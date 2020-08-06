MarketScreener Homepage > Equities > Euronext Paris > Crédit Agricole SA ACA FR0000045072 CRÉDIT AGRICOLE SA (ACA) Add to my list Report Report Delayed Euronext Paris - 08/05 11:35:03 am 8.534 EUR -0.02% 01:09a CREDIT AGRICOLE : Etats financiers au 30 juin 2020 (non audités) PU 01:09a CREDIT AGRICOLE : Présentation - Conférence de presse PU 01:09a CREDIT AGRICOLE : Results for the second quarter and first half of 2020 PU Summary Quotes Charts News Ratings Calendar Company Financials Consensus Revisions News Summary Most relevant All news Press Releases Official Publications Sector news MarketScreener Strategies Analyst Recommendations Credit Agricole : Financial review at 30 June 2020 (unaudited) 0 08/06/2020 | 01:04am EDT Send by mail :

Board of Directors on 5 August 2020 UNAUDITED VERSION Comptes consolidés du groupe Crédit Agricole S.A. - 30 June 2020 CONTENTS GENERAL FRAMEWORK ...................................................................................................... 4 LEGAL PRESENTATION OF THE ENTITY...................................................................... 4 RELATED PARTIES ............................................................................................................ 5 CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS ................................................................... 6 INCOME STATEMENT ....................................................................................................... 6 NET INCOME AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME ............................................ 7 BALANCE SHEET - ASSETS.............................................................................................. 8 BALANCE SHEET - LIABILITIES & EQUITY................................................................. 9 Statement of changes in equity............................................................................................. 10 CASH FLOW STATEMENT .............................................................................................. 11 NOTES TO THE CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS ........................................................................................................................ 14 NOTE 1 Group accounting policies and principles, assessments and estimates applied . 14 NOTE 2 Major structural transactions and material events during the period ................. 18 NOTE 3 Credit Risk.......................................................................................................... 26 3.1 Change in carrying amounts and value adjustments for losses during the period . 26 3.2 Concentrations of credit risk .................................................................................. 33 NOTE 4 Notes on net income and other comprehensive income ..................................... 48 4.1 Interest income and expenses................................................................................. 48 4.2 Fees and commissions income and expense .......................................................... 49 4.3 Net gains (losses) on financial instruments at fair value through profit or loss .... 49 4.4 Net gains (losses) on financial instruments at fair value through other comprehensive income ..................................................................................................... 51 4.5 Net gains (losses) from the derecognition of financial assets at amortised cost.... 51 4.6 Net income (expenses) on other activities ............................................................. 52 4.7 Operating expenses ................................................................................................ 52 4.8 Depreciation, amortisation and impairment of property, plant & equipment and intangible assets................................................................................................................ 52 4.9 Cost of risk ............................................................................................................. 53 4.10 Net gains (losses) on other assets ....................................................................... 53 4.11 Income tax charge .............................................................................................. 54 4.12 Changes in other comprehensive income ........................................................... 55 NOTE 5 Segment reporting .............................................................................................. 58 5.1 Operating segment information ............................................................................. 61 5.2 Insurance specificities ............................................................................................ 63 NOTE 6 Notes to the balance sheet .................................................................................. 67 6.1 Financial assets and liabilities at fair value through profit or loss......................... 67 2 Comptes consolidés du groupe Crédit Agricole S.A. - 30 June 2020 6.2 Financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income...................... 70 6.3 Financial assets at amortised cost .......................................................................... 73 6.4 Exposure to sovereign risk ..................................................................................... 76 6.5 Financial liabilities at amortised cost..................................................................... 79 6.6 Non-current assets held for sale and discontinued operations ............................... 80 6.7 Investment property ............................................................................................... 81 6.8 Property, plant & equipment and intangible assets (excluding goodwill) ............. 82 6.9 Goodwill ................................................................................................................ 83 6.10 Insurance company technical reserves ............................................................... 85 6.11 Provisions ........................................................................................................... 87 6.12 Subordinated debt............................................................................................... 88 6.13 Total equity ........................................................................................................ 89 NOTE 7 Commitments given and received and other guarantees .................................... 93 NOTE 8 Reclassifications of financial instruments .......................................................... 96 NOTE 9 Fair value of financial instruments..................................................................... 97 9.1 Fair value of financial assets and liabilities recognised at amortised cost............. 98 9.2 Information about financial instruments measured at fair value ......................... 101 9.3 Estimated impact of inclusion of the margin at inception ................................... 111 NOTE 10 Scope of consolidation as at 30 June 2020 ................................................... 112 NOTE 11 Events subsequent to 30 June 2020 .............................................................. 140 3 Comptes consolidés du groupe Crédit Agricole S.A. - 30 June 2020 GENERAL FRAMEWORK LEGAL PRESENTATION OF THE ENTITY Since the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of 29 November 2001, the Company's name has been: Crédit Agricole S.A. Since 1 July 2012, the address of the Company's registered office has been: 12, place des États-Unis, 92127 Montrouge Cedex, France. Registered in the Trade and Companies Register of Nanterre under number 784 608 416 NAF code: 6419Z. Crédit Agricole S.A. is a French Public Limited Company (Société Anonyme) with a Board of Directors governed by ordinary company law and more specifically by Book II of the French Commercial Code (Code de commerce). Crédit Agricole S.A. is also subject to the provisions of the French Monetary and Financial Code and more specifically Articles L. 512-47 et seq. thereof. Crédit Agricole S.A. was licensed as an authorised credit institution in the mutual and cooperative banks category on 17 November 1984. As such, it is subject to oversight by the banking supervisory authorities, and more particularly by the French Regulatory and Resolution Supervisory Authority (ACPR) and the European Central Bank. Crédit Agricole S.A. shares are admitted for trading on Euronext Paris. Crédit Agricole S.A. is subject to the prevailing stock market regulations particularly with respect to public disclosure obligations. A bank with mutual roots SAS Rue La Boétie, which is wholly owned by the Regional Banks, holds the majority of Crédit Agricole S.A.'s share capital. Shares in SAS Rue La Boétie may not be transferred outside the Regional Banks' network. Furthermore, any trading in these shares between Regional Banks is governed by a liquidity agreement that in particular sets out the procedures for determining the transaction price. This encompasses both disposals of shares between the Regional Banks and share capital increases in SAS Rue La Boétie. The Fédération Nationale du Crédit Agricole (FNCA) acts as a consultative and representative body, and as a communication forum for the Regional Banks. In accordance with the provisions of the French Monetary and Financial Code (Articles L. 511-31 and L. 511-32), Crédit Agricole S.A. as the corporate centre of the Crédit Agricole network (as defined in Article R. 512-18 of the French Monetary and Financial Code) is responsible for exercising administrative, technical and financial control over the credit institutions affiliated to it in order to maintain a cohesive network and to ensure their proper functioning and compliance with all regulations and legislation governing them. In that regard, Credit Agricole S.A. may take all necessary measures notably to ensure the liquidity and solvency of the network as a whole and of each of its affiliated institutions. 4 Comptes consolidés du groupe Crédit Agricole S.A. - 30 June 2020 RELATED PARTIES The related parties of Crédit Agricole S.A. are the consolidated companies, including equity-accounted entities, the Group's Senior Executives and the Regional Banks, given the Group's legal structure and due to the fact that Crédit Agricole S.A. is the central body of the Crédit Agricole network. In accordance with the internal financial mechanisms at Crédit Agricole, transactions between Crédit Agricole S.A. and the Regional Banks1 are presented on the balance sheet and income statement as Crédit Agricole internal transactions (Note 4.1 "Interest income and expenses", Note 4.2 "Fee and commission income and expenses", Note 6.3 "Financial assets at amortised cost" and Note 6.5 "Financial liabilities at amortised cost"). OTHER SHAREHOLDERS' AGREEMENTS Shareholder agreements signed during the year are detailed in Note 2 "Major structural transactions and material events during the period". RELATIONSHIPS BETWEEN CONTROLLED COMPANIES AFFECTING THE CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET A list of Crédit Agricole S.A. companies can be found in Note 10 "Scope of consolidation as at 30 June 2020". Since the transactions and outstandings at year-end between the Group's fully consolidated companies are eliminated on consolidation, only transactions with companies consolidated by the equity method affect the Group's consolidated financial statements. The main corresponding outstandings and commitments in the consolidated balance sheet as at 30 June 2020 relate to transactions with the equity-accounted entities for the following amounts: loans and receivables due from credit institutions: €2,846 million;

loans and receivables due from customers: €2,890 million;

debt due to credit institutions: €1,212 million;

amounts due to customers: €276 million;

commitments given on financial instruments: €6,311 million;

commitments received on financial instruments: €5,923 million. The transactions entered into with these entities did not have a material effect on the income statement for the period. 1 With the exception of the Caisse régionale de la Corse, which is fully consolidated. 5 Comptes consolidés du groupe Crédit Agricole S.A. - 30 June 2020 CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS INCOME STATEMENT (in millions of euros) Notes 30/06/2020 31/12/2019 30/06/2019 Interest and similar income 4.1 12,340 25,107 12,993 Interest and similar expenses 4.1 (6,629) (13,663) (7,255) Fee and commission income 4.2 5,247 10,556 5,348 Fee and commission expenses 4.2 (3,268) (6,500) (3,557) Net gains (losses) on financial instruments at fair value through 4.3 profit or loss (5,557) 17,082 10,487 Net gains (losses) on held for trading assets/liabilities 1,171 4,730 2,681 Net gains (losses) on other financial assets/liabilities at fair value through profit or loss (6,728) 12,352 7,806 Net gains (losses) on financial instruments at fair value through 4.4 other comprehensive income 337 162 113 Net gains (losses) on debt instruments at fair value through other comprehensive income that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss 287 47 42 Remuneration of equity instruments measured at fair value through other comprehensive income that will not be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss (dividends) 50 115 71 Net gains (losses) arising from the derecognition of financial 4.5 assets at amortised cost 3 (9) 2 Net gains (losses) arising from the reclassification of financial assets at amortised cost to financial assets at fair value through profit or loss ‐ ‐ ‐ Net gains (losses) arising from the reclassification of financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income to financial assets at fair value through profit or loss ‐ ‐ ‐ Income on other activities 4.6 21,480 41,042 22,089 Expenses on other activities 4.6 (14,283) (53,180) (29,968) Reclassification of net gains (losses) of designated financial 5.2 assets applying the overlay approach 427 (445) (248) Revenues 10,097 20,152 10,004 Operating expenses 4.7 (6,140) (11,713) (5,980) Depreciation, amortisation and impairment of property, plant 4.8 & equipment and intangible assets (533) (1,048) (494) Gross operating income 3,424 7,391 3,530 Cost of risk 4.9 (1,463) (1,256) (582) Operating income 1,961 6,135 2,948 Share of net income of equity-accounted entities 179 352 193 Net gains (losses) on other assets 4.10 87 54 22 Change in value of goodwill 6.9 ‐ (589) ‐ Pre-tax income 2,227 5,952 3,163 Income tax charge 4.11 (347) (456) (880) Net income from discontinued operations 6.6 (1) (38) 8 Net income 1,879 5,458 2,291 Non-controlling interests 287 614 306 NET INCOME GROUP SHARE 1,592 4,844 1,985 Earnings per share (in euros) ¹ (in euros) 6.13 0.473 1.482 0.609 Diluted earnings per share (in euros) ¹ (in euros) 6.13 0.473 1.482 0.609 ¹ Corresponds to income including net income from discontinued operations. 6 Comptes consolidés du groupe Crédit Agricole S.A. - 30 June 2020 NET INCOME AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (in millions of euros) Notes 30/06/2020 31/12/2019 30/06/2019 Net income 1,879 5,458 2,291 Actuarial gains and losses on post-employment benefits 4.12 40 (162) (124) Other comprehensive income on financial liabilities attributable to changes in own credit risk ¹ 4.12 91 (74) (51) Other comprehensive income on equity instruments that will not be reclassified to profit or loss ¹ 4.12 (129) 53 86 Pre-tax other comprehensive income on items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss excluding equity-accounted entities 4.12 2 (183) (89) Pre-tax other comprehensive income on items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss on equity-accounted entities 4.12 7 (30) (2) Income tax related to items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss excluding equity-accounted entities 4.12 11 71 79 Income tax related to items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss on equity-accounted entities 4.12 (4) 8 2 Other comprehensive income on items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss from discontinued operations 4.12 ‐ 3 3 Other comprehensive income on items that will not be 4.12 reclassified subsequently to profit or loss net of income tax 16 (131) (7) Gains and losses on translation adjustments 4.12 (118) 301 71 Other comprehensive income on debt instruments that may be reclassified to profit or loss 4.12 (198) 1,189 1,482 Gains and losses on hedging derivative instruments 4.12 539 361 504 Reclassification of net gains (losses) of designated financial assets applying the overlay approach 4.12 (427) 434 241 Pre-tax other comprehensive income on items that may be reclassified to profit or loss excluding equity-accounted entities 4.12 (204) 2,285 2,298 Pre-tax other comprehensive income on items that may be reclassified to profit or loss on equity-accounted entities, Group Share 4.12 (120) 9 ‐ Income tax related to items that may be reclassified to profit or loss excluding equity-accounted entities 4.12 (138) (481) (624) Income tax related to items that may be reclassified to profit or loss on equity-accounted entities 4.12 1 1 2 Other comprehensive income on items that may be reclassified to profit or loss from discontinued operations 4.12 ‐ (12) (12) Other comprehensive income on items that may be reclassified 4.12 subsequently to profit or loss net of income tax (461) 1,802 1,665 OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME NET OF INCOME TAX 4.12 (445) 1,671 1,658 NET INCOME AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME 1,434 7,129 3,949 Of which Group share 1,205 6,464 3,626 Of which non-controlling interests 229 665 323 ¹ Of which € 1 million of items transferred to Reserves of items that cannot be reclassified 7 Comptes consolidés du groupe Crédit Agricole S.A. - 30 June 2020 BALANCE SHEET - ASSETS (in millions of euros) Notes 30/06/2020 31/12/2019 30/06/2019 Cash, central banks 156,484 93,079 64,337 Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss 6.1 430,941 399,477 398,256 Held for trading financial assets 267,004 230,721 246,898 Other financial instruments at fair value through profit or loss 163,937 168,756 151,358 Hedging derivative Instruments 23,149 19,368 21,371 Financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income 3 - 6.2 261,760 261,321 263,293 Debt instruments at fair value through other comprehensive income that may be reclassified to profit or loss 259,304 258,803 260,115 Equity instruments at fair value through other comprehensive income that will not be reclassified to profit or loss 2,456 2,518 3,178 Financial assets at amortised cost 3 - 6.3 1,006,903 906,280 871,453 Loans and receivables due from credit institutions 499,783 438,581 420,022 Loans and receivables due from customers 413,355 395,180 384,828 Debt securities 93,765 72,519 66,603 Revaluation adjustment on interest rate hedged portfolios 8,091 7,145 8,546 Current and deferred tax assets 4,649 4,300 4,173 Accruals, prepayments and sundry assets 44,629 38,349 45,273 Non-current assets held for sale and discontinued operations 6.6 493 475 ‐ Deferred participation benefits ‐ ‐ ‐ Investments in equity-accounted entities 7,392 7,232 6,955 Investment property 6.7 6,600 6,576 6,514 Property, plant and equipment 6.8 5,399 5,598 5,436 Intangible assets 6.8 3,228 3,163 2,566 Goodwill 6.9 15,654 15,280 15,611 TOTAL ASSETS 1,975,372 1,767,643 1,713,784 8 Comptes consolidés du groupe Crédit Agricole S.A. - 30 June 2020 BALANCE SHEET - LIABILITIES & EQUITY (in millions of euros) Notes 30/06/2020 31/12/2019 30/06/2019 Central banks 1,581 1,896 651 Financial liabilities at fair value through profit or loss 6.1 271,850 246,669 246,324 Held for trading financial liabilities 235,177 206,708 209,820 Financial liabilities designated at fair value through profit or loss 36,673 39,961 36,504 Hedging derivative Instruments 15,558 13,293 15,344 Financial liabilities at amortised cost 6.5 1,164,792 989,962 938,756 Due to credit institutions 6.5 275,617 142,041 133,949 Due to customers 3 - 6.5 704,090 646,914 611,391 Debt securities 6.5 185,085 201,007 193,416 Revaluation adjustment on interest rate hedged portfolios 10,509 9,183 10,627 Current and deferred tax liabilities 3,855 3,766 3,115 Accruals, prepayments and sundry liabilities 55,644 49,285 53,881 Liabilities associated with non-current assets held for sale and discontinued operations 488 478 ‐ Insurance company technical reserves 6.10 351,865 356,107 348,228 Provisions 6.11 4,260 4,364 5,927 Subordinated debt 6.12 23,038 21,797 23,136 Total Liabilities 1,903,440 1,696,800 1,645,989 Equity 6.13 71,932 70,843 67,795 Equity - Group share 63,894 62,920 61,216 Share capital and reserves 27,371 27,368 28,133 Consolidated reserves 32,475 27,865 28,234 Other comprehensive income 2,456 2,843 2,864 Other comprehensive income on discontinued operations ‐ ‐ ‐ Net income (loss) for the year 1,592 4,844 1,985 Non-controlling interests 8,038 7,923 6,579 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY 1,975,372 1,767,643 1,713,784 9 Comptes consolidés du groupe Crédit Agricole S.A. - 30 June 2020 STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY Group share Non-controlling interests Share and capital reserves Other comprehensive income Other comprehensive income Other Other Other Total comprehensiv comprehensiv Share premium Eliminat comprehensive Other comprehensive capital e income on e income on Total other Total other Share and ion of Other equity Net Capital, associated income on items income on items that (in millions of euros) and items that may items that will comprehensive Total equity comprehensive capital consolidated treasury instruments income reserves and income that may be will not be reclassified consolidat be reclassified not be income income reserves shares reclassified to to profit and loss ed reserves to profit and reclassified to profit and loss loss profit and loss Equity at 1 January 2019 published 8,599 44,129 (151) 5,011 57,588 2,328 (1,105) 1,223 ‐ 58,811 6,826 (114) (7) (121) Impacts of new accounting standards ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ Total Total equity consolidated equity 6,705 65,516 ‐ ‐ Equity at 1 January 2019 Restated 8,599 44,129 (151) 5,011 57,588 2,328 (1,105) 1,223 ‐ 58,811 6,826 (114) (7) (121) 6,705 65,516 Capital increase ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ Changes in treasury shares held ‐ ‐ 20 ‐ 20 ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ 20 ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ 20 Issuance / redemption of equity instruments ‐ (7) ‐ 1,083 1,076 ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ 1,076 ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ 1,076 Remuneration of undated deeply subordinated notes at 1st semester 2019 ‐ (233) ‐ ‐ (233) ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ (233) (12) ‐ ‐ ‐ (12) (245) Dividends paid in 1st semester 2019 ‐ (1,976) ‐ ‐ (1,976) ‐ ‐ ‐ (1,976) (378) ‐ ‐ ‐ (378) (2,354) Impact of acquisitions/disposals on non-controlling interests ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ Changes due to share-based payments ‐ 12 ‐ ‐ 12 ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ 12 6 ‐ ‐ ‐ 6 18 Changes due to transactions with shareholders ‐ (2,204) 20 1,083 (1,101) ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ (1,101) (384) ‐ ‐ ‐ (384) (1,485) Changes in other comprehensive income ‐ 12 ‐ ‐ 12 1,637 3 1,640 ‐ 1,652 1 25 (9) 16 17 1,669 Of which other comprehensive income on equity instruments that will not be ‐ 15 ‐ ‐ 15 ‐ (15) (15) ‐ ‐ 1 ‐ (1) (1) ‐ ‐ reclassified to profit or loss reclassified to consolidated reserves Of which other comprehensive income attributable to changes in own credit risk ‐ (4) ‐ ‐ (4) ‐ 4 4 ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ reclassified to consolidated reserves Share of changes in equity-accounted entities ‐ 4 ‐ ‐ 4 1 ‐ 1 ‐ 5 (1) 1 ‐ 1 ‐ 5 Net income for 1st semester 2019 ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ 1,985 1,985 306 ‐ ‐ ‐ 306 2,291 Other changes ‐ (136) ‐ ‐ (136) ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ (136) (65) ‐ ‐ ‐ (65) (201) Equity at 30 june 2019 8,599 41,805 (131) 6,094 56,367 3,966 (1,102) 2,864 1,985 61,216 6,683 (88) (16) (104) 6,579 67,795 Capital increase 55 96 ‐ ‐ 151 ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ 151 ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ 151 Changes in treasury shares held ‐ ‐ 23 ‐ 23 ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ 23 ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ 23 Issuance / redemption of equity instruments ‐ (109) ‐ (960) (1,069) ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ (1,069) ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ (1,069) Remuneration of undated deeply subordinated notes at 2nd semester 2019 ‐ (238) ‐ ‐ (238) ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ (238) (15) ‐ ‐ ‐ (15) (253) Dividends paid in 2nd semester 2019 ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ 2 ‐ ‐ ‐ 2 2 Impact of acquisitions/disposals on non-controlling interests ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ Changes due to share-based payments ‐ 14 ‐ ‐ 14 ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ 14 6 ‐ ‐ ‐ 6 20 Changes due to transactions with shareholders 55 (237) 23 (960) (1,119) ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ (1,119) (7) ‐ ‐ ‐ (7) (1,126) Changes in other comprehensive income ‐ (42) ‐ ‐ (42) 89 (97) (8) ‐ (50) ‐ 42 (7) 35 35 (15) Of which other comprehensive income on equity instruments that will not be ‐ (37) ‐ ‐ (37) ‐ 37 37 ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ reclassified to profit or loss reclassified to consolidated reserves Of which other comprehensive income attributable to changes in own credit risk ‐ (4) ‐ ‐ (4) ‐ 4 4 ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ reclassified to consolidated reserves Share of changes in equity-accounted entities ‐ 1 ‐ ‐ 1 8 (21) (13) ‐ (12) ‐ (1) ‐ (1) (1) (13) Net income for 2nd semester 2019 ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ 2,859 2,859 308 ‐ ‐ ‐ 308 3,167 Other changes ‐ 26 ‐ ‐ 26 ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ 26 1,009 ‐ ‐ ‐ 1,009 1,035 Equity at 31 December 2019 8,654 41,553 (108) 5,134 55,233 4,063 (1,220) 2,843 4,844 62,920 7,993 (47) (23) (70) 7,923 70,843 Appropriation of 2019 net income ‐ 4,844 ‐ ‐ 4,844 ‐ ‐ ‐ (4,844) - ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ Equity at 1 January 2020 8,654 46,397 (108) 5,134 60,077 4,063 (1,220) 2,843 - 62,920 7,993 (47) (23) (70) 7,923 70,843 Impacts of new accounting Standards ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ Equity at 1 January 2020 restated 8,654 46,397 (108) 5,134 60,077 4,063 (1,220) 2,843 - 62,920 7,993 (47) (23) (70) 7,923 70,843 Capital increase ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ Changes in treasury shares held ‐ ‐ (14) ‐ (14) ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ (14) ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ (14) Issuance / redemption of equity instruments ‐ ‐ ‐ (4) (4) ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ (4) ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ (4) Remuneration of undated deeply subordinated notes at 1st semester 2020 ‐ (229) ‐ ‐ (229) ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ (229) (14) ‐ ‐ ‐ (14) (243) Dividends paid in 1st semester 2020 ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ (108) ‐ ‐ ‐ (108) (108) Impact of acquisitions/disposals on non-controlling interests ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ Changes due to share-based payments ‐ 6 ‐ ‐ 6 ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ 6 3 ‐ ‐ ‐ 3 9 Changes due to transactions with shareholders ‐ (223) (14) (4) (241) ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ (241) (119) ‐ ‐ ‐ (119) (360) Changes in other comprehensive income ‐ (1) ‐ ‐ (1) (332) 31 (301) ‐ (302) ‐ (10) (18) (28) (28) (330) Of which other comprehensive income on equity instruments that will not be ‐ (1) ‐ ‐ (1) ‐ 1 1 ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ reclassified to profit or loss reclassified to consolidated reserves Of which other comprehensive income attributable to changes in own credit risk ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ reclassified to consolidated reserves Share of changes in equity-accounted entities ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ (89) 3 (86) ‐ (86) ‐ (30) ‐ (30) (30) (116) Net income for 1st semester 2020 ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ 1,592 1,592 287 ‐ ‐ ‐ 287 1,879 Other changes ‐ 11 ‐ ‐ 11 ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ 11 5 ‐ ‐ ‐ 5 16 EQUITY AT 30 JUNE 2020 8,654 46,184 (122) 5,130 59,846 3,642 (1,186) 2,456 1,592 63,894 8,166 (87) (41) (128) 8,038 71,932 10 Comptes consolidés du groupe Crédit Agricole S.A. - 30 June 2020 CASH FLOW STATEMENT The cash flow statement is presented using the indirect method. Operating activities are representative of income-generating activities of the Crédit Agricole S.A. Group. Tax inflows and outflows are included in full within operating activities. Investment activities show the impact of cash inflows and outflows associated with purchases and sales of investments in consolidated and non-consolidated companies, property, plant and equipment and intangible assets. This section includes strategic equity investments classified at "Fair value through profit or loss" or "Fair value through other comprehensive income on items that cannot be reclassified". Financing activities show the impact of cash inflows and outflows associated with operations of financial structure concerning equity and long-term borrowing. The net cash flows attributable to the operating, investment and financing activities of discontinued operations are presented on separate lines in the cash flow statement. Net cash and cash equivalents include cash, debit and credit balances with central banks and debit and credit demand balances with credit institutions. 11 Comptes consolidés du groupe Crédit Agricole S.A. - 30 June 2020 (in millions of euros) Notes 30/06/2020 31/12/2019 30/06/2019 Pre-tax income 2,227 5,952 3,163 Net depreciation and impairment of property, plant & equipment and intangible assets 533 1,048 494 Impairment of goodwill and other fixed assets 6.8 - 6.9 ‐ 589 ‐ Net addition to provisions 2,182 22,608 14,630 Share of net income of equity-accounted entities (301) (608) (378) Net income (loss) from investment activities (87) (54) (22) Net income (loss) from financing activities 1,791 2,955 1,549 Other movements (5,666) 5,021 518 Total Non-cash and other adjustment items included in pre-tax income (1,548) 31,559 16,791 Change in interbank items 52,313 (24,679) (11,992) Change in customer items 36,457 9,461 (5,042) Change in financial assets and liabilities (51,987) (21,872) (17,833) Change in non-financial assets and liabilities 2,588 7,137 6,131 Dividends received from equity-accounted entities ¹ 75 310 148 Taxes paid (778) (1,063) (317) Net change in assets and liabilities used in operating activities 38,668 (30,706) (28,905) Cash provided (used) by discontinued operations (12) 32 8 Total Net cash flows from (used by) operating activities (A) 39,333 6,837 (8,943) Change in equity investments ² (875) 7,229 (767) Change in property, plant & equipment and intangible assets (304) (947) (310) Cash provided (used) by discontinued operations (1) ‐ ‐ Total Net cash flows from (used by) investing activities (B) (1,180) 6,282 (1,077) Cash received from (paid to) shareholders ³ (332) (2,666) (1,517) Other cash provided (used) by financing activities ⁴ 5,893 4,880 3,183 Cash provided (used) by discontinued operations 3 (9) ‐ Total Net cash flows from (used by) financing activities (C) 5,564 2,206 1,666 Impact of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalent (D) (701) 1,266 1,037 NET INCREASE/(DECREASE) IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENT (A + B + C + D) 43,016 16,591 (7,318) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 90,776 74,185 74,185 Net cash accounts and accounts with central banks * 91,236 66,017 66,017 Net demand loans and deposits with credit institutions ** (460) 8,168 8,168 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period 133,791 90,776 66,867 Net cash accounts and accounts with central banks * 154,946 91,236 63,684 Net demand loans and deposits with credit institutions ** (21,155) (460) 3,183 NET CHANGE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS 43,016 16,591 (7,318) Consisting of the net balance of the "Cash, central banks" item, excluding accrued interest and including cash of entities reclassified as discontinued operations.

Consisting of the balance of the "Non doubtful current accounts in debit" and "Non doubtful overnight accounts and advances" items as detailed in Note 6.3 and the "Current accounts in credit" and "Overnight accounts and deposits" items as detailed in Note 6.5 (excluding accrued interest and including Crédit Agricole internal transactions). 12 Comptes consolidés du groupe Crédit Agricole S.A. - 30 June 2020 1 Dividends received from equity-accounted entities: As at 30 June 2020, this amount includes the payment of dividends from insurance entities for €61 million, from Amundi subsidiaries for €10 million and €5 million for Crédit Agricole S.A. 2 Change in equity investments: This line shows the net effects on cash of acquisitions and disposals of equity investments. the net impact on Group cash of acquisitions and disposals of consolidated equity investments (subsidiaries and equity-accounted entities) as at 30 June 2020 was -€448 million. The main transactions concern the acquisition of Sabadell Asset Management for -€424 million, the full takeover of Ménafinance for -€29 million of net cash acquired, and the acquisition of securities of equity-accounted entities, including Korian for -€17 million.

equity-accounted entities) as at 30 June 2020 was -€448 million. The main transactions concern the acquisition of Sabadell Asset Management for -€424 million, the full takeover of Ménafinance for -€29 million of net cash acquired, and the acquisition of securities of equity-accounted entities, including Korian for -€17 million. During the same period, the net impact of acquisitions and disposals of non-consolidated equity investments on Group cash came to -€427 million, of which - €293 million from insurance investments and -€72 million from the creation of BOC Wealth Management. 3 Cash received from (paid to) shareholders: This amount primarily corresponds to -€339 million in dividends paid, excluding dividends paid in shares by Crédit Agricole Group. It breaks down as follows: dividends paid by non-controlling interests for -€108 million; and

non-controlling interests for -€108 million; and interest equivalent to dividends on undated financial instruments treated as equity for -€229 million. This amount also includes issues and redemptions of equity instruments for +€20 million. 4 Other net cash flows from financing activities: As at 30 June 2020, bond issues totalled +€14,757 million and redemptions -€7,631 million. Subordinated debt issues totalled +€2,198 million and redemptions -€1,482 million. This line also includes cash flows from interest payments on subordinated debt and bonds for -€1,789 million. 13 Comptes consolidés du groupe Crédit Agricole S.A. - 30 June 2020 NOTES TO THE CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS NOTE 1 Group accounting policies and principles, assessments and estimates applied 1. Group accounting policies and principles, assessments and estimates applied The condensed interim consolidated financial statements of Crédit Agricole S.A. for the period ended 30 June 2020 were prepared and are presented in accordance with IAS 34 (Interim Financial Reporting), which defines the minimum information content and sets out the recognition and measurement principles that must be applied in an interim financial report. The standards and interpretations used for the preparation of the condensed interim consolidated financial statements are identical to those used by Crédit Agricole Group for the preparation of the consolidated financial statements at 31 December 2019, prepared, pursuant to Regulation (EC) No 1606/2002, in accordance with IAS/IFRS standards and IFRIC interpretations as adopted by the European Union (the "carve out" version), thus using certain exceptions in the application of IAS 39 on macro-hedge accounting. They were supplemented by the IFRS standards as adopted by the European Union at 30 June 2020 and for which application is mandatory for the first time during financial year 2020. These cover the following: Date of publication Date of first-time Applicable Standards, amendments or interpretations by the European application: to the Group Union financial years from Amendment to the references to the conceptual 6 December 2019 1 January 2020 Yes frame of IFRS (UE 2019/2075) IAS 1/IAS 8 Presentation of Financial statements 10 December 2019 1 January 2020 Yes Definition of Material (UE 2019/2104) Amendment to IFRS 9, IAS 39 and IFRS 7 15 January 2020 Financial Instruments 1 January 2020 (1) Yes Interest rate benchmark reform (UE 2020/34) Amendments to IFRS 3 Business Combinations 21 April 2020 1 January 2020 Yes Definition of Material (UE 2020/551) 1 The Group decided to early apply the amendment to IFRS 9, IAS 39 and IFRS 7 Financial instruments on the Interest rate benchmark reform from 1 January 2019. IBOR REFORM As a user of critical benchmarks, Crédit Agricole Group is acutely aware of their importance and of the issues relating to their changes in the context of ongoing reforms. The Crédit Agricole Benchmarks project guides the Group's benchmark transition, proactively in anticipation of the replacement of benchmarks or by providing for the activation of robust fallback clauses, whether they currently exist or are to be inserted into the contracts. The aim is to coordinate the Group entities to prepare all business lines and support our customers in the transition to new benchmark rates. This project also ensures that Crédit Agricole Group entities are in compliance with the BMR (Benchmark Regulation). Following the mapping of our exposures and contracts, the main benchmarks to which the Group's hedging relationships are exposed are the critical benchmarks as defined in the BMR (Eonia, Euribor, Libor USD, Libor GBP, Libor JPY, Libor CHF, Libor EUR, Wibor, Stibor). 14 Comptes consolidés du groupe Crédit Agricole S.A. - 30 June 2020 With regard to the Eonia-€STR transition, the precise terms were determined by the ECB working group on risk-free rates for the euro. Eonia will disappear on the last day of its publication, 3 January 2022. Concerning the other benchmarks, banking working groups with the support of the authorities are making progress in determining methodologies for replacing them using alternative rates calculated based on the Risk-Free Rate (RFR) and recommending that fallback clauses be inserted in contracts. Market associations such as ISDA and LMA are also working in this direction. At this point, not all these works have been conclusive and there are still uncertainties as to the correct conventions selected as well as the precise schedule. In order to ensure that hedging relationships affected by this benchmark interest rate reform can continue despite uncertainties about the schedule and the terms of the transition between the current and new indices, IASB has issued amendments to IAS 39, IFRS 9 and IFRS 7 in September 2019, which were adopted by the EU on 15 January 2020. The Group will apply these amendments for as long as uncertainties about the future of the benchmarks have an impact on the amounts and maturities of interest flows and, as such, believes that all of its hedging agreements, mainly those related to Eonia, Euribor and Libor rates (USD, GBP, CHF, JPY), can benefit from them starting 30 June 2020. As at 30 June 2020, the identification of hedging instruments impacted by the reform and for which uncertainties remain reveals a nominal amount of €615 billion. Term of IFRS 16 leases - IFRS IC decision of 26 November 2019 In first half 2019, a question was referred to the IFRS IC relating to the determination of the enforceable period for the recognition of leases under IFRS 16, in particular for two types of leases: Leases with no contractual maturity, which may be terminated subject to notice by each party;

Contracts with automatic renewal clauses (unless terminated by one of the parties), and with no contractual penalty due in the event of termination. At its meeting on 26 November 2019, the IFRS IC noted that, in accordance with IFRS 16 and in general, a lease is no longer enforceable if both the lessee and the lessor have the right to terminate it without the permission of the other party, subject at most to a negligible penalty, and clarified that to determine the enforceable period, all economic aspects of the contract must be taken into account and the concept of penalty extends beyond the contractual termination indemnities and includes any economic incentive not to terminate the contract. This decision constitutes a change of method in the approaches adopted by the Group in the determination of the duration of leases, and goes beyond the specific cases on which the IFRS IC was questioned, as noted by the AMF in its recommendations of 31 December 2019. In fact, the duration of the contract to be used for the measurement of the right of use and the lease liability is determined under IFRS 16 within that enforceable period. In addition, the application of a new method following a final decision of the IFRS IC is generally retrospective and requires the Group to review the lengths of the IFRS 16 transition periods for financial year 2019. Following the publication of this final decision of IFRS IC, and in order to be compliant with it by 31 December 2020, Crédit Agricole Group launched a project incorporating the accounting, finance, risk and IT functions, which can be broken down into three components: 15 Comptes consolidés du groupe Crédit Agricole S.A. - 30 June 2020 Component 1: Identifying the contracts impacted by the decision of the IFRS IC;

Component 2: Assessing the accounting and prudential impacts of the decision of the IFRS IC on the duration of leases;

Component 3: Ensuring that the information systems are compliant and including the impacts in the consolidated financial statements. In particular, the Group identified the following types of leases as being impacted by that decision: Property leases treated as commercial leases under French law: the Group applies the ANC conclusions of 16 February 2018, which state that "in the chart of accounts, there is no renewal option at the end of the lease and the period during which the contract is binding is generally nine years (with the non-cancellable period then being three years)". During the second half of 2020, the Group planned to analyse the effects on commercial leases close to the 9-year term in relation to the statement of findings by the French accounting standards setter (ANC) regarding the application of IFRS 16 published in July 2020, replacing that of 16 February 2018. As at 31 December 2019, the Group was bound under 775 French commercial leases.

non-cancellable period then being three years)". During the second half of 2020, the Group planned to analyse the effects on commercial leases close to the 9-year term in relation to the statement of findings by the French accounting standards setter (ANC) regarding the application of IFRS 16 published in July 2020, replacing that of 16 February 2018. As at 31 December 2019, the Group was bound under 775 French commercial leases. Automatic extensions of property leases treated as commercial leases under French law: since the enforceable period of those contracts was less than 12 months prior to the decision of the IFRS IC, those contracts were subject to the transition exemption in IFRS 16 for contracts with a residual maturity of less than 12 months at the date of application. In the event of an extension of the enforceable period pursuant to the IFRS IC decision and a subsequent extension of the lease period beyond 12 months, those contracts must be written back into the rights of use and the lease liabilities recognised in the IFRS 16 transition at 1 January 2019. As at 31 December 2019, the Group was bound under 920 such contracts.

Other contracts all jurisdictions combined: the Group conducts a comprehensive inventory of contracts whose lease period within the meaning of IFRS 16 would be amended by the decision of the IFRS IC. These analyses are carried out on a case-by- case basis, according to the contractual documentation and the legal provisions in force concerning them. In the context of the preparation of the financial statements at 30 June 2020, the Group has not taken this decision into account in the financial statements at 30 June 2020 so that it can have the time necessary to analyse in a comprehensive manner the accounting consequences of this decision. STANDARDS AND INTERPRETATIONS PUBLISHED BY THE IASB AT 30 JUNE 2020 AND NOT YET ADOPTED BY THE EUROPEAN UNION The standards and interpretations published by the IASB at 30 June 2020 and not yet adopted by the European Union do not apply to the Group. They will become mandatory only as of the date planned by the European Union and do not apply to the Group as of 30 June 2020. This concerns IFRS 17 in particular: IFRS 17 Insurance Contracts issued in May 2017 will replace IFRS 4. It will apply to the financial years beginning on or after 1 January 2023 subject to its adoption by the European Union. IFRS 17 sets out the new measurement and recognition principles for insurance contract liabilities and evaluation of their profitability, in addition to their presentation. From 2017 to 2019, scoping work began on the implementation project in order to identify the challenges and 16 Comptes consolidés du groupe Crédit Agricole S.A. - 30 June 2020 impacts of the standard on the Group's insurance subsidiaries. Analysis and preparation for implementation continue in 2020. Several amendments issued by the IASB will also be applicable subject to their adoption by the European Union: Amendments Date of first-time application : financial years from IFRS 16 "Leases" 1 June 2020 Rent concessions due to COVID-19 IFRS 4 "Insurance Contracts" 1 January 2021 Extension of the exemption from applying IFRS 9 IAS 16 "Property, Plant and Equipment" 1 January 2022 Proceeds before intended use IAS 37 "Provisions, Contingent Liabilities and Contingent Assets" 1 January 2022 Costs considered in determining whether a contract is onerous 2018-2020 annual improvements cycle IFRS 1 "First-time Adoption of International Financial Reporting Standards" - IFRS 9 "Financial Instruments" 1 January 2022 IFRS 16 "Leases"

IAS 41 "Agriculture" IFRS 3 "Business Combinations" 1 January 2022 References to the conceptual framework IAS 1 "Presentation of Financial Statements" 1 January 2023 Classification of current and non-current liabilities The intent of the condensed interim consolidated financial statements is to update the information provided in the Crédit Agricole S.A. consolidated financial statements at 31 December 2019 and should be read in addition to those. Also, only the most significant information on the change in the financial position and performance of Crédit Agricole S.A. is mentioned in those half-yearly financial statements. Estimates made to draw up the consolidated financial statements are by nature based on certain assumptions and involve risks and uncertainties as to whether they will be achieved in the future. Accounting estimates that require the formulation of assumptions are used primarily for measurements performed for financial instruments valued at fair value, unconsolidated equity investments, valuation of equity-accounted entities, pension schemes and other future benefits plans, as well as stock option plans, write-downs of bad debts, provisions, goodwill impairment, and deferred tax assets. 17 Comptes consolidés du groupe Crédit Agricole S.A. - 30 June 2020 NOTE 2 Major structural transactions and material events during the period The scope of consolidation and changes to it are shown in detail at the end of the notes in Note 10 "Scope of consolidation at 30 June 2020". 2.1 The COVID-19 health crisis In the context of the COVID-19 health crisis, Crédit Agricole Group mobilised to tackle this unprecedented situation. In order to support its customers, whose activity would be impacted by the Coronavirus, the Group was actively involved in measures to support the economy. 2.1.1 State-guaranteed loans As part of the COVID-19 health crisis and at 25 March 2020, Crédit Agricole Group has offered all its corporate customers - regardless of their size and status (farmers, professionals, traders, craftsmen, corporates etc.) - recourse to the massive and unprecedented State-guaranteed loans mechanism. This is in addition to the measures already announced (payment deferrals, accelerated procedures for examining applications etc.). This financing takes the form of a 12-month loan, with the borrower being able to spread repayments over a further 1- to 5-year period. The Group offer for the first year takes the form of a zero-interest loan; only the cost of underwriting is re-invoiced (via a fee paid by the customer) in accordance with the conditions of eligibility for the loan established by the State. The maximum loan amount is equal to three months of revenues, allowing entrepreneurs to access the necessary financing to get through the current troubled period. The vast majority of these loans share a "Collection" management model and pass the contractual terms test. They are thus chiefly recorded at amortised cost. As at 30 June 2020, the amount of State-guaranteed loans granted to customers by Crédit Agricole S.A. in France was €7.8 billion. 2.1.2 Deferral of payments on financing granted to customers The Group joined the French banks' market initiative, in conjunction with the French Banking Federation (FBF), to offer deferral of payments due on outstanding loans for up to six months for corporate and professional customers, at no additional cost. This deferral of payments due without penalties or additional costs and under the same contractual rate, over a maximum period of six months, means that only the interim interest will be received after the deferral over the remaining term of the loan and excluding any guarantee fees from Banque Publique d'Investissement. As per the Group's proposal, the deferral of payments due involves: either an extension of the loan term if the customer wishes to maintain the loan repayments at the initial amount; or 18 Comptes consolidés du groupe Crédit Agricole S.A. - 30 June 2020 an increase in the repayment amounts after the suspension if the customer wishes to maintain the initial loan term. This deferral of payments due is reflected in a delay in the initial repayments to be collected. As at 30 June 2020, the amount of outstanding customer loans in France benefiting from this payment deferral amounted to €2.85 billion at Crédit Agricole S.A. level. 2.1.3 Impact of these measures on credit risk In accordance with the IASB's statement on 27 March 2020 on the recognition of expected credit losses pursuant to IFRS 9 Financial Instruments in the current exceptional circumstances, the importance of judgement was recalled in the application of the IFRS 9 credit risk principles and the resulting classification of financial instruments. This deferral of payments due does not automatically call into question clients' financial positions. It does not necessarily imply an increased counterparty credit risk. In general, amendments to agreements cannot be understood as restructuring due to financial difficulties. This deferral therefore does not result in the outstanding amount whose impairment is based on the 12-month expected credit losses (Bucket 1) mechanically shifting towards a recognised impairment of the expected losses at maturity (Bucket 2), nor does it imply an automatic shift on the part of the outstanding amount to the impaired category (Bucket 3). Similarly, the calculation of the amount of expected losses must take into account the specific circumstances and the support measures put in place by the public authorities. 2.1.4 Credit risk assessment Given the COVID-19 health crisis, the Group has revised its forward-looking macroeconomic forecasts for determining credit risk estimates. Information on the selected macroeconomic scenarios The Group used three main scenarios for the calculation of IFRS 9 provisioning parameters with projections to 2022. These three scenarios incorporate differentiated assumptions with regard to the impacts of the COVID-19 crisis on the economy based on how rapid and complete the return to normal is of mobility, activity and consumption, which depend largely on health developments, currently still very uncertain. Customers' level of trust is also key: health, economic and employment expectations, can lead to in varying degrees of wait-and-see and precautionary behaviour, which consequently determines the propensity of households to consume the abundant savings accumulated during lockdown and the capacity of corporates to make investments. The size, effectiveness and timing of government stimulus measures also have a significant impact on the evolution of activity. The first scenario describes a gradual but not synchronised exit from the crisis, since the return to full mobility occurs at different rates from country to country. It assumes that there will not be a second wave of the epidemic 19 Comptes consolidés du groupe Crédit Agricole S.A. - 30 June 2020 After a strict lockdown phase in France and the eurozone (March-May), restrictions were gradually eased (May-June) and there was an upturn in activity in most sectors. Constraints linked to compliance with health rules and restrictive measures remain in certain sectors. Restrictions on activity and mobility produced a double shock, on both supply and demand, which led to a sharp fall in activity during the lockdown period. The lifting of constraints at the end of the second and start of the third quarter of 2020 will almost automatically trigger a very strong rebound during the summer. Thanks to greatly improved health conditions and the threat of a resurgence of the virus averted, the restored confidence of households means a making up for lost time in the consumption of goods made possible by the use of surplus "forced" savings that built up during the lockdown period. The deterioration in production capacity remains very limited thanks to the support measures, which are preserving employment and household income. The end of uncertainty and better visibility for their markets is also enabling corporates to resume their investments more quickly. This translates into a very marked recession in 2020 on average year-on-year(-7% in France) and growth that remains solid in 2021 and 2022 (+7.3% and +1.8% respectively), with most of the catching-up of activity nevertheless taking place in 2020. As a result, real GDP in 2022 will be 1.6% higher than in 2019. Thanks to the support measures, designed to contain the recessionary effects and the financial difficulties of customer types, the impact on unemployment in France is currently limited. In this context, inflation remains very low, averaging only 1% in 2022 in France (0.3% in 2020 and 0.6% in 2021). Accordingly, the ECB maintains an accommodative policy stance so as to maintain favourable financial and liquidity conditions and avoid fragmentation of the Eurozone. As a result, interest rates remain very low over the long term. This, combined with the strong signal provided by the launch of the European recovery fund financed by joint issuances, will help to contain European sovereign spreads with the German Bund. The 10-year French Treasury bond (OAT) will remain about 50 basis points above the Bund. The second scenario involves a drop in activity, which will turn out to be more negative in the second quarter and a slower recovery of the economy by the end of 2020 After that, a gradual recovery, which will still be solid at the beginning of 2021, then gradually moderate, will allow a return to 2019 activity levels by the end of 2022. In France, the very mixed profile of the trends in activity in 2020 will lead to a gradual recovery of production in the third and fourth quarters of 2020. There is a slightly sharper decline in GDP than in scenario 1 (-7.2% in the case of France) followed by a marked recovery in 2021 and 2022 (GDP growth of respectively +5.9% and +1.5%). The third scenario is characterised by a slightly stronger downturn in activity in the second quarter and a very sluggish exit from the crisis The resurgence of the epidemic would result in another widespread lockdown, currently considered unlikely, of two months in the autumn and the lifting of restrictions will gradually take place by the end of 2020. In total, the periods outside of lockdown will not be long enough to allow a return to normal. Activity will only recover partially when periods outside of 20 Comptes consolidés du groupe Crédit Agricole S.A. - 30 June 2020 lockdown are too brief. Households will adopt precautionary behaviours and keep their savings to the detriment of consumption and, due to a lack of visibility on their markets, corporates will delay their investments. In France, GDP will contract by around -15% on average year-on-year in 2020. Gradual recovery will be postponed until 2021, but the trending level of activity will be negatively affected by a higher rise in unemployment and the destruction of production capacity, despite support measures, which weigh very heavily on public finances. French GDP will nevertheless show high growth rates in 2021 and 2022 (+6.6% and +8% respectively), due to positive base effects in late 2020 and early 2021. In 2022, activity will remain more than 2% below its 2019 level. Support measures: Note that the risk parameter projection process has been revised to better reflect the impact of government measures in the projections. The consequence of this revision is the mitigation of the suddenness of the intensity of the crisis and its occurrence over a longer period (3 years). The variables relating to interest rate levels and, more generally, all variables related to capital markets have not been modified because their forecasts already structurally incorporate the effects of the support policies. Sector and local scenarios: As indicated above, sector supplements established at the local level (forward-looking local) by certain Group entities may supplement the macroeconomic scenarios defined centrally. Including forward-looking locals, the share of B1/B2 provisions (provisioning for performing loans) and of B3 provisions (provisioning for proven risks) represent 24% and 76% respectively of the total inventory of provisions at 30/06/2020. In terms of cost of risk, the share of allocations net of reversals of B1/B2 provisions represents 31% of the cost of risk at 30/06/2020 versus 69% for the B3 share. Sensitivity analyses of ECL amounts As an example, a 10-point reduction in the weighting of scenario 1 in the calculations at 30/06/2020 in favour of scenario 3, which is significantly more unfavourable, would lead to a change in forward-looking central ECL inventory of around 5% of total ECL inventory. However, such a change in weighting would not necessarily have a significant impact due to forward-looking local adjustments, which could mitigate the effect. 2.1.5 2019 dividend decision On 27 March 2020, the European Central Bank issued recommendations asking banks under its supervision not to pay dividends while the coronavirus crisis continues, until "at least early October 2020". This period seems to be incompatible with the French Commercial Code (Code de commerce), which prescribes payment of the annual dividend by 30 September at the latest. Under these conditions, Crédit Agricole S.A.'s Board of Directors, consulted in writing on 1 April 2020 pursuant to the legal provisions on the functioning of the deliberative bodies during the COVID-19 epidemic, decided not to propose to the General Meeting of 13 May 2020 the 21 Comptes consolidés du groupe Crédit Agricole S.A. - 30 June 2020 distribution of a dividend initially set at €0.70 per share for financial year 2019, and to allocate all of the earnings for 2019 to a reserve account. On 28 July 2020, the ECB extended its recommendations not to pay dividends until January 2021. 2.1.6 Mutual-based support system for professionals In light of the COVID-19 health crisis, and in order to support and help professionals get through this period, Crédit Agricole Group decided on 22 April 2020 to implement an unprecedented support system for all its policyholders who have taken out professional multi- risk insurance with business interruption. This mutual-based support system leads to the payment of a sum corresponding to a flat-rate estimate of the loss of revenues of the economic sector concerned during the period. At 30 June 2020, €237.5 million had been paid to the Group's professional policyholders under this system: €231.5 million was borne by Crédit Agricole Group : o €96.5 million was borne by Pacifica;

o €96.5 million was borne by the Regional Banks and LCL; o €38.5 million was borne by La Médicale de France .

€96.5 million was borne by Pacifica; €96.5 million was borne by the Regional Banks and LCL; €38.5 million was borne by . €6 million to non-Group companies was borne by insurance agents of La Médicale de France . 2.2 Main changes in the scope of consolidation 2.2.1 Acquisition of Sabadell Asset Management by Amundi On 21 January 2020, Amundi and Banco Sabadell announced the signing of a 10-year strategic partnership for the distribution of asset management products in the Banco Sabadell network in Spain. The combination of the strong regional presence of the Banco Sabadell network and Amundi's comprehensive offering of savings products and solutions creates significant development potential in Spain between the two partners. In this context, Amundi acquires Sabadell Asset Management's entire share capital, Banco Sabadell's asset management subsidiary with €22 billion in assets under management as of 31 December 2019. On 30 June 2020, with all the regulatory authorisations required to complete this transaction having been obtained, Amundi acquired Sabadell Asset Management's entire share capital for a cash purchase price of €430 million. An earnout of up to €30 million could be payable by 2024. This acquisition, exclusively financed by excess capital from Amundi, resulted in the recognition of goodwill of €335 million in the financial statements of Crédit Agricole Group at 30 June 2020. 22 Comptes consolidés du groupe Crédit Agricole S.A. - 30 June 2020 In accordance with IFRS 3R, the goodwill presented in this Note is a preliminary assessment and may be subject to re-appraisal over the coming year. 2.2.2 Additional acquisition of Menafinance shares by Crédit Agricole Consumer Finance Following the renewal of its partnership with the FNAC DARTY Group for ten years in March 2020, Crédit Agricole Consumer Finance decided to take control of Menafinance, an entity providing consumer finance to Darty customers. Hitherto, this entity was under the joint control of two partners and consolidated using the equity-accounted method within Crédit Agricole Group. Thus, on 30 June 2020, Crédit Agricole Consumer Finance acquired the 50% of Menafinance's share capital held by the FNAC DARTY Group, i.e. 185,358 Menafinance shares for a total amount of €29.3 million. Following this transaction, Menafinance is wholly owned by Crédit Agricole Consumer Finance and is fully consolidated within the Crédit Agricole S.A. Group. In accordance with IFRS 3R, this additional acquisition has a positive impact on the Group share of income of €12.6 million for the revaluation of securities previously held. In addition, it resulted in recognition of goodwill of €25.2 million in the financial statements of the Crédit Agricole S.A. Group as at 30 June 2020. 2.2.3 Proposed sale of Crédit Agricole Bank Romania (IFRS 5) Crédit Agricole Bank Romania is a wholly owned subsidiary of Crédit Agricole S.A. During 2019, Crédit Agricole S.A. initiated a process to put Crédit Agricole Bank Romania up for sale. Crédit Agricole Bank Romania's assets and liabilities have thus been reclassified under IFRS 5 in the consolidated financial statements at 31 December 2019. At 30 June 2020, the disposal plan remains unchanged. Negotiations are underway with potential buyers. Crédit Agricole Bank Romania is therefore maintained under IFRS 5 in the consolidated financial statements of Crédit Agricole S.A. Group as at 30 June 2020 for an amount of €493 million in non-current assets held for sale and for an amount of €488 million in debt related to non-current assets held for sale. Net income is classified in Net income from discontinued or held-for-sale operations for an amount of -€1 million. 23 Comptes consolidés du groupe Crédit Agricole S.A. - 30 June 2020 2.3 "Switch" guarantee mechanism The "Switch" guarantee mechanism represents a transfer to the Regional Banks of a share of the regulatory prudential requirements that apply to Crédit Agricole S.A. for its insurance activities in return for a fixed compensation from the Regional Banks. 2.3.1 Unwinding of 35% of the "Switch" guarantee mechanism On 2 March 2020, Crédit Agricole S.A. unwound 35% of the "Switch" guarantee mechanism implemented between the Regional Banks and Crédit Agricole S.A. The partial unwinding of this intragroup transaction strengthens Crédit Agricole S.A.'s profit capacity with an accretive impact of €58 million in 2020. One of the Medium-Term Plan targets is to unwind 50% of the switch by 2022. For the Regional Banks, this transaction resulted in a 35% drop in commitments given (i.e. €3.2 billion) and a 35% drop in the security deposit provided to Crédit Agricole S.A. (i.e. around €1 billion). This transaction has no impact on the results nor on the solvency ratios of Crédit Agricole Group. 2.3.2 Activation of the "Switch" guarantee mechanism The "Switch" guarantee mechanism covers the adjusted equity-accounted value of Crédit Agricole Assurances. It is activated if this value decreases over a six-month period. In the event of activation, the guarantee call leads the Regional Banks to pay Crédit Agricole S.A. the proceeds of the half-yearly decrease in the equity-accounted value, adjusted by the coverage ratio that has stood at 44.51% since 2 March 2020 - the date this guarantee was 35% unwound. At 30 June 2020, a decrease of €147 million in the estimated adjusted equity-accounted value of Crédit Agricole Assurances was observed for the first half of 2020. It led to the activation of the guarantee mechanism for an amount of €65.4 million. This is reflected in the financial statements of the Crédit Agricole S.A. Group by the recognition of income in profit or loss under cost of risk for €65.4 million. Crédit Agricole Assurances' final adjusted equity-accounted value will be known in the third quarter of 2020. Therefore, the compensation will be adjusted and collected by Crédit Agricole S.A. by deduction from the security deposit of the Regional Banks, which will immediately be replenished by a payment of funds. 2.4 Subscription to the TLTRO III (Targeted Longer-Term Refinancing Operations) refinancing mechanism A third series of long-term refinancing transactions was decided in March 2019 by the ECB, the terms of which were revised in September 2019, and again in March and April 2020 in relation to the COVID-19 pandemic. The TLTRO III mechanism aims to offer long-term refinancing with a bonus in the event that a target growth rate on loans is achieved, applied on the 3-year maturity of the TLTRO transaction, to which an additional temporary incentive is added over the one-year period from 24 Comptes consolidés du groupe Crédit Agricole S.A. - 30 June 2020 June 2020 to June 2021. The Crédit Agricole Group considers that the target growth rate for loans will be achieved. Crédit Agricole Group uses the ECB's TLTRO III facility to support loan activity and to take advantage of a competitive funding cost. In June 2020, Crédit Agricole S.A. Group borrowed €88 billion under TLTRO III, while repaying its LTRO drawdown and partially repaying its TLTRO II drawdown. 2.5 Cheque Image Exchange dispute In its judgement of 21 December 2017, the Paris Court of Appeal upheld the decision of the French Competition Authority (ADLC), which in 2010 had fined the major French banks for colluding to fix the price and terms of clearing cheques. Just as the other banks party to this procedure, Crédit Agricole Group has filed an appeal with the French Supreme Court (Cour de cassation). The Supreme Court ruled in favour of the banks in the CIE (Cheque Image Exchange) case by a judgement of 29 January 2020 and referred the case back to the Paris Court of Appeal to be heard by a different judge. This decision places the case and the parties in the same position as before the Court of Appeal judgement of 21 December 2017. The banks are therefore once again subject to the unfavourable decision of the French Competition Authority of 20 September 2010. In practice, the French Supreme Court decision means Crédit Agricole S.A. is required to pay back to the State Treasury the difference between the fine imposed by the French Competition Authority in September 2010 (€82.9 million) and the reduced fine imposed by the Paris Court of Appeal in December 2017 (€76.6 million), i.e. the sum of €6.4 million. On the same principle as the fine paid in December 2017, this additional charge is shared equally between Crédit Agricole S.A. and the Regional Banks and recognised in the consolidated financial statements at 30 June 2020. 25 Comptes consolidés du groupe Crédit Agricole S.A. - 30 June 2020 NOTE 3 Credit Risk (See chapter on "Risk Factors - Credit Risk") 3.1 Change in carrying amounts and value adjustments for losses during the period Value adjustments for losses correspond to the impairment of assets and to provisions for off- balance sheet commitments recognised in net income ("Cost of Risk") relating to credit risk. The following tables present a reconciliation of the opening and closing balances of value adjustments for losses recognised under Cost of risk and associated carrying amounts, by accounting category and type of instrument. 26 Comptes consolidés du groupe Crédit Agricole S.A. - 30 June 2020 FINANCIAL ASSETS AT AMORTISED COST: DEBT SECURITIES Performing assets Credit-impaired assets (Bucket 3) Total Assets subject to 12-month ECL (Bucket 1) Assets subject to lifetime ECL (Bucket 2) Gross carrying Gross carrying Gross carrying Gross carrying amount Net carrying amount (in millions of euros) amount Loss allowance amount Loss allowance amount Loss allowance (a) Loss allowance (b) (a) + (b) Balance at 31 December 2019 72,170 (27) 380 (12) 23 (15) 72,572 (53) 72,519 Transfers between buckets during the period (10) ‐ (1) ‐ 11 ‐ ‐ ‐ Transfers from Bucket 1 to Bucket 2 (9) ‐ 9 ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ Return to Bucket 2 from Bucket 1 ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ Transfers to Bucket 3 ¹ (1) ‐ (10) ‐ 11 ‐ ‐ ‐ Return from Bucket 3 to Bucket 2 / Bucket 1 ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ Total after transfers 72,160 (27) 379 (12) 34 (15) 72,573 (54) 72,519 Changes in gross carrying amounts and loss allowances 20,713 (21) (10) 8 (1) (8) 20,702 (21) New financial production : purchase, granting, origination,… ² 43,274 (17) 347 ‐ ‐ 43,621 (17) Derecognition : disposal, repayment, maturity... (22,024) 6 (357) 8 ‐ ‐ (22,381) 14 Write-offs ‐ ‐ ‐ Changes of cash flows resulting in restructuring due to financial difficulties ‐ (5) ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ (5) Changes in models' credit risk parameters during the period (5) ‐ (9) ‐ (14) Changes in model / methodology ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ Changes in scope ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ Transfers in non-current assets held for sale and discontinued operations ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ Other (537) ‐ ‐ ‐ (1) 1 (538) 1 Total 92,873 (48) 369 (4) 33 (23) 93,275 (75) 93,200 Changes in carrying amount due to specific accounting assessment methods (with no significant impact on loss allowance) ³ 565 ‐ ‐ 565 Balance at 30 June 2020 93,438 (48) 369 (4) 33 (23) 93,840 (75) 93,765 Contractual amount outstanding of financial assets written off during the period, that are still subject to enforcement measures ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ ¹ Transfers to Bucket 3 correspond to outstanding amounts initially classified as Bucket 1 which, during the year, were downgraded directly to Bucket 3, or to Bucket 2 and later to Bucket 3. ² Originations in Bucket 2 could include some originated loans in Bucket 1 reclassified in Bucket 2 during the period. Includes the impacts of fair value adjustments of micro-hedged instruments, the impacts relating to the use of the EIR method (notably the amortisation of premiums/discounts), the impacts of the accretion of discounts on restructured loans (recovered as revenue over the remaining term of the asset), the changes in related receivables and in the currency impact. 27 Comptes consolidés du groupe Crédit Agricole S.A. - 30 June 2020 FINANCIAL ASSETS AT AMORTISED COST: LOANS AND RECEIVABLES DUE FROM CREDIT INSTITUTIONS (EXCLUDING CRÉDIT AGRICOLE INTERNAL TRANSACTIONS) Performing assets Credit-impaired assets (Bucket 3) Total Assets subject to 12-month ECL (Bucket 1) Assets subject to lifetime ECL (Bucket 2) Gross carrying Gross carrying Gross carrying Gross carrying amount Net carrying amount (in millions of euros) amount Loss allowance amount Loss allowance amount Loss allowance (a) Loss allowance (b) (a) + (b) Balance at 31 December 2019 103,931 (27) 26 ‐ 505 (389) 104,464 (416) 104,048 Transfers between buckets during the period (20) ‐ 20 ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ Transfers from Bucket 1 to Bucket 2 (20) ‐ 20 ‐ ‐ ‐ Return to Bucket 2 from Bucket 1 ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ Transfers to Bucket 3 ¹ ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ Return from Bucket 3 to Bucket 2 / Bucket 1 ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ Total after transfers 103,911 (27) 46 ‐ 505 (389) 104,462 (416) 104,046 Changes in gross carrying amounts and loss allowances 18,533 (6) 50 ‐ (15) 8 18,568 2 New financial production : purchase, granting, origination, renegociation … ² 42,653 (14) 83 ‐ 42,736 (14) Derecognition : disposal, repayment, maturity... (23,634) 23 (31) ‐ (11) 5 (23,676) 28 Write-offs (3) 3 (3) 3 Changes of cash flows resulting in restructuring due to financial difficulties ‐ (3) ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ (3) Changes in models' credit risk parameters during the period (12) ‐ (1) ‐ (13) Changes in model / methodology ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ Changes in scope (179) ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ (179) ‐ Transfers in non-current assets held for sale and discontinued operations ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ Other (307) ‐ (2) ‐ (1) 1 (310) 1 Total 122,444 (33) 96 ‐ 490 (381) 123,030 (414) 122,616 Changes in carrying amount due to specific accounting assessment methods (with no significant impact on loss allowance) ³ 718 ‐ 1 719 Balance at 30 June 2020 123,162 (33) 96 ‐ 491 (381) 123,749 (414) 123,335 Contractual amount outstanding of financial assets written off during the period, that are still subject to enforcement measures ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ ¹ Transfers to Bucket 3 correspond to outstanding amounts initially classified as Bucket 1 which, during the year, were downgraded directly to Bucket 3, or to Bucket 2 and later to Bucket 3. ² Originations in Bucket 2 could include some originated loans in Bucket 1 reclassified in Bucket 2 during the period. Includes the impacts of fair value adjustments of micro-hedged instruments, the impacts relating to the use of the EIR method (notably the amortisation of premiums/discounts), the impacts of the accretion of discounts on restructured loans (recovered as revenue over the remaining term of the asset), the changes in related receivables and in the currency impact. 28 Comptes consolidés du groupe Crédit Agricole S.A. - 30 June 2020 FINANCIAL ASSETS AT AMORTISED COST: LOANS AND RECEIVABLES DUE FROM CUSTOMERS Performing assets Assets subject to 12-month ECL (Bucket 1) Assets subject to lifetime ECL (Bucket 2) Credit-impaired assets (Bucket 3) Total Gross carrying Net carrying (in millions of euros) Gross carrying amount Loss allowance Gross carrying amount Loss allowance Gross carrying amount Loss allowance amount (a) Loss allowance (b) amount (a) + (b) Balance at 31 december 2019 360 437 (743) 30 825 (1 277) 13 130 (7 192) 404 392 (9 212) 395 180 Transfers between buckets during the period (6 664) 28 4 842 (12) 1 822 (730) - (714) Transfers from Bucket 1 to Bucket 2 (11 950) 67 11 950 (317) - (250) Return to Bucket 2 from Bucket 1 6 186 (65) (6 186) 203 - - - 138 Transfers to Bucket 3 ¹ (1 007) 28 (1 146) 121 2 153 (819) - (670) Return from Bucket 3 to Bucket 2 / Bucket 1 107 (2) 224 (19) (331) 89 - 68 Total after transfers 353 771 (717) 35 667 (1 287) 14 955 (7 922) 404 392 (9 926) 394 467 Changes in gross carrying amounts and loss allowances 19 339 (184) 1 110 (252) (1 447) 279 19 002 (156) New financial production : purchase, granting, origination, renegociation … ² 129 115 (232) 7 319 (346) 136 434 (578) Derecognition : disposal, repayment, maturity... (108 775) 164 (6 115) 255 (715) 260 (115 605) 679 Write-offs (704) 648 (704) 648 Changes of cash flows resulting in restructuring due to financial difficulties (1) - (6) 2 (16) 3 (23) 6 Changes in models' credit risk parameters during the period ⁵ (132) (187) (661) - (980) Changes in model / methodology - 17 - - 17 Changes in scope 272 (3) 28 (3) 40 (27) 340 (33) Transfers in non-current assets held for sale and discontinued operations - - - - - - - - Other (1 272) 19 (116) 10 (52) 56 (1 440) 85 Total 373 110 (901) 36 777 (1 539) 13 508 (7 643) 423 394 (10 082) 413 312 Changes in carrying amount due to specific accounting assessment methods (with no significant impact on loss allowance) ³ 58 (244) 228 43 Balance at 30 june 2020 ⁴ 373 168 (901) 36 533 (1 539) 13 736 (7 643) 423 437 (10 082) 413 355 Contractual amount outstanding of financial assets written off during the period, that are still subject to enforcement measures - - - - Transfers to Bucket 3 correspond to outstanding amounts initially classified as Bucket 1 which, during the year, were downgraded directly to Bucket 3, or to Bucket 2 and later to Bucket 3. Provisionning principles by buckets are defined in the Group accounting policies and principles and in the chapter "Risk factors - credit risk" ² Originations in Bucket 2 could include some originated loans in Bucket 1 reclassified in Bucket 2 during the period. Includes the impacts of fair value adjustments of micro-hedged instruments, the impacts relating to the use of the EIR method (notably the amortisation of premiums/discounts), the impacts of the accretion of discounts on restructured loans (recovered as revenue over the remaining term of the asset), the changes in related receivables and in the currency impact. 4 As at 30 June 2020, as part of the economic support measures enacted in response to the COVID-19 health crisis, Crédit Agricole S.A. Group granted deferred maturities on customer loans in the amount of €2,85 billion. 29 Bucket 3: this line corresponds to changes in the assessment of credit risk on loans that are already in default Comptes consolidés du groupe Crédit Agricole S.A. - 30 June 2020 FINANCIAL ASSETS AT FAIR VALUE THROUGH OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME: DEBT SECURITIES Performing assets Assets subject to 12-month ECL (Bucket 1) Assets subject to lifetime ECL (Bucket 2) Credit-impaired assets (Bucket 3) Total Of which Loss Of which Loss Of which Loss Of which Loss (in millions of euros) Carrying amount allowance Carrying amount allowance Carrying amount allowance Carrying amount allowance Balance at 31 December 2019 256,189 (135) 2,614 (34) ‐ (4) 258,803 (173) Transfers between buckets during the period (158) ‐ 156 (2) (2) (2) Transfers from Bucket 1 to Bucket 2 (158) ‐ 156 (2) (2) (2) Return to Bucket 2 from Bucket 1 ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ Transfers to Bucket 3 ¹ ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ Return from Bucket 3 to Bucket 2 / Bucket 1 ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ Total after transfers 256,031 (135) 2,770 (36) ‐ (4) 258,801 (175) Changes in gross carrying amounts and loss allowances 2,087 (98) (322) (5) ‐ ‐ 1,765 (103) Fair value revaluation during the period 43 (37) ‐ 6 New financial production : purchase, granting, origination, renegociation … ² 24,333 (41) 5,167 (4) 29,500 (45) Derecognition : disposal, repayment, maturity... (22,078) 11 (5,453) 1 ‐ ‐ (27,531) 12 Write-offs ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ Changes of cash flows resulting in restructuring due to financial difficulties (3) (3) 4 4 ‐ ‐ 1 1 Changes in models' credit risk parameters during the period (65) (6) ‐ ‐ (71) Changes in model / methodology ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ Changes in scope ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ Transfers in non-current assets held for sale and discontinued operations ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ Other (208) ‐ (3) ‐ ‐ ‐ (211) ‐ Total 258,118 (233) 2,448 (41) ‐ (4) 260,566 (278) Changes in carrying amount due to specific accounting assessment methods (with no significant impact on loss allowance) ³ (1,274) 12 ‐ (1,262) Balance at 30 June 2020 256,844 (233) 2,460 (41) ‐ (4) 259,304 (278) Contractual amount outstanding of financial assets written off during the period, that are still subject to enforcement measures ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ Transfers to Bucket 3 correspond to outstanding amounts initially classified as Bucket 1 which, during the year, were downgraded directly to Bucket 3, or to Bucket 2 and later to Bucket 3. ² Originations in Bucket 2 could include some originated loans in Bucket 1 reclassified in Bucket 2 during the period.

³ Includes the impacts of the use of the EIR method (notably the amortisation of premiums/discounts) 30 Comptes consolidés du groupe Crédit Agricole S.A. - 30 June 2020 FINANCING COMMITMENTS (EXCLUDING CRÉDIT AGRICOLE INTERNAL TRANSACTIONS) Performing commitments Provisioned commitments (Bucket 3) Total Commitments subject to 12-month ECL Commitments subject to lifetime ECL (Bucket 1) (Bucket 2) Amount of Amount of Amount of Amount of commitment Net amount of (in millions of euros) commitment Loss allowance commitment Loss allowance commitment Loss allowance (a) Loss allowance (b) commitment (a) + (b) Balance at 31 December 2019 148,020 (169) 5,097 (181) 481 (58) 153,598 (409) 153,189 Transfers between buckets during the period (962) (3) 927 (10) 35 (14) ‐ (27) Transfers from Bucket 1 to Bucket 2 (1,654) 6 1,654 (42) ‐ (36) Return to Bucket 2 from Bucket 1 703 (9) (703) 27 ‐ 18 Transfers to Bucket 3 ¹ (31) ‐ (26) 5 57 (14) ‐ (9) Return from Bucket 3 to Bucket 2 / Bucket 1 20 ‐ 2 ‐ (22) ‐ ‐ ‐ Total after transfers 147,058 (172) 6,024 (191) 516 (72) 153,598 (436) 153,162 Changes in commitments and loss allowances 8,556 (4) (447) 42 (122) 11 7,987 49 New commitments given ² 67,150 (33) 1,547 (36) 68,697 (69) End of commitments (61,997) 38 (1,934) 76 (212) 23 (64,143) 137 Write-offs ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ Changes of cash flows resulting in restructuring due to financial difficulties ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ Changes in models' credit risk parameters during the period (5) 1 (13) (17) Changes in model / methodology ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ Changes in scope 1,242 ‐ 8 ‐ ‐ ‐ 1,250 ‐ Other 2,161 (4) (68) 1 90 1 2,183 (2) Balance at 30 June 2020 155,614 (176) 5,577 (149) 394 (61) 161,585 (387) 161,198 Transfers to Bucket 3 correspond to outstanding amounts initially classified as Bucket 1 which, during the year, were downgraded directly to Bucket 3, or to Bucket 2 and later to Bucket 3. ² New commitments given in Bucket 2 could include some originations in Bucket 1 reclassified in Bucket 2 during the period. 31 Comptes consolidés du groupe Crédit Agricole S.A. - 30 June 2020 GUARANTEE COMMITMENTS (EXCLUDING CRÉDIT AGRICOLE INTERNAL TRANSACTIONS) Performing commitments Provisioned commitments (Bucket 3) Total Commitments subject to 12-month ECL Commitments subject to lifetime ECL (Bucket 1) (Bucket 2) Amount of Amount of Amount of Amount of commitment Net amount of (in millions of euros) commitment Loss allowance commitment Loss allowance commitment Loss allowance (a) Loss allowance (b) commitment (a) + (b) Balance at 31 December 2019 80,129 (48) 4,578 (112) 3,094 (339) 87,800 (498) 87,304 Transfers between buckets during the period (348) 9 82 7 267 (21) ‐ (5) Transfers from Bucket 1 to Bucket 2 (454) 1 454 (4) ‐ (3) Return to Bucket 2 from Bucket 1 349 (8) (349) 10 ‐ 2 Transfers to Bucket 3 ¹ (243) 16 (23) 1 267 (21) ‐ (4) Return from Bucket 3 to Bucket 2 / Bucket 1 ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ Total after transfers 79,781 (39) 4,660 (105) 3,361 (360) 87,802 (504) 87,298 Changes in commitments and loss allowances (4,258) (28) (454) (13) (28) 58 (4,740) 17 New commitments given ² 24,066 (26) 1,469 (22) 25,535 (48) End of commitments (26,538) 9 (1,895) 12 (263) 107 (28,696) 128 Write-offs ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ (3) 4 (3) 4 Changes of cash flows resulting in restructuring due to financial difficulties ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ Changes in models' credit risk parameters during the period (11) (3) (56) ‐ (70) Changes in model / methodology ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ Changes in scope ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ Other (1,786) ‐ (28) ‐ 238 3 (1,576) 3 Balance at 30 June 2020 75,523 (67) 4,206 (118) 3,333 (302) 83,062 (487) 82,575 Transfers to Bucket 3 correspond to outstanding amounts initially classified as Bucket 1 which, during the year, were downgraded directly to Bucket 3, or to Bucket 2 and later to Bucket 3. ² New commitments given in Bucket 2 could include some originations in Bucket 1 reclassified in Bucket 2 during the period. 32 Comptes consolidés du groupe Crédit Agricole S.A. - 30 June 2020 3.2 Concentrations of credit risk 3.2.1 Credit risk concentrations by customer type FINANCIAL ASSETS DESIGNATED AT FAIR VALUE THROUGH PROFIT OR LOSS BY CUSTOMER TYPE 30/06/2020 31/12/2019 Amount of changes in fair value resulting from changes Carryingin credit risk amount During the Cumulative (in millions of euros) period Amount of changes in fair value resulting from changes Carryingin credit risk amount During the period General administration ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ Central banks ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ Credit institutions ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ Large corporates 1 ‐ ‐ 1 ‐ ‐ Retail customers ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ Total Financial assets designated 1 1 at fair value through profit or loss ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ 33 Comptes consolidés du groupe Crédit Agricole S.A. - 30 June 2020 FINANCIAL ASSETS AT AMORTISED COST BY CUSTOMER TYPE (EXCLUDING CRÉDIT AGRICOLE INTERNAL TRANSACTIONS) At 30 June 2020 Carrying amount Performing assets Assets subject to 12- Assets subject to month ECL (Bucket 1) lifetime ECL (Bucket 2) Credit-impaired (in millions of euros) assets (Bucket 3) Total General administration 48,973 409 107 49,489 Central banks 36,902 ‐ ‐ 36,902 Credit institutions 118,252 97 491 118,840 Large corporates 231,046 21,097 8,884 261,027 Retail customers 154,594 15,395 4,779 174,768 Impairment (982) (1,543) (8,046) (10,571) TOTAL 588,785 35,455 6,215 630,455 At 31 December 2019 Carrying amount Performing assets Assets subject to 12- Assets subject to Credit-impaired (in millions of euros) month ECL (Bucket 1) lifetime ECL (Bucket 2) assets (Bucket 3) Total General administration 38,062 179 112 38,353 Central banks 26,066 ‐ ‐ 26,066 Credit institutions 96,525 27 505 97,057 Large corporates 221,511 16,933 8,421 246,865 Retail customers 154,373 14,092 4,623 173,088 Impairment (800) (1,287) (7,595) (9,682) TOTAL 535,737 29,944 6,066 571,747 34 Comptes consolidés du groupe Crédit Agricole S.A. - 30 June 2020 FINANCIAL ASSETS AT FAIR VALUE THROUGH OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME THAT MAY BE RECLASSIFIED TO PROFIT OR LOSS BY CUSTOMER TYPE At 30 June 2020 Carrying amount Performing assets Assets subject to 12- Assets subject to month ECL (Bucket 1) lifetime ECL (Bucket 2) Credit-impaired (in million of euros) assets (Bucket 3) Total General administration 119,346 705 ‐ 120,051 Central banks 339 397 ‐ 736 Credit institutions 66,879 4 ‐ 66,883 Large corporates 70,234 1,353 ‐ 71,587 Retail customers 46 1 ‐ 47 TOTAL 256,844 2,460 ‐ 259,304 At 31 December 2019 Carrying amount Performing assets Assets subject to 12- Assets subject to month ECL (Bucket 1) lifetime ECL (Bucket 2) Credit-impaired assets (Bucket 3) Total General administration 116,377 700 ‐ 117,077 Central banks 384 544 ‐ 928 Credit institutions 67,951 4 ‐ 67,955 Large corporates 71,428 1,363 ‐ 72,791 Retail customers 49 3 ‐ 52 TOTAL 256,189 2,614 ‐ 258,803 35 Comptes consolidés du groupe Crédit Agricole S.A. - 30 June 2020 DUE TO CUSTOMERS BY CUSTOMER TYPE (in millions of euros) 30/06/2020 31/12/2019 General administration 19,384 25,015 Large corporates 265,856 219,466 Retail customers 418,850 402,433 TOTAL AMOUNT DUE TO CUSTOMERS 704,090 646,914 FINANCING COMMITMENTS BY CUSTOMER TYPE (EXCLUDING CRÉDIT AGRICOLE INTERNAL TRANSACTIONS) At 30 June 2020 Amount of commitment Performing commitments Commitments subject Commitments subject Provisioned to 12-month ECL to lifetime ECL (Bucket commitments (Bucket 1) 2) (in million of euros) (Bucket 3) Total General administration 2,485 329 17 2,831 Central banks 89 ‐ ‐ 89 Credit institutions 15,391 1 1 15,393 Large corporates 117,474 4,169 355 121,998 Retail customers 20,175 1,076 22 21,273 Provisions ¹ (177) (149) (60) (386) TOTAL 155,437 5,426 335 161,198 Expected or proven losses in respect of off-balance sheet commitments are covered by provisions recognised as liabilities on the balance sheet. 36 Comptes consolidés du groupe Crédit Agricole S.A. - 30 June 2020 At 31 December 2019 Amount of commitment Performing commitments Commitments subject Commitments subject Provisioned to 12-month ECL to lifetime ECL (Bucket commitments (Bucket 1) 2) (in million of euros) (Bucket 3) Total General administration 2,669 214 31 2,914 Central banks 94 ‐ ‐ 94 Credit institutions 12,144 ‐ 1 12,145 Large corporates 114,573 3,921 414 118,908 Retail customers 18,540 961 35 19,536 Provisions ¹ (171) (181) (58) (410) TOTAL 147,849 4,915 423 153,187 ¹Expected or proven losses in respect of off-balance sheet commitments are covered by provisions recognised as liabilities on the balance sheet. 37 Comptes consolidés du groupe Crédit Agricole S.A. - 30 June 2020 GUARANTEE COMMITMENTS BY CUSTOMER TYPE (EXCLUDING CRÉDIT AGRICOLE INTERNAL TRANSACTIONS) At 30 June 2020 Amount of commitment Performing commitments Commitments subject Commitments subject Provisioned to 12-month ECL to lifetime ECL (Bucket commitments (in million of euros) (Bucket 1) 2) (Bucket 3) Total General administration 254 2 5 261 Central banks 512 ‐ ‐ 512 Credit institutions 6,429 21 27 6,477 Large corporates 67,166 4,135 3,214 74,515 Retail customers 1,160 49 88 1,297 Provisions ¹ (67) (118) (301) (486) TOTAL 75,454 4,089 3,033 82,576 Expected or proven losses in respect of off-balance sheet commitments are covered by provisions recognised as liabilities on the balance sheet. 38 Comptes consolidés du groupe Crédit Agricole S.A. - 30 June 2020 At 31 December 2019 Amount of commitment Performing commitments Provisioned Commitments subject Commitments subject commitments Total (Bucket 3) to 12-month ECL to lifetime ECL (Bucket (in million of euros) (Bucket 1) 2) General administration 291 6 ‐ 297 Central banks 511 ‐ ‐ 511 Credit institutions 7,874 28 47 7,949 Large corporates 70,393 4,504 2,964 77,861 Retail customers 1,060 41 83 1,184 Provisions ¹ (48) (113) (339) (500) TOTAL 80,081 4,466 2,755 87,302 ¹Expected or proven losses in respect of off-balance sheet commitments are covered by provisions recognised as liabilities on the balance sheet. 39 Comptes consolidés du groupe Crédit Agricole S.A. - 30 June 2020 3.2.2 Credit risk concentrations by geographical area FINANCIAL ASSETS AT AMORTISED COST BY GEOGRAPHICAL AREA (EXCLUDING CRÉDIT AGRICOLE INTERNAL TRANSACTIONS) At 30 June 2020 Carrying amount Performing assets Assets subject to 12- Assets subject to lifetime month ECL (Bucket 1) ECL (Bucket 2) Credit-impaired (in millions of euros) assets (Bucket 3) Total France (including overseas departments and territories) 314,524 19,218 4,745 338,487 Other European Union countries 155,113 9,017 6,015 170,145 Other European countries 17,941 932 275 19,148 North America 36,341 1,688 542 38,571 Central and South America 9,465 1,364 968 11,797 Africa and Middle East 17,934 2,296 1,273 21,503 Asia-Pacific (ex. Japan) 30,885 1,692 379 32,956 Japan 5,956 791 64 6,811 Supranational organisations 1,608 ‐ ‐ 1,608 Impairment (982) (1,543) (8,046) (10,571) TOTAL 588,785 35,455 6,215 630,455 40 Comptes consolidés du groupe Crédit Agricole S.A. - 30 June 2020 At 31 December 2019 Carrying amount Performing assets Assets subject to 12- Assets subject to lifetime month ECL (Bucket 1) ECL (Bucket 2) Credit-impaired (in millions of euros) assets (Bucket 3) Total France (including overseas departments and territories) 273,736 15,968 4,800 294,504 Other European Union countries 142,978 7,899 6,015 156,892 Other European countries 18,480 750 265 19,495 North America 34,898 964 392 36,254 Central and South America 9,465 1,219 692 11,376 Africa and Middle East 17,289 2,228 1,241 20,758 Asia-Pacific (ex. Japan) 31,083 1,717 256 33,056 Japan 5,938 486 ‐ 6,424 Supranational organisations 2,670 ‐ ‐ 2,670 Impairment (800) (1,287) (7,595) (9,682) TOTAL 535,737 29,944 6,066 571,747 41 Comptes consolidés du groupe Crédit Agricole S.A. - 30 June 2020 FINANCIAL ASSETS AT FAIR VALUE THROUGH OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME THAT MAY BE RECLASSIFIED TO PROFIT OR LOSS BY GEOGRAPHIC AREA At 30 June 2020 Carrying amount Performing assets Assets subject to 12- Assets subject to lifetime month ECL (Bucket 1) ECL (Bucket 2) Credit-impaired (in millions of euros) assets (Bucket 3) Total France (including overseas departments and territories) 128,137 682 ‐ 128,819 Other European Union countries 95,351 1,121 ‐ 96,472 Other European countries 3,754 ‐ ‐ 3,754 North America 19,774 ‐ ‐ 19,774 Central and South America 376 ‐ ‐ 376 Africa and Middle East 766 657 ‐ 1,423 Asia-Pacific (ex. Japan) 5,246 ‐ ‐ 5,246 Japan 922 ‐ ‐ 922 Supranational organisations 2,518 ‐ ‐ 2,518 TOTAL 256,844 2,460 ‐ 259,304 42 Comptes consolidés du groupe Crédit Agricole S.A. - 30 June 2020 At 31 December 2019 Carrying amount Performing assets Assets subject to 12- Assets subject to lifetime month ECL (Bucket 1) ECL (Bucket 2) Credit-impaired (in millions of euros) assets (Bucket 3) Total France (including overseas departments and territories) 127,049 893 ‐ 127,942 Other European Union countries 96,721 917 ‐ 97,638 Other European countries 4,055 ‐ ‐ 4,055 North America 18,695 ‐ ‐ 18,695 Central and South America 333 ‐ ‐ 333 Africa and Middle East 546 804 ‐ 1,350 Asia-Pacific (ex. Japan) 5,522 ‐ ‐ 5,522 Japan 634 ‐ ‐ 634 Supranational organisations 2,634 ‐ ‐ 2,634 TOTAL 256,189 LIABILITIES TO CUSTOMERS BY GEOGRAPHIC AREA (in millions of euros) France (including overseas departments and territories) Other European Union countries Other European countries North America Central and South America Africa and Middle East Asia-Pacific (ex. Japan) Japan 43 Supranational organisations TOTAL AMOUNT DUE TO CUSTOMERS 2,614 ‐ 258,803 30/06/2020 31/12/2019 485,348 442,439 134,801 127,097 15,284 14,387 17,755 14,448 4,992 4,435 14,530 17,939 15,760 12,889 15,615 13,271 5 9 704,090 646,914 Comptes consolidés du groupe Crédit Agricole S.A. - 30 June 2020 FINANCING COMMITMENTS BY GEOGRAPHICAL AREA (EXCLUDING CRÉDIT AGRICOLE INTERNAL TRANSACTIONS) At 30 June 2020 Amount of commitment Performing commitments Commitments Commitments subject to Provisioned subject to 12-month lifetime ECL (Bucket 2) commitments ECL (Bucket 1) (in millions of euros) (Bucket 3) Total France (including overseas departments and territories) 66,542 2,432 90 69,064 Other European Union countries 45,551 1,373 107 47,031 Other European countries 6,598 139 67 6,804 North America 22,457 1,290 16 23,763 Central and South America 2,806 14 93 2,913 Africa and Middle East 5,273 302 1 5,576 Asia-Pacific (ex. Japan) 5,447 25 21 5,493 Japan 940 ‐ ‐ 940 Supranational organisations ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ Provisions ¹ (177) (149) (60) (386) TOTAL 155,437 5,426 335 161,198 Expected or proven losses in respect of off-balance sheet commitments are covered by provisions recognised as liabilities on the balance sheet. 44 Comptes consolidés du groupe Crédit Agricole S.A. - 30 June 2020 At 31 December 2019 Amount of commitment Performing commitments Commitments Commitments subject to Provisioned subject to 12-month lifetime ECL (Bucket 2) commitments ECL (Bucket 1) (in millions of euros) (Bucket 3) Total France (including overseas departments and territories) 57,698 1,912 152 59,763 Other European Union countries 41,492 1,493 163 43,148 Other European countries 6,565 172 69 6,806 North America 26,025 1,102 80 27,207 Central and South America 3,391 63 17 3,471 Africa and Middle East 5,323 240 ‐ 5,563 Asia-Pacific (ex. Japan) 6,566 85 ‐ 6,651 Japan 959 29 ‐ 988 Supranational organisations ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ Provisions ¹ (171) (181) (58) (410) TOTAL 147,849 4,915 423 153,187 Expected or proven losses in respect of off-balance sheet commitments are covered by provisions recognised as liabilities on the balance sheet. 45 Comptes consolidés du groupe Crédit Agricole S.A. - 30 June 2020 GUARANTEE COMMITMENTS BY GEOGRAPHICAL AREA (EXCLUDING CRÉDIT AGRICOLE INTERNAL TRANSACTIONS) At 30 June 2020 Amount of commitment Performing commitments Commitments Commitments subject to Provisioned subject to 12-month lifetime ECL (Bucket 2) commitments ECL (Bucket 1) (in millions of euros) (Bucket 3) Total France (including overseas departments and territories) 32,732 960 597 34,289 Other European Union countries 15,899 1,490 2,335 19,724 Other European countries 3,463 34 ‐ 3,497 North America 10,870 1,285 326 12,481 Central and South America 1,337 1 20 1,358 Africa and Middle East 2,594 86 56 2,736 Asia-Pacific (ex. Japan) 6,338 288 ‐ 6,626 Japan 2,288 63 ‐ 2,351 Supranational organisations ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ Provisions ¹ (67) (118) (301) (486) TOTAL 75,454 4,089 3,033 82,576 Expected or proven losses in respect of off-balance sheet commitments are covered by provisions recognised as liabilities on the balance sheet. 46 Comptes consolidés du groupe Crédit Agricole S.A. - 30 June 2020 At 31 December 2019 Amount of commitment Performing commitments Commitments Commitments subject to Provisioned subject to 12-month lifetime ECL (Bucket 2) commitments ECL (Bucket 1) (in millions of euros) (Bucket 3) Total France (including overseas departments and territories) 35,531 1,133 459 37,123 Other European Union countries 16,054 1,626 2,132 19,814 Other European countries 4,346 697 ‐ 5,044 North America 10,243 635 397 11,275 Central and South America 1,059 1 29 1,089 Africa and Middle East 3,318 66 76 3,461 Asia-Pacific (ex. Japan) 6,732 235 ‐ 6,966 Japan 2,845 185 ‐ 3,031 Supranational organisations ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ Provisions ¹ (47) (113) (339) (500) TOTAL 80,082 4,466 2,755 87,302 Expected or proven losses in respect of off-balance sheet commitments are covered by provisions recognised as liabilities on the balance sheet. 47 Comptes consolidés du groupe Crédit Agricole S.A. - 30 June 2020 NOTE 4 Notes on net income and other comprehensive income 4.1 Interest income and expenses (in millions of euros) 30/06/2020 31/12/2019 30/06/2019 On financial assets at amortised cost 8,203 17,407 9,173 Interbank transactions 796 1,702 1,015 Crédit Agricole internal transactions 1,381 2,877 1,463 Customer transactions 5,344 11,429 5,757 Finance leases 337 610 517 Debt securities 345 789 421 On financial assets recognised at fair value through other comprehensive income 2,642 5,312 2,721 Interbank transactions ‐ ‐ ‐ Customer transactions ‐ ‐ ‐ Debt securities 2,642 5,312 2,721 Accrued interest receivable on hedging instruments 1,467 2,351 1,077 Other interest income 28 37 22 INTEREST AND SIMILAR INCOME ¹ ¹ 12,340 25,107 12,993 On financial liabilities at amortised cost (6,009) (12,706) (6,743) Interbank transactions (663) (1,376) (801) Crédit Agricole internal transactions (530) (1,008) (493) Customer transactions (2,513) (6,016) (3,083) Finance leases (88) (68) (246) Debt securities (1,972) (3,605) (1,779) Subordinated debt (243) (633) (341) Accrued interest receivable on hedging instruments (583) (872) (462) Other interest expenses (37) (85) (50) INTEREST AND SIMILAR EXPENSES (6,629) (13,663) (7,255) of which €94 million in impaired loans (Bucket 3) as at 30 June 2020, compared with €136 million as at 31 December 2019 and €80 million as at 30 June 2019. ² of which interest received under the ECB's TLTRO III facility 48 Comptes consolidés du groupe Crédit Agricole S.A. - 30 June 2020 4.2 Fees and commissions income and expense 30/06/2020 31/12/2019 30/06/2019 (in millions of euros) Income Expense Net Income Expense Net Income Expense Net Interbank transactions 118 (29) 89 261 (43) 218 143 (22) 121 Crédit Agricole internal transactions 459 (201) 258 803 (477) 326 373 (260) 113 Customer transactions 637 (126) 511 1,763 (211) 1,552 907 (101) 806 Securities transactions 31 (62) (31) 49 (99) (50) 20 (48) (28) Foreign exchange transactions 22 (23) (1) 41 (44) (3) 21 (24) (3) Derivative instruments and other off-balance sheet items 212 (130) 82 342 (249) 93 381 (341) 40 Payment instruments and other banking and financial services 1,460 (2,012) (552) 2,506 (3,762) (1,256) 1,200 (1,818) (618) Mutual funds management, fiduciary and similar operations 2,308 (685) 1,623 4,792 (1,616) 3,176 2,303 (943) 1,360 TOTAL FEES AND COMMISSIONS INCOME AND EXPENSE 5,247 (3,268) 1,979 10,556 (6,500) 4,057 5,348 (3,557) 1,791 Large customers and Retail banking (French and International) are the main contributors of the commission income from the Savings Management and Insurance and Specialized Financial Services businesses. Commission income from managing Mutual funds, trusts and similar activities are mainly related to savings and insurance management activities. 4.3 Net gains (losses) on financial instruments at fair value through profit or loss (in millions of euros) 30/06/2020 31/12/2019 30/06/2019 Dividends received 546 1,505 1,042 Unrealised or realised gains (losses) on held for trading assets/liabilities 2,137 3,878 1,979 Unrealised or realised gains (losses) on equity instruments at fair value through profit or loss (3,586) 3,462 1,643 Unrealised or realised gains (losses) on debt instruments that do not meet the conditions of the "SPPI" test (933) 2,860 2,079 Net gains (losses) on assets backing unit-linked contracts (2,778) 6,440 4,029 Unrealised or realised gains (losses) on assets/liabilities designated at fair value through (46) (1,771) (525) profit or loss ¹ Net gains (losses) on Foreign exchange transactions and similar financial instruments (excluding gains or losses on hedges of net investments in foreign operations) (883) 713 232 Gains (losses) from hedge accounting (14) (6) 7 NET GAINS (LOSSES) ON FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS AT FAIR VALUE THROUGH PROFIT OR LOSS (5,557) 17,082 10,487 ¹ Except spread of issuer loan for liabilities at fair value through equity non-recyclable 49 Comptes consolidés du groupe Crédit Agricole S.A. - 30 June 2020 Analysis of net gains (losses) from hedge accounting: 30/06/2020 (in millions of euros) Gains Losses Net Fair value hedges 4,767 (4,778) (11) Changes in fair value of hedged items attributable to hedged risks 1,575 (2,930) (1,355) Changes in fair value of hedging derivatives (including termination of hedges) 3,192 (1,848) 1,344 Cash flow hedges ‐ ‐ ‐ Changes in fair value of hedging derivatives - ineffective portion ‐ ‐ ‐ Hedges of net investments in foreign operations ‐ ‐ ‐ Changes in fair value of hedging derivatives - ineffective portion ‐ ‐ ‐ Fair value hedges of the interest rate exposure of a portfolio of financial instruments 6,132 (6,135) (3) Changes in fair value of hedged items 2,938 (3,240) (302) Changes in fair value of hedging derivatives 3,194 (2,895) 299 Cash flow hedges of the interest rate exposure of a portfolio of financial instruments ‐ ‐ ‐ Changes in fair value of hedging instrument - ineffective portion ‐ ‐ ‐ TOTAL GAINS (LOSSES) FROM HEDGE ACCOUNTING 10,899 (10,913) (14) 31/12/2019 (in millions of euros) Gains Losses Net Fair value hedges 6,362 (6,363) (1) Changes in fair value of hedged items attributable to hedged risks 2,283 (4,151) (1,868) Changes in fair value of hedging derivatives (including termination of hedges) 4,079 (2,212) 1,867 Cash flow hedges ‐ ‐ ‐ Changes in fair value of hedging derivatives - ineffective portion ‐ ‐ ‐ Hedges of net investments in foreign operations ‐ ‐ ‐ Changes in fair value of hedging derivatives - ineffective portion ‐ ‐ ‐ Fair value hedges of the interest rate exposure of a portfolio of financial instruments 10,837 (10,842) (5) Changes in fair value of hedged items 4,401 (6,316) (1,915) Changes in fair value of hedging derivatives 6,436 (4,526) 1,910 Cash flow hedges of the interest rate exposure of a portfolio of financial instruments ‐ ‐ ‐ Changes in fair value of hedging instrument - ineffective portion ‐ ‐ ‐ TOTAL GAINS (LOSSES) FROM HEDGE ACCOUNTING 17,199 (17,205) (6) 50 Comptes consolidés du groupe Crédit Agricole S.A. - 30 June 2020 30/06/2019 (in millions of euros) Gains Losses Net Fair value hedges 6,504 (6,499) 5 Changes in fair value of hedged items attributable to hedged risks 2,304 (4,144) (1,840) Changes in fair value of hedging derivatives (including termination of hedges) 4,200 (2,355) 1,845 Cash flow hedges ‐ ‐ ‐ Changes in fair value of hedging derivatives - ineffective portion ‐ ‐ ‐ Hedges of net investments in foreign operations ‐ ‐ ‐ Changes in fair value of hedging derivatives - ineffective portion ‐ ‐ ‐ Fair value hedges of the interest rate exposure of a portfolio of financial instruments 11,863 (11,861) 2 Changes in fair value of hedged items 4,905 (6,835) (1,930) Changes in fair value of hedging derivatives 6,958 (5,026) 1,932 Cash flow hedges of the interest rate exposure of a portfolio of financial instruments ‐ ‐ ‐ Changes in fair value of hedging instrument - ineffective portion ‐ ‐ ‐ TOTAL GAINS (LOSSES) FROM HEDGE ACCOUNTING 18,367 (18,360) 7 4.4 Net gains (losses) on financial instruments at fair value through other comprehensive income (in millions of euros) 30/06/2020 31/12/2019 30/06/2019 Net gains (losses) on debt instruments at fair value through other comprehensive income that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss ¹ 287 47 42 Remuneration of equity instruments measured at fair value through other comprehensive income that will not be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss (dividends) ² 50 115 71 NET GAINS (LOSSES) ON FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS AT FAIR VALUE THROUGH OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME 337 162 113 ¹ Excluding realised gains or losses from impaired debt instruments (Bucket 3) mentioned in Note 4.9 "Cost of risk" No dividends were paid on equity instruments at fair value through non-recyclable equity derecognised during the period 4.5 Net gains (losses) from the derecognition of financial assets at amortised cost (in millions of euros) 30/06/2020 31/12/2019 30/06/2019 Debt securities 5 8 3 Loans and receivables due from credit institutions ‐ ‐ ‐ Loans and receivables due from customers ‐ 1 ‐ Gains arising from the derecognition of financial assets at amortised cost 5 9 3 Debt securities (1) (1) ‐ Loans and receivables due from credit institutions ‐ ‐ ‐ Loans and receivables due from customers (1) (17) (1) Losses arising from the derecognition of financial assets at amortised cost (2) (18) (1) NET GAINS (LOSSES) ARISING FROM THE DERECOGNITION OF FINANCIAL ASSETS AT AMORTISED COST ¹ 3 (9) 2 Excluding realised gains or losses from the derecognition of impaired debt instruments (Bucket 3) mentioned in Note 4.9 "Cost of risk" 51 Comptes consolidés du groupe Crédit Agricole S.A. - 30 June 2020 4.6 Net income (expenses) on other activities (in millions of euros) 30/06/2020 31/12/2019 30/06/2019 Gains (losses) on fixed assets not used in operations (5) (15) (14) Other net income from insurance activities 2,657 13,800 8,362 Change in insurance technical reserves 4,471 (26,163) (16,395) Net income from investment property 92 140 111 Other net income (expense) (18) 100 57 INCOME (EXPENSE) RELATED TO OTHER ACTIVITIES 7,197 (12,139) (7,879) 4.7 Operating expenses (in millions of euros) 30/06/2020 31/12/2019 30/06/2019 Employee expenses (3,573) (7,147) (3,554) Taxes other than on income or payroll-related and regulatory contributions ¹ (735) (816) (603) External services and other operating expenses (1,832) (3,749) (1,823) OPERATING EXPENSES (6,140) (11,713) (5,980) Of which -€439 million was recognised in respect of the Single Resolution Fund as at 30 June 2020 and -€337 million as at 30 June 2019. 4.8 Depreciation, amortisation and impairment of property, plant & equipment and intangible assets (in millions of euros) 30/06/2020 31/12/2019 30/06/2019 Depreciation and amortisation (531) (1,047) (494) Property, plant and equipment ¹ (343) (678) (321) Intangible assets (188) (369) (173) Impairment losses (reversals) (2) (1) ‐ Property, plant and equipment ‐ (1) ‐ Intangible assets (2) ‐ ‐ DEPRECIATION, AMORTISATION AND IMPAIRMENT OF PROPERTY, PLANT & EQUIPMENT AND INTANGIBLE ASSETS (533) (1,048) (494) Of which -€163 million was recognised in relation to the impairment of the rights of use as at 30 June 2020, -€307 million as at 31 December 2019 and -€145 million as at 30 June 2019. 52 Comptes consolidés du groupe Crédit Agricole S.A. - 30 June 2020 4.9 Cost of risk (in millions of euros) 30/06/2020 31/12/2019 30/06/2019 Charges net of reversals to impairments on performing assets (Bucket 1 or Bucket 2) (A) (460) 216 25 Bucket 1 : Loss allowance measured at an amount equal to 12-month expected credit loss (220) 24 4 Debt instruments at fair value through other comprehensive income that may be reclassified to profit or loss (13) (1) 1 Debt instruments at amortised cost (186) 24 (7) Commitments by signature (21) 1 10 Bucket 2 : Loss allowance measured at an amount equal to lifetime expected credit loss (240) 192 21 Debt instruments at fair value through other comprehensive income that may be reclassified to profit or loss (2) (1) ‐ Debt instruments at amortised cost (263) 129 17 Commitments by signature 25 64 4 Charges net of reversals to impairments on credit-impaired assets (Bucket 3) (B) (1,023) (1,326) (534) Debt instruments at fair value through other comprehensive income that may be reclassified to profit or loss ‐ ‐ ‐ Debt instruments at amortised cost (1,052) (1,195) (527) Commitments by signature 29 (131) (7) Other assets (C) (10) (164) (7) Risks and expenses (D) (10) (15) (13) Charges net of reversals to impairment losses and provisions (E) =(A)+(B)+(C)+(D) (1,503) (1,289) (529) Realised gains (losses) on disposal of impaired debt instruments at fair value through other comprehensive income that may be reclassified to profit or loss ‐ ‐ ‐ Realised gains (losses) on impaired debt instruments at amortised cost ‐ ‐ ‐ Losses on non-impaired loans and bad debt (96) (223) (101) Recoveries on loans and receivables written off 101 345 104 recognised at amortised cost 101 345 104 recognised in other comprehensive income that may be reclassified to profit or loss ‐ ‐ ‐ Discounts on restructured loans (31) (29) (16) Losses on commitments by signature ‐ ‐ ‐ Other losses (21) (74) (40) Other gains ¹ 87 14 ‐ COST OF RISK (1,463) (1,256) (582) Of which €65 million relates to the call for Insurance Switch guarantees, received (or to be received) from Regional Banks to offset the decline in the overall equity-accounted value of Crédit Agricole S.A.'s equity investments in Crédit Agricole Assurances (CAA), with the latter being equity-accounted for regulatory reasons. 4.10 Net gains (losses) on other assets (in millions of euros) 30/06/2020 31/12/2019 30/06/2019 Property, plant & equipment and intangible assets used in operations 75 51 12 Gains on disposals 77 59 16 Losses on disposals (2) (8) (4) Consolidated equity investments (1) 22 10 Gains on disposals 9 25 10 Losses on disposals (10) (3) ‐ Net income (expense) on combinations 13 (19) ‐ NET GAINS (LOSSES) ON OTHER ASSETS 87 54 22 53 Comptes consolidés du groupe Crédit Agricole S.A. - 30 June 2020 4.11 Income tax charge The effective tax rate for the first half of 2020 was 16.9%, based on pre-tax income of €2,048 million (before share of net income of equity-accounted entities, impairment of goodwill and net income of discontinued operations) compared to 7.4% (24.6% excluding Emporiki tax product) as at 31 December 2019 and 29.6% as at 30 June 2019. 54 Comptes consolidés du groupe Crédit Agricole S.A. - 30 June 2020 4.12 Changes in other comprehensive income The breakdown of income and expenses recognised for the period is presented below: BREAKDOWN OF TOTAL OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (in millions of euros) 30/06/2020 31/12/2019 30/06/2019 Other comprehensive income on items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss net of income tax Gains and losses on translation adjustments (118) 301 72 Revaluation adjustment of the period (118) 301 72 Reclassified to profit or loss ‐ ‐ ‐ Other changes ‐ ‐ ‐ Other comprehensive income on debt instruments that may be reclassified to profit or loss (198) 1,189 1,482 Revaluation adjustment of the period (228) 1,181 1,488 Reclassified to profit or loss (73) (38) (20) Other changes 103 46 14 Gains and losses on hedging derivative instruments 539 361 504 Revaluation adjustment of the period 542 364 507 Reclassified to profit or loss ‐ ‐ ‐ Other changes (3) (3) (3) Reclassification of net gains (losses) of designated financial assets applying the overlay approach (427) 434 241 Revaluation adjustment of the period (427) 445 248 Reclassified to profit or loss ‐ ‐ ‐ Other changes ‐ (11) (7) Pre-tax other comprehensive income on items that may be reclassified to profit or loss on equity-accounted entities (120) 9 ‐ Income tax related to items that may be reclassified to profit or loss excluding equity-accounted entities (138) (481) (624) Income tax related to items that may be reclassified to profit or loss on equity- accounted entities 1 1 2 Other comprehensive income on items that may be reclassified to profit or loss from discontinued operations ‐ (12) (12) Other comprehensive income on items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss net of income tax (461) 1,802 1,665 Other comprehensive income on items that will not be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss net of income tax Actuarial gains and losses on post-employment benefits 40 (162) (124) Other comprehensive income on financial liabilities attributable to changes in own credit risk 91 (74) (51) Revaluation adjustment of the period 91 (86) (55) Reclassified to reserves ‐ 12 4 Other changes ‐ ‐ ‐ Other comprehensive income on equity instruments that will not be reclassified to profit or loss (129) 53 86 Revaluation adjustment of the period (129) 77 147 Reclassified to reserves 1 20 (15) Other changes (1) (44) (46) Pre-tax other comprehensive income on items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss on equity-accounted entities 7 (30) (2) Income tax related to items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss excluding equity-accounted entities 11 71 79 Income tax related to items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss on equity- accounted entities (4) 8 2 Other comprehensive income on items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss from discontinued operations ‐ 3 3 Other comprehensive income on items that will not be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss net of income tax 16 (131) (7) OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME NET OF INCOME TAX (445) 1,671 1,658 Of which Group share (387) 1,620 1,641 Of which non-controlling interests (58) 51 17 55 Comptes consolidés du groupe Crédit Agricole S.A. - 30 June 2020 BREAKDOWN OF TAX IMPACTS RELATED TO OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME 31/12/2019 Changes 30/06/2020 Net of income Net of income Net of income Income tax Net of income Income tax Net of income Income tax Net of income tax tax tax (in millions of euros) Gross charges tax Gross charges tax Gross charges tax of which of which of which Other comprehensive income on items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss Gains and losses on translation adjustments 57 (4) 53 117 (118) ‐ (118) (107) (61) (4) (65) 10 Gains and losses on debt instruments at fair value through other comprehensive income that may be reclassified to profit or loss 3,666 (954) 2,712 2,699 (198) 60 (138) (133) 3,468 (894) 2,574 2,566 Gains and losses on hedging derivative instruments 848 (259) 589 582 539 (115) 424 417 1,387 (374) 1,013 999 Reclassification of net gains (losses) of designated financial assets applying the overlay approach 587 87 674 674 (427) (83) (510) (510) 160 4 164 164 Other comprehensive income on items that may be reclassified to profit or loss excluding equity-accounted entities 5,158 (1,130) 4,028 4,072 (204) (138) (342) (333) 4,954 (1,268) 3,686 3,739 Other comprehensive income on items that may be reclassified to profit or loss on equity-accounted entities (13) 2 (11) (8) (121) 1 (120) (89) (134) 3 (131) (97) Other comprehensive income on items that may be reclassified to profit or loss on equity-accounted entities on discontinued operations ‐ (1) (1) (1) ‐ 1 1 1 ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ Other comprehensive income on items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss 5,145 (1,129) 4,016 4,063 (325) (136) (461) (421) 4,820 (1,265) 3,555 3,642 Other comprehensive income on items that will not be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss Actuarial gains and losses on post-employment benefits (863) 193 (670) (624) 40 (12) 28 28 (823) 181 (642) (596) Other comprehensive income on financial liabilities attributable to changes in own credit risk (214) 57 (157) (153) 91 (27) 64 61 (123) 30 (93) (92) Other comprehensive income on equity instruments that will not be reclassified to profit or loss (309) (45) (354) (381) (129) 50 (79) (58) (438) 5 (433) (439) Other comprehensive income on items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss excluding equity-accounted entities (1,386) 205 (1,181) (1,158) 2 11 13 31 (1,384) 216 (1,168) (1,127) Other comprehensive income on items that will not be reclassified to profit or (57) (7) (63) (62) 8 (4) 4 3 (49) (11) (59) loss on equity-accounted entities (60) Other comprehensive income on items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss from discontinued operations 1 ‐ 1 ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ 1 ‐ 1 ‐ Other comprehensive income on items that will not be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss (1,442) 198 (1,243) (1,220) 10 7 17 34 (1,432) 205 (1,227) (1,186) OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME 3,703 (931) 2,773 2,843 (315) (129) (444) (387) 3,388 (1,060) 2,328 2,456 56 Comptes consolidés du groupe Crédit Agricole S.A. - 30 June 2020 (in millions of euros) Other comprehensive income on items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss Gains and losses on translation adjustments 12/31/2018 Changes 31/12/2019 Net of income Net of income Net of income tax tax tax Income tax Net of income of which Income tax Net of income of which Income tax Net of income of which Gross charges tax Group Share Gross charges tax Group Share Gross charges tax Group Share (244) (4) (248) (158) 301 ‐ 301 275 57 (4) 53 117 Gains and losses on debt instruments at fair value through other comprehensive income that may be reclassified to profit or loss 2,477 (653) 1,824 1,848 1,189 (301) 888 851 3,666 (954) 2,712 2,699 Gains and losses on hedging derivative instruments 487 (143) 344 339 361 (116) 245 243 848 (259) 589 582 Reclassification of net gains (losses) of designated financial assets applying the overlay approach 153 151 304 304 434 (64) 370 370 587 87 674 674 Other comprehensive income on items that may be reclassified to profit or loss excluding equity-accounted entities 2,873 (649) 2,224 2,333 2,285 (481) 1,804 1,739 5,158 (1,130) 4,028 4,072 Other comprehensive income on items that may be reclassified to profit or loss on equity-accounted entities (22) 1 (21) (16) 9 1 10 9 (13) 2 (11) (8) Other comprehensive income on items that may be reclassified to profit or loss on equity-accounted entities on discontinued operations 12 (1) 11 11 (12) ‐ (12) (12) ‐ (1) (1) (1) Other comprehensive income on items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss 2,863 (649) 2,214 2,328 2,282 (480) 1,802 1,735 5,145 (1,129) 4,016 4,063 Actuarial gains and losses on post-employment benefits (701) 166 (535) (504) (162) 27 (135) (120) (863) 193 (670) (624) Other comprehensive income on financial liabilities attributable to changes in own credit risk (140) 37 (103) (100) (74) 20 (54) (53) (214) 57 (157) (153) Other comprehensive income on equity instruments that will not be reclassified to profit or loss (362) (69) (431) (457) 53 24 77 76 (309) (45) (354) (381) Other comprehensive income on items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss excluding equity-accounted entities (1,203) 134 (1,069) (1,061) (183) 71 (113) (97) (1,386) 205 (1,181) (1,158) Other comprehensive income on items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss on equity-accounted entities (27) (15) (42) (42) (30) 8 (21) (21) (57) (7) (63) (62) Other comprehensive income on items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss from discontinued operations (2) ‐ (2) (2) 3 ‐ 3 3 1 ‐ 1 ‐ Other comprehensive income on items that will not be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss (1,232) 119 (1,112) (1,105) (210) 79 (131) (115) (1,442) 198 (1,243) (1,220) OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME 1,631 (530) 1,102 1,223 2,072 (401) 1,671 1,620 3,703 (931) 2,773 2,843 57 Comptes consolidés du groupe Crédit Agricole S.A. - 30 June 2020 NOTE 5 Segment reporting DEFINITION OF OPERATING SEGMENTS According to IFRS 8, information disclosed is based on the internal reporting that is used by the Executive Committee to manage Crédit Agricole S.A., to assess performance, and to make decisions about resources to be allocated to the identified operating segments. Operating segments according to the internal reporting consist of the business lines of the Group. As at 30 June 2020, Crédit Agricole S.A.'s business activities were organised into six operating segments: the following five business lines:

Savings Management and Insurance,

French Retail banking - LCL,

International Retail banking,

Specialised financial services,

Large Customers,

as well as the "Corporate Centre" business line. PRESENTATION OF BUSINESS LINE 1. Savings Management and Insurance This business line brings together: insurance activities (savings solutions and property and casualty insurance):

life insurance and personal insurance, conducted mainly by Predica in France and CA Vita in Italy,

property & casualty insurance, conducted primarily by Pacifica,

creditor insurance, conducted by Crédit Agricole Creditor Insurance and group insurance conducted mainly by Predica in France;

asset management activities of the Amundi Group, offering savings solutions for retail clients and investment solutions for institutionals;

as well as wealth management activities conducted mainly by Crédit Agricole Indosuez Wealth Management subsidiaries (CA Indosuez Switzerland S.A. CA Indosuez Wealth Europe, CFM Indosuez Wealth, CA Indosuez Wealth France). 2. French Retail Banking - LCL LCL is a French retail banking network with a strong presence in urban areas. It is organised into four business lines: retail banking for individual customers, retail banking for small businesses, private banking and corporate banking. LCL offers a full range of banking products and services, together with asset management, insurance and wealth management products. 58 Comptes consolidés du groupe Crédit Agricole S.A. - 30 June 2020 3. International Retail Banking This business line encompasses foreign subsidiaries and investments that are mainly involved in Retail banking. These subsidiaries and equity investments are primarily located in Europe: with Gruppo Bancario CA Italia in Italy, Crédit Agricole Polska in Poland and others in Ukraine and Serbia. Other subsidiaries operate around the Mediterranean, e.g. Crédit du Maroc and Crédit Agricole Egypt. Finally, this division also includes banks that are not significant in size. To this end, Crédit Agricole Bank Romania is being held for sale. Foreign consumer credit, leasing and factoring subsidiaries (subsidiaries of Crédit Agricole Consumer Finance, Crédit Agricole Leasing & Factoring and EFL in Poland, etc.) are not included in this business line, but in "Specialised financial services", except Calit in Italy which is included in International Retail Banking. 4. Specialised financial services Specialised financial services comprises the Group subsidiaries that provide financial products and services to individual customers, small businesses, corporates and local authorities in France and abroad. These include: consumer finance companies around Crédit Agricole Consumer Finance in France and through its subsidiaries or partnerships outside France (Agos, FCA Bank, CreditPlus Bank, Ribank, Credibom, Interbank Group and Bankia).

specialised financial services for companies such as factoring and lease finance (Crédit Agricole Leasing & Factoring Group, EFL). 5. Large customers The Large Customers business line includes corporate and investment banking which in turn consists of two main lines of business most of which are carried out by Crédit Agricole CIB, and Asset servicing for institutions realised by CACEIS: financing activities includes corporate banking in France and internationally and structured finance. Structured Finance consists of originating, structuring and financing real assets and projects, often collateralised by physical assets (planes, boats, office buildings, commodities, etc.) or even complex and structured credit instruments;

capital markets and investment banking activities bring together capital market activities (treasury, foreign exchange, interest rate derivatives, debt markets), and investment banking activities (mergers and acquisitions consulting and primary equity advisory);

asset servicing: CACEIS Bank for custody and CACEIS Fund Administration for fund administration. Following its acquisition by CACEIS during the third quarter of 2019, KAS Bank was integrated into this division in September 2019. And as part of the merger of the activities of CACEIS and Santander Securities Services ("S3") finalised in December 2019, S3's activities in Spain and 49.99 % of its activities in Latin America were integrated into this division in December 2019. 59 Comptes consolidés du groupe Crédit Agricole S.A. - 30 June 2020 6. Corporate centre This segment encompasses: Crédit Agricole S.A.'s corporate centre function, asset and liability management and management of debt connected with acquisitions of subsidiaries or equity investments and the net impact of tax consolidation for Crédit Agricole S.A.;

the results of the private equity business and results of various other Crédit Agricole S.A. companies (including CA Immobilier, Uni-médias, Foncaris, etc.);

Uni-médias, Foncaris, etc.); the results from management companies including computing and payment companies and real-estate companies. The business line also includes technical volatility impacts related to intragroup transactions. 60 Comptes consolidés du groupe Crédit Agricole S.A. - 30 June 2020 5.1 Operating segment information Transactions between operating segments are effected at market conditions. 30/06/2020 French retail Asset banking - International Specialised Large Corporate (in millions of euros) gathering LCL retail banking financial services customers center Total Revenues 2,678 1,728 1,310 1,255 3,293 (167) 10,097 Operating expenses (1,477) (1,170) (873) (681) (2,001) (471) (6,673) Gross operating income 1,201 558 437 574 1,292 (638) 3,424 Cost of risk 46 (219) (314) (438) (501) (37) (1,463) Operating income 1,247 339 123 136 791 (675) 1,961 Share of net income of equity-accounted entities 29 ‐ ‐ 132 5 13 179 Net gains (losses) on other assets 3 ‐ 66 18 ‐ ‐ 87 Change in value of goodwill ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ Pre-tax income 1,279 339 189 286 796 (662) 2,227 Income tax charge (323) (109) (53) 18 (103) 223 (347) Net income from discontinued operations ‐ ‐ (1) ‐ ‐ ‐ (1) Net income 956 230 135 304 693 (439) 1,879 Non-controlling interests 139 10 47 46 40 5 287 NET INCOME GROUP SHARE 817 220 88 258 653 (444) 1,592 31/12/2019 Asset French retail International Specialised Large Corporat retail financial (en millions d'euros) gathering banking - LCL customers e center Total banking services Revenues 6 077 3 457 2 796 2 716 5 603 (497) 20 152 Operating expenses (2 905) (2 371) (1 753) (1 362) (3 498) (872) (12 761) Gross operating income 3 172 1 086 1 043 1 354 2 105 (1 369) 7 391 Cost of risk (19) (217) (335) (497) (160) (28) (1 256) Operating income 3 153 869 708 857 1 945 (1 397) 6 135 Share of net income of equity- accounted entities 46 ‐ ‐ 295 5 6 352 Net gains (losses) on other 32 2 2 ‐ 6 12 54 assets Change in value of goodwill ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ 22 (611) (589) Pre-tax income 3 231 871 710 1 152 1 978 (1 990) 5 952 Income tax charge (881) (274) (199) (233) (407) 1 538 (456) Net income from discontinued operations 8 ‐ (46) ‐ ‐ ‐ (38) Net income 2 358 597 465 919 1 571 (452) 5 458 Non-controlling interests 325 27 132 104 33 (7) 614 NET INCOME GROUP SHARE 2 033 570 333 815 1 538 (445) 4 844 61 Comptes consolidés du groupe Crédit Agricole S.A. - 30 June 2020 30/06/2019 French retail Asset banking - International Specialised Large Corporate (in millions of euros) gathering LCL retail banking financial services customers center Total Revenues 2,948 1,747 1,391 1,368 2,806 (256) 10,004 Operating expenses (1,451) (1,197) (878) (690) (1,793) (465) (6,474) Gross operating income 1,497 550 513 678 1,013 (721) 3,530 Cost of risk (3) (95) (172) (239) (60) (13) (582) Operating income 1,494 455 341 439 953 (734) 2,948 Share of net income of equity-accounted entities 25 ‐ ‐ 156 (1) 13 193 Net gains (losses) on other assets ‐ 1 (1) 1 3 18 22 Change in value of goodwill ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ Pre-tax income 1,519 456 340 596 955 (703) 3,163 Income tax charge (421) (153) (96) (137) (278) 205 (880) Net income from discontinued operations 8 ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ 8 Net income 1,106 303 244 459 677 (498) 2,291 Non-controlling interests 157 14 66 58 13 (2) 306 NET INCOME GROUP SHARE 949 289 178 401 664 (496) 1,985 62 Comptes consolidés du groupe Crédit Agricole S.A. - 30 June 2020 5.2 Insurance specificities GROSS INCOME FROM INSURANCE ACTIVITIES 63 Comptes consolidés du groupe Crédit Agricole S.A. - 30 June 2020 30/06/2020 31/12/2019 30/06/2019 Income statement Income statement Recognition in Recognition Recognition in Recognition prior to Reclassification post-reclassification accordance with IFRS Effect of after effect of accordance with IFRS Effect of after effect of reclassification of related to overlay of overlay 9 excluding effect of overlay overlay 9 excluding effect of overlay overlay (in millions of euros) overlay approach approach approach overlay approach approach approach overlay approach approach approach Written premium 14,480 ‐ 14,480 36,967 ‐ 36,967 20,396 ‐ 20,396 Change in unearned premiums (524) ‐ (524) (225) ‐ (225) (653) ‐ (653) Earned premiums 13,956 ‐ 13,956 36,742 ‐ 36,742 19,743 ‐ 19,743 Other operating income 148 ‐ 148 (124) ‐ (124) (142) ‐ (142) Investment income 3,819 (3) 3,816 7,737 (4) 7,733 4,101 (1) 4,100 Investment expenses (259) 1 (258) (457) 1 (456) (218) 1 (217) Gains (losses) on disposals of investments net of impairment and amortisation reversals 373 363 736 72 103 175 42 98 140 Change in fair value of investments at fair value through profit or loss (7,935) 3,776 (4,159) 12,405 (4,041) 8,364 7,743 (2,219) 5,524 Change in impairment on investments (100) (229) (329) (39) (112) (151) (4) 36 32 Investment income net of expenses (4,102) 3,908 (194) 19,718 (4,053) 15,666 11,664 (2,085) 9,579 Claims expenses ¹ (7,093) (3,481) (10,574) (49,154) 3,608 (45,546) (27,696) 1,837 (25,859) Revenue from reinsurance operations 275 ‐ 275 693 ‐ 693 272 ‐ 272 Expenses from reinsurance operations (405) ‐ (405) (736) ‐ (736) (347) ‐ (347) Net reinsurance income (expense) (130) ‐ (130) (43) ‐ (43) (75) ‐ (75) Contract acquisition costs (1,096) ‐ (1,096) (2,021) ‐ (2,021) (1,045) ‐ (1,045) Amortisation of investment securities and similar ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ Administration costs (1,045) ‐ (1,045) (2,163) ‐ (2,163) (1,001) ‐ (1,001) Other current operating income (expense) (261) ‐ (261) (416) ‐ (416) (228) ‐ (228) Other operating income (expense) ‐ ‐ ‐ 7 ‐ 7 ‐ ‐ ‐ Operating income 377 427 804 2,547 (445) 2,102 1,220 (248) 972 Financing expenses (124) ‐ (124) (238) ‐ (238) (117) ‐ (117) Share of net income of associates ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ Income tax charge (262) 83 (179) (591) 51 (540) (322) 66 (256) Net income from discontinued or held-for-sale operations ‐ ‐ ‐ 8 ‐ 8 8 ‐ 8 Consolidated net income (9) 510 501 1,726 (394) 1,332 789 (182) 607 Non-controlling interests 2 ‐ 2 3 ‐ 3 3 ‐ 3 NET INCOME GROUP SHARE (11) 510 499 1,723 (394) 1,329 786 (182) 604 Including -€11 billion in respect of the cost of claims as at 30 June 2020 (-€11 billion as at 30 June 2019), -€1 billion in changes in policyholder profit-sharing as at 30 June 2020 (-€1 billion as at 30 June 2019) and -€2 billion in changes in technical reserves as at 30 June 2020 (-€13 billion at 30 June 2019). 64 Comptes consolidés du groupe Crédit Agricole S.A. - 30 June 2020 BREAKDOWN OF INSURANCE COMPANY INVESTMENTS (in millions of euros) 30/06/2020 31/12/2019 Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss 163,570 173,352 Held for trading financial assets 934 776 Treasury bills and similar securities ‐ ‐ Bonds and other fixed income securities ‐ ‐ Equities and other variable income securities ‐ ‐ Derivative instruments 934 776 Other financial instruments at fair value through profit or loss 162,636 172,576 Equity instruments 26,550 33,178 Equities and other variable income securities 9,213 9,774 Non-consolidated equity investments 4,204 4,501 Designated financial assets applying the overlay approach 13,133 18,903 Debt instruments that do not meet the conditions of the "SPPI" test 67,568 70,263 Loans and receivables 757 718 Debt securities 66,811 69,545 Treasury bills and similar securities 181 171 Bonds and other fixed income securities 4,742 4,781 Mutual funds 43,426 44,078 Designated financial assets applying the overlay approach 18,462 20,515 Assets backing unit-linked contracts 68,518 69,135 Treasury bills and similar securities 534 457 Bonds and other fixed income securities 13,611 13,819 Equities and other variable income securities 7,068 6,822 Mutual funds 47,305 48,037 Financial assets designated at fair value through profit or loss ‐ ‐ Loans and receivables ‐ ‐ Debt securities ‐ ‐ Treasury bills and similar securities ‐ ‐ Bonds and other fixed income securities ‐ ‐ Hedging derivative Instruments 774 929 Financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income 226,002 227,570 Debt instruments at fair value through other comprehensive income that may be reclassified to profit or loss 225,818 227,393 Debt securities 225,818 227,393 Treasury bills and similar securities 68,517 68,474 Bonds and other fixed income securities 157,301 158,919 Equity instruments at fair value through other comprehensive income that will not be reclassified to profit or loss 177 184 Equities and other variable income securities ‐ ‐ Non-consolidated equity investments 184 177 Financial assets at amortised cost 6,575 4,772 Loans and receivables 5,379 3,815 Debt securities 1,196 957 Treasury bills and similar securities 118 76 Bonds and other fixed income securities 1,079 881 Impairment (1) ‐ Investment property 6,436 6,410 Investments in associates and joint venture 4,122 4,002 TOTAL INSURANCE COMPANY INVESTMENTS 407,479 417,035 As at 30 June 2020, investments in insurance equity-accounted entities amounted to €4,122 million compared with €4,002 million as at 31 December 2019. 65 Comptes consolidés du groupe Crédit Agricole S.A. - 30 June 2020 30/06/2020 31/12/2019 Carrying Unrealised Unrealised Carrying Unrealised Unrealised (in millions of euros) amount gains losses amount gains losses Debt instruments at fair value through other comprehensive income that may be reclassified to profit or loss 225,818 20,200 (224) 227,393 20,456 (128) Debt securities 225,818 20,200 (224) 227,393 20,456 (128) Treasury bills and similar securities 68,517 8,212 (32) 68,474 7,560 (69) Bonds and other fixed income securities 157,301 11,988 (192) 158,919 12,896 (59) Equity instruments at fair value through other comprehensive income that will not be reclassified to profit or loss 184 (1) (33) 177 ‐ (23) Equities and other variable income securities ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ Non-consolidated equity investments 184 (1) (33) 177 ‐ (23) Total of financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income 226,002 20,199 (257) 227,570 20,456 (151) Income tax charge (5,269) 68 (5,354) 39 OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME ON FINANCIAL ASSETS AT FAIR VALUE THROUGH OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (NET OF INCOME TAX) 14,930 (189) 15,102 (112) RECLASSIFICATION BETWEEN NET INCOME AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FOR FINANCIAL ASSETS DESIGNATED UNDER THE OVERLAY APPROACH 30/06/2020 31/12/2019 30/06/2019 Amount that Amount that Amount that would have would have would have Amount been Amount Amount been Amount Amount been Amount reported for reported for reclassified reported for reported for reclassified reported for reported for reclassified the the in other the the in other the the in other designated designated comprehen designated designated comprehen designated designated comprehen financial financial sive income financial financial sive income financial financial sive income assets assets applying assets assets applying assets assets applying applying applying the overlay applying applying the overlay applying applying the overlay (in millions of euros) IFRS9 IAS39 approach IFRS9 IAS39 approach IFRS9 IAS39 approach Investment income 444 441 (3) 1,029 1,025 (4) 671 670 (1) Investment expenses (3) (2) 1 (7) (6) 1 (3) (2) 1 Gains (losses) on disposals of investments net of impairment and amortisation reversals 8 371 363 71 174 103 29 127 98 Change in fair value of investments at fair value through profit or loss (3,776) ‐ 3,776 4,041 ‐ (4,041) 2,219 ‐ (2,219) Change in impairment on investments ‐ (229) (229) ‐ (112) (112) ‐ 36 36 Investment income net of expenses (3,327) 581 3,908 5,134 1,081 (4,053) 2,916 831 (2,085) Claims paid (3,481) 3,608 1,837 Operating income 427 (445) (248) Income tax charge 83 51 66 NET INCOME GROUP SHARE 510 (394) (182) 66 Comptes consolidés du groupe Crédit Agricole S.A. - 30 June 2020 NOTE 6 Notes to the balance sheet 6.1 Financial assets and liabilities at fair value through profit or loss OTHER FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS AT FAIR VALUE THROUGH PROFIT OR LOSS (in millions of euros)