2019

General administration

19,384

25,015

Large corporates

265,856

219,466

Retail customers

418,850

402,433

TOTAL AMOUNT DUE TO CUSTOMERS

704,090

646,914

FINANCING COMMITMENTS BY CUSTOMER TYPE (EXCLUDING CRÉDIT AGRICOLE INTERNAL TRANSACTIONS)

At 30 June 2020

Amount of commitment

Performing commitments

Commitments subject

Commitments subject

Provisioned

to 12-month ECL

to lifetime ECL (Bucket

commitments

(Bucket 1)

2)

(in million of euros)

(Bucket 3)

Total

General administration

2,485

329

17

2,831

Central banks

89

89

Credit institutions

15,391

1

1

15,393

Large corporates

117,474

4,169

355

121,998

Retail customers

20,175

1,076

22

21,273

Provisions ¹

(177)

(149)

(60)

(386)

TOTAL

155,437

5,426

335

161,198

  • Expected or proven losses in respect of off-balance sheet commitments are covered by provisions recognised as liabilities on the balance sheet.

Comptes consolidés du groupe Crédit Agricole S.A. -
30 June 2020

30 June 2020

At 31 December 2019

Amount of commitment

Performing commitments

Commitments subject

Commitments subject

Provisioned

to 12-month ECL

to lifetime ECL (Bucket

commitments

(Bucket 1)

2)

(in million of euros)

(Bucket 3)

Total

General administration

2,669

214

31

2,914

Central banks

94

94

Credit institutions

12,144

1

12,145

Large corporates

114,573

3,921

414

118,908

Retail customers

18,540

961

35

19,536

Provisions ¹

(171)

(181)

(58)

(410)

TOTAL

147,849

4,915

423

153,187

¹Expected or proven losses in respect of off-balance sheet commitments are covered by provisions recognised as liabilities on the balance sheet.

Comptes consolidés du groupe Crédit Agricole S.A. -
30 June 2020

30 June 2020

GUARANTEE COMMITMENTS BY CUSTOMER TYPE (EXCLUDING CRÉDIT AGRICOLE INTERNAL TRANSACTIONS)

At 30 June 2020

Amount of commitment

Performing commitments

Commitments subject

Commitments subject

Provisioned

to 12-month ECL

to lifetime ECL (Bucket

commitments

(in million of euros)

(Bucket 1)

2)

(Bucket 3)

Total

General administration

254

2

5

261

Central banks

512

512

Credit institutions

6,429

21

27

6,477

Large corporates

67,166

4,135

3,214

74,515

Retail customers

1,160

49

88

1,297

Provisions ¹

(67)

(118)

(301)

(486)

TOTAL

75,454

4,089

3,033

82,576

  • Expected or proven losses in respect of off-balance sheet commitments are covered by provisions recognised as liabilities on the balance sheet.

Comptes consolidés du groupe Crédit Agricole S.A. -
30 June 2020

30 June 2020

At 31 December 2019

Amount of commitment

Performing commitments

Provisioned

Commitments subject

Commitments subject

commitments

Total

(Bucket 3)

to 12-month ECL

to lifetime ECL (Bucket

(in million of euros)

(Bucket 1)

2)

General administration

291

6

297

Central banks

511

511

Credit institutions

7,874

28

47

7,949

Large corporates

70,393

4,504

2,964

77,861

Retail customers

1,060

41

83

1,184

Provisions ¹

(48)

(113)

(339)

(500)

TOTAL

80,081

4,466

2,755

87,302

¹Expected or proven losses in respect of off-balance sheet commitments are covered by provisions recognised as liabilities on the balance sheet.

Comptes consolidés du groupe Crédit Agricole S.A. -
30 June 2020

30 June 2020

3.2.2 Credit risk concentrations by geographical area

FINANCIAL ASSETS AT AMORTISED COST BY GEOGRAPHICAL AREA (EXCLUDING CRÉDIT AGRICOLE INTERNAL TRANSACTIONS)

At 30 June 2020

Carrying amount

Performing assets

Assets subject to 12-

Assets subject to lifetime

month ECL (Bucket 1)

ECL (Bucket 2)

Credit-impaired

(in millions of euros)

assets (Bucket 3)

Total

France (including overseas

departments and territories)

314,524

19,218

4,745

338,487

Other European Union

countries

155,113

9,017

6,015

170,145

Other European countries

17,941

932

275

19,148

North America

36,341

1,688

542

38,571

Central and South America

9,465

1,364

968

11,797

Africa and Middle East

17,934

2,296

1,273

21,503

Asia-Pacific (ex. Japan)

30,885

1,692

379

32,956

Japan

5,956

791

64

6,811

Supranational organisations

1,608

1,608

Impairment

(982)

(1,543)

(8,046)

(10,571)

TOTAL

588,785

35,455

6,215

630,455

Comptes consolidés du groupe Crédit Agricole S.A. -

30 June 2020

At 31 December 2019

Carrying amount

Performing assets

Assets subject to 12- Assets subject to lifetime

month ECL (Bucket 1)

ECL (Bucket 2)

Credit-impaired

(in millions of euros)

assets (Bucket 3)

Total

France (including overseas

departments and territories)

273,736

15,968

4,800

294,504

Other European Union

countries

142,978

7,899

6,015

156,892

Other European countries

18,480

750

265

19,495

North America

34,898

964

392

36,254

Central and South America

9,465

1,219

692

11,376

Africa and Middle East

17,289

2,228

1,241

20,758

Asia-Pacific (ex. Japan)

31,083

1,717

256

33,056

Japan

5,938

486

6,424

Supranational organisations

2,670

2,670

Impairment

(800)

(1,287)

(7,595)

(9,682)

TOTAL

535,737

29,944

6,066

571,747

Comptes consolidés du groupe Crédit Agricole S.A. -

30 June 2020

FINANCIAL ASSETS AT FAIR VALUE THROUGH OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME THAT MAY BE RECLASSIFIED TO PROFIT OR LOSS BY GEOGRAPHIC AREA

At 30 June 2020

Carrying amount

Performing assets

Assets subject to 12-

Assets subject to lifetime

month ECL (Bucket 1)

ECL (Bucket 2)

Credit-impaired

(in millions of euros)

assets (Bucket 3)

Total

France (including overseas

departments and territories)

128,137

682

128,819

Other European Union

countries

95,351

1,121

96,472

Other European countries

3,754

3,754

North America

19,774

19,774

Central and South America

376

376

Africa and Middle East

766

657

1,423

Asia-Pacific (ex. Japan)

5,246

5,246

Japan

922

922

Supranational organisations

2,518

2,518

TOTAL

256,844

2,460

259,304

Comptes consolidés du groupe Crédit Agricole S.A. -

30 June 2020

At 31 December 2019

Carrying amount

Performing assets

Assets subject to 12- Assets subject to lifetime

month ECL (Bucket 1)

ECL (Bucket 2)

Credit-impaired

(in millions of euros)

assets (Bucket 3)

Total

France (including overseas

departments and territories)

127,049

893

127,942

Other European Union

countries

96,721

917

97,638

Other European countries

4,055

4,055

North America

18,695

18,695

Central and South America

333

333

Africa and Middle East

546

804

1,350

Asia-Pacific (ex. Japan)

5,522

5,522

Japan

634

634

Supranational organisations

2,634

2,634

TOTAL

256,189

LIABILITIES TO CUSTOMERS BY GEOGRAPHIC AREA

(in millions of euros)

France (including overseas departments and territories)

Other European Union countries

Other European countries

North America

Central and South America

Africa and Middle East

Asia-Pacific (ex. Japan)

Japan

Supranational organisations

TOTAL AMOUNT DUE TO CUSTOMERS

2,614

258,803

30/06/2020

31/12/2019

485,348

442,439

134,801

127,097

15,284

14,387

17,755

14,448

4,992

4,435

14,530

17,939

15,760

12,889

15,615

13,271

5

9

704,090

646,914

Comptes consolidés du groupe Crédit Agricole S.A. -

30 June 2020

FINANCING COMMITMENTS BY GEOGRAPHICAL AREA (EXCLUDING CRÉDIT AGRICOLE INTERNAL TRANSACTIONS)

At 30 June 2020

Amount of commitment

Performing commitments

Commitments

Commitments subject to

Provisioned

subject to 12-month

lifetime ECL (Bucket 2)

commitments

ECL (Bucket 1)

(in millions of euros)

(Bucket 3)

Total

France (including overseas

departments and territories)

66,542

2,432

90

69,064

Other European Union

countries

45,551

1,373

107

47,031

Other European countries

6,598

139

67

6,804

North America

22,457

1,290

16

23,763

Central and South America

2,806

14

93

2,913

Africa and Middle East

5,273

302

1

5,576

Asia-Pacific (ex. Japan)

5,447

25

21

5,493

Japan

940

940

Supranational organisations

Provisions ¹

(177)

(149)

(60)

(386)

TOTAL

155,437

5,426

335

161,198

  • Expected or proven losses in respect of off-balance sheet commitments are covered by provisions recognised as liabilities on the balance sheet.

Comptes consolidés du groupe Crédit Agricole S.A. -

30 June 2020

At 31 December 2019

Amount of commitment

Performing commitments

Commitments

Commitments subject to

Provisioned

subject to 12-month

lifetime ECL (Bucket 2)

commitments

ECL (Bucket 1)

(in millions of euros)

(Bucket 3)

Total

France (including overseas

departments and territories)

57,698

1,912

152

59,763

Other European Union

countries

41,492

1,493

163

43,148

Other European countries

6,565

172

69

6,806

North America

26,025

1,102

80

27,207

Central and South America

3,391

63

17

3,471

Africa and Middle East

5,323

240

5,563

Asia-Pacific (ex. Japan)

6,566

85

6,651

Japan

959

29

988

Supranational organisations

Provisions ¹

(171)

(181)

(58)

(410)

TOTAL

147,849

4,915

423

153,187

  • Expected or proven losses in respect of off-balance sheet commitments are covered by provisions recognised as liabilities on the balance sheet.

Comptes consolidés du groupe Crédit Agricole S.A. -

30 June 2020

GUARANTEE COMMITMENTS BY GEOGRAPHICAL AREA (EXCLUDING CRÉDIT AGRICOLE INTERNAL TRANSACTIONS)

At 30 June 2020

Amount of commitment

Performing commitments

Commitments

Commitments subject to

Provisioned

subject to 12-month

lifetime ECL (Bucket 2)

commitments

ECL (Bucket 1)

(in millions of euros)

(Bucket 3)

Total

France (including overseas

departments and territories)

32,732

960

597

34,289

Other European Union

countries

15,899

1,490

2,335

19,724

Other European countries

3,463

34

3,497

North America

10,870

1,285

326

12,481

Central and South America

1,337

1

20

1,358

Africa and Middle East

2,594

86

56

2,736

Asia-Pacific (ex. Japan)

6,338

288

6,626

Japan

2,288

63

2,351

Supranational organisations

Provisions ¹

(67)

(118)

(301)

(486)

TOTAL

75,454

4,089

3,033

82,576

  • Expected or proven losses in respect of off-balance sheet commitments are covered by provisions recognised as liabilities on the balance sheet.

Comptes consolidés du groupe Crédit Agricole S.A. -

30 June 2020

At 31 December 2019

Amount of commitment

Performing commitments

Commitments

Commitments subject to

Provisioned

subject to 12-month

lifetime ECL (Bucket 2)

commitments

ECL (Bucket 1)

(in millions of euros)

(Bucket 3)

Total

France (including overseas

departments and territories)

35,531

1,133

459

37,123

Other European Union

countries

16,054

1,626

2,132

19,814

Other European countries

4,346

697

5,044

North America

10,243

635

397

11,275

Central and South America

1,059

1

29

1,089

Africa and Middle East

3,318

66

76

3,461

Asia-Pacific (ex. Japan)

6,732

235

6,966

Japan

2,845

185

3,031

Supranational organisations

Provisions ¹

(47)

(113)

(339)

(500)

TOTAL

80,082

4,466

2,755

87,302

  • Expected or proven losses in respect of off-balance sheet commitments are covered by provisions recognised as liabilities on the balance sheet.

Comptes consolidés du groupe Crédit Agricole S.A. - 30 June 2020

NOTE 4 Notes on net income and other comprehensive income

4.1

Interest income and expenses

(in millions of euros)

30/06/2020

31/12/2019

30/06/2019

On financial assets at amortised cost

8,203

17,407

9,173

Interbank transactions

796

1,702

1,015

Crédit Agricole internal transactions

1,381

2,877

1,463

Customer transactions

5,344

11,429

5,757

Finance leases

337

610

517

Debt securities

345

789

421

On financial assets recognised at fair value through other comprehensive income

2,642

5,312

2,721

Interbank transactions

Customer transactions

Debt securities

2,642

5,312

2,721

Accrued interest receivable on hedging instruments

1,467

2,351

1,077

Other interest income

28

37

22

INTEREST AND SIMILAR INCOME ¹ ¹

12,340

25,107

12,993

On financial liabilities at amortised cost

(6,009)

(12,706)

(6,743)

Interbank transactions

(663)

(1,376)

(801)

Crédit Agricole internal transactions

(530)

(1,008)

(493)

Customer transactions

(2,513)

(6,016)

(3,083)

Finance leases

(88)

(68)

(246)

Debt securities

(1,972)

(3,605)

(1,779)

Subordinated debt

(243)

(633)

(341)

Accrued interest receivable on hedging instruments

(583)

(872)

(462)

Other interest expenses

(37)

(85)

(50)

INTEREST AND SIMILAR EXPENSES

(6,629)

(13,663)

(7,255)

  • of which €94 million in impaired loans (Bucket 3) as at 30 June 2020, compared with €136 million as at 31 December 2019 and €80 million as at 30 June 2019.

² of which interest received under the ECB's TLTRO III facility

Comptes consolidés du groupe Crédit Agricole S.A. - 30 June 2020

4.2 Fees and commissions income and expense

30/06/2020

31/12/2019

30/06/2019

(in millions of euros)

Income

Expense

Net

Income

Expense

Net

Income

Expense

Net

Interbank transactions

118

(29)

89

261

(43)

218

143

(22)

121

Crédit Agricole internal transactions

459

(201)

258

803

(477)

326

373

(260)

113

Customer transactions

637

(126)

511

1,763

(211)

1,552

907

(101)

806

Securities transactions

31

(62)

(31)

49

(99)

(50)

20

(48)

(28)

Foreign exchange transactions

22

(23)

(1)

41

(44)

(3)

21

(24)

(3)

Derivative instruments and other off-balance

sheet items

212

(130)

82

342

(249)

93

381

(341)

40

Payment instruments and other banking and

financial services

1,460

(2,012)

(552)

2,506

(3,762)

(1,256)

1,200

(1,818)

(618)

Mutual funds management, fiduciary and similar

operations

2,308

(685)

1,623

4,792

(1,616)

3,176

2,303

(943)

1,360

TOTAL FEES AND COMMISSIONS INCOME AND

EXPENSE

5,247

(3,268)

1,979

10,556

(6,500)

4,057

5,348

(3,557)

1,791

Large customers and Retail banking (French and International) are the main contributors of the commission income from the Savings Management and Insurance and Specialized Financial Services businesses.

Commission income from managing Mutual funds, trusts and similar activities are mainly related to savings and insurance management activities.

4.3 Net gains (losses) on financial instruments at fair value through profit or loss

(in millions of euros)

30/06/2020

31/12/2019

30/06/2019

Dividends received

546

1,505

1,042

Unrealised or realised gains (losses) on held for trading assets/liabilities

2,137

3,878

1,979

Unrealised or realised gains (losses) on equity instruments at fair value through profit or

loss

(3,586)

3,462

1,643

Unrealised or realised gains (losses) on debt instruments that do not meet the conditions

of the "SPPI" test

(933)

2,860

2,079

Net gains (losses) on assets backing unit-linked contracts

(2,778)

6,440

4,029

Unrealised or realised gains (losses) on assets/liabilities designated at fair value through

(46)

(1,771)

(525)

profit or loss ¹

Net gains (losses) on Foreign exchange transactions and similar financial instruments

(excluding gains or losses on hedges of net investments in foreign operations)

(883)

713

232

Gains (losses) from hedge accounting

(14)

(6)

7

NET GAINS (LOSSES) ON FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS AT FAIR VALUE THROUGH PROFIT OR

LOSS

(5,557)

17,082

10,487

¹ Except spread of issuer loan for liabilities at fair value through equity non-recyclable

Comptes consolidés du groupe Crédit Agricole S.A. - 30 June 2020

Analysis of net gains (losses) from hedge accounting:

30/06/2020

(in millions of euros)

Gains

Losses

Net

Fair value hedges

4,767

(4,778)

(11)

Changes in fair value of hedged items attributable to hedged risks

1,575

(2,930)

(1,355)

Changes in fair value of hedging derivatives (including termination of hedges)

3,192

(1,848)

1,344

Cash flow hedges

Changes in fair value of hedging derivatives - ineffective portion

Hedges of net investments in foreign operations

Changes in fair value of hedging derivatives - ineffective portion

Fair value hedges of the interest rate exposure of a portfolio of financial

instruments

6,132

(6,135)

(3)

Changes in fair value of hedged items

2,938

(3,240)

(302)

Changes in fair value of hedging derivatives

3,194

(2,895)

299

Cash flow hedges of the interest rate exposure of a portfolio of financial

instruments

Changes in fair value of hedging instrument - ineffective portion

TOTAL GAINS (LOSSES) FROM HEDGE ACCOUNTING

10,899

(10,913)

(14)

31/12/2019

(in millions of euros)

Gains

Losses

Net

Fair value hedges

6,362

(6,363)

(1)

Changes in fair value of hedged items attributable to hedged risks

2,283

(4,151)

(1,868)

Changes in fair value of hedging derivatives (including termination of hedges)

4,079

(2,212)

1,867

Cash flow hedges

Changes in fair value of hedging derivatives - ineffective portion

Hedges of net investments in foreign operations

Changes in fair value of hedging derivatives - ineffective portion

Fair value hedges of the interest rate exposure of a portfolio of financial

instruments

10,837

(10,842)

(5)

Changes in fair value of hedged items

4,401

(6,316)

(1,915)

Changes in fair value of hedging derivatives

6,436

(4,526)

1,910

Cash flow hedges of the interest rate exposure of a portfolio of financial

instruments

Changes in fair value of hedging instrument - ineffective portion

TOTAL GAINS (LOSSES) FROM HEDGE ACCOUNTING

17,199

(17,205)

(6)

Comptes consolidés du groupe Crédit Agricole S.A. - 30 June 2020

30/06/2019

(in millions of euros)

Gains

Losses

Net

Fair value hedges

6,504

(6,499)

5

Changes in fair value of hedged items attributable to hedged risks

2,304

(4,144)

(1,840)

Changes in fair value of hedging derivatives (including termination of hedges)

4,200

(2,355)

1,845

Cash flow hedges

Changes in fair value of hedging derivatives - ineffective portion

Hedges of net investments in foreign operations

Changes in fair value of hedging derivatives - ineffective portion

Fair value hedges of the interest rate exposure of a portfolio of financial

instruments

11,863

(11,861)

2

Changes in fair value of hedged items

4,905

(6,835)

(1,930)

Changes in fair value of hedging derivatives

6,958

(5,026)

1,932

Cash flow hedges of the interest rate exposure of a portfolio of financial

instruments

Changes in fair value of hedging instrument - ineffective portion

TOTAL GAINS (LOSSES) FROM HEDGE ACCOUNTING

18,367

(18,360)

7

4.4 Net gains (losses) on financial instruments at fair value through other comprehensive income

(in millions of euros)

30/06/2020

31/12/2019

30/06/2019

Net gains (losses) on debt instruments at fair value through other comprehensive income that may be

reclassified subsequently to profit or loss ¹

287

47

42

Remuneration of equity instruments measured at fair value through other comprehensive income that will

not be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss (dividends) ²

50

115

71

NET GAINS (LOSSES) ON FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS AT FAIR VALUE THROUGH OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

337

162

113

¹ Excluding realised gains or losses from impaired debt instruments (Bucket 3) mentioned in Note 4.9 "Cost of risk"

  • No dividends were paid on equity instruments at fair value through non-recyclable equity derecognised during the period

4.5 Net gains (losses) from the derecognition of financial assets at amortised cost

(in millions of euros)

30/06/2020

31/12/2019

30/06/2019

Debt securities

5

8

3

Loans and receivables due from credit institutions

Loans and receivables due from customers

1

Gains arising from the derecognition of financial assets at amortised cost

5

9

3

Debt securities

(1)

(1)

Loans and receivables due from credit institutions

Loans and receivables due from customers

(1)

(17)

(1)

Losses arising from the derecognition of financial assets at amortised cost

(2)

(18)

(1)

NET GAINS (LOSSES) ARISING FROM THE DERECOGNITION OF FINANCIAL ASSETS AT AMORTISED COST ¹

3

(9)

2

  • Excluding realised gains or losses from the derecognition of impaired debt instruments (Bucket 3) mentioned in Note 4.9 "Cost of risk"

Comptes consolidés du groupe Crédit Agricole S.A. - 30 June 2020

4.6 Net income (expenses) on other activities

(in millions of euros)

30/06/2020

31/12/2019

30/06/2019

Gains (losses) on fixed assets not used in operations

(5)

(15)

(14)

Other net income from insurance activities

2,657

13,800

8,362

Change in insurance technical reserves

4,471

(26,163)

(16,395)

Net income from investment property

92

140

111

Other net income (expense)

(18)

100

57

INCOME (EXPENSE) RELATED TO OTHER ACTIVITIES

7,197

(12,139)

(7,879)

4.7

Operating expenses

(in millions of euros)

30/06/2020

31/12/2019

30/06/2019

Employee expenses

(3,573)

(7,147)

(3,554)

Taxes other than on income or payroll-related and regulatory contributions ¹

(735)

(816)

(603)

External services and other operating expenses

(1,832)

(3,749)

(1,823)

OPERATING EXPENSES

(6,140)

(11,713)

(5,980)

  • Of which -€439 million was recognised in respect of the Single Resolution Fund as at 30 June 2020 and -€337 million as at 30 June 2019.

4.8 Depreciation, amortisation and impairment of property, plant & equipment and intangible assets

(in millions of euros)

30/06/2020

31/12/2019

30/06/2019

Depreciation and amortisation

(531)

(1,047)

(494)

Property, plant and equipment ¹

(343)

(678)

(321)

Intangible assets

(188)

(369)

(173)

Impairment losses (reversals)

(2)

(1)

Property, plant and equipment

(1)

Intangible assets

(2)

DEPRECIATION, AMORTISATION AND IMPAIRMENT OF PROPERTY, PLANT & EQUIPMENT AND INTANGIBLE

ASSETS

(533)

(1,048)

(494)

  • Of which -€163 million was recognised in relation to the impairment of the rights of use as at 30 June 2020, -€307 million as at 31 December 2019 and -€145 million as at 30 June 2019.

Comptes consolidés du groupe Crédit Agricole S.A. - 30 June 2020

4.9

Cost of risk

(in millions of euros)

30/06/2020

31/12/2019

30/06/2019

Charges net of reversals to impairments on performing assets (Bucket 1 or Bucket 2) (A)

(460)

216

25

Bucket 1 : Loss allowance measured at an amount equal to 12-month expected credit loss

(220)

24

4

Debt instruments at fair value through other comprehensive income that may be reclassified to

profit or loss

(13)

(1)

1

Debt instruments at amortised cost

(186)

24

(7)

Commitments by signature

(21)

1

10

Bucket 2 : Loss allowance measured at an amount equal to lifetime expected credit loss

(240)

192

21

Debt instruments at fair value through other comprehensive income that may be reclassified to

profit or loss

(2)

(1)

Debt instruments at amortised cost

(263)

129

17

Commitments by signature

25

64

4

Charges net of reversals to impairments on credit-impaired assets (Bucket 3) (B)

(1,023)

(1,326)

(534)

Debt instruments at fair value through other comprehensive income that may be reclassified to

profit or loss

Debt instruments at amortised cost

(1,052)

(1,195)

(527)

Commitments by signature

29

(131)

(7)

Other assets (C)

(10)

(164)

(7)

Risks and expenses (D)

(10)

(15)

(13)

Charges net of reversals to impairment losses and provisions (E) =(A)+(B)+(C)+(D)

(1,503)

(1,289)

(529)

Realised gains (losses) on disposal of impaired debt instruments at fair value through other

comprehensive income that may be reclassified to profit or loss

Realised gains (losses) on impaired debt instruments at amortised cost

Losses on non-impaired loans and bad debt

(96)

(223)

(101)

Recoveries on loans and receivables written off

101

345

104

recognised at amortised cost

101

345

104

recognised in other comprehensive income that may be reclassified to profit or loss

Discounts on restructured loans

(31)

(29)

(16)

Losses on commitments by signature

Other losses

(21)

(74)

(40)

Other gains ¹

87

14

COST OF RISK

(1,463)

(1,256)

(582)

  • Of which €65 million relates to the call for Insurance Switch guarantees, received (or to be received) from Regional Banks to offset the decline in the overall equity-accounted value of Crédit Agricole S.A.'s equity investments in Crédit Agricole Assurances (CAA), with the latter being equity-accounted for regulatory reasons.

4.10

Net gains (losses) on other assets

(in millions of euros)

30/06/2020

31/12/2019

30/06/2019

Property, plant & equipment and intangible assets used in operations

75

51

12

Gains on disposals

77

59

16

Losses on disposals

(2)

(8)

(4)

Consolidated equity investments

(1)

22

10

Gains on disposals

9

25

10

Losses on disposals

(10)

(3)

Net income (expense) on combinations

13

(19)

NET GAINS (LOSSES) ON OTHER ASSETS

87

54

22

53

Comptes consolidés du groupe Crédit Agricole S.A. - 30 June 2020

4.11 Income tax charge

The effective tax rate for the first half of 2020 was 16.9%, based on pre-tax income of €2,048 million (before share of net income of equity-accounted entities, impairment of goodwill and net income of discontinued operations) compared to 7.4% (24.6% excluding Emporiki tax product) as at 31 December 2019 and 29.6% as at 30 June 2019.

Comptes consolidés du groupe Crédit Agricole S.A. - 30 June 2020

4.12 Changes in other comprehensive income

The breakdown of income and expenses recognised for the period is presented below:

BREAKDOWN OF TOTAL OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

(in millions of euros)

30/06/2020

31/12/2019

30/06/2019

Other comprehensive income on items that may be reclassified subsequently to

profit or loss net of income tax

Gains and losses on translation adjustments

(118)

301

72

Revaluation adjustment of the period

(118)

301

72

Reclassified to profit or loss

Other changes

Other comprehensive income on debt instruments that may be reclassified to

profit or loss

(198)

1,189

1,482

Revaluation adjustment of the period

(228)

1,181

1,488

Reclassified to profit or loss

(73)

(38)

(20)

Other changes

103

46

14

Gains and losses on hedging derivative instruments

539

361

504

Revaluation adjustment of the period

542

364

507

Reclassified to profit or loss

Other changes

(3)

(3)

(3)

Reclassification of net gains (losses) of designated financial assets applying the

overlay approach

(427)

434

241

Revaluation adjustment of the period

(427)

445

248

Reclassified to profit or loss

Other changes

(11)

(7)

Pre-tax other comprehensive income on items that may be reclassified to profit

or loss on equity-accounted entities

(120)

9

Income tax related to items that may be reclassified to profit or loss excluding

equity-accounted entities

(138)

(481)

(624)

Income tax related to items that may be reclassified to profit or loss on equity-

accounted entities

1

1

2

Other comprehensive income on items that may be reclassified to profit or loss

from discontinued operations

(12)

(12)

Other comprehensive income on items that may be reclassified subsequently to

profit or loss net of income tax

(461)

1,802

1,665

Other comprehensive income on items that will not be reclassified subsequently

to profit or loss net of income tax

Actuarial gains and losses on post-employment benefits

40

(162)

(124)

Other comprehensive income on financial liabilities attributable to changes in

own credit risk

91

(74)

(51)

Revaluation adjustment of the period

91

(86)

(55)

Reclassified to reserves

12

4

Other changes

Other comprehensive income on equity instruments that will not be reclassified to

profit or loss

(129)

53

86

Revaluation adjustment of the period

(129)

77

147

Reclassified to reserves

1

20

(15)

Other changes

(1)

(44)

(46)

Pre-tax other comprehensive income on items that will not be reclassified to

profit or loss on equity-accounted entities

7

(30)

(2)

Income tax related to items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss excluding

equity-accounted entities

11

71

79

Income tax related to items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss on equity-

accounted entities

(4)

8

2

Other comprehensive income on items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss

from discontinued operations

3

3

Other comprehensive income on items that will not be reclassified subsequently

to profit or loss net of income tax

16

(131)

(7)

OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME NET OF INCOME TAX

(445)

1,671

1,658

Of which Group share

(387)

1,620

1,641

Of which non-controlling interests

(58)

51

17

55

Comptes consolidés du groupe Crédit Agricole S.A. - 30 June 2020

BREAKDOWN OF TAX IMPACTS RELATED TO OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

31/12/2019

Changes

30/06/2020

Net of income

Net of income

Net of income

Income tax

Net of income

Income tax

Net of income

Income tax

Net of income

tax

tax

tax

(in millions of euros)

Gross

charges

tax

Gross

charges

tax

Gross

charges

tax

of which

of which

of which

Other comprehensive income on items that may be reclassified

subsequently to profit or loss

Gains and losses on translation adjustments

57

(4)

53

117

(118)

(118)

(107)

(61)

(4)

(65)

10

Gains and losses on debt instruments at fair value through other

comprehensive income that may be reclassified to profit or loss

3,666

(954)

2,712

2,699

(198)

60

(138)

(133)

3,468

(894)

2,574

2,566

Gains and losses on hedging derivative instruments

848

(259)

589

582

539

(115)

424

417

1,387

(374)

1,013

999

Reclassification of net gains (losses) of designated financial assets applying

the overlay approach

587

87

674

674

(427)

(83)

(510)

(510)

160

4

164

164

Other comprehensive income on items that may be reclassified to profit or

loss excluding equity-accounted entities

5,158

(1,130)

4,028

4,072

(204)

(138)

(342)

(333)

4,954

(1,268)

3,686

3,739

Other comprehensive income on items that may be reclassified to profit or

loss on equity-accounted entities

(13)

2

(11)

(8)

(121)

1

(120)

(89)

(134)

3

(131)

(97)

Other comprehensive income on items that may be reclassified to profit or

loss on equity-accounted entities on discontinued operations

(1)

(1)

(1)

1

1

1

Other comprehensive income on items that may be reclassified

subsequently to profit or loss

5,145

(1,129)

4,016

4,063

(325)

(136)

(461)

(421)

4,820

(1,265)

3,555

3,642

Other comprehensive income on items that will not be reclassified

subsequently to profit or loss

Actuarial gains and losses on post-employment benefits

(863)

193

(670)

(624)

40

(12)

28

28

(823)

181

(642)

(596)

Other comprehensive income on financial liabilities attributable to changes

in own credit risk

(214)

57

(157)

(153)

91

(27)

64

61

(123)

30

(93)

(92)

Other comprehensive income on equity instruments that will not be

reclassified to profit or loss

(309)

(45)

(354)

(381)

(129)

50

(79)

(58)

(438)

5

(433)

(439)

Other comprehensive income on items that will not be reclassified to profit or

loss excluding equity-accounted entities

(1,386)

205

(1,181)

(1,158)

2

11

13

31

(1,384)

216

(1,168)

(1,127)

Other comprehensive income on items that will not be reclassified to profit or

(57)

(7)

(63)

(62)

8

(4)

4

3

(49)

(11)

(59)

loss on equity-accounted entities

(60)

Other comprehensive income on items that will not be reclassified to profit or

loss from discontinued operations

1

1

1

1

Other comprehensive income on items that will not be reclassified

subsequently to profit or loss

(1,442)

198

(1,243)

(1,220)

10

7

17

34

(1,432)

205

(1,227)

(1,186)

OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

3,703

(931)

2,773

2,843

(315)

(129)

(444)

(387)

3,388

(1,060)

2,328

2,456

Comptes consolidés du groupe Crédit Agricole S.A. - 30 June 2020

(in millions of euros)

Other comprehensive income on items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss

Gains and losses on translation adjustments

12/31/2018

Changes

31/12/2019

Net of income

Net of income

Net of income

tax

tax

tax

Income tax

Net of income

of which

Income tax

Net of income

of which

Income tax

Net of income

of which

Gross

charges

tax

Group Share

Gross

charges

tax

Group Share

Gross

charges

tax

Group Share

(244)

(4)

(248)

(158)

301

301

275

57

(4)

53

117

Gains and losses on debt instruments at fair value through other

comprehensive income that may be reclassified to profit or loss

2,477

(653)

1,824

1,848

1,189

(301)

888

851

3,666

(954)

2,712

2,699

Gains and losses on hedging derivative instruments

487

(143)

344

339

361

(116)

245

243

848

(259)

589

582

Reclassification of net gains (losses) of designated financial assets applying

the overlay approach

153

151

304

304

434

(64)

370

370

587

87

674

674

Other comprehensive income on items that may be reclassified to profit or

loss excluding equity-accounted entities

2,873

(649)

2,224

2,333

2,285

(481)

1,804

1,739

5,158

(1,130)

4,028

4,072

Other comprehensive income on items that may be reclassified to profit or

loss on equity-accounted entities

(22)

1

(21)

(16)

9

1

10

9

(13)

2

(11)

(8)

Other comprehensive income on items that may be reclassified to profit or

loss on equity-accounted entities on discontinued operations

12

(1)

11

11

(12)

(12)

(12)

(1)

(1)

(1)

Other comprehensive income on items that may be reclassified subsequently

to profit or loss

2,863

(649)

2,214

2,328

2,282

(480)

1,802

1,735

5,145

(1,129)

4,016

4,063

Actuarial gains and losses on post-employment benefits

(701)

166

(535)

(504)

(162)

27

(135)

(120)

(863)

193

(670)

(624)

Other comprehensive income on financial liabilities attributable to changes in

own credit risk

(140)

37

(103)

(100)

(74)

20

(54)

(53)

(214)

57

(157)

(153)

Other comprehensive income on equity instruments that will not be

reclassified to profit or loss

(362)

(69)

(431)

(457)

53

24

77

76

(309)

(45)

(354)

(381)

Other comprehensive income on items that will not be reclassified to profit or

loss excluding equity-accounted entities

(1,203)

134

(1,069)

(1,061)

(183)

71

(113)

(97)

(1,386)

205

(1,181)

(1,158)

Other comprehensive income on items that will not be reclassified to profit or

loss on equity-accounted entities

(27)

(15)

(42)

(42)

(30)

8

(21)

(21)

(57)

(7)

(63)

(62)

Other comprehensive income on items that will not be reclassified to profit or

loss from discontinued operations

(2)

(2)

(2)

3

3

3

1

1

Other comprehensive income on items that will not be reclassified

subsequently to profit or loss

(1,232)

119

(1,112)

(1,105)

(210)

79

(131)

(115)

(1,442)

198

(1,243)

(1,220)

OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

1,631

(530)

1,102

1,223

2,072

(401)

1,671

1,620

3,703

(931)

2,773

2,843

Comptes consolidés du groupe Crédit Agricole S.A. - 30 June 2020

NOTE 5 Segment reporting

DEFINITION OF OPERATING SEGMENTS

According to IFRS 8, information disclosed is based on the internal reporting that is used by the Executive Committee to manage Crédit Agricole S.A., to assess performance, and to make decisions about resources to be allocated to the identified operating segments.

Operating segments according to the internal reporting consist of the business lines of the Group.

As at 30 June 2020, Crédit Agricole S.A.'s business activities were organised into six operating segments:

  • the following five business lines:
  • Savings Management and Insurance,
  • French Retail banking - LCL,
  • International Retail banking,
  • Specialised financial services,
  • Large Customers,
  • as well as the "Corporate Centre" business line.

PRESENTATION OF BUSINESS LINE

1. Savings Management and Insurance

This business line brings together:

  • insurance activities (savings solutions and property and casualty insurance):
  • life insurance and personal insurance, conducted mainly by Predica in France and CA Vita in Italy,
  • property & casualty insurance, conducted primarily by Pacifica,
  • creditor insurance, conducted by Crédit Agricole Creditor Insurance and group insurance conducted mainly by Predica in France;
  • asset management activities of the Amundi Group, offering savings solutions for retail clients and investment solutions for institutionals;
  • as well as wealth management activities conducted mainly by Crédit Agricole Indosuez Wealth Management subsidiaries (CA Indosuez Switzerland S.A. CA Indosuez Wealth Europe, CFM Indosuez Wealth, CA Indosuez Wealth France).

2. French Retail Banking - LCL

LCL is a French retail banking network with a strong presence in urban areas. It is organised into four business lines: retail banking for individual customers, retail banking for small businesses, private banking and corporate banking.

LCL offers a full range of banking products and services, together with asset management, insurance and wealth management products.

Comptes consolidés du groupe Crédit Agricole S.A. - 30 June 2020

3. International Retail Banking

This business line encompasses foreign subsidiaries and investments that are mainly involved in Retail banking.

These subsidiaries and equity investments are primarily located in Europe: with Gruppo Bancario CA Italia in Italy, Crédit Agricole Polska in Poland and others in Ukraine and Serbia.

Other subsidiaries operate around the Mediterranean, e.g. Crédit du Maroc and Crédit Agricole Egypt.

Finally, this division also includes banks that are not significant in size. To this end, Crédit Agricole Bank Romania is being held for sale.

Foreign consumer credit, leasing and factoring subsidiaries (subsidiaries of Crédit Agricole Consumer Finance, Crédit Agricole Leasing & Factoring and EFL in Poland, etc.) are not included in this business line, but in "Specialised financial services", except Calit in Italy which is included in International Retail Banking.

4. Specialised financial services

Specialised financial services comprises the Group subsidiaries that provide financial products and services to individual customers, small businesses, corporates and local authorities in France and abroad. These include:

  • consumer finance companies around Crédit Agricole Consumer Finance in France and through its subsidiaries or partnerships outside France (Agos, FCA Bank, CreditPlus Bank, Ribank, Credibom, Interbank Group and Bankia).
  • specialised financial services for companies such as factoring and lease finance (Crédit Agricole Leasing & Factoring Group, EFL).

5. Large customers

The Large Customers business line includes corporate and investment banking which in turn consists of two main lines of business most of which are carried out by Crédit Agricole CIB, and Asset servicing for institutions realised by CACEIS:

  • financing activities includes corporate banking in France and internationally and structured finance. Structured Finance consists of originating, structuring and financing real assets and projects, often collateralised by physical assets (planes, boats, office buildings, commodities, etc.) or even complex and structured credit instruments;
  • capital markets and investment banking activities bring together capital market activities (treasury, foreign exchange, interest rate derivatives, debt markets), and investment banking activities (mergers and acquisitions consulting and primary equity advisory);
  • asset servicing: CACEIS Bank for custody and CACEIS Fund Administration for fund administration. Following its acquisition by CACEIS during the third quarter of 2019, KAS Bank was integrated into this division in September 2019. And as part of the merger of the activities of CACEIS and Santander Securities Services ("S3") finalised in December 2019, S3's activities in Spain and 49.99 % of its activities in Latin America were integrated into this division in December 2019.

Comptes consolidés du groupe Crédit Agricole S.A. - 30 June 2020

6. Corporate centre

This segment encompasses:

  • Crédit Agricole S.A.'s corporate centre function, asset and liability management and management of debt connected with acquisitions of subsidiaries or equity investments and the net impact of tax consolidation for Crédit Agricole S.A.;
  • the results of the private equity business and results of various other Crédit Agricole S.A. companies (including CA Immobilier, Uni-médias, Foncaris, etc.);
  • the results from management companies including computing and payment companies and real-estate companies.

The business line also includes technical volatility impacts related to intragroup transactions.

60

Comptes consolidés du groupe Crédit Agricole S.A. - 30 June 2020

5.1 Operating segment information

Transactions between operating segments are effected at market conditions.

30/06/2020

French retail

Asset

banking -

International

Specialised

Large

Corporate

(in millions of euros)

gathering

LCL

retail banking

financial services

customers

center

Total

Revenues

2,678

1,728

1,310

1,255

3,293

(167)

10,097

Operating expenses

(1,477)

(1,170)

(873)

(681)

(2,001)

(471)

(6,673)

Gross operating income

1,201

558

437

574

1,292

(638)

3,424

Cost of risk

46

(219)

(314)

(438)

(501)

(37)

(1,463)

Operating income

1,247

339

123

136

791

(675)

1,961

Share of net income of

equity-accounted entities

29

132

5

13

179

Net gains (losses) on other

assets

3

66

18

87

Change in value of goodwill

Pre-tax income

1,279

339

189

286

796

(662)

2,227

Income tax charge

(323)

(109)

(53)

18

(103)

223

(347)

Net income from

discontinued operations

(1)

(1)

Net income

956

230

135

304

693

(439)

1,879

Non-controlling interests

139

10

47

46

40

5

287

NET INCOME GROUP SHARE

817

220

88

258

653

(444)

1,592

31/12/2019

Asset

French retail

International

Specialised

Large

Corporat

retail

financial

(en millions d'euros)

gathering

banking - LCL

customers

e center

Total

banking

services

Revenues

6 077

3 457

2 796

2 716

5 603

(497)

20 152

Operating expenses

(2 905)

(2 371)

(1 753)

(1 362)

(3 498)

(872)

(12 761)

Gross operating income

3 172

1 086

1 043

1 354

2 105

(1 369)

7 391

Cost of risk

(19)

(217)

(335)

(497)

(160)

(28)

(1 256)

Operating income

3 153

869

708

857

1 945

(1 397)

6 135

Share of net income of equity-

accounted entities

46

295

5

6

352

Net gains (losses) on other

32

2

2

6

12

54

assets

Change in value of goodwill

22

(611)

(589)

Pre-tax income

3 231

871

710

1 152

1 978

(1 990)

5 952

Income tax charge

(881)

(274)

(199)

(233)

(407)

1 538

(456)

Net income from discontinued

operations

8

(46)

(38)

Net income

2 358

597

465

919

1 571

(452)

5 458

Non-controlling interests

325

27

132

104

33

(7)

614

NET INCOME GROUP SHARE

2 033

570

333

815

1 538

(445)

4 844

Comptes consolidés du groupe Crédit Agricole S.A. - 30 June 2020

30/06/2019

French retail

Asset

banking -

International

Specialised

Large

Corporate

(in millions of euros)

gathering

LCL

retail banking

financial services

customers

center

Total

Revenues

2,948

1,747

1,391

1,368

2,806

(256)

10,004

Operating expenses

(1,451)

(1,197)

(878)

(690)

(1,793)

(465)

(6,474)

Gross operating income

1,497

550

513

678

1,013

(721)

3,530

Cost of risk

(3)

(95)

(172)

(239)

(60)

(13)

(582)

Operating income

1,494

455

341

439

953

(734)

2,948

Share of net income of

equity-accounted entities

25

156

(1)

13

193

Net gains (losses) on other

assets

1

(1)

1

3

18

22

Change in value of goodwill

Pre-tax income

1,519

456

340

596

955

(703)

3,163

Income tax charge

(421)

(153)

(96)

(137)

(278)

205

(880)

Net income from

discontinued operations

8

8

Net income

1,106

303

244

459

677

(498)

2,291

Non-controlling interests

157

14

66

58

13

(2)

306

NET INCOME GROUP SHARE

949

289

178

401

664

(496)

1,985

Comptes consolidés du groupe Crédit Agricole S.A. - 30 June 2020

5.2 Insurance specificities

GROSS INCOME FROM INSURANCE ACTIVITIES

63

Comptes consolidés du groupe Crédit Agricole S.A.

- 30 June 2020

30/06/2020

31/12/2019

30/06/2019

Income statement

Income statement

Recognition in

Recognition

Recognition in

Recognition

prior to

Reclassification

post-reclassification

accordance with IFRS

Effect of

after effect of

accordance with IFRS

Effect of

after effect of

reclassification of

related to overlay

of overlay

9 excluding effect of

overlay

overlay

9 excluding effect of

overlay

overlay

(in millions of euros)

overlay approach

approach

approach

overlay approach

approach

approach

overlay approach

approach

approach

Written premium

14,480

14,480

36,967

36,967

20,396

20,396

Change in unearned premiums

(524)

(524)

(225)

(225)

(653)

(653)

Earned premiums

13,956

13,956

36,742

36,742

19,743

19,743

Other operating income

148

148

(124)

(124)

(142)

(142)

Investment income

3,819

(3)

3,816

7,737

(4)

7,733

4,101

(1)

4,100

Investment expenses

(259)

1

(258)

(457)

1

(456)

(218)

1

(217)

Gains (losses) on disposals of investments net of impairment

and amortisation reversals

373

363

736

72

103

175

42

98

140

Change in fair value of investments at fair value through

profit or loss

(7,935)

3,776

(4,159)

12,405

(4,041)

8,364

7,743

(2,219)

5,524

Change in impairment on investments

(100)

(229)

(329)

(39)

(112)

(151)

(4)

36

32

Investment income net of expenses

(4,102)

3,908

(194)

19,718

(4,053)

15,666

11,664

(2,085)

9,579

Claims expenses ¹

(7,093)

(3,481)

(10,574)

(49,154)

3,608

(45,546)

(27,696)

1,837

(25,859)

Revenue from reinsurance operations

275

275

693

693

272

272

Expenses from reinsurance operations

(405)

(405)

(736)

(736)

(347)

(347)

Net reinsurance income (expense)

(130)

(130)

(43)

(43)

(75)

(75)

Contract acquisition costs

(1,096)

(1,096)

(2,021)

(2,021)

(1,045)

(1,045)

Amortisation of investment securities and similar

Administration costs

(1,045)

(1,045)

(2,163)

(2,163)

(1,001)

(1,001)

Other current operating income (expense)

(261)

(261)

(416)

(416)

(228)

(228)

Other operating income (expense)

7

7

Operating income

377

427

804

2,547

(445)

2,102

1,220

(248)

972

Financing expenses

(124)

(124)

(238)

(238)

(117)

(117)

Share of net income of associates

Income tax charge

(262)

83

(179)

(591)

51

(540)

(322)

66

(256)

Net income from discontinued or held-for-sale operations

8

8

8

8

Consolidated net income

(9)

510

501

1,726

(394)

1,332

789

(182)

607

Non-controlling interests

2

2

3

3

3

3

NET INCOME GROUP SHARE

(11)

510

499

1,723

(394)

1,329

786

(182)

604

  • Including -€11 billion in respect of the cost of claims as at 30 June 2020 (-€11 billion as at 30 June 2019), -€1 billion in changes in policyholder profit-sharing as at 30 June 2020 (-€1 billion as at 30 June 2019) and -€2 billion in changes in technical reserves as at 30 June 2020 (-€13 billion at 30 June 2019).

Comptes consolidés du groupe Crédit Agricole S.A. -

30 June 2020

BREAKDOWN OF INSURANCE COMPANY INVESTMENTS

(in millions of euros)

30/06/2020

31/12/2019

Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss

163,570

173,352

Held for trading financial assets

934

776

Treasury bills and similar securities

Bonds and other fixed income securities

Equities and other variable income securities

Derivative instruments

934

776

Other financial instruments at fair value through profit or loss

162,636

172,576

Equity instruments

26,550

33,178

Equities and other variable income securities

9,213

9,774

Non-consolidated equity investments

4,204

4,501

Designated financial assets applying the overlay approach

13,133

18,903

Debt instruments that do not meet the conditions of the "SPPI" test

67,568

70,263

Loans and receivables

757

718

Debt securities

66,811

69,545

Treasury bills and similar securities

181

171

Bonds and other fixed income securities

4,742

4,781

Mutual funds

43,426

44,078

Designated financial assets applying the overlay approach

18,462

20,515

Assets backing unit-linked contracts

68,518

69,135

Treasury bills and similar securities

534

457

Bonds and other fixed income securities

13,611

13,819

Equities and other variable income securities

7,068

6,822

Mutual funds

47,305

48,037

Financial assets designated at fair value through profit or loss

Loans and receivables

Debt securities

Treasury bills and similar securities

Bonds and other fixed income securities

Hedging derivative Instruments

774

929

Financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income

226,002

227,570

Debt instruments at fair value through other comprehensive income that may be reclassified to profit or loss

225,818

227,393

Debt securities

225,818

227,393

Treasury bills and similar securities

68,517

68,474

Bonds and other fixed income securities

157,301

158,919

Equity instruments at fair value through other comprehensive income that will not be reclassified to profit or

loss

177

184

Equities and other variable income securities

Non-consolidated equity investments

184

177

Financial assets at amortised cost

6,575

4,772

Loans and receivables

5,379

3,815

Debt securities

1,196

957

Treasury bills and similar securities

118

76

Bonds and other fixed income securities

1,079

881

Impairment

(1)

Investment property

6,436

6,410

Investments in associates and joint venture

4,122

4,002

TOTAL INSURANCE COMPANY INVESTMENTS

407,479

417,035

As at 30 June 2020, investments in insurance equity-accounted entities amounted to €4,122 million compared with €4,002 million as at 31 December 2019.

Comptes consolidés du groupe Crédit Agricole S.A. - 30 June 2020

30/06/2020

31/12/2019

Carrying

Unrealised

Unrealised

Carrying

Unrealised

Unrealised

(in millions of euros)

amount

gains

losses

amount

gains

losses

Debt instruments at fair value through other comprehensive

income that may be reclassified to profit or loss

225,818

20,200

(224)

227,393

20,456

(128)

Debt securities

225,818

20,200

(224)

227,393

20,456

(128)

Treasury bills and similar securities

68,517

8,212

(32)

68,474

7,560

(69)

Bonds and other fixed income securities

157,301

11,988

(192)

158,919

12,896

(59)

Equity instruments at fair value through other comprehensive

income that will not be reclassified to profit or loss

184

(1)

(33)

177

(23)

Equities and other variable income securities

Non-consolidated equity investments

184

(1)

(33)

177

(23)

Total of financial assets at fair value through other

comprehensive income

226,002

20,199

(257)

227,570

20,456

(151)

Income tax charge

(5,269)

68

(5,354)

39

OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME ON FINANCIAL ASSETS AT FAIR

VALUE THROUGH OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (NET OF

INCOME TAX)

14,930

(189)

15,102

(112)

RECLASSIFICATION BETWEEN NET INCOME AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FOR FINANCIAL ASSETS DESIGNATED UNDER THE OVERLAY APPROACH

30/06/2020

31/12/2019

30/06/2019

Amount that

Amount that

Amount that

would have

would have

would have

Amount

been

Amount

Amount

been

Amount

Amount

been

Amount

reported for

reported for

reclassified

reported for

reported for

reclassified

reported for

reported for

reclassified

the

the

in other

the

the

in other

the

the

in other

designated

designated

comprehen

designated

designated

comprehen

designated

designated

comprehen

financial

financial

sive income

financial

financial

sive income

financial

financial

sive income

assets

assets

applying

assets

assets

applying

assets

assets

applying

applying

applying

the overlay

applying

applying

the overlay

applying

applying

the overlay

(in millions of euros)

IFRS9

IAS39

approach

IFRS9

IAS39

approach

IFRS9

IAS39

approach

Investment income

444

441

(3)

1,029

1,025

(4)

671

670

(1)

Investment expenses

(3)

(2)

1

(7)

(6)

1

(3)

(2)

1

Gains (losses) on disposals of investments net of

impairment and amortisation reversals

8

371

363

71

174

103

29

127

98

Change in fair value of investments at fair value

through profit or loss

(3,776)

3,776

4,041

(4,041)

2,219

(2,219)

Change in impairment on investments

(229)

(229)

(112)

(112)

36

36

Investment income net of expenses

(3,327)

581

3,908

5,134

1,081

(4,053)

2,916

831

(2,085)

Claims paid

(3,481)

3,608

1,837

Operating income

427

(445)

(248)

Income tax charge

83

51

66

NET INCOME GROUP SHARE

510

(394)

(182)

66

Comptes consolidés du groupe Crédit Agricole S.A. - 30 June 2020

NOTE 6

Notes to the balance sheet

6.1

Financial assets and liabilities at fair value through profit or loss

OTHER FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS AT FAIR VALUE THROUGH PROFIT OR LOSS

(in millions of euros)